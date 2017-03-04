Fluker working on his RT Footwork on IG

In comment 13416524 Rjanyg said:





He will play well and Reesecwill be kicking himself for not locking him up. Fluker should have been signed to John Jerrys 3 year $10 MM deal and Jerry should have been signed to the 1 year deal.

Book it.



I tend to agree with you. Despite all the negativity, Fluker had better numbers as a RT than after he was switched to RG. A little history: Fluker played above average as RT, but ended up being beat out by Joe Barksdale who is considered nearly as an "elite" tackle. This forced Fluker to the inside where he was less effective, but still average by NFL standards. Additionally, Fluker was discouraged playing on a team that was not only mediocre, but carried the ominous reputation as a perennial loser.



Fluker is healthy and in fact, was the healthiest lineman on the Charger's front line for the 4 years he was there missing only 6 games in his career. Of course, one of the issues with him was that he kept injuries to himself rather than admit them to the coaches. He was also accused of playing with too much heart and not enough brains, trying to do more than was asked of him and his coaches didn't train him well (so say the Chargers' fans anyway). So, he is somewhat of an enigma.



The real reason he became available was because Barksdale had established himself as the future in San Diego forcing Fluker to a position he wasn't perfect for. And to top it off, the Chargers would have had to pay Fluker "elite player money" - nearly 9 million dollars to exercise his 5th year option (the really real reason he became available). Paying that much for an average guard would have been financially foolish.



The Giants swooped in fairly quickly to get him. The other team after him at the time was (surprise, surprise) the Patriots.



I say give the guy a chance before picking your teeth in an Ivory Tower and proclaiming him to be a waste as if you knew more about him than what the Giants' coaches know. He will get excellent coaching and will be on a team that expects to win and expects to be in contention for a championship every year. Winning is addictive once you get a taste of it and the "light goes on" about what to do to make yourself better.



In the end, maybe he'll end up a bust or maybe he'll end up living up to the expectations of him when he was drafted. This signing has low risk / high reward potential. At least give the guy a decent chance to prove himself.