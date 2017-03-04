Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
OO stepping away from football?

viggie : 4/3/2017 2:17 pm
just posted on twitter. very cryptic no explanation.
Well...  
Giantology : 4/3/2017 2:19 pm
here is what he said  
viggie : 4/3/2017 2:19 pm
I have all love for everyone.. at the point and time I believe it's in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game.
I thought the famous Giants test questions  
Steve in South Jersey : 4/3/2017 2:21 pm
were meant in part to measure a players love for the game and hunger. They missed on OO.

Shame  
mrvax : 4/3/2017 2:22 pm
If he takes off a year it is unlikely he'll be able to return.
How can they replace his  
Renton : 4/3/2017 2:22 pm
hate to say it, but another JR  
viggie : 4/3/2017 2:24 pm
the ball is prob gaining on him  
Victor in CT : 4/3/2017 2:24 pm
Maybe the Banks/Pierce/Barrow number...  
Racer : 4/3/2017 2:24 pm
...will go to a real football player this time.
Swing................ and a miss  
BlueHurricane : 4/3/2017 2:25 pm
does "the game"  
UConn4523 : 4/3/2017 2:26 pm
mean social media or football?
I loved the pick....And the buzz was all good.  
George from PA : 4/3/2017 2:26 pm
It would be dishonest to complain ..... Shows how the draft is a crap shoot
HUGE disappointment.  
Dan in the Springs : 4/3/2017 2:27 pm
I had such high hopes for this guy. Reading the tweet it seems like his heart isn't in it, not that this is a crisis or family emergency. Wish him the best, better to move on if his heart's not in it.
Before BBI implodes  
Chris684 : 4/3/2017 2:28 pm
All should remember how coveted this player was by the majority on this board, including some of our resident draft experts. The feeling after selecting him when we did was excitement.

This is no knock on anyone, just goes to show the inexact science that is picking these players.
Before we kill Reese  
English Alaister : 4/3/2017 2:28 pm
Let's remember BBI (including me) thought this was the best pick in a long while. Some wanted him in the first... others hollered for him in the second.
offseason program about to lift off  
JonC : 4/3/2017 2:28 pm
he better find his football heart soon.
Or  
English Alaister : 4/3/2017 2:28 pm
Lock Reese goes DE in 1 or 2  
WillVAB : 4/3/2017 2:30 pm
This would be a surprise to me  
Sy'56 : 4/3/2017 2:31 pm
This sounds like one of those situations where someone hacked his account.
Is this real?  
The_Boss : 4/3/2017 2:31 pm
This was/is supposed to be a big year for Odi. There isn't much depth behind JPP and OV. If Odi is "out", that leaves just Okwara and Wynn. I thought we'd need to draft a DE at some point anyway, perhaps this surprise heightens the need.
RE: hate to say it, but another JR  
Jesse B : 4/3/2017 2:31 pm
In comment 13415797 viggie said:
Quote:
bust


Not really. Check out the success rate of 3rd round draft picks. It's not more than 40% and depending on how you measure success lower the. That. . The problem is everyone has unrealistic expectations for the draft and draft success.

He didn't pan out clearly but we should expect most players to NOT pan out especially after the first 2 rounds.
Damn, was hoping to see OO step up this year  
David in LA : 4/3/2017 2:32 pm
Odi was someone a lot of us were excited to have, there was talk about going after him in even round 1 or 2!
who?  
Enzo : 4/3/2017 2:32 pm
j/k. Has this guy even registered a tackle in two years?
WOW  
TeamSchlitz1 : 4/3/2017 2:32 pm
how are you guys missing this?

He failed a drug test (no evidence or anything, but if I had to bet)

Let his agent remind him that this is not the end of the world and that every man deserves a 2nd chance.
Well  
MotownGIANTS : 4/3/2017 2:33 pm
Taco it is ....
RE: hate to say it, but another JR  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/3/2017 2:35 pm
In comment 13415797 viggie said:
Quote:
bust

It sure doesn't seem like you hated to say it. I don't think you can pin a player prematurely stepping away from the game as a knock on the pick. I'm sure if anything like that had even seemed like a possibility during the pre-draft process, the Giants (who have one of the most rigorous personality evaluations in the league) would have known.
His twitter  
ryanmkeane : 4/3/2017 2:35 pm
posts are...how do i say this...not really good english? it doesn't sound like him.
RE: RE: hate to say it, but another JR  
Enzo : 4/3/2017 2:35 pm
In comment 13415822 Jesse B said:
Quote:
In comment 13415797 viggie said:


Quote:


bust



Not really. Check out the success rate of 3rd round draft picks. It's not more than 40% and depending on how you measure success lower the. That. . The problem is everyone has unrealistic expectations for the draft and draft success.

He didn't pan out clearly but we should expect most players to NOT pan out especially after the first 2 rounds.

unfortunately Reese's last meaningful 3rd round pick was nearly 10 years ago..
Tweet  
pjcas18 : 4/3/2017 2:36 pm
Quote:
owamagbe odighizuwa‏Verified account @LPJ_Odighizuwa

I have all love for everyone.. at the point and time I believe it's in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game.
My love for Tanoh Kpassagnon just grew exponentially.  
Klaatu : 4/3/2017 2:41 pm
Heavy sigh.
At this elite level, drive and commitment are supremely important.  
81_Great_Dane : 4/3/2017 2:43 pm
Most of these guys have great "athletic ability." The players who succeed put in the time, "pay the price," etc. If a guy just really doesn't want to be doing this, he's not going to thrive anyway. Probably best for everyone if he leaves the game. If he decides he really wants to play, he might come back better. If he doesn't, well...
maybe  
Les in TO : 4/3/2017 2:45 pm
his account was hacked? he is articulate in interviews and that was just gibberish.
What  
MotownGIANTS : 4/3/2017 2:45 pm
is the cap ramifications from him retiring?
Doesn't he have to actually do something in football  
Route 9 : 4/3/2017 2:46 pm
First to step away from it?
this is the last straw  
UConn4523 : 4/3/2017 2:49 pm
fire Reese.
Assuming this is a legitimate tweet...  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/3/2017 2:52 pm
...and that we are interpreting it correctly, I wonder if his medicals are a factor. Hasn't he been through two hip surgeries?
RE: This would be a surprise to me  
Big Blue '56 : 4/3/2017 2:52 pm
In comment 13415820 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
This sounds like one of those situations where someone hacked his account.


My thought exactly
you know what's great  
allstarjim : 4/3/2017 2:54 pm
about tweets?

They have links.

[url]https://twitter.com/LPJ_Odighizuwa?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor[/url]

There ya go. I'm guessing we're going to hear about his account being hacked in 3...2...1...
RE: this is the last straw  
arcarsenal : 4/3/2017 2:56 pm
In comment 13415880 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
fire Reese.


Agreed. He's got to go. If he's not going to hit on every draft pick, he's not right for this job. He's been living off of Accorsi's work for 10 years now. Time to move on.
RE: Assuming this is a legitimate tweet...  
Matt in SGS : 4/3/2017 2:57 pm
In comment 13415883 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
...and that we are interpreting it correctly, I wonder if his medicals are a factor. Hasn't he been through two hip surgeries?


To that point, he was interviewed in January and part of the concerns were him facing injuries and what he needs to do this offseason and he said get in shape. But he also added this part in

Quote:
2. What’s one thing you learned about yourself this season?

ODIGHIZUWA: One thing I learned about myself is, personally, I’m a resilient person. No matter what I may face – good or bad or indifferent – I feel like this season has been a real learning process for me and really taught me a lot about just staying the course.


It sounds like frustration might well be setting in for OO. He was passed by Okwara. JPP and Vernon got big deals. So entering year 3 he's at a crossroads and knows it. Maybe this is just too much for him as they get ready for the off-season program to start up.
Hyperlinked  
allstarjim : 4/3/2017 2:58 pm
Link - ( New Window )
Will wait to see if this is true or not.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/3/2017 2:58 pm
Even though he's done nothing thus far, I hope it isn't true.
RE: What  
AcidTest : 4/3/2017 2:59 pm
In comment 13415871 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
is the cap ramifications from him retiring?


Let's wait to see if his account was hacked, but my understanding is that the rest of his signing bonus is immediately accelerated into this year's cap.

A lot of people were clamoring for OO, but remember that the Giants wanted Tyler Lockett or Jalen Strong. The Seahawks and Texans traded up in front of them to get those players.
Seems like it might be:  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/3/2017 2:59 pm
owamagbe odighizuwa‏Verified account @LPJ_Odighizuwa 46m46 minutes ago
More
However this is the best platform to express something of the things that has been on my mind for a while
------------------------------------
owamagbe odighizuwa‏Verified account @LPJ_Odighizuwa 47m47 minutes ago
More
I truly apologize that it has to be made known like this
You have to remember  
GiantsRage2007 : 4/3/2017 3:11 pm
These are the social media accounts of 20 something year old kids. Those of us with teenagers or kids that age or older can tell you - trying to decipher this stuff is a fools errand. You have no idea what he is talking about.
Upside is  
old man : 4/3/2017 3:14 pm
it's a strong draft for DLs so his'replacement' can easily be found in the 2nd.
Can you say.. bust!!  
est1986 : 4/3/2017 3:18 pm
He did nothing to help this organization.. Nothing. Not one play made.
I Loved This Pick  
Suburbanites : 4/3/2017 3:20 pm
Wonderlic can only measure so much, you can't definitively predict what's in someone's heart or whether they have some sort of epiphany during their career. With the way Okwara emerged OO wasn't even a sure bet to make this years team. The best thing to do is wish the young man the best of luck and move on.
stinks like a  
TeamSchlitz1 : 4/3/2017 3:22 pm
failed drug test.
It was good  
mrvax : 4/3/2017 3:26 pm
of OO to do this now rather than after the draft. I wish him luck.
I'm not sure I buy this as legit.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/3/2017 3:26 pm
You have to be some kind of special to surprise the world by retiring early. You'd think the team would get a call first.
RE: I'm not sure I buy this as legit.  
jcn56 : 4/3/2017 3:29 pm
In comment 13415938 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
You have to be some kind of special to surprise the world by retiring early. You'd think the team would get a call first.


I thought the same thing, but you never know, maybe he's already told the team and they just kept it quiet until now.

I would hope for his sake if he decided to walk away that he would've given the Giants a heads-up first. I won't fault anyone from retiring early from football given the health concerns, but there's no need to burn bridges by not giving them a call first.
More and more  
phil in arizona : 4/3/2017 3:32 pm
we are seeing young players with injury issues just walk away. I don't blame Reese for the pick, a lot of people lauded it... Though I would have liked Amos from PSU. Don't mind them taking a gamble in the 3rd round, though I think in the last few years they've put a premium on a clean bill of health.

At least we have Wynn and Okwara. We were probably going D-line on day 1 or day 2 anyway.
there was always something  
area junc : 4/3/2017 3:35 pm
odd about the way Spags talked about Owa. Even when he (appeared to be) playing well in the preseason, Spags basically said he wasn't.

Then as a 3rd round pick he gets beat out by Wynn and Okwara, 2 UDFA's.
Oooof....  
Britt in VA : 4/3/2017 3:37 pm
Darian Thompson (jury still out)
Owa Odighizuwa
Jay Bromley
DaMontre Moore
Jayron Hosley
Jerrel Jernigan
Chad Jones (non football injury)
Ramses Barden
Travis Beckham
count me among those who thought this was  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/3/2017 3:39 pm
a good pick, I do hope his account has been hacked --

it just doesn't sound like him if you read his other tweets
Raanan  
Kevin in Annapolis : 4/3/2017 3:42 pm
Quote:
More
Jordan Raanan Retweeted Cj
People close to him were unaware of any plan to step away from football. So if that is what he was indicating, it would be a surprise

Link - ( New Window )
Can't help  
NYBEN1963 : 4/3/2017 3:54 pm
but wonder if what his father did weighs on him mentally. Not all parents are Cliff and Clair Huxtable or Ozzie and Harriet but I would bet it is hard to deal with the fact that your father killed 3 people and probably tried to kill more. We can only imagine what this has done to him and his family over the years.
RE: Oooof....  
TommyWiseau : 4/3/2017 3:58 pm
In comment 13415970 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Darian Thompson (jury still out)
Owa Odighizuwa
Jay Bromley
DaMontre Moore
Jayron Hosley
Jerrel Jernigan
Chad Jones (non football injury)
Ramses Barden
Travis Beckham


So we are seriously lacking in the 40% success rate of 3rd round picks which was stated above. There is not one successful person on that list hence why I don't mind if we trade a 3rd round pick to move up in round 1 or round 2. Reese is just dreadful at drafting in that round
40% success rate in the 3rd round?  
djm : 4/3/2017 4:05 pm
wha? Where are you getting that 40% number? Who nailes 40% of their 3rd rounders? I aint buying it.
RE: My love for Tanoh Kpassagnon just grew exponentially.  
Milton : 4/3/2017 4:35 pm
In comment 13415853 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Heavy sigh.


From NFL.COM....
Quote:
SOURCES TELL US "He's raw but he's got a chance. He's quiet and I don't think football is going to define him, Do you know what I mean? I just want to make sure that he loves football." -- NFC regional scout
NFL COMPARISON Margus Hunt
RE: Before BBI implodes  
stillpoe : 4/3/2017 4:37 pm
In comment 13415808 Chris684 said:
Quote:
All should remember how coveted this player was by the majority on this board, including some of our resident draft experts. The feeling after selecting him when we did was excitement.

This is no knock on anyone, just goes to show the inexact science that is picking these players.


This should be stickied. People get caught up in the hoopla of prospects leading up to the draft, but have selective amnesia about how excited they were for the player when the player doesn't end up panning out. Instead, it's just another Reese bust and "they should've drafted x player..."
Third round success chart  
pjcas18 : 4/3/2017 4:41 pm
I posted this before it's from a Chiefs fan blog, but I believe it's accurate for the period it covers. This is from 2004 - 2014 and to remove subjectivity "success" is simply defined as starting at least half the games you are in the league, so if anything these numbers overstate "success"

Quote:
Historic Success Chart

The numbers show us the following outline for finding consistent starters:

1st Round - OL (83%) LB (70%) TE (67%) DB (64%) QB (63%) WR (58%) RB (58%) DL (58%)

2nd Round - OL (70%) LB (55%) TE (50%) WR (49%) DB (46%) QB (27%) DL (26%) RB (25%)

3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)

4th Round - DL (37%) TE (33%) OL (29%) LB (16%) WR(12%) DB (11%) RB (11%) QB (8%)

5th Round - TE (32%) DB (17%) WR (16%) OL (16%) DL (13%) RB (9%) LB (4%) QB (0%)

6th Round - TE (26%) OL (16%) DL (13%) WR (9%) DB (8%) RB (6%) LB (5%) QB (0%)

7th Round - DB (11%) OL (9%) QB (6%) WR (5%) DL (3%) LB (2%) RB (0%) TE (0%)
Interesting.  
Brown Recluse : 4/3/2017 4:47 pm
When he was drafted, he said all the right things. Talked about being the next great Giants defensive end and named past greats like Justin Tuck, Strahan, and Osi.
also MFSD  
TeamSchlitz1 : 4/3/2017 4:48 pm
since you are referencing my original post, you should know that I said clearly I have no supporting evidence it was just a hunch.
behave y'all  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/3/2017 4:50 pm
no need to eat each other
will do,  
TeamSchlitz1 : 4/3/2017 4:52 pm
but if it comes out he failed a drug test get that BAN button ready.
I thought he might be a good player when they drafted him  
Glover : 4/3/2017 4:55 pm
but went down to zero expectations for me as soon as I saw he couldnt stay on the field. Didnt expect anything from him this season. Now he's gone. Oh well, he won't be able to come back and show he can play.
He never did seem to have the passion for the game  
Anakim : 4/3/2017 4:57 pm
Never seemed like he wanted to be great. He just seemed happy being on the team.
RE: He never did seem to have the passion for the game  
pjcas18 : 4/3/2017 4:58 pm
In comment 13416146 Anakim said:
Quote:
Never seemed like he wanted to be great. He just seemed happy being on the team.


How do you know this?
RE: also MFSD  
mfsd : 4/3/2017 4:59 pm
In comment 13416133 TeamSchlitz1 said:
Quote:
since you are referencing my original post, you should know that I said clearly I have no supporting evidence it was just a hunch.


You want to be respected as a poster? First, be careful throwing around the "failed drug test" theory without any backup. Sure rumors of things like that from other sources get discussed, but it's a reach to start that here out of nowhere. Second, grow some thicker skin man, nothing wrong with throwing an opinion out there, just be ready to talk some heat if it's a serious one like drugs
RE: Before we kill Reese  
Milton : 4/3/2017 4:59 pm
In comment 13415809 English Alaister said:
Quote:
Let's remember BBI (including me) thought this was the best pick in a long while. Some wanted him in the first... others hollered for him in the second.
I was very excited about the pick, too, and was still hopeful that he could be a productive player, but that doesn't get Reese and the scouting department off the hook. It's not our job to get it right, it's his. He's the one getting paid, same for the scouts. And "love of the game" is just the kind of thing where Reese and the scouts have a much better shot at gaging then we possibly could. It's always encouraging when you hear them say of a draft pick, "and loves the game, he eats, drinks, and sleeps football." So you know it's something they care about.

I'm not saying it was a mistake, I'm just saying it was a mistake. Yeah, you read that right.

p.s.--And if it turns out his account was hacked, never mind...
I want to remind you all that  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/3/2017 5:02 pm
while that is OO's twitter account -- no one seems to be able to confirm anything -- all the beat reporters are mystified
RE: I thought he might be a good player when they drafted him  
David in LA : 4/3/2017 5:02 pm
In comment 13416143 Glover said:
Quote:
but went down to zero expectations for me as soon as I saw he couldnt stay on the field. Didnt expect anything from him this season. Now he's gone. Oh well, he won't be able to come back and show he can play.
Douche.


Why do you think he's a douche? A) We don't even know if this is true, Giants haven't said a peep yet, he could have been hacked. B) The guy had hip surgery, and other various injuries. What do you know about rehab?
RE: He never did seem to have the passion for the game  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/3/2017 5:06 pm
In comment 13416146 Anakim said:
Quote:
Never seemed like he wanted to be great. He just seemed happy being on the team.


How did we get to this conclusion. I can't remember a single interview he did.
Post made a story based on his tweets  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/3/2017 5:20 pm
Link - ( New Window )
I couldn't care less  
GeorgeAdams33 : 4/3/2017 5:25 pm
When OO displayed his displeasure with the coaches choosing to start Okwara against Dallas I felt like he was never going to amount to anything
This guy has had absolutely no impact on this team.  
Mr. Bungle : 4/3/2017 5:34 pm
None. Zero.

Next Justin Tuck, my ass.
RE: RE: He never did seem to have the passion for the game  
Anakim : 4/3/2017 5:34 pm
In comment 13416150 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 13416146 Anakim said:


Quote:


Never seemed like he wanted to be great. He just seemed happy being on the team.



How do you know this?


Just my own observations
Yeah, big whoop.  
KerrysFlask : 4/3/2017 5:38 pm
He was overvalued at that point in the draft because he was really the only 4-3 DE available, so he fit.

I remember Sy even talked him up with first round talk. Can't hit them all... Haha ;)

What a bust.
What is Reese  
XBRONX : 4/3/2017 5:38 pm
success rate in the third round last 10 years?
RE: What is Reese  
Diver_Down : 4/3/2017 5:45 pm
In comment 13416199 XBRONX said:
Quote:
success rate in the third round last 10 years?


For some Reese apologists, success is merely being on the roster. Bromley - Huge success; Thompson - Huge success;
RE: RE: What is Reese  
Tesla : 4/3/2017 5:51
In comment 13416202 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 13416199 XBRONX said:


Quote:


success rate in the third round last 10 years?



For some Reese apologists, success is merely being on the roster. Bromley - Huge success; Thompson - Huge success;


Nah. Success is two Super Bowl wins with the teams he helped establish (yes he just took over in 2007 but he ran the drafts for many years before that).
Considering this dudes family history.....  
Dry Lightning : 4/3/2017 5:59 pm : link
Cryptic tweets are more than a little concerning. Need to put a GPS tracker on that motherfucker and make sure all access to the stadium and players is blocked immediately.
Why is Thompson even part of this conversation?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/3/2017 6:13 pm : link
He hasn't even been under contract for a calendar year.
It's hard for us to imagine that some players don't love their job,  
FatHeadTommy : 4/3/2017 6:13 pm : link
but that is clearly the case. He has just had enough.

Once some players have more money stashed away than they ever dreamed they'd have, if they don't love the game or need that competition, they simply can't motivate themselves to continue to do all the things necessary to play in the league. Let's face it, it is pressure packed, with no real job security, filled with physical pain and injuries, and meetings and film study and lifting and diet and practice and camp and travel and whatever else.

oh yeah, a fuck load of money.
RE: RE: RE: What is Reese  
Diver_Down : 4/3/2017 6:18 pm : link
In comment 13416204 Tesla said:
Quote:
In comment 13416202 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


In comment 13416199 XBRONX said:


Quote:


success rate in the third round last 10 years?



For some Reese apologists, success is merely being on the roster. Bromley - Huge success; Thompson - Huge success;



Nah. Success is two Super Bowl wins with the teams he helped establish (yes he just took over in 2007 but he ran the drafts for many years before that).


Tesla, my comment is in response to XBRONK's post inquiring specifically about success rate among his 3rd round picks. I know reading comprehension is hard and Reese apologists are quick to recite bullet points on his overall resume, but try to focus on the question at hand.
RE: Why is Thompson even part of this conversation?  
Diver_Down : 4/3/2017 6:20 pm : link
In comment 13416211 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
He hasn't even been under contract for a calendar year.


Because he's a third round pick and on the roster. Huge success for Reese.
Oh boy now they're stepping away  
micky : 4/3/2017 6:22 pm : link
One less depth player.
His father killed 3 people??????  
ZogZerg : 4/3/2017 6:26 pm : link
When did that happen and where?
RE: RE: RE: RE: What is Reese  
Mad Mike : 4/3/2017 6:28 pm : link
In comment 13416215 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
I know reading comprehension is hard and Reese apologists are quick to recite bullet points on his overall resume, but try to focus on the question at hand.

The irony is most appreciated.
RE: His father killed 3 people??????  
Mad Mike : 4/3/2017 6:31 pm : link
In comment 13416227 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
When did that happen and where?

His father went on a shooting spree at Appalachian St law school when he was told he was being suspended. He killed the dean and two others. (If anyone watched the hbo special a year or two ago about Red Onion Prison in Virginia, that's where OO's father is serving).
RE: RE: My love for Tanoh Kpassagnon just grew exponentially.  
Klaatu : 4/3/2017 6:32 pm : link
In comment 13416095 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 13415853 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Heavy sigh.



From NFL.COM....

Quote:


SOURCES TELL US "He's raw but he's got a chance. He's quiet and I don't think football is going to define him, Do you know what I mean? I just want to make sure that he loves football." -- NFC regional scout
NFL COMPARISON Margus Hunt


Well, your boy Drew compared him to Bruce Smith...gave him a 2nd round grade, but said he could sneak into the bottom of the 1st.
Okwara passed double OO on the depth chart  
DavidinBMNY : 4/3/2017 6:35 pm : link
And they tendered Kerry Wynn at almost $2mm. That's 4 DE's right there with OO at best battling Wynn for #4.

When the giants tendered Wynn I was curious about Owa. This is a prove it year for Owa. Year 3.

I didn't expect him potentially walking away, but I did think there was a chance he would get cut after camp.

Listen Dion Jordan #3 pick a few years back was just released.

It happens.

I'm not sure what's up with OO, but I think he's at best on the bubble for a spot.
WTF  
David B. : 4/3/2017 7:03 pm : link
Despite that he hadn't done anything yet, this really isn't GOOD news. It's a shame that a talented guy isn't going to pan out.

What's worse is this knucklehead is gonna try and resurrect his career in a year or two.
RE: His father killed 3 people??????  
Anakim : 4/3/2017 7:08 pm : link
In comment 13416227 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
When did that happen and where?

Link - ( New Window )
I'm not gonna bash him too much  
Anakim : 4/3/2017 7:09 pm : link
But if this is more of a "I have no passion for the game" reason than a "I'm just protecting my health for my future" reason, we have a right to be critical of both Reese and Owa.
He would go on the NFI list  
DavidinBMNY : 4/3/2017 7:10 pm : link
I don't think he a) gets paid b) salary counts against the cap c) does he get an accrued year.

Unless the giants flat out cut him, I think they'd still maintain rights at no impact, but I'm not sure. He really hasn't developed.

It's April. Training camp is in July.

We need a pass rusher anyway.

Agree it's not good news.

It really puts a spotlight on how we wound up drafting him. At the time I was pretty happy to get him in RD 3. Maybe other teams knew more then we did?
I was ok with drafting him but I would have taken either Carl Davis or  
Anakim : 4/3/2017 7:13 pm : link
Kwon Alexander. Those are the two guys I wanted in the third round.
RE: Okwara passed double OO on the depth chart  
SomeFan : 4/3/2017 7:21 pm : link
In comment 13416234 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
And they tendered Kerry Wynn at almost $2mm. That's 4 DE's right there with OO at best battling Wynn for #4.

When the giants tendered Wynn I was curious about Owa. This is a prove it year for Owa. Year 3.

I didn't expect him potentially walking away, but I did think there was a chance he would get cut after camp.

Listen Dion Jordan #3 pick a few years back was just released.

It happens.

I'm not sure what's up with OO, but I think he's at best on the bubble for a spot.


Agree and if we draft a DE in any round, he would need to fight it out with Okwara and Wynn and I think would get cut.
RE: I was ok with drafting him but I would have taken either Carl Davis or  
Joey in VA : 4/3/2017 7:23 pm : link
In comment 13416256 Anakim said:
Quote:
Kwon Alexander. Those are the two guys I wanted in the third round.
Then he's an idiot, one more year = retirement pay for life. Way to suck it up you gap toothed pussy.
Passion has to be an issue.  
area junc : 4/3/2017 7:37 pm : link
Look at that dude's body. He's built like Adonis. Almost 34" arms. HUGE hands. Ran 4.62.

There's no way he shouldn't at least be a decent DE. Except for the fact he doesn't want to be.
The complete silence since those tweets is weird.  
81_Great_Dane : 4/3/2017 7:44 pm : link
You'd think someone from OO's camp would be out explaining, or the team would have a statement, or something.

If it was a hack somebody would be out with a denial by now.
I don't see how you can call him a bust, assuming Tweets are real  
Ron Johnson 30 : 4/3/2017 7:54 pm : link
Who could have predicted that?

This is costing him a lot of cash. Kudos to him for following his heart
No one seems to mention Marc Ross  
NYRiese : 4/3/2017 8:11 pm : link
Garbage in garbage out.
Isn't Ross resonsible for feeding Reese the scouts evaluation information and shouldn't there be a little awareness in that area.
RE: Passion has to be an issue.  
arcarsenal : 4/3/2017 8:16 pm : link
In comment 13416278 area junc said:
Quote:
Look at that dude's body. He's built like Adonis. Almost 34" arms. HUGE hands. Ran 4.62.

There's no way he shouldn't at least be a decent DE. Except for the fact he doesn't want to be.


There's a lot more to it than build or speed.
Honestly, who gives a shit.  
Renton : 4/3/2017 8:18 pm : link
When he actually stepped on the field, he was worthless. This is really a non-story.
It would not surprise me in the least  
JPinstripes : 4/3/2017 8:23 pm : link
if OO's decision is about risk of Post Concussion Syndrome... And perhaps many more like this to follow in the coming years. Football is a violent game and anyone calling OO or any other NFL player a pussy or something similar walking away from the game is ultimate trash as a human.

I wish the kid well in his long life and journey ahead.
I jumped up & screamed when he was drafted.  
bigfish703 : 4/3/2017 8:30 pm : link
After looking at videos of his play, I thought he was the greatest thing since buttered toast. Giant fans should understand that the NFL is basically a crap shoot, even in the 1st 3 rounds. Stuff happens - in the NFL as well as the rest of life. The % of players still in the league 5 years after being drafted at any level are shocking low.

If his family history played a role in this, all I can do is to wish him the best & hope that he gets help. Many NFL players have had rough times growing up. It is surprising how many turn out OK.

He played behind Okwara & Wynn & has contributed little to the team. There has already been talk of the Giants drafting a DE fairly high. We still have a month to go before the draft so take heart. Even if his tweet means what most of us think, the Giant D is still in a good place.
Little weird  
ChathamMark : 4/3/2017 9:05 pm : link
You would think he would have the team involved with an official announcement, instead of some cryptic tweets. If true, I wish him the best.
Everybody's so quick to judge shit.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/3/2017 9:14 pm : link
Is Damontre Moore  
spike : 4/3/2017 9:34 pm : link
still available?
Anak, not getting into this whole thing between you and Gam,  
yatqb : 4/3/2017 10:30 pm : link
but my position is that OO doesn't owe the team anything if he has just decided that football isn't for him right now. Everyone's entitled to make the best choices for themselves in employment situations.

Now, for the more useful discussion, does this lead us to lean more toward Charlton or Barnett than we would have otherwise if either of them are available at 23?
How did my posts get removed from this thread?  
lono801 : 4/3/2017 11:00 pm : link
What am I missing?
RE: How did my posts get removed from this thread?  
Anakim : 4/3/2017 11:02 pm : link
In comment 13416427 lono801 said:
Quote:
What am I missing?


Haha, I noticed that too. Seems like a lot of posts were deleted
sorry lono all references  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/3/2017 11:04 pm : link
to the pissing match were deleted -- sorry if we went overboard -- you other boys - you know who you are - cut the crap or we will restrict your posting ability
I had high expectations for "Double O" and am disappointed  
George from PA : 4/3/2017 11:08 pm : link
But 3rd round picks are by no means a givens and as an X-long-term amateur athlete.....I can just imagine how hard it is to compete at the NFL level day in and day out....I won't judge his decision

But the benefits of a tenure NFL player.....What does he need....One more year.....Geez.

sad all the way around.
Gidie....really?  
lono801 : 4/3/2017 11:08 pm : link
Sigh......so be it.....
look - we are really not interested in  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/3/2017 11:09 pm : link
having spitting matches -- it just does not encourage a real debate and unreasonably takes over a thread
RE: RE: Being serious for a second  
Semipro Lineman : 4/3/2017 11:17 pm : link
In comment 13416446 Anakim said:
Quote:


I don't see the connection. And no one is jumping to any conclusions. We need more information.


Of course, of course...
Wow....first time since '03 I have been sensored  
lono801 : 4/3/2017 11:21 pm : link
More than once in one thread.

I don't envy you Mods...

Wow..........
Imagine if they didn't re-sign JPP  
WillVAB : 4/3/2017 11:45 pm : link
Like some posters wanted.
RE: Imagine if they didn't re-sign JPP  
The_Boss : 12:00 am : link
In comment 13416475 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Like some posters wanted.


They probably were looking to add another DE, JPP or no JPP. I'm curious if losing depth behind him and OV heightens the urgency to add a DE. Right now it's a promising prospect in Okwara and a very ordinary Kerry Wynn.
RE: Is Damontre Moore  
smshmth8690 : 12:21 am : link
In comment 13416373 spike said:
Quote:
still available?



Nope, he's Dallas' problem now.
Stansly Maponga looked better  
GeorgeAdams33 : 12:36 am : link
We will draft a DE. Okwara will improve and we will be better than last year.
RE: Imagine if they didn't re-sign JPP  
Tuckrule : 4:52 am : link
In comment 13416475 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Like some posters wanted.


You realize he was surpassed by both wynn and an UDFA in Okwara. He was the fifth DE and if you count Kennard he was sixth. Let's not act like we lost Michael strahan. He was depth if that. Injuries in college lack of playing time may have factored into this but who knows. Failed drug test? Something will surface. Looks like a DE late or maybe another UDFA can emerge. As of now we have 4 DE on the roster so unless someone comes along and pushes Kerry wynn down which doesn't seem likely we are set.
too bad he didn't wait until after draft  
bc4life : 5:59 am : link
bpa will dictate early rounds but his departure MIGHT signal DE depth need...maybe/maybe not

at any rate, have to find DE who can reduce JPP and Vernon's reps. Didn't look like it was going to be him anyway.

Was concerned about the pick from the start - two hip surgeries is a huge deal. and he never seemed able to stay healthy during his brief career.
Mystifying to say the least,  
Simms11 : 7:10 am : link
Either way, the Giants were going to have to either draft or sign another DE for quality depth. And the way Spags likes to use his DEs in the 4 Aces packages, makes the need for another pass rusher that much greater. I would think an early draft pick could be the best route and thus draft is deep in defensive help.
News item: gidiefor hires Nurse Ratched to dispense Lithium to  
Victor in CT : 8:42 am : link
all posters to keep all on an even keel. :-)
RE: RE: Imagine if they didn't re-sign JPP  
WillVAB : 10:03 am : link
In comment 13416502 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 13416475 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Like some posters wanted.



You realize he was surpassed by both wynn and an UDFA in Okwara. He was the fifth DE and if you count Kennard he was sixth. Let's not act like we lost Michael strahan. He was depth if that. Injuries in college lack of playing time may have factored into this but who knows. Failed drug test? Something will surface. Looks like a DE late or maybe another UDFA can emerge. As of now we have 4 DE on the roster so unless someone comes along and pushes Kerry wynn down which doesn't seem likely we are set.


Whether those posters want to admit it or not, the hope was that OO could contribute along with Okwara in the event JPP wasn't re-signed. Wynn is essentially a JAG.

DE is a lock early in the draft. The Giants need a legitimate 3rd rusher and have to protect themselves in the event Vernon or JPP get dinged. Okwara can hold his own but no one knows if he could hold up over a long stretch of the season if called upon.
