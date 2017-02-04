Raanan - Giants won't Draft QB in Early Rounds gidiefor : Mod : 4/2/2017 11:01 am : 4/2/2017 11:01 am Quote: Do you think they'll draft a QB in this year's draft?



Yes. The question is more likely at what point of the draft. It still remains highly unlikely the Giants take a quarterback in the first round, unless Deshaun Watson or Mitchell Trubisky slip badly. Even the second seems doubtful. They were not especially high on the quarterback class entering the combine and it's unlikely much has changed now. Some of these prospects might have intrigued them, but it would be a surprise if they're willing to take a risk on any of these risky projects in the first two rounds. The best bet is they take a shot on someone like Nathan Peterman, Josh Dobbs or Jerrod Evans in the middle rounds.



- more Giants Mailbag -

- ( - more Giants Mailbag - Bank on Giants drafting quarterback -- just not in early rounds - ( New Window

No way to Peterman... Blue Angel : 4/2/2017 11:04 am : link He is slow and not a mobile QB, McAdoo likes mobile QBS.

Jerrod Evans has talent BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/2/2017 11:15 am : link He is a project though. He can make the throws but has trouble with getting through reads.



That's the problem with the NCAA right now. Not many teams play with a system where there isn't a 1 read and go type offense.

RE: No way to Peterman... Ten Ton Hammer : 4/2/2017 11:19 am : link

Quote: He is slow and not a mobile QB, McAdoo likes mobile QBS.



Do we know that? Maybe he just likes good QBs who can get the job done. Not a commentary on Peterman. I don't know him, but if they pick a QB, it'll be the one with the best head and arm, not the best athlete. In comment 13414518 Blue Angel said:Do we know that? Maybe he just likes good QBs who can get the job done. Not a commentary on Peterman. I don't know him, but if they pick a QB, it'll be the one with the best head and arm, not the best athlete.

I'm a big Mahomes fan TheMick7 : 4/2/2017 11:19 am : link Don't think he's NFL ready today, but an apprenticeship under a QB friendly staff and veteran QB would have him ready in a couple of years. McAdoo obviously has interest, going to his pro day. I'm not against drafting a QB in the first round depending on who's available at #23.I don't think Mahomes will be there when we draft in the second round.

After last year's draft, where two teams jumped us Lurts : 4/2/2017 11:23 am : link For players we were thought to be targeting, I like the ambiguity of our interests.

RE: After last year's draft, where two teams jumped us BillT : 4/2/2017 11:33 am : link

Quote: For players we were thought to be targeting, I like the ambiguity of our interests.

This myth will never die. In comment 13414529 Lurts said:This myth will never die.

They've put in a whole lot of diligence post-combine for a team that Devon : 4/2/2017 11:35 am : link feels the way being suggested here.

Very misleading by Raanan. GiantGolfer : 4/2/2017 11:42 am : link It's "highly unlikely they will draft one early, UNLESS Watson or Trubisky slip.



Get off the fence Jordan.

RE: They've put in a whole lot of diligence post-combine for a team that Ten Ton Hammer : 4/2/2017 11:46 am : link

Quote: feels the way being suggested here.



The Giants meet every year with a large number of players, but on multiple occasions they've drafted players who admit they weren't even sure the Giants were really considering them, or players who have not had a reported meeting with the team.



In comment 13414539 Devon said:The Giants meet every year with a large number of players, but on multiple occasions they've drafted players who admit they weren't even sure the Giants were really considering them, or players who have not had a reported meeting with the team.

RE: RE: After last year's draft, where two teams jumped us Gatorade Dunk : 4/2/2017 11:53 am : link

Quote: In comment 13414529 Lurts said:





Quote:





For players we were thought to be targeting, I like the ambiguity of our interests.





This myth will never die.

What myth? The Giants definitely were rumored to be interested in the two players taken right before their pick, and those players were selected by teams that traded up in front of the Giants. We'll never know if the Giants would have taken Floyd or Conklin over Apple, but they absolutely were rumored to be interested in those players. I don't see what is mythical about that. In comment 13414536 BillT said:What myth? The Giants definitely were rumored to be interested in the two players taken right before their pick, and those players were selected by teams that traded up in front of the Giants. We'll never know if the Giants would have taken Floyd or Conklin over Apple, but they absolutely were rumored to be interested in those players. I don't see what is mythical about that.

Raanan larryflower37 : 4/2/2017 11:56 am : link Knows as much as most on this board.

He basically hedged his bets with throwing out a couple of names.

It's click bait after all the articles on QB's from the past 2 days.

I believe McAdoo is intrigued by Mahomes and his raw abilities and with his Green Bay history, Mahomes is Farve/Rodgers type.

Raanan is the most plugged in reporter covering the team Devon : 4/2/2017 11:58 am : link right now, which doesn't say much given the current crop, but he still definitely knows more than all but maybe hitdog here.

Well I hope he's right PatersonPlank : 4/2/2017 12:02 pm : link QB is the only position I will be pissed about if selected in Rd 1. I can talk myself into any other position. We need someone who can play this year and start next.

RE: RE: RE: After last year's draft, where two teams jumped us Ten Ton Hammer : 4/2/2017 12:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13414536 BillT said:





Quote:





In comment 13414529 Lurts said:





Quote:





For players we were thought to be targeting, I like the ambiguity of our interests.





This myth will never die.





What myth? The Giants definitely were rumored to be interested in the two players taken right before their pick, and those players were selected by teams that traded up in front of the Giants. We'll never know if the Giants would have taken Floyd or Conklin over Apple, but they absolutely were rumored to be interested in those players. I don't see what is mythical about that.



The myth is that people continue to paint the picture that the Giants were so open and careless about how much they loved those players that it compelled teams to trade up, thus somehow screwing them.



The Giants are also interested in Myles Garrett. They won't get him either, and it also doesn't mean their draft board is on the sidewalk for the world to see. In comment 13414548 Gatorade Dunk said:The myth is that people continue to paint the picture that the Giants were so open and careless about how much they loved those players that it compelled teams to trade up, thus somehow screwing them.The Giants are also interested in Myles Garrett. They won't get him either, and it also doesn't mean their draft board is on the sidewalk for the world to see.

RE: I'm a big Mahomes fan Big Rick in FL : 4/2/2017 12:21 pm : link

Quote: Don't think he's NFL ready today, but an apprenticeship under a QB friendly staff and veteran QB would have him ready in a couple of years. McAdoo obviously has interest, going to his pro day. I'm not against drafting a QB in the first round depending on who's available at #23.I don't think Mahomes will be there when we draft in the second round.



He's not even going to be there when we draft in the 1st. I could definitely see them taking Brad Kaaya in the 3rd or 4th round and I'd have no problem with that. He has basically everything you look for in a QB. Good size, athleticism & he's smart. Playing for such a shitty coaching staff hurt him IMO. In comment 13414526 TheMick7 said:He's not even going to be there when we draft in the 1st. I could definitely see them taking Brad Kaaya in the 3rd or 4th round and I'd have no problem with that. He has basically everything you look for in a QB. Good size, athleticism & he's smart. Playing for such a shitty coaching staff hurt him IMO.

For all of those so opposed to taking a QB Mike from Ohio : 4/2/2017 12:22 pm : link What is your suggested plan for replacing Eli? Ride him until his performance has dropped off noticeably? And then what? Hope "the guy" is sitting there the year we need him and is available where we are drafting? Or just take a guy in the middle rounds, because "hey, Brady was a 6th round pick and look how that turned out?"



I don' have a strong feeling about any of the QBs so I don't have a strong feeling that they should or should not take one high this year. But if there is a guy sitting there at 23 that the Giants felt could be a long term starter with a couple years of grrooming, they would be stupid not to take him. Waiting until you need a QB before having a plan to get one is a great way to spend several years drafting in the top 10.



QB is too important a position to not have a definite plan for going forward.

RE: Raanan Big Rick in FL : 4/2/2017 12:23 pm : link

Quote: Knows as much as most on this board.

He basically hedged his bets with throwing out a couple of names.

It's click bait after all the articles on QB's from the past 2 days.

I believe McAdoo is intrigued by Mahomes and his raw abilities and with his Green Bay history, Mahomes is Farve/Rodgers type.



You're crazy. Raanan is by far our best beat writer and has far more inside knowledge than anybody on this board except Hitdog. He's been very good when it comes to the draft also. In comment 13414551 larryflower37 said:You're crazy. Raanan is by far our best beat writer and has far more inside knowledge than anybody on this board except Hitdog. He's been very good when it comes to the draft also.

If Reese and TommyWiseau : 4/2/2017 12:26 pm : link Macadoo think a particular QB is the BPA at 23 then so be it. Eli is not going to last forever. Do not force a pick at 23 and just take the BPA whether it be an offensive lineman, tight end, runningback, Linebacker, QB etc. Someone high on our board will slip, they always do

And it is a myth Mike from Ohio : 4/2/2017 12:28 pm : link That the Giants show their hand every year in the draft and that's why teams trade up infront of them to get a player we are rumored to want. Every NFL team scouts the teams in front of them and behind them to know what they are likely to do. If people on this board - and in the media - can figure out who we are likely ineterest in based in need, so can other NFL teams. It's not because of leaks.

I'm glad he is finally on board to what I've been saying ZogZerg : 4/2/2017 12:32 pm : link Also, why waste a mid round pick with any of these guys unless they really believe in then.

RE: RE: RE: After last year's draft, where two teams jumped us BillT : 4/2/2017 12:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13414536 BillT said:





Quote:





In comment 13414529 Lurts said:





Quote:





For players we were thought to be targeting, I like the ambiguity of our interests.





This myth will never die.





What myth? The Giants definitely were rumored to be interested in the two players taken right before their pick, and those players were selected by teams that traded up in front of the Giants. We'll never know if the Giants would have taken Floyd or Conklin over Apple, but they absolutely were rumored to be interested in those players. I don't see what is mythical about that.

Like you said, it was a rumor and when it came to Floyd a rumor that made no sense. The Giants had just signed Vernon and JPP in FA and Floyd was a 3-4 OLB who had no real position on the Giants. You can believe what you want but I think the Floyd stuff was nonsense. In comment 13414548 Gatorade Dunk said:Like you said, it was a rumor and when it came to Floyd a rumor that made no sense. The Giants had just signed Vernon and JPP in FA and Floyd was a 3-4 OLB who had no real position on the Giants. You can believe what you want but I think the Floyd stuff was nonsense.

RE: RE: After last year's draft, where two teams jumped us Vanzetti : 4/2/2017 12:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13414529 Lurts said:





Quote:





For players we were thought to be targeting, I like the ambiguity of our interests.





This myth will never die.



It's not a myth. It is exactly what the Bears and Fox did. In comment 13414536 BillT said:It's not a myth. It is exactly what the Bears and Fox did.

RE: RE: RE: After last year's draft, where two teams jumped us BillT : 4/2/2017 12:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13414536 BillT said:





Quote:





In comment 13414529 Lurts said:





Quote:





For players we were thought to be targeting, I like the ambiguity of our interests.





This myth will never die.







It's not a myth. It is exactly what the Bears and Fox did.

And you know for sure exactly who the Giants were targeting because Reese called you and told you that or did you actually believe what you read in the news (because they're so reliable, right?) In comment 13414589 Vanzetti said:And you know for sure exactly who the Giants were targeting because Reese called you and told you that or did you actually believe what you read in the news (because they're so reliable, right?)

But AcidTest : 4/2/2017 2:11 pm : link Stapleton said a few days ago that there was a good chance the Giants would draft a QB in the first few rounds. Both articles sound like unsubstantiated opinions.



The best argument they won't draft a QB in the first few rounds is that they'd have to do so in the first round, unless they want yet another developmental prospect like Kaaya, Evans, or Torgersen. Haven't we seen enough of those guys (Bomar, Woodson, Nassib, Lorenzen) to know that isn't going to work?



Trubisky, Watson, Mahomes, Kizer, Webb, and Peterman will all be gone by #55. So take a QB at #23 or not at all. As I've said, I would prefer the latter. QBs always get overdrafted, and that is certainly happening again this year.

RE: RE: RE: After last year's draft, where two teams jumped us LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/2/2017 2:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13414536 BillT said:





Quote:





In comment 13414529 Lurts said:





Quote:





For players we were thought to be targeting, I like the ambiguity of our interests.





This myth will never die.







It's not a myth. It is exactly what the Bears and Fox did.





You have no way of knowing this. This is conjecture at best. Stop making definitive statements based on rumors. In comment 13414589 Vanzetti said:You have no way of knowing this. This is conjecture at best. Stop making definitive statements based on rumors.

As AcidTest : 4/2/2017 2:18 pm : link much as I don't want them to, I think there's a very good chance they draft Mahomes or Kizer.

RE: For all of those so opposed to taking a QB Big Blue '56 : 4/2/2017 2:25 pm : link

Quote: What is your suggested plan for replacing Eli? Ride him until his performance has dropped off noticeably? And then what? Hope "the guy" is sitting there the year we need him and is available where we are drafting? Or just take a guy in the middle rounds, because "hey, Brady was a 6th round pick and look how that turned out?"



I don' have a strong feeling about any of the QBs so I don't have a strong feeling that they should or should not take one high this year. But if there is a guy sitting there at 23 that the Giants felt could be a long term starter with a couple years of grrooming, they would be stupid not to take him. Waiting until you need a QB before having a plan to get one is a great way to spend several years drafting in the top 10.



QB is too important a position to not have a definite plan for going forward.



Very, very simple: If you expect Eli to play at a good to high level for the next 5-7 years as I do(assuming he wants to. He's in great shape, durable and healthy as a horse), then there's no need to draft this year. If you think he's lost a lot, then sure. If the OL allows him to step up into the pocket(his strength) and gives him reasonable time, he will last as long as Brady and Brees, imo..If not, then perhaps he has just 2-3 years left before the beatings take their toll..



In comment 13414564 Mike from Ohio said:Very, very simple: If you expect Eli to play at a good to high level for the next 5-7 years as I do(assuming he wants to. He's in great shape, durable and healthy as a horse), then there's no need to draft this year. If you think he's lost a lot, then sure. If the OL allows him to step up into the pocket(his strength) and gives him reasonable time, he will last as long as Brady and Brees, imo..If not, then perhaps he has just 2-3 years left before the beatings take their toll..

RE: RE: For all of those so opposed to taking a QB larryflower37 : 4/2/2017 2:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13414564 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





What is your suggested plan for replacing Eli? Ride him until his performance has dropped off noticeably? And then what? Hope "the guy" is sitting there the year we need him and is available where we are drafting? Or just take a guy in the middle rounds, because "hey, Brady was a 6th round pick and look how that turned out?"



I don' have a strong feeling about any of the QBs so I don't have a strong feeling that they should or should not take one high this year. But if there is a guy sitting there at 23 that the Giants felt could be a long term starter with a couple years of grrooming, they would be stupid not to take him. Waiting until you need a QB before having a plan to get one is a great way to spend several years drafting in the top 10.



QB is too important a position to not have a definite plan for going forward.







Very, very simple: If you expect Eli to play at a good to high level for the next 5-7 years as I do(assuming he wants to. He's in great shape, durable and healthy as a horse), then there's no need to draft this year. If you think he's lost a lot, then sure. If the OL allows him to step up into the pocket(his strength) and gives him reasonable time, he will last as long as Brady and Brees, imo..If not, then perhaps he has just 2-3 years left before the beatings take their toll..





Great let's say he has 5 good years left. What if business takes over and you do not want to pay a 39 yr old QB 20+ million anymore?

You have a young stud QB on the bench that allows you to spend money else where?

McAdoo might want his open QB that is more mobile and he can build an offense around.

Simms and Collins had years left in the tank.

I love Eli and really enjoy watching him play but I am not sure McAdoo and the Giants want him for 5 more years.

IMO this is his last 2 or 3 years in blue. In comment 13414705 Big Blue '56 said:Great let's say he has 5 good years left. What if business takes over and you do not want to pay a 39 yr old QB 20+ million anymore?You have a young stud QB on the bench that allows you to spend money else where?McAdoo might want his open QB that is more mobile and he can build an offense around.Simms and Collins had years left in the tank.I love Eli and really enjoy watching him play but I am not sure McAdoo and the Giants want him for 5 more years.IMO this is his last 2 or 3 years in blue.

McAdoo Went To Mahomes Pro Day pa_giant_fan : 4/2/2017 2:54 pm : link So there must be some interest or why send him. I think this the 1st pro day McAdoo attended as a head coach. What we don't know is what did McAdoo think of him. If the Giants think he is the guy to replace Eli in 2-3years, then what we think means nothing.

RE: For all of those so opposed to taking a QB Ten Ton Hammer : 4/2/2017 3:01 pm : link

Quote: Waiting until you need a QB before having a plan to get one is a great way to spend several years drafting in the top 10.



QB is too important a position to not have a definite plan for going forward.



Mike, what NFL teams can you think of that had a neat, clean turnover from one franchise QB to the next?



It doesn't happen.



The Colts lucked into Peyton Manning's injury, which got them andrew luck by virtue of being godawful.



The Packers lucked into the entire league passing on Aaron Rodgers, who wasn't exactly a red hot prospect himself, and who ultimately turned into a hall of fame QB.



Who else? In comment 13414564 Mike from Ohio said:Mike, what NFL teams can you think of that had a neat, clean turnover from one franchise QB to the next?It doesn't happen.The Colts lucked into Peyton Manning's injury, which got them andrew luck by virtue of being godawful.The Packers lucked into the entire league passing on Aaron Rodgers, who wasn't exactly a red hot prospect himself, and who ultimately turned into a hall of fame QB.Who else?

I'd take a shot on Dobbs jeff57 : 4/2/2017 3:02 pm : link .

I'd wait until next years draft to go for our next QB PatersonPlank : 4/2/2017 3:30 pm : link The only guy I'd take a flyer on this draft is Webb from Berkeley. He's got the size, arm, and smarts, and you can get him in the 2nd or 3rd (if lucky). He was really impressive during the Senior Bowl earning the MVP. If he was there in the 3rd I'd grab him and see if he could fill the bill, and I'd consider him in Rd 2. He has just as much chance of being the top QB in this draft as anyone else.

RE: RE: RE: For all of those so opposed to taking a QB Big Blue '56 : 4/2/2017 3:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13414705 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13414564 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





What is your suggested plan for replacing Eli? Ride him until his performance has dropped off noticeably? And then what? Hope "the guy" is sitting there the year we need him and is available where we are drafting? Or just take a guy in the middle rounds, because "hey, Brady was a 6th round pick and look how that turned out?"



I don' have a strong feeling about any of the QBs so I don't have a strong feeling that they should or should not take one high this year. But if there is a guy sitting there at 23 that the Giants felt could be a long term starter with a couple years of grrooming, they would be stupid not to take him. Waiting until you need a QB before having a plan to get one is a great way to spend several years drafting in the top 10.



QB is too important a position to not have a definite plan for going forward.







Very, very simple: If you expect Eli to play at a good to high level for the next 5-7 years as I do(assuming he wants to. He's in great shape, durable and healthy as a horse), then there's no need to draft this year. If you think he's lost a lot, then sure. If the OL allows him to step up into the pocket(his strength) and gives him reasonable time, he will last as long as Brady and Brees, imo..If not, then perhaps he has just 2-3 years left before the beatings take their toll..









Great let's say he has 5 good years left. What if business takes over and you do not want to pay a 39 yr old QB 20+ million anymore?

You have a young stud QB on the bench that allows you to spend money else where?

McAdoo might want his open QB that is more mobile and he can build an offense around.

Simms and Collins had years left in the tank.

I love Eli and really enjoy watching him play but I am not sure McAdoo and the Giants want him for 5 more years.

IMO this is his last 2 or 3 years in blue. In comment 13414737 larryflower37 said:

RE: I'd wait until next years draft to go for our next QB AcidTest : 4/2/2017 3:49 pm : link

Quote: The only guy I'd take a flyer on this draft is Webb from Berkeley. He's got the size, arm, and smarts, and you can get him in the 2nd or 3rd (if lucky). He was really impressive during the Senior Bowl earning the MVP. If he was there in the 3rd I'd grab him and see if he could fill the bill, and I'd consider him in Rd 2. He has just as much chance of being the top QB in this draft as anyone else.



Webb is a third round talent, who may well be drafted in the first round. He will almost certainly be drafted before #55. That's what happens as the hype machine regarding QBs gets into gear as the draft approaches. In comment 13414771 PatersonPlank said:Webb is a third round talent, who may well be drafted in the first round. He will almost certainly be drafted before #55. That's what happens as the hype machine regarding QBs gets into gear as the draft approaches.

If they draft a QB in the middle rounds Gman11 : 4/2/2017 5:16 pm : link they'll more than likely end up with another Nassib.



Yay.

Honestly.... blue42 : 4/2/2017 7:56 pm : link 5-7 more out of ELi is not realistic....even the Giants front office said so.

RE: RE: For all of those so opposed to taking a QB David in LA : 4/2/2017 9:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13414564 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





What is your suggested plan for replacing Eli? Ride him until his performance has dropped off noticeably? And then what? Hope "the guy" is sitting there the year we need him and is available where we are drafting? Or just take a guy in the middle rounds, because "hey, Brady was a 6th round pick and look how that turned out?"



I don' have a strong feeling about any of the QBs so I don't have a strong feeling that they should or should not take one high this year. But if there is a guy sitting there at 23 that the Giants felt could be a long term starter with a couple years of grrooming, they would be stupid not to take him. Waiting until you need a QB before having a plan to get one is a great way to spend several years drafting in the top 10.



QB is too important a position to not have a definite plan for going forward.







Very, very simple: If you expect Eli to play at a good to high level for the next 5-7 years as I do(assuming he wants to. He's in great shape, durable and healthy as a horse), then there's no need to draft this year. If you think he's lost a lot, then sure. If the OL allows him to step up into the pocket(his strength) and gives him reasonable time, he will last as long as Brady and Brees, imo..If not, then perhaps he has just 2-3 years left before the beatings take their toll..





Your optimism knows no bounds. 5-7 years? Come on... In comment 13414705 Big Blue '56 said:Your optimism knows no bounds. 5-7 years? Come on...

RE: Very misleading by Raanan. JordanRaanan : 4/2/2017 9:12 pm : link

Quote: It's "highly unlikely they will draft one early, UNLESS Watson or Trubisky slip.



Get off the fence Jordan.



Gave my opinion that they won't draft a QB in the first two rounds unless it's Trubisky or Watson. Not sure how that is sitting on the fence. They would draft Watson or Trubisky. I just don't think there is much chance at all of them being there at 23. In comment 13414543 GiantGolfer said:Gave my opinion that they won't draft a QB in the first two rounds unless it's Trubisky or Watson. Not sure how that is sitting on the fence. They would draft Watson or Trubisky. I just don't think there is much chance at all of them being there at 23.

Giants have a QB KWALL2 : 4/2/2017 9:35 pm : link They're drafting to make a run this season and the next 2-3. Drafting a QB early isn't in the plans.

Giants won't Draft QB in Early Rounds Torrag : 4/2/2017 10:24 pm : link Really not a surprise at all as many of us have noted. We're in win now mode and the premium rounds are for enhancing the roster to do just that.

agree with Kwall sheer folly to take a qb this year gtt350 : 4/2/2017 10:41 pm : link ,