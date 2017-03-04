OO stepping away from football? viggie : 4/3/2017 2:17 pm just posted on twitter. very cryptic no explanation.

here is what he said viggie : 4/3/2017 2:19 pm I have all love for everyone.. at the point and time I believe it's in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game.

I thought the famous Giants test questions Steve in South Jersey : 4/3/2017 2:21 pm were meant in part to measure a players love for the game and hunger. They missed on OO.





Shame mrvax : 4/3/2017 2:22 pm If he takes off a year it is unlikely he'll be able to return.

How can they replace his Renton : 4/3/2017 2:22 pm production?

hate to say it, but another JR viggie : 4/3/2017 2:24 pm bust

Maybe the Banks/Pierce/Barrow number... Racer : 4/3/2017 2:24 pm ...will go to a real football player this time.

does "the game" UConn4523 : 4/3/2017 2:26 pm mean social media or football?

I loved the pick....And the buzz was all good. George from PA : 4/3/2017 2:26 pm It would be dishonest to complain ..... Shows how the draft is a crap shoot

HUGE disappointment. Dan in the Springs : 4/3/2017 2:27 pm I had such high hopes for this guy. Reading the tweet it seems like his heart isn't in it, not that this is a crisis or family emergency. Wish him the best, better to move on if his heart's not in it.

Before BBI implodes Chris684 : 4/3/2017 2:28 pm All should remember how coveted this player was by the majority on this board, including some of our resident draft experts. The feeling after selecting him when we did was excitement.



This is no knock on anyone, just goes to show the inexact science that is picking these players.

Before we kill Reese English Alaister : 4/3/2017 2:28 pm Let's remember BBI (including me) thought this was the best pick in a long while. Some wanted him in the first... others hollered for him in the second.

offseason program about to lift off JonC : 4/3/2017 2:28 pm he better find his football heart soon.



Lock Reese goes DE in 1 or 2 WillVAB : 4/3/2017 2:30 pm .

This would be a surprise to me Sy'56 : 4/3/2017 2:31 pm This sounds like one of those situations where someone hacked his account.

Is this real? The_Boss : 4/3/2017 2:31 pm This was/is supposed to be a big year for Odi. There isn't much depth behind JPP and OV. If Odi is "out", that leaves just Okwara and Wynn. I thought we'd need to draft a DE at some point anyway, perhaps this surprise heightens the need.

Not really. Check out the success rate of 3rd round draft picks. It's not more than 40% and depending on how you measure success lower the. That. . The problem is everyone has unrealistic expectations for the draft and draft success. He didn't pan out clearly but we should expect most players to NOT pan out especially after the first 2 rounds.



He didn't pan out clearly but we should expect most players to NOT pan out especially after the first 2 rounds. In comment 13415797 viggie said:Not really. Check out the success rate of 3rd round draft picks. It's not more than 40% and depending on how you measure success lower the. That. . The problem is everyone has unrealistic expectations for the draft and draft success.He didn't pan out clearly but we should expect most players to NOT pan out especially after the first 2 rounds.

Damn, was hoping to see OO step up this year David in LA : 4/3/2017 2:32 pm Odi was someone a lot of us were excited to have, there was talk about going after him in even round 1 or 2!

who? Enzo : 4/3/2017 2:32 pm j/k. Has this guy even registered a tackle in two years?

WOW TeamSchlitz1 : 4/3/2017 2:32 pm : link how are you guys missing this?



He failed a drug test (no evidence or anything, but if I had to bet)



Let his agent remind him that this is not the end of the world and that every man deserves a 2nd chance.

It sure doesn't seem like you hated to say it. I don't think you can pin a player prematurely stepping away from the game as a knock on the pick. I'm sure if anything like that had even seemed like a possibility during the pre-draft process, the Giants (who have one of the most rigorous personality evaluations in the league) would have known.

His twitter ryanmkeane : 4/3/2017 2:35 pm posts are...how do i say this...not really good english? it doesn't sound like him.

Not really. Check out the success rate of 3rd round draft picks. It's not more than 40% and depending on how you measure success lower the. That. . The problem is everyone has unrealistic expectations for the draft and draft success. He didn't pan out clearly but we should expect most players to NOT pan out especially after the first 2 rounds.



He didn't pan out clearly but we should expect most players to NOT pan out especially after the first 2 rounds.

unfortunately Reese's last meaningful 3rd round pick was nearly 10 years ago..

Tweet pjcas18 : 4/3/2017 2:36 pm : link Quote: owamagbe odighizuwa‏Verified account @LPJ_Odighizuwa



I have all love for everyone.. at the point and time I believe it's in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game.



My love for Tanoh Kpassagnon just grew exponentially. Klaatu : 4/3/2017 2:41 pm Heavy sigh.

At this elite level, drive and commitment are supremely important. 81_Great_Dane : 4/3/2017 2:43 pm Most of these guys have great "athletic ability." The players who succeed put in the time, "pay the price," etc. If a guy just really doesn't want to be doing this, he's not going to thrive anyway. Probably best for everyone if he leaves the game. If he decides he really wants to play, he might come back better. If he doesn't, well...

What MotownGIANTS : 4/3/2017 2:45 pm is the cap ramifications from him retiring?

Doesn't he have to actually do something in football Route 9 : 4/3/2017 2:46 pm First to step away from it?

this is the last straw UConn4523 : 4/3/2017 2:49 pm fire Reese.

Assuming this is a legitimate tweet... Big Blue Blogger : 4/3/2017 2:52 pm ...and that we are interpreting it correctly, I wonder if his medicals are a factor. Hasn't he been through two hip surgeries?

you know what's great allstarjim : 4/3/2017 2:54 pm : link about tweets?



There ya go. I'm guessing we're going to hear about his account being hacked in 3...2...1...

RE: this is the last straw arcarsenal : 4/3/2017 2:56 pm : link

Quote: fire Reese.



Agreed. He's got to go. If he's not going to hit on every draft pick, he's not right for this job. He's been living off of Accorsi's work for 10 years now. Time to move on.

RE: Assuming this is a legitimate tweet... Matt in SGS : 4/3/2017 2:57 pm : link

Quote: ...and that we are interpreting it correctly, I wonder if his medicals are a factor. Hasn't he been through two hip surgeries?



To that point, he was interviewed in January and part of the concerns were him facing injuries and what he needs to do this offseason and he said get in shape. But he also added this part in



Quote: 2. What’s one thing you learned about yourself this season?



ODIGHIZUWA: One thing I learned about myself is, personally, I’m a resilient person. No matter what I may face – good or bad or indifferent – I feel like this season has been a real learning process for me and really taught me a lot about just staying the course.



It sounds like frustration might well be setting in for OO. He was passed by Okwara. JPP and Vernon got big deals. So entering year 3 he's at a crossroads and knows it. Maybe this is just too much for him as they get ready for the off-season program to start up. In comment 13415883 Big Blue Blogger said:To that point, he was interviewed in January and part of the concerns were him facing injuries and what he needs to do this offseason and he said get in shape. But he also added this part inIt sounds like frustration might well be setting in for OO. He was passed by Okwara. JPP and Vernon got big deals. So entering year 3 he's at a crossroads and knows it. Maybe this is just too much for him as they get ready for the off-season program to start up.

Will wait to see if this is true or not. Dave in Hoboken : 4/3/2017 2:58 pm Even though he's done nothing thus far, I hope it isn't true.

RE: What AcidTest : 4/3/2017 2:59 pm : link

Quote: is the cap ramifications from him retiring?



Let's wait to see if his account was hacked, but my understanding is that the rest of his signing bonus is immediately accelerated into this year's cap.



Let's wait to see if his account was hacked, but my understanding is that the rest of his signing bonus is immediately accelerated into this year's cap. A lot of people were clamoring for OO, but remember that the Giants wanted Tyler Lockett or Jalen Strong. The Seahawks and Texans traded up in front of them to get those players.

Seems like it might be: Dave in Hoboken : 4/3/2017 2:59 pm : link owamagbe odighizuwa‏Verified account @LPJ_Odighizuwa 46m46 minutes ago

However this is the best platform to express something of the things that has been on my mind for a while

------------------------------------

owamagbe odighizuwa‏Verified account @LPJ_Odighizuwa 47m47 minutes ago

I truly apologize that it has to be made known like this

You have to remember GiantsRage2007 : 4/3/2017 3:11 pm These are the social media accounts of 20 something year old kids. Those of us with teenagers or kids that age or older can tell you - trying to decipher this stuff is a fools errand. You have no idea what he is talking about.

Upside is old man : 4/3/2017 3:14 pm it's a strong draft for DLs so his'replacement' can easily be found in the 2nd.

Can you say.. bust!! est1986 : 4/3/2017 3:18 pm He did nothing to help this organization.. Nothing. Not one play made.

I Loved This Pick Suburbanites : 4/3/2017 3:20 pm Wonderlic can only measure so much, you can't definitively predict what's in someone's heart or whether they have some sort of epiphany during their career. With the way Okwara emerged OO wasn't even a sure bet to make this years team. The best thing to do is wish the young man the best of luck and move on.

stinks like a TeamSchlitz1 : 4/3/2017 3:22 pm failed drug test.

It was good mrvax : 4/3/2017 3:26 pm of OO to do this now rather than after the draft. I wish him luck.

I'm not sure I buy this as legit. Ten Ton Hammer : 4/3/2017 3:26 pm You have to be some kind of special to surprise the world by retiring early. You'd think the team would get a call first.

RE: I'm not sure I buy this as legit. jcn56 : 4/3/2017 3:29 pm : link

Quote: You have to be some kind of special to surprise the world by retiring early. You'd think the team would get a call first.



I thought the same thing, but you never know, maybe he's already told the team and they just kept it quiet until now.



I thought the same thing, but you never know, maybe he's already told the team and they just kept it quiet until now. I would hope for his sake if he decided to walk away that he would've given the Giants a heads-up first. I won't fault anyone from retiring early from football given the health concerns, but there's no need to burn bridges by not giving them a call first.

More and more phil in arizona : 4/3/2017 3:32 pm we are seeing young players with injury issues just walk away. I don't blame Reese for the pick, a lot of people lauded it... Though I would have liked Amos from PSU. Don't mind them taking a gamble in the 3rd round, though I think in the last few years they've put a premium on a clean bill of health. At least we have Wynn and Okwara. We were probably going D-line on day 1 or day 2 anyway.



At least we have Wynn and Okwara. We were probably going D-line on day 1 or day 2 anyway.

there was always something area junc : 4/3/2017 3:35 pm odd about the way Spags talked about Owa. Even when he (appeared to be) playing well in the preseason, Spags basically said he wasn't. Then as a 3rd round pick he gets beat out by Wynn and Okwara, 2 UDFA's.



Then as a 3rd round pick he gets beat out by Wynn and Okwara, 2 UDFA's.

Oooof.... Britt in VA : 4/3/2017 3:37 pm : link Darian Thompson (jury still out)

Owa Odighizuwa

Jay Bromley

DaMontre Moore

Jayron Hosley

Jerrel Jernigan

Chad Jones (non football injury)

Ramses Barden

Travis Beckham

count me among those who thought this was gidiefor : Mod : 4/3/2017 3:39 pm a good pick, I do hope his account has been hacked -- it just doesn't sound like him if you read his other tweets



it just doesn't sound like him if you read his other tweets

Can't help NYBEN1963 : 4/3/2017 3:54 pm but wonder if what his father did weighs on him mentally. Not all parents are Cliff and Clair Huxtable or Ozzie and Harriet but I would bet it is hard to deal with the fact that your father killed 3 people and probably tried to kill more. We can only imagine what this has done to him and his family over the years.

RE: Oooof.... TommyWiseau : 4/3/2017 3:58 pm : link

Quote: Darian Thompson (jury still out)

Owa Odighizuwa

Jay Bromley

DaMontre Moore

Jayron Hosley

Jerrel Jernigan

Chad Jones (non football injury)

Ramses Barden

Travis Beckham



So we are seriously lacking in the 40% success rate of 3rd round picks which was stated above. There is not one successful person on that list hence why I don't mind if we trade a 3rd round pick to move up in round 1 or round 2. Reese is just dreadful at drafting in that round

40% success rate in the 3rd round? djm : 4/3/2017 4:05 pm wha? Where are you getting that 40% number? Who nailes 40% of their 3rd rounders? I aint buying it.

RE: My love for Tanoh Kpassagnon just grew exponentially. Milton : 4/3/2017 4:35 pm : link

Quote: Heavy sigh.



From NFL.COM.... "He's raw but he's got a chance. He's quiet and I don't think football is going to define him, Do you know what I mean? I just want to make sure that he loves football." -- NFC regional scout NFL COMPARISON Margus Hunt

NFL COMPARISON Margus Hunt In comment 13415853 Klaatu said:From NFL.COM....

RE: Before BBI implodes stillpoe : 4/3/2017 4:37 pm : link

Quote: All should remember how coveted this player was by the majority on this board, including some of our resident draft experts. The feeling after selecting him when we did was excitement.



This is no knock on anyone, just goes to show the inexact science that is picking these players.



This should be stickied. People get caught up in the hoopla of prospects leading up to the draft, but have selective amnesia about how excited they were for the player when the player doesn't end up panning out. Instead, it's just another Reese bust and "they should've drafted x player..." In comment 13415808 Chris684 said:This should be stickied. People get caught up in the hoopla of prospects leading up to the draft, but have selective amnesia about how excited they were for the player when the player doesn't end up panning out. Instead, it's just another Reese bust and "they should've drafted x player..."

Third round success chart pjcas18 : 4/3/2017 4:41 pm : link



Quote: Historic Success Chart



The numbers show us the following outline for finding consistent starters:



1st Round - OL (83%) LB (70%) TE (67%) DB (64%) QB (63%) WR (58%) RB (58%) DL (58%)



2nd Round - OL (70%) LB (55%) TE (50%) WR (49%) DB (46%) QB (27%) DL (26%) RB (25%)



3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)



4th Round - DL (37%) TE (33%) OL (29%) LB (16%) WR(12%) DB (11%) RB (11%) QB (8%)



5th Round - TE (32%) DB (17%) WR (16%) OL (16%) DL (13%) RB (9%) LB (4%) QB (0%)



6th Round - TE (26%) OL (16%) DL (13%) WR (9%) DB (8%) RB (6%) LB (5%) QB (0%)



7th Round - DB (11%) OL (9%) QB (6%) WR (5%) DL (3%) LB (2%) RB (0%) TE (0%) I posted this before it's from a Chiefs fan blog, but I believe it's accurate for the period it covers. This is from 2004 - 2014 and to remove subjectivity "success" is simply defined as starting at least half the games you are in the league, so if anything these numbers overstate "success"

Interesting. Brown Recluse : 4/3/2017 4:47 pm : link When he was drafted, he said all the right things. Talked about being the next great Giants defensive end and named past greats like Justin Tuck, Strahan, and Osi.

also MFSD TeamSchlitz1 : 4/3/2017 4:48 pm : link since you are referencing my original post, you should know that I said clearly I have no supporting evidence it was just a hunch.

will do, TeamSchlitz1 : 4/3/2017 4:52 pm : link but if it comes out he failed a drug test get that BAN button ready.

I thought he might be a good player when they drafted him Glover : 4/3/2017 4:55 pm : link but went down to zero expectations for me as soon as I saw he couldnt stay on the field. Didnt expect anything from him this season. Now he's gone. Oh well, he won't be able to come back and show he can play.

Douche.

He never did seem to have the passion for the game Anakim : 4/3/2017 4:57 pm : link Never seemed like he wanted to be great. He just seemed happy being on the team.

RE: He never did seem to have the passion for the game pjcas18 : 4/3/2017 4:58 pm : link

Quote: Never seemed like he wanted to be great. He just seemed happy being on the team.



How do you know this? In comment 13416146 Anakim said:How do you know this?

RE: also MFSD mfsd : 4/3/2017 4:59 pm : link

Quote: since you are referencing my original post, you should know that I said clearly I have no supporting evidence it was just a hunch.



You want to be respected as a poster? First, be careful throwing around the "failed drug test" theory without any backup. Sure rumors of things like that from other sources get discussed, but it's a reach to start that here out of nowhere. Second, grow some thicker skin man, nothing wrong with throwing an opinion out there, just be ready to talk some heat if it's a serious one like drugs In comment 13416133 TeamSchlitz1 said:You want to be respected as a poster? First, be careful throwing around the "failed drug test" theory without any backup. Sure rumors of things like that from other sources get discussed, but it's a reach to start that here out of nowhere. Second, grow some thicker skin man, nothing wrong with throwing an opinion out there, just be ready to talk some heat if it's a serious one like drugs

RE: Before we kill Reese Milton : 4/3/2017 4:59 pm : link

Quote: Let's remember BBI (including me) thought this was the best pick in a long while. Some wanted him in the first... others hollered for him in the second. I was very excited about the pick, too, and was still hopeful that he could be a productive player, but that doesn't get Reese and the scouting department off the hook. It's not our job to get it right, it's his. He's the one getting paid, same for the scouts. And "love of the game" is just the kind of thing where Reese and the scouts have a much better shot at gaging then we possibly could. It's always encouraging when you hear them say of a draft pick, "and loves the game, he eats, drinks, and sleeps football." So you know it's something they care about.



I'm not saying it was a mistake, I'm just saying it was a mistake. Yeah, you read that right.



p.s.--And if it turns out his account was hacked, never mind... In comment 13415809 English Alaister said:I was very excited about the pick, too, and was still hopeful that he could be a productive player, but that doesn't get Reese and the scouting department off the hook. It's not our job to get it right, it's his. He's the one getting paid, same for the scouts. And "love of the game" is just the kind of thing where Reese and the scouts have a much better shot at gaging then we possibly could. It's always encouraging when you hear them say of a draft pick, "and loves the game, he eats, drinks, and sleeps football." So you know it's something they care about.I'm not saying it was a mistake, I'm just saying it was a mistake. Yeah, you read that right.p.s.--And if it turns out his account was hacked, never mind...

I want to remind you all that gidiefor : Mod : 4/3/2017 5:02 pm : : 4/3/2017 5:02 pm : link while that is OO's twitter account -- no one seems to be able to confirm anything -- all the beat reporters are mystified

RE: I thought he might be a good player when they drafted him David in LA : 4/3/2017 5:02 pm : link

Quote: but went down to zero expectations for me as soon as I saw he couldnt stay on the field. Didnt expect anything from him this season. Now he's gone. Oh well, he won't be able to come back and show he can play.

Douche.



Why do you think he's a douche? A) We don't even know if this is true, Giants haven't said a peep yet, he could have been hacked. B) The guy had hip surgery, and other various injuries. What do you know about rehab? In comment 13416143 Glover said:Why do you think he's a douche? A) We don't even know if this is true, Giants haven't said a peep yet, he could have been hacked. B) The guy had hip surgery, and other various injuries. What do you know about rehab?

RE: He never did seem to have the passion for the game Ten Ton Hammer : 4/3/2017 5:06 pm : link

Quote: Never seemed like he wanted to be great. He just seemed happy being on the team.



How did we get to this conclusion. I can't remember a single interview he did. In comment 13416146 Anakim said:How did we get to this conclusion. I can't remember a single interview he did.

I couldn't care less GeorgeAdams33 : 4/3/2017 5:25 pm : link When OO displayed his displeasure with the coaches choosing to start Okwara against Dallas I felt like he was never going to amount to anything



This guy has had absolutely no impact on this team. Mr. Bungle : 4/3/2017 5:34 pm : link None. Zero.



Next Justin Tuck, my ass.

RE: RE: He never did seem to have the passion for the game Anakim : 4/3/2017 5:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13416146 Anakim said:





Quote:





Never seemed like he wanted to be great. He just seemed happy being on the team.







How do you know this?



Just my own observations In comment 13416150 pjcas18 said:Just my own observations

Yeah, big whoop. KerrysFlask : 4/3/2017 5:38 pm : link He was overvalued at that point in the draft because he was really the only 4-3 DE available, so he fit.



I remember Sy even talked him up with first round talk. Can't hit them all... Haha ;)



What a bust.

What is Reese XBRONX : 4/3/2017 5:38 pm : link success rate in the third round last 10 years?

RE: What is Reese Diver_Down : 4/3/2017 5:45 pm : link

Quote: success rate in the third round last 10 years?



For some Reese apologists, success is merely being on the roster. Bromley - Huge success; Thompson - Huge success; In comment 13416199 XBRONX said:For some Reese apologists, success is merely being on the roster. Bromley - Huge success; Thompson - Huge success;

RE: RE: What is Reese Tesla : 4/3/2017 5:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13416199 XBRONX said:





Quote:





success rate in the third round last 10 years?







For some Reese apologists, success is merely being on the roster. Bromley - Huge success; Thompson - Huge success;



Nah. Success is two Super Bowl wins with the teams he helped establish (yes he just took over in 2007 but he ran the drafts for many years before that). In comment 13416202 Diver_Down said:Nah. Success is two Super Bowl wins with the teams he helped establish (yes he just took over in 2007 but he ran the drafts for many years before that).

Considering this dudes family history..... Dry Lightning : 4/3/2017 5:59 pm : link Cryptic tweets are more than a little concerning. Need to put a GPS tracker on that motherfucker and make sure all access to the stadium and players is blocked immediately.

It's hard for us to imagine that some players don't love their job, FatHeadTommy : 4/3/2017 6:13 pm : link but that is clearly the case. He has just had enough.



Once some players have more money stashed away than they ever dreamed they'd have, if they don't love the game or need that competition, they simply can't motivate themselves to continue to do all the things necessary to play in the league. Let's face it, it is pressure packed, with no real job security, filled with physical pain and injuries, and meetings and film study and lifting and diet and practice and camp and travel and whatever else.



oh yeah, a fuck load of money.

RE: RE: RE: What is Reese Diver_Down : 4/3/2017 6:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13416202 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13416199 XBRONX said:





Quote:





success rate in the third round last 10 years?







For some Reese apologists, success is merely being on the roster. Bromley - Huge success; Thompson - Huge success;







Nah. Success is two Super Bowl wins with the teams he helped establish (yes he just took over in 2007 but he ran the drafts for many years before that).



Tesla, my comment is in response to XBRONK's post inquiring specifically about success rate among his 3rd round picks. I know reading comprehension is hard and Reese apologists are quick to recite bullet points on his overall resume, but try to focus on the question at hand. In comment 13416204 Tesla said:Tesla, my comment is in response to XBRONK's post inquiring specifically about success rate among his 3rd round picks. I know reading comprehension is hard and Reese apologists are quick to recite bullet points on his overall resume, but try to focus on the question at hand.

RE: Why is Thompson even part of this conversation? Diver_Down : 4/3/2017 6:20 pm : link

Quote: He hasn't even been under contract for a calendar year.



Because he's a third round pick and on the roster. Huge success for Reese. In comment 13416211 Ten Ton Hammer said:Because he's a third round pick and on the roster. Huge success for Reese.

Oh boy now they're stepping away micky : 4/3/2017 6:22 pm : link One less depth player.

His father killed 3 people?????? ZogZerg : 4/3/2017 6:26 pm : link When did that happen and where?

RE: RE: RE: RE: What is Reese Mad Mike : 4/3/2017 6:28 pm : link

Quote: I know reading comprehension is hard and Reese apologists are quick to recite bullet points on his overall resume, but try to focus on the question at hand.

The irony is most appreciated. In comment 13416215 Diver_Down said:The irony is most appreciated.

RE: His father killed 3 people?????? Mad Mike : 4/3/2017 6:31 pm : link

Quote: When did that happen and where?

His father went on a shooting spree at Appalachian St law school when he was told he was being suspended. He killed the dean and two others. (If anyone watched the hbo special a year or two ago about Red Onion Prison in Virginia, that's where OO's father is serving). In comment 13416227 ZogZerg said:His father went on a shooting spree at Appalachian St law school when he was told he was being suspended. He killed the dean and two others. (If anyone watched the hbo special a year or two ago about Red Onion Prison in Virginia, that's where OO's father is serving).

RE: RE: My love for Tanoh Kpassagnon just grew exponentially. Klaatu : 4/3/2017 6:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13415853 Klaatu said:





Quote:





Heavy sigh.







From NFL.COM....



Quote:





SOURCES TELL US "He's raw but he's got a chance. He's quiet and I don't think football is going to define him, Do you know what I mean? I just want to make sure that he loves football." -- NFC regional scout

NFL COMPARISON Margus Hunt







Well, your boy Drew compared him to Bruce Smith...gave him a 2nd round grade, but said he could sneak into the bottom of the 1st. In comment 13416095 Milton said:Well, your boy Drew compared him to Bruce Smith...gave him a 2nd round grade, but said he could sneak into the bottom of the 1st.

Okwara passed double OO on the depth chart DavidinBMNY : 4/3/2017 6:35 pm : link And they tendered Kerry Wynn at almost $2mm. That's 4 DE's right there with OO at best battling Wynn for #4.



When the giants tendered Wynn I was curious about Owa. This is a prove it year for Owa. Year 3.



I didn't expect him potentially walking away, but I did think there was a chance he would get cut after camp.



Listen Dion Jordan #3 pick a few years back was just released.



It happens.



I'm not sure what's up with OO, but I think he's at best on the bubble for a spot.

WTF David B. : 4/3/2017 7:03 pm : link Despite that he hadn't done anything yet, this really isn't GOOD news. It's a shame that a talented guy isn't going to pan out.



What's worse is this knucklehead is gonna try and resurrect his career in a year or two.

I'm not gonna bash him too much Anakim : 4/3/2017 7:09 pm : link But if this is more of a "I have no passion for the game" reason than a "I'm just protecting my health for my future" reason, we have a right to be critical of both Reese and Owa.

He would go on the NFI list DavidinBMNY : 4/3/2017 7:10 pm : link I don't think he a) gets paid b) salary counts against the cap c) does he get an accrued year.



Unless the giants flat out cut him, I think they'd still maintain rights at no impact, but I'm not sure. He really hasn't developed.



It's April. Training camp is in July.



We need a pass rusher anyway.



Agree it's not good news.



It really puts a spotlight on how we wound up drafting him. At the time I was pretty happy to get him in RD 3. Maybe other teams knew more then we did?

I was ok with drafting him but I would have taken either Carl Davis or Anakim : 4/3/2017 7:13 pm : link Kwon Alexander. Those are the two guys I wanted in the third round.

RE: Okwara passed double OO on the depth chart SomeFan : 4/3/2017 7:21 pm : link

Quote: And they tendered Kerry Wynn at almost $2mm. That's 4 DE's right there with OO at best battling Wynn for #4.



When the giants tendered Wynn I was curious about Owa. This is a prove it year for Owa. Year 3.



I didn't expect him potentially walking away, but I did think there was a chance he would get cut after camp.



Listen Dion Jordan #3 pick a few years back was just released.



It happens.



I'm not sure what's up with OO, but I think he's at best on the bubble for a spot.



Agree and if we draft a DE in any round, he would need to fight it out with Okwara and Wynn and I think would get cut. In comment 13416234 DavidinBMNY said:Agree and if we draft a DE in any round, he would need to fight it out with Okwara and Wynn and I think would get cut.

RE: I was ok with drafting him but I would have taken either Carl Davis or Joey in VA : 4/3/2017 7:23 pm : link

Quote: Kwon Alexander. Those are the two guys I wanted in the third round. Then he's an idiot, one more year = retirement pay for life. Way to suck it up you gap toothed pussy. In comment 13416256 Anakim said:Then he's an idiot, one more year = retirement pay for life. Way to suck it up you gap toothed pussy.

Passion has to be an issue. area junc : 4/3/2017 7:37 pm : link Look at that dude's body. He's built like Adonis. Almost 34" arms. HUGE hands. Ran 4.62.



There's no way he shouldn't at least be a decent DE. Except for the fact he doesn't want to be.

The complete silence since those tweets is weird. 81_Great_Dane : 4/3/2017 7:44 pm : link You'd think someone from OO's camp would be out explaining, or the team would have a statement, or something.



If it was a hack somebody would be out with a denial by now.

I don't see how you can call him a bust, assuming Tweets are real Ron Johnson 30 : 4/3/2017 7:54 pm : link Who could have predicted that?



This is costing him a lot of cash. Kudos to him for following his heart

No one seems to mention Marc Ross NYRiese : 4/3/2017 8:11 pm : link Garbage in garbage out.

Isn't Ross resonsible for feeding Reese the scouts evaluation information and shouldn't there be a little awareness in that area.

RE: Passion has to be an issue. arcarsenal : 4/3/2017 8:16 pm : link

Quote: Look at that dude's body. He's built like Adonis. Almost 34" arms. HUGE hands. Ran 4.62.



There's no way he shouldn't at least be a decent DE. Except for the fact he doesn't want to be.



There's a lot more to it than build or speed. In comment 13416278 area junc said:There's a lot more to it than build or speed.

Honestly, who gives a shit. Renton : 4/3/2017 8:18 pm : link When he actually stepped on the field, he was worthless. This is really a non-story.

It would not surprise me in the least JPinstripes : 4/3/2017 8:23 pm : link if OO's decision is about risk of Post Concussion Syndrome... And perhaps many more like this to follow in the coming years. Football is a violent game and anyone calling OO or any other NFL player a pussy or something similar walking away from the game is ultimate trash as a human.



I wish the kid well in his long life and journey ahead.

I jumped up & screamed when he was drafted. bigfish703 : 4/3/2017 8:30 pm : link After looking at videos of his play, I thought he was the greatest thing since buttered toast. Giant fans should understand that the NFL is basically a crap shoot, even in the 1st 3 rounds. Stuff happens - in the NFL as well as the rest of life. The % of players still in the league 5 years after being drafted at any level are shocking low.



If his family history played a role in this, all I can do is to wish him the best & hope that he gets help. Many NFL players have had rough times growing up. It is surprising how many turn out OK.



He played behind Okwara & Wynn & has contributed little to the team. There has already been talk of the Giants drafting a DE fairly high. We still have a month to go before the draft so take heart. Even if his tweet means what most of us think, the Giant D is still in a good place.

Little weird ChathamMark : 4/3/2017 9:05 pm : link You would think he would have the team involved with an official announcement, instead of some cryptic tweets. If true, I wish him the best.

Anak, not getting into this whole thing between you and Gam, yatqb : 4/3/2017 10:30 pm : link but my position is that OO doesn't owe the team anything if he has just decided that football isn't for him right now. Everyone's entitled to make the best choices for themselves in employment situations.



Now, for the more useful discussion, does this lead us to lean more toward Charlton or Barnett than we would have otherwise if either of them are available at 23?

How did my posts get removed from this thread? lono801 : 4/3/2017 11:00 pm : link What am I missing?

RE: How did my posts get removed from this thread? Anakim : 4/3/2017 11:02 pm : link

Quote: What am I missing?



Haha, I noticed that too. Seems like a lot of posts were deleted In comment 13416427 lono801 said:Haha, I noticed that too. Seems like a lot of posts were deleted

I had high expectations for "Double O" and am disappointed George from PA : 4/3/2017 11:08 pm : link But 3rd round picks are by no means a givens and as an X-long-term amateur athlete.....I can just imagine how hard it is to compete at the NFL level day in and day out....I won't judge his decision



But the benefits of a tenure NFL player.....What does he need....One more year.....Geez.



sad all the way around.

RE: RE: Being serious for a second Semipro Lineman : 4/3/2017 11:17 pm : link

I don't see the connection. And no one is jumping to any conclusions. We need more information.



Of course, of course... In comment 13416446 Anakim said:Of course, of course...

Wow....first time since '03 I have been sensored lono801 : 4/3/2017 11:21 pm : link More than once in one thread.



I don't envy you Mods...



Wow..........

Imagine if they didn't re-sign JPP WillVAB : 4/3/2017 11:45 pm : link Like some posters wanted.

RE: Imagine if they didn't re-sign JPP The_Boss : 12:00 am : link

Quote: Like some posters wanted.



They probably were looking to add another DE, JPP or no JPP. I'm curious if losing depth behind him and OV heightens the urgency to add a DE. Right now it's a promising prospect in Okwara and a very ordinary Kerry Wynn. In comment 13416475 WillVAB said:They probably were looking to add another DE, JPP or no JPP. I'm curious if losing depth behind him and OV heightens the urgency to add a DE. Right now it's a promising prospect in Okwara and a very ordinary Kerry Wynn.

RE: Is Damontre Moore smshmth8690 : 12:21 am : link

Quote: still available?





Nope, he's Dallas' problem now. In comment 13416373 spike said:Nope, he's Dallas' problem now.

Stansly Maponga looked better GeorgeAdams33 : 12:36 am : link We will draft a DE. Okwara will improve and we will be better than last year.

RE: Imagine if they didn't re-sign JPP Tuckrule : 4:52 am : link

Quote: Like some posters wanted.



You realize he was surpassed by both wynn and an UDFA in Okwara. He was the fifth DE and if you count Kennard he was sixth. Let's not act like we lost Michael strahan. He was depth if that. Injuries in college lack of playing time may have factored into this but who knows. Failed drug test? Something will surface. Looks like a DE late or maybe another UDFA can emerge. As of now we have 4 DE on the roster so unless someone comes along and pushes Kerry wynn down which doesn't seem likely we are set. In comment 13416475 WillVAB said:You realize he was surpassed by both wynn and an UDFA in Okwara. He was the fifth DE and if you count Kennard he was sixth. Let's not act like we lost Michael strahan. He was depth if that. Injuries in college lack of playing time may have factored into this but who knows. Failed drug test? Something will surface. Looks like a DE late or maybe another UDFA can emerge. As of now we have 4 DE on the roster so unless someone comes along and pushes Kerry wynn down which doesn't seem likely we are set.

too bad he didn't wait until after draft bc4life : 5:59 am : link bpa will dictate early rounds but his departure MIGHT signal DE depth need...maybe/maybe not



at any rate, have to find DE who can reduce JPP and Vernon's reps. Didn't look like it was going to be him anyway.



Was concerned about the pick from the start - two hip surgeries is a huge deal. and he never seemed able to stay healthy during his brief career.

Mystifying to say the least, Simms11 : 7:10 am : link Either way, the Giants were going to have to either draft or sign another DE for quality depth. And the way Spags likes to use his DEs in the 4 Aces packages, makes the need for another pass rusher that much greater. I would think an early draft pick could be the best route and thus draft is deep in defensive help.

News item: gidiefor hires Nurse Ratched to dispense Lithium to Victor in CT : 8:42 am : link all posters to keep all on an even keel. :-)