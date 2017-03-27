Njoku dreams of Giants greatness DanMetroMan : 3/27/2017 9:20 am



“Of course, the great Jeremy Shockey, right?’’ Njoku said.



Right.



Njoku could be next in line, a strapping kid from Cedar Grove, N.J., who considers Shockey — a fellow product of the University of Miami — a friend and mentor.



“Yes, I’m very close with him,’’ Njoku told The Post. “We talk a lot.



“He told me it’s the place to be, the Giants, the fans are great, atmosphere is great, we both love ball. It would be home also. It would be huge.’’

- ( It has been 15 years since the Giants took a tight end in the first round of the NFL draft. No one needed to tell David Njoku the identity of that player.“Of course, the great Jeremy Shockey, right?’’ Njoku said.Right.Njoku could be next in line, a strapping kid from Cedar Grove, N.J., who considers Shockey — a fellow product of the University of Miami — a friend and mentor.“Yes, I’m very close with him,’’ Njoku told The Post. “We talk a lot.“He told me it’s the place to be, the Giants, the fans are great, atmosphere is great, we both love ball. It would be home also. It would be huge.’’ Link - ( New Window

Seems like a Giantophile : 3/27/2017 9:26 am : link great kids and certainly has all the physical tools. Also a tremendous need for the Giants.



I'd be thrilled with the pick.

Thrilled as well Chip : 3/27/2017 9:28 am : link Hopefully he will be there.

His parents must be amazing people Don Draper : 3/27/2017 9:33 am : link New country, 9(!) kids, one a neurosurgeon, one in med school, a couple of nurses, an engineer - just amazing. I have two kids and they're killing me...

A guy with a father named Innocent jeff57 : 3/27/2017 9:37 am : link can't be all bad.

He dreams of NYG greatness The_Boss : 3/27/2017 9:38 am : link Cool.

So do I. Let's hope he's there at 23.

he can improve area junc : 3/27/2017 9:47 am : link this team more than any player in the draft

Seems like a great kid SamdaGiantsFan : 3/27/2017 9:51 am : link Jeremy Shockey as a mentor is certainly interesting though ... he was a great football player, but also a bit of a headcase ..

With the proper TommyWiseau : 3/27/2017 9:54 am : link coaching and technique this kid can be the next big thing at TE in the NFL. He has all the tools and is a willing blocker. He needs to increase his strength at the point of attack and his hand placement in the blocking game. I am excited to see how he transitions no matter what team he goes to (hopefully ours)

Comparisons to est1986 : 3/27/2017 9:54 am : link Shockey, Winslow Jr, Graham, Olsen.. And he is only 20 years old. I got like 20 guys i wouldn't mind at 23 and none are QBs

RE: His parents must be amazing people Capt. Don : 3/27/2017 10:14 am : link

Quote: New country, 9(!) kids, one a neurosurgeon, one in med school, a couple of nurses, an engineer - just amazing. I have two kids and they're killing me...



same. In comment 13407616 Don Draper said:same.

He is my favorite player in the draft Rjanyg : 3/27/2017 10:29 am : link Although I think OJ Howard is more pro ready but he will likely be gone. Imagine him with OBJ, Shep, Marshall and Perkins on the field?? Might be the best overall set of weapons Eli has had since Plax, Toomer, Shockey and Barber.

After getting Marshall chuckydee9 : 3/27/2017 10:31 am : link I am not as excited about him as previously.. I think we should focus on LB or DE instead..OL in the second round if value is there.. Howard on the other hand I think would be great because he is the 2 way TE who is supposedly phenomenal blocker...

yep giantfan2000 : 3/27/2017 10:31 am : link only 20 years old .. freakish athlete ..



resse type of player

If there's no edge rusher they feel strongly about JonC : 3/27/2017 10:38 am : link I'd pick Njoku.



I hope him or Howard are there @ SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/27/2017 10:48 am : link 23.

High risk high reward type player rasbutant : 3/27/2017 10:49 am : link Need position. I'm ok with it if they are, they have more info then i do.

RE: His parents must be amazing people jcn56 : 3/27/2017 11:06 am : link

Quote: New country, 9(!) kids, one a neurosurgeon, one in med school, a couple of nurses, an engineer - just amazing. I have two kids and they're killing me...



None of my kids has completed high school yet but I'm going to send them that list to start the shame game... In comment 13407616 Don Draper said:None of my kids has completed high school yet but I'm going to send them that list to start the shame game...

Njoku another piece sorely lacking last year. Watson : 3/27/2017 11:14 am : link Together with the addition of Marshall, would go along way in breaking up how opposing defenses played NYG last year.



Time to Free Beckham!

Howard is ArcadeSlumlord : 3/27/2017 11:15 am : link twice the football player this guy is. Anything before round 4 would be a reach on this kid!

I know Sy ryanmkeane : 3/27/2017 11:26 am : link is very high on him...think he has him #9 overall.

RE: Howard is figgy2989 : 3/27/2017 11:29 am : link

Quote: twice the football player this guy is. Anything before round 4 would be a reach on this kid!



Is this sarcasm? In comment 13407785 ArcadeSlumlord said:Is this sarcasm?

Certainly can't complain if it's Njoku his upside is tremendous Torrag : 3/27/2017 11:40 am : link The concerns though are obvious. 9 career starts. 11% drop rate over the last two seasons. Limited production despite an 8TD season in 2016. Blocks with effort but has bad technique and results. He's FAR from a finished product and that carries risk. But the reward is great if he fulfills the promise he teases. His ceiling is an All Pro player.



There are prospects I'd prefer. Guys that are better football players right now but he's definitely in the conversation at #23.

Njoku is upside potential and explosive AA JonC : 3/27/2017 11:41 am : link things which Howard is not, his ceiling is lower as it is often is with Bama players in the NFL. I'd be happy with either, provided they're BPA ...



works for me! djm : 3/27/2017 11:45 am : link i'm never ever ever right about who the Giants will pick round 1. I aint saying a fucking word.

we might have to move up a few spots to get him gtt350 : 3/27/2017 11:51 am : link and we should regardless of cost.

'Swell, Shockey giving him guidance '... Torrag : 3/27/2017 11:52 am : link Haha, that's what came to mind while reading that excerpt. Not exactly who I'd recommend as a life coach for a budding NFL player.

'and we should regardless of cost'... Torrag : 3/27/2017 11:53 am : link ...umm that's a very bad idea. Very, very.

I wonder how often they aren't saying "I'd love to be a Giant" JohnB : 3/27/2017 11:56 am : link but what they are really saying is:



"I hope I'm picked by 23 because every time I am passed over, I'm losing money".

RE: Swell, Shockey giving him guidance mfsd : 3/27/2017 11:59 am : link

Quote: ...



Yeah that was my first reaction. Nice to hear Shockey put in a good word about the organization, he wasn't very happy back when he got traded



On that note, maybe we can package the 2nd rounder we're getting from the Saints for the Shockey trade to move up in round 1 to take this guy In comment 13407838 ZogZerg said:Yeah that was my first reaction. Nice to hear Shockey put in a good word about the organization, he wasn't very happy back when he got tradedOn that note, maybe we can package the 2nd rounder we're getting from the Saints for the Shockey trade to move up in round 1 to take this guy

RE: Howard is Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/27/2017 12:01 pm : link

Quote: twice the football player this guy is. Anything before round 4 would be a reach on this kid!



This poster obviously has never seen Njoku play. Asinine statement In comment 13407785 ArcadeSlumlord said:This poster obviously has never seen Njoku play. Asinine statement

I'd love to get him in the 2nd round - not sure about Rd 1 PatersonPlank : 3/27/2017 12:03 pm : link Love to get an OL player at #23, and then see him slide to us in Rd 2.

I kind of feel santacruzom : 3/27/2017 12:08 pm : link like I don't want to invest too much excitement or curiosity towards Njoku, because I just don't think he'll be there.

I asked this question in a different thread with no answer Ten Ton Hammer : 3/27/2017 12:10 pm : link But what's the deal with this kid and why isn't he the next BBI tight end infatuation?



We're 0-3 in that category right now after Fiedorowicz, Fleener, and Ebron.



I understand the love for OJ Howard. I don't get Njoku.

RE: Certainly can't complain if it's Njoku his upside is tremendous AcidTest : 3/27/2017 12:11 pm : link

Quote: The concerns though are obvious. 9 career starts. 11% drop rate over the last two seasons. Limited production despite an 8TD season in 2016. Blocks with effort but has bad technique and results. He's FAR from a finished product and that carries risk. But the reward is great if he fulfills the promise he teases. His ceiling is an All Pro player.



There are prospects I'd prefer. Guys that are better football players right now but he's definitely in the conversation at #23.



Agreed. Love Njoku, but you cite valid concerns. In comment 13407820 Torrag said:Agreed. Love Njoku, but you cite valid concerns.

RE: RE: Swell, Shockey giving him guidance ZogZerg : 3/27/2017 12:12 pm : link Quote:



On that note, maybe we can package the 2nd rounder we're getting from the Saints for the Shockey trade to move up in round 1 to take this guy



LOL LOL

RE: I'd love to get him in the 2nd round - not sure about Rd 1 ryanmkeane : 3/27/2017 12:15 pm : link

Quote: Love to get an OL player at #23, and then see him slide to us in Rd 2.

I'd think the exact opposite might happen. Njoku/Moton round 1/2 combo would be fantastic. In comment 13407873 PatersonPlank said:I'd think the exact opposite might happen. Njoku/Moton round 1/2 combo would be fantastic.

RE: we might have to move up a few spots to get him est1986 : 3/27/2017 12:16 pm : link

Quote: and we should regardless of cost.



That sounds really dumb. There are only a handful of guys eprth trading up for this year and Njoku is not even close to any of them. Id trade up for Garrett Allen Thomas Fournette thats it. And they would have to slip past 15th so that it doesnt cost more than a third. Njoku? At any cost? Gtfo In comment 13407844 gtt350 said:That sounds really dumb. There are only a handful of guys eprth trading up for this year and Njoku is not even close to any of them. Id trade up for Garrett Allen Thomas Fournette thats it. And they would have to slip past 15th so that it doesnt cost more than a third. Njoku? At any cost? Gtfo

RE: I asked this question in a different thread with no answer Klaatu : 3/27/2017 12:17 pm : link

Quote: But what's the deal with this kid and why isn't he the next BBI tight end infatuation?



We're 0-3 in that category right now after Fiedorowicz, Fleener, and Ebron.



I understand the love for OJ Howard. I don't get Njoku.



I was all in for Eifert and Amaro. Now I'm all in for Engram. In comment 13407895 Ten Ton Hammer said:I was all in for Eifert and Amaro. Now I'm all in for Engram.

I think ryanmkeane : 3/27/2017 12:48 pm : link Engram can be Aaron Hernandez minus the whole being a killer thing. I like him a lot. Would be surprised if he's there at 55.

Nkoku stretch234 : 3/27/2017 1:31 pm : link In an offense where the WR will see targets 1, 2 & 3, and the RB will see similar to TE, where are all his catches coming from - he is not going to be the day 1 starter - he cant block. He played at 235lbs



Here are the 3 yr averages



OBJ will see 160 targets based upon his 10 per game

other WR 215

RB's 108

TE's 120



Eli has had a 68% completion rate to TE which gets you 81 catches for TE's.



Even Bennett was here he had 89 targets in 16 games. TE with lots of catches are not on offenses that are WR heavy.



Are you going to spend the 23rd pick in the draft on that type of player when you can find that 60 picks later



RE: RE: Swell, Shockey giving him guidance mrvax : 3/27/2017 2:06 pm : link

Quote:

On that note, maybe we can package the 2nd rounder we're getting from the Saints for the Shockey trade to move up in round 1 to take this guy



Why not sign Cruz, trade him back to the Jets for their 2nd rounder and use that pick to move up in round 1?

In comment 13407859 mfsd said:Why not sign Cruz, trade him back to the Jets for their 2nd rounder and use that pick to move up in round 1?

RE: RE: RE: Swell, Shockey giving him guidance Klaatu : 3/27/2017 2:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13407859 mfsd said:





Quote:







On that note, maybe we can package the 2nd rounder we're getting from the Saints for the Shockey trade to move up in round 1 to take this guy







Why not sign Cruz, trade him back to the Jets for their 2nd rounder and use that pick to move up in round 1?



You idiot! We need that pick to trade for Joe Thomas! In comment 13408052 mrvax said:You idiot! We need that pick to trade for Joe Thomas!

Wait, SHOCKEY said this?? 81_Great_Dane : 3/27/2017 2:23 pm : link Quote: “He told me it’s the place to be, the Giants, the fans are great, atmosphere is great,

I thought he couldn't wait to get outta New York and away from Colonel Tom. And he did get a ring in New Orleans, right? I thought he couldn't wait to get outta New York and away from Colonel Tom. And he did get a ring in New Orleans, right?

RE: His parents must be amazing people Sasuke : 3/27/2017 2:35 pm : link

Quote: New country, 9(!) kids, one a neurosurgeon, one in med school, a couple of nurses, an engineer - just amazing. I have two kids and they're killing me...



beat your kids... they have to respect, fear and love you. its a fine balance a little bit more of either and its chaos In comment 13407616 Don Draper said:beat your kids... they have to respect, fear and love you. its a fine balance a little bit more of either and its chaos

I think David Njoku mrvax : 3/27/2017 2:37 pm : link will get better each year for a long time. I'd consider him #23.

RE: Wait, SHOCKEY said this?? Sasuke : 3/27/2017 2:38 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





“He told me it’s the place to be, the Giants, the fans are great, atmosphere is great,





I thought he couldn't wait to get outta New York and away from Colonel Tom. And he did get a ring in New Orleans, right?



Shockey always loved NY, its Reese he didn't like. In comment 13408088 81_Great_Dane said:Shockey always loved NY, its Reese he didn't like.

RE: Wait, SHOCKEY said this?? BillKo : 3/27/2017 3:28 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





“He told me it’s the place to be, the Giants, the fans are great, atmosphere is great,





I thought he couldn't wait to get outta New York and away from Colonel Tom. And he did get a ring in New Orleans, right?



That's a more mature, sedated Shockey talking now.......... In comment 13408088 81_Great_Dane said:That's a more mature, sedated Shockey talking now..........

Shockey has been on 2 SB winning teams Thunderstruck27 : 3/27/2017 4:15 pm : link and has played with/mentored guys like Boss, Olsen, and Graham. It doesn't exactly freak me out if Njoku talks to him.

Shockey was a great player .... Manny in CA : 3/27/2017 4:46 pm : link

I've been a pro football fan for 59 years, I've seen very few play harder than him (Tom Coughlin knew that and loved that about him).



Shockey's problem here was his ego (not seen in NY since Babe Ruth). Ruth was a hell raisin', womanizing, hard drinkin' SOB who didn't give a rat's ass ...



And so was Shockey.

This is a player you could plug into to this team this year. shelovesnycsports : 3/27/2017 4:55 pm : link Odell,Brandon, Njoku, Shepard. How many dump off passes did we see to Tye for a gain of 3. This guy could break those wide open for long gains.

Two Big Targets Two Quick ones. Could help destroy the 2 deep zones we saw all year. And a true Redzone night mare.

RE: Certainly can't complain if it's Njoku his upside is tremendous 2ndroundKO : 3/27/2017 5:52 pm : link

Quote: The concerns though are obvious. 9 career starts. 11% drop rate over the last two seasons. Limited production despite an 8TD season in 2016. Blocks with effort but has bad technique and results. He's FAR from a finished product and that carries risk. But the reward is great if he fulfills the promise he teases. His ceiling is an All Pro player.



There are prospects I'd prefer. Guys that are better football players right now but he's definitely in the conversation at #23.

Methinks he's our guy...like Eric Ebron was in 2014.



It was Beckham all along, not Ebron, evidenced by staff comments during the combine. Too many question marks for Njoku to be our first round pick. In comment 13407820 Torrag said:Methinks he's our guy...like Eric Ebron was in 2014.It was Beckham all along, not Ebron, evidenced by staff comments during the combine. Too many question marks for Njoku to be our first round pick.

RE: Nkoku Gmen4Life21 : 3/27/2017 10:21 pm : link

Quote: In an offense where the WR will see targets 1, 2 & 3, and the RB will see similar to TE, where are all his catches coming from - he is not going to be the day 1 starter - he cant block. He played at 235lbs



Here are the 3 yr averages



OBJ will see 160 targets based upon his 10 per game

other WR 215

RB's 108

TE's 120



Eli has had a 68% completion rate to TE which gets you 81 catches for TE's.



Even Bennett was here he had 89 targets in 16 games. TE with lots of catches are not on offenses that are WR heavy.



Are you going to spend the 23rd pick in the draft on that type of player when you can find that 60 picks later



Nailed it. This is my thought. And I feel would be Jerrys thought (particularly as he rarely spends premium picks on TE. Only exception I can see if they feel this guy fell to them, and his grade blows other available players out of the water they can't pass it up. If it's close, I tend to think DL or OL are most likely. In comment 13408016 stretch234 said:Nailed it. This is my thought. And I feel would be Jerrys thought (particularly as he rarely spends premium picks on TE. Only exception I can see if they feel this guy fell to them, and his grade blows other available players out of the water they can't pass it up. If it's close, I tend to think DL or OL are most likely.

RE: RE: Nkoku Ten Ton Hammer : 3/27/2017 11:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13408016 stretch234 said:





Quote:





In an offense where the WR will see targets 1, 2 & 3, and the RB will see similar to TE, where are all his catches coming from - he is not going to be the day 1 starter - he cant block. He played at 235lbs



Here are the 3 yr averages



OBJ will see 160 targets based upon his 10 per game

other WR 215

RB's 108

TE's 120



Eli has had a 68% completion rate to TE which gets you 81 catches for TE's.



Even Bennett was here he had 89 targets in 16 games. TE with lots of catches are not on offenses that are WR heavy.



Are you going to spend the 23rd pick in the draft on that type of player when you can find that 60 picks later







Nailed it. This is my thought. And I feel would be Jerrys thought (particularly as he rarely spends premium picks on TE. Only exception I can see if they feel this guy fell to them, and his grade blows other available players out of the water they can't pass it up. If it's close, I tend to think DL or OL are most likely.



Though what I think a lot of fans either don't want to accept or don't understand is that a TE that gets a great grade in the eyes of the Giants front office is probably still not as valuable in their eyes as a CB or a pass rusher that gets the same grade. They're always going to lean towards certain positions over others unless it's a situation where there's just nothing there at one of their money positions. It's just their organizational philosophy.



In a fictional scenario where they get on the clock, and OJ Howard is sitting there right next to Myles Garrett, I think they take Garrett and worry about where he fits after the champagne dries off the war room carpet.



In comment 13408662 Gmen4Life21 said:Though what I think a lot of fans either don't want to accept or don't understand is that a TE that gets a great grade in the eyes of the Giants front office is probably still not as valuable in their eyes as a CB or a pass rusher that gets the same grade. They're always going to lean towards certain positions over others unless it's a situation where there's just nothing there at one of their money positions. It's just their organizational philosophy.In a fictional scenario where they get on the clock, and OJ Howard is sitting there right next to Myles Garrett, I think they take Garrett and worry about where he fits after the champagne dries off the war room carpet.

RE: RE: Certainly can't complain if it's Njoku his upside is tremendous santacruzom : 12:42 am : link

Quote:



Methinks he's our guy...like Eric Ebron was in 2014.



It was Beckham all along, not Ebron, evidenced by staff comments during the combine. Too many question marks for Njoku to be our first round pick.



Ebron was taken before our pick. What you are saying may be true but there is no way to know, the lack of post-draft "We wanted Ebron but he was gone" comments notwithstanding. In comment 13408432 2ndroundKO said:Ebron was taken before our pick. What you are saying may be true but there is no way to know, the lack of post-draft "We wanted Ebron but he was gone" comments notwithstanding.