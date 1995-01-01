Giants still have multi-year offer on the table for Hankins nyjuggernaut2 : 3/26/2017 9:24 pm



Quote: #NYG continue to offer Johnathan Hankins a multi-year deal that stacks up well in this free agent market. W/him, they'd return all 11 on D. Per Kim Jones twitter...

Swallow your pride Hank j_rud : 3/26/2017 9:40 pm : link You're an obove average player but the DT market has been lukewarm, you aren't going to get what you were hoping for, and it looks like you don't have a very good agent. Be a contributing spoke in a really good wheel, or be a big cog in a below average machine. It might not be what you ant, but it's the reality of the situation.

seems to me these " leaks " blueblood : 3/26/2017 9:43 pm : link are very purposeful

he could also be getting relaly bad advice from his agents In comment 13407433 j_rud said:he could also be getting relaly bad advice from his agents

That's what I'm thinking. In comment 13407437 blueblood said:That's what I'm thinking.

No way. Agents are a must. I read that here.



Agents often tell a kid what he wants to hear. I feel for bad for the kid. He's obviously not gotten an offer he likes. Hope this gets solved. I loved the fact the Giants beat Dallas twice. I believe Snacks and Hankins are a bif reason why. Stuffing that middle In comment 13407438 blueblood said:No way. Agents are a must. I read that here.Agents often tell a kid what he wants to hear. I feel for bad for the kid. He's obviously not gotten an offer he likes. Hope this gets solved. I loved the fact the Giants beat Dallas twice. I believe Snacks and Hankins are a bif reason why. Stuffing that middle

Look at it from Hankins' perspective Vanzetti : 3/26/2017 9:54 pm : link Giants cleared salary cap room by making JPP's cap hit 9 million less than his yearly average.



That cap room is clearly for Hankins. There are no other FAs who really fill a need for the Giants. So, he knows they are not going to withdraw the offer. So why not bide his time?



If they had been able to get JPP's contract done right away, they could have leveraged Hankins with the possibility of signing one of the four LTs on the market. But given how late JPP signed, Giants lost their leverage.



But still if I'm the Giants, I give 24 hours to sign. If he doesn't, then sign Zach Brown. Enough of this BS

Giants have all the leverage UConn4523 : 3/26/2017 9:58 pm : link they aren't panicking nor should they. The market for Hankins is us and maybe 1 or 2 other teams.

... annexOPR : 3/26/2017 10:03 pm : link he is out of his mind if he thinks he's getting a more lucrative long term deal at this point.





I think the Giants get this done ZGiants98 : 3/26/2017 10:59 pm : link and still bring in a RB like AP if his price comes down a little more. Giants have about 12 million to spend but they can also cut JT Thomas now that Keenen Robinson is back, ect. They have a little wiggle room.

AP is a pipedream at any price imo Torrag : 3/26/2017 11:03 pm : link Following the Josh Brown clusterfuck they aren't going to invite that kind of scrutiny to NY.

According to Limmerick and others there has been interest all offseason and certainly if his price comes down. I believe it. In comment 13407463 Torrag said:According to Limmerick and others there has been interest all offseason and certainly if his price comes down. I believe it.

Last years draft was supposedly loaded with good DT's. wgenesis123 : 12:26 am : link Less demand, less money for free agents. It still only takes one team to sink the Giants offer but another draft is only weeks away. Time is only squeezing him, he should take the offer unless his agent thinks Reese will sweeten the pot a little. Does not seem likely.

Sure. We have a precedent for the Giants doing this. Plaxico Burress. In comment 13407437 blueblood said:Sure. We have a precedent for the Giants doing this. Plaxico Burress.

A multi year deal was on table aquidneck : 6:56 am : link (from Cards) for JPP last year.



He elected to take a one year deal from Giants so that he could re-set his market value.



If Hank wants more than what is being offered he should follow same path.

And if he plays well and does not get hurt...that is a good plan. But it is risky. Let's say he has an offer for 20 million guaranteed. But signs a one year 6 million dollar offer. Blows out his knee. Kiss a big contract goodbye. In comment 13407517 aquidneck said:And if he plays well and does not get hurt...that is a good plan. But it is risky. Let's say he has an offer for 20 million guaranteed. But signs a one year 6 million dollar offer. Blows out his knee. Kiss a big contract goodbye.

Steve Smith says hi In comment 13407531 AnnapolisMike said:Steve Smith says hi

Quote: and still bring in a RB like AP if his price comes down a little more. Giants have about 12 million to spend but they can also cut JT Thomas now that Keenen Robinson is back, ect. They have a little wiggle room. Do not want AP. Would rather seem them extend Landon COllins In comment 13407462 ZGiants98 said:Do not want AP. Would rather seem them extend Landon COllins

A close to washed RB that doesn't at all fit the offense that also brings a PR hit...



Dont hold your breath on that. In comment 13407462 ZGiants98 said:A close to washed RB that doesn't at all fit the offense that also brings a PR hit...Dont hold your breath on that.