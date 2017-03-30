Should or Would the Giants Trade up for QB in Rd 1 gidiefor : Mod : 3/31/2017 12:02 pm : 3/31/2017 12:02 pm if they believed in one of them -- for me that is the real question



do Mahomes or Watson merit that?



this is what would make Garafolo's tweet and Dottino's comments mean something



est1986 : 3/31/2017 12:54 pm
Quote: No way NYG use 23rd overall on a QB.

I'm sure they would be happy for him to get picked before 23. but I doubt that happens. I think Watson and Mitchell go before 23, Mahomes and Kizer before 55. now IF Mahomes gets to around about pick 40, I can see them packaging 55th and 140th to move up and get him but that's a big "IF".

Giants top needs are Stratman : 3/31/2017 12:59 pm : link OL, TE and Edge rusher. I want them to take the BPA from any of those three positions Round 1. I don't see the rationale for the Giants behind any of the top QBs in round 1. I hope the desperate teams over reach for QBs in the first round resulting in the OL, TE or DE talent falling to the Giants

Niners and Bears are QB needy, but they may not go in that direction this year.





Niners and Bears are QB needy, but they may not go in that direction this year. In comment 13413059 AcesUp said:Niners and Bears are QB needy, but they may not go in that direction this year.

Not unless mrvax : 3/31/2017 1:01 pm : link Eli has some sort of severe injury.

No! redwhiteandbigblue : 3/31/2017 1:07 pm : link Not one worthy QB of the future. I would rather wait until Sam Darnold from USC comes out for the draft next year or the year after. He was ridiculous for a Freshman this past season. Has all the tools and poise of a franchise QB.

This is a tough decision GiantsRage2007 : 3/31/2017 1:10 pm : link By all the off-season moves so far - they are ALL IN this upcoming season. This makes me believe they would try to maximize this season upcoming by drafting some OL or TE help and maybe another CB or DE. They seem to be trying to get another title for Eli in the next few seasons... drafting a QB early would hurt that effort, and be a forward looking move.



I'd say it's difficult to do both. It's hard to maximize winning now, when there are other needs, and using a premium pick that could help the current effort, and having that pick sit for a number of years.



Interesting position we're in..





i'm answering that without knowing what's being offered and who its being offered for, but trading up in the first round likely means we are parting with atleast a 2nd rounder which is hard to swallow when talent drops to round 2 all the time.







UConn - if the Giants are more successful this year - it means they pick lower (hopefully 32nd : ) ) and will have to pay a stiffer price to trade up next year in a supposedly QB rich draft -- if they believe in either of these guys - isn't it a better move for this year?



More depth also makes it more likely that a quality QB drops. It's also hard to know which teams will *need* a QB in the draft next year.



Vikes - does Teddy B fully recover? Do they extend Bradford?

Cle - do they draft someone this year?

Jags - does Bortles bounce back?

Texans - do they end up with Romo? Draft someone in 2017?

Pitt/SD - when do they start looking for replacements? (can add NE if Garoppolo gets dealt)

Buffalo - Stick with Tyrod?

Jets - who the hell knows what they're doing...



More depth also makes it more likely that a quality QB drops. It's also hard to know which teams will *need* a QB in the draft next year.

Vikes - does Teddy B fully recover? Do they extend Bradford?
Cle - do they draft someone this year?
Jags - does Bortles bounce back?
Texans - do they end up with Romo? Draft someone in 2017?
Pitt/SD - when do they start looking for replacements? (can add NE if Garoppolo gets dealt)
Buffalo - Stick with Tyrod?
Jets - who the hell knows what they're doing...

Probably half a dozen other teams that could have a need (or not).

My hope is allstarjim : 3/31/2017 1:18 pm : link that all this QB noise is to coax a team like the Texans to jump up ahead of them for Mahomes or another QB, thereby allowing a player they might not have gotten to fall to them.



I do not think they should trade up, and I don't think they should. The team needs offensive help to get back to the Super Bowl, and they need it now... this is a 2-3 year window to win another championship. Planning for the post-Eli era can wait one more year.

In a world full of ideas none could be more foolish MasherJints : 3/31/2017 1:21 pm : link The FO, GM, Coaching Staff and Players are focusing on a Super Bowl Run. Yet some of the fan base would suggest to waste a first round pick, even worse relinquish another pick to move up for quarterbacks that won't help the team win for a few years? A championship team will select according to the strength of draft. In this case it is Defense across the board, RB's, TE's and WR.



The Giants have assembled a championship caliber Defense that by adding LB, DL, CB and S can sustain at least a 4 year run of excellence. Adding a TE that has the ability to attack the seam, OL and RB would contribute to accomplishing the preset goal. Quarterbacks are to be had in every draft but championships are more scarce.



So I would offer the opinion that it would be moronic to move up for a limited Quarterback.

Easier this year to move up from 23 AnnapolisMike : 3/31/2017 1:21 pm : link Than move up from 32 next year.

UConn - if the Giants are more successful this year - it means they pick lower (hopefully 32nd : ) ) and will have to pay a stiffer price to trade up next year in a supposedly QB rich draft -- if they believe in either of these guys - isn't it a better move for this year?







So trade up this year for a less talented prospect out of fear for having to trade up next year anyway for a better prospect? That seems like bad business to me unless they are hand down in love with someone who's starting to fall.



And if 3 or 4 QB's are taken in the 1st round this year, that's likely 3-4 more teams that won't need or "waste" a pick on another 1st round QB next year.

There's an argument to be made for one of this year's top QBs +1 year of NFL (and system-specific) development being farther along than any of next year's QBs despite the 2018 group seemingly having more talent on balance. I'm not sure I agree necessarily, but it's an idea. And if the Giants aren't sure what Eli's trajectory looks like for the next 1-3 years, they may see it as being advantageous to have someone in the system and developing ASAP.

Quote: that all this QB noise is to coax a team like the Texans to jump up ahead of them for Mahomes or another QB, thereby allowing a player they might not have gotten to fall to them.



I do not think they should trade up, and I don't think they should. The team needs offensive help to get back to the Super Bowl, and they need it now... this is a 2-3 year window to win another championship. Planning for the post-Eli era can wait one more year.

But do you think they should? In comment 13413163 allstarjim said:But do you think they should?

The only players to trade up for both play Chip : 3/31/2017 1:31 pm : link TE. This QB bull shit is just a smoke screen so no one trades up to take Njoku before we pick.

Trade Eli to Jacksonville for #4 larryflower37 : 3/31/2017 1:35 pm : link and next year's #1

Draft Leonard Fournette

draft QB at #23

Walk Brandon Marshall off the edge of a building in Manhattan.



















(Ok Sarcasm off)







This TE stuff is bordering on mania at this point. Ten Ton Hammer : 3/31/2017 1:41 pm : link Nobody's trading up for TEs in this draft. It's loaded with players at premium positions other than QB.

I think it's a smokescreen NikkiMac : 3/31/2017 1:44 pm : link To hopefully have a shot at MaCaffrey ....

Kid can play rb,wr,slot, pr and kr and can run pretty fast from the shotgun about the only thing in question is power but he breaks tackles and the looks like OBJ running down the field kid is a blue chip player imo and we'd be fortunate to get him !

Absolutely fucking not. Devon : 3/31/2017 1:44 pm : link This is not 2004. This is a class where even QB desperate teams are rumored to not be in on these guys.



It's one thing if one they have tiered high enough is there where they pick, but this would be throw the TV out of the window stupid. A huge part of why they'd draft a QB now is to avoid being desperate later; no part of that solution is to be desperate now.

Quote: can run pretty fast from the shotgun



Huh?

'Should or Would the Giants Trade up for QB in Rd 1'... Torrag : 3/31/2017 1:49 pm : link No and Hell No!

Quote: To hopefully have a shot at MaCaffrey ....

Kid can play rb,wr,slot, pr and kr and can run pretty fast from the shotgun about the only thing in question is power but he breaks tackles and the looks like OBJ running down the field kid is a blue chip player imo and we'd be fortunate to get him !



so McAdoo went to one pro day, texas tech as a smoke to draft a RB?

More likely they trade up in the second if "their" QB is still there. Watson : 3/31/2017 2:00 pm : link Would this make the noise by the media less true.

If Jared Goff was in this years draft mac attack : 3/31/2017 2:03 pm : link and was on the board at 23, would you take him? I say no and he was last year's #1 overall pick.

RE: RE: No QB needy teams ahead of them until 12 and 13 AcidTest : 3/31/2017 2:04 pm : link

Niners and Bears are QB needy, but they may not go in that direction this year.



I don't think they will. I don't think the Jets will either. Unlike the Giants, all those teams figure to be very poor this year. They will therefore likely be in a position to take one of next year's QBs without having to move up much, if at all.

Jeez, taking a QB with 23 is risky joeinpa : 3/31/2017 2:10 pm : link especially as this years crop does not seem to be getting sterling reviews. Giving up draft picks to move up, seems unlikely and not a good move.



Getting someone later in the draft would represent good value, especially if one of the top tier guys falls.



Have to admit, that kid from Tech is pretty exciting.





I asked this in another thread The_Boss : 3/31/2017 2:13 pm : link For everyone talking about the 2018 projected QB crop and targeting then to find Manning's heir, my question is this:



If the 2017 NYG are what we hope they are, how do you folks want to go about acquiring one of these 4 guys? By all accounts, the QB's are likely going to be top 10 guys potentially. If the NYG are drafting (hopefully) 25 or later, are you ok with selling off multiple picks over multiple drafts? Because that's likely what it may take to go get one of those guys.

RE: RE: No QB needy teams ahead of them until 12 and 13 AcesUp : 3/31/2017 2:22 pm : link

Niners and Bears are QB needy, but they may not go in that direction this year.



Oh I understand that. I was speaking more within the range where we could theoretically trade up. Top 10 is out of the question and the last real threat to draft a QB at their slot is 13, so I don't see the potential for a small jump unless we flinch to trade chatter.



I agree with the poster above that said part of the potential for a QB is because we're picking late 1 and would not have to invest serious resources to acquire a prospect that will sit. If we were picking in the top 12, I'd see QB as a much bigger longshot. In comment 13413128 jeff57 said:Oh I understand that. I was speaking more within the range where we could theoretically trade up. Top 10 is out of the question and the last real threat to draft a QB at their slot is 13, so I don't see the potential for a small jump unless we flinch to trade chatter.I agree with the poster above that said part of the potential for a QB is because we're picking late 1 and would not have to invest serious resources to acquire a prospect that will sit. If we were picking in the top 12, I'd see QB as a much bigger longshot.

RE: RE: RE: RE: no and no UConn4523 : 3/31/2017 2:28 pm : link

UConn - if the Giants are more successful this year - it means they pick lower (hopefully 32nd : ) ) and will have to pay a stiffer price to trade up next year in a supposedly QB rich draft -- if they believe in either of these guys - isn't it a better move for this year?







So trade up this year for a less talented prospect out of fear for having to trade up next year anyway for a better prospect? That seems like bad business to me unless they are hand down in love with someone who's starting to fall.



And if 3 or 4 QB's are taken in the 1st round this year, that's likely 3-4 more teams that won't need or "waste" a pick on another 1st round QB next year.





There's an argument to be made for one of this year's top QBs +1 year of NFL (and system-specific) development being farther along than any of next year's QBs despite the 2018 group seemingly having more talent on balance. I'm not sure I agree necessarily, but it's an idea. And if the Giants aren't sure what Eli's trajectory looks like for the next 1-3 years, they may see it as being advantageous to have someone in the system and developing ASAP.



I don't disagree with that philosophy, but there's still a high bust rate with QB's and its dangerous territory to trade up for one when you are literally 1 impact player away from making a SB run with potentially 2-3 more years with your current QB.



I'm not going to get into how long Eli will play for, I have no idea, I'll leave that to the Giants to assess. But if we pass on a game-changing player just to hopefully have Eli's predecessor (and give up a valuable pick or picks in the process), that could still backfire.



I have all the confidence in the world in McAdoo/Reese; if they end up doing this I'll live with it. But I also want to see Eli get another piece on offense or add another nasty defender to make that side of the ball something that may be talked about for years. In comment 13413181 Gatorade Dunk said:I don't disagree with that philosophy, but there's still a high bust rate with QB's and its dangerous territory to trade up for one when you are literally 1 impact player away from making a SB run with potentially 2-3 more years with your current QB.I'm not going to get into how long Eli will play for, I have no idea, I'll leave that to the Giants to assess. But if we pass on a game-changing player just to hopefully have Eli's predecessor (and give up a valuable pick or picks in the process), that could still backfire.I have all the confidence in the world in McAdoo/Reese; if they end up doing this I'll live with it. But I also want to see Eli get another piece on offense or add another nasty defender to make that side of the ball something that may be talked about for years.

Please stop averagejoe : 3/31/2017 2:29 pm : link Taking a QB in round one in a weak QB class MAKES NO SENSE. You draft and develop a QB in first round to sit around during Eli's final seasons and lose him when it is time for a second contract ???



Ridiculous idea.

RE: I asked this in another thread AcidTest : 3/31/2017 2:33 pm : link

Quote: For everyone talking about the 2018 projected QB crop and targeting then to find Manning's heir, my question is this:



If the 2017 NYG are what we hope they are, how do you folks want to go about acquiring one of these 4 guys? By all accounts, the QB's are likely going to be top 10 guys potentially. If the NYG are drafting (hopefully) 25 or later, are you ok with selling off multiple picks over multiple drafts? Because that's likely what it may take to go get one of those guys.



That's exactly why the "wait till next year" crowd may be wrong about not taking a QB this year. The problem is that this year the crop is weak, and it's take one in the first round, or settle for yet another developmental prospect. The Giants have tried that strategy several times without success.

Assuming we pick late next year, which you should AcesUp : 3/31/2017 2:37 pm : link We're looking at the same kind of prospects at the position next year (low floor/high ceiling or high floor/low ceiling). Blue chip QB don't drop because of depth. If there are 4 Andrew Lucks in next year's class, they're going picks 1-4.

RE: If Jared Goff was in this years draft ajr2456 : 3/31/2017 2:53 pm : link

Quote: and was on the board at 23, would you take him? I say no and he was last year's #1 overall pick.



I think Watson, Mahomes, and Tribusky are all better than Goff. Probably Kizer too.





If this draft wasn't so loaded in skill positions one of them would be going top 5.

I think Watson, Mahomes, and Tribusky are all better than Goff. Probably Kizer too.

If this draft wasn't so loaded in skill positions one of them would be going top 5.

RE: Please stop Gatorade Dunk : 3/31/2017 2:59 pm : link

Quote: Taking a QB in round one in a weak QB class MAKES NO SENSE. You draft and develop a QB in first round to sit around during Eli's final seasons and lose him when it is time for a second contract ???



Ridiculous idea.

That assumes that your guess of how many seasons Eli has left is congruent with what the front office believes (or knows).

this talk of maybe drafting a QB high is one thing djm : 3/31/2017 3:06 pm : link but trading up for one? God no. I'd only trade up for a QB is I was convinced Eli was done and the QB I am targeting represents a clear upgrade. So no, I wouldn't.

We should start stockpiling QBs Jimmy Googs : 3/31/2017 3:15 pm : link Corner the market like the Dukes tried to do with frozen concentrated orange juice...

RE: We should start stockpiling QBs Klaatu : 3/31/2017 3:17 pm : link

Quote: Corner the market like the Dukes tried to do with frozen concentrated orange juice...



Looking good, Jimmy Googs!

RE: If Jared Goff was in this years draft ryanmkeane : 3/31/2017 3:25 pm : link

Quote: and was on the board at 23, would you take him? I say no and he was last year's #1 overall pick.

Absolutely yes. Can't judge Goff based on his first year. He's playing with a dumpster fire offense. Give him another year to grow.

Quote: Corner the market like the Dukes tried to do with frozen concentrated orange juice...



The Jets are doing this. PRoblem is they all suck. They have drafted 3 QBs in rounds 2-3 over the last 4-5 years and watch them take another one round 1-2 this April.

RE: RE: We should start stockpiling QBs Jimmy Googs : 3/31/2017 3:28 pm : link

Looking good, Jimmy Googs!



Feelin' good Klaatu! In comment 13413359 Klaatu said:Feelin' good Klaatu!

No The Tempest : 3/31/2017 4:24 pm : link This is simply the media making a mountain out of a molehill and the Giants are feeding this story. I think it is good to be looking at QB's so you know what to look for. This is not the time to get a franchise QB for any team, especially the Giants. I wouldn't draft a QB for the Giants this year.

My thoughts are Dodge : 3/31/2017 4:27 pm : link How far are we reading up? If it's a few spots and leave our #2 and #3 in tact I'm ok.



I'm all about a QB in round 1. I think it's the best move to make right now.

Should: No annexOPR : 3/31/2017 5:54 pm : link Would: If the new face of the franchise is within reach



I personally hope not

RE: If Jared Goff was in this years draft DonQuixote : 3/31/2017 7:43 pm : link

Quote: and was on the board at 23, would you take him? I say no and he was last year's #1 overall pick.



Interesting post....

How is anyone certain next years QB's will pan out micky : 3/31/2017 7:52 pm : link career wise better than this year's. Heck for ie Brady drafted near end of draft and look.



Giants are going to need to find Eli's replacement that has mobility (as the game evolved to having one today). Mahommes 'could" be that guy or a Watson.



imo, this team, is mostly likely not a SB team on basis of the OL being as it is (only factor imo) otherwise they'd be one. Plus Eli inmobility and on backside of career.



If they "truely" believe a QB in this class is the one to take for future..then I wouldn't oppose to a trade up for one if need be.

I think the weak/strong QB class this year is a non-issue ... DonQuixote : 3/31/2017 7:56 pm : link ... if there are great QBs in a particular draft, they would all be gone at 23 or 55 anyway, and not available to us. The relevant question is, what is available this year (at our draft position) and what might be available at a similar position in the future. It you like a guy like Watson at 23, pick him. If it is a strong class next year and there are 5 QBs taken in the top ten, it really says nothing about the value of a player taken this year at #23, and it is unlikely any of those players will be available to us.



Maybe we plan to suck next year, but then why would we need to high pick to land a QB in a deep draft?



I think people over think it. The Giants management has a sense of what the best value is at 23 when the pick comes up, and it might be a QB.

No DavidinBMNY : 3/31/2017 8:38 pm : link But I could see them trading up in RD2 or RD3 for specific players.

No WillVAB : 3/31/2017 9:59 pm : link They shouldn't take a QB at all. Eli could play another 5 years -- maybe longer. No major injuries and no signs of any physical issues.



Some people reference the "back 9 of his career" comment re: Eli. If you take that comment literally he has another 6-7 seasons in him.