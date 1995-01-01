Walter Football's Update of Prospects Looked at by Giants.

|
|Quote:
| He's older than Flowers and Flowers has two years NFL experience.
With that age factor he should have totally dominated at the collegiate level. he didn't and it's likely he's allready peaked..
It's the one pick I don't want
|Quote:
| From Miami.
And everyone knows it. Let's hope it doesn't cost a few other picks for Reese to go up to get him.
|Quote:
|He'll be 25 before the season and won't have the inherent man growth to improve this as if he were a 22 or 23 year old. It should already be a strength. Pass. Again there isn't a LT prospect in this class I'd draft in the 1st Round. I know I'm a broken record but it's true.
|Quote:
|Put the magic 8 Ball away. It doesn't apply to football. Besides speaking in absolutes about the draft is well...DUMB.
|Quote:
One of the dumbest beliefs on BBI is that another team will change its draft pick to foil the Giant's plans.
|Quote:
| Always willing to go back to the drawing board and re-evaluate. But McKinley is a raw player himself. Functional power being one of his flaws in terms of putting it all together with proper bend and leverage. He's a good 'matchup' for Bolles in that regard. McKinley is only 21 years old so you see where I'm going with this? It was almost a man against boys advantage as far as organic strength development.
This is from the NFL.com breakdown of McKinley. And I agree with most of it. I do believe McKinley has among the highest upside of the 4-3 DE 'types' in this draft. But he's very raw in many regards, as most red chip prospects are coming out.
WEAKNESSES: Hand skill and overall usage is completely uncultivated and impedes pass rush potential. Punch has very little force. Needs to get hands and feet in unison. Upright pass rush allows tackles to flatten him up and over the rush arc with just an average punch. Needs to continue to add play strength. Success predicated on effort and athleticism over technique and functional power.
Again I'm just not enamoured with this class of LT prospects. 'Low floors' abound and I don't like the risk/reward assessment on any of them. I don't have a 1st rounder in the class at that specific position. Cam Robinson would be my #1 OT if it weren't for the character concerns but for me he's a RT and his grade is damaged by all the baggage. Lamp is now my #1 OL but he's an OG for me with a late 1st round grade because of great intangibles. I do think Lamp could play OT but not LT early, maybe down the road a couple of years.
Enjoy the draft debate with the back and forth about these guys. Just striving to get to know the prospects and increase my knowledge base on players coming into the league.
|Quote:
| haven't the Giants drafted more players they have had limited contact with or preliminary contact?
The Giants tend to do deep dives on players they feel have some red flags.
|Quote:
|Again there isn't a LT prospect in this class I'd draft in the 1st Round. I know I'm a broken record but it's true.
|Quote:
| In comment 13406239 Torrag said:
Quote:
Again there isn't a LT prospect in this class I'd draft in the 1st Round. I know I'm a broken record but it's true.
+1
Everybody expects Bolles to be picked at 23, and instantly start.
This guy is a bit of a project; He will need a year in an NFL program to build strength.
I know that we all want to improve the line, but you all need to wrap your heads around the fact that no OT at 23 is going to come in and start this year, and improve the line right away. There is no such player this year.
I will repeat that; There is no such player.
|Quote:
|You don't know that, and the Giants could actually find an OL starter in rounds 2-3 or later.
|Quote:
| It appears that the Giants are speaking with OL they have some interest in who will be drafted all over the board. Bolles and Ramczek are 1st round picks. Senior and Joseph probably 6th round picks. Siragusa and Garcia probably 3rd round picks. Their intent appears to be to get to know them all so they are prepared for any situation that presents itself.
As it relates to Bolles, if the Giants believe that Bolles is a more NFL ready LT than Flowers, they should pick him. That position HAS TO IMPROVE. People wonder if Bolles has the power to handle the DEs he'll have to deal with. Bolles is a 300 pounder. Most of these DEs are 270-275. With a spring and summer in an NFL weight training program, he should be fine. But the thing you get with Bolles that the Giants could really use is a tough, nasty lineman who won't back down and will become a leader on the line. A Chris Snee type with a take no prisoners attitude. I'd be okay with that.
Agree with AcidTest that the three guys who appear to be most in play at #23 right now are Bolles, Njoku and Cunningham. All three would make an immediate impact at a position of need.