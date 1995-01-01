If WR were BPA in round 1 yay or nay? Ned In Atlanta : 3/28/2017 8:45 pm I know you never draft for need. But lets say pick 23 comes up and Mike Williams is the best player on the board by a mile (and trading down isn't an option.) With our current trio of receivers and glaring needs elsewhere would you stay to the tried and true strategy or take a lesser player at a position that isn't flush with talent.

Of course. Anakim : 3/28/2017 8:45 pm : link In fact, if Mike Williams or Corey Davis were available at 23, I would rush to the podium

What's the rush? What are you afraid of?

Yes steve in ky : 3/28/2017 8:48 pm : link I remember that some people even questioned the LT pick because linebacker was the one strong position on a team that was in need almost everywhere else.



If you really have a player rated higher, one who may end up being a difference maker you don't pass on him.

Yes Aaron Thomas : 3/28/2017 8:53 pm : link If there is a player the Giants have rated then yes draft him. Draft for the future not the present.

Nay shelovesnycsports : 3/28/2017 8:54 pm : link too many holes. We are stocked at WR

DRC replacement for next year or 4th CB

Oline Pugh or Depth

TE and RB

Dline DE DT and LB Edge rusher.

if Mike Williams or Davis is there blueblood : 3/28/2017 9:02 pm : link you make the pick...

Giants put players in tiers ZogZerg : 3/28/2017 9:09 pm : link So the WR would have to be the last player left in their tier to draft one.

I'm sure that wouldn't be the case.

The BPA by the Giants take into account need George from PA : 3/28/2017 9:09 pm : link So if their BPA is WR.... Then he must be viewed as such a great value.....As need is low.

Wr is a fragile position larryflower37 : 3/28/2017 9:12 pm : link Look at our history and see how many play 6-8 years or even past their first deal.

If a top 10 wr drops to us you pull the trigger

Was gunna say no then mrvax : 3/28/2017 9:12 pm : link I remembered that Marshall will be collecting SS pretty soon.

So...yes.



If he were the last in the tier, CT Charlie : 3/28/2017 9:34 pm : link yep. And it's this thread that persuaded me. Well argued, folks!

If Marshall has a great year or two, CT Charlie : 3/28/2017 9:35 pm : link we can't afford to keep him. And if he's a bust, we'll want a top-tier receiver.

Yay. Giantgator : 3/28/2017 9:38 pm : link What if one of our trio goes down?

I will very rarely have an issue with BPA. arcarsenal : 3/28/2017 9:51 pm : link If it's truly the best player on the board, or close, sign me up.

I'd be very happy, with Davis, Williams or Ross. yatqb : 3/28/2017 9:54 pm : link Very different receivers but each offers a lot.

Also adamg : 3/28/2017 10:23 pm : link The top 3 - Ross and especially Davis and Williams would allow Beckham a lot more play from the slot. It would almost be unfair for the secondaries in the league. 4 WR sets where you might need 7 DBs. That'd be nuts.

Yay. Marshall is 33 I'd have no problem drafting... Torrag : 3/28/2017 11:01 pm : link ...his eventual replacement this year if he's the best talent available. That said unless Williams or Davis slide a bit WR won't be the BPA at #23.

The Giants pick in tiers -sure there may be a WR in the tier @23 PatersonPlank : 3/28/2017 11:03 pm : link but so will likely an OL, a LB, and a TE. Once a few players in a tier are available they then go with need within that tier. So in the likely scenario there is no way we use pick #1 on a WR.

Nay. Too much of a luxury pick for a team so close. NYG07 : 3/28/2017 11:16 pm : link If they are going to draft value to add to a strength in the first I would rather it be a DE given how many snaps Vernon and JPP played last year or CB/FS given DRCs age and depth at Safety.



I still think OL is the favorite considering all the impending free agents but would also run to the podium if one of the top two tight ends fall.

the whole 'tier' argument is getting tired Torrag : 3/28/2017 11:17 pm : link What the Giants and many other organizations that employ a similar philosophy hope is that someone from a higher tier slides through to them. So you get a guy you have ranked #12 because other teams misevaluated the prospects.



look at the 2010 draft for example. I've heard the Giants had JPP in their Top 10. If you did a re-draft of the 2010 class he wouldn't go later than #7 and maybe a couple spots higher. We stole him at #15.



That's the reason you employ tiers. They give a clear demarcation line within the prospect group. So you can't ignore your own rankings and leave a better talent on the board. If no one stands out then you pick the need guy because what's the difference if they grade out the same.

RE: I'd be very happy, with Davis, Williams or Ross. Vanzetti : 3/28/2017 11:25 pm : link

Quote: Very different receivers but each offers a lot.



Interesting that you include Ross. I'm a sucker for speed, so I would be happy. In comment 13410001 yatqb said:Interesting that you include Ross. I'm a sucker for speed, so I would be happy.

Always Add Pass Rushers and Field Tilting Offense Rafflee : 3/29/2017 12:03 am : link That has been a Giants Staple, and it remains a Jerry Reese Fingerprint.

Last year djstat : 3/29/2017 5:34 am : link People thought we were stacked at CB. Eli Apple was good to have. Always draft BPA. If it is WR, then great.

Absolutely blueblood'11 : 3/29/2017 6:55 am : link Anyway that's pretty much been the Giant way. Draft the best player available on your board. I'll never forget when the drafted Carl Banks way back when. Everyone was like what are they doing. They have all these great linebackers and you take another!!! Well, how did that work out.

The question assumes scouting departments WillieYoung : 3/29/2017 7:17 am : link have perfect knowledge of who is better than who and have ranked players 1-1000 in order based on this perfect knowledge. That is just not reality. Teams have tiers and once in a while a player in a higher their is available when you don't expect it. That can be because the player just did't get selected because of other teams needs or it can be because you had the player rated too high. The last time it happened was with Prince. Hey BPA guys how did that work out?

Williams or Davis allstarjim : 3/29/2017 7:18 am : link Would be great. If we get a 100% healthy season from the trio of Beckham, Shepard, and Marshall, that would be awesome. But if something were to happen with the top 3, having a player like Williams or Davis to step in would be fantastic. As it is, Marshall is on a two year deal, and having a receiver enter his 3rd season of the pedigree of Williams or Davis when Marshall enters free agency would be perfect.

Absolutely JonC : 3/29/2017 7:30 am : link BM is a short timer based on age, we're still looking for a vertical threat to grow with OB and SS for the future.

Yes, absolutely, if we hit on someone, then there is barens : 3/29/2017 7:49 am : link less pressure to sign OBJ to a mega deal that he's going to want.

Does Ross hsve a concerning injury history? robbieballs2003 : 3/29/2017 7:54 am : link I don't see him as a potential target for us because of that. I agree that if either Williams or Davis are available then they would definitely be in the discussion.

More QB's forced to the top of the Draft Rafflee : 3/29/2017 7:56 am : link That pushes quality down the line. I'm hoping teams fall in love with Trubitsky and Watson, and Im also hoping teams "force" some of the OL higher.



23 can be a nice slot for TE, WR, DL---there will be some freaks on the Board @ 23. Also, a nice spot for a young DB with ball skills.





Quote: I remember that some people even questioned the LT pick because linebacker was the one strong position on a team that was in need almost everywhere else.



If you really have a player rated higher, one who may end up being a difference maker you don't pass on him.



But that's the rub IMO. How much higher is he rated than who else is on the board? Very few OL ever are "difference" makers to the eye of the average fan. Even a great CB or S u less u hit on a Revis. On a team with OBJ Sheppard and Marshall Williams may be the 3rd or 4rh options for two years. Meanwhile if Bolles can come in and be a good starting T at either spot which guy is better for the Giants?



Now If the Giants think Williams is another Dez or AJ Green maybe you pass on the T but suppose it's one of the QBs is rated higher than Williams and any OL?



There were a lot of cries for Treadwell last year. Thank God we got Apple IMO. If there weren't glaring holes at OL TE even LB a d maybe the need for a 3rd CB I'd be much better w Williams. It I also think a kid like Reddick or even Cunningham on this D would offer the same value or greater as a diffence maker. In comment 13409928 steve in ky said:But that's the rub IMO. How much higher is he rated than who else is on the board? Very few OL ever are "difference" makers to the eye of the average fan. Even a great CB or S u less u hit on a Revis. On a team with OBJ Sheppard and Marshall Williams may be the 3rd or 4rh options for two years. Meanwhile if Bolles can come in and be a good starting T at either spot which guy is better for the Giants?Now If the Giants think Williams is another Dez or AJ Green maybe you pass on the T but suppose it's one of the QBs is rated higher than Williams and any OL?There were a lot of cries for Treadwell last year. Thank God we got Apple IMO. If there weren't glaring holes at OL TE even LB a d maybe the need for a 3rd CB I'd be much better w Williams. It I also think a kid like Reddick or even Cunningham on this D would offer the same value or greater as a diffence maker.

Hey Steve. I just think that people over value LauderdaleMatty : 3/29/2017 9:51 am : link WRs. I see no way he's miles ahead of anyone at 23. I'm sure some people do. But We heard this about Treadwell. He was a stud. Can't miss. I think Williams is a better prospect than Treadwell and would be great on the team but there is 7 on 7 mentality that WRs are More valuable than they really are. The OP may say miles it's my bias hat that's literally impossible

There will be no LT at #23 njm : 3/29/2017 9:54 am : link "BPA by a mile" is highly unlikely to happen. Hence NAY.

'Does Ross have a concerning injury history?'... Torrag : 3/29/2017 10:45 am : link Ross has had major knee injuries to both knees requiring surgery. That disqualifies him for our 1st Round pick imo. Others may disagree and that's fine. I've seen enough of our young draftees careers lost to injury that I won't risk picking a guy that already has two strikes against him.

Quote: WRs. I see no way he's miles ahead of anyone at 23. I'm sure some people do. But We heard this about Treadwell. He was a stud. Can't miss. I think Williams is a better prospect than Treadwell and would be great on the team but there is 7 on 7 mentality that WRs are More valuable than they really are. The OP may say miles it's my bias hat that's literally impossible



I agree

Whoa whoa whoa. allstarjim : 3/29/2017 12:02 pm : link I had Treadwell as no better than a third rounder last year and yet I was still in the "draft a big receiver camp." I wanted Michael Thomas. Treadwell doesn't have anything to do with Williams or Davis this year. I believe they are both much better players than Treadwell and I for one would not have any reservations about drafting either one of them.



No on Ross. The team need at receiver is a big physical one, to take Brandon Marshall's role when needed and to serve as HIS heir apparent. Ross would be a square peg in a round hole with us.

Everybody likes the shiney shelovesnycsports : 3/29/2017 12:16 pm : link But how many first round WR busts have there been?

RB TE DL CB that's the strength of the first round for this team.

Worry about WR next year.

This thread has morphed steve in ky : 3/29/2017 12:19 pm : link into debating whether or not people believe a WR may be the BPA rather than the question if the Giants clearly believed he was should they draft him.