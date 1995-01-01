Walter Football's Update of Prospects Looked at by Giants. TC : 3/25/2017 12:00 pm



Legend:



SR - Senior Bowl meeting.

EW - East-West Shrine meeting.

COM - Combine meeting.

INT - Interested.

VINT - Very Interested.

PRO - Pro Day or campus meeting/workout.

LOC - Local visit. Prospect making a local visit.

PRI - Private visit. Prospect making an official 30 visit.

WOR - Private Workout. Members of an organization working out a player in private.

STM - Some Type of Meeting.





Garett Bolles^, OT, Utah (COM, PRI)

Garry Brown, WR, California (PA) (PRO)

Jake Butt, TE, Michigan (COM)

Zach Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt (COM)

Jeremy Cutrer, CB, Middle Tennessee (PRO)

Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell (SR)

Gehrig Dieter, WR, Alabama (EW)

Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia (SR)

Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech (COM)

Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy (SR)

Ryan Glasgow, DT, Michigan (PRO)

Kade Harrington, RB, Texas (PRI)

Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech (COM)

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama (COM)

Dieugot Joseph, OT, Florida International (EW)

Kyle Kalis, G, Michigan (SR)

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame (COM)

Pat Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech (COM)

Damien Mama, G, USC (COM)

Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut (SR)

Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA (EW)

Taylor Moton, OT/G, Western Michigan (SR)

Calvin Munson, OLB, San Diego State (PRI)

David Njoku^, TE, Miami (COM, WOR)

Antonio Pipkin, QB, Tiffin (SR)

Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin (COM)

Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama (COM)

Justin Senior, OT, Mississippi State (SR)

Nico Siragusa, G, San Diego State (COM)

Tedric Thompson, S, Colorado (EW)

Josh Tupou, DT, Colorado (EW)

Tim White, WR, Arizona State (PRI)

Joseph Williams, RB, Utah (EW)

Eric Wilson, ILB, Cincinnati (WOR)

Chris Wormley, DE/DT/3-4DE, Michigan (PRO)





That's a high proportion allstarjim : 3/25/2017 12:04 pm : link Of OL.



Don't be surprised if it's Bolles in the first.

Don't think it will be Bolles..... grizz299 : 3/25/2017 12:17 pm : link He's older than Flowers and Flowers has two years NFL experience.

With that age factor he should have totally dominated at the collegiate level. he didn't and it's likely he's allready peaked..

It's the one pick I don't want





The AcidTest : 3/25/2017 12:19 pm : link Giants also met with Davis Webb.

RE: Don't think it will be Bolles..... Big Blue '56 : 3/25/2017 12:20 pm : link

Quote: He's older than Flowers and Flowers has two years NFL experience.

With that age factor he should have totally dominated at the collegiate level. he didn't and it's likely he's allready peaked..

It's the one pick I don't want





Years ago I was against this age thing(see Ross, Aaron), but now, since many players leave after their first contract, He will be 29 after his 5 years are up..I'm ok with getting him for 5 years. In comment 13406222 grizz299 said:Years ago I was against this age thing(see Ross, Aaron), but now, since many players leave after their first contract, He will be 29 after his 5 years are up..I'm ok with getting him for 5 years.

Bolles has holes in his game namely core power Torrag : 3/25/2017 12:39 pm : link He'll be 25 before the season and won't have the inherent man growth to improve this as if he were a 22 or 23 year old. It should already be a strength. Pass. Again there isn't a LT prospect in this class I'd draft in the 1st Round. I know I'm a broken record but it's true.

If you can get five years of solid to good play, at a cost-controlled Devon : 3/25/2017 12:45 pm : link level, before Bolles has to be sent to the retirement home, that's still more than worth the pick.



With how empty this draft is for OL though, I have to think there's a good chance he won't be there for them.

I might be wrong but larryflower37 : 3/25/2017 1:09 pm : link haven't the Giants drafted more players they have had limited contact with or preliminary contact?

The Giants tend to do deep dives on players they feel have some red flags.

Dieugot Joseph, OT, Florida International (EW) allstarjim : 3/25/2017 1:17 pm : link WHO?!



Wasn't a combine invite... FIU actually has a Pro Day... Mar 29, will be interesting to see if the Giants send anyone.



If they do, I'm sure while they are there they will check out Junnu Smith, TE, should go late on day 3.

the flip side of Bolles area junc : 3/25/2017 1:35 pm : link age: why are we so desperate to give him a 2nd contract?



We'll have him cost controlled for up to 5 years. Good enough for me. The situation that we're in right now - I consider us desperate for quality OT play - I don't care if he signs a 2nd contract. If we're convinced he's a quality NFL LT, pull the trigger.

Bolles, AcidTest : 3/25/2017 1:43 pm : link Nojuku, and Cunningham are the most likely selections right now, with Mahomes and Webb as possibilities.

It's the big TE shelovesnycsports : 3/25/2017 1:53 pm : link From Miami.

And everyone knows it. Let's hope it doesn't cost a few other picks for Reese to go up to get him.

RE: It's the big TE Ten Ton Hammer : 3/25/2017 2:07 pm : link

Quote: From Miami.

And everyone knows it. Let's hope it doesn't cost a few other picks for Reese to go up to get him.



The only reason to say things like " and everyone knows it" is to be able to do that annoying thing where a different team selects him, and people get to bitch and moan that the Giants somehow let a secret out. In comment 13406294 shelovesnycsports said:The only reason to say things like " and everyone knows it" is to be able to do that annoying thing where a different team selects him, and people get to bitch and moan that the Giants somehow let a secret out.

And everyone knows it. Torrag : 3/25/2017 2:09 pm : link Put the magic 8 Ball away. It doesn't apply to football. Besides speaking in absolutes about the draft is well...DUMB.

Everyone knows it? greek13 : 3/25/2017 2:33 pm : link It is probable that the Giants don't even know who they are going to draft!!!!

Holy smokes. 22 picks go first

80% of the people discussed here as top pick will be gone

They will trust their board. Needs matched later ---- if board has players close and one is position of need I would guess that is where they go

Have fun guessing with all of but that's all it is for everyone once the clock starts.

The needs are well documented. The best players are being prioritized.

Agents are picked. Physicals and workouts continue. Enjoy it. Do your own board or mock- see how fun it is. There will probably be trades. Will we trade? Then it all goes down a diffferent track.

Correct, no one knows at this point. TC : 3/25/2017 2:48 pm : link It's all guesses, rumors and mainly inaccurate assumptions. And while such lists are interesting and entertaining, they usually don't tell the whole story. For example, I ALSO did a count of listed meetings by position LAST year, and the OL's had the greatest number listed, but yet the Giants drafted NO OL's! It all depends. The Giants have given every evidence of being rigorous within their process, and their process is to scout the prospects themselves, grade those in which they're interested, and make their selection in each round heavily weighted to highest graded prospect still available. And while there's certainly room for discussion as to whether this is best possible process, it does mean it's less likely that they'll put blinders on in any given round to zero in a predetermined prospect, or reach for prospects if they haven't given them a high enough grade.



So, we'll just have to wait and see.



RE: Bolles has holes in his game namely core power allstarjim : 3/25/2017 2:51 pm : link

Quote: He'll be 25 before the season and won't have the inherent man growth to improve this as if he were a 22 or 23 year old. It should already be a strength. Pass. Again there isn't a LT prospect in this class I'd draft in the 1st Round. I know I'm a broken record but it's true.



Do me a favor... and you're a great poster and I get that, but watch the below video. Takkarist McKinley... he lines up on both sides of the line, watch the difference between his impact when he lines up over the RT (Sam Tevi) vs against Bolles on at LT. Tevi is dominated in this game by McKinley, but Bolles neutralizes him. McKinley draws one holding penalty on Bolles, and even that was a pretty ticky-tack holding call.



Watch the jump he gets off the snap at 2:35, and Bolles just wipes him out of the play. Look what he does to McKinley at 8:47, lol. Watch him switch at 9:28... smart player, beautiful right there. Watch Bolles pull on run plays, a good one is at 11:22. I understand that being a huge, powerful mauler isn't his strength. But if you watch that video, even when he's matched up against the big boys, he doesn't get overpowered. I struggle with finding times where his supposed lack of core strength is a problem. But what Eli really needs on that left side is a guy that isn't going to hurt the team by getting whipped by speed guys and racking up holding penalties like Flowers did last year. Bolles is absolutely a first rounder if his health checks out, more on that later. To be honest, I think he's underrated in this draft. This may be all moot because I could easily see him being the first tackle off the board and coming off in the first 15 picks.



In terms of health, and watching that UCLA tape, he flexes his knees a lot after the play, especially late in the 4th quarter, so it's clearly bothering him, but it doesn't seem to affect his play.



If the Giants prioritize LT in this draft then absolutely Bolles is a strong consideration at 23, because he definitely can come in and play that position early, simply because his movement and mirroring ability is second to none in this draft. And you want a guy that can pull to the right side and wipe out a linebacker while Flowers and Fluker pop the big boys outside, Bolles is your guy. Perkins will love running out there. To me, Bolles is a perfect fit on this team, and his supposed weaknesses aren't that significant to keep him from being drafted in the first round.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXOQ4IN-tAo In comment 13406239 Torrag said:Do me a favor... and you're a great poster and I get that, but watch the below video. Takkarist McKinley... he lines up on both sides of the line, watch the difference between his impact when he lines up over the RT (Sam Tevi) vs against Bolles on at LT. Tevi is dominated in this game by McKinley, but Bolles neutralizes him. McKinley draws one holding penalty on Bolles, and even that was a pretty ticky-tack holding call.Watch the jump he gets off the snap at 2:35, and Bolles just wipes him out of the play. Look what he does to McKinley at 8:47, lol. Watch him switch at 9:28... smart player, beautiful right there. Watch Bolles pull on run plays, a good one is at 11:22. I understand that being a huge, powerful mauler isn't his strength. But if you watch that video, even when he's matched up against the big boys, he doesn't get overpowered. I struggle with finding times where his supposed lack of core strength is a problem. But what Eli really needs on that left side is a guy that isn't going to hurt the team by getting whipped by speed guys and racking up holding penalties like Flowers did last year. Bolles is absolutely a first rounder if his health checks out, more on that later. To be honest, I think he's underrated in this draft. This may be all moot because I could easily see him being the first tackle off the board and coming off in the first 15 picks.In terms of health, and watching that UCLA tape, he flexes his knees a lot after the play, especially late in the 4th quarter, so it's clearly bothering him, but it doesn't seem to affect his play.If the Giants prioritize LT in this draft then absolutely Bolles is a strong consideration at 23, because he definitely can come in and play that position early, simply because his movement and mirroring ability is second to none in this draft. And you want a guy that can pull to the right side and wipe out a linebacker while Flowers and Fluker pop the big boys outside, Bolles is your guy. Perkins will love running out there. To me, Bolles is a perfect fit on this team, and his supposed weaknesses aren't that significant to keep him from being drafted in the first round.

RE: And everyone knows it. mrvax : 3/25/2017 2:57 pm : link

Quote: Put the magic 8 Ball away. It doesn't apply to football. Besides speaking in absolutes about the draft is well...DUMB.





One of the dumbest beliefs on BBI is that another team will change its draft pick to foil the Giant's plans. In comment 13406315 Torrag said:One of the dumbest beliefs on BBI is that another team will change its draft pick to foil the Giant's plans.

allstar Torrag : 3/25/2017 3:18 pm : link Always willing to go back to the drawing board and re-evaluate. But McKinley is a raw player himself. Functional power being one of his flaws in terms of putting it all together with proper bend and leverage. He's a good 'matchup' for Bolles in that regard. McKinley is only 21 years old so you see where I'm going with this? It was almost a man against boys advantage as far as organic strength development.



This is from the NFL.com breakdown of McKinley. And I agree with most of it. I do believe McKinley has among the highest upside of the 4-3 DE 'types' in this draft. But he's very raw in many regards, as most red chip prospects are coming out.



WEAKNESSES: Hand skill and overall usage is completely uncultivated and impedes pass rush potential. Punch has very little force . Needs to get hands and feet in unison. Upright pass rush allows tackles to flatten him up and over the rush arc with just an average punch. Needs to continue to add play strength. Success predicated on effort and athleticism over technique and functional power.



Again I'm just not enamoured with this class of LT prospects. 'Low floors' abound and I don't like the risk/reward assessment on any of them. I don't have a 1st rounder in the class at that specific position. Cam Robinson would be my #1 OT if it weren't for the character concerns but for me he's a RT and his grade is damaged by all the baggage. Lamp is now my #1 OL but he's an OG for me with a late 1st round grade because of great intangibles. I do think Lamp could play OT but not LT early, maybe down the road a couple of years.



Enjoy the draft debate with the back and forth about these guys. Just striving to get to know the prospects and increase my knowledge base on players coming into the league.

RE: RE: And everyone knows it. allstarjim : 3/25/2017 3:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13406315 Torrag said:





Quote:





Put the magic 8 Ball away. It doesn't apply to football. Besides speaking in absolutes about the draft is well...DUMB.









One of the dumbest beliefs on BBI is that another team will change its draft pick to foil the Giant's plans.



While I agree with this statement, I do think that if a team likes a guy and they believe the Giants also like him enough to take him at their spot, they may try to jump ahead. I believe this happened last year with both the Titans AND the Bears both moving ahead of the Giants to draft Conklin and Floyd. I'm not convinced the Giants would've drafted Floyd, but I do think they would have drafted Conklin if he was there at 10. Back in 2012, I believe the Bucs moved up to #31 overall specifically to get ahead of the Giants to draft Doug Martin. However, I believe that whether or not Doug Martin was on the board, and per Eric's sources back then, the Giants was going to take David Wilson regardless, so this can work against teams, too. In comment 13406362 mrvax said:While I agree with this statement, I do think that if a team likes a guy and they believe the Giants also like him enough to take him at their spot, they may try to jump ahead. I believe this happened last year with both the Titans AND the Bears both moving ahead of the Giants to draft Conklin and Floyd. I'm not convinced the Giants would've drafted Floyd, but I do think they would have drafted Conklin if he was there at 10. Back in 2012, I believe the Bucs moved up to #31 overall specifically to get ahead of the Giants to draft Doug Martin. However, I believe that whether or not Doug Martin was on the board, and per Eric's sources back then, the Giants was going to take David Wilson regardless, so this can work against teams, too.

RE: allstar allstarjim : 3/25/2017 3:25 pm : link

Quote: Always willing to go back to the drawing board and re-evaluate. But McKinley is a raw player himself. Functional power being one of his flaws in terms of putting it all together with proper bend and leverage. He's a good 'matchup' for Bolles in that regard. McKinley is only 21 years old so you see where I'm going with this? It was almost a man against boys advantage as far as organic strength development.



This is from the NFL.com breakdown of McKinley. And I agree with most of it. I do believe McKinley has among the highest upside of the 4-3 DE 'types' in this draft. But he's very raw in many regards, as most red chip prospects are coming out.



WEAKNESSES: Hand skill and overall usage is completely uncultivated and impedes pass rush potential. Punch has very little force. Needs to get hands and feet in unison. Upright pass rush allows tackles to flatten him up and over the rush arc with just an average punch. Needs to continue to add play strength. Success predicated on effort and athleticism over technique and functional power.



Again I'm just not enamoured with this class of LT prospects. 'Low floors' abound and I don't like the risk/reward assessment on any of them. I don't have a 1st rounder in the class at that specific position. Cam Robinson would be my #1 OT if it weren't for the character concerns but for me he's a RT and his grade is damaged by all the baggage. Lamp is now my #1 OL but he's an OG for me with a late 1st round grade because of great intangibles. I do think Lamp could play OT but not LT early, maybe down the road a couple of years.



Enjoy the draft debate with the back and forth about these guys. Just striving to get to know the prospects and increase my knowledge base on players coming into the league.



Fair enough... I read those scouting reports too, and they have to put some weaknesses in there, and often times they are making mountains out of molehills. I enjoy the debate as well, and we are going to have to agree to disagree on this one. I'm completely sold on Bolles... except worried about his knees. In time, one of us will be proved right or wrong. My track record on evaluating OL is probably my weakest, though, so I'll give you that. I've pegged the skill position guys and DL guys over the years pretty well, but I have more misses on the OL. But I have to trust my eyes, and I think Bolles is a clean prospect who will step in at that LT spot and make a team very happy they drafted him. It's tough to find a tackle that can neutralize those speed guys, and I think that's Bolles' strength... and what we really need more than anything at LT. In comment 13406378 Torrag said:Fair enough... I read those scouting reports too, and they have to put some weaknesses in there, and often times they are making mountains out of molehills. I enjoy the debate as well, and we are going to have to agree to disagree on this one. I'm completely sold on Bolles... except worried about his knees. In time, one of us will be proved right or wrong. My track record on evaluating OL is probably my weakest, though, so I'll give you that. I've pegged the skill position guys and DL guys over the years pretty well, but I have more misses on the OL. But I have to trust my eyes, and I think Bolles is a clean prospect who will step in at that LT spot and make a team very happy they drafted him. It's tough to find a tackle that can neutralize those speed guys, and I think that's Bolles' strength... and what we really need more than anything at LT.

BTW I also allstarjim : 3/25/2017 3:27 pm : link Agree with your assessment of Robinson and Lamp.



Personally feel Robinson is a remote thrower because I just don't get where he'd fit on our team. I said he'd be the 4th RT we have on our team. I'd like to see Flowers move to RT and I think he'll have success there.



If you go OL in the first round, I think you have to make it a LT prospect. Otherwise, get a DB, DL, or skill position guy, which are premium positions.

'neutralize those speed guys' Torrag : 3/25/2017 3:33 pm : link At the next level it's more than speed and get off. These guys are explosively strong and if they can't beat you one way they'll do it another. At least the good ones and there are a lot of them. Rip moves, bull rushes and the power game will be Bolles' issue and until he improves his core you can't hide him on the edge. If he was 22 I'd actually feel better about his long term development. But as you say we'll see. If we do draft an OT in Round 1 I hope we land a bullseye. Our recent track record in this regard is also a worry.

Anyone who claims to know... hitchchops2 : 3/25/2017 5:45 pm : link ...who they will pick is being silly. No one knows, and these visit lists are as useless as mock drafts. Just relax, enjoy some NHL and MLB, football will be back soon enough.

RE: I might be wrong but Mike from SI : 3/25/2017 6:22 pm : link

Quote: haven't the Giants drafted more players they have had limited contact with or preliminary contact?

The Giants tend to do deep dives on players they feel have some red flags.



I wouldn't say "more," but I definitely recall them drafting players with whom they had limited contact before-hand. In comment 13406259 larryflower37 said:I wouldn't say "more," but I definitely recall them drafting players with whom they had limited contact before-hand.

RE: Bolles has holes in his game namely core power LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/25/2017 8:05 pm : link

Quote: Again there isn't a LT prospect in this class I'd draft in the 1st Round. I know I'm a broken record but it's true.



+1



Everybody expects Bolles to be picked at 23, and instantly start.



This guy is a bit of a project; He will need a year in an NFL program to build strength.



I know that we all want to improve the line, but you all need to wrap your heads around the fact that no OT at 23 is going to come in and start this year, and improve the line right away. There is no such player this year.



I will repeat that; There is no such player. In comment 13406239 Torrag said:+1Everybody expects Bolles to be picked at 23, and instantly start.This guy is a bit of a project; He will need a year in an NFL program to build strength.I know that we all want to improve the line, but you all need to wrap your heads around the fact that no OT at 23 is going to come in and start this year, and improve the line right away. There is no such player this year.I will repeat that; There is no such player.

RE: RE: Bolles has holes in his game namely core power WillVAB : 3/25/2017 8:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13406239 Torrag said:





Quote:





Again there isn't a LT prospect in this class I'd draft in the 1st Round. I know I'm a broken record but it's true.







+1



Everybody expects Bolles to be picked at 23, and instantly start.



This guy is a bit of a project; He will need a year in an NFL program to build strength.



I know that we all want to improve the line, but you all need to wrap your heads around the fact that no OT at 23 is going to come in and start this year, and improve the line right away. There is no such player this year.



I will repeat that; There is no such player.



You don't know that, and the Giants could actually find an OL starter in rounds 2-3 or later. In comment 13406612 LakeGeorgeGiant said:You don't know that, and the Giants could actually find an OL starter in rounds 2-3 or later.

RE: RE: RE: Bolles has holes in his game namely core power LakeGeorgeGiant : 6:45 am : link

Quote: You don't know that, and the Giants could actually find an OL starter in rounds 2-3 or later.



I could hit the Powerball too. :)



They absolutely could find OL starters in this draft. What I'm saying is that I don't see a plug and play, NFL ready LT, which is what I fear most of you are expecting at 23.



In comment 13406644 WillVAB said:I could hit the Powerball too. :)They absolutely could find OL starters in this draft. What I'm saying is that I don't see a plug and play, NFL ready LT, which is what I fear most of you are expecting at 23.

Walter Football's Update johnboyw : 11:29 am : link It appears that the Giants are speaking with OL they have some interest in who will be drafted all over the board. Bolles and Ramczek are 1st round picks. Senior and Joseph probably 6th round picks. Siragusa and Garcia probably 3rd round picks. Their intent appears to be to get to know them all so they are prepared for any situation that presents itself.

As it relates to Bolles, if the Giants believe that Bolles is a more NFL ready LT than Flowers, they should pick him. That position HAS TO IMPROVE. People wonder if Bolles has the power to handle the DEs he'll have to deal with. Bolles is a 300 pounder. Most of these DEs are 270-275. With a spring and summer in an NFL weight training program, he should be fine. But the thing you get with Bolles that the Giants could really use is a tough, nasty lineman who won't back down and will become a leader on the line. A Chris Snee type with a take no prisoners attitude. I'd be okay with that.

Agree with AcidTest that the three guys who appear to be most in play at #23 right now are Bolles, Njoku and Cunningham. All three would make an immediate impact at a position of need.

RE: Walter Football's Update allstarjim : 2:00 pm : link

Quote: It appears that the Giants are speaking with OL they have some interest in who will be drafted all over the board. Bolles and Ramczek are 1st round picks. Senior and Joseph probably 6th round picks. Siragusa and Garcia probably 3rd round picks. Their intent appears to be to get to know them all so they are prepared for any situation that presents itself.

As it relates to Bolles, if the Giants believe that Bolles is a more NFL ready LT than Flowers, they should pick him. That position HAS TO IMPROVE. People wonder if Bolles has the power to handle the DEs he'll have to deal with. Bolles is a 300 pounder. Most of these DEs are 270-275. With a spring and summer in an NFL weight training program, he should be fine. But the thing you get with Bolles that the Giants could really use is a tough, nasty lineman who won't back down and will become a leader on the line. A Chris Snee type with a take no prisoners attitude. I'd be okay with that.

Agree with AcidTest that the three guys who appear to be most in play at #23 right now are Bolles, Njoku and Cunningham. All three would make an immediate impact at a position of need.



You would also get a guy in Bolles with true LT feet. The guy rarely gets beat around the edge, his lateral quickness is rare. In comment 13407045 johnboyw said:You would also get a guy in Bolles with true LT feet. The guy rarely gets beat around the edge, his lateral quickness is rare.

It's going to be a long month arguing with the pro OT gang Torrag : 2:43 pm : link These guys aren't very good. They have injury histories and concerns. They have low floors. None of them has star potential. That's the goal in the 1st Round. Not just to pick a functional player. They just don't make the grade.