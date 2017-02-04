Raanan - Giants won't Draft QB in Early Rounds

|
|Do you think they'll draft a QB in this year's draft?
Yes. The question is more likely at what point of the draft. It still remains highly unlikely the Giants take a quarterback in the first round, unless Deshaun Watson or Mitchell Trubisky slip badly. Even the second seems doubtful. They were not especially high on the quarterback class entering the combine and it's unlikely much has changed now. Some of these prospects might have intrigued them, but it would be a surprise if they're willing to take a risk on any of these risky projects in the first two rounds. The best bet is they take a shot on someone like Nathan Peterman, Josh Dobbs or Jerrod Evans in the middle rounds.
|He is slow and not a mobile QB, McAdoo likes mobile QBS.
|For players we were thought to be targeting, I like the ambiguity of our interests.
|feels the way being suggested here.
What myth? The Giants definitely were rumored to be interested in the two players taken right before their pick, and those players were selected by teams that traded up in front of the Giants. We'll never know if the Giants would have taken Floyd or Conklin over Apple, but they absolutely were rumored to be interested in those players. I don't see what is mythical about that.
|Don't think he's NFL ready today, but an apprenticeship under a QB friendly staff and veteran QB would have him ready in a couple of years. McAdoo obviously has interest, going to his pro day. I'm not against drafting a QB in the first round depending on who's available at #23.I don't think Mahomes will be there when we draft in the second round.
| Knows as much as most on this board.
He basically hedged his bets with throwing out a couple of names.
It's click bait after all the articles on QB's from the past 2 days.
I believe McAdoo is intrigued by Mahomes and his raw abilities and with his Green Bay history, Mahomes is Farve/Rodgers type.
| What is your suggested plan for replacing Eli? Ride him until his performance has dropped off noticeably? And then what? Hope "the guy" is sitting there the year we need him and is available where we are drafting? Or just take a guy in the middle rounds, because "hey, Brady was a 6th round pick and look how that turned out?"
I don' have a strong feeling about any of the QBs so I don't have a strong feeling that they should or should not take one high this year. But if there is a guy sitting there at 23 that the Giants felt could be a long term starter with a couple years of grrooming, they would be stupid not to take him. Waiting until you need a QB before having a plan to get one is a great way to spend several years drafting in the top 10.
QB is too important a position to not have a definite plan for going forward.
Very, very simple: If you expect Eli to play at a good to high level for the next 5-7 years as I do(assuming he wants to. He's in great shape, durable and healthy as a horse), then there's no need to draft this year. If you think he's lost a lot, then sure. If the OL allows him to step up into the pocket(his strength) and gives him reasonable time, he will last as long as Brady and Brees, imo..If not, then perhaps he has just 2-3 years left before the beatings take their toll..
| Waiting until you need a QB before having a plan to get one is a great way to spend several years drafting in the top 10.
QB is too important a position to not have a definite plan for going forward.
Great let's say he has 5 good years left. What if business takes over and you do not want to pay a 39 yr old QB 20+ million anymore?
You have a young stud QB on the bench that allows you to spend money else where?
McAdoo might want his open QB that is more mobile and he can build an offense around.
Simms and Collins had years left in the tank.
I love Eli and really enjoy watching him play but I am not sure McAdoo and the Giants want him for 5 more years.
IMO this is his last 2 or 3 years in blue.
|The only guy I'd take a flyer on this draft is Webb from Berkeley. He's got the size, arm, and smarts, and you can get him in the 2nd or 3rd (if lucky). He was really impressive during the Senior Bowl earning the MVP. If he was there in the 3rd I'd grab him and see if he could fill the bill, and I'd consider him in Rd 2. He has just as much chance of being the top QB in this draft as anyone else.
| It's "highly unlikely they will draft one early, UNLESS Watson or Trubisky slip.
Get off the fence Jordan.
|They're drafting to make a run this season and the next 2-3. Drafting a QB early isn't in the plans.