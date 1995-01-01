Tony Romo to leave football for broadcasting SimpleMan : 7:37 am From Schefter on Twitter.



"Tony Romo is leaving football and going into broadcasting, even with Dallas planning to release him today, sources tell @toddarcher and me."

Right move for Romo figgy2989 : 7:49 am : link His body is brittle and he is always one hit away from serious damage. Wish him the best of luck.



Letting the bidding war begin for the networks. Curious where he will end up. Tony Gonzales left the CBS show, maybe there to start?

Makes sense trueblueinpw : 7:50 am : link Always here the Sports Pope talking about how the networks are drooling over Romo. It's the smart thing to do while he gets his Tour card.

Or is this a fuck you to Dallas for them holding onto him this long? robbieballs2003 : 7:51 am : link ?

RE: Or is this a fuck you to Dallas for them holding onto him this long? section125 : 7:55 am : link

Maybe Dallas was holding his spot while Tony decided if he was playing or not?



Good luck to him. Smart move. He was so brittle at the end. Heard(saw) he might be bumping Phil Simms... In comment 13416531 robbieballs2003 said:Maybe Dallas was holding his spot while Tony decided if he was playing or not?Good luck to him. Smart move. He was so brittle at the end. Heard(saw) he might be bumping Phil Simms...

Supposedly it was reported that he is leaving football robbieballs2003 : 7:58 am : link "for now".

Smart move and I hope he sticks to it. Crispino : 8:01 am : link I respect Romo, and wish him well. Better to get out now rather than risking another serious injury. He has his whole life ahead of him.

He is leaving football ZogZerg : 8:02 am : link until a team he likes offers him a contract....

This sounds like an FU to Jones and Dallas ZogZerg : 8:04 am : link for not keeping his word and releasing him. Dallas came out yesterday and said Romo could talk to teams about a trade and contract restructure. I assume that pissed off Romo so he came out with this.

RE: Good. NINEster : 8:04 am : link

Quote: Now I hope Prescott goes the way of Kaepernick.



Yeah, curious to see how good Prescott really is.



He hasn't done much against really good defenses to warrant the hype.



2013 Wilson, Kap, RG3, looked worse than the year prior. In comment 13416539 Mr. Bungle said:Yeah, curious to see how good Prescott really is.He hasn't done much against really good defenses to warrant the hype.2013 Wilson, Kap, RG3, looked worse than the year prior.

RE: RE: Or is this a fuck you to Dallas for them holding onto him this long? NINEster : 8:05 am : link

Maybe Dallas was holding his spot while Tony decided if he was playing or not?



Good luck to him. Smart move. He was so brittle at the end. Heard(saw) he might be bumping Phil Simms...



Off of Inside the NFL? In comment 13416534 section125 said:Off of Inside the NFL?

Yes, but which network... pganut : 8:09 am : link Will allow him to wear a backwards baseball cap during the broadcast?

If Romo didn't get injured again last preseason Pete in 'Vliet : 8:39 am : link He would have been the season's MVP. I have almost no doubt about it. Everything was in place for him.

RE: If Romo didn't get injured again last preseason GMAN4LIFE : 8:41 am : link

Quote: He would have been the season's MVP. I have almost no doubt about it. Everything was in place for him.



dont be to sure about that... In comment 13416573 Pete in 'Vliet said:dont be to sure about that...

this is good news UConn4523 : 8:42 am : link hopefully it means 1 more QB going in front of us

Definitely a smart move. Ira : 9:00 am : link Good luck to him. It's easier to like him now that he's leaving the Cowboys.

brilliant move annexOPR : 9:01 am : link retire with your millions and retain the ability to walk / play catch with your children

RE: Definitely a smart move. Klaatu : 9:02 am : link

Quote: Good luck to him. It's easier to like him now that he's leaving the Cowboys.



Not for me. I'd hate to see that pug-ugly grin on my TV screen on Sunday afternoons. In comment 13416600 Ira said:Not for me. I'd hate to see that pug-ugly grin on my TV screen on Sunday afternoons.

This sucks 27 : 9:04 am : link because it is the best and smart move and has been all along. This allows Dallas fans to ride into the sunset with the ABSURDLY overrated and high view of a QB who does not deserve anywhere near the praise he gets. At least his name will soon be out of the news and the sophomore slump for Dak nears

I always liked Romo. Jerz44 : 9:10 am : link Seemed like a genuinely nice person and he was a great talent.

Probably a smart move MetsAreBack : 9:19 am : link but Houston Texans probably not happy to hear this.

So is this a better move for larryflower37 : 9:24 am : link Dallas cap wise vs. cut or trade?





Best AcidTest : 9:32 am : link wishes. Good luck to him. Class guy.

At least Dallas doesn't get any picks for him ZogZerg : 9:32 am : link ..

He'll probably make the wrong call Steve L : 9:34 am : link in a key game or the playoffs. Once a choker, always a choker. Ha ha

Romo was a guy who was a "Rocky"-type story who should have been Victor in CT : 9:51 am : link an everyman fan favorite as an UDFA. But the neverending licking of his Cowboy-clad sphincter by the media was nauseating and turned people off, me included. He was good, not great, he got the most and then some out of his ability, but I always felt confidnet that in a big game with the money on the table he would give the other team a chance to win.

No... Doomster : 10:18 am : link If Romo didn't get injured again last preseason

Pete in 'Vliet : 8:39 am : link

He would have been the season's MVP. I have almost no doubt about it. Everything was in place for him.



What happened in preseason, in all likely hood, would probably have happened to him in the regular season.....I seriously doubt he would have lasted the season....then you throw Dak into the fire, and I don't think the results would have been the same...

Having another Cowboy Doomster : 10:18 am : link in the booth on Fox, would be nauseating....

My brother in law Cowboys fans BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:21 am : link they are convinced he will come back as a backup. LMAO

The admiration for Romo is sickening 27 : 10:21 am : link especially within this fan base. He's an above average quarterback with a 2-4 playoff record and 2 stellar years on his resume. The last game he played was almost 2 years ago on Thanksgiving in which he threw 3 picks, 2 pick sixes and lost in classic Romo fashion at home to the Skins.



I was hoping he would go to another team so the world would remember again who Romo actually is. He would have either been injured or shown what he actually has been on the field for most of his career.



This was definitely the smartest move by far of him to walk away and stay retired. The praise and over-inflated value he has gained from NOT playing football the past year has reached folklore levels.

I heard Boomer talking... BillKo : 10:27 am : link that Phil Simms may want to "retire" from the booth. He's basically been traveling for 30+ years.



Does Romo team with Nance, potentially???

RE: I heard Boomer talking... BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:29 am : link

Quote: that Phil Simms may want to "retire" from the booth. He's basically been traveling for 30+ years.



Does Romo team with Nance, potentially???



Maybe eventually. I think he would fit in nice with the Fox team. That way Strahan can rib him all day. In comment 13416714 BillKo said:Maybe eventually. I think he would fit in nice with the Fox team. That way Strahan can rib him all day.

RE: If Romo didn't get injured again last preseason BillKo : 10:29 am : link

Quote: He would have been the season's MVP. I have almost no doubt about it. Everything was in place for him.



Unfortunately, he's as brittle as it gets.



So what makes you think he'd get thru the season? In comment 13416573 Pete in 'Vliet said:Unfortunately, he's as brittle as it gets.So what makes you think he'd get thru the season?

RE: I heard Boomer talking... Victor in CT : 10:29 am : link

Quote: that Phil Simms may want to "retire" from the booth. He's basically been traveling for 30+ years.



Does Romo team with Nance, potentially???



UGH! no escape. FOX with Buck-Aikman and CBS with Nantz-Romo? Yikes!! In comment 13416714 BillKo said:UGH! no escape. FOX with Buck-Aikman and CBS with Nantz-Romo? Yikes!!

RE: Good. Matt M. : 10:31 am : link

Quote: Now I hope Prescott goes the way of Kaepernick. Prescott is a much better QB than Kaepernick. In comment 13416539 Mr. Bungle said:Prescott is a much better QB than Kaepernick.

Well, Doomster : 10:37 am : link So is this a better move for

larryflower37 : 9:24 am : link : reply

Dallas cap wise vs. cut or trade?



The only real advantage, would be a trade, where they get something for him.....



Whether he retires or is cut, the cap relief is the same of about 5M.....so letting him retire, kind of eliminates the stigma of being cut.....



The Cowboys told the rest of the league, that they could talk to Romo......why would they and have to give a draft pick?



So basically, he will get offers when he retires.....and the Cowboys still own his rights.....but I seriously doubt they will stand in the way of him being offered a huge contract....we will see if Jerruh really loves Romo.....



The other option is, he retires, is off the books, opens a roster spot, and if Dak fails/or is injured, guess who is waiting in the wings?

bigger question giantfan2000 : 10:37 am : link what is the cap hit Dallas will take ?



retirement is same as player being released

RE: RE: If Romo didn't get injured again last preseason Victor in CT : 10:38 am : link

He would have been the season's MVP. I have almost no doubt about it. Everything was in place for him.







Unfortunately, he's as brittle as it gets.



So what makes you think he'd get thru the season?



what makes anyone think he'd be MVP anyway? In comment 13416716 BillKo said:what makes anyone think he'd be MVP anyway?

I see only Doomster : 10:39 am : link Fox or the NFL Network going after Romo.....

Odd Romo stat LCtheINTMachine : 10:47 am : link I believe he beat us the last five times he played us. The last time we beat him was the Dez Bryant hand out of bounds game. The last time we beat him at home was the NFC East decider in 2011.

Best old man : 10:54 am : link football decision he ever made.

Likeable guy, eyes in back of head aside, should do well just being Tony.

Saved the 'Boys from them cutting him today.

Jerry shelovesnycsports : 11:04 am : link Paid him off. Or has something on him. Lol

REPORT: Romo will join CBS, replace Simms Anando : 11:05 am : link Just saw on twitter...

RE: Jerry YAJ2112 : 11:06 am : link

Quote: Paid him off. Or has something on him. Lol



Why? This doesn't change his cap hit to the Cowboys - as noted above it's the same as if they released him. In comment 13416752 shelovesnycsports said:Why? This doesn't change his cap hit to the Cowboys - as noted above it's the same as if they released him.

Isn't Phil Simms gonna be super pissed SicilianGMEN : 11:15 am : link about someone who has not commentated a game in his life taking over his spot?

RE: Well, larryflower37 : 11:23 am : link

Dallas cap wise vs. cut or trade?



The only real advantage, would be a trade, where they get something for him.....



Whether he retires or is cut, the cap relief is the same of about 5M.....so letting him retire, kind of eliminates the stigma of being cut.....



The Cowboys told the rest of the league, that they could talk to Romo......why would they and have to give a draft pick?



So basically, he will get offers when he retires.....and the Cowboys still own his rights.....but I seriously doubt they will stand in the way of him being offered a huge contract....we will see if Jerruh really loves Romo.....



The other option is, he retires, is off the books, opens a roster spot, and if Dak fails/or is injured, guess who is waiting in the wings?



Thanks, Doomster...

Much appreciation In comment 13416720 Doomster said:Thanks, Doomster...Much appreciation

Romo can't just step into the #1 on air analyst spot can he? trueblueinpw : 11:33 am : link It ain't rocket surgery, but has Romo ever been on the air for that much time? Then again, Dan Dierdorf.





Wow MetsAreBack : 11:34 am : link did not see that one coming by NBC! That's a lot of faith in a guy, Romo, with zero broadcasting experience, but good for him.



On a positive note, he cannot possibly be much worse than Simms. I wonder if Phil wanted to back away a bit - money was good, but 2 games a week plus Inside the NFL and other stuff was hectic - or if he's been demoted (?)

So now we have TWO networks Rover : 11:36 am : link With Cowboy QBs as the lead analysts, great.

Unreal How Poorly CBS Appears To Be Treating Phil Suburbanites : 11:37 am : link If the reports are true what a bunch douches kicking Simms to the curb to land Romo.

You know... ThatLimerickGuy : 11:38 am : link I have grown to respect Romo over the years.



If he was on any team other than the Cowboys I probably would have really liked to root for the guy. Never threw a teammate under the bus, always acted with respect towards the game and when healthy was as good as any of his peers.



Sadly, NFL History is littered with good QB's who never could win a big one, and Romo never even really came close. He will be remembered as much for his choking as he will for his good career, which while not fair to him is just how these things go.



Good Luck Romo. Tip of the hat to you.

RE: RE: Jerry shelovesnycsports : 11:42 am : link

Paid him off. Or has something on him. Lol







Why? This doesn't change his cap hit to the Cowboys - as noted above it's the same as if they released him.

So he all of a sudden wants to retire. When Houston and Denver are prime opportunities to get a ring? A guy who played great last year in his only action? In comment 13416755 YAJ2112 said:So he all of a sudden wants to retire. When Houston and Denver are prime opportunities to get a ring? A guy who played great last year in his only action?

This is garbage... aimrocky : 11:51 am : link Simms and Nantz are the best duo in the game. They have set the bar high.

fuckkkkkk another cowboy in the booth GMAN4LIFE : 11:57 am : link .

RE: fuckkkkkk another cowboy in the booth ThatLimerickGuy : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: .



Yes for the 2 Giants games a year MAX he may broadcast it is a catastrophe. In comment 13416836 GMAN4LIFE said:Yes for the 2 Giants games a year MAX he may broadcast it is a catastrophe.

Romo LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:09 pm : link is a fucking China doll at this point. He is 38 years old, and he hasn't played a full season of football in 3 years.



I'm perplexed that people are surprised by this.



I'm even more perplexed that people expected another team to trade valuable resources for his broken down ass.



He is done. He knows it.

RE: RE: fuckkkkkk another cowboy in the booth GMAN4LIFE : 12:12 pm : link

.







Yes for the 2 Giants games a year MAX he may broadcast it is a catastrophe.



not the point but its my opinion In comment 13416838 ThatLimerickGuy said:not the point but its my opinion

Kind of surprising Matt in SGS : 12:14 pm : link they put him on the #1 team at CBS, but I suppose if they didn't, he would just go to FOX or ESPN. At some point, the 1980s/1990s QB announcers will have to give way to the 2000s QBs who have retired. Simms was the first to fall, and truth be told, Simms was never really the strongest in the booth. But I would imagine we will see the same for Boomer Esiason. Dan Fouts has seen his role lessen as well.



I"m curious to see how Romo will do in the booth.

. arcarsenal : 12:15 pm : link I bet he'll do really well in the booth.

He mitch300 : 12:18 pm : link Has no experience as a announcer and they put him on the #1 team. Talk about a FU to the 2nd man in line. Joe Montana tried it and sucked

So what happens to his contract with the Cowboys? WideRight : 12:18 pm : link Gone?



No 20 million? And no cap hit for Dallas? If so they got lucky.

Simms was a great QB Metnut : 12:18 pm : link but he's probably one of the worst color guys in the country. I'm looking forward to some new blood in that slot.

So Dallas has a back up QB shelovesnycsports : 12:21 pm : link In the booth at CBS in case Prescott shits himself? Yeah that fair to the rest of the teams in the league.

RE: So what happens to his contract with the Cowboys? Matt in SGS : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: Gone?



No 20 million? And no cap hit for Dallas? If so they got lucky.



He's designated as a post June 1 release. They will free up about $12 million after June 1 and will be on the hook for $8+ million in 2018. So they didn't get away with it being wiped away. In comment 13416867 WideRight said:He's designated as a post June 1 release. They will free up about $12 million after June 1 and will be on the hook for $8+ million in 2018. So they didn't get away with it being wiped away.

RE: Romo was a guy who was a nicky43 : 12:49 pm : link

Quote: an everyman fan favorite as an UDFA. But the neverending licking of his Cowboy-clad sphincter by the media was nauseating and turned people off, me included. He was good, not great, he got the most and then some out of his ability, but I always felt confidnet that in a big game with the money on the table he would give the other team a chance to win.



Good points I completely agree with.

In comment 13416679 Victor in CT said:Good points I completely agree with.

They always do horseshit like this... shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:51 pm : link bump someone out for the new shiny thing. Pam Oliver got bumped out of the 1st team on FOX for Erin Andrews, as if Andrews would bring anything new to telling people who sprained their ankle and is listed as questionable.



Phil isn't John Madden, but to get pushed out for someone who's never done the job is very disrespectful. Phil did the FAN morning show a while back and he was really good with Boomer. I don't care for Boomer at all, but I realized that day that Carton is the 99% of the problem on that show.

I'm slightly surprised he got the #1 slot LG in NYC : 12:52 pm : link but Simms is terrible in the booth so he is no great loss for CBS.

Is MarshallOnMontana still around? Route 9 : 12:53 pm : link I'm just sure he's heart broken over this.



Goodbye to the QB whose legacy in football will be remembered for passer rating and TD/INT ratio! An end of an era.

The Cowboys/Romo fans I know Mike from SI : 1:17 pm : link are enraged today. I constantly remind them that Eli is a future Hall of Famer and Romo is his announcer, and they lose their sh**. This is the best schadenfreude I've gotten since it was revealed that Ortiz and Manny are roiders.

RE: So Dallas has a back up QB ThatLimerickGuy : 1:24 pm : link

Quote: In the booth at CBS in case Prescott shits himself? Yeah that fair to the rest of the teams in the league.



I am utterly looking forward to this distraction/discussion every single time Dak has a bad game or throws a costly interception. It will be GOLD if Romo is broadcasting one of their games in Dallas Stadium. Fans will literally be turning around and screaming at the booth for Romo to get down there and suit up.



Do you really think they are going to go into the season with a backup QB staying in shape and taking all backup reps and then just dial R for Romo to get him to run down a la Willis Reed?



In the long run this is 10x better for the Giants than if he was traded to the Broncos or Texans for a 7th rounder.



In comment 13416876 shelovesnycsports said:I am utterly looking forward to this distraction/discussion every single time Dak has a bad game or throws a costly interception. It will be GOLD if Romo is broadcasting one of their games in Dallas Stadium. Fans will literally be turning around and screaming at the booth for Romo to get down there and suit up.Do you really think they are going to go into the season with a backup QB staying in shape and taking all backup reps and then just dial R for Romo to get him to run down a la Willis Reed?In the long run this is 10x better for the Giants than if he was traded to the Broncos or Texans for a 7th rounder.

RE: They always do horseshit like this... OdellBeckhamJr : 1:45 pm : link

Quote: Phil did the FAN morning show a while back and he was really good with Boomer. I don't care for Boomer at all, but I realized that day that Carton is the 99% of the problem on that show.



Very interesting, I didn't listen to that but I'd believe it. I like them together on Inside the NFL, if Phil would be interested in radio him and Boomer would be a great show. In comment 13416938 shockeyisthebest8056 said:Very interesting, I didn't listen to that but I'd believe it. I like them together on Inside the NFL, if Phil would be interested in radio him and Boomer would be a great show.

I'm kinda surprised CBS didn't promote from within BlackLight : 1:54 pm : link I would think they'd have Romo cut his broadcasting teeth on one of the B or C teams.

surprised spike : 1:56 pm : link He is not doing a new season of Dancing with the Stars

Phil is still enjoying being immersed in the game. Racer : 2:25 pm : link If you ever heard him on 'Moving the Chains' with Pat Kirwan, the sessions always run long because they're so into it and get into tangents, and there's so much back and forth. Reminds me of the relationship PK has with the guys he backs up on Sundays on CBS (Cowher/Boomer/Gonzalez/Scott). The conversations those guys have off the air and in the green room always make it onto the radio the following week.



Would not surprise me to see Phil move into that studio. I'm sure PK will have some educated speculation later today.