The 2017 All Offensive Line Draft TheGhostofBlueGuy : 3/26/2017 6:03 am

That's right. All offensive lineman. Fix the Achilles heel of this offense and give Eli the time he needs to get us 24 pts. a game. We'll go 11-5 with 24 pts. a game. Win the division. Get a home game. Win the Super Bowl.



That fucking simple. (tongue in cheek)



1) Garrett Bolles/Forrest Lamp

2) Taylor Moton - trade up giving up the 7th pick this year and the 5th next year.

3) Ethan Pocic/Dion Dawkins

4) Julie'n Davenport

5) Isaac Asiata

6) Kareem Are



Go ahead. Kill it. If we hit on 2 of the 6, we're good. 3 out of 6 means we are 12-4 and getting a bye week. Hit free agency for the other missing pieces. There will be camp cuts that will intrigue us. Players want to come here now. B. Marshall is one example.



Fix the OL. Go for broke.





Bold Rolyrock : 3/26/2017 6:25 am : link It would worry and excite me at the same time. Then next years draft we should not need to worry about OL, just worry about other position. It would definitely be the story of the draft. Don't think any team did something like that.

Maybe Ditka trading his whole board for that running back.

RE: Bold TheGhostofBlueGuy : 3/26/2017 6:30 am : link

Quote: It would worry and excite me at the same time. Then next years draft we should not need to worry about OL, just worry about other position. It would definitely be the story of the draft. Don't think any team did something like that.

Maybe Ditka trading his whole board for that running back.



Thanks, Roly! I assumed the first post would be someone absolutely killing the idea. It sounds crazy, right? But think about cost controlled rookie deals for the next 5 years and the free agents that would want to come here.



Gotta fix the O-line and give Flowers and Richburg some competition. I like Pocic and Asiata in the mid to late rounds. Asiata was a fucking animal in the run game.



Also, it keeps bodies fresh for the 4th quarter. Again, just an idea.

I know I keep repeating myself LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/26/2017 6:35 am : link but is it wise to go all in on OL in a very weak OL class?

Is is 4/1/17 already? Doomster : 3/26/2017 7:00 am : link We have been drafting OLmen with our 1st and 2nd picks, and how has that worked out thus far? This is not plug and play.....



The draft is a crap shoot......we are in a win now mode, since Eli has just a couple of years...you go with the OL you have....get him some weapons and use the rest for defensive depth....TE, RB, WR, CB, FS, LB....not necessarily in that order...





Sign me up... M.S. : 3/26/2017 7:10 am : link

...our O-line has sucked since at least 2012.



Time for a radical change in draft strategy.



O-line every round.



Yeah, baby.

A cute idea. Desperate times call for desperate measures. SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3/26/2017 7:48 am : link But do you think that they could evaluate all those linemen? You can only play two tackles with the first team when you're scrimmaging or playing a preseason game. They already have the three high draft picks that they're still evaluating. Maybe a modified plan to use one high pick, first or second, and two middle picks, out of three through five. Appreciate your courage in posting this.

The mantra of bringing in competition is largely bullshit Bob in Newburgh : 3/26/2017 7:51 am : link Really only two instances it works.



1. The competition that you bring in is veteran and may actually know something that can be passed down. Does not apply here.



2. The young players are lazy and have taken their position in the pecking order for granted. Really has been no serious talk of this about any of our developmental o-linemen.

RE: A cute idea. Desperate times call for desperate measures. GMen23 : 3/26/2017 8:23 am : link

Quote: But do you think that they could evaluate all those linemen? You can only play two tackles with the first team when you're scrimmaging or playing a preseason game. They already have the three high draft picks that they're still evaluating. Maybe a modified plan to use one high pick, first or second, and two middle picks, out of three through five. Appreciate your courage in posting this.



+1 In comment 13406893 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:+1

Seems like we get at least one of these each year. Klaatu : 3/26/2017 8:24 am : link ....

RE: I know I keep repeating myself TheGhostofBlueGuy : 3/26/2017 8:27 am : link

Quote: but is it wise to go all in on OL in a very weak OL class?



And the years we were told that OL guys were can't miss, missed. Joeckel, G. Robinson, L. Johnson, Fluker, Warmack, Cooper, even Fisher have been 'meh'. Stock the cupboards. Discard the rest.



Did you see what 'meh' OL got this offseason? Fucking crazy.



Desperate times call for.....well, you know. In comment 13406875 LakeGeorgeGiant said:And the years we were told that OL guys were can't miss, missed. Joeckel, G. Robinson, L. Johnson, Fluker, Warmack, Cooper, even Fisher have been 'meh'. Stock the cupboards. Discard the rest.Did you see what 'meh' OL got this offseason? Fucking crazy.Desperate times call for.....well, you know.

RE: Seems like we get at least one of these each year. TheGhostofBlueGuy : 3/26/2017 8:35 am : link

Quote: ....



Respectfully, I've never seen one 'all OL' draft here.



Ever. In comment 13406905 Klaatu said:Respectfully, I've never seen one 'all OL' draft here.Ever.

RE: The mantra of bringing in competition is largely bullshit TheGhostofBlueGuy : 3/26/2017 8:36 am : link

Quote: Really only two instances it works.



1. The competition that you bring in is veteran and may actually know something that can be passed down. Does not apply here.



2. The young players are lazy and have taken their position in the pecking order for granted. Really has been no serious talk of this about any of our developmental o-linemen.



'2. The young players are lazy and have taken their position in the pecking order for granted.'



Flowers........... In comment 13406894 Bob in Newburgh said:'2. The young players are lazy and have taken their position in the pecking order for granted.'Flowers...........

I'm all for the first two rounds tomjgiant : 3/26/2017 8:37 am : link But, the rest would be overkill. There is limited room on the roster for the position group so drafting seven OL would be a waste as we already have at least seven now that will be on the team.Other positions need to be addressed also,such as TE,CB,RB,etc..It would be foolish and irresponsible to do anything like that.

RE: RE: A cute idea. Desperate times call for desperate measures. TheGhostofBlueGuy : 3/26/2017 8:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 13406893 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:





Quote:





But do you think that they could evaluate all those linemen? You can only play two tackles with the first team when you're scrimmaging or playing a preseason game. They already have the three high draft picks that they're still evaluating. Maybe a modified plan to use one high pick, first or second, and two middle picks, out of three through five. Appreciate your courage in posting this.







+1



Thanks. In comment 13406903 GMen23 said:Thanks.

RE: I'm all for the first two rounds TheGhostofBlueGuy : 3/26/2017 8:44 am : link

Quote: But, the rest would be overkill. There is limited room on the roster for the position group so drafting seven OL would be a waste as we already have at least seven now that will be on the team.Other positions need to be addressed also,such as TE,CB,RB,etc..It would be foolish and irresponsible to do anything like that.



74 Ereck Flowers OT 6-6 329 starter

76 D.J. Fluker OT 6-5 339 26 campfodder

68 Bobby Hart OT 6-4 334 23 backup

65 Will Beatty OT 6-6 319 32 gone

?? Michael Bowie OT 6-5 320 who?

67 Justin Pugh OG 6-4 301 27 starter

77 John Jerry OG 6-5 340 31 backup

60 Adam Gettis OG 6-2 305 29 scrub

75 Jon Halapio OG 6-2 320 26 who?

?? M. Wallace OG 6-6 311 27 who?

70 W. Richburg OC 6-3 298 26 starter

69 Brett Jones OC 6-2 318 26 backup

?? K. Holmes OC 6-3 309 27 camp fodder



You were saying?????? In comment 13406916 tomjgiant said:74 Ereck Flowers OT 6-6 329 starter76 D.J. Fluker OT 6-5 339 26 campfodder68 Bobby Hart OT 6-4 334 23 backup65 Will Beatty OT 6-6 319 32 gone?? Michael Bowie OT 6-5 320 who?67 Justin Pugh OG 6-4 301 27 starter77 John Jerry OG 6-5 340 31 backup60 Adam Gettis OG 6-2 305 29 scrub75 Jon Halapio OG 6-2 320 26 who??? M. Wallace OG 6-6 311 27 who?70 W. Richburg OC 6-3 298 26 starter69 Brett Jones OC 6-2 318 26 backup?? K. Holmes OC 6-3 309 27 camp fodderYou were saying??????

I am all-in on this idea of picking just O-lineman in 2017 Jimmy Googs : 3/26/2017 8:49 am : link And next year lets just pick QBs, ok?

RE: I am all-in on this idea of picking just O-lineman in 2017 TheGhostofBlueGuy : 3/26/2017 8:52 am : link

Quote: And next year lets just pick QBs, ok?



Did you see our OL roster? Putrid.

In comment 13406924 Jimmy Googs said:Did you see our OL roster? Putrid.

RE: Also Bolles TheGhostofBlueGuy : 3/26/2017 8:56 am : link

Quote: .



Or Lamp. We need some tough, cornfed, white boys. In comment 13406929 Big Blue '56 said:Or Lamp. We need some tough, cornfed, white boys.

RE: They are much better in real life TheGhostofBlueGuy : 3/26/2017 9:04 am : link

Quote: than on paper...



Yeah, the 'on paper' argument. Nice. The Skins should be awesome this year. In comment 13406935 Jimmy Googs said:Yeah, the 'on paper' argument. Nice. The Skins should be awesome this year.

Yeah....This isn't a waste of time at all. drkenneth : 3/26/2017 9:13 am : link .

RE: RE: Seems like we get at least one of these each year. Klaatu : 3/26/2017 9:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 13406905 Klaatu said:





Quote:





....







Respectfully, I've never seen one 'all OL' draft here.



Ever.



Oh, I'm sure if you look hard enough you can find them. Ever since 2012 or so, folks have been suggesting cluster-drafting O-Linemen in one form or another. In comment 13406912 TheGhostofBlueGuy said:Oh, I'm sure if you look hard enough you can find them. Ever since 2012 or so, folks have been suggesting cluster-drafting O-Linemen in one form or another.

RE: Yeah....This isn't a waste of time at all. Diver_Down : 3/26/2017 9:20 am : link

Quote: .



I get the same sentiment whenever I see you post. In comment 13406940 drkenneth said:I get the same sentiment whenever I see you post.

RE: RE: Yeah....This isn't a waste of time at all. drkenneth : 3/26/2017 9:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 13406940 drkenneth said:





Quote:





.







I get the same sentiment whenever I see you post.



Agreed! Tell me more how the OL sucks! In comment 13406945 Diver_Down said:Agreed! Tell me more how the OL sucks!

Sounds goofy but.... Hot Rod in Florida : 3/26/2017 9:46 am : link Giants did do this once before when they drafted Eric Moore and Jumbo Elliott in the 1st and 2nd rounds. It was 1988, nearly 30 yrs ago. It's not entirely out of the question that it could happen again. Not likely, but not as crazy as it seems.

RE: RE: I'm all for the first two rounds tomjgiant : 3/26/2017 9:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 13406916 tomjgiant said:





Quote:





But, the rest would be overkill. There is limited room on the roster for the position group so drafting seven OL would be a waste as we already have at least seven now that will be on the team.Other positions need to be addressed also,such as TE,CB,RB,etc..It would be foolish and irresponsible to do anything like that.







74 Ereck Flowers OT 6-6 329 starter

76 D.J. Fluker OT 6-5 339 26 campfodder

68 Bobby Hart OT 6-4 334 23 backup

65 Will Beatty OT 6-6 319 32 gone

?? Michael Bowie OT 6-5 320 who?

67 Justin Pugh OG 6-4 301 27 starter

77 John Jerry OG 6-5 340 31 backup

60 Adam Gettis OG 6-2 305 29 scrub

75 Jon Halapio OG 6-2 320 26 who?

?? M. Wallace OG 6-6 311 27 who?

70 W. Richburg OC 6-3 298 26 starter

69 Brett Jones OC 6-2 318 26 backup

?? K. Holmes OC 6-3 309 27 camp fodder



You were saying??????



I'm saying



Flowers

Pugh

Richburg

Jerry

Hart

Fluker

are locks to be on the roster.

Jones

most likely to be on roster

Gettis

good chance

The other guys are unknown.

If you think that they are going to spend six or seven draft picks to fill two or three roster spots you are crazy. In comment 13406923 TheGhostofBlueGuy said:I'm sayingFlowersPughRichburgJerryHartFlukerare locks to be on the roster.Jonesmost likely to be on rosterGettisgood chanceThe other guys are unknown.If you think that they are going to spend six or seven draft picks to fill two or three roster spots you are crazy.

RE: I will say this though therealmf : 3/26/2017 10:38 am : link

Quote: Go OL in rounds 1 &2. After that don't force it. If it's there, go for it.

Isn't predetermining the first two picks be OL 'forcing it'? And why would that be OK in rounds 1 and 2 but not after?



In comment 13406981 Carl in CT said:Isn't predetermining the first two picks be OL 'forcing it'? And why would that be OK in rounds 1 and 2 but not after?

The idea that a team that finished 11-5 needs to draft 5 OLs GeofromNJ : 3/26/2017 10:44 am : link in the first five rounds is very close to insanity. No offense intended. To begin with, you have no idea what high quality player at a different position is going to there for taking when its your turn. Secondly, injuries are unpredictable and a team never knows what position will be hit in a given year. You need to be ready with acceptable replacement players. I see nothing wrong with drafting two OLs in the first two rounds, assuming they're starter quality or very close to it and assuming a blue chip at another position is staring you in the face.

It is forcing it if tomjgiant : 3/26/2017 10:50 am : link the guys who are rated there are gone,same as it would be for any position.However if a position of need meets where you have the player graded,then that is a perfect scenario and that could be what we are looking at here.

RE: It is forcing it if therealmf : 3/26/2017 11:05 am : link

Quote: the guys who are rated there are gone,same as it would be for any position.However if a position of need meets where you have the player graded,then that is a perfect scenario and that could be what we are looking at here.

Deciding before the draft that your first two picks are OL without knowing who will be available is, by definition, forcing a pick. If it is also the BPA would be luck.



In comment 13407014 tomjgiant said:Deciding before the draft that your first two picks are OL without knowing who will be available is, by definition, forcing a pick. If it is also the BPA would be luck.

and 7 TEs next year annexOPR : 3/26/2017 11:11 am : link great idea.

Re: complaints about Giants using premium picks on O-line Ivan15 : 3/26/2017 11:18 am : link How far back do you want to look?



In the past 4 drafts, the Giants used only 3 premium picks (rounds 1-3) on o-line. They got three Day 1 starters and, although the jury is still out on Flowers, Pugh and Richburg are still ascending talents and potential Pro Bowl players. I think they made only 2 or 3 other o-line draft picks in the last 4 drafts.



If I recall correctly, prior to 2013, complaints here were that the Giants didn't value o-line enough to use high draft picks on them. Was there any other premium pick since Snee?



I have no problem with the strategy of grabbing BPA at a position of need and maybe even doubling up on o-line picks, but Yes it is crazy to devote the entire draft to one position.

Ivan15 Klaatu : 3/26/2017 11:29 am : link Will Beatty was a 2nd round pick, 60th overall, in 2009. Seems like a lifetime ago, lol.

Bingo mrvax : 3/26/2017 11:33 am : link In a draft class known to be weak for Oline, you load up.



Do you realize the Giants usually carry 7 OL? Toss away Oline picks that didn't make the 53?



Very stupid idea. You take one high, and 1 lower. Done.

RE: RE: It is forcing it if tomjgiant : 3/26/2017 11:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 13407014 tomjgiant said:





Quote:





the guys who are rated there are gone,same as it would be for any position.However if a position of need meets where you have the player graded,then that is a perfect scenario and that could be what we are looking at here.





Deciding before the draft that your first two picks are OL without knowing who will be available is, by definition, forcing a pick. If it is also the BPA would be luck.





I said. If the player they have graded out is available when they pick then you do it ,if not you don't.Obviously nobody knows who will be there when the 23rd pick comes up, but you can project how the the draft will unfold and target specific players.Going by all the mock drafts we have seen,the top OL in the draft could be there and that would be good.Now if someone they have graded higher falls,like Howard or anyone really then they will make that decision as it happens.The Giants have a board with groups of players graded together so if a position of need meets BPA it is not luck,it is probably likely. In comment 13407026 therealmf said:I said. If the player they have graded out is available when they pick then you do it ,if not you don't.Obviously nobody knows who will be there when the 23rd pick comes up, but you can project how the the draft will unfold and target specific players.Going by all the mock drafts we have seen,the top OL in the draft could be there and that would be good.Now if someone they have graded higher falls,like Howard or anyone really then they will make that decision as it happens.The Giants have a board with groups of players graded together so if a position of need meets BPA it is not luck,it is probably likely.

There was a rumor area junc : 3/26/2017 11:52 am : link from the beat writer Kratch the Giants were thinking of "double dipping" an OL in the draft.



Say, if he's right, Bolles in round 1 and Moton in round 2 (2 blockers we've been linked to). 5 young building blocks: 3 cost controlled rookies + Pugh & Richburg at market value while maintaining chemistry



Bolles - Pugh - Richburg - Moton - Flowers



with Jerry, Fluker, Hart and Jones providing outstanding depth and even competition for starting spots, with plenty of room to bench anyone who isn't getting the job done

Not the desperate OL move I would make Tony in Tampa : 3/26/2017 12:02 pm : link Sooner see Reeece trade our #2 and say nxt year's #5 for Joe Thomas. Reece is essential a BPA strategist when it comes to the draft, most GMs are. No way he'd pass up on key players at other positions to be a slave to need.

RE: RE: RE: It is forcing it if therealmf : 3/26/2017 12:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13407026 therealmf said:





Quote:





In comment 13407014 tomjgiant said:





Quote:





the guys who are rated there are gone,same as it would be for any position.However if a position of need meets where you have the player graded,then that is a perfect scenario and that could be what we are looking at here.





Deciding before the draft that your first two picks are OL without knowing who will be available is, by definition, forcing a pick. If it is also the BPA would be luck.









I said. If the player they have graded out is available when they pick then you do it ,if not you don't.Obviously nobody knows who will be there when the 23rd pick comes up, but you can project how the the draft will unfold and target specific players.Going by all the mock drafts we have seen,the top OL in the draft could be there and that would be good.Now if someone they have graded higher falls,like Howard or anyone really then they will make that decision as it happens.The Giants have a board with groups of players graded together so if a position of need meets BPA it is not luck,it is probably likely.



OK. I guess we are both arguing the same point. In comment 13407052 tomjgiant said:OK. I guess we are both arguing the same point.

11-5 +1 season removed from a top ten O+added a top X WR=DRAFT INF OLs adamg : 3/26/2017 11:48 pm : link





RE: Bold Sasuke : 4:39 am : link

Quote: It would worry and excite me at the same time. Then next years draft we should not need to worry about OL, just worry about other position. It would definitely be the story of the draft. Don't think any team did something like that.

Maybe Ditka trading his whole board for that running back.



I believe the closest was the Pittsburgh steelers who took OL with the top 2 picks and a 3rd OL in the later rounds. I am not completely opposed to the idea of drafting heavy OL in this draft, I would say 3 OL and fill elsewhere should be the absolute max, but if they were to go OL deep this draft I wont kick the cat off the bridge for it. In comment 13406873 Rolyrock said:I believe the closest was the Pittsburgh steelers who took OL with the top 2 picks and a 3rd OL in the later rounds. I am not completely opposed to the idea of drafting heavy OL in this draft, I would say 3 OL and fill elsewhere should be the absolute max, but if they were to go OL deep this draft I wont kick the cat off the bridge for it.