The 2017 All Offensive Line Draft

That's right. All offensive lineman. Fix the Achilles heel of this offense and give Eli the time he needs to get us 24 pts. a game. We'll go 11-5 with 24 pts. a game. Win the division. Get a home game. Win the Super Bowl.
That fucking simple. (tongue in cheek)
1) Garrett Bolles/Forrest Lamp
2) Taylor Moton - trade up giving up the 7th pick this year and the 5th next year.
3) Ethan Pocic/Dion Dawkins
4) Julie'n Davenport
5) Isaac Asiata
6) Kareem Are
Go ahead. Kill it. If we hit on 2 of the 6, we're good. 3 out of 6 means we are 12-4 and getting a bye week. Hit free agency for the other missing pieces. There will be camp cuts that will intrigue us. Players want to come here now. B. Marshall is one example.
Fix the OL. Go for broke.
It would worry and excite me at the same time. Then next years draft we should not need to worry about OL, just worry about other position. It would definitely be the story of the draft. Don't think any team did something like that.
Maybe Ditka trading his whole board for that running back.
In comment 13406873
Rolyrock said:
| It would worry and excite me at the same time. Then next years draft we should not need to worry about OL, just worry about other position. It would definitely be the story of the draft. Don't think any team did something like that.
Maybe Ditka trading his whole board for that running back.
Thanks, Roly! I assumed the first post would be someone absolutely killing the idea. It sounds crazy, right? But think about cost controlled rookie deals for the next 5 years and the free agents that would want to come here.
Gotta fix the O-line and give Flowers and Richburg some competition. I like Pocic and Asiata in the mid to late rounds. Asiata was a fucking animal in the run game.
Also, it keeps bodies fresh for the 4th quarter. Again, just an idea.
but is it wise to go all in on OL in a very weak OL class?
We have been drafting OLmen with our 1st and 2nd picks, and how has that worked out thus far? This is not plug and play.....
The draft is a crap shoot......we are in a win now mode, since Eli has just a couple of years...you go with the OL you have....get him some weapons and use the rest for defensive depth....TE, RB, WR, CB, FS, LB....not necessarily in that order...
...our O-line has sucked since at least 2012.
Time for a radical change in draft strategy.
O-line every round.
Yeah, baby.
But do you think that they could evaluate all those linemen? You can only play two tackles with the first team when you're scrimmaging or playing a preseason game. They already have the three high draft picks that they're still evaluating. Maybe a modified plan to use one high pick, first or second, and two middle picks, out of three through five. Appreciate your courage in posting this.
Really only two instances it works.
1. The competition that you bring in is veteran and may actually know something that can be passed down. Does not apply here.
2. The young players are lazy and have taken their position in the pecking order for granted. Really has been no serious talk of this about any of our developmental o-linemen.
In comment 13406893
SB 42 and 46 and ? said:
| But do you think that they could evaluate all those linemen? You can only play two tackles with the first team when you're scrimmaging or playing a preseason game. They already have the three high draft picks that they're still evaluating. Maybe a modified plan to use one high pick, first or second, and two middle picks, out of three through five. Appreciate your courage in posting this.
+1
In comment 13406875
LakeGeorgeGiant said:
| but is it wise to go all in on OL in a very weak OL class?
And the years we were told that OL guys were can't miss, missed. Joeckel, G. Robinson, L. Johnson, Fluker, Warmack, Cooper, even Fisher have been 'meh'. Stock the cupboards. Discard the rest.
Did you see what 'meh' OL got this offseason? Fucking crazy.
Desperate times call for.....well, you know.
In comment 13406905
Klaatu said:
Respectfully, I've never seen one 'all OL' draft here.
Ever.
In comment 13406894
Bob in Newburgh said:
| Really only two instances it works.
1. The competition that you bring in is veteran and may actually know something that can be passed down. Does not apply here.
2. The young players are lazy and have taken their position in the pecking order for granted. Really has been no serious talk of this about any of our developmental o-linemen.
'2. The young players are lazy and have taken their position in the pecking order for granted.'
Flowers...........
But, the rest would be overkill. There is limited room on the roster for the position group so drafting seven OL would be a waste as we already have at least seven now that will be on the team.Other positions need to be addressed also,such as TE,CB,RB,etc..It would be foolish and irresponsible to do anything like that.
In comment 13406903
GMen23 said:
| In comment 13406893 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:
Quote:
But do you think that they could evaluate all those linemen? You can only play two tackles with the first team when you're scrimmaging or playing a preseason game. They already have the three high draft picks that they're still evaluating. Maybe a modified plan to use one high pick, first or second, and two middle picks, out of three through five. Appreciate your courage in posting this.
+1
Thanks.
In comment 13406916
tomjgiant said:
| But, the rest would be overkill. There is limited room on the roster for the position group so drafting seven OL would be a waste as we already have at least seven now that will be on the team.Other positions need to be addressed also,such as TE,CB,RB,etc..It would be foolish and irresponsible to do anything like that.
74 Ereck Flowers OT 6-6 329 starter
76 D.J. Fluker OT 6-5 339 26 campfodder
68 Bobby Hart OT 6-4 334 23 backup
65 Will Beatty OT 6-6 319 32 gone
?? Michael Bowie OT 6-5 320 who?
67 Justin Pugh OG 6-4 301 27 starter
77 John Jerry OG 6-5 340 31 backup
60 Adam Gettis OG 6-2 305 29 scrub
75 Jon Halapio OG 6-2 320 26 who?
?? M. Wallace OG 6-6 311 27 who?
70 W. Richburg OC 6-3 298 26 starter
69 Brett Jones OC 6-2 318 26 backup
?? K. Holmes OC 6-3 309 27 camp fodder
You were saying??????
And next year lets just pick QBs, ok?
In comment 13406924
Jimmy Googs said:
| And next year lets just pick QBs, ok?
Did you see our OL roster? Putrid.
I'm warming up to Bollea if he's there at 23, unless an unexpected surprise lands in our lap
In comment 13406929
Big Blue '56 said:
Or Lamp. We need some tough, cornfed, white boys.
In comment 13406935
Jimmy Googs said:
Yeah, the 'on paper' argument. Nice. The Skins should be awesome this year.
In comment 13406912
TheGhostofBlueGuy said:
| In comment 13406905 Klaatu said:
Quote:
....
Respectfully, I've never seen one 'all OL' draft here.
Ever.
Oh, I'm sure if you look hard enough you can find them. Ever since 2012 or so, folks have been suggesting cluster-drafting O-Linemen in one form or another.
In comment 13406940
drkenneth said:
I get the same sentiment whenever I see you post.
In comment 13406945
Diver_Down said:
| In comment 13406940 drkenneth said:
Quote:
.
I get the same sentiment whenever I see you post.
Agreed! Tell me more how the OL sucks!
Giants did do this once before when they drafted Eric Moore and Jumbo Elliott in the 1st and 2nd rounds. It was 1988, nearly 30 yrs ago. It's not entirely out of the question that it could happen again. Not likely, but not as crazy as it seems.
Giants did do this once before when they drafted Eric Moore and Jumbo Elliott in the 1st and 2nd rounds. It was 1988, nearly 30 yrs ago. It's not entirely out of the question that it could happen again. Not likely, but not as crazy as it seems.
In comment 13406923
TheGhostofBlueGuy said:
| In comment 13406916 tomjgiant said:
Quote:
But, the rest would be overkill. There is limited room on the roster for the position group so drafting seven OL would be a waste as we already have at least seven now that will be on the team.Other positions need to be addressed also,such as TE,CB,RB,etc..It would be foolish and irresponsible to do anything like that.
74 Ereck Flowers OT 6-6 329 starter
76 D.J. Fluker OT 6-5 339 26 campfodder
68 Bobby Hart OT 6-4 334 23 backup
65 Will Beatty OT 6-6 319 32 gone
?? Michael Bowie OT 6-5 320 who?
67 Justin Pugh OG 6-4 301 27 starter
77 John Jerry OG 6-5 340 31 backup
60 Adam Gettis OG 6-2 305 29 scrub
75 Jon Halapio OG 6-2 320 26 who?
?? M. Wallace OG 6-6 311 27 who?
70 W. Richburg OC 6-3 298 26 starter
69 Brett Jones OC 6-2 318 26 backup
?? K. Holmes OC 6-3 309 27 camp fodder
You were saying??????
I'm saying
Flowers
Pugh
Richburg
Jerry
Hart
Fluker
are locks to be on the roster.
Jones
most likely to be on roster
Gettis
good chance
The other guys are unknown.
If you think that they are going to spend six or seven draft picks to fill two or three roster spots you are crazy.
Go OL in rounds 1 &2. After that don't force it. If it's there, go for it.
In comment 13406981
Carl in CT said:
| Go OL in rounds 1 &2. After that don't force it. If it's there, go for it.
Isn't predetermining the first two picks be OL 'forcing it'? And why would that be OK in rounds 1 and 2 but not after?
in the first five rounds is very close to insanity. No offense intended. To begin with, you have no idea what high quality player at a different position is going to there for taking when its your turn. Secondly, injuries are unpredictable and a team never knows what position will be hit in a given year. You need to be ready with acceptable replacement players. I see nothing wrong with drafting two OLs in the first two rounds, assuming they're starter quality or very close to it and assuming a blue chip at another position is staring you in the face.
the guys who are rated there are gone,same as it would be for any position.However if a position of need meets where you have the player graded,then that is a perfect scenario and that could be what we are looking at here.
In comment 13407014
tomjgiant said:
| the guys who are rated there are gone,same as it would be for any position.However if a position of need meets where you have the player graded,then that is a perfect scenario and that could be what we are looking at here.
Deciding before the draft that your first two picks are OL without knowing who will be available is, by definition, forcing a pick. If it is also the BPA would be luck.
How far back do you want to look?
In the past 4 drafts, the Giants used only 3 premium picks (rounds 1-3) on o-line. They got three Day 1 starters and, although the jury is still out on Flowers, Pugh and Richburg are still ascending talents and potential Pro Bowl players. I think they made only 2 or 3 other o-line draft picks in the last 4 drafts.
If I recall correctly, prior to 2013, complaints here were that the Giants didn't value o-line enough to use high draft picks on them. Was there any other premium pick since Snee?
I have no problem with the strategy of grabbing BPA at a position of need and maybe even doubling up on o-line picks, but Yes it is crazy to devote the entire draft to one position.
Will Beatty was a 2nd round pick, 60th overall, in 2009. Seems like a lifetime ago, lol.
In a draft class known to be weak for Oline, you load up.
Do you realize the Giants usually carry 7 OL? Toss away Oline picks that didn't make the 53?
Very stupid idea. You take one high, and 1 lower. Done.
In comment 13407026
therealmf said:
| In comment 13407014 tomjgiant said:
Quote:
the guys who are rated there are gone,same as it would be for any position.However if a position of need meets where you have the player graded,then that is a perfect scenario and that could be what we are looking at here.
Deciding before the draft that your first two picks are OL without knowing who will be available is, by definition, forcing a pick. If it is also the BPA would be luck.
I said. If the player they have graded out is available when they pick then you do it ,if not you don't.Obviously nobody knows who will be there when the 23rd pick comes up, but you can project how the the draft will unfold and target specific players.Going by all the mock drafts we have seen,the top OL in the draft could be there and that would be good.Now if someone they have graded higher falls,like Howard or anyone really then they will make that decision as it happens.The Giants have a board with groups of players graded together so if a position of need meets BPA it is not luck,it is probably likely.
from the beat writer Kratch the Giants were thinking of "double dipping" an OL in the draft.
Say, if he's right, Bolles in round 1 and Moton in round 2 (2 blockers we've been linked to). 5 young building blocks: 3 cost controlled rookies + Pugh & Richburg at market value while maintaining chemistry
Bolles - Pugh - Richburg - Moton - Flowers
with Jerry, Fluker, Hart and Jones providing outstanding depth and even competition for starting spots, with plenty of room to bench anyone who isn't getting the job done
Sooner see Reeece trade our #2 and say nxt year's #5 for Joe Thomas. Reece is essential a BPA strategist when it comes to the draft, most GMs are. No way he'd pass up on key players at other positions to be a slave to need.
In comment 13407052
tomjgiant said:
| In comment 13407026 therealmf said:
Quote:
In comment 13407014 tomjgiant said:
Quote:
the guys who are rated there are gone,same as it would be for any position.However if a position of need meets where you have the player graded,then that is a perfect scenario and that could be what we are looking at here.
Deciding before the draft that your first two picks are OL without knowing who will be available is, by definition, forcing a pick. If it is also the BPA would be luck.
I said. If the player they have graded out is available when they pick then you do it ,if not you don't.Obviously nobody knows who will be there when the 23rd pick comes up, but you can project how the the draft will unfold and target specific players.Going by all the mock drafts we have seen,the top OL in the draft could be there and that would be good.Now if someone they have graded higher falls,like Howard or anyone really then they will make that decision as it happens.The Giants have a board with groups of players graded together so if a position of need meets BPA it is not luck,it is probably likely.
OK. I guess we are both arguing the same point.
In comment 13406873
Rolyrock said:
| It would worry and excite me at the same time. Then next years draft we should not need to worry about OL, just worry about other position. It would definitely be the story of the draft. Don't think any team did something like that.
Maybe Ditka trading his whole board for that running back.
I believe the closest was the Pittsburgh steelers who took OL with the top 2 picks and a 3rd OL in the later rounds. I am not completely opposed to the idea of drafting heavy OL in this draft, I would say 3 OL and fill elsewhere should be the absolute max, but if they were to go OL deep this draft I wont kick the cat off the bridge for it.
Depending on if there is a run or not would be a
1ST OL
2ND RB/TE/S
3RD OL
the second round could be interchangeable if someone out of position grades out better like a CB/LB.
I do think we need to add another safety as while Thompson looked good this team has had a myriad of injuries to the secondary and I would prefer another FS that can either compete for starter or be a great backup