Do you want the Giants to draft a QB this year? Klaatu : 3/24/2017 8:42 am As my good friend HomerJones45 opined recently, the worst time to draft a QB is when you need a QB. There is some truth in that (as there is for any other position). For teams like the Giants, Saints, Steelers, Chargers (to name four), it might serve them better to get a talented young QB in their pipeline before their franchise QBs hang 'em up, as the Packers did in 2005.



On the flip side, for a team that considers itself in contention for a championship, but could still use an infusion of talent at a variety of positions to cement that status, is it worth sacrificing a draft pick - especially a premium pick - to plan for the future? Does the possibility of a seamless transition from one starting QB to the next outweigh the desire to "go all in" now?



For me, while I recognize that Eli won't last forever, I still believe that he's got a couple of good years ahead of him. I'd rather upgrade the talent around him in the upcoming draft instead of looking for his successor this year. Some of that has to do with fact that I'm not really enamored with the QB prospects who should be available to the Giants, but in all honesty, most of it has to do with the desire to have Eli bring home another Lombardi Trophy.



To draft a QB this year, or not to draft a QB this year? That is the question.

no UConn4523 : 3/24/2017 8:48 am : link this isn't the same NFL as when Aaron Rodgers got drafted, no one wants to see a 1st round pick sit for 2-3 years (with there being no guarantee if he's even good by the time he plays anyway) when that pick can be used on a difference maker at any other position.



What makes anyone think a QB at 23, in a QB starved NFL, will even be worth taking?

like any other year, depends on who is available when they pick and Victor in CT : 3/24/2017 8:51 am : link how talented and deep the position. From what I've read, this doesn't seem like an overly talented QB class, so why force the issue

'Do you want the Giants to draft a QB this year?'... Torrag : 3/24/2017 8:52 am : link No.

to be clear UConn4523 : 3/24/2017 8:52 am : link I'm talking about the 1st round, later in the draft i'm fine with it. I see absolutely no reason to take on at 23, however.

Sure AnnapolisMike : 3/24/2017 8:54 am : link if the value is there. But my sense is that the value is not there this year based on comments I have gathered.



I also don't think the Giants would have signed both Geno and Johnson if they were seriously planning on drafting a QB.

If the Giants do draft a QB I Love Clams Casino : 3/24/2017 9:00 am : link obviously, it will be as a backup. So the pick, if it happens will probably be no earlier than round 3.



IMHO, it has been the tendency of the Giants to roll the dice on positions they deem as not essential to the immediate success of the team. Since Eli is there, there's no immediate need. They tend to do this with LB and TE, and I would have to guess that the thinking is the same for QB, this year.



If there is a CB, DT, DE, or OL (sans center) or WR that they rate higher in Rounds 1, 2, or 3, I'd be shocked if they pulled the trigger on a QB anyway.

The Giants haven't done so well drafting QBs ZogZerg : 3/24/2017 9:02 am : link So, No, I don't want them to waste one or more draft picks on another QB this year. This crop doesn't look so good.

No. AcidTest : 3/24/2017 9:04 am : link But I think they will, possibly in the first round. If they don't do it then, then they'll likely be limited to another day three developmental prospect. Reese isn't waiting until next year if a QB he wants is available.

No. YAJ2112 : 3/24/2017 9:04 am : link Everything we are doing is gearing us up for a 2-3 year run. Using a premium pick on a QB who won't contribute at all in that run goes against the whole 2-3 year run strategy. It would be a terrible use of resources given the window of opportunity we have now.



In today's NFL, the whole benefit to drafting a QB and being competitive at the same time is that you are paying him on the cheap for the first few years and you can pay up for the rest of the team around him. If you draft a guy to sit on the bench, you are losing those "cheap" years because he isn't playing and you are paying the guy who is playing top QB money.

4th round or later. rasbutant : 3/24/2017 9:08 am : link My philosophy would be run to fail. While throwing a dart out there to see if you can get a Dak or Romo or Brady in the late rounds. You never know.



Otherwise run to fail. Then rid yourself of all expensive contracts, getting as many picks as possible, and rebuild. I'd give it a least two years of being in the complete bottom of the dumpster. Maybe you find your next 10 year starter the first year, maybe its the second, maybe the 3rd. Let the young guys (all those draft picks you got for older vets) play and learn, pick very high for a couple years, then re-enter the FA market in year 3 to fill the voids to get back to being competitive.

I would prefer we not draft a QB aimrocky : 3/24/2017 9:10 am : link signaling we're nearly at the end of my favorite Giants tenure is close, but if they think the next franchise QB is available I won't kill them.

If they can get mavric : 3/24/2017 9:11 am : link Davis Webb in the 3rd or later, absolutely

Here's a history of what Belichick has done despite having Brady... Milton : 3/24/2017 9:15 am : link Jacoby Brissett, 3rd Round in 2016

Jimmy Garoppolo, 2nd Round in 2014

Ryan Mallett, 3rd Round in 2011

Zac Robinson, 7th Round in 2010

Kevin O'Connell, 3rd Round in 2008

Matt Cassel, 7th Round in 2005

Kliff Kingsbury, 6th Round in 2003

Rohan Davey, 4th Round in 2002



You should always be on the lookout for young QB's worth developing no matter who you have as the starter. That being said, even Belichick never spent a 1st round pick on a QB once he had Brady in place. Garappolo was a late 2nd round pick and the three 3rd round picks he spent were all late 3rd rounders.



My rule of thumb would be (assuming you're happy with your current starter):

--Spend a late 1st round pick if you have a Franchise QB grade on the guy.

--Spend a 2nd/3rd round pick if you have a 1st round grade on the guy.

--Spend a 4th/5th round pick if you have a 2nd round grade on the guy.

--Spend a 6th/7th round pick if you have a 3rd round grade on the guy.

Nope. Motley Two : 3/24/2017 9:17 am : link Build the team, then add the QB. Current state of Oline & running game still need a lot of work. Until those are proven as addressed, rookie QBs are a bad investment.





Lets play the "name someone not Bill Belichick" game.



Come on, BB picks most of those guys to put on the trading block and turn around for better value. Why? Because he can afford to do it. In comment 13404711 Milton said:Lets play the "name someone not Bill Belichick" game.Come on, BB picks most of those guys to put on the trading block and turn around for better value. Why? Because he can afford to do it.

You can't use what Belichick does ZogZerg : 3/24/2017 9:18 am : link for any other team. He does a lot of things differently and things work out for him because he is far an away the best Football coach in the NFL today. He loves coaching guys up and knows how to use their talents in games.

YES annexOPR : 3/24/2017 9:24 am : link if the draft falls a certain way. There really aren't as many holes in the starting lineup as people want to believe, nor is it reasonable to pencil in the 23rd overall pick and expect instant results



If theres runs @ other positions, and a QB is sitting there that they feel is the future of this franchise - I am absolutely on board.



Beckham, Marshall, Shepard, Perkins will be more than enough to move the ball on a team with a top 5 defense / solid special teams. This roster is not stuck in "win now" mode. They have more than enough talent to make a run ... and more than enough young talent to remain competitive for a long time.



WR is not a "need", Fluker/Ellison + Perkins increased playing time should improve the run game, and this defense is loaded.



the Packers have picked UConn4523 : 3/24/2017 9:25 am : link 2 Qb's since 2008; a 5th, 7th, rounder. I'd say that's more the norm of what teams with a franchise QB will do.

If they see one in this draft, and there at time of pick micky : 3/24/2017 9:29 am : link yes. Not a project qb though. Next may, though, be the ideal time and class to do so

I would be ok with it and before I get ripped apart BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/24/2017 9:33 am : link Here is my reasoning. In College football today there are QBs that essentially have 1 read and if it's not there they are taught to tuck it and run. So they don't read an entire defense and rarely get under center. This is becoming more the norm. So that's why you are seeing so many busts at the QB position. Today's QBs, are going to need to have 2 to 3 years to groom in the NFL or they are in a completely sink or swim position.



If Reese thinks that what they should do I have confidence in him to do so.

No not this year Big Rick in FL : 3/24/2017 9:37 am : link It's a terrible draft for QBs. Guys are going to get over drafted even more than usual.



If it was a strong draft for QBs I'd have no problem with it. I certainly wouldn't waste a pick just to take a QB. I'd go after guys who we think can contribute in year 1 and do whatever we can to make a Super Bowl run before Eli retires.

^ annexOPR : 3/24/2017 9:42 am : link exactly why there may be a run on other positions and the giants are staring at 1 of the "top QB prospects" instead of a TE/WR/OL "need"



in that case, I'd consider a QB - if they really see something special they can groom.



for the record, I do not want a QB in the first round - at all. I can see a scenario where 1 falls due to runs at other positions, and in that case, I can at least understand the move. This team is in a great position to win now but has the youth to remain competitive for awhile as well.



I don't want reaches to fill needs .. Flowers/Pugh being the most recent examples (ironically, I think if flowers moved to RG we'd probably have the best guard tandem in the league ... neither drafted for those roles, but whatever)

I'd be surprised if we drafted a QB in Rd. 1, but if we did I'd yatqb : 3/24/2017 9:46 am : link have to have faith, like I did when they drafted an unknown in Phil Simms.



Beyond the first round I'd be fine with it...I'd love Webb in the 3rd, but think he'll go in the 2nd, so if they love him and take him at 55, who am I to argue?

somewhat off topic annexOPR : 3/24/2017 9:47 am : link but my wish list is a stud LB/TE ... I feel either would transform the defense/offense into an unstoppable force



give eli 1 of these stud TE prospects + marshall to shep/odb, and good luck defenses. add a stud LB to this defense, and good luck moving the ball at all.





Absolutely, YES... Capt. Don : 3/24/2017 9:51 am : link The people who say no are being short sighted and need to look around the league at franchises that have waited until they needed a QB.



Frankly, there is not a huge difference between the NYG roster and the Bills roster. Other than Quarterback and Tyrod Taylor isnt even that bad.



Waiting until you need one is a great way to send your franchise into a decade long downward spin REGARDLESS of the other talent surrounding the quarterback.



Seriously, look around. Look at the franchises that have waited until they NEEDED a QB and then over-drafted a guy because of that need. Most of them are at the bottom of the league or slightly above. Hell the Redskins took RGIII and Kirk Cousins in the same draft. Where would they be now if they hadnt taken Cousins? Where would the Cowboys have been if they hadnt taken Prescott?



Trade Eli for Tyrod Taylor and we lose to the Bills two years ago. You dont wait.

Absolutely Still a Sam Huff fan : 3/24/2017 9:52 am : link It doesn't matter, one little bit, what the talking heads think of a draft class or the talent level of the position in total. If the New York Football Giants' scouting department and management team feel that there is an Eli replacement sitting there, of course you grab him. You run to the podium. But, and this will tough for BBI to swallow, they are not about to tell you how these young men are rated.



So, if that special talent is there, yes. If not, you wait a year.

There are valid reasons to draft one and not to draft one. Brown Recluse : 3/24/2017 9:55 am : link So I'm fairly indifferent.

No guineaT : 3/24/2017 9:59 am : link Eli has several good years left. 3 minimum imo.

I don't really care. Devon : 3/24/2017 10:24 am : link If the value is there, fine. If not, fine.



If they decide it is there and pick one in R1 (later in the draft is a different story), 2017 needs to be the last year Manning is on the team though. It's something they have to commit to, sentiment totally removed. Not getting any value out of a first round pick for multiple years while paying out huge cap hits to a QB who isn't likely to be top tier is fool's football in the current salary landscape. The delusional pipe dream about some Rodgers/Favre-esque 3/4 year transition is just that -- that situation was a huge outlier that GB didn't even play on taking that long (it only did because Favre kept shelving retirement after telling them something else); no one drafted this year is going to end up as all time great as Rodgers and, while some Giant fans are overly attached, Eli isn't an NFL-wide icon like Favre.

If we took ryanmkeane : 3/24/2017 10:41 am : link Watson I'd be OK with that. 3 years on the bench under Eli would do wonders for him. He's got the IQ and the makeup.

I'm hoping they wait till next year, barens : 3/24/2017 10:44 am : link it's supposed to be a much better and deeper QB class.

Not at 23 or 55. Imo there will be many really good players Watson : 3/24/2017 10:46 am : link to choose from that can help NYG win now. However, if there's a QB in the third that has potential it should be the pick.



Next year, pending Eli's play, maybe time to get serious.

It really depends on a lot of things. Keith : 3/24/2017 10:47 am : link If there is anyone the Giants believe can be a franchise QB, I'm fine with it. For example, if they believe that Watson can be a franchise QB, I'm fine taking him at 23.

Watson is likely the most NFL-ready QB in the draft. Devon : 3/24/2017 10:49 am : link Three years on the bench for him is ridiculous.



He doesn't need that type of hand holding, wasting cheap years of production (assuming his game translates) because the Giants -- or at least some fans proposing it -- can't sentimentally let Eli go.

I really want to devote all resources to winning with Eli. SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3/24/2017 10:54 am : link Using a high draft choice on a QB this year would seem like a waste of a high draft choice.



But we really have to fear being thrown into post-Eli quarterback hell, which is worse than cap hell.



Just start by looking at the Redskins and the Jets. Going back a ways, after Fran Tarkenton left, it took the Giants eight years to draft his replacement, Phil Simms. In between the Giants' quarterbacks were Norm Snead, Craig Morton and Joe Pisarcik.



I would draft a quarterback, but only if there were really strong feelings that he could step in after Eli.





What about last season leads you to believe Keith : 3/24/2017 10:54 am : link Eli should be our starter for 3 more seasons?

RE: If they can get The_Boss : 3/24/2017 10:55 am : link

Quote: Davis Webb in the 3rd or later, absolutely



Webb might be the only QB I am intrigued with. But I doubt we'll get a shot to take him He might not last til our 2nd round pick. In comment 13404709 mavric said:Webb might be the only QB I am intrigued with. But I doubt we'll get a shot to take him He might not last til our 2nd round pick.

This team is young and talented all over the field. Keith : 3/24/2017 10:58 am : link Almost every unit has young players with varying levels of talent. What if Eli regresses in 2017 like he did in 2016? What if 2016 wasn't just a bad season? What if it was the start of a quick end? I don't think anyone should count on Eli as the starter past 2017.



Lets say we draft Watson and he sits and learns from Eli in 2017 and then is poised to compete for the starting role. Then you can even trade Eli for assets.

Eli has a NTC. They'd have to cut him. A trade is a complete no-go, Devon : 3/24/2017 11:01 am : link with how his contract was designed.

Ah, ok, thanks. Keith : 3/24/2017 11:12 am : link Regardless of that aspect, it's still something the giants should consider IF there is a player they believe can be a franchise QB.

Eli Manning still has a good 3 more years as our QB NYG27 : 3/24/2017 11:25 am : link Ideally I'd like the Giants to draft someone next off-season in what should be a deep QB draft. That way that guy would hopefully would sit and learn from Eli for two years before taking over in 2020.

Trubisky and Watson are not there at 23 MotownGIANTS : 3/24/2017 11:25 am : link IF by some miracle they are best move is to trade down because we'll have some fairly good offers.





If Watson is available Dave on the UWS : 3/24/2017 11:49 am : link I would take him. He's got that "it" factor you can't teach or coach. I can see him being a franchise QB. What if Eli REALLY tails off this year? Then QB becomes a need next year. Bad time to draft one, when its a need.

I want them to trade for Cleveland's first pick EricJ : 3/24/2017 11:51 am : link next year. Then select a QB when the choices are better.

Depends if the Giants think Eli Kevin in Annapolis : 3/24/2017 12:02 pm : link has 1 more good year, 2 more good years, or 3 more good years. If it is 3 than no unless the grade is just that much higher than everyone else on the board, if it is 1 or 2 years and the value matches up, yes.

RE: What about last season leads you to believe SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3/24/2017 12:11 pm : link

Quote: Eli should be our starter for 3 more seasons?



That's a really good question.



I think because we think that Eli wants to play for three more years and nobody thinks that we should or would tell Eli that he was out before he wanted to be out. In comment 13404926 Keith said:That's a really good question.I think because we think that Eli wants to play for three more years and nobody thinks that we should or would tell Eli that he was out before he wanted to be out.

Draft Pep22 : 3/24/2017 12:41 pm : link a QB. Yes, absolutely. I don't see any reason to believe Eli has > 2 years left in him. The QBs in RD 1:



Trubisky - won't likely be there, but while he looks physically talented, I can't help but think he has a little bit of Bortles/Tannahill in him i.e. the physical gifts are there but I wonder if the intangibles are.



The opposite to me in Watson, who is tough, a winner etc. but the arm strength is concerning to me.



Kizer never impressed me after watching pretty much all his college games. While his size is ideal and athleticism/arm are good, his accuracy is not.



Mahomes to me is the best of the bunch. The obvious problem is the learning curve after playing in a gimmicky O. Take that away and you have a tremendously gifted QB with a skill-set like Favre.



Webb will likely settle in as a Rd 2 guy, but I'd take him over all but Mahomes.









The more I ryanmkeane : 3/24/2017 1:03 pm : link read about Mahomes the more I like. Him and Watson would be tough to pass on at 23..

And how many qb's Doomster : 3/24/2017 1:06 pm : link were drafted BEFORE Marino?

Absolutely LCtheINTMachine : 3/24/2017 1:13 pm : link We need to find someone late in the draft and assume that McAdoo can be a QB guru and work some magic to get the new guy to a level slightly below Eli.

As a few have said, fkap : 3/24/2017 1:15 pm : link IF there's a prospect they think is a viable successor to Eli, select him. It's a bad strategy to put all your eggs into Eli's very limited window basket. Don't force the pick, though.

What's your take on Blue Angel : 3/24/2017 1:15 pm : link Patrick Mahomes, does he have that "it" factor that Watson has?

Nope illmatic : 3/24/2017 1:17 pm : link Wait until next year. These QBs don't exactly wow me and the Giants aren't deep enough right now to get away with drafting a QB in the early rounds. Not to mention the team is screwed anyway if Eli goes down. Geno or one of these rookie QBs aren't going to save the season.

Gimme Josh Dobbs on Day 3 sjnyfan : 3/24/2017 1:24 pm : link I'm in the minority but I think he's underrated.

I think NikkiMac : 3/24/2017 1:26 pm : link Chad Kelley would be a good late round pick that could learn from Eli



And he certainly has the pedigree , I know people say he's a head case and all that if he can play like uncle Jim he'd be worth a 5th round pick imo



If Mahomes falls in the second round.... kinard : 3/24/2017 1:33 pm : link ... it could be decision time. Is there any chance he falls that far?

Yes I think Mahomes NikkiMac : 3/24/2017 1:40 pm : link Will be there at 55 !

I would think we seriously rate QBs at this point in Eli's career weeg in the bronx : 3/24/2017 1:54 pm : link If we have one rated as a future starter, I'd pull the trigger even if its a slight teach. Finding a legit starter is very difficult. Always consider the jets and how their inability to fill the position has led to nearly 50 years of inconsistency.

I m in the minority joeinpa : 3/24/2017 2:01 pm : link But if the kid from Notre Adams is there at 23, I d be tempted

RE: And how many qb's Victor in CT : 3/24/2017 2:08 pm : link

Quote: were drafted BEFORE Marino?



are the second comings of John Elway, Jim Kelly, Todd Blackledge and Tony Eason coming out this year? This is clearly NOT the year of the QB. And Marino was a victim of some unfounded whispers and gossip. In comment 13405212 Doomster said:are the second comings of John Elway, Jim Kelly, Todd Blackledge and Tony Eason coming out this year? This is clearly NOT the year of the QB. And Marino was a victim of some unfounded whispers and gossip.

The quality of the QB position andrew_nyg : 3/24/2017 5:06 pm : link in this years' draft does not offer the value/ROI of spending a high pick on one.



So my answer is NO.

Fuck no Anakim : 3/24/2017 5:09 pm : link Let's wait until next year. Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Luke Falk and Mason Rudolph. Much better class next year

RE: Fuck no micky : 3/24/2017 5:18 pm : link

Quote: Let's wait until next year. Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Luke Falk and Mason Rudolph. Much better class next year



I know the Giants have no shot at Sam Darnold..but imo he's the next great qb down the line from here. Giants will miss that opp. In comment 13405681 Anakim said:I know the Giants have no shot at Sam Darnold..but imo he's the next great qb down the line from here. Giants will miss that opp.

I am in the Kelly camp tomjgiant : 3/24/2017 6:38 pm : link I don't know much about his troubles in the past,but what I have seen of him playing I like.This guy can really throw the ball and is a tough QB.Wish I knew what Eli has to say about this #10 out of Ole Miss and nephew of Jim Kelly.

RE: Absolutely TC : 3/24/2017 6:39 pm : link

Quote: We need to find someone late in the draft and assume that McAdoo can be a QB guru and work some magic to get the new guy to a level slightly below Eli.

AKA, polish a turd.



When it happens, it's luck, not acumen.

In comment 13405225 LCtheINTMachine said:AKA, polish a turd.When it happens, it's luck, not acumen.

If the Giants are in position to draft one of the top QBs next season Ten Ton Hammer : 3/24/2017 7:06 pm : link something went horrifically wrong in 2017.





N.O. time to go for it YorkAveGiant : 1:30 pm : link not to build for the future. Eli has about 3 top notch years left, I wouldn't panic on the future yet.