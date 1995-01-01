Haason Reddick...how high would the Giants have to move up? chopperhatch : 3/24/2017 8:53 pm This guy is everything Leonard Floyd was except stouter at the POA, stronger and more versatile. Unlike Floyd, Reddick has actually played on all three levels of D, not just flashed. Unlike Floyd, he doesnt get caught up in the wash and isnt just "in the neighborhood" of the tackle. He is actually initiating the play and making the tackle. Unlike Floyd, he isnt guided aside once the Tackle gets his feet, he can hook and suddenly take an inside approach to the quarterback.



Yes he played at Temple as opposed to an SEC school. But this guy is every bit the player people talked about when discussing Floyd (which I hated as the Giants pick) except with more work ethic and strength.



So if Floyd went top ten, where does this kid go? Most mocks Ive seen have him going 15-25, which puts us on the very edge. If the Giants love him, I think we would have to move up, significantly, to do so. Just a cursory look at other teams ahead of us, I see trading up to 15 behind the Eagles would be the necessary move if the Giants want him badly. Personally I think he is the last piece to going from being the great D we were last year to being a truly Offense wrecking, carnivorous defense you cant game plan against. I have not been as sold on a linebacker pick in the first round in years, probably ever. But we just committed big dollars to our DL. We also have a very good secondary with a burgeoning star at SS. We have been very frugal with our LBs...and I understand why. Reddick would not only instantly benefit from the likes of the secondary behind him, the two pass rushers that are going to command attention of multiple blockers in front of him, but he and Collins would make those dink and dunk, 3 step offenses like the Pats have fits.



I have never seen a player that woukd have the instantaneous impact that Reddick would. The unmentioned fact in this post, that he walked on to the team, also shows that he will work for his success. I know BBI has been fairly warm to his being our choice. But I think he may not even make it to 15, however, if he made it to 13, would you make the jump and what would you be willing to give up?

Count me as not on the Reddick train RAIN : 3/24/2017 10:21 pm : link he doesn't show the thump I'd like to see for a 1st rd LB.

RE: Count me as not on the Reddick train Eman11 : 3/24/2017 10:27 pm : link

Quote: he doesn't show the thump I'd like to see for a 1st rd LB.



That's my thinking about him too. I feel the same way about Cunningham. In comment 13405886 RAIN said:That's my thinking about him too. I feel the same way about Cunningham.

0 spots allstarjim : 3/24/2017 11:10 pm : link He'll probably be there at 23 and the Giants aren't taking him.

RE: I'm not on the Reddick bandwagon allstarjim : 3/24/2017 11:12 pm : link

Quote: I like him, but I don't think he represents good value for the 23rd pick. I certainly wouldn't trade up for him.



The guy I want is Cam Robinson.



Yeah, it would be great to get a 4th RT on this team!



















Before you ask, Hart, Fluker, Flowers. Giants need a LT. That's Ramczyk or Bolles, possibly Garcia in the 2nd. In comment 13405848 Milton said:Yeah, it would be great to get a 4th RT on this team!Before you ask, Hart, Fluker, Flowers. Giants need a LT. That's Ramczyk or Bolles, possibly Garcia in the 2nd.

Reddick ThatLimerickGuy : 3/24/2017 11:53 pm : link Is a LB that needs to be taught how to tackle properly or he will be out of the league in 3 years. He is a textbook hugger and NFL guys don't go down that easy.



In my view you don't take those type of guys in the 1st.

Like Reddick's game a lot... Torrag : 3/25/2017 12:14 am : link ...and he's definitely a LB at the NFL level. Not a 'tweener' at all which is a good thing. If you paid any attention at all to Senior Bowl week you'd know why he's going to be a hot commodity. He was one of the most disruptive defenders on the field.



Mike Mayock on Reddick's Senior Bowl experience:



Player who made the most money:

Haason Reddick, LB, Temple: He had a really impressive week. He was a hand-in-the-dirt 4-3 defensive end with a lot of sack production at Temple, but down here they asked him to stand up and play two different positions, and every day he got better. His attitude about the switch was terrific; I got a kick out of how he embraced it. The last two days of practice, I don't think he lost a rep. He bounced around and made plays all week. At 6-foot-1 and 237 pounds I think he showed versatility. I came into the week wondering what he would be at the next level, and at the end of the practice sessions I left thinking he could be an inside linebacker in a 3-4, an outside linebacker in a 4-3, and an occasional edge rusher. Bottom line: He showed he can do a bunch of things and do them well.

And then he delivered a stellar athletic performance at the Combine Torrag : 3/25/2017 12:17 am : link So we'd be lucky to land this guy but he'll probably be gone

RE: RE: I'm not on the Reddick bandwagon Milton : 3/25/2017 12:22 am : link

Quote:



The guy I want is Cam Robinson.







Yeah, it would be great to get a 4th RT on this team!



Before you ask, Hart, Fluker, Flowers. Giants need a LT. That's Ramczyk or Bolles, possibly Garcia in the 2nd. I think Cam Robinson can play left tackle. It's a mistake to think he's just another Ereck Flowers or DJ Fluker. There is much to distinguish them.



He's a young guy, doesn't turn 22 until October. And, yeah, I know we heard that about Flowers, but again, Robinson isn't Flowers. I think he's smarter and more coachable, which is why I believe his best football is ahead of him. It's also why I expect him to go in the top twenty despite the current projections. In comment 13405924 allstarjim said:I think Cam Robinson can play left tackle. It's a mistake to think he's just another Ereck Flowers or DJ Fluker. There is much to distinguish them.He's a young guy, doesn't turn 22 until October. And, yeah, I know we heard that about Flowers, but again, Robinson isn't Flowers. I think he's smarter and more coachable, which is why I believe his best football is ahead of him. It's also why I expect him to go in the top twenty despite the current projections.

There is much to distinguish them. Torrag : 3/25/2017 12:26 am : link ...and not all of it good. He was arrested on felony possession of a stolen firearm and drugs. Yeah that sure will distinguish you.

Are we missing something??? grizz299 : 3/25/2017 12:43 am : link I think they're excited about Goodson being a beast against the run game. I expect Kennard to make exponential growth after his first year of real experience. And Robinson seemed fluid, agile and very underrated.



Thomas and Cassilas would just be back-ups in that ideal scenario.

Point?? Maybe this crew of linebacker's is already set and much better than we're giving them credit for. Note, that's conjecture, not a certainty, but if that's anywhere close to reality then I want all efforts put into the offense....running back, offensive lineman, offensive linemen and, oh!, Offensive lineman.

RE: An OL that featured... Ira : 3/25/2017 12:48 am : link

Quote: Flowers, Fluker, and Robinson is an OL you wouldn't pick a fight with.



You'd just run around them - and it wouldn't be that hard. In comment 13405877 Milton said:You'd just run around them - and it wouldn't be that hard.

I wouldn't move up for him . Bluesbreaker : 3/25/2017 1:21 am : link I would with Howard but he won't drop far enough .

we need the picks .

RE: Reddick 2ndroundKO : 3/25/2017 3:48 am : link

Quote: Is a LB that needs to be taught how to tackle properly or he will be out of the league in 3 years. He is a textbook hugger and NFL guys don't go down that easy.



In my view you don't take those type of guys in the 1st. Reddick? You sure you don't mean Zach Cunningham? In comment 13405957 ThatLimerickGuy said:Reddick? You sure you don't mean Zach Cunningham?

RE: There is much to distinguish them. Milton : 3/25/2017 4:26 am : link

Quote: ...and not all of it good. He was arrested on felony possession of a stolen firearm and drugs. Yeah that sure will distinguish you. It was nothing. He was in a car with three others, one of them had a gun (not Robinson), and the cops found half a gram of weed on them. Street value: $10. They were not prosecuted.



He is 6'6", 322lbs, with 35 1/2 inch arms and 10 1/2 inch hands, and runs a 5.15 forty. He hasn't always been consistent and he can be lazy at times with his technique, but I think he's smart enough to realize wins in the NFL don't come as easy as they do at the college level.



But don't get your hopes up, he won't make it to the 23rd pick. I'm already resigned to that fact. In comment 13405994 Torrag said:It was nothing. He was in a car with three others, one of them had a gun (not Robinson), and the cops found half a gram of weed on them. Street value: $10. They were not prosecuted.He is 6'6", 322lbs, with 35 1/2 inch arms and 10 1/2 inch hands, and runs a 5.15 forty. He hasn't always been consistent and he can be lazy at times with his technique, but I think he's smart enough to realize wins in the NFL don't come as easy as they do at the college level.But don't get your hopes up, he won't make it to the 23rd pick. I'm already resigned to that fact.

Boylhart's take on Cam Robinson... Milton : 3/25/2017 5:48 am : link Quote: Right now for the next level you have to think of Cam as a potential right tackle who could eventually become an excellent left tackle in the mold of the Redskins Trent Williams. He could be that good but there are questions on and off the field that make it hard to trust this kid and select him early in this draft for me. Off field issues seem to be behind him and that’s a good thing but the improvement in his game this year seem to only happen when Cam made the decision half way through the year (in his mind) to declare. That makes me think his work ethic is only monetarily driven. Now that is not necessarily a bad thing except if it’s his only goal. I suspect Cam will be selected earlier than I have him rated. He will work out and impress everyone with his athletic talents and he has improved this year. I also can understand that for most people that there is no reason to think Cam won’t continue to improve except it bothers me that after all the off field issues and lack of learning correct techniques on the field that he has decided to come out early. That to me (in his case) sends a signal of a lack of reality, maturity, and suggest that he still has a problem of listening and following others advice. That was the problem off the field that most likely got him into trouble with guns and drugs. But remember this about Cam, he could eventually be as good as Trent Williams and that’s pretty good. A business decision will be at hand. For me, first round money is out of the question to invest in Cam but that’s just me. Then again offensive lineman with his athletic talent, are hard to find and if you want him than you have to select him in the first round. You’re the GM; you make the call and hope this kid doesn’t get you fired.

- ( full profile - ( New Window

To my point... Torrag : 3/25/2017 6:42 am : link *questions on and off the field that make it hard to trust this kid and select him early



*first round money is out of the question to invest in Cam



Look at the Giants 1st Round history. I challenge anyone to find the player in the last two decades that carried these concerns that actually was the pick. Good Luck because there isn't one. Nor should there be imo. These guys are the face of the franchise. The investment is huge both monetarily and in the repercussions to your roster if they implode in NY.



BTW I've heard it told it was his gun but he was covered for because of his football status. Which I believe. It was certainly found under the drivers seat of his car in which he was sitting at the time. No one will ever know the truth but do the math.



This doesn't add up to NY Giants 1st Round pick imo. Dallas Cowboys? Yeah, you see what I'm saying. Risk/Reward is a big part of the assessment. Randy Gregory?

0 spots ZogZerg : 3/25/2017 7:17 am : link Giants don't draft LBrs in first round and they especially don't trade up for them.

RE: Are we missing something??? CromartiesKid21 : 3/25/2017 8:31 am : link

Quote: I think they're excited about Goodson being a beast against the run game. I expect Kennard to make exponential growth after his first year of real experience. And Robinson seemed fluid, agile and very underrated.



Thomas and Cassilas would just be back-ups in that ideal scenario.

Point?? Maybe this crew of linebacker's is already set and much better than we're giving them credit for. Note, that's conjecture, not a certainty, but if that's anywhere close to reality then I want all efforts put into the offense....running back, offensive lineman, offensive linemen and, oh!, Offensive lineman.

Take off the road colored glasses. Would you trade a 3rd round pick straight up for any of these linebackers? I hope you said no and realized there isn't truly any difference making 3 down NFL talent there. In comment 13406005 grizz299 said:Take off the road colored glasses. Would you trade a 3rd round pick straight up for any of these linebackers? I hope you said no and realized there isn't truly any difference making 3 down NFL talent there.

Don't see NYG trading up for a prospect most likely destined JonC : 3/25/2017 9:25 am : link to play the WILL. They go after bigger longer players, the condor theory, eg 6'4+ 250+

... Koldegaard : 3/25/2017 11:39 am : link "I have never seen a player that woukd have the instantaneous impact that Reddick would."

Are you serious? Like in never?

RE: RE: Reddick ThatLimerickGuy : 3/25/2017 11:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 13405957 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





Is a LB that needs to be taught how to tackle properly or he will be out of the league in 3 years. He is a textbook hugger and NFL guys don't go down that easy.



In my view you don't take those type of guys in the 1st.



Reddick? You sure you don't mean Zach Cunningham?



You are right. Got them confused. Good catch In comment 13406038 2ndroundKO said:You are right. Got them confused. Good catch

I'd like to add the player Reddick reminds me of when I watch him Torrag : 3/25/2017 11:54 am : link Jessie Armstead. Starting with the 6'1/237# build and extending to the hyper-athletic and physical disruption he plays with. Its a different era today but these things translate. He beats the man in front of him and makes plays. Anywhere they line him up this is a consistent result. Unfortunately he'll probably be gone when we're on the clock. So I'm not getting my hopes up we'll land him.

I'm on the Reddick bandwagon adamg : 3/25/2017 12:12 pm : link I think 4-3 WLB is his ideal position. He's from Jersey. He's to defense what Howard is to offense in this draft imo. I would trade a third to move up 5-7 spots for him.



We have good tool LBers. Goodson is a 2 down thumper. Robinson is a decent WLB. Casillas may be our most well rounded LB. And he's a JAG. He has flashes but if he wasn't a great leader, he would lose a ton of value.



Reddick Goodson and Kennard would be a solid unit. Each would fill a role in a 4-3. And Reddick would be the best talent by far.



I hope teams are as low on him as the people in this thread are. I'd be surprised if we trade up in 1. So if he falls to us, that would be amazing.

re: Armstead Vanzetti : 3/25/2017 4:02 pm : link In some ways, I can see the comparison because both were undersized guys who built themselves up with a tremendous work ethic. Same height, weight. Probably about the same speed.



But Armstead was the top recruit in the nation coming out of HS but tore his ACL at Miami, causing him to drop in the NFL draft.



Reddick was a walk-on. Great story. But I'm not sure about the football instincts.

'not sure about the football instincts'... Torrag : 3/25/2017 4:16 pm : link When's the last time a guy with bad 'instincts' led the nation in tackles for loss? I don't have the answer but I'm guessing never.

It's not like I watched any Temple games this year... Klaatu : 3/25/2017 4:22 pm : link Because I didn't. But, man, this kid blew me away during Senior Bowl week, and I wasn't the only one who was very impressed with his performance.

Another interesting fact about Reddick Torrag : 3/25/2017 4:24 pm : link He was a HS Safety. To jump from safety to playing hand in the dirt DE and playing it well speaks to his natural acumen for the sport. Then going to Mobile and being asked to play LB all week, not missing a beat and being one of the stars of the event. Impressive.



I admit he's my man crush in this draft but with good reason. If he were available at #23 and the Giants went in a different direction I'd be terribly disappointed. I don't think it will com to that.

Hasson Reddick jacob12 : 3/25/2017 5:00 pm : link Hasson is much faster and more athletic than Jessie Armstead.Reddick ran a 4.52 and his 10 yard split was the same as Odell Beckham.He has extraordinary speed and leaping ability.Jessie Armstead does not compare to Hasson Reddick athletically.

RE: To my point... Milton : 3/25/2017 5:12 pm : link

Quote: Look at the Giants 1st Round history. I challenge anyone to find the player in the last two decades that carried these concerns that actually was the pick. Good Luck because there isn't one. Nor should there be imo. These guys are the face of the franchise. The investment is huge both monetarily and in the repercussions to your roster if they implode in NY.



BTW I've heard it told it was his gun but he was covered for because of his football status. Which I believe. It was certainly found under the drivers seat of his car in which he was sitting at the time. No one will ever know the truth but do the math.

I don't care that he was in possession of a stolen gun and smoked weed unless it was he who stole the gun (and there's no reason to believe it was) or if he failed a pre-scheduled drug test (because that would mean he knew he was going to be tested and still couldn't resist temptation). It merits questioning him on the subject to see if it demonstrates a pattern of bad judgment, but as isolated incidents go, it doesn't suggest "bad character" on the part of a 20-year old kid. Did he test positive for marijuana at the combine? If he did (as Randy Gregory did), it's a problem, if he didn't, it isn't a problem. 90% of the NFL smokes weed and that's a conservative estimate.

Quote: The headline-grabbing charge was Robinson's possession of a stolen firearm. In an interview with KNOE-TV, (District Attorney Jerry) Jones explained the issues with that particular charge.



"It might be under the driver's seat but I can't prove who put it there," Jones told the local TV station. "Even if I could get DNA showing that he had touched it at some point in time, that does not mean that he obtained it."



Though only Robinson and Jones were arrested and taken to jail, there were four people in Robinson's rental car early in the morning of May 17. The other two were handcuffed initially, Guerriero said, but only Jones and Robinson were booked. The incident report obtained through public records made no mention of the other two involved in the case.



Only a half gram of marijuana was found in the car, Guerriero said, and nobody had clear possession. The arrests were made, Guerriero said, only after Jones alerted police to the gun on his lap.



"Mr. Jones is the one who called it to the police's attention because he didn't want anything to happen," Guerriero said. "'Look, I have a gun in my lap. My hands are up. I just want to show you.'"



Possessing the gun didn't violate the law, so Guerriero said were no grounds for further searches. The attorney said it wasn't clear if the car occupants gave consent to search the vehicle.



"Nothing said they did," Guerriero said.



Jerry Jones, the local DA, said there were considerations beyond the evidence that went into his decision to drop prosecution.



"I want to emphasize once again that the main reason I'm doing this is that I refuse to ruin the lives of two young men who have spent their adolescence and their teenage years, working and sweating, while we were all home in the air conditioning," Jones told KNOE.

And as for your question about the last time the Giants drafted a player in the first round with "these concerns".... Quote: Mississippi freshman quarterback Eli Manning was jailed briefly after his arrest last weekend for public drunkenness.

Manning, 19, is the son of former Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints star Archie Manning and the brother of Peyton Manning, quarterback for the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

Also charged were Justin Wade, a redshirt freshman linebacker from Jackson, according to justice court records.

The charges were filed after campus police were called to a fraternity party late Saturday night. Records show Manning also was charged with disorderly conduct, while Wade, 19, faced an additional charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

Campus police declined to discuss the charges, and a spokesman for the Oxford Police Department said his agency was not involved.

Manning, contacted Thursday by telephone in Oxford, said he had no comment and Wade could not be reached.

``Apparently two of our players, Eli Manning and Justin Wade, have used poor judgment at a party over the weekend,'' Ole Miss football coach David Cutcliffe said in a statement.

``Although I do not condone their behavior in any way, I know these young men regret their actions and we will take steps to ensure they have learned from their mistakes,'' Cutcliffe said.

The coach said disciplinary action would be taken ``as an internal team matter.''

In comment 13406052 Torrag said:I don't care that he was in possession of a stolen gun and smoked weed unless it was he who stole the gun (and there's no reason to believe it was) or if he failed a pre-scheduled drug test (because that would mean he knew he was going to be tested and still couldn't resist temptation). It merits questioning him on the subject to see if it demonstrates a pattern of bad judgment, but as isolated incidents go, it doesn't suggest "bad character" on the part of a 20-year old kid. Did he test positive for marijuana at the combine? If he did (as Randy Gregory did), it's a problem, if he didn't, it isn't a problem. 90% of the NFL smokes weed and that's a conservative estimate.And as for your question about the last time the Giants drafted a player in the first round with "these concerns"....

RE: Another interesting fact about Reddick Milton : 3/25/2017 5:35 pm : link

Quote: I admit he's my man crush in this draft but with good reason. If he were available at #23 and the Giants went in a different direction I'd be terribly disappointed. This is how I feel about Christian McCaffrey, but just as with Robinson, I don't expect him to be available when the Giants are on the clock. I think the Giants would have to give up a 3rd round pick and jump ahead of Denver to get either of the two.



As for Reddick, other than their size and speed, I don't see the comparison to Armstead. Jessie was mainly a coverage LB who could play the run, but he didn't rush the passer much. Meanwhile, pass-rushing seems to be Reddick's bread and butter. Everyone is projecting Reddick at either weakside or Mike, but I think SAM might be his best LB position. He doesn't have Seth Joyner's size, but Joyner is the one I would "hope to" compare him to. Joyner could do it all as a LB: cover, play the run, and rush the QB. I haven't seen a SAM like him since, but if the Giants are projecting Reddick as the next Seth Joyner than sign me up!

p.s.-- What do Jessie Armstead and Seth Joyner have in common? They were both 8th round picks. Joyner was the 208th pick in 1986, Armstead was the 207th pick in 1993. In comment 13406456 Torrag said:This is how I feel about Christian McCaffrey, but just as with Robinson, I don't expect him to be available when the Giants are on the clock. I think the Giants would have to give up a 3rd round pick and jump ahead of Denver to get either of the two.As for Reddick, other than their size and speed, I don't see the comparison to Armstead. Jessie was mainly a coverage LB who could play the run, but he didn't rush the passer much. Meanwhile, pass-rushing seems to be Reddick's bread and butter. Everyone is projecting Reddick at either weakside or Mike, but I think SAM might be his best LB position. He doesn't have Seth Joyner's size, but Joyner is the one I would "hope to" compare him to. Joyner could do it all as a LB: cover, play the run, and rush the QB. I haven't seen a SAM like him since, but if the Giants are projecting Reddick as the next Seth Joyner than sign me up!p.s.-- What do Jessie Armstead and Seth Joyner have in common? They were both 8th round picks. Joyner was the 208th pick in 1986, Armstead was the 207th pick in 1993.

Eli Manning was jailed briefly after his arrest last weekend for... Torrag : 3/25/2017 6:12 pm : link LOL walking around buzzed on campus being raucous after a party as a freshman? Wow. That's not the same thing, AT ALL. Followed by four stellar years in the program. Talk about a reach. Think Archie had a talk with him?



There is still no concrete finding in the Robinson arrest. They swept it under the rug for the sake of the Alabama football program. That's the truth. Guns and drugs in one fell swoop. Exacerbated by continuing dialogue throughout his career about his dedication to the game and his work habits. Hence the widespread acknowledged concern about his character.



I understand you're desperate to back up your argument but you've got to do better than this.

'Jessie Armstead does not compare to Hasson Reddick athletically'... Torrag : 3/25/2017 6:18 pm : link What are you smoking? Jessie was one of the most athletic players in the NFL. 5 consecutive Pro Bowls and a 1st Team All Pro selection.

Mayock see Reddick as a WILL in a 4-3 scheme Torrag : 3/25/2017 6:28 pm : link ...and so do I. He's got the prototype body for it and the speed to cover. Just like Armstead. In fact physically they're clones. Reddick has the sacks in college because he played hand down DE at Temple. He won't sniff that role at the next level. Armstead and Shazier are better comps than Joyner when you project his position and role in the NFL imo.

RE: 'Jessie Armstead does not compare to Hasson Reddick athletically'... Milton : 3/25/2017 6:52 pm : link

Quote: What are you smoking? Jessie was one of the most athletic players in the NFL. 5 consecutive Pro Bowls and a 1st Team All Pro selection. Today I'm smoking a little something I call the Deep Blue Sea. It's a Deep Chunk X Blueberry X C-99 cross. And I never said Jessie wasn't athletic or didn't go to Pro Bowls or make All Pro. But the NFL is filled with supremely athletic guys who went to Pro Bowls. I'm willing to bet you can find athletic guys at every position in the NFL on both sides of the ball and some of them even went to a Pro Bowl and/or made All Pro. But not all of them compare to Reddick.

p.s.--If you don't have a plan for Reddick to rush the QB in your scheme, you're making a mistake. What a waste that would be. That would be like drafting Njoku to be your blocking TE. In comment 13406531 Torrag said:Today I'm smoking a little something I call the Deep Blue Sea. It's a Deep Chunk X Blueberry X C-99 cross. And I never said Jessie wasn't athletic or didn't go to Pro Bowls or make All Pro. But the NFL is filled with supremely athletic guys who went to Pro Bowls. I'm willing to bet you can find athletic guys at every position in the NFL on both sides of the ball and some of them even went to a Pro Bowl and/or made All Pro. But not all of them compare to Reddick.p.s.--If you don't have a plan for Reddick to rush the QB in your scheme, you're making a mistake. What a waste that would be. That would be like drafting Njoku to be your blocking TE.

Reddick is more of a 3-4 outside linebacker. Ira : 3/25/2017 6:59 pm : link But, if we had him, we could use him as a WILL on running plays and as an edge rusher (moving JPP inside) on passing downs.

RE: Eli Manning was jailed briefly after his arrest last weekend for... Milton : 3/25/2017 7:05 pm : link

Quote:

There is still no concrete finding in the Robinson arrest. They swept it under the rug for the sake of the Alabama football program. That's the truth. Guns and drugs in one fell swoop. What's the concrete finding you are looking for? He smokes weed? Big deal. He was in possession of a gun which happened to be stolen? Big deal. How is that any worse than being drunk and disorderly? Both were isolated incidents of poor judgment, but nothing at all egregious or indicative of a pattern of poor judgment.



I'm sure teams asked Robinson about the incident, just as I'm sure teams asked Eli about the incident. That's what they do in these interviews. But there is no reason to believe Robinson's answers weren't satisfactory. I'm not sure why you think it's such a big deal. Is there more to it that you know and I don't? What was it that you feel was swept under the rug for the sake of Alabama football? In comment 13406528 Torrag said:What's the concrete finding you are looking for? He smokes weed? Big deal. He was in possession of a gun which happened to be stolen? Big deal. How is that any worse than being drunk and disorderly? Both were isolated incidents of poor judgment, but nothing at all egregious or indicative of a pattern of poor judgment.I'm sure teams asked Robinson about the incident, just as I'm sure teams asked Eli about the incident. That's what they do in these interviews. But there is no reason to believe Robinson's answers weren't satisfactory. I'm not sure why you think it's such a big deal. Is there more to it that you know and I don't? What was it that you feel was swept under the rug for the sake of Alabama football?

RE: 'Jessie Armstead does not compare to Hasson Reddick athletically'... Milton : 3/25/2017 7:11 pm : link

Quote: What are you smoking? Jessie was one of the most athletic players in the NFL. 5 consecutive Pro Bowls and a 1st Team All Pro selection. If you're going to put quotes around something, you should get it right. I never said "Jessie Armstead does not compare to Haason Reddick athletically". In comment 13406531 Torrag said:If you're going to put quotes around something, you should get it right. I never said "Jessie Armstead does not compare to Haason Reddick athletically".

Milton see jacob12's 5 pm post Torrag : 3/25/2017 7:18 pm : link Which I quoted in my subject line. I was engaging his comment with that post.

'He was in possession of a gun which happened to be stolen?' Torrag : 3/25/2017 7:20 pm : link You're not that naive. Are you? I've got some beachfront property in Nevada I'm thinking of putting on the market...

RE: Milton see jacob12's 5 pm post Milton : 3/25/2017 7:24 pm : link

Quote: Which I quoted in my subject line. I was engaging his comment with that post. Okydoke, my bad. In comment 13406574 Torrag said:Okydoke, my bad.

Floyd was no slouch as a rookie santacruzom : 3/25/2017 7:32 pm : link The post implies that Floyd has all these insurmountable deficiencies, but Reddick doing as well as Floyd did in his role his rookie year would be an admirable achievement.

So was plaxico not registering his gun ok? Torrag : 3/25/2017 7:38 pm : link Cause we all know how that ended. I expect the NY Giants as an organization are quite sensitive to any gun related crime. Once bitten twice shy...

Floyd KWALL2 : 3/25/2017 8:13 pm : link Was excellent as a rookie. When he was healthy he was a player. Bears love him. And they should. He can do a lot of things to help any team win.



Reddick is a bit different. The post says he played on 3 levels unlike Floyd? Wrong. He played one level in college. However, he certainly has the ability to play in space and cover. He showed that at the Senior Bowl. Unlike Floyd, he doesn't have the size to play DL in NFL.



I like Reddick a lot for the Giants. He's explosive and can offer some pass rush from the LB spot. He can move and cover. Undersized and not a thumper. He can cover a lot of ground and play inside or outside for the Giants. You can put him over the center on passing downs and let him get after the QB. He's got a skill set like a Ryan Shazier. In today's NFL, he brings a lot of value to a team.



It's a loaded draft. I wouldn't trade up for hmm. But I'd like him on the Giants. A versatile LB with great speed and pass rush ability? We could use it.





Funny thing about this thread... Klaatu : 7:31 am : link And this is not meant to be a shot or anything like that, but I can't recall Torrag being this enthusiastic about any draft prospect.

I had a woody for Kuechly... Torrag : 10:41 am : link ...but I knew we had no shot at him. In this case I'm holding onto a slim hope but certainly not holding my breath. Plus we all know the team hasn't drafted a 1st Round LB since Carl. As ridiculous as that seems.

Well, just remember this, Torrag: Klaatu : 11:05 am : link Obsessing over a potential draft pick is my job!

Linebacker is my second choice ReneNYG1 : 11:19 am : link Christian McCaffrey is a great weapon and unique guy that has awesome skills to inpact a game,if he is gone I do like Reddick alot he is worth the pick for sure,I grab a tackle on the second round in Moton or Sharpe but my truly sleeper pick which nobody has mention and would be my third choice in the TJ Watt he is an unbelievable linebacker and if both MacCaffrey and reddick is gone my choice for the first pick would be TJ Watt he is IMO the best linebacker in this draft behind Foster and Reddick I do not want Cunningham he can't tackle which is kind of important for a linebacker.I have been doing this for quite some time so believe me these are my top three for 23,sure we could use a left tackle but I'm tired of grabbing one every year only to move them to guard.If Flowers doesn't panout I put Pugh there again.The best olineman is Lamp,I love the Fluker signing and we can always trade Flowers for Thomas if we had too .Let's not giveup on flowers yet we have a nice blocking tightend now and speaking of that I sign Johnson back too.