Who would you say is the best CB in Giants history? OdellBeckhamJr : 3/28/2017 3:43 pm ^

Jason BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/28/2017 3:44 pm : link Sehorn is my personal pick.

Mark Collins is the best I've seen thus far. Meats and Cheeses : 3/28/2017 3:44 pm : link He's only been here one year, but Janoris Jenkins can give him a run for his money if his excellent play stands the test of time.

. Danny Kanell : 3/28/2017 3:46 pm : link For a short period of time, Sehorn was the best i've seen in my lifetime (I'm 39).

peak pjcas18 : 3/28/2017 3:47 pm : link Sehorn, but his peak was so short.



Most old timers say it's Emlen Tunnell (I think), but he was before my time.





Athletically, Sehorn... Chris684 : 3/28/2017 3:49 pm : link Corey Webster probably has the most solid body of work.



Although not here, and not the answer to this question, Sam Madison is one of the best who has worn the uniform.

Webster at his best JonC : 3/28/2017 3:50 pm : link would be up there.

. arcarsenal : 3/28/2017 3:53 pm : link The season Janoris Jenkins just had is actually one of the best I've seen.



I was too young to evaluate Collins or Haynes the way I would now.



Sehorn was outstanding at his peak.

Eric lists Tunnell as a Safety rather than a CB. Tunnell is the only Marty in Albany : 3/28/2017 3:55 pm : link Giants DB in the HOF. If the Q. was who was the best Giants DB, I'd say it was Tunnell.

that I've seen: Mark Haynes. then Mark Collins Victor in CT : 3/28/2017 3:58 pm : link My dad said Emlin Tunnell was incredible. He said Dick Lynch was pretty good too.



But Jenkins and Aple are pretty good too. ANd they both tackle,

Mark Collins Rong5611 : 3/28/2017 3:58 pm : link That I've seen (I'm 50), Mark Collins, Mark Haynes a close 2nd. Sehorn had one exceptional season, but still not as good as the other two guys.

I was just going to say this, Jenkins had the best single season of a corner I've seen in my 3+ decades of watching Giants football.

DRC Rong5611 : 3/28/2017 3:59 pm : link If DRC has another season like last year, I'd consider putting him above Collins. He is a great player.

there are two other db's in the hall of fame = tom landry and frank gifford who was all pro as a db before moving to rb and eventually wr

Seriously wonderback : 3/28/2017 4:01 pm : link Erich Barnes was the best when I was growing up. Don't remember why they treaded him.



Mark Haynes was the best dune69 : 3/28/2017 4:02 pm : link that I have watched. His Giant career was too short.

Erich Barnes RetroJint : 3/28/2017 4:02 pm : link Usually gets some play if you go back aways . But I remember him mostly when he was with the Browns. Tunnell is an HOFer. From that perspective, he's the best. Career value: Mark Collins . Peak value: Jason Seahorn

Honorable mention : Mark Haynes, Perry Williams, Will Peterson , Corey Webster.



First 3 corners on the current team will undoubtedly budge that list before they are done.

Here are to links larryflower37 : 3/28/2017 4:02 pm : link

Mark Haynes

Mark Collins

Perry Williams

Jason Sehorn

Corey Webster

Phillippi Sparks



http://gmenhq.com/2015/08/12/top-cornerbacks-giants-history/

http://gmenhq.com/2015/08/12/top-cornerbacks-giants-history/

Barnes wonderback : 3/28/2017 4:05 pm : link Was also a six time Pro Bowler, 4 times with the Giants.

My opinion... Milton : 3/28/2017 4:06 pm : link Mark Haynes and Mark Collins by a wide margin. And between the two of them it's a matter of taste.

Haynes jeff57 : 3/28/2017 4:07 pm : link Willie Williams was also good.

I think Webster was too up and down to be considered the best j_rud : 3/28/2017 4:08 pm : link but I will say that his turnaround during the 07 season is one of the most amazing I've ever seen a player make. From getting benched during the regular season to shadowing and shutting down opposing #1s throughout a SB run, the whole thing was pretty incredible. He'll always have a notable spot in Giants history because of it.

I remember the 1984 December game at St. Louis. Victor in CT : 3/28/2017 4:12 pm : link The Giants probably win the division if they hold on and were winning. Haynes got hurt, Lomax and Roy Green went to work and they lost. He never played for the Giants again, held out 1985, traded for picks prior to the 1986 draft

Webster started slow Chris684 : 3/28/2017 4:15 pm : link but when he came of age in Buffalo, he was a high end corner from postseason 07 through the end of 2012 when most of the 2 super bowl Coughlin-era Giants started to fade.



That's 4+ solid seasons of CB play.

I wanna say Jason S MotownGIANTS : 3/28/2017 4:16 pm : link but he did not put the years in ....



Sparks was a beast....in hsi own right

The hall of fame lists Tunnell as a safety jeff57 : 3/28/2017 4:18 pm : link Otherwise I'd say him. 79 INTs in his career.

I agree. I felt very confident with those 2 out there. The Redskins had 2 great corners at the same time, IIRC.

I agree. I felt very confident with those 2 out there. The Redskins had 2 great corners at the same time, IIRC.

He played both at a high level

This.

Toast lol

Giants traded Barnes jeff57 : 3/28/2017 4:27 pm : link in his prime to the Browns for a third round draft pick. SMH.

Always loved Phillippi Sparks gmen9892 : 3/28/2017 4:27 pm : link Was a little too young for Collins. Sehorn and Webster both had their moments, but didnt do it for long enough. I am hoping Jenkins can pass them all.

Sehorn's 1997 Matt in SGS : 3/28/2017 4:27 pm : link season was one in which he was a physical freak and was putting it all together. He went from a curiousity as a white CB, to realizing that he was talented but raw, and by 1997 had turned into a combination shut down/big play corner, with the ability to have Pick 6's happen. That torn ACL and his subsequent desire to bulk up like a linebacker in his comeback ruined what would have been an amazing career.



For me, the best corner that I saw for the Giants was Collins. He hit like a truck as a cornerback, was as physical as they come and he wasn't afraid to mix it up with Jerry Rice. His draw back was he was not good at picking off the ball. He'd drop what seemed like 5-6 INTs a year. If he had the INT numbers, he'd have been a year in, year old Pro Bowler.

I was pissed when that happened

I read that the scuttlebutt was that Barnes had problems with the Maras. So I magine it was over salary.

That Makes A Lot of Sense wonderback : 3/28/2017 4:33 pm : link Must have been a Wellington special. He had quite a few of those.



If not Tunnel, since he's considered a safety, PatersonPlank : 3/28/2017 4:33 pm : link Then my list would be

Jenkins

Haynes

Sehorn

Dick Lynch PaulN : 3/28/2017 4:41 pm : link I thought he was very good, Him, Barnes, and Patton made quite a secondary.



Lynch

Collins

Barnes

Sparks

Haynes

Webster

DRC



I think Jennings has a shot to be one of the best or the best, I also think Apple could become a great player. Sehorn was tremendous for 1 season, that is not enough, he was very good 1 other season. Two seasons does not make a player even good. he is not even in the other players league. You can't say he was the best for a short time when he was only a thought for 2 seasons. He never had more then 6 int's, how is he so great, because of 1 outstanding play, that is it, that is why he gets this praise, maybe you should think about his pants falling down in the Super Bowl when he gave up a TD. That could jog a memory or two.

Jenkins PaulN : 3/28/2017 4:43 pm : link Not Jennings, I got running back in my head, I am hoping we get one of the top three and do think it would be well worth our first rounder this season.

Allie Sherman traded Sam Huff to the 'Skins too, oh my!

Allie Sherman traded Sam Huff to the 'Skins too, oh my!I was too young to remember Barnes or Tunnel that well.

PaulN: I agree on Sehorn. And I think Sparks gets a little Victor in CT : 3/28/2017 4:49 pm : link lost in the shuffle because of the Sehorn hype

Ask again in five years RobCarpenter : 3/28/2017 4:57 pm : link Landon Collins and Jackrabbit could very well be up there with Mark Collins.

Collins is not a cornerback

Sorry, got confused between DB and CB.

Collins and Haynes EricJ : 3/28/2017 5:14 pm : link were by far the best cover corners. Haynes turned into a locker room lawyer which ended his career as a Giant. I watched Collins shut down guys like Jerry Rice in the playoffs and he did it on a consistent basis.



Sehorn the best athlete of them all yet still was a bit of a tweener based upon his size. It took Jason a few seasons before it started to click. He was the best with the ball in his hands of all of them.



Jackrabbit has had one good season here so far. Lets hope it continues but too soon to put him near the top.



Perry Williams played a lot of years for us as a steady CB. Not a pro bowler but extremely reliable. That guy does not get much love here.



Tunnel and some of the other old timers... it is just too long ago with very small players in the league. Just no way to compare them to the game post 1970.





I know that this isn't the question, Ira : 3/28/2017 5:16 pm : link but this unit of Jackrabbit, Apple and DRC should go down as the best group of Giants corners ever.

Two guys I liked that didn't fully work out... Go Terps : 3/28/2017 5:20 pm : link William Peterson and Conrad Hamilton.

prior to this current group (the best group?) idiotsavant : 3/28/2017 5:21 pm : link sehorn and his sideburns and hawt, hawt wife





but...jackrabbit has high high high potential !

Erich Barnes clatterbuck : 3/28/2017 5:26 pm : link was a great player. I'll go with him although it's always hard to compare players from different eras. After Barnes, I'd list Mark Collins, Dick Lynch, Mark Haynes, Jason Sehorn. Janoris Jenkins, DRC could wind up at the head of the class before they're done. One of my favorite players during the dark age of Jints football was Pete Athas who played with panache and would hit but was usually overmatched.

wow!! I've never seen this article, I'll read this whole thing later, thank you!

Yep, they were all great and fun to watch. I was always bummed that Sparks left the way he did, that 97 defense was so fun to watch. And Jenkins had himself a season that rivals the best I've seen so far.

BUT. but but idiotsavant : 3/28/2017 5:36 pm : link who was our best ever safety?



and how long since we had the 'individual INTs league leader'?





and, given how we play, (man cover and attacking line next year?) could that be a safety here?

Mark Collins Marty866b : 3/28/2017 5:42 pm : link Great cover guy but was also a tremendous tackler. He was very physical playing up on the receiver and was a tenacious tackler against the run. The only corner I've seen who handled Jerry Rice. Also is a great guy.

Collins was better than Webster and sehorn djm : 3/28/2017 5:53 pm : link But when sehorn was at his best he was the best I ever saw play for nyg. Sadly his peak only lasted two (96-97) seasons. Collins wasnt the ball hawk that Webster was, although calling Webster a ball hawk is a stretch at least he could catch a gift int once in a while. Collins was more physical run defender and shut down Jerry rice. Edge - Collins. Both were instrumental in the two title teams.

Good point on DRC. He's been somewhat lost in the shuffle due to the two bad teams he played on here and then overshadowed by Jenkins last year. DRC can ball. I might have to agree. Not the most physical corner but excellent player.

I always liked Mark Haynes the best. He is underrated on BBI SomeFan : 3/28/2017 6:01 pm : link But I think DRC is the most talented CB the Giants have ever suited up. I think QBs are loathe to throw in his direction. I hope he does not slow down at all this coming season. Love his game.

That is a great question. joeinpa : 3/28/2017 6:06 pm : link For about two years no one was better than Sehorn

I agree with Mark Haynes George : 3/28/2017 6:07 pm : link But for a brief moment, Jason Sehorn dominated opposing WRs. He was really REALLY good until some jackass decided it would be fun to have him return kickoffs in a preseason game.



Mark Collins Rolyrock : 3/28/2017 6:47 pm : link Think he was the toughest, prided himself at being able to play the run. Wore the 4 box cage, played against the Jerry Rice 49ners. He was my favorite corner can't remember if he made the pro bowl.

I was a really big William Peterson fan. I always felt like he was the better of the two Will's but just couldn't really stay 100% long enough to prove it.

Yeah DRC is the rare player in that I remember hoping that the Dallas qb would throw his way just once in the 2015 game at the swamp. Giants were either losing or tied and if Dallas just runs the ball every play they just might win as our offense couldn't do shit. I watched DRC all game long praying for a pass his way. Sure enough the qb finally went for it and DRC pick sixed his ass.

Thanks for the reprint Eric.

Thanks for the reprint Eric.I would take Dave Jennings(P) over Sean Landetta any day of the week.

Everson Walls... EricJ : 3/28/2017 7:02 pm : link finished his career with us. Did a nice job but was not one of our best CBs that we ever had.

Mark Haynes GeofromNJ : 3/28/2017 7:10 pm : link I was always amused when Ray Perkins would say, in his post-game remarks after a Giants game, "Mark Haynes threw another shutout."



Sehorn in his prime did something to Michael Irvin that I never saw another corner do. It was late in the 4th quarter, Giants on their way to a victory (in Dallas) and Irvin is sitting on the bench, tears streaming down his cheeks from total frustration. Every out route that he ran ended up with Sehorn knocking the ball away. It was amazing.

If I had to pick GeorgeAdams33 : 3/28/2017 7:16 pm : link for an entire season plus the playoffs it would be Mark Collins



For one game it would be Jason Sehorn



DRC is probably better than either over a career

Sehorn's 97 season ranks damn SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/28/2017 7:19 pm : link High, as does Jenkins' 16 campaign.

Mark Haynes.. JCin332 : 3/28/2017 7:41 pm : link Collins, Webster and Sehorn up there..

Emlen Tunnell FredDryer89 : 3/28/2017 7:54 pm : link This topic caused me to do a little searching on Emlen found this bit of Giants history very interesting:



Tunnell was undrafted after college, and he began his pro career by hitchhiking across the country from Iowa to New York City to meet Jack Mara, son of Giants founder Tim Mara, and ask to try out for the team.[4] In his Hall of Fame induction speech, Tunnell thanked the West Indian banana-truck driver who dropped him off near this Polo Grounds "appointment".[5]



Tunnell played 14 years in the National Football League. He played his first 11 years with the New York Giants and the last three years with the Green Bay Packers. Tunnell was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection. He moved from the Giants to the Packers when Giants offensive coordinator Vince Lombardi took over the head coaching duties at Green Bay.[6] He led the NFL in punt return yards twice, in 1951 and 1952 and played a then-NFL record of 143 consecutive games.[6] He became a defensive leader with the Packers, helping out rookies and was valued for his defensive experience.[6]



He ended his career with a record 79 interceptions (since surpassed by Paul Krause, another University of Iowa Hawkeye), which he returned for 1,282 yards and 4 touchdowns, and 16 fumble recoveries, along with another 3,506 return yards and 6 touchdowns on special teams.[3] He was elected as the first African-American in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967.[3] Tunnell became a scout and assistant coach with the Giants, where he died from a heart attack during a practice session in 1975.

Tunnell steve in ky : 3/28/2017 8:07 pm : link HOF player and still second all time with 79 Interceptions



One player who was talented but not always immediately associated with the Giants is Everson Walls.

If you're ranking best Cenotaph : 3/28/2017 8:42 pm : link individual seasons, then yeah Sehorn has an argument, but just was too short a time...stupid injury didnt help. And yeah Jenkins last year too - but need more seasons to rank among best all time. Webster has an argument, probably 4-5 years he was a very good to top CB. Mark Collins & Haynes are a bit before my team, but obviously mentioned for good reason. I did like Sparks, but I don't know if I'd rank him at the top few CBs. DRC has the talent to run with anyone, and several good years in blue now, though maybe in a slightly different role. He still has that closing burst to make up for bad reads etc.

For me, the best corner that I saw for the Giants was Collins. He hit like a truck as a cornerback, was as physical as they come and he wasn't afraid to mix it up with Jerry Rice. His draw back was he was not good at picking off the ball. He'd drop what seemed like 5-6 INTs a year. If he had the INT numbers, he'd have been a year in, year old Pro Bowler.



Sounds a lot like another Giant CB, Will 'Stone Hands' Allen.

Mark Collins Alex_Webster : 3/28/2017 9:29 pm : link Jason Sehorn



My top 2.

I'd put Erich Barnes and Mark Haynes neck and neck, yatqb : 3/28/2017 9:36 pm : link but Haynes didn't last too long on the Giants...I suspect that he might have been doing some recreational stuff that only LT was allowed to do. But he was a true shutdown CB. Barnes was as tough as they come, and a great cover corner as well.



I think that Jenkins has a chance to be their equal.

Mark Collins.. why blueblood : 3/28/2017 9:37 pm : link when Jerry Rice says that he is the toughest CB he goes against.. thats enough for me..

Surprised Rice didn't say Deion Sanders who was unreal at one time himself. Couldn't tackle a mouse though...

Janoris Jenkins by the time he's done .... Torrag : 3/28/2017 11:03 pm : link ...will be the best CB in team history.



It could have been Sehorn but the injury robbed us of that.

Forgot about Spider PatersonPlank : 3/28/2017 11:06 pm : link I'd go

Spider

Haynes

Jenkins then

Last 30 years (in order) Vanzetti : 3/28/2017 11:34 pm : link Mark Collins

Philippi Sparks

Jason Sehorn

Corey Webster

DRC

Janoris

DRC has really impressed me.

DRC has really impressed me.

'DRC has really impressed me'... Torrag : 3/28/2017 11:58 pm : link Me too but the propensity for nagging injuires and missing playing time are holding him back in a subtle way for me.

This has a peak vs longevity dilemma.... WideRight : 8:00 am : link Overall: Haynes



Peak: Sehorn and Jackrabbit





Spider was a S.

Huge Collins fan, but can't put him at the top JonC : 8:27 am : link with his bad hands and ball skills. His tackling alone would get me out of my seat tho.



Jenkins will rise up the list if he continues to perform as he did last season, he's got the gifts.



Phillippi Sparks was way underrated Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8:37 am : link He really could play. For peak I would take Sehorn but for career it's got to be Collins.

you are SOOOOOO off base on Haynes. 1) Perkins started him as a rookie, but stupidly moved him to RCB when Haynes played LCB his whole life and he struggled. 2) Bill Parcells came in 1981 and moved him back to LCB and he thrived and by 1984 was one of the best in the league. 3) he broke his leg in Dec 1984 at St Louis and missed the playoffs. 4) He held out on the advice of Howard "agent Orange" Slusher for the first 11 weeks of the 1985 season. 6) he was traded to Denver for 2 #2 picks and played there for 4 years but was never the same after the injury and holdout.

Thats a valid point.



Thats a valid point.And I'd agree with you on the "peak" aspect. Honestly, the work that Jenkins put in last year was pretty unreal. And although he was elected to the Pro Bowl, it seems as though it went largely unnoticed among "NFL" fans and the press.

He played safety here with the late Dave Duerson. He was on the 1990 team that beat the Bills in SB XXV! Wide right!