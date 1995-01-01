Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Giants still have multi-year offer on the table for Hankins

nyjuggernaut2 : 3/26/2017 9:24 pm
Per Kim Jones twitter...

Quote:
#NYG continue to offer Johnathan Hankins a multi-year deal that stacks up well in this free agent market. W/him, they'd return all 11 on D.
Swallow your pride Hank  
j_rud : 3/26/2017 9:40 pm : link
You're an obove average player but the DT market has been lukewarm, you aren't going to get what you were hoping for, and it looks like you don't have a very good agent. Be a contributing spoke in a really good wheel, or be a big cog in a below average machine. It might not be what you ant, but it's the reality of the situation.
seems to me these " leaks "  
blueblood : 3/26/2017 9:43 pm : link
are very purposeful
RE: Swallow your pride Hank  
blueblood : 3/26/2017 9:43 pm : link
In comment 13407433 j_rud said:
Quote:
You're an obove average player but the DT market has been lukewarm, you aren't going to get what you were hoping for, and it looks like you don't have a very good agent. Be a contributing spoke in a really good wheel, or be a big cog in a below average machine. It might not be what you ant, but it's the reality of the situation.


he could also be getting relaly bad advice from his agents
RE: seems to me these  
nyjuggernaut2 : 3/26/2017 9:44 pm : link
In comment 13407437 blueblood said:
Quote:
are very purposeful


That's what I'm thinking.
RE: RE: Swallow your pride Hank  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/26/2017 9:46 pm : link
In comment 13407438 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 13407433 j_rud said:


Quote:


You're an obove average player but the DT market has been lukewarm, you aren't going to get what you were hoping for, and it looks like you don't have a very good agent. Be a contributing spoke in a really good wheel, or be a big cog in a below average machine. It might not be what you ant, but it's the reality of the situation.



he could also be getting relaly bad advice from his agents


No way. Agents are a must. I read that here.

Agents often tell a kid what he wants to hear. I feel for bad for the kid. He's obviously not gotten an offer he likes. Hope this gets solved. I loved the fact the Giants beat Dallas twice. I believe Snacks and Hankins are a bif reason why. Stuffing that middle
Look at it from Hankins' perspective  
Vanzetti : 3/26/2017 9:54 pm : link
Giants cleared salary cap room by making JPP's cap hit 9 million less than his yearly average.

That cap room is clearly for Hankins. There are no other FAs who really fill a need for the Giants. So, he knows they are not going to withdraw the offer. So why not bide his time?

If they had been able to get JPP's contract done right away, they could have leveraged Hankins with the possibility of signing one of the four LTs on the market. But given how late JPP signed, Giants lost their leverage.

But still if I'm the Giants, I give 24 hours to sign. If he doesn't, then sign Zach Brown. Enough of this BS
Giants have all the leverage  
UConn4523 : 3/26/2017 9:58 pm : link
they aren't panicking nor should they. The market for Hankins is us and maybe 1 or 2 other teams.
...  
annexOPR : 3/26/2017 10:03 pm : link
he is out of his mind if he thinks he's getting a more lucrative long term deal at this point.

I think the Giants get this done  
ZGiants98 : 3/26/2017 10:59 pm : link
and still bring in a RB like AP if his price comes down a little more. Giants have about 12 million to spend but they can also cut JT Thomas now that Keenen Robinson is back, ect. They have a little wiggle room.
AP is a pipedream at any price imo  
Torrag : 3/26/2017 11:03 pm : link
Following the Josh Brown clusterfuck they aren't going to invite that kind of scrutiny to NY.
RE: AP is a pipedream at any price imo  
ZGiants98 : 3/26/2017 11:08 pm : link
In comment 13407463 Torrag said:
Quote:
Following the Josh Brown clusterfuck they aren't going to invite that kind of scrutiny to NY.


According to Limmerick and others there has been interest all offseason and certainly if his price comes down. I believe it.
I believe it.  
Torrag : 3/26/2017 11:11 pm : link
I don't.
Last years draft was supposedly loaded with good DT's.  
wgenesis123 : 12:26 am : link
Less demand, less money for free agents. It still only takes one team to sink the Giants offer but another draft is only weeks away. Time is only squeezing him, he should take the offer unless his agent thinks Reese will sweeten the pot a little. Does not seem likely.
RE: seems to me these  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:35 am : link
In comment 13407437 blueblood said:
Quote:
are very purposeful


Sure. We have a precedent for the Giants doing this. Plaxico Burress.
Let's see if Slade is right  
George from PA : 5:42 am : link
He signs today
A multi year deal was on table  
aquidneck : 6:56 am : link
(from Cards) for JPP last year.

He elected to take a one year deal from Giants so that he could re-set his market value.

If Hank wants more than what is being offered he should follow same path.
RE: A multi year deal was on table  
AnnapolisMike : 7:57 am : link
In comment 13407517 aquidneck said:
Quote:
(from Cards) for JPP last year.

He elected to take a one year deal from Giants so that he could re-set his market value.

If Hank wants more than what is being offered he should follow same path.


And if he plays well and does not get hurt...that is a good plan. But it is risky. Let's say he has an offer for 20 million guaranteed. But signs a one year 6 million dollar offer. Blows out his knee. Kiss a big contract goodbye.
RE: RE: A multi year deal was on table  
Stu11 : 8:27 am : link
In comment 13407531 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:

And if he plays well and does not get hurt...that is a good plan. But it is risky. Let's say he has an offer for 20 million guaranteed. But signs a one year 6 million dollar offer. Blows out his knee. Kiss a big contract goodbye.

Steve Smith says hi
RE: I think the Giants get this done  
djstat : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 13407462 ZGiants98 said:
Quote:
and still bring in a RB like AP if his price comes down a little more. Giants have about 12 million to spend but they can also cut JT Thomas now that Keenen Robinson is back, ect. They have a little wiggle room.
Do not want AP. Would rather seem them extend Landon COllins
RE: I think the Giants get this done  
Devon : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 13407462 ZGiants98 said:
Quote:
and still bring in a RB like AP if his price comes down a little more. Giants have about 12 million to spend but they can also cut JT Thomas now that Keenen Robinson is back, ect. They have a little wiggle room.


A close to washed RB that doesn't at all fit the offense that also brings a PR hit...

Dont hold your breath on that.
One thing is for sure  
giantgiantfan : 5:01 pm : link
if Hankins remains unsigned into the Summer, he won't touch fireworks.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support