PfT: Giants have some interest in Nick Mangold EddieNYG : 3/27/2017 1:59 pm Quote: According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants have expressed interest in bringing former Jets center Nick Mangold to the blue side of the stadium.

I wouldn't be opposed to it UConn4523 : 3/27/2017 2:00 pm : link and I can't pretend to know whether or not he can play Guard but the depth will certainly be an asset (at C or G).

backup center BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/27/2017 2:00 pm : link maybe a RG starter of LG backup. Bring him in for the right price.

Quote: The Steagles were the team created by the temporary merger of two National Football League (NFL) teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, during the 1943 season.

could not hurt TommyWiseau : 3/27/2017 2:11 pm : link to bring him in to camp as backup C/Guard

You TyreeHelmet : 3/27/2017 2:16 pm : link have to think Mangold would want this too. Not having to move or uproot his family is a big perk...

Prove it deal JonC : 3/27/2017 2:19 pm : link see if his body has anything left, has been a warrior for a long time, could use the interior depth.



Isn't this old news jeff57 : 3/27/2017 2:20 pm : link Wasn't there a similar story last week?

Interior depth? Emlen'sGremlins : 3/27/2017 2:21 pm : link If he's healthy Richburg can't carry his jock.

Dont hate this at all gmen9892 : 3/27/2017 2:24 pm : link Especially if its at a low salary, which I assume it is since hes really gotten no interest anywhere else.



Good leader that has a mean streak. Can't be worse than Brett Jones (and I dont think he is that bad).

Unlikely an aging player, even of Mangold's past stature JonC : 3/27/2017 2:28 pm : link wins a starting gig, given his recent leg injuries and how big the team is on OL youth and continuity. He's being considered for depth.

Vetern Leadership Vegas Steve : 3/27/2017 2:30 pm : link is something that can't be measured.



7 time pro bowler... Yes! of course, if he's got some gas left in the tank and he's affordable, no reason not to sign him.



Dwight Freeney is someone also to consider.

Freeney's toast JonC : 3/27/2017 2:31 pm : link and often a liability versus the run.



NYG has an opening at RG, if Mangold is motivated enough to work for it.



Rather his sister Renton : 3/27/2017 2:33 pm : link at this point.

Back up Center ? averagejoe : 3/27/2017 2:35 pm : link He may still be a better center than Richburg. I am OK with brining him to camp.

I think he's shot. arcarsenal : 3/27/2017 2:37 pm : link But if its cheap, why not.

I'd AcidTest : 3/27/2017 2:38 pm : link probably pass given his age and injury history.

RE: Interior depth?

Missed 8 games last year, so his health is a big question mark.

He had an ankle mrvax : 3/27/2017 2:45 pm : link last year that he re-injured. If he's good to go, he'd likely replace the Canadian kid.



Pretty sure Mangold at 33 has played only center since 2006. If he's going to start, that moves Richburg to guard. Not sure if this is a good idea.



Would he sign for backup pay?





Our OL could be GiantsRage2007 : 3/27/2017 2:49 pm : link 2 Tackles and 8 Guards. Perfect. LOL





RE: Mangold at guard mrvax : 3/27/2017 2:49 pm : link

Quote: Mangold>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> John Jerry.





Have no idea if Mangold would be able to pass pro from guard.

In comment 13408131 nygnyy274 said:Have no idea if Mangold would be able to pass pro from guard.

RE: Rather his sister

at this point.



She actually can play and I bet SheLovesNYCSports.

In comment 13408104 Renton said:She actually can play and I bet SheLovesNYCSports.

Has Mangold kash94 : 3/27/2017 2:55 pm : link ever even played a game at guard? I'm definitely good with signing him though. Even as a backup C it can't hurt. Richburg had some injuries here and there last year.

Offensive Linemen mavric : 3/27/2017 2:56 pm : link are the only positional players outside of QB that tend to have longer NFL careers and are still solid in their early 30's. If has no injuries and he's healthy and stayed in shape during the off season, he'd be a plus to the offensive line as a mentor as well as competing for a guard position and backing up Richburg, Pugh, and whoever ends up playing RG. If he's low cost and healthy, it would be a nice windfall for the Giants in an area that welcomes a windfall. I would have more confidence in him spelling the starters than Jones, Halapio, and Gettis. And if fact, would be a good mentor to the backups so show them what they have to do to become starter material

I'm not a fan of this potential move The_Boss : 3/27/2017 3:04 pm : link But Francesa right now is loving the idea.

Are Toth029 : 3/27/2017 3:13 pm : link We even sure he's a NFL starter at RG at this point? They have Jerry plus Brett Jones who looked good when given an opportunity last season. I wouldn't oppose a camp battle and an incentive based deal (he starts and plays x amount of games, earn more), otherwise it's a waste of resources.

Perfect Vet Backup Center shelovesnycsports : 3/27/2017 3:15 pm : link And could come in on short yardage and goal line plays.



listening to that too. I disagree with Mike and these hyper callers. Victor in CT : 3/27/2017 3:16 pm : link 1) Mangold is pretty beat up. And can he even move enough to play guard.

2) If Mangold IS healthy enough to play C, you would want him to play there. Richburg to me is a big ? at C, but that makes Richburg a backup, because he was a horrid guard.

3) Richburg is as big a ? as Flowers. Loads of people here shit on Flowers, and he has struggled, but too many act as if Richburg is the answer at C. I don't think he is. Too weak physically

RE: RE: Rather his sister

Quote: In comment 13408104 Renton said:





Quote:





at this point.







She actually can play and I bet SheLovesNYCSports.



God Bless her. she is living her dream and excelling at life. unlike others.

If his ankle injury recovery checks out, then great depth signing NYG27 : 3/27/2017 3:21 pm : link Anything else would be pure gravy at this point. Would be nice insurance at all the interior O-Line positions.



Not to mention, good backup option at LG in case we need to kick Justin Pugh over to Left Tackle.......if Ereck Flowers gets injured or doesn't improve over his play from last year.

RE: He had an ankle

Quote: last year that he re-injured. If he's good to go, he'd likely replace the Canadian kid.



Pretty sure Mangold at 33 has played only center since 2006. If he's going to start, that moves Richburg to guard. Not sure if this is a good idea.



Would he sign for backup pay?





I'd hope he has an ankle this year as well.

RE: RE: He had an ankle

Quote:

I'd hope he has an ankle this year as well.



It's a Tom Coughlin expression when questioned about a player's health.

It's a Tom Coughlin expression when questioned about a player's health.

RE: RE: RE: He had an ankle

Quote: In comment 13408252 giantsfan44ab said:





Quote:







I'd hope he has an ankle this year as well.







It's a Tom Coughlin expression when questioned about a player's health.



Haha I know. It's spread everywhere now, it seems, with more leniency taken on how it's used. Sportscenter would say something like "he had an ankle last year" and leave it at that.

RE: Freeney's toast

Quote: and often a liability versus the run.



NYG has an opening at RG, if Mangold is motivated enough to work for it.



Since when do NYG have an opening at RG?



Since when do NYG have an opening at RG?

They already have a guy there who's started 86 games in his career, was resigned after starting all 17 in 2016, and had his salary doubled (literally)

RE: RE: Freeney's toast

Quote: In comment 13408101 JonC said:





Quote:





and often a liability versus the run.



NYG has an opening at RG, if Mangold is motivated enough to work for it.







Since when do NYG have an opening at RG?



They already have a guy there who's started 86 games in his career, was resigned after starting all 17 in 2016, and had his salary doubled (literally)







He's baaack!

At what cost??? rasbutant : 3/27/2017 4:04 pm : link Hard to have an opinion without knowing the cost. Would love to have him though if his mind is in the right place. Willing to come in and be a back up and battle for a starting job. Teach Richburg, would be great for his development.

RE: RE: Freeney's toast

Quote: In comment 13408101 JonC said:





Quote:





and often a liability versus the run.



NYG has an opening at RG, if Mangold is motivated enough to work for it.







Since when do NYG have an opening at RG?



They already have a guy there who's started 86 games in his career, was resigned after starting all 17 in 2016, and had his salary doubled (literally)





You must say he is resilient.

Jerry should sign him as a PR director.

How long before he is kicked again?





You must say he is resilient.

Jerry should sign him as a PR director.

How long before he is kicked again?

i'm not convinced Mangold has anything left djm : 3/27/2017 4:18 pm : link but on the cheap? And I have to choose between air or Mangold? I'd take a shot. But I still think he will be on the shelf by December. IF we signed him here I just hope he doesn't come in and kick ass at guard for a few weeks only to go down and sort of ruin the cohesion. But why not take a shot...



He will come cheap or not at all.

Jerry is upgradeable and replaceable JonC : 3/27/2017 4:20 pm : link of that there is virtually no doubt.



Mangold JerseyCityJoe : 3/27/2017 4:21 pm : link Always loved his play. You line up next to him your going to have your hands full. Tough as they come.

RE: I'm not a fan of this potential move

Quote: But Francesa right now is loving the idea.



God he's so superficial now with NY sports, especially the Giants. He likes this move because it would allow the Giants to move Fluker to LT? WTF is he talking about. Fluker won't sniff LT. He also suggested Mangold replace Richburg, who would move to guard. No Mike.



God he's so superficial now with NY sports, especially the Giants. He likes this move because it would allow the Giants to move Fluker to LT? WTF is he talking about. Fluker won't sniff LT. He also suggested Mangold replace Richburg, who would move to guard. No Mike.

Francesa is a good listen but he definitely doesn't know the players.

RE: i'm not convinced Mangold has anything left

Quote: but on the cheap? And I have to choose between air or Mangold? I'd take a shot. But I still think he will be on the shelf by December. IF we signed him here I just hope he doesn't come in and kick ass at guard for a few weeks only to go down and sort of ruin the cohesion. But why not take a shot...



He will come cheap or not at all.

I think he still has some gas left. He was indestructible and playing well until he hurt that ankle last year. I really think this was a cap move for the Jets. The question is, how is that ankle?

The question is area junc : 3/27/2017 4:51 pm : link Is he done? Or was he just hurt last year and has reasonably recovered?



If it's the latter, maybe it's Flowers - Mangold - Richburg - Jerry - Pugh



I don't think they're afraid to utilize Pugh's versatility. Like Diehl - he plays where the team needs him to play. I don't see a player of Mangold's character signing to be a backup. He can either play, or he retires.

Maybe as 3rd or 4th string depth micky : 3/27/2017 4:58 pm : link At Vet minimum..otherwise..find one in draft

RE: Jerry is upgradeable and replaceable

Quote: of that there is virtually no doubt.



Yet, the Giants can never do so.

RE: RE: I'm not a fan of this potential move

Quote: In comment 13408167 The_Boss said:





Quote:





But Francesa right now is loving the idea.







God he's so superficial now with NY sports, especially the Giants. He likes this move because it would allow the Giants to move Fluker to LT? WTF is he talking about. Fluker won't sniff LT. He also suggested Mangold replace Richburg, who would move to guard. No Mike.



Francesa is a good listen but he definitely doesn't know the players.



Yup. Mike hasn't tried in years. Rex gave him plenty to talk about, so it didn't matter he didn't know the team.



Yup. Mike hasn't tried in years. Rex gave him plenty to talk about, so it didn't matter he didn't know the team.

He's basically "Giants good, Jets bad" not much more than that. I always say it, but the best is when called asks about the draft. He has no clue, doesn't even try.

Mangold Rory : 3/27/2017 5:04 pm : link Is not coming to NYG as a backup. Be real with yourself



All those that say he's old and injured were probably the same posters who said the same about Mack last year

RE: The question is

Quote: Is he done? Or was he just hurt last year and has reasonably recovered?



If it's the latter, maybe it's Flowers - Mangold - Richburg - Jerry - Pugh



I don't think they're afraid to utilize Pugh's versatility. Like Diehl - he plays where the team needs him to play. I don't see a player of Mangold's character signing to be a backup. He can either play, or he retires.



So, you're going to have a guy who's never played any other position than Center in either college or the pros step in at Left Guard at 33 years-old.



So, you're going to have a guy who's never played any other position than Center in either college or the pros step in at Left Guard at 33 years-old.

Got it.

Makes no sense for an 11-5 team Bob in Newburgh : 3/27/2017 5:40 pm : link and a guy who has made 5+ million each year for a number of years now.



Also, considering his experience at the position, he might make Jerry look like the greatest RG the world has ever seen in comparison.

RE: The question is

Quote: Is he done? Or was he just hurt last year and has reasonably recovered?



If it's the latter, maybe it's Flowers - Mangold - Richburg - Jerry - Pugh



I don't think they're afraid to utilize Pugh's versatility. Like Diehl - he plays where the team needs him to play. I don't see a player of Mangold's character signing to be a backup. He can either play, or he retires.



I would imagine that the Giants would be best suited to have Fluker play RT if he can do it.



I doubt Mangold suddenly plays guard. I could see Richburg at guard but he didn't do well there his rookie year, Camp will sort it out.

I would imagine that the Giants would be best suited to have Fluker play RT if he can do it.

I doubt Mangold suddenly plays guard. I could see Richburg at guard but he didn't do well there his rookie year, Camp will sort it out.

RE: Makes no sense for an 11-5 team

Quote: and a guy who has made 5+ million each year for a number of years now.



Also, considering his experience at the position, he might make Jerry look like the greatest RG the world has ever seen in comparison.



Mangold made $8.6M last year and was due a total of $9M in 2017. He's going to cost a lot to sign, methinks.

Mangold made $8.6M last year and was due a total of $9M in 2017. He's going to cost a lot to sign, methinks.

I'm always joeinpa : 3/27/2017 6:15 pm : link a sucker for these kind of moves.

...



This is just an agent trying to stir up some interest. Mangold isn't going to the Giants to start at C.

Sorta has the same vibe as when The Giants signed Schwartz lono801 : 3/27/2017 7:06 pm : link Looked good on paper...



I'm all for bringing in ' The Best Player Available' via F.A.



You never know....Right?

Mangold is probably a better center than Richburg Vanzetti : 3/27/2017 7:19 pm : link Even though he has some age, one of the best to play the position



Richburg show d signs his second year but took a big step back last year. Probably not the Solution longterm





If they sign him RetroJint : 3/27/2017 7:43 pm : link & I doubt they will, they would do it with the intention of having him start. At Center. I doubt Mangold wants to be a utility man. His entire football life, when his offense has taken the field, he gas been the pivot , when he's been healthy .



This whole line is basically a rental. Jerry's deal is really one-year disguised as a multi-year contract. What's adding another with Nick? Richburg got pushed around a little. It might serve him to watch a real talent play the position. But I don't think so.

Mangold on his worst day is better Stan in LA : 3/27/2017 7:44 pm : link Than Richburg on his best day. If he signs and is healthy he's the starter.

It really just doesn't make a whole lot of sense. arcarsenal : 3/27/2017 7:47 pm : link .

RE: It really just doesn't make a whole lot of sense.

Quote: .



Arc, I agree. Doesn't make sense as Schwartz tweeted. And... we do have a backup center who did OK when Richburg got kicked out of a game (dumbass).



Arc, I agree. Doesn't make sense as Schwartz tweeted. And... we do have a backup center who did OK when Richburg got kicked out of a game (dumbass).

RE: Mangold on his worst day is better

Quote: Than Richburg on his best day. If he signs and is healthy he's the starter.



This is nonsense.



The latest crap here is richburg took a huge step back last year. One or two posters say it and now nearly everyone is saying it. Huge step backwards? Try again. Richburg was fine last year even if he wasn't great and he got better as the season progressed.



The Giants arent bringing mangold in to start over richburg get a fricking grip.



This is nonsense.

The latest crap here is richburg took a huge step back last year. One or two posters say it and now nearly everyone is saying it. Huge step backwards? Try again. Richburg was fine last year even if he wasn't great and he got better as the season progressed.

The Giants arent bringing mangold in to start over richburg get a fricking grip.

Oh and the guy who took a huge step backward last year was mangold. That's why he's still on the street looking for a job. He wasn't only hurt he wasn't as good as year's past. Watch the games.

Eli Manning has a finite window. Beezer : 8:17 am : link If Mangold would sign for a reasonable salary, I see absolutely no downside. It's a veteran, he may still have something to offer (those saying they KNOW he does or doesn't ... humorous).



3rd or 4th string? lol Comparing Mangold, even on one leg, to a mid-round draft pick right now, is seriously braindead.

Whaaaaaaaaat???

Quote: This whole line is basically a rental.