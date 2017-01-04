Flowers Question mushroom : 4/1/2017 7:49 am OK I know he has been discusses ad nauseum but a few posters have mentioned that he played well in last seasons final two games, namely the Washington and Green Bay games. Is that true? If so it seems that it is a very positive sign that the light has gone on. Anybody actually review his play in the those games and care to comment?

It's true UConn4523 : 4/1/2017 7:57 am : link there's just a large portion of this board that would rather focus on evertrhing else and ignore progress.

He played good in several games last season. est1986 : 4/1/2017 8:02 am : link Alot of his pressures are allowed when someone just uses pure speed to go around him. IMHO when he is bad it looks really bad.. like for instance he is slow out of his stance and a guy is already halfway around him and then boom, sack, fumble Eli. He is younger than Lamp and Ramzyck and much younger than Bolles, he was a better prospect coming out than those guys and he already has a two year jump on those guys, not just NFL exp. LT exp. He is our LT, hate it or love it. He is 22, count me in as one of the guys who thinks Flowers still has a really good chance of being a really good LT in the mold of Jason Peters/Trent Williams. Fingers crossed.

Over the last 2 months mrvax : 4/1/2017 8:59 am : link BBI posters have noted several Oline guys, including LTs who turned it on in year 3. I'm cautiously optimistic.



There is no light PaulN : 4/1/2017 9:01 am : link Only the train light if you look. Hard work, that is what it takes, he was a kid thrown into a position too soon because of a player that got injured when he was supposed to play on the right side.



Then the problem was this, do we keep him there and let him go through the growing pains, the answer was yes, it was not real popular when we all saw how raw he was, for him to get better and be what he can be takes two things.



1- Time, with time comes experience. 2- Hard work, if he devoted himself to the hard work he could develop into a good left tackle.



He is supposed to be working his ass off this off season, the other thing that did not help was him getting injured early, then time goes into healing the injury and takes away from teaching and learning the position.



People want to make this into something it isn't, he has the talent, he needed time and needed to put in the work, I think we are going to see the pay off start to materialize, if the reports are true and he is able to stay healthy we could see a very different player next season. I remember time was needed for Jumbo Elliot. He became a very good left tackle, but he was raw and needed time also. I see a very similar situation here with Flowers.



I would have left him at right tackle for a couple of years, players do that all the time, but now that we are here maybe we reap the benefits of the tough two years we just watched with the kid.

Finally grizz299 : 4/1/2017 9:10 am : link A thread that makes sense and drives away the rain (Do Flower's need rain?) and the Nihilists.

Tunsil started last year at guard. Smith...two years before the move to OLT. Pace...guard year one.. etc. etc.

The folks who work with him and virtually live with him are confident. They make millions and work full time, JOe Fan started his senior year at Smallville High in 1990.

Just a hunch: go with the former.



More excuses made for this guy than Carter has pills HomerJones45 : 4/1/2017 9:35 am : link He had several years of coaching in a top college program where he was a LT and two years of coaching and experience as a starter and he's having the same issues as on his draft report. But he's a No. 1 pick, GM Jr is behind him and the fan toadies are lining up support.



Doesn't matter. GM Jr has decreed Flowers is the left tackle so hope for the best and that Eli's health insurance is paid up.

RE: More excuses made for this guy than Carter has pills Big Blue '56 : 4/1/2017 9:37 am : link

Quote: He had several years of coaching in a top college program where he was a LT and two years of coaching and experience as a starter and he's having the same issues as on his draft report. But he's a No. 1 pick, GM Jr is behind him and the fan toadies are lining up support.



Doesn't matter. GM Jr has decreed Flowers is the left tackle so hope for the best and that Eli's health insurance is paid up.



Gene, when exactly did you turn on John Mara? I thought you were very supportive during our SB runs. Am I misremembering, my friend?

I'll admit that it's possible for him to turn things around Ira : 4/1/2017 10:13 am : link in his third season, but the more time goes by that he has the exact same problem, the more skeptical I get.

I hope Solari can get him to keep his head up Simms11 : 4/1/2017 10:49 am : link when he gets beat around the edge!

RE: More excuses made for this guy than Carter has pills UConn4523 : 4/1/2017 10:58 am : link

Quote: He had several years of coaching in a top college program where he was a LT and two years of coaching and experience as a starter and he's having the same issues as on his draft report. But he's a No. 1 pick, GM Jr is behind him and the fan toadies are lining up support.



Doesn't matter. GM Jr has decreed Flowers is the left tackle so hope for the best and that Eli's health insurance is paid up.



Why shouldn't fans support him? Such an odd take to have on any player on this team. And they aren't excuses, how many above average, heck even just average 21 year old starting LTs are their in the NFL? I'll wait....

The OL need to be better.... George from PA : 4/1/2017 11:00 am : link Both improving pass protection and run blocking.



I do not know how to do it.....I need them to do it.

unfortunately mdc1 : 4/1/2017 11:09 am : link the team is caught in the question "should I double down on stupid" problem. The guys seems like the passion might not be there. Who knows when the switch will click with him or maybe there is nothing else?



In any professional work space they encourage you to hit the road when passion is not there as you are not helping anyone including yourself. Find a safe space somewhere else. Ship has probably sailed already and he will turn into Will Beatty. If so, shame on the team for not cutting him loose or finding some safe spot of mediocrity to cover the financial investment. Right now he is a financial investment with no return. We are squandering precious time with a QB that is heading into the sunset.

We all mushroom : 4/1/2017 11:11 am : link Know of his problems but has anyone of the posters much more knowledgeable than I analyze Flowers last two games ? I am just trying to figure out if those positive comments were truthful or just wishful thinking.



move him to guard annexOPR : 4/1/2017 11:29 am : link like they did with the last reach on a tackle in the 1st round (Pugh) and watch him flourish. Let him slide in at RG where his freakish size/strength combo would allow him to dominate anyone in his way - he's shown flashes of brilliance in the run game, another year of "struggling with speed rushers" and the shift needs to be made.





he played on 1 leg as a rookie annexOPR : 4/1/2017 11:31 am : link the "passion" is the least of my concerns

RE: RE: More excuses made for this guy than Carter has pills RetroJint : 4/1/2017 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13413940 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





He had several years of coaching in a top college program where he was a LT and two years of coaching and experience as a starter and he's having the same issues as on his draft report. But he's a No. 1 pick, GM Jr is behind him and the fan toadies are lining up support.



Doesn't matter. GM Jr has decreed Flowers is the left tackle so hope for the best and that Eli's health insurance is paid up.







Gene, when exactly did you turn on John Mara? I thought you were very supportive during our SB runs. Am I misremembering, my friend?



If I may respond for Jonesie, perhaps it was after the '11 Super Bowl when Mara started to act more like Jerruh with each passing season (with the exception of not providing the necessary $ to support his HOF coach.) Or in more familial circumstances like his Dad acted in the sixties and seventies.



If I may respond for Jonesie, perhaps it was after the '11 Super Bowl when Mara started to act more like Jerruh with each passing season (with the exception of not providing the necessary $ to support his HOF coach.) Or in more familial circumstances like his Dad acted in the sixties and seventies.

As for Flowers, outside the Giants bubble he is almost universally considered a bust pick. The Giants either still believe in him or are deluding themselves into continuing to believe in him. That's dangerous . It's cult-like . I haven't given up hope. Better have a backup plan, however,

Cult like? UConn4523 : 4/1/2017 11:52 am : link Where do people come up with this shit from?

mushroom, you might want to check out Eric's game reviews... Klaatu : 4/1/2017 12:11 pm : link



From the Washington game:



Quote: Offenisve Line



Marshall Newhouse started at right tackle for Bobby Hart (forearm). The offensive line had a solid game. Against a Redskins team that had 37 sacks coming into the game, the line allowed one sack and only two quarterback hits. New York also rushed for a season-high 161 yards. Ereck Flowers was flagged for holding and Newhouse for illegal use of hands, the latter wiping out a 16-yard gain on 3rd-and-8 and leading to a punt. Left guard Justin Pugh gave up the only sack on a spin move by former Giants defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins in the 4th quarter.



From the Green Bay game:



Quote: Offensive Line



It was not a strong effort by the Giants up front. The Packers are no slouches against the run (8th in the NFL) or rushing the passer (40 sacks). Both showed as the Giants running backs were held to 59 yards on 16 carries (3.7 yards per carry) and Eli Manning was sacked twice with three quarterback hits. The Giants were only penalized twice on offense, but false starts by Ereck Flowers and Marshall Newhouse on 1st-and-10 stymied drives before they got started and led to two three-and-outs. The interior trio did not distinguish themselves with their run blocking as each had breakdowns that disrupted running plays, including the killer failed 3rd-and-1 effort late in the first half. The Giants could not run the ball despite the fact that the Packers played both safeties deep (cover 2). Julius Peppers got the first sack against Ereck Flowers, but that was a bit of a coverage sack where Eli ran into Peppers. Flowers later gave up a pressure by Peppers on 3rd-and-6 early in the 3rd quarter leading to a punt. On the second and last sack, Flowers was cleanly beaten by LB Clay Matthews, who stripped the ball from Manning for the final nail in the coffin. Marshall gave up one big hit on Manning late in the game.



I don't have any real answers about what to do with Flowers. I still have some faith that he can become a serviceable LT at the very least, and that's bolstered by the fact that two of the more knowledgeable posters here - particularly when it comes to O-Line play - B in ALB and Joey in VA - haven't given up on him yet. Indeed, I believe they've said that the odds are that he will improve. Of course, that remains to be seen, but as I said, it does give me hope. Where you can read things like this:From the Washington game:From the Green Bay game:I don't have any real answers about what to do with Flowers. I still have some faith that he can become a serviceable LT at the very least, and that's bolstered by the fact that two of the more knowledgeable posters here - particularly when it comes to O-Line play - B in ALB and Joey in VA - haven't given up on him yet. Indeed, I believe they've said that the odds are that he will improve. Of course, that remains to be seen, but as I said, it does give me hope.

He's Going Into the Season As the Starting OLT Suburbanites : 4/1/2017 12:18 pm : link But e'll have a short leash, they Giants aren't going to piss away the season because Flowers technique isn't working at OLT. They'll draft OL's this year and with Fluker they have some flexibility to move people around. At 23 with two full seasons under his belt there's no excuses for Flowers not to progress to at least a middle of the road LT. It's on him.

He didn't play well. He played better for him. Devon : 4/1/2017 12:18 pm : link This GB game some are touting was one of his best games... it still resulted him in giving up four pressures, an additional sack (that definitely wasn't coverage), and a false start penalty when they were already on their own 11.



There isn't much to do or ponder at this point other than hoping he builds off even that type of improvement though. He's going to be the starting LT again.

Flowers @ LT annexOPR : 4/1/2017 12:29 pm : link Rhett Ellison to the rescue! [no sarcasm, he's going to do wonders for the OL deficiencies]

Can poor balance RAIN : 4/1/2017 12:33 pm : link Be corrected? It's his issue. He sounds like he's pissed and working on it this summer. There are certain types of speed rushers that will give him fits until can stop leaning and dropping his head.

... annexOPR : 4/1/2017 12:44 pm : link part of the reason I think the giants "overpaid" Ellison is because they view him as an extension of the OL and went with the cheaper alternative to paying mediocre OT ridiculous contracts. he is going to do wonders for the run game and keep Eli upright to hit Shepard/Marshall/ODB.



I'd rather have Ellison/Fluker added than pretty much any other OL signing I've seen this offseason around the league. [Whitworth would've been nice, but we'd be having the same conversation in 2 years, so whatever]

So we are going to base his performance, Doomster : 4/1/2017 12:48 pm : link more, on the last two games of the season, vs the last two seasons?



His consistency in both seasons is this....poor technique(a new OL coach did not change one thing).....can't handle speed rushers.....and the freakin' penalties....and, he is over rated in the running game...



That being said, do you want to take a chance on another rookie taking his place? Do you move Pugh over? Or do you keep him, there, and for once, give him a TE that will put a chip block on the DE.....why in the world, this simple play, especially on third down, was hardly ever used, just drives me crazy....

By the way, Doomster : 4/1/2017 12:52 pm : link I hit the link for Ellison, and also watched the "highlight" reel......Yawn......to think we once had the Black Unicorn....

keep Pugh at LG annexOPR : 4/1/2017 12:54 pm : link where he is 1 of the best in the league.



I know theres the "high pick" bias / they should be LTs, but I view the OL as a unit and if a guy is thriving at 1 position - you don't mess it up.



I've said a few times before, but I honestly think Flowers @ RG would allow him to play to his strengths and ultimately end up being a dominant all-pro caliber RG.



If there is not marked improvement in his game/year 3, this needs to be addressed.

Ellison's "highlight" reel is a joke annexOPR : 4/1/2017 12:57 pm : link and his contributions will not be noted by many during the season.



sustaining drives and actually being able to convert a 3rd and short with a running play are not glamorous, but they were a huge issue last season - and Ellison's signing is going to go a long way in rectifying that hole in the offense.

Pugh is hardly one of the best in the league. Klaatu : 4/1/2017 12:58 pm : link And the Giants should be prepared to lose him next year unless they're willing to meet his contract demands, which, as of now, are huge.

My eyes/PFF says otherwise annexOPR : 4/1/2017 1:00 pm : link but OK.



Pugh is an excellent LG, ideal for this system, and his loss was a huge blow. He's thrived @ LG (compared to his play at T) - and should remain there.

Pugh may be the best of a bad bunch, but so what? Klaatu : 4/1/2017 1:17 pm : link Is he worth ten million a year? If not, you'd better be prepared to replace him in 2018. I'd rather have the Giants draft an OG/RT (or two) this year instead of throwing good money after bad with another 1st-round pick on an OT.

RE: keep Pugh at LG Diver_Down : 4/1/2017 1:28 pm : link

Quote: where he is 1 of the best in the league.



I know theres the "high pick" bias / they should be LTs, but I view the OL as a unit and if a guy is thriving at 1 position - you don't mess it up.



I've said a few times before, but I honestly think Flowers @ RG would allow him to play to his strengths and ultimately end up being a dominant all-pro caliber RG.



If there is not marked improvement in his game/year 3, this needs to be addressed.



The biggest problem for the Giants if Flowers doesn't show marked improvement by the end of this upcoming season is that he will be entering the final year of his rookie contract. They can not consider picking up his 5th year option based on his performance to date. If by some chance that he begins to prove capable of the task, they still are not likely to pick up the option as it is calculated differently for Top 10 picks as compared to other 1st round picks. Also, the deadline to pick up the option is next May. So any consideration to guarantee him $15mil will be based on 1 year of performance. With no 5th year option, he will be playing on the last year of his contract.



It is a reality that with the current CBA and the salary inflation with players, franchises do not have the luxury of providing a scholarship for years while they wait for a player to develop that is drafted in the Top 10.



Franchises who are picking in the Top 10 need surefire starters. If no player is certain when a team is on clock, they would be wise to not make a selection and let their time lapse. Next team would be on the clock, and once the slotting is past the Top 10, then they can submit a pick. The 5th year option is much more affordable for picks 11-32. In comment 13414070 annexOPR said:The biggest problem for the Giants if Flowers doesn't show marked improvement by the end of this upcoming season is that he will be entering the final year of his rookie contract. They can not consider picking up his 5th year option based on his performance to date. If by some chance that he begins to prove capable of the task, they still are not likely to pick up the option as it is calculated differently for Top 10 picks as compared to other 1st round picks. Also, the deadline to pick up the option is next May. So any consideration to guarantee him $15mil will be based on 1 year of performance. With no 5th year option, he will be playing on the last year of his contract.It is a reality that with the current CBA and the salary inflation with players, franchises do not have the luxury of providing a scholarship for years while they wait for a player to develop that is drafted in the Top 10.Franchises who are picking in the Top 10 need surefire starters. If no player is certain when a team is on clock, they would be wise to not make a selection and let their time lapse. Next team would be on the clock, and once the slotting is past the Top 10, then they can submit a pick. The 5th year option is much more affordable for picks 11-32.

Pugh is a damn good Guard PatersonPlank : 4/1/2017 1:39 pm : link He played a Pro Bowl level last year before his injury slowed him down. Leave him there and he'll be one of the best at the position.

RE: Pugh is a damn good Guard Klaatu : 4/1/2017 1:45 pm : link

Quote: He played a Pro Bowl level last year before his injury slowed him down. Leave him there and he'll be one of the best at the position.



He hasn't played a full 16-game season since his rookie year, 2013. And even if he does go the distance in 2017 and plays well, he's already made a ton of noise about a new contract. You have to ask yourself if he's worth what it will cost to keep him? In comment 13414106 PatersonPlank said:He hasn't played a full 16-game season since his rookie year, 2013. And even if he does go the distance in 2017 and plays well, he's already made a ton of noise about a new contract. You have to ask yourself if he's worth what it will cost to keep him?

let's let the biggest weakness on offense annexOPR : 4/1/2017 4:08 pm : link get worse by letting the best OL on the team walk.



he's a health risk? so's everyone on the field. he's also 1 of the best at his position when on the field - and should be paid accordingly. absolutely perfect fit as a LG in an offense like Mcadoo's.

Pugh PaulN : 4/1/2017 4:41 pm : link Is a good player, not a great player, plus he missed games and that must be factored in when ranking a player. I want to keep him, as does everyone, but the team needs to be prepared and needs to prepare in case we do lose him, what is wrong with saying that. last I looked he is not a pro bowl player, nor is he even mentioned in that company, I know it's a lot of popularity, but it is tough to call him great.

Why does anyone care what a player UConn4523 : 4/1/2017 4:45 pm : link says they want in their next contract? Do Giants fans think everyone will be cheap and have a discount to stay here? Hankins wants $10 million a year and so far that isn't looking so hot for him.



If the Giants want to keep Pugh they will have the money to do it. If he's getting much better offers, then maybe they let him walk. Pretty sure his games missed will be a factor to anyone bidding on him, it isn't a secret.

Klattu mushroom : 4/1/2017 5:37 pm : link Thanks, that is the kind of info I was looking for . Doomster I wasn't discounting all of Flowers other games, I was wondering that if it indeed was true that he played well he may have finally turned the corner. While the reviews weren't totally negative they weren't as positive as others seemed to indicate. We shall see.

RE: Hey, let's put Flowers at center, Diver_Down : 4/1/2017 7:01 pm : link

Quote: and bring back the QB sneak.



While we are at it, we can sign J-Load. J-Load running behind Flowers would be awesome to see once. In comment 13414252 CT Charlie said:While we are at it, we can sign J-Load. J-Load running behind Flowers would be awesome to see once.

RE: It's true ReneNYG1 : 9:19 am : link

Quote: there's just a large portion of this board that would rather focus on evertrhing else and ignore progress.



I agree we are focusing on his errors much like Apple it's a learning curve involved as long as we can see progress we should judge his future potential on things that happen while he was in the learning curve,he is very young so the potential to improve is huge .I really want to trade up for McCaffery in this draft,his dad was a Giant we have to respect out tradition and trust in our Giant greats gene pool,LOL,the kid is awesome in a full attack on ground and pass and is the best receiver in this draft by a large margin,his feet are amazing. In comment 13413888 UConn4523 said:I agree we are focusing on his errors much like Apple it's a learning curve involved as long as we can see progress we should judge his future potential on things that happen while he was in the learning curve,he is very young so the potential to improve is huge .I really want to trade up for McCaffery in this draft,his dad was a Giant we have to respect out tradition and trust in our Giant greats gene pool,LOL,the kid is awesome in a full attack on ground and pass and is the best receiver in this draft by a large margin,his feet are amazing.

RE: keep Pugh at LG

Diver_Down : 4/1/2017 1:28 pm : link : reply

Diver_Down : 4/1/2017 1:28 pm : link : reply



The biggest problem for the Giants if Flowers doesn't show marked improvement by the end of this upcoming season is that he will be entering the final year of his rookie contract. They can not consider picking up his 5th year option based on his performance to date. If by some chance that he begins to prove capable of the task, they still are not likely to pick up the option as it is calculated differently for Top 10 picks as compared to other 1st round picks. Also, the deadline to pick up the option is next May. So any consideration to guarantee him $15mil will be based on 1 year of performance. With no 5th year option, he will be playing on the last year of his contract.







His rookie contract is over......he is playing this season on the fifth year option, that's why he is getting 8.8M this year.......so why haven't the Giants signed him to a new contract? Because they are hedging their bet.....If instead of giving him the 8.8M, they signed him to a new deal, they could have saved some cap room....but they didn't....Why? Because I think he is a one year rental because they don't think he can fulfill a multiyear deal, at the money he wants....he was drafted as a tackle, but plays better as a guard....nothing spectacular.....I think if the Giants draft OL this year, it is to replace Pugh, rather than Flowers, mainly because the better Tackles will be gone....