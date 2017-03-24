Schwartz: One Giant D-lineman facing financial reality check Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/24/2017 7:50 am : 3/24/2017 7:50 am Quote: The grass is only greener when it represents the color of money.



Even then, sometimes it is best served to stay where you are.



This is the perception versus reality debate defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins must be waging, as NFL free agency is more than two weeks old and he has not found a new team, nor has he returned to his old team. Limbo is no place to be when big bucks get thrown around and none of it is tossed your way. Eventually, that game of catch dries up...



(More)

- ( One Giant D-lineman facing financial reality check - ( New Window

Does he sign a one year deal? Joey from GlenCove : 3/24/2017 7:55 am : link How much will teams pay next year for a DT who isnt a pass rushing threat

It's very interesting how the market TyFromQueens : 3/24/2017 7:57 am : link Dried up for him. Ironically,if it wasn't for Hankins getting injured in 2015,we aren't having this conversation.

Well Joey in VA : 3/24/2017 8:08 am : link That proves what many here have thought, he's just not that impactful or overly talented. He's a pretty wide bodied guy but not a disruptor or a difference maker and certainly not an immovable nose tackle type. He's solid, nothing more and should be easily replaced if he wants a big payday.

RE: It's very interesting how the market jcn56 : 3/24/2017 8:08 am : link

Quote: Dried up for him. Ironically,if it wasn't for Hankins getting injured in 2015,we aren't having this conversation.



I'm not so sure about that, I think it's his performance in 2016 with all the talent around him that's causing interest in him to wane. In comment 13404655 TyFromQueens said:I'm not so sure about that, I think it's his performance in 2016 with all the talent around him that's causing interest in him to wane.

I understand these players do and should try Beezer : 3/24/2017 8:13 am : link to max out their income. The careers are short, they're tough, and it's a high-stakes game.



But in the article Schwartz refers to the Baltimore DT striking gold, getting $10 million a year. Meanwhile Hankings' re-done contract was 5 for $46m?



Honestly, $9.2 million and he still not signed?



Sorry. I just have no sympathy for someone looking at, and scoffing at that kind of payday.

Anyone know who his agent is? njm : 3/24/2017 8:31 am : link Somebody, either Hankins or his agent, had some unrealistic expectations. At this point maybe 1 year for $7.5 mil might get this settled, at least temporarily. BTW, the article referred to him as an "above average" player.

I would expect a one year deal may be less than LauderdaleMatty : 3/24/2017 8:41 am : link The long term one. And he's got to weigh the signing bonus/guarantee amount vs what he may may get offered next year. If he got 4 years for 30 he better take it if he can get like 15 million guaranteed. NT is not a position of longevity except for very few people.









It sounds like he (and his agent) over valued himself ZogZerg : 3/24/2017 8:59 am : link and teams passed on him and signed other players to fill their need. I don't see any team offering him big money now since he was passed over.



I don't see how a rotational gig in Miami is better than re-signing with the Giants.



And, I don't understand Schwartz suggesting the Giants up the offer. If anything, the offer is going the other way.



Hankins needs to get himself in better shape and focus on getting better this year so he can eventually get paid.

RE: Per Spotrac, UConn4523 : 3/24/2017 9:02 am : link

Quote: his agent is Kevin Poston at DEAL Elite Athlete Management. From their (somewhat douchey) website, it looks like they only have five clients and one of those is a draft prospect. The DEAL, LLC - ( New Window )



Haha, what a shitty website. Want to attract top talent, don't slap together a shit website. There's a reason you pay a premium for a good agent... In comment 13404679 Pete in MD said:Haha, what a shitty website. Want to attract top talent, don't slap together a shit website. There's a reason you pay a premium for a good agent...

That Limerick Guy has a source The_Boss : 3/24/2017 9:05 am : link Telling him there are 2 other teams in the mix and the NYG do not have the sweetest contract on the table. We shall see.

RE: That Limerick Guy has a source mfsd : 3/24/2017 9:08 am : link

Quote: Telling him there are 2 other teams in the mix and the NYG do not have the sweetest contract on the table. We shall see.



And if there are other bidders, I doubt he gives us a hometown discount...he's probably a little raw we ponied up for Snacks and Vernon last year and JPP this year (as we should have) and are playing hardball with him In comment 13404703 The_Boss said:And if there are other bidders, I doubt he gives us a hometown discount...he's probably a little raw we ponied up for Snacks and Vernon last year and JPP this year (as we should have) and are playing hardball with him

2 years ago annexOPR : 3/24/2017 9:16 am : link he'd have hit it big in free agency. He has not flashed the pass rushing potential since ... that is what teams pay big money for - unless you are an immovable object like Snacks.



I know he's "our guy" and people are still psychologically damaged by the tragic losses of Cofield/Griffin/Joseph over the years [I really did love Griffin], but Hankins is nothing special - and the rest of the NFL agrees.



He's a good player. He would not be a huge loss on a line with JPP/Vernon/Snacks already here. He would not make a good defense great. He is not a "playmaker". He's good. I'd love him back, but his initial contract demands were a joke - which is why a good, young DT is still sitting there. It'll only get worse for him as the draft nears.

No offense to TLG, but I don't think that's the case jcn56 : 3/24/2017 9:17 am : link We're rumored to have offered him $7M. If there's another team and they're willing to go to $8M, and Miami keeps calling him at $4M - what's the holdup? Does he think some other team coming out of the shadows to offer him more? Is he trying to get the Giants to move up a bit to match the higher offer?



Right now, if he had a better offer, I'm pretty sure he'd have jumped on it.

Can't blame him for maxing out the money AnnapolisMike : 3/24/2017 9:20 am : link e probably would be well served taking the guaranteed money now and putting himself in position for another payday at 29 years old. A one year contract is risky. If he gets injured it could be all over.

Even if he has 3 offers LauderdaleMatty : 3/24/2017 9:20 am : link Each is most likely different. Length And guaranteeed $$ if different make

It harder



He may have. A better one year offer for

Another team

It a better long term one from the Giants.



No an easy decision. And who knows if his agent or him really ha e a plan or an clue.











RE: Well BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/24/2017 9:21 am : link

Quote: That proves what many here have thought, he's just not that impactful or overly talented. He's a pretty wide bodied guy but not a disruptor or a difference maker and certainly not an immovable nose tackle type. He's solid, nothing more and should be easily replaced if he wants a big payday.



Joe aren't you more of an X and O's type guy? Correct me if I'm wrong, when Hankins switched from a 3 tech to the 1 tech his job is essentially to take on double teams and free up the rest of line? So you would expect his numbers to be down in that position compared to the other players around him? In comment 13404663 Joey in VA said:Joe aren't you more of an X and O's type guy? Correct me if I'm wrong, when Hankins switched from a 3 tech to the 1 tech his job is essentially to take on double teams and free up the rest of line? So you would expect his numbers to be down in that position compared to the other players around him?

If there were a $9M per offer on the table JonC : 3/24/2017 9:28 am : link he'd be signed already. The $7M per rumor is probably in the ballpark.



Supposedly the Eagles were sniffing around earlier. robbieballs2003 : 3/24/2017 9:41 am : link Maybe they are the other team.

... annexOPR : 3/24/2017 9:44 am : link I still think the only real hold up in re-signing here is pride



if the giants really are offering that, I highly highly doubt he's getting significantly more anywhere else. the big money waves in free agency are all done.

Harrison is making about ryanmkeane : 3/24/2017 10:01 am : link 9M per year. No way in hell Giants are going to offer that to Hankins. I'd be shocked if a team gave him that much.

Take the guaranteed multi year contract spike : 3/24/2017 10:27 am : link NFL careers are short

Potentially good news either way SLIM_ : 3/24/2017 12:02 pm : link I'd like to see this defense stay together and it looks like we would be able to for at least a year. Kennard and Cassilas are free agents so they may go but front 4 and back 5 will be intact.



If he signs elsewhere and it is for somewhat big money, we get a comp pick as our big ticket signings were cuts.





He has a terrible agent RobCarpenter : 3/24/2017 12:26 pm : link Kind of like that real estate agent that lists a house for $1 million when it's real value is closer to $500K.

If Miami has offered half HomerJones45 : 3/24/2017 12:32 pm : link you have to question our evaluation of him.



I wonder if the union is going to start asking questions about the lack of free agent action and the seemingly growing number of one year deals.

Are we going to talk about LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/24/2017 12:57 pm : link the fact that many around here wanted to tag this jackass and let JPP go?



The franchise number for DT is around $13 million.



Where did all those posters go? Strange indeed.