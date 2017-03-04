Fluker working on his RT Footwork on IG

|
|He was drafted as a left tackle, failed, got moved to right tackle, failed there, was tried at guard and axed before he got Rivers killed. This is another of Reese and GM Jr's reclamation projects. Marvin Austin redux. Hopefully he doesn't put Manning in the hospital assuming he even makes the team. The Broncos and Raiders were both looking for o-linemen and didn't even talk to Fluker and it's not like they don't know him pretty well. He sucks and is a waste of time.
| He will play well and Reesecwill be kicking himself for not locking him up. Fluker should have been signed to John Jerrys 3 year $10 MM deal and Jerry should have been signed to the 1 year deal.
How can Reese lock him up when Fluker wanted a 1 year deal?
This board is so damn dense.
The real reason he became available was because Barksdale had established himself as the future in San Diego forcing Fluker to a position he wasn't perfect for. And to top it off, the Chargers would have had to pay Fluker "elite player money" - nearly 9 million dollars to exercise his 5th year option (the really real reason he became available). Paying that much for an average guard would have been financially foolish.
First of all, I am not dense. Is it 100% true that he only wanted a 1 year deal? People spin all the time. I bet if the numbers were right he would sign a multi year deal. ANy player would. The Giants were tight against the cap at the time. JPP wasn't signed yet. They re-sign Jerry right after to a 3 year deal which I think is crazy.
You are the one who is dense to think that players don't want more money and more security.
First, good post, Mavric. I trimmed your response to focus on the economics on the 5th year option. Looking at the economics, it is the truth regarding Fluker's availability.
Applying the principle that it is financially foolish to pay that much for an average guard, should also apply to our own. Despite being our best OL when healthy, Pugh does not distinguish himself from the middle of the pack of other guards. BBI likes to claim that he is a Top 10 guard, but whenever that statement is challenged, no one can provide actual rankings that backs up the statement. Perhaps, if he could actually play a 16 game season, he might crack the Top 10, but we all know his history.
It is financially foolish to guarantee the 1 year salary for average play. With the 5th year option and the CBA, it is imperative that players picked in the first round - especially those in the Top 10 - demonstrate above average competency to be considered for second contracts and hence building blocks for a franchise.
Fluker was drafted as a left tackle? That will be news to Tom Telesco. When he made Fluker the eleventh selection in the 2013 draft, Telesco was immediately asked if he envisioned Fluker justifying the high pick by protecting Rivers's blind side. Telesco was absolutely clear that the Chargers envisioned Fluker as a right tackle. I think you are adding a layer of fiction to the disappointing story of his early pro career.
Whether Fluker will ever be a good NFL RT remains an open question. In any case, Fluker did not fail at left tackle, and it's questionable whether he even failed at right tackle. The Chargers thought he would be a better guard, so they moved him. Did Justin Pugh "fail" at right tackle?
Fluker did fail at RT and he was worse as RG.. Same with Pugh.. he wasn't successful RT.. otherwise Newhouse won't have replaced him.. they realized he couldn't make it and accepted the fact that he would be a better LG..
I do agree that this is a low risk signing but since he was the only OL signed.. its very troubling.. We can have one of the 2 stud TE, Marshall, OBJ and Shepard but if Eli is on his back in 2 seconds.. nothing will matter... The problem here isn't Fluker signing.. its great signing with very low risk.. its the fact that we didn't do anything else.. Not that signing one of the overpaid OL was the answer but we have done nothing and something major had to be done.. we have put in as much if not more resources into our OL than the cowboys and some are arguing that they are as good as 90's cowboys OL while we don't have a single person thats pro bowl caliber let alone all-pro..
| high reward signing
if somehow he pans out it will be a major score -- if he doesn't - no harm no foul - can't really be much worse than the current set up
Fluker was drafted as a left tackle? That will be news to Tom Telesco. When he made Fluker the eleventh selection in the 2013 draft, Telesco was immediately asked if he envisioned Fluker justifying the high pick by protecting Rivers's blind side. Telesco was absolutely clear that the Chargers envisioned Fluker as a right tackle. I think you are adding a layer of fiction to the disappointing story of his early pro career.
First, good post, Mavric. I trimmed your response to focus on the economics on the 5th year option. Looking at the economics, it is the truth regarding Fluker's availability.
Applying the principle that it is financially foolish to pay that much for an average guard, should also apply to our own. Despite being our best OL when healthy, Pugh does not distinguish himself from the middle of the pack of other guards. BBI likes to claim that he is a Top 10 guard, but whenever that statement is challenged, no one can provide actual rankings that backs up the statement. Perhaps, if he could actually play a 16 game season, he might crack the Top 10, but we all know his history.
It is financially foolish to guarantee the 1 year salary for average play. With the 5th year option and the CBA, it is imperative that players picked in the first round - especially those in the Top 10 - demonstrate above average competency to be considered for second contracts and hence building blocks for a franchise.
I see what you did there, pulled the old switcheroo. Almost had me...
I tend to agree with you. Despite all the negativity, Fluker had better numbers as a RT than after he was switched to RG. A little history: Fluker played above average as RT, but ended up being beat out by Joe Barksdale who is considered nearly as an "elite" tackle. This forced Fluker to the inside where he was less effective, but still average by NFL standards. Additionally, Fluker was discouraged playing on a team that was not only mediocre, but carried the ominous reputation as a perennial loser.
Fluker is healthy and in fact, was the healthiest lineman on the Charger's front line for the 4 years he was there missing only 6 games in his career. Of course, one of the issues with him was that he kept injuries to himself rather than admit them to the coaches. He was also accused of playing with too much heart and not enough brains, trying to do more than was asked of him and his coaches didn't train him well (so say the Chargers' fans anyway). So, he is somewhat of an enigma.
The real reason he became available was because Barksdale had established himself as the future in San Diego forcing Fluker to a position he wasn't perfect for. And to top it off, the Chargers would have had to pay Fluker "elite player money" - nearly 9 million dollars to exercise his 5th year option (the really real reason he became available). Paying that much for an average guard would have been financially foolish.
The Giants swooped in fairly quickly to get him. The other team after him at the time was (surprise, surprise) the Patriots.
I say give the guy a chance before picking your teeth in an Ivory Tower and proclaiming him to be a waste as if you knew more about him than what the Giants' coaches know. He will get excellent coaching and will be on a team that expects to win and expects to be in contention for a championship every year. Winning is addictive once you get a taste of it and the "light goes on" about what to do to make yourself better.
In the end, maybe he'll end up a bust or maybe he'll end up living up to the expectations of him when he was drafted. This signing has low risk / high reward potential. At least give the guy a decent chance to prove himself.
|We shall see. If thats true and EFlowers improves this unit could be much better than recent years. Guarantee half of BBI panicks if we dont use a premium pick on a OL.
| you post the same thing in different forms on every OL thread. We get it, you don't like Pugh, or Flowers, or Fluker or Richburg...
My problem with your post is you are automatically assuming the Giants are just simply going to give Pugh this 5th year and you are also assuming that if they do give him the 5th year it will be after a season in which he doesn't deserve it. You have a lot of hostility for a contract clause that we haven't even acted upon yet. Its as if you know Pugh's level of play more than the Giants do which is very interesting.
I have no idea what Pugh will be worth after 2017. Maybe he earns that 5th year option, maybe he doesn't. If he doesn't then we either offer a restructure at a lower rate or he walks, business is business.
What are you talking about. This year is the 5th year option. He's playing on a 1 year option from his rookie contract that will pay him $8+ million for this year alone. The premise that you don't even understand that his is on the 5th year option NOW makes your response mute.
|and ridiculously overpriced for even an average veteran, NYG made out quite well securing Fluker. Young dude, not unlike Flowers, big, powerful, and a mean streak to boot. Plug him in at RT, coach the hell out of him and develop him into a solid pro.
|that if Fluker looks good early the Giants can make an extended offer to him.
|and ridiculously overpriced for even an average veteran, NYG made out quite well securing Fluker. Young dude, not unlike Flowers, big, powerful, and a mean streak to boot. Plug him in at RT, coach the hell out of him and develop him into a solid pro.
|When Reese doesn't add any FA OL, he's "ignoring" the position.. when he brings in what's out there, the guy he brought in sucks.
Fluker was drafted as a left tackle? That will be news to Tom Telesco. When he made Fluker the eleventh selection in the 2013 draft, Telesco was immediately asked if he envisioned Fluker justifying the high pick by protecting Rivers's blind side. Telesco was absolutely clear that the Chargers envisioned Fluker as a right tackle. I think you are adding a layer of fiction to the disappointing story of his early pro career.
Whether Fluker will ever be a good NFL RT remains an open question. In any case, Fluker did not fail at left tackle, and it's questionable whether he even failed at right tackle. The Chargers thought he would be a better guard, so they moved him. Did Justin Pugh "fail" at right tackle?
|When Reese doesn't add any FA OL, he's "ignoring" the position.. when he brings in what's out there, the guy he brought in sucks.
Anyone would want him to play guard? He was drafted as a tackle, played well one year at least at tackle and has been simply awful as a guard. I keep hearing people say they'd like him there. Makes no sense to me.
he stunk at tackle which is why he got moved to guard in the first place.
When Reese doesn't add any FA OL, he's "ignoring" the position.. when he brings in what's out there, the guy he brought in sucks.
Its been 6 years since Eli has had a competent OL in front of him.. TC, Dhiel and Snee are no longer here to bail him out.. I get it that this year FA market was bare.. but at this point I think its fair to blame JR regardless of whats out there.. 6 years is ample time to fix OL.. Pats did it in 1 year..
| I wouldn't exactly say Barksdale beat Fluker out at RT in 2015. The move was made very early in camp, and it was more a case of Fluker+Barksdale being a less-bad option than the other combinations, like Troutman+Fluker. Not making excuses for Fluker - he got off to a very rough start in camp that year, overweight and ponderous. But the Fluker-to-guard talk had been in the air long before the Chargers even signed Barksdale. They finally made the move when an injury to Troutman made the hole at RG even bigger. Obviously, Barksdale's solid showing at RT made it an easier decision.
Ironically, after a strong first year on a cheap prove-it deal, Barksdale got real starter money and promptly reverted to replacement-level.
When Reese doesn't add any FA OL, he's "ignoring" the position.. when he brings in what's out there, the guy he brought in sucks.
Its been 6 years since Eli has had a competent OL in front of him.. TC, Dhiel and Snee are no longer here to bail him out.. I get it that this year FA market was bare.. but at this point I think its fair to blame JR regardless of whats out there.. 6 years is ample time to fix OL.. Pats did it in 1 year..
If you're going to judge a team by the scale of what the Patriots do, you're never going to be satisfied with anything. Nobody does what they do. Many have tried and all of them have failed.
|6 years is way too much even for non-patriots...
Anyone would want him to play guard? He was drafted as a tackle, played well one year at least at tackle and has been simply awful as a guard. I keep hearing people say they'd like him there. Makes no sense to me.
he stunk at tackle which is why he got moved to guard in the first place.