'Should or Would the Giants Trade up for QB in Rd 1'...  

if they believed in one of them -- for me that is the real question
do Mahomes or Watson merit that?
this is what would make Garafolo's tweet and Dottino's comments mean something
|No way NYG use 23rd overall on a QB.
I'm sure they would be happy for him to get picked before 23. but I doubt that happens. I think Watson and Mitchell go before 23, Mahomes and Kizer before 55. now IF Mahomes gets to around about pick 40, I can see them packaging 55th and 140th to move up and get him but that's a big "IF".
OL, TE and Edge rusher. I want them to take the BPA from any of those three positions Round 1. I don't see the rationale for the Giants behind any of the top QBs in round 1. I hope the desperate teams over reach for QBs in the first round resulting in the OL, TE or DE talent falling to the Giants
| Unless they blink to trade chatter in the 15-20ish range, which Reese hasn't done in the past, I don't they see them sacrificing the resources to make that kind of jump. I think they'll hold at 23, with QB being a high possibility.
Niners and Bears are QB needy, but they may not go in that direction this year.
Eli has some sort of severe injury.
Not one worthy QB of the future. I would rather wait until Sam Darnold from USC comes out for the draft next year or the year after. He was ridiculous for a Freshman this past season. Has all the tools and poise of a franchise QB.
By all the off-season moves so far - they are ALL IN this upcoming season. This makes me believe they would try to maximize this season upcoming by drafting some OL or TE help and maybe another CB or DE. They seem to be trying to get another title for Eli in the next few seasons... drafting a QB early would hurt that effort, and be a forward looking move.
I'd say it's difficult to do both. It's hard to maximize winning now, when there are other needs, and using a premium pick that could help the current effort, and having that pick sit for a number of years.
Interesting position we're in..
i'm answering that without knowing what's being offered and who its being offered for, but trading up in the first round likely means we are parting with atleast a 2nd rounder which is hard to swallow when talent drops to round 2 all the time.
UConn - if the Giants are more successful this year - it means they pick lower (hopefully 32nd : ) ) and will have to pay a stiffer price to trade up next year in a supposedly QB rich draft -- if they believe in either of these guys - isn't it a better move for this year?
More depth also makes it more likely that a quality QB drops. It's also hard to know which teams will *need* a QB in the draft next year.
Vikes - does Teddy B fully recover? Do they extend Bradford?
Cle - do they draft someone this year?
Jags - does Bortles bounce back?
Texans - do they end up with Romo? Draft someone in 2017?
Pitt/SD - when do they start looking for replacements? (can add NE if Garoppolo gets dealt)
Buffalo - Stick with Tyrod?
Jets - who the hell knows what they're doing...
Probably half a dozen other teams that could have a need (or not).
that all this QB noise is to coax a team like the Texans to jump up ahead of them for Mahomes or another QB, thereby allowing a player they might not have gotten to fall to them.
I do not think they should trade up, and I don't think they should. The team needs offensive help to get back to the Super Bowl, and they need it now... this is a 2-3 year window to win another championship. Planning for the post-Eli era can wait one more year.
YES, (thats why I think Mac is at the TT pro day today)
The FO, GM, Coaching Staff and Players are focusing on a Super Bowl Run. Yet some of the fan base would suggest to waste a first round pick, even worse relinquish another pick to move up for quarterbacks that won't help the team win for a few years? A championship team will select according to the strength of draft. In this case it is Defense across the board, RB's, TE's and WR.
The Giants have assembled a championship caliber Defense that by adding LB, DL, CB and S can sustain at least a 4 year run of excellence. Adding a TE that has the ability to attack the seam, OL and RB would contribute to accomplishing the preset goal. Quarterbacks are to be had in every draft but championships are more scarce.
So I would offer the opinion that it would be moronic to move up for a limited Quarterback.
Than move up from 32 next year.
i'm answering that without knowing what's being offered and who its being offered for, but trading up in the first round likely means we are parting with atleast a 2nd rounder which is hard to swallow when talent drops to round 2 all the time.
UConn - if the Giants are more successful this year - it means they pick lower (hopefully 32nd : ) ) and will have to pay a stiffer price to trade up next year in a supposedly QB rich draft -- if they believe in either of these guys - isn't it a better move for this year?
So trade up this year for a less talented prospect out of fear for having to trade up next year anyway for a better prospect? That seems like bad business to me unless they are hand down in love with someone who's starting to fall.
And if 3 or 4 QB's are taken in the 1st round this year, that's likely 3-4 more teams that won't need or "waste" a pick on another 1st round QB next year.
There's an argument to be made for one of this year's top QBs +1 year of NFL (and system-specific) development being farther along than any of next year's QBs despite the 2018 group seemingly having more talent on balance. I'm not sure I agree necessarily, but it's an idea. And if the Giants aren't sure what Eli's trajectory looks like for the next 1-3 years, they may see it as being advantageous to have someone in the system and developing ASAP.
| that all this QB noise is to coax a team like the Texans to jump up ahead of them for Mahomes or another QB, thereby allowing a player they might not have gotten to fall to them.
I do not think they should trade up, and I don't think they should. The team needs offensive help to get back to the Super Bowl, and they need it now... this is a 2-3 year window to win another championship. Planning for the post-Eli era can wait one more year.
But do you think they should?
TE. This QB bull shit is just a smoke screen so no one trades up to take Njoku before we pick.
and next year's #1
Draft Leonard Fournette
draft QB at #23
Walk Brandon Marshall off the edge of a building in Manhattan.
(Ok Sarcasm off)
Nobody's trading up for TEs in this draft. It's loaded with players at premium positions other than QB.
To hopefully have a shot at MaCaffrey ....
Kid can play rb,wr,slot, pr and kr and can run pretty fast from the shotgun about the only thing in question is power but he breaks tackles and the looks like OBJ running down the field kid is a blue chip player imo and we'd be fortunate to get him !
This is not 2004. This is a class where even QB desperate teams are rumored to not be in on these guys.
It's one thing if one they have tiered high enough is there where they pick, but this would be throw the TV out of the window stupid. A huge part of why they'd draft a QB now is to avoid being desperate later; no part of that solution is to be desperate now.
| can run pretty fast from the shotgun
Huh?
| To hopefully have a shot at MaCaffrey ....
Kid can play rb,wr,slot, pr and kr and can run pretty fast from the shotgun about the only thing in question is power but he breaks tackles and the looks like OBJ running down the field kid is a blue chip player imo and we'd be fortunate to get him !
so McAdoo went to one pro day, texas tech as a smoke to draft a RB?
Would this make the noise by the media less true.
and was on the board at 23, would you take him? I say no and he was last year's #1 overall pick.
Unless they blink to trade chatter in the 15-20ish range, which Reese hasn't done in the past, I don't they see them sacrificing the resources to make that kind of jump. I think they'll hold at 23, with QB being a high possibility.

Niners and Bears are QB needy, but they may not go in that direction this year.
Niners and Bears are QB needy, but they may not go in that direction this year.
I don't think they will. I don't think the Jets will either. Unlike the Giants, all those teams figure to be very poor this year. They will therefore likely be in a position to take one of next year's QBs without having to move up much, if at all.
especially as this years crop does not seem to be getting sterling reviews. Giving up draft picks to move up, seems unlikely and not a good move.
Getting someone later in the draft would represent good value, especially if one of the top tier guys falls.
Have to admit, that kid from Tech is pretty exciting.
For everyone talking about the 2018 projected QB crop and targeting then to find Manning's heir, my question is this:
If the 2017 NYG are what we hope they are, how do you folks want to go about acquiring one of these 4 guys? By all accounts, the QB's are likely going to be top 10 guys potentially. If the NYG are drafting (hopefully) 25 or later, are you ok with selling off multiple picks over multiple drafts? Because that's likely what it may take to go get one of those guys.
Unless they blink to trade chatter in the 15-20ish range, which Reese hasn't done in the past, I don't they see them sacrificing the resources to make that kind of jump. I think they'll hold at 23, with QB being a high possibility.
Niners and Bears are QB needy, but they may not go in that direction this year.
Oh I understand that. I was speaking more within the range where we could theoretically trade up. Top 10 is out of the question and the last real threat to draft a QB at their slot is 13, so I don't see the potential for a small jump unless we flinch to trade chatter.
I agree with the poster above that said part of the potential for a QB is because we're picking late 1 and would not have to invest serious resources to acquire a prospect that will sit. If we were picking in the top 12, I'd see QB as a much bigger longshot.
i'm answering that without knowing what's being offered and who its being offered for, but trading up in the first round likely means we are parting with atleast a 2nd rounder which is hard to swallow when talent drops to round 2 all the time.
UConn - if the Giants are more successful this year - it means they pick lower (hopefully 32nd : ) ) and will have to pay a stiffer price to trade up next year in a supposedly QB rich draft -- if they believe in either of these guys - isn't it a better move for this year?
So trade up this year for a less talented prospect out of fear for having to trade up next year anyway for a better prospect? That seems like bad business to me unless they are hand down in love with someone who's starting to fall.
And if 3 or 4 QB's are taken in the 1st round this year, that's likely 3-4 more teams that won't need or "waste" a pick on another 1st round QB next year.
There's an argument to be made for one of this year's top QBs +1 year of NFL (and system-specific) development being farther along than any of next year's QBs despite the 2018 group seemingly having more talent on balance. I'm not sure I agree necessarily, but it's an idea. And if the Giants aren't sure what Eli's trajectory looks like for the next 1-3 years, they may see it as being advantageous to have someone in the system and developing ASAP.
I don't disagree with that philosophy, but there's still a high bust rate with QB's and its dangerous territory to trade up for one when you are literally 1 impact player away from making a SB run with potentially 2-3 more years with your current QB.
I'm not going to get into how long Eli will play for, I have no idea, I'll leave that to the Giants to assess. But if we pass on a game-changing player just to hopefully have Eli's predecessor (and give up a valuable pick or picks in the process), that could still backfire.
I have all the confidence in the world in McAdoo/Reese; if they end up doing this I'll live with it. But I also want to see Eli get another piece on offense or add another nasty defender to make that side of the ball something that may be talked about for years.
Taking a QB in round one in a weak QB class MAKES NO SENSE. You draft and develop a QB in first round to sit around during Eli's final seasons and lose him when it is time for a second contract ???
Ridiculous idea.
| For everyone talking about the 2018 projected QB crop and targeting then to find Manning's heir, my question is this:
If the 2017 NYG are what we hope they are, how do you folks want to go about acquiring one of these 4 guys? By all accounts, the QB's are likely going to be top 10 guys potentially. If the NYG are drafting (hopefully) 25 or later, are you ok with selling off multiple picks over multiple drafts? Because that's likely what it may take to go get one of those guys.
That's exactly why the "wait till next year" crowd may be wrong about not taking a QB this year. The problem is that this year the crop is weak, and it's take one in the first round, or settle for yet another developmental prospect. The Giants have tried that strategy several times without success.
We're looking at the same kind of prospects at the position next year (low floor/high ceiling or high floor/low ceiling). Blue chip QB don't drop because of depth. If there are 4 Andrew Lucks in next year's class, they're going picks 1-4.
| and was on the board at 23, would you take him? I say no and he was last year's #1 overall pick.
I think Watson, Mahomes, and Tribusky are all better than Goff. Probably Kizer too.
If this draft wasn't so loaded in skill positions one of them would be going top 5.
| Taking a QB in round one in a weak QB class MAKES NO SENSE. You draft and develop a QB in first round to sit around during Eli's final seasons and lose him when it is time for a second contract ???
Ridiculous idea.
That assumes that your guess of how many seasons Eli has left is congruent with what the front office believes (or knows).
but trading up for one? God no. I'd only trade up for a QB is I was convinced Eli was done and the QB I am targeting represents a clear upgrade. So no, I wouldn't.
Corner the market like the Dukes tried to do with frozen concentrated orange juice...
| Corner the market like the Dukes tried to do with frozen concentrated orange juice...
Looking good, Jimmy Googs!
| and was on the board at 23, would you take him? I say no and he was last year's #1 overall pick.
Absolutely yes. Can't judge Goff based on his first year. He's playing with a dumpster fire offense. Give him another year to grow.
| Corner the market like the Dukes tried to do with frozen concentrated orange juice...
The Jets are doing this. PRoblem is they all suck. They have drafted 3 QBs in rounds 2-3 over the last 4-5 years and watch them take another one round 1-2 this April.
Corner the market like the Dukes tried to do with frozen concentrated orange juice...
Looking good, Jimmy Googs!
Feelin' good Klaatu!
This is simply the media making a mountain out of a molehill and the Giants are feeding this story. I think it is good to be looking at QB's so you know what to look for. This is not the time to get a franchise QB for any team, especially the Giants. I wouldn't draft a QB for the Giants this year.
How far are we reading up? If it's a few spots and leave our #2 and #3 in tact I'm ok.
I'm all about a QB in round 1. I think it's the best move to make right now.
Would: If the new face of the franchise is within reach
I personally hope not
| and was on the board at 23, would you take him? I say no and he was last year's #1 overall pick.
Interesting post....
career wise better than this year's. Heck for ie Brady drafted near end of draft and look.
Giants are going to need to find Eli's replacement that has mobility (as the game evolved to having one today). Mahommes 'could" be that guy or a Watson.
imo, this team, is mostly likely not a SB team on basis of the OL being as it is (only factor imo) otherwise they'd be one. Plus Eli inmobility and on backside of career.
If they "truely" believe a QB in this class is the one to take for future..then I wouldn't oppose to a trade up for one if need be.
... if there are great QBs in a particular draft, they would all be gone at 23 or 55 anyway, and not available to us. The relevant question is, what is available this year (at our draft position) and what might be available at a similar position in the future. It you like a guy like Watson at 23, pick him. If it is a strong class next year and there are 5 QBs taken in the top ten, it really says nothing about the value of a player taken this year at #23, and it is unlikely any of those players will be available to us.
Maybe we plan to suck next year, but then why would we need to high pick to land a QB in a deep draft?
I think people over think it. The Giants management has a sense of what the best value is at 23 when the pick comes up, and it might be a QB.
But I could see them trading up in RD2 or RD3 for specific players.
They shouldn't take a QB at all. Eli could play another 5 years -- maybe longer. No major injuries and no signs of any physical issues.
Some people reference the "back 9 of his career" comment re: Eli. If you take that comment literally he has another 6-7 seasons in him.
If we can't get Howard. We have added some nice pieces to the O via FA. I think they may want to put the D over the top like Seattle. You make the D even better and the O doesn't need to be world beaters.