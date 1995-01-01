Tony Romo to leave football for broadcasting

From Schefter on Twitter.
"Tony Romo is leaving football and going into broadcasting, even with Dallas planning to release him today, sources tell @toddarcher and me."
His body is brittle and he is always one hit away from serious damage. Wish him the best of luck.
Letting the bidding war begin for the networks. Curious where he will end up. Tony Gonzales left the CBS show, maybe there to start?
Always here the Sports Pope talking about how the networks are drooling over Romo. It's the smart thing to do while he gets his Tour card.
Maybe Dallas was holding his spot while Tony decided if he was playing or not?
Good luck to him. Smart move. He was so brittle at the end. Heard(saw) he might be bumping Phil Simms...
Now I hope Prescott goes the way of Kaepernick.
I respect Romo, and wish him well. Better to get out now rather than risking another serious injury. He has his whole life ahead of him.
until a team he likes offers him a contract....
for not keeping his word and releasing him. Dallas came out yesterday and said Romo could talk to teams about a trade and contract restructure. I assume that pissed off Romo so he came out with this.
Yeah, curious to see how good Prescott really is.
He hasn't done much against really good defenses to warrant the hype.
2013 Wilson, Kap, RG3, looked worse than the year prior.
Good luck to him. Smart move. He was so brittle at the end. Heard(saw) he might be bumping Phil Simms...
Off of Inside the NFL?
Will allow him to wear a backwards baseball cap during the broadcast?
to break his collarbone in the booth.
He would have been the season's MVP. I have almost no doubt about it. Everything was in place for him.
dont be to sure about that...
hopefully it means 1 more QB going in front of us
Good luck to him. It's easier to like him now that he's leaving the Cowboys.
retire with your millions and retain the ability to walk / play catch with your children
Not for me. I'd hate to see that pug-ugly grin on my TV screen on Sunday afternoons.
because it is the best and smart move and has been all along. This allows Dallas fans to ride into the sunset with the ABSURDLY overrated and high view of a QB who does not deserve anywhere near the praise he gets. At least his name will soon be out of the news and the sophomore slump for Dak nears
Seemed like a genuinely nice person and he was a great talent.
but Houston Texans probably not happy to hear this.
Dallas cap wise vs. cut or trade?
And now the talking heads are going to make him sound like a HOF'er.
wishes. Good luck to him. Class guy.
in a key game or the playoffs. Once a choker, always a choker. Ha ha
an everyman fan favorite as an UDFA. But the neverending licking of his Cowboy-clad sphincter by the media was nauseating and turned people off, me included. He was good, not great, he got the most and then some out of his ability, but I always felt confidnet that in a big game with the money on the table he would give the other team a chance to win.
the Cowboy's ball-sucking media will be in overdrive now.
If Romo didn't get injured again last preseason
Pete in 'Vliet : 8:39 am : link
He would have been the season's MVP. I have almost no doubt about it. Everything was in place for him.
What happened in preseason, in all likely hood, would probably have happened to him in the regular season.....I seriously doubt he would have lasted the season....then you throw Dak into the fire, and I don't think the results would have been the same...
in the booth on Fox, would be nauseating....
they are convinced he will come back as a backup. LMAO
especially within this fan base. He's an above average quarterback with a 2-4 playoff record and 2 stellar years on his resume. The last game he played was almost 2 years ago on Thanksgiving in which he threw 3 picks, 2 pick sixes and lost in classic Romo fashion at home to the Skins.
I was hoping he would go to another team so the world would remember again who Romo actually is. He would have either been injured or shown what he actually has been on the field for most of his career.
This was definitely the smartest move by far of him to walk away and stay retired. The praise and over-inflated value he has gained from NOT playing football the past year has reached folklore levels.
that Phil Simms may want to "retire" from the booth. He's basically been traveling for 30+ years.
Does Romo team with Nance, potentially???
Maybe eventually. I think he would fit in nice with the Fox team. That way Strahan can rib him all day.
Unfortunately, he's as brittle as it gets.
So what makes you think he'd get thru the season?
UGH! no escape. FOX with Buck-Aikman and CBS with Nantz-Romo? Yikes!!
Prescott is a much better QB than Kaepernick.
So is this a better move for
Dallas cap wise vs. cut or trade?
Dallas cap wise vs. cut or trade?
The only real advantage, would be a trade, where they get something for him.....
Whether he retires or is cut, the cap relief is the same of about 5M.....so letting him retire, kind of eliminates the stigma of being cut.....
The Cowboys told the rest of the league, that they could talk to Romo......why would they and have to give a draft pick?
So basically, he will get offers when he retires.....and the Cowboys still own his rights.....but I seriously doubt they will stand in the way of him being offered a huge contract....we will see if Jerruh really loves Romo.....
The other option is, he retires, is off the books, opens a roster spot, and if Dak fails/or is injured, guess who is waiting in the wings?
what is the cap hit Dallas will take ?
retirement is same as player being released
what makes anyone think he'd be MVP anyway?
Fox or the NFL Network going after Romo.....
I believe he beat us the last five times he played us. The last time we beat him was the Dez Bryant hand out of bounds game. The last time we beat him at home was the NFC East decider in 2011.
football decision he ever made.
Likeable guy, eyes in back of head aside, should do well just being Tony.
Saved the 'Boys from them cutting him today.
Paid him off. Or has something on him. Lol
about someone who has not commentated a game in his life taking over his spot?
Thanks, Doomster...
Much appreciation
It ain't rocket surgery, but has Romo ever been on the air for that much time? Then again, Dan Dierdorf.
did not see that one coming by NBC! That's a lot of faith in a guy, Romo, with zero broadcasting experience, but good for him.
On a positive note, he cannot possibly be much worse than Simms. I wonder if Phil wanted to back away a bit - money was good, but 2 games a week plus Inside the NFL and other stuff was hectic - or if he's been demoted (?)
With Cowboy QBs as the lead analysts, great.
If the reports are true what a bunch douches kicking Simms to the curb to land Romo.
I have grown to respect Romo over the years.
If he was on any team other than the Cowboys I probably would have really liked to root for the guy. Never threw a teammate under the bus, always acted with respect towards the game and when healthy was as good as any of his peers.
Sadly, NFL History is littered with good QB's who never could win a big one, and Romo never even really came close. He will be remembered as much for his choking as he will for his good career, which while not fair to him is just how these things go.
Good Luck Romo. Tip of the hat to you.
So he all of a sudden wants to retire. When Houston and Denver are prime opportunities to get a ring? A guy who played great last year in his only action?
Simms and Nantz are the best duo in the game. They have set the bar high.
is a fucking China doll at this point. He is 38 years old, and he hasn't played a full season of football in 3 years.
I'm perplexed that people are surprised by this.
I'm even more perplexed that people expected another team to trade valuable resources for his broken down ass.
He is done. He knows it.
not the point but its my opinion
The comeback against the Giants in week 1 2015?
Really?
If that is on this list than he really doesn't have many memorable moments.... Tony Romo's five most memorable moments
they put him on the #1 team at CBS, but I suppose if they didn't, he would just go to FOX or ESPN. At some point, the 1980s/1990s QB announcers will have to give way to the 2000s QBs who have retired. Simms was the first to fall, and truth be told, Simms was never really the strongest in the booth. But I would imagine we will see the same for Boomer Esiason. Dan Fouts has seen his role lessen as well.
I"m curious to see how Romo will do in the booth.
I bet he'll do really well in the booth.
Has no experience as a announcer and they put him on the #1 team. Talk about a FU to the 2nd man in line. Joe Montana tried it and sucked
Gone?
No 20 million? And no cap hit for Dallas? If so they got lucky.
but he's probably one of the worst color guys in the country. I'm looking forward to some new blood in that slot.
In the booth at CBS in case Prescott shits himself? Yeah that fair to the rest of the teams in the league.
In comment 13416679
Victor in CT said:
| an everyman fan favorite as an UDFA. But the neverending licking of his Cowboy-clad sphincter by the media was nauseating and turned people off, me included. He was good, not great, he got the most and then some out of his ability, but I always felt confidnet that in a big game with the money on the table he would give the other team a chance to win.
Good points I completely agree with.
bump someone out for the new shiny thing. Pam Oliver got bumped out of the 1st team on FOX for Erin Andrews, as if Andrews would bring anything new to telling people who sprained their ankle and is listed as questionable.
Phil isn't John Madden, but to get pushed out for someone who's never done the job is very disrespectful. Phil did the FAN morning show a while back and he was really good with Boomer. I don't care for Boomer at all, but I realized that day that Carton is the 99% of the problem on that show.
but Simms is terrible in the booth so he is no great loss for CBS.
I'm just sure he's heart broken over this.
Goodbye to the QB whose legacy in football will be remembered for passer rating and TD/INT ratio! An end of an era.
are enraged today. I constantly remind them that Eli is a future Hall of Famer and Romo is his announcer, and they lose their sh**. This is the best schadenfreude I've gotten since it was revealed that Ortiz and Manny are roiders.
In the long run this is 10x better for the Giants than if he was traded to the Broncos or Texans for a 7th rounder.
I would think they'd have Romo cut his broadcasting teeth on one of the B or C teams.
He is not doing a new season of Dancing with the Stars
If you ever heard him on 'Moving the Chains' with Pat Kirwan, the sessions always run long because they're so into it and get into tangents, and there's so much back and forth. Reminds me of the relationship PK has with the guys he backs up on Sundays on CBS (Cowher/Boomer/Gonzalez/Scott). The conversations those guys have off the air and in the green room always make it onto the radio the following week.
Would not surprise me to see Phil move into that studio. I'm sure PK will have some educated speculation later today.
Did a great job doing color. Personally I think Collinsworth is the best in the biz but I know a lot of people hate him. I don't get it, but anyway... you're putting a guy with zero analyst experience on the #1 team, ahead of guys like Solomon Wilcox, Dan Fouts, and Charles Davis. Seems like a pretty dumb thing to do.
Perhaps he works out, but to hand him the top spot off the bat is indeed a f u to the guys at the network that have been doing a professional job for a long time.