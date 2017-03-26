Mara on Flowers: Hopefully it will be at Left Tackle EddieNYG : 3/26/2017 9:03 pm Quote: “I’m not giving up on Ereck Flowers yet,’’ Mara said Sunday evening at the NFL Annual Meeting, the gathering of owners. “I know that seems to be the popular sentiment around, but this is a young kid who’s been in our weight room every day in the offseason — he wants to be good. He wants to be a top left tackle in this game. There’s a spot for him on our team. Hopefully it will continue to be at left tackle, but I’m not giving up on him yet, and I don’t think anyone on our staff is.’’



“I think he’s a very prideful guy, I think he was probably stung by some of the criticism and I think that will serve to motivate him next year,’’ Mara said. “He’s a good kid, he really is. He wants to be a top player in this league, and I think when you have a guy that’s going to work as hard as he does and is as big and strong as he is, I think you have a chance.’’





Mara on Hankins, Marshall, JPP

"There’s still one more piece out there that we’d like to keep, but we wanted to try to do that if possible without being irresponsible,” he said, pointing to free agent DT Johnathan Hankins as the only defensive starter currently not under contract to return for 2017. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. We certainly want him back but it’s got to make sense for us. He’s an important part of our team, he’s a great kid, he’s young and he fits in very well with us. So we hope to have him back.”

What's True with Flowers! Samiam : 3/26/2017 9:18 pm : link Mara said he's been in the weight room every day in the offseason. Yet, I read here a few weeks ago he's working out in Miami with his father and his uncle which was said as a criticism. There was also a reference to him being lazy which I find hard to believe especially him playing through a high ankle sprain year before last. I still have hopes for Flowers

The issue has never been giving up on Flowers. robbieballs2003 : 3/26/2017 9:20 pm : link The issue is having a plan B if Flowers falters again.

Robbie Samiam : 3/26/2017 9:38 pm : link Plan B could be Pugh.

well that settles it HomerJones45 : 3/26/2017 9:39 pm : link GM jr says he's in the weight room so GM thinks Flowers is a great LT no matter how many DE's run past him unless he tackles them. What the GM and coach think doesnt matter- the real GM has spoken

Talk about twisting words to fit your own narrative...

Plan B dairborn : 3/26/2017 10:38 pm : link Or how about making him feel the pressure that his LT spot is in jeopardy. He needs to feel the real threat that someone can take his spot away from him. Gotta light a fire under his ass. I said it on Yankee's thread and I will say it again. Reese is always talking up competition between players. Honestly, has flowers ever had any? He was handed the job 2 years ago because of injury and NO ONE has pushed him for the spot. I know all we have left is the draft, but to me there has to be another means of motivation to push this kid. I don't want to force a pick, but what if you do if he fails again?

I dont think many people question.. EricJ : 3/26/2017 10:42 pm : link whether Flowers is working hard or whether he is a good kid. Neither one of those necessarily means he will perform at left tackle. He worked hard last off season too right? How did that translate into production?

'who’s been in our weight room every day'... Torrag : 3/26/2017 10:47 pm : link It's not about weight training. It's about technique and some of what makes a good LT can't be taught. Kinesthetic awareness and rapid adjustments to what's happening in real time. Playing LT in the NFL is one of the most difficult assignments to execute in all of sports.



Flowers is young and can definitely improve. Some of it may be beyond his control though. We'll see if he can rise to the challenge. He was really bad last season.

RE: 'who’s been in our weight room every day'... EricJ : 3/26/2017 11:11 pm : link

No, he was not just really bad... he was the worst left tackle in the league. He does not have just a little improving to do.



No, he was not just really bad... he was the worst left tackle in the league. He does not have just a little improving to do. In comment 13407460 Torrag said:No, he was not just really bad... he was the worst left tackle in the league. He does not have just a little improving to do.

He used the word 'yet' twice.... Milton : 3/26/2017 11:44 pm : link He could've just left it at "We haven't given up on him" but he added "yet" to it. Flowers is on a very short leash.

Sign Beatty as a backup for peanuts ZGiants98 : 12:01 am : link He just turned 32. At least if Flowers went down you have somebody with experience that could step in.

He couldn't get off the bench when people were dropping like flie last year



He's done as an NFL player. If he could play someone else would have grabbed him. Most over rated player on the Giants in about 20 years.

Not sure where the laziness comments come from widmerseyebrow : 12:10 am : link By all accounts he seems to be a gym rat. The fact that his technique is poor seems to speak to his coachability which dates back to his Miami days.

RE: RE: Sign Beatty as a backup for peanuts ZGiants98 : 12:54 am : link

He couldn't get off the bench because there was never an opening at LT last year. Forgive me for thinking Beatty could step in easier than David Bowie could in the event something happened to Flowers.

David Bowie missed his calling...

RE: 'who’s been in our weight room every day'... Joey in VA : 2:35 am : link

Quote: It's not about weight training. It's about technique and some of what makes a good LT can't be taught. Kinesthetic awareness and rapid adjustments to what's happening in real time. Playing LT in the NFL is one of the most difficult assignments to execute in all of sports.



Flowers is young and can definitely improve. Some of it may be beyond his control though. We'll see if he can rise to the challenge. He was really bad last season. You do realize that strength programs aren't just "strength" anymore right? Especially with Wellman, it's functional strength and getting good at the things you do in game. This is a 22 year old who in year one had a coach, OC, OL coach and weight coach. In year 2 that was all brand spanking new and he suffered. I think he's going to be fine, I really do, he has the physical ability he has the drive, I think its going to click. In comment 13407460 Torrag said:You do realize that strength programs aren't just "strength" anymore right? Especially with Wellman, it's functional strength and getting good at the things you do in game. This is a 22 year old who in year one had a coach, OC, OL coach and weight coach. In year 2 that was all brand spanking new and he suffered. I think he's going to be fine, I really do, he has the physical ability he has the drive, I think its going to click.

God forbid Collins didn't play at a DPOY rate in his second season, the shit that would fly at BBI...

'I think hell be fine, I really do, he has the physical ability'... Torrag : 3:59 am : link I'm not sure he does have the specific athletic traits to flourish at LT. Many people, professional evaluators included questioned his facility to play the blindside at the NFL level. So far those people, myself included appear to be correct. This doesn't make me happy as I want him to succeed. But wearing blinders doesn't change the fact he's performed poorly so far and regressed as he's gained playing experience.



I'm glad you're confident. But it doesn't change anything. It's a demanding position and many players asked or expected to thrive there often do not despite all their and their organizations attempts and support.



In my post I acknowledge his youth and capacity to improve. Let's hope the light goes on soon. A season with high expectations may depend on it.

I keep thinking back to Karl Nelson. Fred-in-Florida : 5:47 am : link He was drafted in (if my memory serves)the 3rd round in 84. They had high hopes for him but the first two years he showed nothing. Then the switch went on and he became one of the better LT's in the game.



I'm hoping the same with Flowers. Two differences/advantages, Flowers' has. He's still only 22. Most of, if not all of the LT's being talked about in the draft are at least 22. One whom, I can't think of his name this early, is 25. The other advantage is he's played two years at NFL completion. How many of these draftees even played one game against that level. Nelson didn't play at all. he couldn't break the starting lineup. We know Flowers is strong enough. It's the other things he needs to improve. Quickness? Recognize what the DE/rusher is trying to do. Technique! To me it then comes down to coachablity. Someone above said both years he's played he's had new Strength and OL coaches. Maybe Solari's (who is supposed to be one of the best OL coaches) coaching is taking Eric a bit of time to adjust too. Let's hope he does adjust and all if this become a mute point. Unfortunately one of the things we need with Flowers is patience. Patience that he develops into at least an average to an above average LT. But patience is a luxury we may not have.

Quote: I'm not sure he does have the specific athletic traits to flourish at LT. Many people, professional evaluators included questioned his facility to play the blindside at the NFL level. So far those people, myself included appear to be correct. This doesn't make me happy as I want him to succeed. But wearing blinders doesn't change the fact he's performed poorly so far and regressed as he's gained playing experience.



I'm glad you're confident. But it doesn't change anything. It's a demanding position and many players asked or expected to thrive there often do not despite all their and their organizations attempts and support.



In my post I acknowledge his youth and capacity to improve. Let's hope the light goes on soon. A season with high expectations may depend on it.

Try not to hurt your shoulder patting yourself on the back.

Now, that's not true. Flowers was ranked 38 out of 40 LTs that started last year. He literally was worse than some back-ups, but he wasn't "The" worst.

One interpretation could be that the Giants want to draft Ira : 6:50 am : link a left tackle in the first, but are throwing that out there to mislead teams that might want to trade up ahead of us.

A 9 pick that doesn't pan out joeinpa : 7:06 am : link Is an expensive mistake in many ways. Of course they haven't written him off yet.





I know this isn't going to be popular NikkiMac : 7:21 am : link But just maybe all they add is a guy like Taylor Moten in the second

Because isn't it possible that if they just add Fluker to the line that being in this offense and playing together for 3 years now that they would play better especially with Marshall and Ellison ....... I say give him another year with a back up plan and concentrate the early part of the draft on offensive playmaker and if I have the choice of the tight end from Miami or Evan Engram I take Engram ..... people might not realize after he catches the ball he's got some real shake and bake and isn't easy to bring down !

The fact Mara even felt area junc : 8:49 am : link compelled to say this tells you something.



In these situations it's always interesting what they *don't* say too.

He says area junc : 8:54 am : link 3 things:



* he's young (no shit)



* he works hard in the weight room (no shit)



* that he "wants to be good"



Beyond that Mara "hopes" he will end up a good LT and then the only real definitive statement: he has a spot on this team . Not exactly a ringing endorsement if you really look at what he said.

Quote: 3 things:



* he's young (no shit)



* he works hard in the weight room (no shit)



* that he "wants to be good"



Beyond that Mara "hopes" he will end up a good LT and then the only real definitive statement: he has a spot on this team. Not exactly a ringing endorsement if you really look at what he said.



Agree with both your posts. The weight room is not where he needs to improve. It appears to be his footwork, not his strength. This is the year that our LT will get our QB killed.

Quote: He was drafted in (if my memory serves)the 3rd round in 84. They had high hopes for him but the first two years he showed nothing. Then the switch went on and he became one of the better LT's in the game.



I'm hoping the same with Flowers. Two differences/advantages, Flowers' has. He's still only 22. Most of, if not all of the LT's being talked about in the draft are at least 22. One whom, I can't think of his name this early, is 25. The other advantage is he's played two years at NFL completion. How many of these draftees even played one game against that level. Nelson didn't play at all. he couldn't break the starting lineup. We know Flowers is strong enough. It's the other things he needs to improve. Quickness? Recognize what the DE/rusher is trying to do. Technique! To me it then comes down to coachablity. Someone above said both years he's played he's had new Strength and OL coaches. Maybe Solari's (who is supposed to be one of the best OL coaches) coaching is taking Eric a bit of time to adjust too. Let's hope he does adjust and all if this become a mute point. Unfortunately one of the things we need with Flowers is patience. Patience that he develops into at least an average to an above average LT. But patience is a luxury we may not have.



You are clueless.

1) Nelson was drafted as an RT in the Giants stellar 1983 draft where they also drafted Terry Kinard, Leaonard Marshall, Kevin Belcher,Perry Williams, Andy Headen, Ali Haiji-Shiek and John Tuggle

2) Showed nothing? He missed all of 1983 with a back injury. He came back in 1984 and started EVERY GAME from 1984 through 1986 including playoffs and was a rock on that OL.

3) he missed all of 1987 becuase he had cancer (Hodgkin's disease)

4) he came back in 1988 for 3 games and then retired due to the cancer.



William Roberts was drafted as an LT in 1984 #27 overall and struggled mightily. In late '88 he was moved to LG where he could use his athleticsm and was very succesful in that spot

- ( In comment 13407506 Fred-in-Florida said:You are clueless.1) Nelson was drafted as an RT in the Giants stellar 1983 draft where they also drafted Terry Kinard, Leaonard Marshall, Kevin Belcher,Perry Williams, Andy Headen, Ali Haiji-Shiek and John Tuggle2) Showed nothing? He missed all of 1983 with a back injury. He came back in 1984 and started EVERY GAME from 1984 through 1986 including playoffs and was a rock on that OL.3) he missed all of 1987 becuase he had cancer (Hodgkin's disease)4) he came back in 1988 for 3 games and then retired due to the cancer.William Roberts was drafted as an LT in 1984 #27 overall and struggled mightily. In late '88 he was moved to LG where he could use his athleticsm and was very succesful in that spot Karl Nelson stats - ( New Window

My takeaway AnnapolisMike : 10:21 am : link it that he is in the Giants weight room this offseason. I think that is a change from past offseasons.



This is the make or break year for Flowers. The draft offers nothing but potential. The Giants might get lucky with a guard that can start right away which would give the Giants flexibility to move Pugh or Fluker(in a pinch) over to the left side in a worst case scenario.





since when does "weight room" UConn4523 : 10:23 am : link limit someone to just picking up dumbells and putting them down?

RE: My takeaway David in LA : 10:41 am : link

Quote: it that he is in the Giants weight room this offseason. I think that is a change from past offseasons.



This is the make or break year for Flowers. The draft offers nothing but potential. The Giants might get lucky with a guard that can start right away which would give the Giants flexibility to move Pugh or Fluker(in a pinch) over to the left side in a worst case scenario.





Do you know that he wasn't in the weight room last offseason, or are we shooting off the cuff here? In comment 13407683 AnnapolisMike said:Do you know that he wasn't in the weight room last offseason, or are we shooting off the cuff here?

Talk about twisting words to fit your own narrative...

Morty: You sold a gun to a murderer so you could play video games?

Rick: Yeah, sure, I mean, if you spend all day shuffling words around, you can make anything sound bad, Morty.

I get the frustration with Flowers UConn4523 : 11:10 am : link but all we have to go on is the games we watch and every once in a while some background from a poster with inside info (that may not even be accurate). Pretending to know what he does in the offseason, or extracting snippets from an interview with our owner to help justify your displeasure is really tiresome.

"Hopefully" doesn't work nor is it a plan. Jimmy Googs : 11:14 am : link Now, I am not saying Mara needs to explain publicly what that plan is.



But having Erick Flowers line up at LT this September without a serious alternative brought in/drafted to compete for that job is just plain reckless.

I dont think the problem is with keeping flowers ArcadeSlumlord : 11:14 am : link its not have a contingency plan in place for when he stinks up the joint!





WAKE UP MARA!~

Quote: Now, I am not saying Mara needs to explain publicly what that plan is.



But having Erick Flowers line up at LT this September without a serious alternative brought in/drafted to compete for that job is just plain reckless.



What would you suggest? In comment 13407781 Jimmy Googs said:What would you suggest?

Only negative mrvax : 11:20 am : link I've ever heard is the coach-ability issue. As if Flowers resisted learning what they tried to teach him. EF may need some footwork help but he has to learn to keep his hands up higher also.



If he wants to learn, he'll improve dramatically, IMO.





the contingency plan UConn4523 : 11:30 am : link could be on the roster, do they have to notify us of every intention?

'the contingency plan could be on the roster'... Torrag : 11:45 am : link The only way that comment makes sense is if you're referring to Pugh. In which case we'll need to draft an OG fairly high to cover our asses on the inside. We'll see how the draft plays out and then watch in camps if Pugh gets some burn at LT as a precautionary measure. No one else on the roster right now would offer any kind of viable backup plan to Flowers.

Quote: .



Who is your alternative at LT? In comment 13407816 Jimmy Googs said:Who is your alternative at LT?

Even after an 11-5 season some of BBI needs meds jcn56 : 12:00 pm : link Anywhere from 'GM Jr is forcing them to start Flowers' to nonsense about how there's no contingency when there's still a full draft to be had an FA isn't over yet with the season 6 months away.



Then there's countless people talking about Flowers like he's lazy or an idiot, as if a good player has never struggled early in his career before. Coughlin and McAdoo have both issued statements in that time talking about how tough and hard working Flowers is. Now the owner has as well. What, are all these people just placating the guy?



How about - the owner is just making a public statement about a player who underperformed, who may be anywhere from a lock to start the season or moved because they figure to get someone in the draft? This is just noise at this point, it's not a deposition in a court of law that you get to hold the Giants to after.

I don't have an alternative. But we all know the avenues Jimmy Googs : 12:08 pm : link to pursue to them are free agency, draft or trades.



Seems like free agency is about done and Giants didn't get a LT. So unless one is pursued via the draft or a trade, my original comment stands.





I've been conjuring up Roberts, Jumbo and even Luke P as guys that needed 2-3 years to reach peak potential. There are dozens more around the NFL. Every bad young player looks like shit. Every bad young player displays tendencies that scream long term failure. Some get better. Some do not. There isn't one person alive that can predict whether a guy like Flowers will or will not improve. Not one. You can sit here and claim to know more than anyone else but you can't predict the future. You can only go on logic and what's right in front of you. Flowers HAS talent. He does work hard. He has shown some good play even with the bad play. There's talent in there. THE LT spot is also very very hard to fill, especially in FA. Any draft can be hit or miss let alone this one in regards to LT talent. Giants haven't had a insurance plan or legit guy to push Flowers because the Giants were a bad team 2014-2015 and had many positions to fill. It aint easy finding one legit LT let alone two. Who has viable live bodied LTs sitting on the bench?



Hopefully they add a LT in this draft that can at least push a bit this season and perhaps play one day soon, if needed. Even more so, hopefully Flowers becomes another good LT that needed a few years to mature and not just another bad LT or OLineman that failed to break through the NFL. In comment 13407656 Victor in CT said:I've been conjuring up Roberts, Jumbo and even Luke P as guys that needed 2-3 years to reach peak potential. There are dozens more around the NFL. Every bad young player looks like shit. Every bad young player displays tendencies that scream long term failure. Some get better. Some do not. There isn't one person alive that can predict whether a guy like Flowers will or will not improve. Not one. You can sit here and claim to know more than anyone else but you can't predict the future. You can only go on logic and what's right in front of you. Flowers HAS talent. He does work hard. He has shown some good play even with the bad play. There's talent in there. THE LT spot is also very very hard to fill, especially in FA. Any draft can be hit or miss let alone this one in regards to LT talent. Giants haven't had a insurance plan or legit guy to push Flowers because the Giants were a bad team 2014-2015 and had many positions to fill. It aint easy finding one legit LT let alone two. Who has viable live bodied LTs sitting on the bench?Hopefully they add a LT in this draft that can at least push a bit this season and perhaps play one day soon, if needed. Even more so, hopefully Flowers becomes another good LT that needed a few years to mature and not just another bad LT or OLineman that failed to break through the NFL.

I have stated zero confidence in Flowers Glover : 12:44 pm : link but at least I am glad that JM is saying "hopefully" it will be at LT. Reading some posts here you would think he's going to be the LT no matter what. Off season is great, OTAs are great, but the decision as to what to do with this guy needs to be made in the preseason, against real competition in contact drills or in preseason games. I dont know exactly how much teams are allowed to play full contact in training camp, but I know it's not a lot. They need to have Vernon and JPP wear this guy out, and make him show that he can play the position. I dont think he can hold up against the likes of JPP and especially Vernon, a guy who pushes the speed element of the pass rush. If he does, hoo-ray, but man, he could hardly get a hand on guys sometimes. Most pointed to bad technique, poor work ethic, I dont know. They guy looked like he was playing in quicksand and rushers on field turf. It wasnt even close. I'm glad the statement wasn't: "Ereck is going to be our LT"

Flowers is not the solution moving forward mdc1 : 12:51 pm : link Giants need to move on from him. He should be producing at a high level at this point, since he is not, unlikely to happen. Hopefully Mara and folks do not waste any more cycles on him beyond finding something he might be able to do.

I see the posts are getting dumber.... drkenneth : 12:52 pm : link as the day goes by.

Quote: It's not about weight training.



Indeed. Allegedly spending a lot of time in the weight room doesn't necessarily mean he's categorically motivated. It doesn't necessarily prove he's not lazy. He might just not hate weight training. He might even like it.



Does he have the same attitude towards the tedium of improving technique through repetition? Hopefully. In comment 13407460 Torrag said:Indeed. Allegedly spending a lot of time in the weight room doesn't necessarily mean he's categorically motivated. It doesn't necessarily prove he's not lazy. He might just not hate weight training. He might even like it.Does he have the same attitude towards the tedium of improving technique through repetition? Hopefully.

I don't want to put words in his mouth, but it sounds like he's suggesting they bring in or draft a serious alternative for that job.

Agree. A decision needs to be made. We cant go another 17 games HOPING he gets better. Another full yr of Eli becoming more skittish n losing confidence can totally blow our chances. Eli is the most important piece imo during this window of opportunity we have of winning. Cannot have him loose confidence or have him believe hes declining. We dont need a qb controversy. 2 bad yyrs in a row will def open eyes. Right now, I kno many of us still believe in him n think he will bounce back. Which is y Im against wasting 1st round talent on a qb. The only good thing that can come from it this yr is it lights a fire inside Eli. Just like in 2011 when ppl got on him about the elite thing n 07 being called a huge bust. I hope he already has that in him just from the sub par yr n the shit said bout him by the GM n coach. Flowers can be a great OLmen. It just may not be as a LT. They gotta figure that out now. Our best chances to win can possibly be pugh at LT. Gotta go with our best chances to win now instead of hoping things get better. I kno they won 11, but I do believe they relied too much on the D. Yes, that was our best chance last yr. Offensively, no. No adjustments. No creativity. Sticking with the same groupings, sets n personnel(cruz). We possibly could of been better if we tried certain things instead of HOPING it will get better. Its easy to say now since we didnt win n I kno mcadoo wanted to just keep doing what he was since wins were piling up. Wins that could of been losses. Wins that possibly could of been easier if the O was decent. Ellison was a good signing n should provide flexibility on O. It wont matter if flowers continues to suck n start at LT though. In comment 13407951 Glover said:Agree. A decision needs to be made. We cant go another 17 games HOPING he gets better. Another full yr of Eli becoming more skittish n losing confidence can totally blow our chances. Eli is the most important piece imo during this window of opportunity we have of winning. Cannot have him loose confidence or have him believe hes declining. We dont need a qb controversy. 2 bad yyrs in a row will def open eyes. Right now, I kno many of us still believe in him n think he will bounce back. Which is y Im against wasting 1st round talent on a qb. The only good thing that can come from it this yr is it lights a fire inside Eli. Just like in 2011 when ppl got on him about the elite thing n 07 being called a huge bust. I hope he already has that in him just from the sub par yr n the shit said bout him by the GM n coach. Flowers can be a great OLmen. It just may not be as a LT. They gotta figure that out now. Our best chances to win can possibly be pugh at LT. Gotta go with our best chances to win now instead of hoping things get better. I kno they won 11, but I do believe they relied too much on the D. Yes, that was our best chance last yr. Offensively, no. No adjustments. No creativity. Sticking with the same groupings, sets n personnel(cruz). We possibly could of been better if we tried certain things instead of HOPING it will get better. Its easy to say now since we didnt win n I kno mcadoo wanted to just keep doing what he was since wins were piling up. Wins that could of been losses. Wins that possibly could of been easier if the O was decent. Ellison was a good signing n should provide flexibility on O. It wont matter if flowers continues to suck n start at LT though.

fans are the ones doing the "hoping" UConn4523 : 2:08 pm : link the team has all the information in front of them to act upon. Do you guys really think Reese and McAdoo are just crossing their fingers on this one?



Reese made some indirect moves that should help Flowers, not to mention a hopefully healthy Pugh and Richburg. That may not seem like much but those two getting back to form will be huge for this line. Ellison will also do what no TE on our roster could last year.



The decision was made that upgrading LT via FA was too costly. That is a plan, just not one that some of you want to hear.

Hmm let's see ryanmkeane : 3:00 pm : link should we trust Mara & Reese, or ODB and Boss?



Tough call.

It's impossible to have reasonable, non-hysterical drkenneth : 4:21 pm : link discussion about Flowers. I'm routing for the kid to serve BBI a big shit sandwich.



He's talented, young, and raw. Let's see what happens. If a better LT option presents itself, great. Just don't bank on it.

Quote: discussion about Flowers. I'm routing for the kid to serve BBI a big shit sandwich.



yep, agree completely



yep, agree completely In comment 13408309 drkenneth said:yep, agree completely

Flowers has zero confidence in himself .... Manny in CA : 5:04 pm : link

He's not lazy, or stupid or un-coachable. He's convinced (in his head) that he's not quick enough to deal with NFL speed rushers ...



And if that's true, no amount of enhanced strength, coaching or desire is going to change that. I don't think he quick or fast enough to be a left (pulling guard), but I think he could be an ALL PRO right (power) guard.