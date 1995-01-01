Giants still have multi-year offer on the table for Hankins

Per Kim Jones twitter...
|#NYG continue to offer Johnathan Hankins a multi-year deal that stacks up well in this free agent market. W/him, they'd return all 11 on D.
You're an obove average player but the DT market has been lukewarm, you aren't going to get what you were hoping for, and it looks like you don't have a very good agent. Be a contributing spoke in a really good wheel, or be a big cog in a below average machine. It might not be what you ant, but it's the reality of the situation.
| You're an obove average player but the DT market has been lukewarm, you aren't going to get what you were hoping for, and it looks like you don't have a very good agent. Be a contributing spoke in a really good wheel, or be a big cog in a below average machine. It might not be what you ant, but it's the reality of the situation.
he could also be getting relaly bad advice from his agents
That's what I'm thinking.
No way. Agents are a must. I read that here.
Agents often tell a kid what he wants to hear. I feel for bad for the kid. He's obviously not gotten an offer he likes. Hope this gets solved. I loved the fact the Giants beat Dallas twice. I believe Snacks and Hankins are a bif reason why. Stuffing that middle
Giants cleared salary cap room by making JPP's cap hit 9 million less than his yearly average.
That cap room is clearly for Hankins. There are no other FAs who really fill a need for the Giants. So, he knows they are not going to withdraw the offer. So why not bide his time?
If they had been able to get JPP's contract done right away, they could have leveraged Hankins with the possibility of signing one of the four LTs on the market. But given how late JPP signed, Giants lost their leverage.
But still if I'm the Giants, I give 24 hours to sign. If he doesn't, then sign Zach Brown. Enough of this BS
they aren't panicking nor should they. The market for Hankins is us and maybe 1 or 2 other teams.
he is out of his mind if he thinks he's getting a more lucrative long term deal at this point.
and still bring in a RB like AP if his price comes down a little more. Giants have about 12 million to spend but they can also cut JT Thomas now that Keenen Robinson is back, ect. They have a little wiggle room.
Following the Josh Brown clusterfuck they aren't going to invite that kind of scrutiny to NY.
According to Limmerick and others there has been interest all offseason and certainly if his price comes down. I believe it.
Less demand, less money for free agents. It still only takes one team to sink the Giants offer but another draft is only weeks away. Time is only squeezing him, he should take the offer unless his agent thinks Reese will sweeten the pot a little. Does not seem likely.
Sure. We have a precedent for the Giants doing this. Plaxico Burress.
(from Cards) for JPP last year.
He elected to take a one year deal from Giants so that he could re-set his market value.
If Hank wants more than what is being offered he should follow same path.
And if he plays well and does not get hurt...that is a good plan. But it is risky. Let's say he has an offer for 20 million guaranteed. But signs a one year 6 million dollar offer. Blows out his knee. Kiss a big contract goodbye.
Steve Smith says hi
Do not want AP. Would rather seem them extend Landon COllins
A close to washed RB that doesn't at all fit the offense that also brings a PR hit...
Dont hold your breath on that.
if Hankins remains unsigned into the Summer, he won't touch fireworks.