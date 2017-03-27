Njoku dreams of Giants greatness

It has been 15 years since the Giants took a tight end in the first round of the NFL draft. No one needed to tell David Njoku the identity of that player.
“Of course, the great Jeremy Shockey, right?’’ Njoku said.
Right.
Njoku could be next in line, a strapping kid from Cedar Grove, N.J., who considers Shockey — a fellow product of the University of Miami — a friend and mentor.
“Yes, I’m very close with him,’’ Njoku told The Post. “We talk a lot.
“He told me it’s the place to be, the Giants, the fans are great, atmosphere is great, we both love ball. It would be home also. It would be huge.’’ Link
- ( New Window
)
great kids and certainly has all the physical tools. Also a tremendous need for the Giants.
I'd be thrilled with the pick.
Hopefully he will be there.
New country, 9(!) kids, one a neurosurgeon, one in med school, a couple of nurses, an engineer - just amazing. I have two kids and they're killing me...
Cool.
So do I. Let's hope he's there at 23.
this team more than any player in the draft
Jeremy Shockey as a mentor is certainly interesting though ... he was a great football player, but also a bit of a headcase ..
coaching and technique this kid can be the next big thing at TE in the NFL. He has all the tools and is a willing blocker. He needs to increase his strength at the point of attack and his hand placement in the blocking game. I am excited to see how he transitions no matter what team he goes to (hopefully ours)
Shockey, Winslow Jr, Graham, Olsen.. And he is only 20 years old. I got like 20 guys i wouldn't mind at 23 and none are QBs
In comment 13407616
Don Draper said:
| New country, 9(!) kids, one a neurosurgeon, one in med school, a couple of nurses, an engineer - just amazing. I have two kids and they're killing me...
same.
Although I think OJ Howard is more pro ready but he will likely be gone. Imagine him with OBJ, Shep, Marshall and Perkins on the field?? Might be the best overall set of weapons Eli has had since Plax, Toomer, Shockey and Barber.
I am not as excited about him as previously.. I think we should focus on LB or DE instead..OL in the second round if value is there.. Howard on the other hand I think would be great because he is the 2 way TE who is supposedly phenomenal blocker...
only 20 years old .. freakish athlete ..
resse type of player
Need position. I'm ok with it if they are, they have more info then i do.
In comment 13407616
Don Draper said:
| New country, 9(!) kids, one a neurosurgeon, one in med school, a couple of nurses, an engineer - just amazing. I have two kids and they're killing me...
None of my kids has completed high school yet but I'm going to send them that list to start the shame game...
Together with the addition of Marshall, would go along way in breaking up how opposing defenses played NYG last year.
Time to Free Beckham!
twice the football player this guy is. Anything before round 4 would be a reach on this kid!
is very high on him...think he has him #9 overall.
In comment 13407785
ArcadeSlumlord said:
| twice the football player this guy is. Anything before round 4 would be a reach on this kid!
Is this sarcasm?
The concerns though are obvious. 9 career starts. 11% drop rate over the last two seasons. Limited production despite an 8TD season in 2016. Blocks with effort but has bad technique and results. He's FAR from a finished product and that carries risk. But the reward is great if he fulfills the promise he teases. His ceiling is an All Pro player.
There are prospects I'd prefer. Guys that are better football players right now but he's definitely in the conversation at #23.
things which Howard is not, his ceiling is lower as it is often is with Bama players in the NFL. I'd be happy with either, provided they're BPA ...
i'm never ever ever right about who the Giants will pick round 1. I aint saying a fucking word.
and we should regardless of cost.
Haha, that's what came to mind while reading that excerpt. Not exactly who I'd recommend as a life coach for a budding NFL player.
...umm that's a very bad idea. Very, very.
but what they are really saying is:
"I hope I'm picked by 23 because every time I am passed over, I'm losing money".
In comment 13407838
ZogZerg said:
Yeah that was my first reaction. Nice to hear Shockey put in a good word about the organization, he wasn't very happy back when he got traded
On that note, maybe we can package the 2nd rounder we're getting from the Saints for the Shockey trade to move up in round 1 to take this guy
In comment 13407785
ArcadeSlumlord said:
| twice the football player this guy is. Anything before round 4 would be a reach on this kid!
This poster obviously has never seen Njoku play. Asinine statement
Love to get an OL player at #23, and then see him slide to us in Rd 2.
like I don't want to invest too much excitement or curiosity towards Njoku, because I just don't think he'll be there.
But what's the deal with this kid and why isn't he the next BBI tight end infatuation?
We're 0-3 in that category right now after Fiedorowicz, Fleener, and Ebron.
I understand the love for OJ Howard. I don't get Njoku.
In comment 13407820
Torrag said:
| The concerns though are obvious. 9 career starts. 11% drop rate over the last two seasons. Limited production despite an 8TD season in 2016. Blocks with effort but has bad technique and results. He's FAR from a finished product and that carries risk. But the reward is great if he fulfills the promise he teases. His ceiling is an All Pro player.
There are prospects I'd prefer. Guys that are better football players right now but he's definitely in the conversation at #23.
Agreed. Love Njoku, but you cite valid concerns.
|
On that note, maybe we can package the 2nd rounder we're getting from the Saints for the Shockey trade to move up in round 1 to take this guy
LOL
In comment 13407873
PatersonPlank said:
| Love to get an OL player at #23, and then see him slide to us in Rd 2.
I'd think the exact opposite might happen. Njoku/Moton round 1/2 combo would be fantastic.
In comment 13407844
gtt350 said:
| and we should regardless of cost.
That sounds really dumb. There are only a handful of guys eprth trading up for this year and Njoku is not even close to any of them. Id trade up for Garrett Allen Thomas Fournette thats it. And they would have to slip past 15th so that it doesnt cost more than a third. Njoku? At any cost? Gtfo
In comment 13407895
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| But what's the deal with this kid and why isn't he the next BBI tight end infatuation?
We're 0-3 in that category right now after Fiedorowicz, Fleener, and Ebron.
I understand the love for OJ Howard. I don't get Njoku.
I was all in for Eifert and Amaro. Now I'm all in for Engram.
Engram can be Aaron Hernandez minus the whole being a killer thing. I like him a lot. Would be surprised if he's there at 55.
In an offense where the WR will see targets 1, 2 & 3, and the RB will see similar to TE, where are all his catches coming from - he is not going to be the day 1 starter - he cant block. He played at 235lbs
Here are the 3 yr averages
OBJ will see 160 targets based upon his 10 per game
other WR 215
RB's 108
TE's 120
Eli has had a 68% completion rate to TE which gets you 81 catches for TE's.
Even Bennett was here he had 89 targets in 16 games. TE with lots of catches are not on offenses that are WR heavy.
Are you going to spend the 23rd pick in the draft on that type of player when you can find that 60 picks later
In comment 13407859
mfsd said:
|
On that note, maybe we can package the 2nd rounder we're getting from the Saints for the Shockey trade to move up in round 1 to take this guy
Why not sign Cruz, trade him back to the Jets for their 2nd rounder and use that pick to move up in round 1?
In comment 13408052
mrvax said:
| In comment 13407859 mfsd said:
Quote:
On that note, maybe we can package the 2nd rounder we're getting from the Saints for the Shockey trade to move up in round 1 to take this guy
Why not sign Cruz, trade him back to the Jets for their 2nd rounder and use that pick to move up in round 1?
You idiot! We need that pick to trade for Joe Thomas!
|“He told me it’s the place to be, the Giants, the fans are great, atmosphere is great,
I thought he couldn't wait to get outta New York and away from Colonel Tom. And he did get a ring in New Orleans, right?
In comment 13407616
Don Draper said:
| New country, 9(!) kids, one a neurosurgeon, one in med school, a couple of nurses, an engineer - just amazing. I have two kids and they're killing me...
beat your kids... they have to respect, fear and love you. its a fine balance a little bit more of either and its chaos
will get better each year for a long time. I'd consider him #23.
In comment 13408088
81_Great_Dane said:
|
Quote:
“He told me it’s the place to be, the Giants, the fans are great, atmosphere is great,
I thought he couldn't wait to get outta New York and away from Colonel Tom. And he did get a ring in New Orleans, right?
Shockey always loved NY, its Reese he didn't like.
In comment 13408088
81_Great_Dane said:
|
Quote:
“He told me it’s the place to be, the Giants, the fans are great, atmosphere is great,
I thought he couldn't wait to get outta New York and away from Colonel Tom. And he did get a ring in New Orleans, right?
That's a more mature, sedated Shockey talking now..........
and has played with/mentored guys like Boss, Olsen, and Graham. It doesn't exactly freak me out if Njoku talks to him.
I've been a pro football fan for 59 years, I've seen very few play harder than him (Tom Coughlin knew that and loved that about him).
Shockey's problem here was his ego (not seen in NY since Babe Ruth). Ruth was a hell raisin', womanizing, hard drinkin' SOB who didn't give a rat's ass ...
And so was Shockey.
Odell,Brandon, Njoku, Shepard. How many dump off passes did we see to Tye for a gain of 3. This guy could break those wide open for long gains.
Two Big Targets Two Quick ones. Could help destroy the 2 deep zones we saw all year. And a true Redzone night mare.
In comment 13407820
Torrag said:
| The concerns though are obvious. 9 career starts. 11% drop rate over the last two seasons. Limited production despite an 8TD season in 2016. Blocks with effort but has bad technique and results. He's FAR from a finished product and that carries risk. But the reward is great if he fulfills the promise he teases. His ceiling is an All Pro player.
There are prospects I'd prefer. Guys that are better football players right now but he's definitely in the conversation at #23.
Methinks he's our guy...like Eric Ebron was in 2014.
It was Beckham all along, not Ebron, evidenced by staff comments during the combine. Too many question marks for Njoku to be our first round pick.
In comment 13408016
stretch234 said:
| In an offense where the WR will see targets 1, 2 & 3, and the RB will see similar to TE, where are all his catches coming from - he is not going to be the day 1 starter - he cant block. He played at 235lbs
Here are the 3 yr averages
OBJ will see 160 targets based upon his 10 per game
other WR 215
RB's 108
TE's 120
Eli has had a 68% completion rate to TE which gets you 81 catches for TE's.
Even Bennett was here he had 89 targets in 16 games. TE with lots of catches are not on offenses that are WR heavy.
Are you going to spend the 23rd pick in the draft on that type of player when you can find that 60 picks later
Nailed it. This is my thought. And I feel would be Jerrys thought (particularly as he rarely spends premium picks on TE. Only exception I can see if they feel this guy fell to them, and his grade blows other available players out of the water they can't pass it up. If it's close, I tend to think DL or OL are most likely.
In comment 13408662
Gmen4Life21 said:
| In comment 13408016 stretch234 said:
Quote:
In an offense where the WR will see targets 1, 2 & 3, and the RB will see similar to TE, where are all his catches coming from - he is not going to be the day 1 starter - he cant block. He played at 235lbs
Here are the 3 yr averages
OBJ will see 160 targets based upon his 10 per game
other WR 215
RB's 108
TE's 120
Eli has had a 68% completion rate to TE which gets you 81 catches for TE's.
Even Bennett was here he had 89 targets in 16 games. TE with lots of catches are not on offenses that are WR heavy.
Are you going to spend the 23rd pick in the draft on that type of player when you can find that 60 picks later
Nailed it. This is my thought. And I feel would be Jerrys thought (particularly as he rarely spends premium picks on TE. Only exception I can see if they feel this guy fell to them, and his grade blows other available players out of the water they can't pass it up. If it's close, I tend to think DL or OL are most likely.
Though what I think a lot of fans either don't want to accept or don't understand is that a TE that gets a great grade in the eyes of the Giants front office is probably still not as valuable in their eyes as a CB or a pass rusher that gets the same grade. They're always going to lean towards certain positions over others unless it's a situation where there's just nothing there at one of their money positions. It's just their organizational philosophy.
In a fictional scenario where they get on the clock, and OJ Howard is sitting there right next to Myles Garrett, I think they take Garrett and worry about where he fits after the champagne dries off the war room carpet.
In comment 13408432
2ndroundKO said:
|
Methinks he's our guy...like Eric Ebron was in 2014.
It was Beckham all along, not Ebron, evidenced by staff comments during the combine. Too many question marks for Njoku to be our first round pick.
Ebron was taken before our pick. What you are saying may be true but there is no way to know, the lack of post-draft "We wanted Ebron but he was gone" comments notwithstanding.
In comment 13408715
santacruzom said:
| In comment 13408432 2ndroundKO said:
Quote:
Methinks he's our guy...like Eric Ebron was in 2014.
It was Beckham all along, not Ebron, evidenced by staff comments during the combine. Too many question marks for Njoku to be our first round pick.
Ebron was taken before our pick. What you are saying may be true but there is no way to know, the lack of post-draft "We wanted Ebron but he was gone" comments notwithstanding.
I'm aware he was taken before our pick. Based on our comments after the Beckham, it doesn't sound like we had Ebron rated higher and that jibes with how our scouts (and Marc Ross) were absolutely gushing about Odell during the combine on Finding Giants.
...after the Beckham pick,