Anyone have a sneaking suspicion it's Deshaun Watson?



My suspicion starts with Reese - I've always believed he's been interested in an up-tempo, helter-skelter athlete at the QB position. It goes back to his interest in Sumlin and at one point it was even rumored we were interested in Manziel. (Let's hope that was never true.)

I also believe McAdoo with his WCO would like a mobile QB who can throw on the move and make 1st downs with his legs when the defense allows.



NFL.com Write-Up:

Quote: Tremendous leader and winner. Good pocket posture with quiet upper body. Good pocket mobility and doesn't show much panic when pocket gets noisy. Sacked just 32 times over his last 1,181 drop-backs. Willing to stand in and deliver the ball against rib-wreckers on a clear path for him. Has history of clutch play in big games and big moments. Has instant juice out of pocket to make defense pay if rush lanes are vacated. Throws with adequate accuracy on the move. Has traits to operate out of boot-action attack. Dual-threat weapon near end zone who will create additional preparation time for coaching staffs looking to limit his effectiveness in the red area. Every meaningful passing stat improved in close-and-late situations in 2016.



Bill Parcells had what became known as the Parcells Quarterback Commandments:



*He must be a senior, because you need time and maturity to develop into a good professional quarterback.



*He must be a graduate, because you want someone who takes his responsibilities seriously.



*He must be a three-year starter, because you need to make sure his success wasn’t ephemeral and that he has lived as "the guy" for some period of time.



*He must have at least 23 wins, because the big passing numbers must come in the context of winning games.



-------------------



So how would Bill stack the "Big 4" QBs Trubisky, Watson, Mahomes and Kizer?



-------------------



Trubisky

Class: Junior

Years Started: 1

Graduate? No

Wins: 8



Mahomes

Class: Junior

Years Started: 2 + 3 games

Graduate? No

Wins: 13



Kizer

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Years Started: 2 years

Graduate? No

Wins: 13



Watson

Class: Junior

Years Started: 2

Graduate? Yes *enrolled early to graduate in 3 years

Wins: 26



And just for fun.....2 darkhorses:



Nathan Peterman

Class: Senior

Years Started: 2

Graduate? Yes

Wins: 14



Davis Webb

Class: Senior

Years Started: 2

Graduate? Yes

Wins: 8



Both of these guys transferred, with Mahomes ironically beating out Webb at Texas Tech causing him to transfer to Cal.



----------------------------



Could Parcells' methods be out-moded? Sure. But there looks to be only one real QB to consider. And this comes with the news that Watson, after being impressive at the Combine and throwing more accurately than expected, now may be slipping due to his pure rawness throwing the ball. Allegedly, he needs work anticipating routes, throwing with touch and operating under Center (do we even do that?) that could knock him down. He needs a couple years seasoning. (Isn't that the ideal for NYG...?) There is a case this is the perfect guy to develop behind Eli with no real threat of a QB controversy now, but who projects very well to a WCO.



If it's Watson or another QB, especially in the 1st, it will be cool to know who the QB of the future is already. Having a great prospect under Eli's wing for a few years is really really enticing. I love Watson, would tip my cap for Reese for having some balls if they took him at 23.

If Cook, Williams, Davis and Howard are gone I think it's Mahomes or Watson. With an outside chance of Adoree Jackson



With an outside chance of Adoree Jackson

RE: What does Jordan Raanan say?

Quote: .....

I saw some of Jordan's after dark questions last night. FWIW it said Ramcyzk and Njoku didn't seem like choices for Giants.

Nope. Low ball velocity, and 30 INTs in the last two seasons. Kizer is more likely than Watson IMO, but Watson will likely be gone anyway.



Kizer is more likely than Watson IMO, but Watson will likely be gone anyway.

I doubt he is the choice but if he is there, I would have no trouble taking him. Kid is courageous, tough and no game is too big for him. He may throw too many INTs but he finds a way to overcome his mistakes. Just looks like a winner. Seems like the kind of athlete who is willing to say, "Get on my back. I will carry you." So far has backed that up. I would be surprised that he is there at 23 but who really knows?



I would be surprised that he is there at 23 but who really knows?

RE: Nope.

Quote: Low ball velocity, and 30 INTs in the last two seasons.



Kizer is more likely than Watson IMO, but Watson will likely be gone anyway.



Haha, sounds like someone we are familiar with?

the INTS don't bother me at all it's that Watson doesn't necessarily look like a guy that can play from the pocket on a regular basis. Just doesn't seem like a guy like that is worth building your team around. if he was a Russel Wilson type? Sign me the hell up. Wilson is a rare breed. Wilson can do both. Watson does check off a lot of boxes but I just don't see it. At 23? He won't make it that far anyway.



Watson does check off a lot of boxes but I just don't see it. At 23? He won't make it that far anyway.

Won't be available at 23 I think it will come down to a edge rusher or CB as BPA at 23. The 2 TE's and Bolles will also be drafted before number 23 .

I think it's pass rusher or one of the RBs. I can't shake this feeling that Giants take Christian McCaffrey if he's there. I have been bitching all year about the need for another RB, but I think I take the passrusher if both players are near equal on the board. Then take the RB later.

or TE ..but howard will be gone. Maybe the Miami kid. Every day I change my mind lol

RE: or TE

Quote: ..but howard will be gone. Maybe the Miami kid. Every day I change my mind lol

Jordan has been down on Njoku from day 1...wonder if that's just his opinion or if he knows Giants aren't interested.

Raanan has been saying McCaffrey/Bolles/Cunningham the MOST when it comes to pick 23. Read into that what you will...

I've seen Watson mocked as high as 6th (Fox) and as low as 30th (Walter). Interesting.

I've convinced myself they will reach for that right tackle.

Literally not even for 1 second. shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/31/2017 3:34 pm : link Drafting a QB in the first round would be diametrically opposed to everything they've done this offseason... going all in for Eli's final years.



If they drafted a QB in the first round, that would mean they viewed the player they selected as almost a top of the draft prospect. I don't see any of these guys that way, although I like a few of them.

lucid post juncie very lucid

RE: Literally not even for 1 second.

Quote: Drafting a QB in the first round would be diametrically opposed to everything they've done this offseason... going all in for Eli's final years.



If they drafted a QB in the first round, that would mean they viewed the player they selected as almost a top of the draft prospect. I don't see any of these guys that way, although I like a few of them.



Or setting themselves up to compete immediately when Eli retires.

I don't think so. I think the Giants are all in and are trying to win a Super Bowl right now. They're going to want to take a player in the first round who helps them THIS year.

RE: I don't think so.

Quote: I think the Giants are all in and are trying to win a Super Bowl right now. They're going to want to take a player in the first round who helps them THIS year.



I agree Arc and believe they grab a guy for RT. Pugh, Richburg & Fluker are signed for this year only.

No Didn't even bother reading your long write up to answer. Good job though, looks like you have a lot of time to kill.

I like Watson quite a bit That said, nowadays I don't think it's worth taking a quarterback with a high pick unless you're playing him from day one. The transition from college is smoother than ever, and college football is full of mobile quarterbacks playing in sophisticated offenses. There will be more guys with Watson's skill set next year, the year after, and the year after.

I believe that the Giants are blowing smoke rich in DC : 3/31/2017 3:56 pm : link They NEED to convince any team that wants Watson to trade up past them to push someone else down. I think that they are concerned that perceived needs will cause teams to leap-frog them in the draft to get guys at those positions (TE, OL, DE) before the Giants pick.



Thus, I firmly believe that it is nothing more than an attempt to convince teams that they are SERIOUS about Watson (and expect some claims about CB and DT too) to prevent teams from moving ahead of them to take positions that they really want- and get at least one or two teams to actually trade up to prevent the Giants from taking Watson (or some CB or DT)- allowing more guys at positions the Giants actually want to fall to them.

Nope, no suspicion at all By the,way, I believe Webb followed the coach from TT to Cal and that's when Mahomes got the job. I don't think he was beat out.

I would be disappointed with any QB in the 1st 2 rounds Rudy5757 : 3/31/2017 3:58 pm : link Look at what the draft has done for our team the last 2 years, we have built a good depth of talent from these drafts, players that have a lot of contributions. A QB is not going to help us this year or most likely next year in any way. If it's anyone other than Eli for the next 2 years we are done anyway.



We need the top 2 rounds to produce like it has the last 2 years and we will have a shot to win it all. We need a 1st round contributor imo. I would be even more disappointed with a trade up scenario in rounds 1 and 2. If you do it when you have a playoff team you better be 100% right. If you do it when you are 4-12 its no big deal. The worst case scenario we draft a guy in 1st round and he is not the guy and miss out on players that could have helped put us over the top. NFL is a win now league, we have very little time with ELI and are a few pieces short. This is the time to be short sighted because Eli's window is closing.



Yes you can miss on a prospect at any position but QB has one of the highest fail rates. A QB will not help this team for until the 3rd season. Keep trying guys in the 4th - 7th round the next 2 years. I would rather get a championship than have our QB of the future. If we fail this season then we will be in position to draft a better QB next year.

I think we go Anthony Davis in rd. 1

Please No Trainmaster : 3/31/2017 4:01 pm : link We don't need another "Tommy Maddox moment" (Although Eli a few years older than Elway was when Reeves drafted Maddox).



Take another 4th round flyer on a QB if the Giants must grab a QB in 2017. It sounds like 2018 is a much better year for QBs.



Go BPA in round 1 of course, but a TE, CB, OL, DE, LB would be preferred.

Yes I believe that Reese would draft Watson. Archer : 3/31/2017 4:02 pm : link But that would be a major mistake and put the Giants back for years.

Watson has a poor arm, perhaps the weakest of all the top quarterbacks.



His weak arm gives the defense the opportunity to close on his throws.His interceptions are not due to inaccuracy, but, due to the ball hanging.



Watson is a west coast QB for a dome or warm weather team.



RE: Yes I believe that Reese would draft Watson.

Quote: But that would be a major mistake and put the Giants back for years.

Watson has a poor arm, perhaps the weakest of all the top quarterbacks.



His weak arm gives the defense the opportunity to close on his throws.His interceptions are not due to inaccuracy, but, due to the ball hanging.



Watson is a west coast QB for a dome or warm weather team.



Agreed. Watson's arm isn't strong enough for the winds at the Meadowlands.

RE: Yes I believe that Reese would draft Watson.

Quote: But that would be a major mistake and put the Giants back for years.

Watson has a poor arm, perhaps the weakest of all the top quarterbacks.



His weak arm gives the defense the opportunity to close on his throws.His interceptions are not due to inaccuracy, but, due to the ball hanging.



Watson is a west coast QB for a dome or warm weather team.

They said the same thing about Joe Montana.

While I do have a feeling that Watson is Reese's type of QB, I don't believe there is a good chance they will grab one this year. There's really no need, unless they are 100% sold on someone, which I doubt. Definitely not in the 1st round. Most likely not in the second. Probably not in rounds 3-7.



Definitely not in the 1st round. Most likely not in the second. Probably not in rounds 3-7.

Stan



Montana's arm strength was under rated. He could make all the throws.

He could compensate for some difficult throws with anticipation and touch



Watson is not Montana,



There are many scouts that believe that Watson is a third round pick.



From Walter Football on Watson.



Quote: “I should note that no team we’ve spoken to has Deshaun Watson as a first round prospect. One high ranking personnel man in the NFC told me that he has Watson as a third-round prospect. “

Quote: “NFL franchises considered him (Watson) to be a second day prospect, even before his woeful pro day…”







Montana's arm strength was under rated. He could make all the throws.He could compensate for some difficult throws with anticipation and touchWatson is not Montana,There are many scouts that believe that Watson is a third round pick.

If we get a QB this year, I like the guy from Penn ...in the later rounds ... If you do that, you could still draft a QB high next year if it had to go that way.



If you do that, you could still draft a QB high next year if it had to go that way.

George Young's commandment... He needs to be the toughest guy on the field.

I would bet they dont draft Watson. Don't think they will draft a QB at all.

Anyone have a sneaking suspicion it's Deshaun Watson?... ...if it's a QB , which I highly doubt, I expect it to be Watson.

RE: Nope, no suspicion at all

Quote: By the,way, I believe Webb followed the coach from TT to Cal and that's when Mahomes got the job. I don't think he was beat out.

That's not even close to accurate. Webb began the 2014 season as the starter for Texas Tech and then suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October. Mahomes stepped in as a true freshman and never gave the job back. In essence, Webb got Wally Pipp-ed. He was the backup to Mahomes in 2015 and then used his graduate transfer opportunity to go to Cal for the 2016 season, but not before having already committed to Colorado.



That's not even close to accurate. Webb began the 2014 season as the starter for Texas Tech and then suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October. Mahomes stepped in as a true freshman and never gave the job back. In essence, Webb got Wally Pipp-ed. He was the backup to Mahomes in 2015 and then used his graduate transfer opportunity to go to Cal for the 2016 season, but not before having already committed to Colorado. Webb has some interesting skills and talent but he should be a 3rd round prospect with upside. Instead, it sounds like he's on the rise to such a degree that all of his upside is already baked into his potential draft position. That seems to happen with a few prospects every year.

Manny, RE: arm strength



Quote: Watson’s all-around game is what makes him such a special talent. His arm is an impressive piece of the overall package of tools. After watching Watson in the national championship game last season, NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks, a former scout, heaped praise on the Clemson QB. "As a deep-ball thrower, Watson shows outstanding arm strength and range on vertical routes. He easily drops the ball 'down the chute' on throws down the boundary, but also displays the zip and velocity to fire the ball between defenders on seam routes along the hashes." Watson led all Power Five QBs last season with 18 touchdowns on throws of 20 or more yards.



I would also suggest that pure arm strength is "down the list" of tangibles you're looking for in a WCO QB. This article, and many others online if you google Deshaun Watson arm strength, suggest he has outstanding arm strength:

49 MPH

Quote:

As for Deshaun Watson, he had an inconsistent showing. His deep ball was good, but his accuracy was underwhelming. Watson needed a great day because of numerous lingering concerns from NFL teams, as well as his poor showing in the throwing-power drill at the combine, as his ball velocity measured at just 49 mph, which was far worse than the other top quarterbacks:



Below are the combine stats for velocity in MPH. 49 MPH is considered to be below standard.

Quote:

Pat Mahomes: 60 mph

Davis Webb: 59 mph

DeShone Kizer: 56 mph

Jerod Evans: 55 mph

Mitchell Trubisky: 55 mph

Brad Kaaya: 53 mph

Nathan Peterman: 53 mph

The article you refer to was in June, here is what was reported at Watson's pro day; Below are the combine stats for velocity in MPH. 49 MPH is considered to be below standard.

wow thanks archer area junc : 9:53 am : link I had not seen that. Interesting that all the reports have said his zip on the ball was good during Combine and Pro Day.



Regardless, if you're fitting him into this offense I don't think it's a big deal. He would not be a fit for KG's offense that is for damn sure.

I pretty much agree all the way Put it this way, if he's there do you see him making it to 24? Even a conservative bet puts that at 50-50.