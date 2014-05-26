Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Who would you say is the best CB in Giants history?

OdellBeckhamJr : 3/28/2017 3:43 pm
^
Jason  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/28/2017 3:44 pm : link
Sehorn is my personal pick.
Mark Collins is the best I've seen thus far.  
Meats and Cheeses : 3/28/2017 3:44 pm : link
He's only been here one year, but Janoris Jenkins can give him a run for his money if his excellent play stands the test of time.
.  
Danny Kanell : 3/28/2017 3:46 pm : link
For a short period of time, Sehorn was the best i've seen in my lifetime (I'm 39).
peak  
pjcas18 : 3/28/2017 3:47 pm : link
Sehorn, but his peak was so short.

Most old timers say it's Emlen Tunnell (I think), but he was before my time.

Mark Haynes  
Russ in Queens, NYC : 3/28/2017 3:47 pm : link
IMHO
Athletically, Sehorn...  
Chris684 : 3/28/2017 3:49 pm : link
Corey Webster probably has the most solid body of work.

Although not here, and not the answer to this question, Sam Madison is one of the best who has worn the uniform.
Mark Haynes  
JonC : 3/28/2017 3:49 pm : link
.
Webster at his best  
JonC : 3/28/2017 3:50 pm : link
would be up there.
RE: Mark Haynes  
Beer Man : 3/28/2017 3:51 pm : link
In comment 13409579 Russ in Queens, NYC said:
Quote:
IMHO
+1
Webster was my first thought  
Go Terps : 3/28/2017 3:52 pm : link
.
.  
arcarsenal : 3/28/2017 3:53 pm : link
The season Janoris Jenkins just had is actually one of the best I've seen.

I was too young to evaluate Collins or Haynes the way I would now.

Sehorn was outstanding at his peak.
Eric lists Tunnell as a Safety rather than a CB. Tunnell is the only  
Marty in Albany : 3/28/2017 3:55 pm : link
Giants DB in the HOF. If the Q. was who was the best Giants DB, I'd say it was Tunnell.
that I've seen: Mark Haynes. then Mark Collins  
Victor in CT : 3/28/2017 3:58 pm : link
My dad said Emlin Tunnell was incredible. He said Dick Lynch was pretty good too.

But Jenkins and Aple are pretty good too. ANd they both tackle,
Mark Collins  
Rong5611 : 3/28/2017 3:58 pm : link
That I've seen (I'm 50), Mark Collins, Mark Haynes a close 2nd. Sehorn had one exceptional season, but still not as good as the other two guys.
RE: .  
allstarjim : 3/28/2017 3:58 pm : link
In comment 13409592 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
The season Janoris Jenkins just had is actually one of the best I've seen.

I was too young to evaluate Collins or Haynes the way I would now.

Sehorn was outstanding at his peak.


I was just going to say this, Jenkins had the best single season of a corner I've seen in my 3+ decades of watching Giants football.
Elvis Patterson  
wonderback : 3/28/2017 3:58 pm : link
Grin.
DRC  
Rong5611 : 3/28/2017 3:59 pm : link
If DRC has another season like last year, I'd consider putting him above Collins. He is a great player.
I'm not old enough to comment, really (31)  
Mike in Long Beach : 3/28/2017 4:00 pm : link
But the best individual season I've seen was Jenkins last year.
RE: Eric lists Tunnell as a Safety rather than a CB. Tunnell is the only  
hankb1126 : 3/28/2017 4:01 pm : link
In comment 13409595 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
Giants DB in the HOF. If the Q. was who was the best Giants DB, I'd say it was Tunnell.


there are two other db's in the hall of fame = tom landry and frank gifford who was all pro as a db before moving to rb and eventually wr
Seriously  
wonderback : 3/28/2017 4:01 pm : link
Erich Barnes was the best when I was growing up. Don't remember why they treaded him.
Mark Haynes was the best  
dune69 : 3/28/2017 4:02 pm : link
that I have watched. His Giant career was too short.
Erich Barnes  
RetroJint : 3/28/2017 4:02 pm : link
Usually gets some play if you go back aways . But I remember him mostly when he was with the Browns. Tunnell is an HOFer. From that perspective, he's the best. Career value: Mark Collins . Peak value: Jason Seahorn
Honorable mention : Mark Haynes, Perry Williams, Will Peterson , Corey Webster.

First 3 corners on the current team will undoubtedly budge that list before they are done.
Here are to links  
larryflower37 : 3/28/2017 4:02 pm : link
Here are a couple I would say since I am 45 and missed some of the real greats
Mark Haynes
Mark Collins
Perry Williams
Jason Sehorn
Corey Webster
Phillippi Sparks

http://gmenhq.com/2015/08/12/top-cornerbacks-giants-history/
daily news - ( New Window )
for a season: sehorn  
Les in TO : 3/28/2017 4:04 pm : link
for a career: webster
Barnes  
wonderback : 3/28/2017 4:05 pm : link
Was also a six time Pro Bowler, 4 times with the Giants.
My opinion...  
Milton : 3/28/2017 4:06 pm : link
Mark Haynes and Mark Collins by a wide margin. And between the two of them it's a matter of taste.
Haynes  
jeff57 : 3/28/2017 4:07 pm : link
Willie Williams was also good.
Erich Barnes..Tunnell was on his way out  
Big Blue '56 : 3/28/2017 4:07 pm : link
when I started following the Giants
I think Webster was too up and down to be considered the best  
j_rud : 3/28/2017 4:08 pm : link
but I will say that his turnaround during the 07 season is one of the most amazing I've ever seen a player make. From getting benched during the regular season to shadowing and shutting down opposing #1s throughout a SB run, the whole thing was pretty incredible. He'll always have a notable spot in Giants history because of it.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2017 4:11 pm : link
Larry's article may help...
New York Giants All-Time Team - ( New Window )
I remember the 1984 December game at St. Louis.  
Victor in CT : 3/28/2017 4:12 pm : link
The Giants probably win the division if they hold on and were winning. Haynes got hurt, Lomax and Roy Green went to work and they lost. He never played for the Giants again, held out 1985, traded for picks prior to the 1986 draft
Webster started slow  
Chris684 : 3/28/2017 4:15 pm : link
but when he came of age in Buffalo, he was a high end corner from postseason 07 through the end of 2012 when most of the 2 super bowl Coughlin-era Giants started to fade.

That's 4+ solid seasons of CB play.
I wanna say Jason S  
MotownGIANTS : 3/28/2017 4:16 pm : link
but he did not put the years in ....

Sparks was a beast....in hsi own right
The hall of fame lists Tunnell as a safety  
jeff57 : 3/28/2017 4:18 pm : link
Otherwise I'd say him. 79 INTs in his career.
RE: I wanna say Jason S  
mrvax : 3/28/2017 4:20 pm : link
In comment 13409647 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
but he did not put the years in ....

Sparks was a beast....in hsi own right


I agree. I felt very confident with those 2 out there. The Redskins had 2 great corners at the same time, IIRC.
RE: The hall of fame lists Tunnell as a safety  
Big Blue '56 : 3/28/2017 4:22 pm : link
In comment 13409649 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Otherwise I'd say him. 79 INTs in his career.


He played both at a high level
RE: My opinion...  
Del Shofner : 3/28/2017 4:23 pm : link
In comment 13409627 Milton said:
Quote:
Mark Haynes and Mark Collins by a wide margin. And between the two of them it's a matter of taste.


This.
RE: Elvis Patterson  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/28/2017 4:24 pm : link
In comment 13409606 wonderback said:
Quote:
Grin.


Toast lol
Giants traded Barnes  
jeff57 : 3/28/2017 4:27 pm : link
in his prime to the Browns for a third round draft pick. SMH.
Always loved Phillippi Sparks  
gmen9892 : 3/28/2017 4:27 pm : link
Was a little too young for Collins. Sehorn and Webster both had their moments, but didnt do it for long enough. I am hoping Jenkins can pass them all.
Sehorn's 1997  
Matt in SGS : 3/28/2017 4:27 pm : link
season was one in which he was a physical freak and was putting it all together. He went from a curiousity as a white CB, to realizing that he was talented but raw, and by 1997 had turned into a combination shut down/big play corner, with the ability to have Pick 6's happen. That torn ACL and his subsequent desire to bulk up like a linebacker in his comeback ruined what would have been an amazing career.

For me, the best corner that I saw for the Giants was Collins. He hit like a truck as a cornerback, was as physical as they come and he wasn't afraid to mix it up with Jerry Rice. His draw back was he was not good at picking off the ball. He'd drop what seemed like 5-6 INTs a year. If he had the INT numbers, he'd have been a year in, year old Pro Bowler.
RE: Giants traded Barnes  
Big Blue '56 : 3/28/2017 4:28 pm : link
In comment 13409667 jeff57 said:
Quote:
in his prime to the Browns for a third round draft pick. SMH.


I was pissed when that happened
RE: RE: Giants traded Barnes  
jeff57 : 3/28/2017 4:32 pm : link
In comment 13409670 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13409667 jeff57 said:


Quote:


in his prime to the Browns for a third round draft pick. SMH.



I was pissed when that happened


I read that the scuttlebutt was that Barnes had problems with the Maras. So I magine it was over salary.
That Makes A Lot of Sense  
wonderback : 3/28/2017 4:33 pm : link
Must have been a Wellington special. He had quite a few of those.
If not Tunnel, since he's considered a safety,  
PatersonPlank : 3/28/2017 4:33 pm : link
Then my list would be
Jenkins
Haynes
Sehorn
Dick Lynch  
PaulN : 3/28/2017 4:41 pm : link
I thought he was very good, Him, Barnes, and Patton made quite a secondary.

Lynch
Collins
Barnes
Sparks
Haynes
Webster
DRC

I think Jennings has a shot to be one of the best or the best, I also think Apple could become a great player. Sehorn was tremendous for 1 season, that is not enough, he was very good 1 other season. Two seasons does not make a player even good. he is not even in the other players league. You can't say he was the best for a short time when he was only a thought for 2 seasons. He never had more then 6 int's, how is he so great, because of 1 outstanding play, that is it, that is why he gets this praise, maybe you should think about his pants falling down in the Super Bowl when he gave up a TD. That could jog a memory or two.
Jenkins  
PaulN : 3/28/2017 4:43 pm : link
Not Jennings, I got running back in my head, I am hoping we get one of the top three and do think it would be well worth our first rounder this season.
RE: Giants traded Barnes  
Carson53 : 3/28/2017 4:46 pm : link
In comment 13409667 jeff57 said:
Quote:
in his prime to the Browns for a third round draft pick. SMH.



Allie Sherman traded Sam Huff to the 'Skins too, oh my!
I was too young to remember Barnes or Tunnel that well.
PaulN: I agree on Sehorn. And I think Sparks gets a little  
Victor in CT : 3/28/2017 4:49 pm : link
lost in the shuffle because of the Sehorn hype
Dick Lynch, was the smartest CB the Giants ever had  
No Where Man : 3/28/2017 4:50 pm : link
a truly great player, in his day.
Ask again in five years  
RobCarpenter : 3/28/2017 4:57 pm : link
Landon Collins and Jackrabbit could very well be up there with Mark Collins.
Tunnell ...  
Manny in CA : 3/28/2017 5:02 pm : link

Then Spider Lockhart, Erich Barnes, Jackrabbit, Sehorn, DRC, Haynes, Perry Williams, Lynch

I've seen all of them (except for Tunnell). He must have been something special, though.

RE: Ask again in five years  
EricJ : 3/28/2017 5:08 pm : link
In comment 13409713 RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
Landon Collins and Jackrabbit could very well be up there with Mark Collins.

Collins is not a cornerback
RE: RE: Ask again in five years  
RobCarpenter : 3/28/2017 5:10 pm : link
In comment 13409731 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 13409713 RobCarpenter said:


Quote:


Landon Collins and Jackrabbit could very well be up there with Mark Collins.


Collins is not a cornerback


Sorry, got confused between DB and CB.
Collins and Haynes  
EricJ : 3/28/2017 5:14 pm : link
were by far the best cover corners. Haynes turned into a locker room lawyer which ended his career as a Giant. I watched Collins shut down guys like Jerry Rice in the playoffs and he did it on a consistent basis.

Sehorn the best athlete of them all yet still was a bit of a tweener based upon his size. It took Jason a few seasons before it started to click. He was the best with the ball in his hands of all of them.

Jackrabbit has had one good season here so far. Lets hope it continues but too soon to put him near the top.

Perry Williams played a lot of years for us as a steady CB. Not a pro bowler but extremely reliable. That guy does not get much love here.

Tunnel and some of the other old timers... it is just too long ago with very small players in the league. Just no way to compare them to the game post 1970.

I know that this isn't the question,  
Ira : 3/28/2017 5:16 pm : link
but this unit of Jackrabbit, Apple and DRC should go down as the best group of Giants corners ever.
Two guys I liked that didn't fully work out...  
Go Terps : 3/28/2017 5:20 pm : link
William Peterson and Conrad Hamilton.
prior to this current group (the best group?)  
idiotsavant : 3/28/2017 5:21 pm : link
sehorn and his sideburns and hawt, hawt wife


but...jackrabbit has high high high potential !
With all the rule changes.......I would say the best Giants CBs  
George from PA : 3/28/2017 5:22 pm : link
Are on the roster right now
Erich Barnes  
clatterbuck : 3/28/2017 5:26 pm : link
was a great player. I'll go with him although it's always hard to compare players from different eras. After Barnes, I'd list Mark Collins, Dick Lynch, Mark Haynes, Jason Sehorn. Janoris Jenkins, DRC could wind up at the head of the class before they're done. One of my favorite players during the dark age of Jints football was Pete Athas who played with panache and would hit but was usually overmatched.
RE: ...  
OdellBeckhamJr : 3/28/2017 5:29 pm : link
In comment 13409637 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Larry's article may help... New York Giants All-Time Team - ( New Window )


wow!! I've never seen this article, I'll read this whole thing later, thank you!
RE: Here are to links  
Johnny5 : 3/28/2017 5:35 pm : link
In comment 13409618 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Here are a couple I would say since I am 45 and missed some of the real greats
Mark Haynes
Mark Collins
Perry Williams
Jason Sehorn
Corey Webster
Phillippi Sparks



Yep, they were all great and fun to watch. I was always bummed that Sparks left the way he did, that 97 defense was so fun to watch. And Jenkins had himself a season that rivals the best I've seen so far.
BUT. but but  
idiotsavant : 3/28/2017 5:36 pm : link
who was our best ever safety?

and how long since we had the 'individual INTs league leader'?


and, given how we play, (man cover and attacking line next year?) could that be a safety here?
Mark Collins  
Marty866b : 3/28/2017 5:42 pm : link
Great cover guy but was also a tremendous tackler. He was very physical playing up on the receiver and was a tenacious tackler against the run. The only corner I've seen who handled Jerry Rice. Also is a great guy.
Best SAfety?  
scouser : 3/28/2017 5:45 pm : link
Tunnell.

Best CB? Haynes or Collins.
Collins was better than Webster and sehorn  
djm : 3/28/2017 5:53 pm : link
But when sehorn was at his best he was the best I ever saw play for nyg. Sadly his peak only lasted two (96-97) seasons. Collins wasnt the ball hawk that Webster was, although calling Webster a ball hawk is a stretch at least he could catch a gift int once in a while. Collins was more physical run defender and shut down Jerry rice. Edge - Collins. Both were instrumental in the two title teams.
RE: DRC  
djm : 3/28/2017 5:55 pm : link
In comment 13409607 Rong5611 said:
Quote:
If DRC has another season like last year, I'd consider putting him above Collins. He is a great player.


Good point on DRC. He's been somewhat lost in the shuffle due to the two bad teams he played on here and then overshadowed by Jenkins last year. DRC can ball. I might have to agree. Not the most physical corner but excellent player.
I always liked Mark Haynes the best. He is underrated on BBI  
SomeFan : 3/28/2017 6:01 pm : link
But I think DRC is the most talented CB the Giants have ever suited up. I think QBs are loathe to throw in his direction. I hope he does not slow down at all this coming season. Love his game.
That is a great question.  
joeinpa : 3/28/2017 6:06 pm : link
For about two years no one was better than Sehorn
I agree with Mark Haynes  
George : 3/28/2017 6:07 pm : link
But for a brief moment, Jason Sehorn dominated opposing WRs. He was really REALLY good until some jackass decided it would be fun to have him return kickoffs in a preseason game.
Mark Collins  
Rolyrock : 3/28/2017 6:47 pm : link
Think he was the toughest, prided himself at being able to play the run. Wore the 4 box cage, played against the Jerry Rice 49ners. He was my favorite corner can't remember if he made the pro bowl.
RE: Two guys I liked that didn't fully work out...  
arcarsenal : 3/28/2017 6:55 pm : link
In comment 13409742 Go Terps said:
Quote:
William Peterson and Conrad Hamilton.


I was a really big William Peterson fan. I always felt like he was the better of the two Will's but just couldn't really stay 100% long enough to prove it.
RE: I always liked Mark Haynes the best. He is underrated on BBI  
djm : 3/28/2017 6:57 pm : link
In comment 13409776 SomeFan said:
Quote:
But I think DRC is the most talented CB the Giants have ever suited up. I think QBs are loathe to throw in his direction. I hope he does not slow down at all this coming season. Love his game.


Yeah DRC is the rare player in that I remember hoping that the Dallas qb would throw his way just once in the 2015 game at the swamp. Giants were either losing or tied and if Dallas just runs the ball every play they just might win as our offense couldn't do shit. I watched DRC all game long praying for a pass his way. Sure enough the qb finally went for it and DRC pick sixed his ass.
RE: ...  
section125 : 3/28/2017 7:02 pm : link
In comment 13409637 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Larry's article may help... New York Giants All-Time Team - ( New Window )


Thanks for the reprint Eric.
I would take Dave Jennings(P) over Sean Landetta any day of the week.
Everson Walls...  
EricJ : 3/28/2017 7:02 pm : link
finished his career with us. Did a nice job but was not one of our best CBs that we ever had.
Mark Haynes  
GeofromNJ : 3/28/2017 7:10 pm : link
I was always amused when Ray Perkins would say, in his post-game remarks after a Giants game, "Mark Haynes threw another shutout."

Sehorn in his prime did something to Michael Irvin that I never saw another corner do. It was late in the 4th quarter, Giants on their way to a victory (in Dallas) and Irvin is sitting on the bench, tears streaming down his cheeks from total frustration. Every out route that he ran ended up with Sehorn knocking the ball away. It was amazing.
If I had to pick  
GeorgeAdams33 : 3/28/2017 7:16 pm : link
for an entire season plus the playoffs it would be Mark Collins

For one game it would be Jason Sehorn

DRC is probably better than either over a career
Sehorn's 97 season ranks damn  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/28/2017 7:19 pm : link
High, as does Jenkins' 16 campaign.
Mark Haynes..  
JCin332 : 3/28/2017 7:41 pm : link
Collins, Webster and Sehorn up there..
Emlen Tunnell  
FredDryer89 : 3/28/2017 7:54 pm : link
This topic caused me to do a little searching on Emlen found this bit of Giants history very interesting:

Tunnell was undrafted after college, and he began his pro career by hitchhiking across the country from Iowa to New York City to meet Jack Mara, son of Giants founder Tim Mara, and ask to try out for the team.[4] In his Hall of Fame induction speech, Tunnell thanked the West Indian banana-truck driver who dropped him off near this Polo Grounds "appointment".[5]

Tunnell played 14 years in the National Football League. He played his first 11 years with the New York Giants and the last three years with the Green Bay Packers. Tunnell was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection. He moved from the Giants to the Packers when Giants offensive coordinator Vince Lombardi took over the head coaching duties at Green Bay.[6] He led the NFL in punt return yards twice, in 1951 and 1952 and played a then-NFL record of 143 consecutive games.[6] He became a defensive leader with the Packers, helping out rookies and was valued for his defensive experience.[6]

He ended his career with a record 79 interceptions (since surpassed by Paul Krause, another University of Iowa Hawkeye), which he returned for 1,282 yards and 4 touchdowns, and 16 fumble recoveries, along with another 3,506 return yards and 6 touchdowns on special teams.[3] He was elected as the first African-American in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967.[3] Tunnell became a scout and assistant coach with the Giants, where he died from a heart attack during a practice session in 1975.
Tunnell  
steve in ky : 3/28/2017 8:07 pm : link
HOF player and still second all time with 79 Interceptions

One player who was talented but not always immediately associated with the Giants is Everson Walls.
Frank Walker  
Beer Man : 3/28/2017 8:27 pm : link
....
If you're ranking best  
Cenotaph : 3/28/2017 8:42 pm : link
individual seasons, then yeah Sehorn has an argument, but just was too short a time...stupid injury didnt help. And yeah Jenkins last year too - but need more seasons to rank among best all time. Webster has an argument, probably 4-5 years he was a very good to top CB. Mark Collins & Haynes are a bit before my team, but obviously mentioned for good reason. I did like Sparks, but I don't know if I'd rank him at the top few CBs. DRC has the talent to run with anyone, and several good years in blue now, though maybe in a slightly different role. He still has that closing burst to make up for bad reads etc.
RE: Sehorn's 1997  
mrvax : 3/28/2017 9:09 pm : link
In comment 13409669 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:

For me, the best corner that I saw for the Giants was Collins. He hit like a truck as a cornerback, was as physical as they come and he wasn't afraid to mix it up with Jerry Rice. His draw back was he was not good at picking off the ball. He'd drop what seemed like 5-6 INTs a year. If he had the INT numbers, he'd have been a year in, year old Pro Bowler.


Sounds a lot like another Giant CB, Will 'Stone Hands' Allen.
Jason Sehorn  
Phatballllz : 3/28/2017 9:12 pm : link
Period
Mark Collins  
Alex_Webster : 3/28/2017 9:29 pm : link
Jason Sehorn

My top 2.
I'd put Erich Barnes and Mark Haynes neck and neck,  
yatqb : 3/28/2017 9:36 pm : link
but Haynes didn't last too long on the Giants...I suspect that he might have been doing some recreational stuff that only LT was allowed to do. But he was a true shutdown CB. Barnes was as tough as they come, and a great cover corner as well.

I think that Jenkins has a chance to be their equal.
Mark Collins.. why  
blueblood : 3/28/2017 9:37 pm : link
when Jerry Rice says that he is the toughest CB he goes against.. thats enough for me..
RE: Mark Collins.. why  
mrvax : 3/28/2017 9:48 pm : link
In comment 13409987 blueblood said:
Quote:
when Jerry Rice says that he is the toughest CB he goes against.. thats enough for me..


Surprised Rice didn't say Deion Sanders who was unreal at one time himself. Couldn't tackle a mouse though...
Janoris Jenkins by the time he's done ....  
Torrag : 3/28/2017 11:03 pm : link
...will be the best CB in team history.

It could have been Sehorn but the injury robbed us of that.
Forgot about Spider  
PatersonPlank : 3/28/2017 11:06 pm : link
I'd go
Spider
Haynes
Jenkins then
Last 30 years (in order)  
Vanzetti : 3/28/2017 11:34 pm : link
Mark Collins
Philippi Sparks
Jason Sehorn
Corey Webster
DRC
Janoris
RE: Janoris Jenkins by the time he's done ....  
mrvax : 3/28/2017 11:56 pm : link
In comment 13410089 Torrag said:
Quote:
...will be the best CB in team history.

It could have been Sehorn but the injury robbed us of that.


DRC has really impressed me.
'DRC has really impressed me'...  
Torrag : 3/28/2017 11:58 pm : link
Me too but the propensity for nagging injuires and missing playing time are holding him back in a subtle way for me.
This has a peak vs longevity dilemma....  
WideRight : 8:00 am : link
Overall: Haynes

Peak: Sehorn and Jackrabbit

RE: Forgot about Spider  
jeff57 : 8:24 am : link
In comment 13410097 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
I'd go
Spider
Haynes
Jenkins then

Spider was a S.
Huge Collins fan, but can't put him at the top  
JonC : 8:27 am : link
with his bad hands and ball skills. His tackling alone would get me out of my seat tho.

Jenkins will rise up the list if he continues to perform as he did last season, he's got the gifts.
Phillippi Sparks was way underrated  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8:37 am : link
He really could play. For peak I would take Sehorn but for career it's got to be Collins.
RE: I'd put Erich Barnes and Mark Haynes neck and neck,  
Victor in CT : 9:29 am : link
In comment 13409985 yatqb said:
Quote:
but Haynes didn't last too long on the Giants...I suspect that he might have been doing some recreational stuff that only LT was allowed to do. But he was a true shutdown CB. Barnes was as tough as they come, and a great cover corner as well.

I think that Jenkins has a chance to be their equal.


you are SOOOOOO off base on Haynes. 1) Perkins started him as a rookie, but stupidly moved him to RCB when Haynes played LCB his whole life and he struggled. 2) Bill Parcells came in 1981 and moved him back to LCB and he thrived and by 1984 was one of the best in the league. 3) he broke his leg in Dec 1984 at St Louis and missed the playoffs. 4) He held out on the advice of Howard "agent Orange" Slusher for the first 11 weeks of the 1985 season. 6) he was traded to Denver for 2 #2 picks and played there for 4 years but was never the same after the injury and holdout.
RE: This has a peak vs longevity dilemma....  
Brown Recluse : 9:36 am : link
In comment 13410243 WideRight said:
Quote:
Overall: Haynes

Peak: Sehorn and Jackrabbit


Thats a valid point.

And I'd agree with you on the "peak" aspect. Honestly, the work that Jenkins put in last year was pretty unreal. And although he was elected to the Pro Bowl, it seems as though it went largely unnoticed among "NFL" fans and the press.
RE: Everson Walls...  
Carson53 : 10:10 am : link
In comment 13409833 EricJ said:
Quote:
finished his career with us. Did a nice job but was not one of our best CBs that we ever had.
.

He played safety here with the late Dave Duerson. He was on the 1990 team that beat the Bills in SB XXV! Wide right!
For what I personally saw..  
beechbouy : 10:45 am : link
1) Mark Haynes
2) Jason Seahorn
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support