Newsday Mock Draft 5.0

He's the only QB I'd be happy about drafting in the first barens : 3/30/2017 8:03 am : link round.

I don't see us going QB Rjanyg : 3/30/2017 8:05 am : link In round 1. I believe if that is how it falls, they go Njoku or Lamp.

RE: I don't see us going QB figgy2989 : 3/30/2017 8:09 am : link

I like Watson a lot, but section125 : 3/30/2017 8:13 am : link if they are going QB (doubt it) and Kizer is there, I think they take Kizer before Watson.



But with Njoku still there.....

I AcidTest : 3/30/2017 8:25 am : link agree that they would probably take Njoku in that situation, but if they do take a QB, I think it would be Mahomes, not Watson. Much bigger upside.

I'd be pissed mavric : 3/30/2017 8:42 am : link if they drafted a QB in the first round - a player who will sit on the bench for the next 3 or 4 years.



I want a player who will step in and play this year and hopefully, be an offensive weapon that puts some juice in the game for us. McCaffrey, Howard, Njoku, etc.



We must get back to the Super Bowl while we still have Eli at the helm and that means we need more firepower to compliment our strong defense. So please front office, don't burn our first on a player to sit on the bench

doesn't really jibe with the "all in for this year" theory Victor in CT : 3/30/2017 8:53 am : link but, I don't really have a problem with it as long as it's not a reach. THey don't need to get Eli's replacement this year, and next year's QB pool looks to both deeper and of better quality. I'd be surprised if they did it, especially with Bolles, Lamp and Peppers still on the board.

it's hard not area junc : 3/30/2017 8:55 am : link to like Watson on a rookie deal paired with a dominant D.

Watson wouldn't step foot on the field until 2020/2021 and we don't have the cap room to keep the current defense intact for that long. When Watson got his chance in 2021, almost the entire defense that we have will be gone and those that aren't, will be at the end of their careers. Doesn't make sense to burn such a valuable pick in hopes that it was a good choice for 2021. We need to help Eli get another ring now. This is not a tear down and rebuild team. It only lacks a little more firepower on the offense and the better the offense, the less time the defense stays on the field and stays fresh. In comment 13411551 area junc said:Watson wouldn't step foot on the field until 2020/2021 and we don't have the cap room to keep the current defense intact for that long. When Watson got his chance in 2021, almost the entire defense that we have will be gone and those that aren't, will be at the end of their careers. Doesn't make sense to burn such a valuable pick in hopes that it was a good choice for 2021. We need to help Eli get another ring now. This is not a tear down and rebuild team. It only lacks a little more firepower on the offense and the better the offense, the less time the defense stays on the field and stays fresh.

If we pick Watson over Mccaffrey est1986 : 3/30/2017 9:04 am : link That is the ultimate remote thrower.

No, No, No, No ... well, Maybe ... Spider56 : 3/30/2017 9:06 am : link If it falls this way, Jabril Peppers would look really good in blue ... but if Dabo says Watson is the 2nd coming of Michael Jordan, then maybe ... seriously though, I don't like the 32 interceptions, especially against mostly ACC corners, but he is a winner.

Would be hard to pass over Peppers JonC : 3/30/2017 9:08 am : link despite already having a Pro Bowl SS, find a place for GP.



At QB, I prefer Kizer.

Jonc jayg5 : 3/30/2017 9:14 am : link Why hard to pass on Peppers.?Yes, he's athletic but why spend a 1st round pick on a player we would have to find s position to play him at? It's concerning, IMO, that he didn't play FS at Michigan.

jay JonC : 3/30/2017 9:16 am : link If they feel they can coach him up you plug him in at FS. He'll be utilized constantly in nickel/dime packages, and make more impact than Robinson will.



Peppers is a terrific football player gtt350 : 3/30/2017 9:19 am : link he would give us tremendous versatility. personally i would put him at RB,

kick and punt returner. In a pinch in case of emergency you could switch him to defense

After thinking long and hard mrvax : 3/30/2017 9:19 am : link on this, I see the Giants taking a guy who can either start at right tackle or a pass rushing DE in the 1st.



Oline need may have the upper hand with contracts expiring for Pugh, Richburg and Fluker after 2017.



With that in mind, Bolles or Robinson will be the pick as Ramczyk will be gone.



Watson wouldn't step foot on the field until 2020/2021.



Why are you stating this as fact? He is currently signed through 2019 and if the team wants to move on (and there are already rumblings they are thinking about the future) there is a very real possibility they could cut him after the 2018 season, when he's due a $5M roster bonus.



It will all depend on his level of play. I am getting the feeling the Giants will not be overly nostalgic with Eli, as they weren't with Tom when it was obviously time. In comment 13411558 mavric said:Why are you stating this as fact? He is currently signed through 2019 and if the team wants to move on (and there are already rumblings they are thinking about the future) there is a very real possibility they could cut him after the 2018 season, when he's due a $5M roster bonus.It will all depend on his level of play. I am getting the feeling the Giants will not be overly nostalgic with Eli, as they weren't with Tom when it was obviously time.

I had to give up college football pjcas18 : 3/30/2017 9:22 am : link saturdays once my kids started playing sports. So I rarely see games and i am far from an expert in any of these players.



QB does not make sense this year for the Giants unless it's an Aaron Rodgers type who falls for pretty much known reasons.



The Giants are not a complete team yet and teams need contributions from their 1st round picks.



If the Giants draft a QB in 2017 and Eli plays out his contract (which only 2019 is really in doubt b/c he financially can't really be cut before then if there was ever a reason to cut him), they get three years of the QB holding a clipboard and 2020 as the last year on his rookie deal and possibly 2021 on the 5th year option (if he pans out)



Just not good value IMO, unless like I said the Giants see this kid as the second coming.

Jonc jayg5 : 3/30/2017 9:24 am : link At this moment, if they went in that direction of drafting a safety, Id rather have Melifinwu over Peppers.

eh, don't love the smaller school players early JonC : 3/30/2017 9:29 am : link unless they're obvious NFL talent.



RE: I'd be pissed section125 : 3/30/2017 9:35 am : link

Don't pick a player who will sit on the bench, so you like McCaffrey? Who is he starting over? Shepard? Perkins? 3rd down over Vereen is the likely scenario, except Perkins can catch too.

If McCaffrey is Tiki 2.0, then he could be the pick.

In comment 13411533 mavric said:Don't pick a player who will sit on the bench, so you like McCaffrey? Who is he starting over? Shepard? Perkins? 3rd down over Vereen is the likely scenario, except Perkins can catch too.If McCaffrey is Tiki 2.0, then he could be the pick.

Missing on McCaffrey will not cause me any sleepless nights. Victor in CT : 3/30/2017 9:37 am : link He is last on the list of players taken after the GIants pick in the mock

I understand that thought process jayg5 : 3/30/2017 9:42 am : link Regarding smaller school players.



Peppers, however is a tough sell IMO. He might get more PT than Robinson in nickel packages but does that warrant a 1st pick is where I struggle with it. Not sure how big of an impact he'd have.

RE: I understand that thought process section125 : 3/30/2017 9:45 am : link

Peppers plays immediately at safety, probably a gunner on STs and punt returner. Basically relieves Harris of his duties. Might even be a slot receiver on 3rd down.



The guy is a player, not a gym rat, athlete. In comment 13411620 jayg5 said:Peppers plays immediately at safety, probably a gunner on STs and punt returner. Basically relieves Harris of his duties. Might even be a slot receiver on 3rd down.The guy is a player, not a gym rat, athlete.

If McCaffrey is available Miamijints : 3/30/2017 10:01 am : link he has to be the pick. He would fill 4 needs (RB, PR, KR, 3rdRB) at an extremely high level. He would also be our best 4th WR.

RE: If McCaffrey is available mavric : 3/30/2017 10:12 am : link

Quote: he has to be the pick. He would fill 4 needs (RB, PR, KR, 3rdRB) at an extremely high level. He would also be our best 4th WR.



Yeah, our offense was so predictable last season that we were a foregone conclusion as we marched out 3 WR's nearly every play. No one had respect for our ground game.



What makes McCaffrey so dangerous is that he is an excellent runner and the defense has to prepare for him to carry the rock, or mess with the defense with a draw play. On the other hand, he can play as a receiver in the mold of Wes Walker when he played for the Patriots. Or he can go out for a screen pass.



Our offensive problems last season were highly due to our lack of offensive ingenuity and options. McCaffrey blows that door wide open. And he is a top notch ST player. He'd be a gem working with Eli and Perkins. Would love the guy to be part of the Giants future In comment 13411649 Miamijints said:Yeah, our offense was so predictable last season that we were a foregone conclusion as we marched out 3 WR's nearly every play. No one had respect for our ground game.What makes McCaffrey so dangerous is that he is an excellent runner and the defense has to prepare for him to carry the rock, or mess with the defense with a draw play. On the other hand, he can play as a receiver in the mold of Wes Walker when he played for the Patriots. Or he can go out for a screen pass.Our offensive problems last season were highly due to our lack of offensive ingenuity and options. McCaffrey blows that door wide open. And he is a top notch ST player. He'd be a gem working with Eli and Perkins. Would love the guy to be part of the Giants future

RE: RE: If McCaffrey is available Miamijints : 3/30/2017 10:26 am : link

Yeah, our offense was so predictable last season that we were a foregone conclusion as we marched out 3 WR's nearly every play. No one had respect for our ground game.



What makes McCaffrey so dangerous is that he is an excellent runner and the defense has to prepare for him to carry the rock, or mess with the defense with a draw play. On the other hand, he can play as a receiver in the mold of Wes Walker when he played for the Patriots. Or he can go out for a screen pass.



Our offensive problems last season were highly due to our lack of offensive ingenuity and options. McCaffrey blows that door wide open. And he is a top notch ST player. He'd be a gem working with Eli and Perkins. Would love the guy to be part of the Giants future



Agreed. Sucks he won't be there. In comment 13411659 mavric said:Agreed. Sucks he won't be there.

QB is ridiculous The_Taxman : 3/30/2017 10:36 am : link With the glaring holes we have at RB, OT, TE, & LB, it'd be insane to draft a QB in a weak QB class when we have Eli who has 3 years of good football left. Just a waste of a pick in my opinion if we take a QB before the 4th round. With McCaffery, Bolles, & Njoku available in this scenario, picking Watson would be unforgivable. All 3 of those guys are plug and play guys from day 1 and help fill a major hole on top of it.

Guys.... ThatLimerickGuy : 3/30/2017 10:48 am : link this is the Giants.



We are not taking DeShaun Watson or Pat Mahomes in the 1st round of the draft. For many reasons.

Peppers ryanmkeane : 3/30/2017 11:18 am : link is my pick at #23 if he's there. Have a hard time passing on a guy like that, no matter the make up of your roster.

RE: He's the only QB I'd be happy about drafting in the first allstarjim : 3/30/2017 11:29 am : link

Couple of things, I can't understand this thinking. I hope some of you guys watch Trubisky's game film. Watch the Stanford game and the throws he makes at the end. Watch what he did to Florida State, and several other games. Trubisky is a franchise QB, and HEAD & SHOULDERS above any other QB in this draft. It's not close. And when Sy publishes his rankings, I'm confident he'll agree (and if he doesn't, we're going to argue!)



Don't get me wrong at all, I love DeShaun Watson. He is a GREAT kid, not just a good one. My respect level for him is through the roof. Wonderful leader with all the intangibles, and a great playmaker, that, like Trubisky, brought his team back by putting them on his shoulders multiple times and won games. The national title game was but one example, he also did it to Florida State, too. But one thing you can't get away from is that TD-INT ratio. 41-17... that's 17 picks last season, and 30 over the past 2 seasons. Trubisky went for 30-6. Yes, Watson threw the ball 132 times more than Watson, but that doesn't account for that disparity. And Trubisky even had a higher yards per attempt over Watson... 8.4 to 7.9... and a higher completion % (but it's close) 68% to 67%.



All this is not to say that Watson isn't a good player or he won't be a great QB in the NFL. Again, I really, really like Watson. It's just that Trubisky is the clear crown jewel of this QB class.





All that said, the Giants can't afford their first round pick to likely sit on the bench for 3 seasons. Not if they are in win-now mode, and they are. I think next year is the year they go for a QB. In comment 13411488 barens said:Couple of things, I can't understand this thinking. I hope some of you guys watch Trubisky's game film. Watch the Stanford game and the throws he makes at the end. Watch what he did to Florida State, and several other games. Trubisky is a franchise QB, and HEAD & SHOULDERS above any other QB in this draft. It's not close. And when Sy publishes his rankings, I'm confident he'll agree (and if he doesn't, we're going to argue!)Don't get me wrong at all, I love DeShaun Watson. He is a GREAT kid, not just a good one. My respect level for him is through the roof. Wonderful leader with all the intangibles, and a great playmaker, that, like Trubisky, brought his team back by putting them on his shoulders multiple times and won games. The national title game was but one example, he also did it to Florida State, too. But one thing you can't get away from is that TD-INT ratio. 41-17... that's 17 picks last season, and 30 over the past 2 seasons. Trubisky went for 30-6. Yes, Watson threw the ball 132 times more than Watson, but that doesn't account for that disparity. And Trubisky even had a higher yards per attempt over Watson... 8.4 to 7.9... and a higher completion % (but it's close) 68% to 67%.All this is not to say that Watson isn't a good player or he won't be a great QB in the NFL. Again, I really, really like Watson. It's just that Trubisky is the clear crown jewel of this QB class.All that said, the Giants can't afford their first round pick to likely sit on the bench for 3 seasons. Not if they are in win-now mode, and they are. I think next year is the year they go for a QB.

I strongly believe, without inside info, that this would be stupid Bob in Newburgh : 3/30/2017 11:52 am : link The caveat is that I have no Giants scouting info on Watson.



The only way this happens is if we believe this guy is really special as a QB. In other words, we are not taking him to satisfy some sort of farm system concept of QB development.



If some guy high in personnel is claiming that this is Tom Brady incarnate, then maybe.



Otherwise, too many guys still on the board providing immediate help.

Ugh, I would pick Bolles, Lamp, or even McCaffrey over Watson here PatersonPlank : 3/30/2017 11:56 am : link If we want a QB, I'd either take Webb later in the draft or wait until next year.

Pepeprs is the typical overrated athlete without a position Torrag : 3/30/2017 12:52 pm : link Well no, make that a position we already have an All Pro at. So pass.

Tidbit burtmanjack : 3/30/2017 1:17 pm : link Jamal Adams of LSU -- the consensus top-rated safety in the draft, and a sure-fire top-5 pick -- is the son of former Giant George Adams.

RE: RE: I understand that thought process ajr2456 : 3/30/2017 1:45 pm : link

Peppers plays immediately at safety, probably a gunner on STs and punt returner. Basically relieves Harris of his duties. Might even be a slot receiver on 3rd down.



The guy is a player, not a gym rat, athlete.



Over Collins? He isn't playing FS in the NFL In comment 13411625 section125 said:Over Collins? He isn't playing FS in the NFL

... Toth029 : 3/30/2017 3:50 pm : link I see them getting OL (probably OT), DT, CB and TE early. Might grab a QB in the 2nd, 3rd or 4th rounds if they see one they like but it is not going to be the 1st.

RE: RE: RE: I understand that thought process section125 : 3/30/2017 5:20 pm : link

Why not FS? Not fast enough? Besides the Giants really play high and low safeties. You mean Peppers wouldn't be better than Adams? As well as Darian Thompson played, he was injured last year, so who really knows what he can do. What we saw was great.

Last years 1st rd pick was a CB with 2 starting CBs already on the team. In comment 13412096 ajr2456 said:Why not FS? Not fast enough? Besides the Giants really play high and low safeties. You mean Peppers wouldn't be better than Adams? As well as Darian Thompson played, he was injured last year, so who really knows what he can do. What we saw was great.Last years 1st rd pick was a CB with 2 starting CBs already on the team.

Jabrill Peppers jacob12 : 3/30/2017 6:24 pm : link Jabrill is an extraordinary athlete.He has great size, speed,strength,and agility.Peppers ran a 10.49 to win the New Jersey state championship.He won the race easily and was not running at full speed the last 10 meters.



Jabrill has the ability to excel at a number of positions.Some scouts are penalizing him because he did not play safety this year.He is a natural safety,and i believe he could have been a top 10 pick, if he had remained at safety.



I think Peppers has the size, speed,athleticism,and instincts to excel in the NFL.

















If they grade him high enough, I'm fine with Watson if he's there. Devon : 3/30/2017 6:42 pm : link Like I've said before though, they need to fully commit to starting him in 2018 and cutting Eli after this season though if they go down a R1 QB path, with very few outs.



It's foolish to not get any return out of a first rounder for multiple years while still paying huge money to someone else at the same spot with how salaries across positions are escalating. Waste of resources.

not against qb early annexOPR : 3/30/2017 7:53 pm : link but I'd be furious given the players available in this mock ...



grab a mobile "upside" QB later or wait another year ... mccaffery/njoku would be ideal in the 1st

Eli Glover : 3/30/2017 11:16 pm : link could play 4 more years.



As others have said, I'm concerned about Watson's high INT numbers. yatqb : 3/30/2017 11:39 pm : link I too feel that Trubisky in a potential franchise QB and the best QB in the draft.

I like Watson...a lot Torrag : 3/31/2017 12:03 am : link In fact he reminds me of a certain QB that has 2 late come from behind victories over tom Brady and Bill Belichick in the Superbowl.



I really don't want to go the QB route with a premium pick in this years draft but if Watson gets the nod I'll at least understand it.

Based on our moves so far David in LA : 3/31/2017 12:14 am : link I don't see us going QB. We're in win-now mode. I'd love to see a difference maker to give us a weapon to get the defense's attention outside of OBJ. Lots of stud RB's and we could be in play for a legit stud TE.

No DT in the 1st Round? Rafflee : 3/31/2017 12:47 am : link I wonder if the Giants have a DT ranked above pick 23..??