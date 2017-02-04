Giants Hold Private Workout for Njoku?

|
| This guy will be a playmaker in the NFL. No doubt about it. He may not block like a typical TE but his game as a pass catching threat eliminates the blocking issue.
Beckham,Marshall, Shepard and this guy? Eli will light it up.
|Evan Engram is not a bad fall back option.
|if you like Njoku. There are a ton of similarities. Njoku has more physical upside based on his tools...but Engram is far and away a better receiver right now from a speed, quickness, ball skill, route running perspective.
|to block one day, Sy?
| But he may not even be there.
He may be the first TE off the board. He's so explosive. Somebody may be in love with ithat game even before Howard.
I'd be thrilled with any of these 3.
That 4.4 speed down the seam would be exciting after watching Tye have several would be TDs (if he had 4.4 speed) not manifest last year...
That 4.4 speed down the seam would be exciting after watching Tye have several would be TDs (if he had 4.4 speed) not manifest last year...
Tye ran a 4.47 at his pro day.
|Although Tye was not invited to the NFL Combine, he showed off plus athleticism at his pro day. Tye flashed exceptional speed for his size with a 4.47 40-yard dash. Tye also showed off his lateral agility and acceleration 6.96-second three-cone and 4.33 short shuttle. Pro days are said to produce somewhat inflated numbers, but all three of these times would rank Tye among the three best at the tight end position at the NFL Combine
Link - ( New Window )
|At the end of the day, we're splitting hairs over a tenth of a second at a Stoney Brook pro day.
| But I do want an upgrade at TE and this is the year to do it. I'd be happy with several of the TEs.
He looks like a faster Reed. My point was it's possible he's gone before our pick and he may be TE #1 off the board
|With Njoku (or Howard, Leggett, Sprinkle, Shaheen, etc.) you get an every-down, in-line TE which allows Ellison to move around and do the dirty work.