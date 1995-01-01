Why I think left tackle is a must with the Giants top pick YANKEE28 : 3/24/2017 10:10 pm The Giants have had a respectable off season, with a number of players added or resigned that will certainly help them improve.



But as you look at the current roster, the one thing that has not changed are the questions about the left tackle position. Clearly Ereck Flowers had a tough season, especially as it progressed. The Giants did sign one veteran tackle, Michael Bowie, when the season ended. But Bowie is a right tackle, missed all of last season after being cut by the lowly Cleveland Browns, and in 2014 infuriated Seahawks coach Pete Carroll when he arrived for training camp 20 pounds overweight.



Flowers is the only left tackle on the current roster. We all hope that his 2015 and 2016 playing issues relate more to his youth than to his talent, and that he will be an integral part of the 2017 offense.



But what if he continues to struggle? Or what if he is injured and misses games? Then what? With all the improvements the team has made, can the Giants enter the season without a plan B for left tackle? Can a team built to win now with an aging quarterback not address the “what ifs” of the left tackle position?



We are now 3 weeks into Free Agency. There are no veteran left tackles available that are worthy of signing. DJ Fluker, Bobby Hart, & John Jerry have all spent their careers on the right side of the O line. Austin Pasztor has been mention by some BBI asshats as a possible signing, but he is also a veteran with experience only on the right side.



I believe the only option left is next month’s draft. The options are pretty clear- Ryan Ramczyk, Garrett Bolles, Forrest Lamp, and Cam Robinson. All 4 spent their 2016 season having outstanding seasons at left tackle. But who will be available at the 23rd pick?



Ramczyk is recovering from off season surgery. Teams will evaluate his recovery in the days and weeks just prior to draft weekend and those visits will determine if he could be available at the 23rd pick.



Bolles really impressed at the Combine and in drills at yesterday’s Utah Pro Day. Tony Pauline reported yesterday that pro coaches and scouts at Bolles Pro Day felt that he is a lock to be gone by pick #20 and could go as high as #12.



Many scouts are saying that Lamp’s future is at guard-in fact the best guard in this draft-but his college experience at left tackle could certainly qualify as the Giants Plan B as Flowers backup for the 2017 season.



Robinson is another option, but he comes with a lot of ability, but also a lot of questions. Many draft experts expect him to slide out of the first round. Is he worth the 23rd pick?



A lot of fans talk about the need to draft a linebacker, tight end, or even a quarterback with the 23rd pick. Could be, but I just don’t see. The way the Giants are currently built, the overwhelming need is to resolve Plan B at left tackle.



I am just a Giants fan with some opinions-no different than other posters-but to me the Giants have a dilemma that can only be solved with using their top pick on one of Ramczyk, Bolles, Lamp, or Robinson.



I've thought for a while that the best picks we could make yatqb : 3/24/2017 10:21 pm : link would be either Ramczyk or Bolles. I don't see Lamp as a Tackle, and find Robinson's play very inconsistent. At times he looks great, at others he seems clumsy, too bent at the waist, and beaten by speed.



The question I keep pondering is what we'd do if both RR and Bolles are gone, and someone at a position of depth for us (like CB) drops to 23. Gotta take the best player in that case and keep our fingers crossed. I suppose we'd have to move Pugh to LT in your scenario, Y28.

I agree about Eman11 : 3/24/2017 10:23 pm : link The O line, specifically OT being their biggest need going in to the draft but I think they'll be better value there at 23 than whatever OL is still there. I don't want them reaching for need.



I'd love to see them draft a stud LB to fly around and lay the wood behind this DLine. Could be the one missing piece to really make this D elite. Build on a strength and get the OL help in rds 2–3.



My ideal picks 1-3 would be:



LB

OL

CB









I think Torn Tendon : 3/24/2017 10:30 pm : link They will take a DE. They need another in the rotation and a guy to develop into the eventual replacement of JPP. This draft doesn't have any OT that you can plug in and be ready to start day 1. First pick will either be a DE, CB or OG. Possibly te but I don't think either top 2 te will be there.

I would not mind an LT with the top pick Mike in NY : 3/24/2017 10:32 pm : link My problem is there is only one player who strikes me as an NFL LT in this draft and it is Bolles. Unless we are in a position to draft him and there is not someone else there too good to pass up, I am not sure how we fill that need this year.

I don't like having to pigeon hole ourselves into one position David in LA : 3/24/2017 10:50 pm : link Flowers had his ups and downs, but he did finish the season with a strong performance against Green Bay. If that's the Flowers we see more of next year, I think we'll be in ok shape. I want BPA, and even better if that player is either OL, or TE.

is there a starting calber djstat : 3/24/2017 10:50 pm : link Left tackle at pick 23?

We YANKEE28 : 3/24/2017 11:03 pm : link all hope that Flowers has a great season.



The issue is that we have only one left tackle on the roster today. That needs to change, and whoever Flowers backup is, that player needs to be solid enough to step in.



We always hear that teams draft the BPA, but unless we see a trade for a veteran, I think the reality is a left tackle in Round One. Its not a great position to be in, because other teams in need of a left tackle can trade up in front of us.



I am not faulting the effort to find a Plan B this offseason, but right now we don't have one.

Reese always says dairborn : 3/24/2017 11:18 pm : link "We love competion among our players." Yeah where? Flowers is a young kid and sometimes there needs to be a little drive. I mean think about it... he was basically handed the job two years ago and frankly who has he had to fend off. To me light a fire under his butt by putting his job in jeopardy. You can coach up the kid all you want but I'm sorry,there is no one sitting behind him waiting to pounce....there is a lot a drive missing from his game because no one is pushing for the spot. Give the kid something to think and worry about!

I don't think it's pretty clear WillVAB : 3/24/2017 11:21 pm : link those 3 are the only 3 options. There's a bunch of guys who could be good LTs. Dion Dawkins is a guy I like in round 2.



Just because scouts and/or draftniks say it's a weak OL class or weak at LT doesn't make it so. I think they've been off the mark on OL in recent years more than any other position.

Pugh mrvax : 3/24/2017 11:22 pm : link can play LT right now better than Flowers. In a pinch, he's the go-guy and he really must be re-signed, IMO.



Is Lamp, Robinson, Ramzyck, Bolles, or Garcia est1986 : 3/24/2017 11:40 pm : link A better option than Flowers in 2017, whom is the same age as all of them? Do you want to use your top pick to find out?

I think we can YANKEE28 : 3/24/2017 11:52 pm : link all agree that the problem I identified is real.



If not utilizing a Round 1 pick to solve it, how else, or who else would you suggest ?



So far, sliding Pugh to left tackle, has been the only possible solution I have seen suggested. But that answer doesn't address who would play left guard.

"You!" Doomster : 12:12 am : link I think that we should first move up to the 9th pick

SB 42 and 46 and ? : 12:05 am : link : reply

in the first round and draft a tackle, because from 9th overall we couldn't possibly miss grabbing a ready-to-start, future Hall of Fame left tackle.



"You are good!"

meh you never force a position in the draft Torrag : 12:21 am : link Take the best player if at all possible. Personally I don't have a LT with a 1st round grade in this draft. These guys are getting pushed up the board based on need and a lousy class at the position.

I don't think anyone would complain Bluesbreaker : 1:23 am : link Oh wait this is BBI ...

I hope they add two O-line in the draft make it more of

a strength than what we have seen the last 3-4 years

get younger and stronger .

RE: I don't think anyone would complain Milton : 3:31 am : link

Quote: Oh wait this is BBI ...

I hope they add two O-line in the draft make it more of

a strength than what we have seen the last 3-4 years

get younger and stronger . I would be totally cool with them taking OL in both round 1 (Robinson, Ramczyk, Bolles, Lamp?) and round 2 (Dawkins, Feeney, Garcia, Moton?) and then letting them compete for starting jobs vs Pugh, Jerry, Richburg, Fluker, Flowers, Hart, and Jones.

p.s.--And Pugh, Richburg, and Fluker are free agents next year. So OL isn't just an immediate need, it's insurance against future defections. In comment 13406027 Bluesbreaker said:I would be totally cool with them taking OL in both round 1 (Robinson, Ramczyk, Bolles, Lamp?) and round 2 (Dawkins, Feeney, Garcia, Moton?) and then letting them compete for starting jobs vs Pugh, Jerry, Richburg, Fluker, Flowers, Hart, and Jones.p.s.--And Pugh, Richburg, and Fluker are free agents next year. So OL isn't just an immediate need, it's insurance against future defections.

Is King Dunlap... 2ndroundKO : 3:44 am : link still out there? Could be a decent veteran signing.

I think any of this year's draftees will not be better George from PA : 5:21 am : link Then Flowers.......The Bucknell kid in the 3rd/4th....Would be just as developmental as the others.



It still bothers me that last year it seemed there were 5 LTs in FA that Reese almost be refused....To protect his draftee Flowers.



I hope Ryan Clady is our Ace in the hole....Been injured 2 ,years.....But still only 30.

RE: Pugh UConn4523 : 6:22 am : link

Quote: can play LT right now better than Flowers. In a pinch, he's the go-guy and he really must be re-signed, IMO.



How do you draw that conclusion? In comment 13405931 mrvax said:How do you draw that conclusion?

'Clady is our Ace in the hole'...? Torrag : 6:44 am : link Now that's desperation.

Lamp should be the pick AND he is a Tackle Dry Lightning : 6:55 am : link Ramcyk has the injury and is not the brightest bulb in the bunch. Plus, you have to question how much he cares about football, with his bizarre foray into welding as a career. Bolles was a damn delinquent, is raw, and is overaged. Lamp is just perfect. Looks exactly like Zack Martin on tape. Great character. This bullshit that he can't play tackle because he is 6-4 is nuts. He is plenty big enough. He would be much, much better than either of our current tackles on DAY 1!

'AND he is a Tackle'... Torrag : 7:05 am : link Lamp's projected to play OG as his best position but could play OT as well. While there is value in this versatility I don't see anyone claiming they think he'd step in at LT and play at a high level right away. Doesn't mean he wouldn't be a good pick but keep some perspective about what the player probably is and isn't. Once he's settled in and develops his game who knows. David Diehl was a functional LT but no one would ever mistake him for a difference maker there.

RE: RE: I don't think anyone would complain Optimus-NY : 7:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 13406027 Bluesbreaker said:





Quote:





Oh wait this is BBI ...

I hope they add two O-line in the draft make it more of

a strength than what we have seen the last 3-4 years

get younger and stronger .



I would be totally cool with them taking OL in both round 1 (Robinson, Ramczyk, Bolles, Lamp?) and round 2 (Dawkins, Feeney, Garcia, Moton?) and then letting them compete for starting jobs vs Pugh, Jerry, Richburg, Fluker, Flowers, Hart, and Jones.

p.s.--And Pugh, Richburg, and Fluker are free agents next year. So OL isn't just an immediate need, it's insurance against future defections.



I think you're right. I agree. I'd go for Lamp and Moton in Rounds 1 and 2 respectively. This draft could easily be a 1988sh kind of draft with respect to the first two picks in the first two rounds (Eric Moore and Jumbo Elliot back then---2/5 of the starting OL for the 1990 Championship squad). In comment 13406036 Milton said:I think you're right. I agree. I'd go for Lamp and Moton in Rounds 1 and 2 respectively. This draft could easily be a 1988sh kind of draft with respect to the first two picks in the first two rounds (Eric Moore and Jumbo Elliot back then---2/5 of the starting OL for the 1990 Championship squad).

Reaching down a row for a need in round 1 is a mistake Steve in South Jersey : 7:19 am : link Take someone is the best fit among the top row of players available on the board.



That's not how you draft jeff57 : 7:23 am : link If there's a LT on the board at 23 that they think is worth that pick, fine. But don't reach down the board 10-20 spots just to pick a LT.

I'm starting to think the same thing YANKEE28 ZogZerg : 7:31 am : link There is a GLARING hole at LT on the roster. Depending on which of the guys the Giants like (one or all the ones you mention or another guy), I can certainly see the Giants going OT with the 23rd pick if one of them is available. And, you could argue that this pick could play RT and move Fluker to RG. That would give them options depending on who they pick and how well they do in camp.



The other large hole is at DT, depending on what happens with Hankins.

Picking for need over value is a bad idea RobCarpenter : 7:48 am : link I suppose BBI will freak out, however, when the Giants pick a DE in the first round, unless by some miracle Howard or Njoku is there.

RE: I don't like having to pigeon hole ourselves into one position Mark from Jersey : 7:57 am : link

Quote: Flowers had his ups and downs, but he did finish the season with a strong performance against Green Bay. If that's the Flowers we see more of next year, I think we'll be in ok shape. I want BPA, and even better if that player is either OL, or TE. Interesting how perspectives can vary. I thought he was horrible against Green Bay. I vividly remember him getting burned badly by Mathews and Peppers. Big names, but older has-beens. In comment 13405902 David in LA said:Interesting how perspectives can vary. I thought he was horrible against Green Bay. I vividly remember him getting burned badly by Mathews and Peppers. Big names, but older has-beens.

Could a guy like Vollmer be signed Simms11 : 8:10 am : link as a back up, swing tackle? I think the Giants let the draft play out and not force anything and then if they haven't addressed a back up plan, they could then sign a guy like Vollmer or Clady even.

Would you rather have a good player ajr2456 : 8:14 am : link Or a potentially great player?



None of the guys projected to play tackle show up in my Top 40.



You take the best player, the draft is for acquiring elite talent.

Flowers was pretty bad last season RetroJint : 8:18 am : link His body of work so far indicates that they need a fallback position , even if they still believe in him. I think they will draft a LOT in one of the first 2 rounds , depending on circumstances . However without knowledge of their draft board, it's all rampant speculation. If they get to their pick and find an RB all by himself in a row, they'll take the RB.



As for the Pugh comments, when he has played LOT for the Giants , for very limited times, he's done well. They could use the 3 for 2 strategy that they've adopted on the right side meaning they could bring in another guard

The Giants have spent two 1's and a 2cnd draft choice joeinpa : 8:32 am : link With the 23rd pick they need another Beckham, not another Flowers or Pugh.

I'm a little YANKEE28 : 8:32 am : link surprised with some of the posts here.



"Take the best player available"



"Never reach".



This thread isn't about draft theory. Its about the Giants current dilemma at left tackle.



If Flowers struggles or if Flowers misses time with an injury, how do you solve it?



That's the question I am raising-as well as what I believe is a narrow, but perhaps only way, to solve it.

RE: I'm a little drkenneth : 8:35 am : link

Quote: surprised with some of the posts here.



"Take the best player available"



"Never reach".



This thread isn't about draft theory. Its about the Giants current dilemma at left tackle.



If Flowers struggles or if Flowers misses time with an injury, how do you solve it?



That's the question I am raising-as well as what I believe is a narrow, but perhaps only way, to solve it.



What's so hard to understand? You don't take a lesser player to fill a hole when a better player is available.



Flowers is the LT. Gonna have to deal. In comment 13406090 YANKEE28 said:What's so hard to understand? You don't take a lesser player to fill a hole when a better player is available.Flowers is the LT. Gonna have to deal.

so DrKenneth YANKEE28 : 8:37 am : link is going to close his eyes and do nothing?



Sounds like a plan.

You talked about the draft in the OP UConn4523 : 8:38 am : link how is it not in part about the draft? Giants have been drafting very well in the 1st, ill trust what they do next month.



As for LT, there's a lot more to it than just the guy playing the position. We've made blocking improvements, it should all help.

RE: so DrKenneth UConn4523 : 8:42 am : link

Quote: is going to close his eyes and do nothing?



Sounds like a plan.



You are pretty dense if you think the Giants have done nothing this offseason. In comment 13406093 YANKEE28 said:You are pretty dense if you think the Giants have done nothing this offseason.

RE: RE: so DrKenneth drkenneth : 8:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 13406093 YANKEE28 said:





Quote:





is going to close his eyes and do nothing?



Sounds like a plan.







You are pretty dense if you think the Giants have done nothing this offseason.



3/4 of BBI has turned into "THE OL SUCKS" zombies. In comment 13406095 UConn4523 said:3/4 of BBI has turned into "THE OL SUCKS" zombies.

RE: I'm a little Mike in NY : 8:48 am : link

Quote: surprised with some of the posts here.



"Take the best player available"



"Never reach".



This thread isn't about draft theory. Its about the Giants current dilemma at left tackle.



If Flowers struggles or if Flowers misses time with an injury, how do you solve it?



That's the question I am raising-as well as what I believe is a narrow, but perhaps only way, to solve it.



If the light turns on and Flowers does great and plays like an All Pro and our current OL looks like the Cowboys OL, what problem does your hypothetical 1st Round LT solve? There are still stopgap options in Free Agency (Vollmer, Clady). If Flowers of 2016 is the Flowers going forward then yes we need to upgrade, but I am not sure if this is the draft that will give us the most value by doing so. Not to mention that your question of what if Flowers gets hurt could happen at any position. We don't have a proven K on the roster so should we draft Zane Gonzalez in Round 1? What if Eli Manning goes down with an injury and Geno Smith has durability issues? Gotta draft a QB early then to plan for that scenario. In comment 13406090 YANKEE28 said:If the light turns on and Flowers does great and plays like an All Pro and our current OL looks like the Cowboys OL, what problem does your hypothetical 1st Round LT solve? There are still stopgap options in Free Agency (Vollmer, Clady). If Flowers of 2016 is the Flowers going forward then yes we need to upgrade, but I am not sure if this is the draft that will give us the most value by doing so. Not to mention that your question of what if Flowers gets hurt could happen at any position. We don't have a proven K on the roster so should we draft Zane Gonzalez in Round 1? What if Eli Manning goes down with an injury and Geno Smith has durability issues? Gotta draft a QB early then to plan for that scenario.

My prediction NikkiMac : 8:48 am : link The Giants will address the OL in the second round Taylor Moten comes to mind and a few others or if top OL falls could see Giants possibly moving up but in the 1st round Giants need more impact players preferably on offense but wouldn't rule out defensive player at CB or edge rusher assuming they sign the big fella !

RE: RE: so DrKenneth Diver_Down : 8:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 13406093 YANKEE28 said:





Quote:





is going to close his eyes and do nothing?



Sounds like a plan.







You are pretty dense if you think the Giants have done nothing this offseason.



UConn, read Y28's 8:32 post. He specifically tries to focus the discussion on the LT position. The thread isn't about evaluating the overall team's offseason or about draft theory. In comment 13406095 UConn4523 said:UConn, read Y28's 8:32 post. He specifically tries to focus the discussion on the LT position. The thread isn't about evaluating the overall team's offseason or about draft theory.

. Bill2 : 8:52 am : link I want the team to succeed over time. I think the way to go is the most number of difference makers anywhere any the most amount of good depth everywhere while being able to dip into next year's fa pool. That's best done with the most depth so we can add the one or two prizes instead of depth via fa.



We are not going to solve the O line in a year. Even if sacrifice the future they will be rookies.



Last year's draft were all likely good contributors given no injuries. All drafted also have year 2 and 3 upside. Very very solid Rounds 1 to 6 and some UDFAs. Do that again and we have a team on the upswing.



Defense. Special teams. Three te who can block and a true fullback so we have 4th quarter ball control. That's a playp

. Bill2 : 8:54 am : link To get to the playoffs we have to get through Dallas.



That means we first have to stop the run. That's going to be true for 2 to 3 years.

RE: RE: RE: so DrKenneth Mike in NY : 8:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13406095 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13406093 YANKEE28 said:





Quote:





is going to close his eyes and do nothing?



Sounds like a plan.







You are pretty dense if you think the Giants have done nothing this offseason.







UConn, read Y28's 8:32 post. He specifically tries to focus the discussion on the LT position. The thread isn't about evaluating the overall team's offseason or about draft theory.



The problem is the two subjects (need at LT and draft theory) are inextricably linked. If you are advocating taking one position regardless of the talent available elsewhere you are advocating draft theory. I don't think there is anybody here who thinks that if Flowers does not improve that our LT position is acceptable. The disagreement is over using our 1st Round pick to the exclusion of every other need and/or player available. In comment 13406102 Diver_Down said:The problem is the two subjects (need at LT and draft theory) are inextricably linked. If you are advocating taking one position regardless of the talent available elsewhere you are advocating draft theory. I don't think there is anybody here who thinks that if Flowers does not improve that our LT position is acceptable. The disagreement is over using our 1st Round pick to the exclusion of every other need and/or player available.

RE: RE: RE: so DrKenneth UConn4523 : 8:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 13406095 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13406093 YANKEE28 said:





Quote:





is going to close his eyes and do nothing?



Sounds like a plan.







You are pretty dense if you think the Giants have done nothing this offseason.







UConn, read Y28's 8:32 post. He specifically tries to focus the discussion on the LT position. The thread isn't about evaluating the overall team's offseason or about draft theory.



"I believe the only option left is next month’s draft. The options are pretty clear- Ryan Ramczyk, Garrett Bolles, Forrest Lamp, and Cam Robinson. All 4 spent their 2016 season having outstanding seasons at left tackle. But who will be available at the 23rd pick?"



THis is in his OP, so yeah, it's in part a thread about the prospective OL talent at 23, literally in the OP. In comment 13406102 Diver_Down said:"I believe the only option left is next month’s draft. The options are pretty clear- Ryan Ramczyk, Garrett Bolles, Forrest Lamp, and Cam Robinson. All 4 spent their 2016 season having outstanding seasons at left tackle. But who will be available at the 23rd pick?"THis is in his OP, so yeah, it's in part a thread about the prospective OL talent at 23, literally in the OP.

Y28 JonC : 9:03 am : link As Torrag pointed out, the LT prospects available this year aren't strong. Most of them aren't clear LT projections in the NFL, and they'll still be rookies in 2017, as Bill2 pointed out. Rookies are often not plug and play, so then he's sitting on the bench as it's unlikely he unseats EF anyway.



If we pick up a red chip edge rusher or CB at #23 whom projects as a better player, that's what the draft is all about. The talent pipeline.

"the Giants have a dilemma that can only be solved with drkenneth : 9:07 am : link using their top pick on one of Ramczyk, Bolles, Lamp, or Robinson."



Um. No.

RE: RE: RE: RE: so DrKenneth Diver_Down : 9:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 13406102 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13406095 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13406093 YANKEE28 said:





Quote:





is going to close his eyes and do nothing?



Sounds like a plan.







You are pretty dense if you think the Giants have done nothing this offseason.







UConn, read Y28's 8:32 post. He specifically tries to focus the discussion on the LT position. The thread isn't about evaluating the overall team's offseason or about draft theory.







"I believe the only option left is next month’s draft. The options are pretty clear- Ryan Ramczyk, Garrett Bolles, Forrest Lamp, and Cam Robinson. All 4 spent their 2016 season having outstanding seasons at left tackle. But who will be available at the 23rd pick?"



THis is in his OP, so yeah, it's in part a thread about the prospective OL talent at 23, literally in the OP.



Thanks. But I see you didn't bother with the 8:32 post. Let me help you.

Quote: This thread isn't about draft theory. Its about the Giants current dilemma at left tackle. In comment 13406107 UConn4523 said:Thanks. But I see you didn't bother with the 8:32 post. Let me help you.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: so DrKenneth drkenneth : 9:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 13406107 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13406102 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13406095 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13406093 YANKEE28 said:





Quote:





is going to close his eyes and do nothing?



Sounds like a plan.







You are pretty dense if you think the Giants have done nothing this offseason.







UConn, read Y28's 8:32 post. He specifically tries to focus the discussion on the LT position. The thread isn't about evaluating the overall team's offseason or about draft theory.







"I believe the only option left is next month’s draft. The options are pretty clear- Ryan Ramczyk, Garrett Bolles, Forrest Lamp, and Cam Robinson. All 4 spent their 2016 season having outstanding seasons at left tackle. But who will be available at the 23rd pick?"



THis is in his OP, so yeah, it's in part a thread about the prospective OL talent at 23, literally in the OP.







Thanks. But I see you didn't bother with the 8:32 post. Let me help you.





Quote:





This thread isn't about draft theory. Its about the Giants current dilemma at left tackle.







How is this not about draft theory?



"the Giants have a dilemma that can only be solved with using their top pick on one of Ramczyk, Bolles, Lamp, or Robinson."



Flowers (like it or not) is the LT in 2017. If there is a OL worthy of #23, great, but you can't reach for a lesser player. In comment 13406113 Diver_Down said:How is this not about draft theory?"the Giants have a dilemma that can only be solved with using their top pick on one of Ramczyk, Bolles, Lamp, or Robinson."Flowers (like it or not) is the LT in 2017. If there is a OL worthy of #23, great, but you can't reach for a lesser player.

It is a top dollar mdthedream : 9:26 am : link position so I have no problem with a young talented OT. Rather that than taking a position that is cheap to buy in the free agent market.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: so DrKenneth UConn4523 : 9:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13406107 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13406102 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13406095 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13406093 YANKEE28 said:





Quote:





is going to close his eyes and do nothing?



Sounds like a plan.







You are pretty dense if you think the Giants have done nothing this offseason.







UConn, read Y28's 8:32 post. He specifically tries to focus the discussion on the LT position. The thread isn't about evaluating the overall team's offseason or about draft theory.







"I believe the only option left is next month’s draft. The options are pretty clear- Ryan Ramczyk, Garrett Bolles, Forrest Lamp, and Cam Robinson. All 4 spent their 2016 season having outstanding seasons at left tackle. But who will be available at the 23rd pick?"



THis is in his OP, so yeah, it's in part a thread about the prospective OL talent at 23, literally in the OP.







Thanks. But I see you didn't bother with the 8:32 post. Let me help you.





Quote:





This thread isn't about draft theory. Its about the Giants current dilemma at left tackle.







Haha, you are special. Let's ignore all the other factors, including the draft which 100% speaks to the upcoming draft, just because you and they OP don't want to hear about how taking an LT at 23 could be a bad idea. In comment 13406113 Diver_Down said:Haha, you are special. Let's ignore all the other factors, including the draft which 100% speaks to the upcoming draft, just because you and they OP don't want to hear about how taking an LT at 23 could be a bad idea.

I suspect none of these prospects grades out higher than Flowers JonC : 9:34 am : link I really don't think you're finding a better prospect (or a solution to the dilemma) from this class.

UConn - Diver_Down : 9:35 am : link I didn't specify or clarify a position. I was just trying to point out the OP's intention and focus of the thread. Your conclusion of my position is wrong.

... annexOPR : 9:41 am : link you don't just draft Player X in the 1st round because it fills a need in the 1st round



if theres a tier of prospects they have similar ratings on, by all means take the OL. drafting a tackle just to draft a tackle is not a smart move for several reasons - 1 of which being its no guarantee the rookie is effective.

RE: UConn - UConn4523 : 9:41 am : link

Quote: I didn't specify or clarify a position. I was just trying to point out the OP's intention and focus of the thread. Your conclusion of my position is wrong.



I read his posts, it's just a foolish request when it's not only in the OP but you can't talk about how to get better at LT without also factoring in the draft. I have no real interest debating this with you anymore. In comment 13406124 Diver_Down said:I read his posts, it's just a foolish request when it's not only in the OP but you can't talk about how to get better at LT without also factoring in the draft. I have no real interest debating this with you anymore.

You can't count on rookies X : 9:55 am : link A trade for an established LT is the best option, even if it means giving up a #1 or more.

I see Ramczyk, Reddick, Charleton and Humphrey being in the same row, yatqb : 9:56 am : link with Robinson and Lamp a row lower.



Lamp has 32" arms, and that, rather than his height, makes him an OG rather than an OT. He's also not that strong yet. Robinson is Flowers#2, but should probably have a higher rating given how dominant he sometimes looks.



As we know, it's all about rows for us, so it will be interesting to me to see what the team does if a few players on that upper row of mine, including a LT candidate, are there at 23.





BPA at number 23 Rick in Dallas : 9:57 am : link don't reach for OL because of need in first round. Their are going to be some edge rushers and cornerbacks available at 23 that may be more highly regarded than OL prospects. We can draft OL in second and third rounds that adds depth and competition to current roster. I like Dorian Johnson,Taylor Moton,Antonio Garciaand and Dan Feeney as prospects in the second round. Really like Jermaine Eluemunor of A&M in third round.Adam Biznowaty of Pitt in fourth round. Just don't reach in first round.

Pound that square peg into the round hole Bob in Newburgh : 9:57 am : link The worst thing the Giants can do, in this weak in many areas draft, is to absolutely lock into a draft totally for need strategy.

I want 1 of these stud TEs annexOPR : 10:00 am : link or a LB ... make their respective unit unstoppable



a "freak" TE would make this offense unfair ... deep class though, so could grab 1 later. Gimme a stud LB!

1st Year LT starter at 23? Rafflee : 10:20 am : link The 1st Year Projectible LT starter TYPE is an Under 12th Spot Pick. You could luck into drafting a guy who wins the position, but you'd be the only team in the world to believe your 23rd Pick is a Starting Left Tackle day 1.



If they can find a Great Football Player at 23, I will be Thrilled!!!!



I like the Talent Pool of the existing O Linemen...they need to find their core from that bunch.

With Newhouse gone, there is no depth on left side except Jones. Ivan15 : 10:25 am : link Newhouse was supposed to be the swing tackle, with LT starting experience, even though he never had to play there.



If Flowers starts and goes down, Fluker or Jerry are not good LT options. It would be Pugh by default.



So, yes the Giants must get a LT in FA or draft. If draft, Lamp would be versatile enough to compete for LT, backup both LT And LG, and the loser of the LT competition would give the Giants a LG option when Pugh hits FA.



Gotta be Lamp unless there is a FA option not yet released.

RE: With Newhouse gone, there is no depth on left side except Jones. Mike in NY : 10:29 am : link

Quote: Newhouse was supposed to be the swing tackle, with LT starting experience, even though he never had to play there.



If Flowers starts and goes down, Fluker or Jerry are not good LT options. It would be Pugh by default.



So, yes the Giants must get a LT in FA or draft. If draft, Lamp would be versatile enough to compete for LT, backup both LT And LG, and the loser of the LT competition would give the Giants a LG option when Pugh hits FA.



Gotta be Lamp unless there is a FA option not yet released.



Ryan Clady is still unsigned and might be willing to demonstrate that he can stay healthy. Not to mention there are a number of ex-Jets currently on our roster In comment 13406148 Ivan15 said:Ryan Clady is still unsigned and might be willing to demonstrate that he can stay healthy. Not to mention there are a number of ex-Jets currently on our roster

I also would like to force a pick at a particular position like LT Bill L : 10:36 am : link Especially since we've no complaints about how things are turning out when we last did it with Flowers.

You don't compound questionable picks AnnapolisMike : 11:00 am : link like Flowers...by forcing another questionable pick. Giants fans are gonna have to hope Flowers is better next season.



Too many are making a blanket assumption that the line is what it is and will not improve over time.

You can't force apick Mike B from JC : 11:13 am : link For need. right now neither bolles or ramzyc is anywhere near a starting LT. The Giants, can't afford to have a ot sit on the pine for a year or two. Better to take a chance on a ot, later on in the draft. Forcing a pick, to fit a need rarely works. Pick the best player, regardless of position.

RE: Flowers was pretty bad last season OntheRoad : 11:45 am : link

Quote: His body of work so far indicates that they need a fallback position , even if they still believe in him. I think they will draft a LOT in one of the first 2 rounds , depending on circumstances .



How can they draft a lot? They only have one pick per round.



/jk In comment 13406082 RetroJint said:How can they draft a lot? They only have one pick per round./jk

Look mdthedream : 12:10 pm : link the Giants are going to take the best player available on there board. If they are equal they go by most needed position. They can also look at factors like if they have 4 TEs ranked the same than they could take the other position and look to trade up in the second round. There is a lot of factors when drafting. They will not force a position I think they might trade up in round 2 and solve a position before they reach in the first.

'I see Ramczyk, Reddick, Charleton and Humphrey being in the same row' Torrag : 12:23 pm : link Of the players you list Reddick is the one guy I disagree with you about. I suggest you go back through the process you used to arrive at that ranking. Were you perhaps thinking of Cunningham? He's the LB that should be in that grouping.



Watch what video you can find on him, peruse his temple career stats for impact plays, sacks, tackles for loss, durability, etc. Read his Senior Bowl reviews, factor in his Combine workout. What box doesn't he tick off for impact LB at the NFL level?



I have him as a borderline Top 10 guy in this class and would surprised if he last past 15. Think Jessie Armstead and Ryan Shazier and what they can do for a defense.

Sign Beatty again as ZGiants98 : 1:05 pm : link A cheap backup.

sometimes being forced is for better in long run micky : 1:15 pm : link could be a blessing in end.

The Giants need depth and they need to Reb8thVA : 1:31 pm : link Start cementing that OL for Eli's successor whoever that maybe or else it means you run the risk of David Carr syndrome. I'm not commenting on whether you need to pick an LT in the first or not but the line remains too much in a state of flux. Heading into next year you are looking at the possibility of having to replace Pugh, and the entire right side. Of course Pugh might be re-signed and they might decide to stay with Jerry, a mistake IMHO, but they are going to have to pick OL some time early in this draft to address these possibilities and no these late round "development" picks because we haven't developed any. The Moselys, Brewers, McCants of the world still haunt us.

There may not be a LT LakeGeorgeGiant : 2:29 pm : link capable of becoming a quality starter right out of the gate.



Shall we ignore this fact?