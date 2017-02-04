Giants Hold Private Workout for Njoku? TC : 4/2/2017 7:25 pm



SR - Senior Bowl meeting.

EW - East-West Shrine meeting.

COM - Combine meeting.

INT - Interested.

VINT - Very Interested.

PRO - Pro Day or campus meeting/workout.

LOC - Local visit. Prospect making a local visit.

PRI - Private visit. Prospect making an official 30 visit.

WOR - Private Workout. Members of an organization working out a player in private.

STM - Some Type of Meeting.

% - indicates more than one meeting at an event.

^ - has met with team at more than one event.

# - indicates meeting set up outside of the 2017 Senior Bowl or the 2017 East-West Shrine Game





Garett Bolles^, OT, Utah (COM, PRI)

Garry Brown, WR, California (PA) (PRO)

Jake Butt, TE, Michigan (COM)

Zach Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt (COM)

Jeremy Cutrer, CB, Middle Tennessee (PRO)

Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell (SR)

Gehrig Dieter, WR, Alabama (EW)

Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia (SR)

Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech (COM)

Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy (SR)

Ryan Glasgow, DT, Michigan (PRO)

Kade Harrington, RB, Texas (PRI)

Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech (COM)

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama (COM)

David Jones, FS, Richmond (PRI)

Dieugot Joseph, OT, Florida International (EW)

Kyle Kalis, G, Michigan (SR)

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame (COM)

Paul Magloire, OLB, Arizona (WOR)

Pat Mahomes^, QB, Texas Tech (COM, PRO)

Damien Mama, G, USC (COM)

Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut (SR)

Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA (EW)

Taylor Moton, OT/G, Western Michigan (SR)

Calvin Munson, OLB, San Diego State (PRI)

David Njoku^, TE, Miami (COM, WOR, LOC)

Antonio Pipkin, QB, Tiffin (SR)

Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin (COM)

Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama (COM)

Brad Seaton, OT, Villanova (PRO)

Justin Senior, OT, Mississippi State (SR)

Nico Siragusa, G, San Diego State (COM)

Tedric Thompson, S, Colorado (EW)

Josh Tupou, DT, Colorado (EW)

Tim White, WR, Arizona State (PRI)

Chad Williams, WR, Grambling (PRI)

Joseph Williams, RB, Utah (EW)

Eric Wilson, ILB, Cincinnati (WOR)

Chris Wormley, DE/DT/3-4DE, Michigan (PRO)



Njoku HS football story weeg in the bronx : 4/2/2017 9:17 pm : link Slow Sunday so here's a stupid story. He played high school football with my nephew for Cedar Grove. In the state championship game, held at the meadowlands, he was the kick returner. He did not field a short kick off which the opposing team recovered inside the 20 to the shock and amazement of everyone in attendance. Apparently he was not well versed in the rules as he only started playing football, he thought it was like a punt.

Well Cedar GRove won anyway and little did I know He would go on to be a first round draft pick.



He's really an impressive prospect KWALL2 : 4/2/2017 9:38 pm : link This guy will be a playmaker in the NFL. No doubt about it. He may not block like a typical TE but his game as a pass catching threat eliminates the blocking issue.



Beckham,Marshall, Shepard and this guy? Eli will light it up.

i dont think he makes it to blueblood : 4/2/2017 9:54 pm : link 23..

RE: He's really an impressive prospect adamg : 4/2/2017 9:54 pm : link

Quote: This guy will be a playmaker in the NFL. No doubt about it. He may not block like a typical TE but his game as a pass catching threat eliminates the blocking issue.



Beckham,Marshall, Shepard and this guy? Eli will light it up.



I agree. To me, it seems like Njoku would have the biggest immediate impact of any player we could draft on our offense.



Then, a mid round running back to pair with Perkins and we're deep. If Vereen can show up like he did a couple years ago, the sky is the limit.

As much as I would like to see Njoku available at 23 Sy'56 : 4/2/2017 10:00 pm : link I don't think its going to happen.

In the same breath Sy'56 : 4/2/2017 10:01 pm : link Evan Engram is not a bad fall back option.

RE: In the same breath blueblood : 4/2/2017 10:02 pm : link

Quote: Evan Engram is not a bad fall back option.



In round one or round 2

RE: In the same breath adamg : 4/2/2017 10:03 pm : link

Quote: Evan Engram is not a bad fall back option.



How much does his 4.42 raise his stock?

Engram should be considered an option at 23 Sy'56 : 4/2/2017 10:08 pm : link if you like Njoku. There are a ton of similarities. Njoku has more physical upside based on his tools...but Engram is far and away a better receiver right now from a speed, quickness, ball skill, route running perspective.

Which guy looks like he may be able mrvax : 4/2/2017 10:12 pm : link to block one day, Sy?

RE: Engram should be considered an option at 23 adamg : 4/2/2017 10:23 pm : link

Quote: if you like Njoku. There are a ton of similarities. Njoku has more physical upside based on his tools...but Engram is far and away a better receiver right now from a speed, quickness, ball skill, route running perspective.



That 4.4 speed down the seam would be exciting after watching Tye have several would be TDs (if he had 4.4 speed) not manifest last year...

RE: Which guy looks like he may be able Sy'56 : 4/2/2017 10:31 pm : link

Quote: to block one day, Sy?



Njoku has more power, more tools. Have to say he has a higher upside to block. Engram more than holds his own though. He is a tough dude...very good on the move.

Engram is in the mix KWALL2 : 4/2/2017 10:31 pm : link But he may not even be there.



He may be the first TE off the board. He's so explosive. Somebody may be in love with ithat game even before Howard.



I'd be thrilled with any of these 3.







T/Y mrvax : 4/2/2017 10:45 pm : link Sy. I'd just love to have a receiving TE with some blocking ability. Not expecting Bavaro, just an OK blocker.



RE: Engram is in the mix mrvax : 4/2/2017 10:45 pm : link

Quote: But he may not even be there.



He may be the first TE off the board. He's so explosive. Somebody may be in love with ithat game even before Howard.



I'd be thrilled with any of these 3.









Me too, KWALL.

I don't see Engram in round 1 Rjanyg : 4/2/2017 11:02 pm : link Njoku might be there, may have to move up 6 spots.

RE: RE: Engram should be considered an option at 23 David in LA : 4/2/2017 11:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13415045 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





if you like Njoku. There are a ton of similarities. Njoku has more physical upside based on his tools...but Engram is far and away a better receiver right now from a speed, quickness, ball skill, route running perspective.







That 4.4 speed down the seam would be exciting after watching Tye have several would be TDs (if he had 4.4 speed) not manifest last year...



Tye ran a 4.47 at his pro day.

KWALL, there is no chance that Engram goes before Howard. yatqb : 4/2/2017 11:45 pm : link C'mon, that's hyperbole. Howard will likely go top 15, and Engram may not go in the 1st round.

Tye doesn't run like this guy KWALL2 : 1:49 am : link Not close.



And yes...:he can be the first TE drafted. He's got the game and then blew up the workouts. The guy was faster than almost every WR. I can see a team wanting a move TE/slot player placing Engram as the top guy (maybe Arz or Bal)

RE: RE: RE: Engram should be considered an option at 23 adamg : 2:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13415081 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13415045 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





if you like Njoku. There are a ton of similarities. Njoku has more physical upside based on his tools...but Engram is far and away a better receiver right now from a speed, quickness, ball skill, route running perspective.







That 4.4 speed down the seam would be exciting after watching Tye have several would be TDs (if he had 4.4 speed) not manifest last year...







Tye ran a 4.47 at his pro day.



No, he didn't. He ran a 4.57.

Yes he did, here's a link to a Fox Sports article David in LA : 2:35 am : link Quote: Although Tye was not invited to the NFL Combine, he showed off plus athleticism at his pro day. Tye flashed exceptional speed for his size with a 4.47 40-yard dash. Tye also showed off his lateral agility and acceleration 6.96-second three-cone and 4.33 short shuttle. Pro days are said to produce somewhat inflated numbers, but all three of these times would rank Tye among the three best at the tight end position at the NFL Combine

- ( Link - ( New Window

RE: Yes he did, here's a link to a Fox Sports article adamg : 2:45 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





Although Tye was not invited to the NFL Combine, he showed off plus athleticism at his pro day. Tye flashed exceptional speed for his size with a 4.47 40-yard dash. Tye also showed off his lateral agility and acceleration 6.96-second three-cone and 4.33 short shuttle. Pro days are said to produce somewhat inflated numbers, but all three of these times would rank Tye among the three best at the tight end position at the NFL Combine



Link - ( New Window )



NFLDraftScout has different numbers. And I'm leaning towards trusting those for three reasons: 1) just having watched Tye play, he's not a slow TE but he's not burning anybody; 2) that article is plainly meant to pump up the signing, given the positive framing of Tye with the Coughlin quote and all; 3) even if those numbers are what was reported on his pro day, they don't compare 1:1 with Engram's numbers which are from the combine.

- ( In comment 13415219 David in LA said:NFLDraftScout has different numbers. And I'm leaning towards trusting those for three reasons: 1) just having watched Tye play, he's not a slow TE but he's not burning anybody; 2) that article is plainly meant to pump up the signing, given the positive framing of Tye with the Coughlin quote and all; 3) even if those numbers are what was reported on his pro day, they don't compare 1:1 with Engram's numbers which are from the combine. NFLDraftScout has higher numbers than the article lists - ( New Window

David adamg : 2:48 am : link



But, a ton of articles are written that say 4.47, 4.48, etc. However, none of the articles quote a source other than "scouts". I wonder if agents are involved in that process or whether it's the school or something. But, it is weird that the number vary wildly depending on the medium: magazine vs. organization/draft site.

- ( It's actually really odd. Giants.com lists it at 4.57, same as NFLDraftScout.But, a ton of articles are written that say 4.47, 4.48, etc. However, none of the articles quote a source other than "scouts". I wonder if agents are involved in that process or whether it's the school or something. But, it is weird that the number vary wildly depending on the medium: magazine vs. organization/draft site. Giants list it at 4.57 as well - ( New Window

I guess we're both right lol David in LA : 3:45 am : link At the end of the day, we're splitting hairs over a tenth of a second at a Stoney Brook pro day.

RE: I guess we're both right lol adamg : 3:48 am : link

Quote: At the end of the day, we're splitting hairs over a tenth of a second at a Stoney Brook pro day.



You'd think they'd have an official time for a pro day though. It's a weird thing.

KWALL ryanmkeane : 8:39 am : link is your crush on Engram higher than Coleman last year? This is not a joke, I'm actually serious in my inquiry :)

RE: Engram should be considered an option at 23 Klaatu : 8:46 am : link

Quote: if you like Njoku. There are a ton of similarities. Njoku has more physical upside based on his tools...but Engram is far and away a better receiver right now from a speed, quickness, ball skill, route running perspective.



Thank you, Sy! I've been beating that drum for weeks and getting hammered for it.

KWALL is a guy who takes a strong position... Dan in the Springs : 10:11 am : link on certain players. He backs it up and does all his homework. I look forward to reading his posts, especially this time of year. Doesn't bat a thousand, but who does?



I don't watch enough college football to get a feel for all the talent, so I look at players who get mentioned a lot. KWALL has definitely turned me on to some good ones over the years.

KWALL and I have had some epic battles over the years... Klaatu : 10:56 am : link But he does know his stuff, and we've always gone back and forth without any rancor.



In this case, I think he's wrong about Engram going off the board before Howard and Njoku, but you never know. Stranger things have happened in the draft. Guys you think are locks to go early fall and vice versa.

I don't have a crush. KWALL2 : 10:56 am : link But I do want an upgrade at TE and this is the year to do it. I'd be happy with several of the TEs.



He looks like a faster Reed. My point was it's possible he's gone before our pick and he may be TE #1 off the board

RE: I don't have a crush. ryanmkeane : 11:08 am : link

Quote: But I do want an upgrade at TE and this is the year to do it. I'd be happy with several of the TEs.



He looks like a faster Reed. My point was it's possible he's gone before our pick and he may be TE #1 off the board

Good stuff. For what it's worth, I think Coleman will make a big jump this year. He flashed a good amount, tough injury to deal with as well.

RE: Engram should be considered an option at 23 ReneNYG1 : 11:45 am : link

Quote: if you like Njoku. There are a ton of similarities. Njoku has more physical upside based on his tools...but Engram is far and away a better receiver right now from a speed, quickness, ball skill, route running perspective.

I agree Engram is the best reciever in the draft and blew up the combine running a 4.45 he is outstanding and IMo will be the best player in this draft ,he is unstoppable and he blocks well.

Coleman is a player. KWALL2 : 11:47 am : link Setback with the injury and the QB mess.



With Engram I think you have to look at the impact of Reed. Reed is a force on an NFL field when he's healthy. Engram plays the same game but even more explosive. You can see t on the field. He can really cut and separate. No LBs can cover the guy. You need a very athletic DB to cover him. Just like Reed, he'll be a matchup problem every week.



Howard is very fluid and he can do a lot of things but a team may value Engram even more because of the speed and he'll be open all day.

As I've said repeatedly... Klaatu : 12:02 pm : link If you just labeled Engram a WR, no one would think twice about the Giants drafting him at #23, not with his measurables, college production, and the way the game is played now. Call him a TE, however, and all bets are off. Then it becomes all about the blocking, as if size is all that matters.



CBS called him a "versatile offensive weapon," and Lord knows the Giants could use one of those.

it's about projecting him area junc : 12:15 pm : link into the offense. if he's a WR - we just drafted Shepard for that. If he's a TE, he needs to be able to line up in-line and block NFL DE's and provide credible Run/Pass options when he's the only TE on the field.



If he's strictly an H-back, is he worth a 1st round pick?



I'm talking about Everett here too, because he's the guy Tony Pauline's convinced we want.



This new TE is also working in conjunction with Rhett Ellison who's found a home as a Bear Pascoe type. With Njoku (or Howard, Leggett, Sprinkle, Shaheen, etc.) you get an every-down, in-line TE which allows Ellison to move around and do the dirty work.

area junc Klaatu : 12:37 pm : link You're assuming that Engram can't block. After watching him at the Senior Bowl practices, I wouldn't make that assumption. He reminded me of Shannon Sharpe, who was a hell of a blocker at 6-2, 228.

RE: it's about projecting him ryanmkeane : 12:47 pm : link

Quote: With Njoku (or Howard, Leggett, Sprinkle, Shaheen, etc.) you get an every-down, in-line TE which allows Ellison to move around and do the dirty work.

This +1

TE stretch234 : 1:10 pm : link Njoku has not proven that he can play inline at the NFL, nor has Engram. They played college at 230-235 lbs.



Plus, with this offense, with the WR being targeted 1, 2, & 3, and RB's and TE's getting the same targets, do you need to spend the 23rd pick on that type of player when could you can find product players at that position 2 rounds later



Even Bennett only had 89 targets and 55 catches in 16 games



Is a TE worth the 23rd pick

targets and opportunities KWALL2 : 1:27 pm : link They go to players. Not positions.



If the TE is a playmaker he sees the ball more. It's that simple.



The # of targets that went to our below average players at these positions the past few years doesn't factor in here.



The idea of "strictly an Hback" means nothing too. What is Reed? An Hback? He's on the field all day and creating problems for the defense. That's the only thing that matters.



A TE or an Hback is certainly worth a first round pick if the guy is a stud. There seems to be 3 worthy of the Giants first round pick in this draft.