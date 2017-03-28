Garafolo: NYG drafting QB early "stronger than many believe" Defenderdawg : 3/28/2017 7:07 pm Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo)

The possibility of the Giants taking a QB high next month is stronger than many believe. Telling quotes from the owners...

Here is what it all comes down to.... Blue Angel : 3/28/2017 7:50 pm : link If Eli is really washed up and performs worst this coming year then last year and if Geno is not the answer and we don't draft a QB who could within two years lead the Giants, then we're screwed....Like they say the worst time to draft a QB is when you need a QB.....I AM all for drafting a QB in the 23rd pick...especially either in this order, Mahomes, Webb, and then Kizer...Watson scares me, I don't know why, I guess because he has the weakest arm of all the top QBs in this year's draft.

While I doubt they truly think this crop of QB's will present the franchise an opportunity at continuity after Eli Manning, let's not pretend leaks regarding draft targets aren't and haven't been prevalent. Look no further than last spring with Floyd and Conklin.

The Giants are god awful at running smokescreens. That's not Devon : 3/28/2017 7:53 pm : link what is going on. What they're doing is the same thing the Steelers, Chargers, and Cardinals are: stating the obvious.



If a QB they have tiered high enough is there for them, it's definitely on the table now. They're not going to force it, but if it happens, it does. It's not like it was even a couple years ago where it obviously wasn't.

This sums it up nicely. If a guy they have highly rated is there, they may pull the trigger if he represents BPA.

You have to wonder... Dan in the Springs : 3/28/2017 8:13 pm : link if they are looking for cap savings over the next few years. Will Eli still be able to win games? Undoubtedly yes. Will he be worth his cap hit?



Year - hit/savings if cut

2017 - 19.7MM/none

2018 - 22.2MM/9.8MM

2019 - 23.2MM/17MM



Maybe they would like to replace him after 2018. If so, you kind of have to look this year for his replacement.



Any chance Mac wants his own guy with a little mobility?

Any chance Mac wants his own guy with a little mobility? It would not be the first time a new coach wants his guy.

Webb at 23 is crazy jeff57 : 3/28/2017 8:21 pm : link A total reach. I like Mahomes better than most on here it seems. I think if he sat behind Manning for a couple of years, he'd be ready to take over. Good arm with good mobility. A bit of a gambler, but that can be toned down.

I don't have a problem with picking a QB early Greg from LI : 3/28/2017 8:27 pm : link I have a problem with picking a QB early this year, though. It's a lousy group to pick from. Watson is the only one I like at all, because he's tough and a winner, but I wouldn't pick him any higher than the 3rd.

I heard Phil Simms say he thought Webb would be a great fit for the Giants offense.

I would be on board with Mahomes larryflower37 : 3/28/2017 8:34 pm : link If he gets some time to develop he could be a steal.



Fuck. No. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. Anakim : 3/28/2017 8:36 pm : link Plenty of QB options next year and much better than this year's class. Rosen, Darnold, Falk, Rudolph and Allen.

Mahomes is likely going in the 1st or 2nd round. If I had go guess, I would say he is gone within the top 50 picks, maybe top 20.

If they are going for it all this year then shelovesnycsports : 3/28/2017 8:46 pm : link you can not waste a draft pick on a QB. Too Many holes.

1st round has to contribute this year.

2nd has to be a guy who is ready next year.

3rd round has to be a guy who can be a part of this team next year.

4-7 is a crap shoot. depth and projects.

Exactly. This better be horseshit. Qbs this year blow compared to next. And we can afford to wait.

They're gonna pass on a first-round pass rusher for Mitch Trubisky or Davis Webb? I'd be stunned beyond measure.

I think the depth at DL and DB are actually part of the reason why a QB is a possibility (but only if the front office has a worthy grade on the particular QB). If they think they can get the equivalent of a 1st round DL in the 2nd and/or a 2nd round DB in the 3rd (or vice versa), that could free them up to look long and hard at a QB early in the draft.



I think the depth at DL and DB are actually part of the reason why a QB is a possibility (but only if the front office has a worthy grade on the particular QB). If they think they can get the equivalent of a 1st round DL in the 2nd and/or a 2nd round DB in the 3rd (or vice versa), that could free them up to look long and hard at a QB early in the draft. That's not to say they will or won't take one, just that the depth at their historically preferred positions could cause some deviation from the norm early on. I think that's also why we're seeing speculation about LB and TE in the 1st as well.

I hope this is a smokescreen.......... Dry Lightning : 3/28/2017 9:00 pm : link I don't see a first round lock franchise QB in this years bunch. That is not to say drafting a QB would be stupid. I like Webb and Peterman. The first round would be nuts for either of those players. In addition, it would fuck up the whole team, causing dissension and the kind of lunacy that would ruin the present, and any young qb's ability to develop. This is the year we need a good smokescreen. I don't want some asshole trading up to get Lamp or some other lineman we have targeted. So I hope that is what this is.

I would have zero issue with the Giants taking a QB blueblood : 3/28/2017 9:05 pm : link in round one. Everyone has convinced themselves that Eli has 2-3 years left.. He might not... I think its not such a bad idea to draft a QB and have him sit for a year or two..



Im not advocating it.. but I could completely understand the move.



It also makes sense to send out as MUCH information that the Giants are interested in taking a QB.. possibly can get one of the teams lower down.. Arizona.. KC... to move up and get one..

Trubisky AcidTest : 3/28/2017 9:13 pm : link is the only QB I'm sure will be gone by #23. But Mahomes and Watson could easily be gone as well. KC, NO, and SD could all take a QB. Their current QBs are all aging. The Saints brought Mahomes in for a private visit. The Texans could also trade up in front of us.



KIzer and Webb will be available at #23. I wouldn't take either, but both could be gone by the end of the first round. Peterman goes in the second.



This is a bad year for QBs, but six will likely be gone by #55. At that point, you're left with Kaaya, Evans, Torgersen, etc. on day three.

Do you guys remember Joey in VA : 3/28/2017 9:22 pm : link When Tiki Barber and Mike Strahan were incensed that the Giants took a rookie QB instead of extending Kerry Collins when TC took over? Remember the anger at the time to teach a young QB, we have a team ready to contend..etc etc etc? What was it, 4 years later and Mr. Strahan had a ring when he thought he was too old to let a rookie come in? Let that sink in for a minute before you all start lighting the torches and sharpening the pitchforks.

I think we might draft a QB in the 1st or 2nd round...more likely 2nd yatqb : 3/28/2017 9:30 pm : link if "our guy" lasts that long. Not sure who our guy is, but I bet that McAdoo would love a more mobile QB. Hopefully he'd only go with one that he thinks will have Eli's intelligence, work effort and ability to read defenses.

Pitt QB in round two is my guess. bceagle05 : 3/28/2017 9:30 pm : link TE or OL in round one.

Except Collins didn't have 2 Super Bowl MVPs widmerseyebrow : 3/28/2017 10:43 pm : link You won't see BB wasting a first on such an asinine idea. Seriously what is the point? So when Eli is having his over the hill season, we have an unproven bench warmer ready to take our minds off of how badly the season is going? Why not just lose a couple more games in said hypothetical year and be at the top of the draft order? Is it really easier to grab the next Aaron Rodgers and have a seamless transition? History says its not.

Drafting a QB @#23 or in round two steve in ky : 3/28/2017 10:51 pm : link is a little different than trading ip to grab the #1 player in the draft whom the GM strongly believed to be a QB that was a franchise maker.



Not saying the Giants shouldn't grab a QB in round two of they really believed Eli's replacement was available but still very different scenario than when the Giants drafted Eli.

this... Torrag : 3/28/2017 10:58 pm : link I'll believe it when I see it.

Me too.

No way Giants take a QB in the first or second round Vanzetti : 3/28/2017 11:30 pm : link This is all about Eli's window. You try to win these next 3 years.



After Eli leaves, you tank for a season and clear all your cap dead money. Draft your next franchise QB.



None of the QBs in this draft are the next Aaron Rogers

It's a tough call but they better not miss if they do NoGainDayne : 3/28/2017 11:37 pm : link Eli might be in decline but the team blocking / running game was terrible and the predictive formations didn't help the cause.



Here is the thing, the defense is stellar and if healthy could carry a team to the super bowl. Especially if they add another strong talent in the first and second round, like a play making linebacker or a ball hawk at FS.



Also, clearly the Oline, RB and TE positions need help. It's a huge risk to use that premium pick on a QB. Also, if Eli rebounds and plays say two more years (it doesn't really make sense to cut him before than anyway) you are throwing away one year of a rookie contract QB, which makes a big difference and IMO if you draft a QB in the first round and they sit for more than a year you are being a bit financially wasteful.



All that being said my larger point is how many teams have drafted a QB after making the playoffs when they have a SB 2 time or even 1 time super bowl champion at QB? I can't think of any. I think there is a reason for that, better try to load up the talent around that team and QB than move on.

Mahomes has serious talent ... Manny in CA : 12:12 am : link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhuMgle-cFI



The guy has a howitzer for an arm. Those throws backing up & rolling to the left are amazing.



Look at his stats ....



41 TDs and just 10 INTs in a big-time college program



http://www.espn.com/college-football/player/_/id/3139477/patrick-mahomes-ii



Compare those to Eli Manning's college stats ....



http://www.sports-reference.com/cfb/players/eli-manning-1.html



McAdoo can turn him into the next Rogers, no doubt.



The guy has a howitzer for an arm. Those throws backing up & rolling to the left are amazing. Look at his stats .... 41 TDs and just 10 INTs in a big-time college program Compare those to Eli Manning's college stats .... McAdoo can turn him into the next Rogers, no doubt.

Thought I'd be in the minority Peppers : 12:18 am : link but I guess I'm not. I also wouldn't have an issue with drafting a QB.



I like Trubisky and Watson in the 1st. Kizer and Mahomes are 2nds to me. Davis Webb and Peterman are 3rds. Kaaya a 4th. Chad Kelly a 5th.

First round QB decisions are massive ones. Jimmy Googs : 12:22 am : link And nobody I have read on this thread over the years has that level of proper judgment to suggest accurately whether the pick will work out or not.



So stand down on your affirmations and just give your opinions...

Look mrvax : 12:26 am : link Drafting a QB in the 1st or 2nd round says the Giants brass believes Eli is in decline. I don't. He has had a defender up his ass in about 2.5 seconds on almost every drop back last year. If Eli can get 3.5 or even 3.0 seconds to pass, then I think we can get an accurate read on him.



Until that happens, no QB is safe with this shit Oline. I'm no GM but I know what I see when I watch 100% of the plays each year.





First of all, Eli isn't Brady. Not even close, despite their head-to-head record in the Super Bowl. Secondly, it's entirely possible that we just saw Eli's first over the hill season. Players that never get injured still do age, sometimes more rapidly than expected because they have played through aches and pains for a decade or more.



First of all, Eli isn't Brady. Not even close, despite their head-to-head record in the Super Bowl. Secondly, it's entirely possible that we just saw Eli's first over the hill season. Players that never get injured still do age, sometimes more rapidly than expected because they have played through aches and pains for a decade or more. Just because Eli has been an ironman for us doesn't mean that he doesn't ache when he gets out of bed in the morning. And don't underestimate what the front office knows that we don't; it's entirely possible that Eli has told mgmt that he has one or two years left before he retires. He watched his older brother - an NFL ironman himself - deal with severe neck issues. It's not crazy to think that might weigh on him.

After getting jumped by other teams in the draft map7711 : 5:07 am : link Maybe the Giants have finally learned the art of the bullshit.





Brady was Eli's age when New England drafted Jimmy Garoppolo. Big Blue Blogger : 5:27 am : link That was a late second-round pick, but the same logic applies. At some point in a franchise QB's aging process, you have to upgrade your contingency and succession plans. I doubt the Giants will do it this year - especially at #23 - but the time is coming.

I do see Aaron Rodgers qualities in Mahomes gidiefor : Mod : 8:27 am : : 8:27 am : link he has very active feet and moves around in the pocket quite well



his throwing looks very accurate and with touch

To frame this discussion, can we agree that 'early' jcn56 : 8:53 am : link means 1st or 2nd rounder?



If so - does anyone think the QBs in this draft are worthy of a 1st or 2nd round selection? Or rather - if there are 1 or 2 guys that might be, do they last until 23?



I don't see how. If the draft were deeper at QB I don't doubt that the Giants would strongly consider taking Eli's successor even if he's got a couple of years left in the tank, but with this selection and where we're picking, I think 'stronger' just implies 'possible'.

If Watson ryanmkeane : 9:03 am : link was somehow still available at 23, I'd absolutely love it.

I concur, don't see it this year.

Need OL, DT, RB, TE, maybe in the 5th?

Of course they have Geno too, LOL.

Hey coach, I know it's the offseason, but puleeeze!

Actually, Mac was just blowing smoke up our ass.

The way he described Geno, you might think he would be

I concur, don't see it this year. Need OL, DT, RB, TE, maybe in the 5th? Of course they have Geno too, LOL. Hey coach, I know it's the offseason, but puleeeze! Actually, Mac was just blowing smoke up our ass. The way he described Geno, you might think he would be a top 5 pick, again a smokescreen.

I would NOT compare anybody to Rodgers as it relates to throwing a football. I can honestly say after watching this

game for 50+ years, very very very few could throw a ball

in very tight windows like him. That includes throws on the

move, which are just flat out sick. I am not calling the

QB in Green Bay the best ever, what I am saying is he can

make certain throws that I haven't seen other QB's make

EVER! For a guy who is only about 6' 2", great arm strength

I would NOT compare anybody to Rodgers as it relates to throwing a football. I can honestly say after watching this game for 50+ years, very very very few could throw a ball in very tight windows like him. That includes throws on the move, which are just flat out sick. I am not calling the QB in Green Bay the best ever, what I am saying is he can make certain throws that I haven't seen other QB's make EVER! For a guy who is only about 6' 2", great arm strength and accuracy. Some fans may not like him, I do, as you can see by my commentary.

Joe Montana was a third round pick joeinpa : 10:00 am : link Tom Brady a 6th. I wonder what those who speak with such certainty about the decision dificiencies of this year s crop would have shared about them.

Translation.... Giantfan in skinland : 10:03 am : link If you're a team ahead of us or picking behind us, you better make sure to grab a QB because we're really thinking about it at #23.



Further translation....



No we're not, but we want as many QBs to go ahead of us as possible.

I think you might have misread the thread title. Take another look.

It's been said succinctly by others AcesUp : 10:21 am : link For the first time in years, the Giants are in a position to go QB early if that is the BPA (or close). Our QB is 36, coming off his worst year since his maturation and we're picking late in the first. It's common sense.



Will QB be BPA? Who knows, but it's certainly not out of the question. While there's no sure fire top 10 QB in this class, there are about 4-5 guys that stack up as top 50 talents. QB is an extremely subjective position team to team, especially in the age of college spreads. Rule of numbers kind of dictate that the Giants see 1 or 2 of those players as franchise talents.

Every team dreams of the Favre-Rodgers transition Heisenberg : 10:22 am : link that the packers pulled off, or even Manning-Luck.



If the Giants think there's a guy that can do that there at 23 then they should pick him.

I don't understand fans saying larryflower37 : 10:56 am : link Giants can't draft a QB early, they have so many other needs.

I think the team is telling you QB is a need position for them, even if you don't agree.

This is the reality, the Giants have a 36 year old QB and will need to replace him in the near future (under 5 years)

Imo there might turn out to be some QB value at 23 and in the 2nd round

