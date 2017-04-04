The Group At Duke per Raanan est1986 : 4/4/2017 12:17 pm Quote: The Giants wide receivers (not including Odell Beckham) and quarterbacks are at Duke University working out. Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard, Tavarrres King, Roger Lewis among those working with QBs Eli Manning and Josh Johnson.

Surprised Geno didn't come jgambrosio : 4/4/2017 12:20 pm : link Unless I missed something

Quote: Is having oral surgery and that's why he isn't there.



That's nice of him to schedule it around UNC's championship run and Drake's world tour. Hope the surgery goes well and he's ready for OTAs.

Quote: Unless I missed something



Me too. Very strange, maybe he has something else important going on. You have to wonder why he wouldn't be there making sure he learns some from Eli and builds a relationship with the WRs. Johnson already knows the offense and receivers better and he is there.

I wonder if Peyton is there Young Elijah : 4/4/2017 12:26 pm : link would love if he would start to devote his free time to the end of his Brother's career :)

Has Geno been cleared physically? aimrocky : 4/4/2017 12:28 pm : link he may not be able to go.

Isn't he still recovering from injury?

Isn't Geno still recovering from the injury? 10thAve : 4/4/2017 12:30 pm : link Thought I read he would be deemed 'limited' for the Spring.

Does anyone know why OBJ isn't there? Mad Mike : 4/4/2017 12:31 pm : link I really wish that would be discussed somewhere on bbi.

Quote: I really wish that would be discussed somewhere on bbi.



Oral surgery

Quote: I really wish that would be discussed somewhere on bbi.



It's the annual tradition where we sit on our asses and judge the work ethics of people ten thousand times more accomplished than us by whether they showed up to a voluntary non-team activity.

Smith is about five months removed from surgery. Klaatu : 4/4/2017 12:36 pm : link Probably why he's not down there working out.

You are such a miserable fuck.

what has Odell done for UConn4523 : 4/4/2017 12:40 pm : link mmmmeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee??????????

Quote: But those two things aren't even the same.

Yeah, even by EG's standards that's an embarrassing comparison to make.

Beckham UConn4523 : 4/4/2017 12:53 pm : link has accomplished as much or more in 3 years than Shockey did in his entire career. Beckham also punched a wall, which last time I checked, is a bit different than shooting yourself in the leg.

You don't need to compare Beckham to other assholes to see Chris684 : 4/4/2017 12:59 pm : link he's got all the makings of an asshole on his own.



Drake and Bieber need Beckham so Eli and Marshall can wait.



Hey, no big deal!



They are only trying to win an NFL title, and besides Beckham showed up in the playoffs last year, unlike Eli, right?

OBJ missed all of training camp as a rookie... Milton : 4/4/2017 1:06 pm : link ...and the first four games of the season and then proceeded to rewrite the record books. I'll question his mental stability, but I'm not gonna question his work ethic and commitment to his craft.

Smith not there. Have backup QBs attended in the past? Ivan15 : 4/4/2017 1:06 pm : link I don't remember. Did Nassib go in the past years?

Quote: has accomplished as much or more in 3 years than Shockey did in his entire career. Beckham also punched a wall, which last time I checked, is a bit different than shooting yourself in the leg.



Eli Manning has accomplished far more in his career than Beckham has, yet he sees fit to make this a priority.

Whatever. More of the same from Beckham.



Whatever. More of the same from Beckham. In comment 13416947 UConn4523 said:Eli Manning has accomplished far more in his career than Beckham has, yet he sees fit to make this a priority.Whatever. More of the same from Beckham.

More of the same from robbieballs2003 : 4/4/2017 1:09 pm : link Go Terps.

Quote: he's got all the makings of an asshole on his own.



Drake and Bieber need Beckham so Eli and Marshall can wait.



Hey, no big deal!



They are only trying to win an NFL title, and besides Beckham showed up in the playoffs last year, unlike Eli, right?



This is stupidest shit I've ever seen on this site.



There has never been a more accomplished receiver in his first 3 seasons in the NFL than OBJ. Let that sink in. I will personally repair the drywall of every fricking wall he punches a hole through if it means he keeps doing what he's doing and helps the Giants win another Super Bowl. Only the most delusional tabloid followers give 2 shits about Odell taking out his frustrations on inanimate objects, or that he's enjoying some time off. Nobody is more passionate about winning than OBJ. In comment 13416962 Chris684 said:This is stupidest shit I've ever seen on this site.There has never been a more accomplished receiver in his first 3 seasons in the NFL than OBJ. Let that sink in. I will personally repair the drywall of every fricking wall he punches a hole through if it means he keeps doing what he's doing and helps the Giants win another Super Bowl. Only the most delusional tabloid followers give 2 shits about Odell taking out his frustrations on inanimate objects, or that he's enjoying some time off. Nobody is more passionate about winning than OBJ.

Quote: Go Terps.



Same what?



I'm not the reason Beckham isn't there. In comment 13416984 robbieballs2003 said:Same what?I'm not the reason Beckham isn't there.

Don't fucking tell me what to do Go Terps : 4/4/2017 1:14 pm : link Beckham shit the bed in the playoff game a week after that stupid boat trip. It's not crazy to be bothered by this.

I'm with Terps on this.... Britt in VA : 4/4/2017 1:15 pm : link I don't hate the guy, but his lack of professionalism stands out to me.



As fans, we have every right to be disappointed. Doesn't affect his paycheck at all, but it does affect how I feel about the player.



Nothing wrong with having that opinion, and people are free to root for who they like.

Quote: Beckham shit the bed in the playoff game a week after that stupid boat trip. It's not crazy to be bothered by this.



Ehh......I am with you Terps if it was mandatory camp but this is specifically informal as to accommodate NFL rules.



I know what you are saying and I am old school like you but this is a new generation of players. It's tough to wrap our minds around it but it is what it is. In comment 13416998 Go Terps said:Ehh......I am with you Terps if it was mandatory camp but this is specifically informal as to accommodate NFL rules.I know what you are saying and I am old school like you but this is a new generation of players. It's tough to wrap our minds around it but it is what it is.

allstarjim Chris684 : 4/4/2017 1:18 pm : link What does punching a hole in the wall have anything to do with what I said?



Accomplished receiver? Great! He's put up alot of stats.



That's what's wrong with the fantasy football loving fanboys that now follow this sport. You get excited by a bunch of receiving yards and look past embarrassing behavior and coming up small in big games.





TEs Archer : 4/4/2017 1:18 pm : link Interesting that TEs do not attend the camp.

Quote: Beckham shit the bed in the playoff game a week after that stupid boat trip. It's not crazy to be bothered by this.



So, it isn't all right for Beckham to ever make a mistake but it is okay for you to get pissed off because every time Beckham's name is posted on this site you have to say the same thing over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over so therefore I said it is time to move on? Got it.

Quote: What does punching a hole in the wall have anything to do with what I said?



Accomplished receiver? Great! He's put up alot of stats.



That's what's wrong with the fantasy football loving fanboys that now follow this sport. You get excited by a bunch of receiving yards and look past embarrassing behavior and coming up small in big games.





It has nothing to do with fantasy. If they guy has played in 44 NFL games, 43 regular season and 1 playoff game, you are basically saying fuck 98% of his career. Now I get that all that matters is wins, especially in the playoffs, but a 1 game sample size of what to expect out of him for the rest of his career is a shitty argument.

You don't like that he doesn't give every waking hour to football, just say that and move on.



You don't like that he doesn't give every waking hour to football, just say that and move on. In comment 13417012 Chris684 said:It has nothing to do with fantasy. If they guy has played in 44 NFL games, 43 regular season and 1 playoff game, you are basically saying fuck 98% of his career. Now I get that all that matters is wins, especially in the playoffs, but a 1 game sample size of what to expect out of him for the rest of his career is a shitty argument.You don't like that he doesn't give every waking hour to football, just say that and move on.

Quote: What does punching a hole in the wall have anything to do with what I said?



Accomplished receiver? Great! He's put up alot of stats.



That's what's wrong with the fantasy football loving fanboys that now follow this sport. You get excited by a bunch of receiving yards and look past embarrassing behavior and coming up small in big games.





I followed this sport for more than 30 years, junior. Stats are a measure of on-field contributions, of which... NO ONE in the history of the NFL at the WR position has made more. Your argument is moronic. I don't look past anything... The only think I've seen embarrassing by OBJ is when he targeted Josh Norman. That was a year and a half ago at this point. OBJ coming up small in the playoff game had something to do with OBJ and something else to do with the fact that Green Bay did everything they could to take OBJ out of that game, because the Giants didn't have another player that they were really scared of hurting them. Yes, OBJ had a couple of big drops, and he wasn't the only one. It was his first playoff game, and he didn't have a game that met his standard. If you're going to kill him over one game despite his clear incredible accomplishments over his first 3 seasons, then excuse me for saying it, but you are the worst.

Quote: Beckham shit the bed in the playoff game a week after that stupid boat trip. It's not crazy to be bothered by this.



It is crazy. But, I guess that's what makes you a fan...

... Overseer : 4/4/2017 1:29 pm : link

Quote: This is stupidest shit I've ever seen on this site.



There has never been a more accomplished receiver in his first 3 seasons in the NFL than OBJ. Let that sink in.



Nobody is more passionate about winning than OBJ.

Moss had slightly more yardage in his first 3 seasons. And far more touchdowns. Even if one allows that Beckham would have surpassed his yardage had he (Beckham) not been injured year 1 and suspended year 2, it's unlikely he would have caught as many TDs (deficit of 7).



It's basically a wash though, so no need to overstate Beckham's history.



Like how you similarly overstate the thoroughly subjective "Nobody is more passionate". Tom Brady? Eli Manning? What's your metric to determine this? Total games played divided by amount of walls punched + tears during games + nets knocked over + amount of opposing players speared?



In comment 13416986 allstarjim said:Moss had slightly more yardage in his first 3 seasons. And far more touchdowns. Even if one allows that Beckham would have surpassed his yardage had he (Beckham) not been injured year 1 and suspended year 2, it's unlikely he would have caught as many TDs (deficit of 7).It's basically a wash though, so no need to overstate Beckham's history.Like how you similarly overstate the thoroughly subjective "Nobody is more passionate". Tom Brady? Eli Manning? What's your metric to determine this? Total games played divided by amount of walls punched + tears during games + nets knocked over + amount of opposing players speared?

It always amuses me DieHard : 4/4/2017 1:29 pm : link That people equate less-than-ideal character with a lessened chance for high achievement. Everyone is different, and to expect 53 guys on a team to act the same way about everything is naive. Eli is as different from ODB as you can get in his approach, but he was horrific in his first playoff start, too.



As much as we want the world to conform to our pet theories about how things should go, plenty of hard-working, team-first individuals haven't been worth a damn in the NFL, and plenty of jerks have Super Bowl rings.

RE: Isn't Geno still recovering from the injury? jgambrosio : 4/4/2017 1:30 pm : link

Quote: Thought I read he would be deemed 'limited' for the Spring.



Definitely missed something then. I guess he was healthy enough to sign but not go yet.

Correction: TD deficit of 8* Overseer : 4/4/2017 1:31 pm : link in favor of Moss (v Beckham) 1st 3 seasons.

Quote: That people equate less-than-ideal character with a lessened chance for high achievement. Everyone is different, and to expect 53 guys on a team to act the same way about everything is naive. Eli is as different from ODB as you can get in his approach, but he was horrific in his first playoff start, too .



As much as we want the world to conform to our pet theories about how things should go, plenty of hard-working, team-first individuals haven't been worth a damn in the NFL, and plenty of jerks have Super Bowl rings.



Nice post and the bold part is what I was going to point out myself. In comment 13417042 DieHard said:Nice post and the bold part is what I was going to point out myself.

A 2nd year QB Overseer : 4/4/2017 1:36 pm : link who clearly had not yet come into his own having a bad game vs a stout John Fox/J Peppers D isn't exactly analogous to a 3rd year already superstar WR continually dropping balls vs a dogshit secondary.



I'd liked to have seen him there. arcarsenal : 4/4/2017 1:36 pm : link But it still amazes me how worked up some posters get over everything he does.

I could care less about what I think or any other fan thinks Chris684 : 4/4/2017 1:38 pm : link about his attendance at this thing.



All that matters to me is that I know Eli Manning wants him there.



In fact, everyone knows it even if some don't want to admit it.



Here is a franchise QB with a window more closed than open. The brand new WR (not to mention 10 year veteran) opposite him who took less money to play here for a championship.



You think Brandon Marshall doesnt know his route tree at this stage in the game? No, he's a guy who's accomplished just about everything a WR can accomplish individually without winning a single playoff game and yet he's there.



Is it the end of the world? No. Will it make Beckham any less of an individual talent? No. But, does it help the team? No.

Quote: who clearly had not yet come into his own having a bad game vs a stout John Fox/J Peppers D isn't exactly analogous to a 3rd year already superstar WR continually dropping balls vs a dogshit secondary.



In both of their first playoff games? I don't see why not. I wasn't trying to be 'exact'. Both players struggled in their first playoff games as do most players.



On top of that, was the QBs first game in frigid conditions like the WR? In comment 13417059 Overseer said:In both of their first playoff games? I don't see why not. I wasn't trying to be 'exact'. Both players struggled in their first playoff games as do most players.On top of that, was the QBs first game in frigid conditions like the WR?

arc Go Terps : 4/4/2017 1:46 pm : link Who's worked up?



If I get worked up its not over Beckham...his crap rarely surprises me. I get worked up over the hypocrisy of him being defended and rationalized over and over while if he were on another team he'd be labeled an asshole immediately.

Quote: about his attendance at this thing.



All that matters to me is that I know Eli Manning wants him there.



In fact, everyone knows it even if some don't want to admit it.



Here is a franchise QB with a window more closed than open. The brand new WR (not to mention 10 year veteran) opposite him who took less money to play here for a championship.



You think Brandon Marshall doesnt know his route tree at this stage in the game? No, he's a guy who's accomplished just about everything a WR can accomplish individually without winning a single playoff game and yet he's there.



Is it the end of the world? No. Will it make Beckham any less of an individual talent? No. But, does it help the team? No.



Good post. In comment 13417061 Chris684 said:Good post.

Quote: Who's worked up?



If I get worked up its not over Beckham...his crap rarely surprises me. I get worked up over the hypocrisy of him being defended and rationalized over and over while if he were on another team he'd be labeled an asshole immediately.



Well, for starters.. you are



You're on every single thread that mentions his name on this never-ending conquest to somehow prove that people here would criticize him, rather than defend him, if he were wearing a different helmet.



I don't really understand why it bothers you do much. It's fans being fans. Since when is NFL football fandom supposed to be some sort of pillar of rationality? You gotta get over it, man. In comment 13417074 Go Terps said:Well, for starters.. you areYou're on every single thread that mentions his name on this never-ending conquest to somehow prove that people here would criticize him, rather than defend him, if he were wearing a different helmet.I don't really understand why it bothers you do much. It's fans being fans. Since when is NFL football fandom supposed to be some sort of pillar of rationality? You gotta get over it, man.

. arcarsenal : 4/4/2017 1:53 pm : link Please don't tell me you're going to act like you're not present on the vast majority of threads that center around Odell Beckham.



We both know that's not true.

. Danny Kanell : 4/4/2017 1:54 pm : link One thing I can guarantee, the same Beckham fanboys who are saying this isn't a big deal and we're stupid for saying it is would ABSOLUTELY be calling out the anti-Beckham crowd if OBJ showed up to this saying how much of a team player he is for showing up to such an important activity.

OBJ is respected BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/4/2017 2:00 pm : link for his work ethic, and his professionalism when it comes to practicing. That has never been disputed until this post.



The in-game antics are a different story, but his work ethic and passion has never been in doubt.

Quote: One thing I can guarantee, the same Beckham fanboys who are saying this isn't a big deal and we're stupid for saying it is would ABSOLUTELY be calling out the anti-Beckham crowd if OBJ showed up to this saying how much of a team player he is for showing up to such an important activity.



I doubt it. Some people post against the Beckham haters because they feel he is being unjustly attacked or the attacks are over the top. I am one of those. I would not post he attended the get together at Duke. Nor would I post about any autograph sessions where he was present. In comment 13417086 Danny Kanell said:I doubt it. Some people post against the Beckham haters because they feel he is being unjustly attacked or the attacks are over the top. I am one of those. I would not post he attended the get together at Duke. Nor would I post about any autograph sessions where he was present.

Quote: about his attendance at this thing.



All that matters to me is that I know Eli Manning wants him there.



In fact, everyone knows it even if some don't want to admit it.



Here is a franchise QB with a window more closed than open. The brand new WR (not to mention 10 year veteran) opposite him who took less money to play here for a championship.



You think Brandon Marshall doesnt know his route tree at this stage in the game? No, he's a guy who's accomplished just about everything a WR can accomplish individually without winning a single playoff game and yet he's there.



Is it the end of the world? No. Will it make Beckham any less of an individual talent? No. But, does it help the team? No.



Good post.



For everybody accusing people of being too worked up about Beckham not being there, please explain why this is such an unreasonable, less valid than your opinion, post that you feel the need to bash anybody that has it? In comment 13417061 Chris684 said:Good post.For everybody accusing people of being too worked up about Beckham not being there, please explain why this is such an unreasonable, less valid than your opinion, post that you feel the need to bash anybody that has it?

it is reasonable to want him there UConn4523 : 4/4/2017 2:14 pm : link I want him there. But i'm not going to point to his 1 bad performance and define his career by it. Its very disingenuous. If you are going to only care about the Green Bay game, his first playoff game with a ton of pressure in a broken offense, and completely ignore the 11 wins he helped this team achieve along with everything else he's done well as a player, it just screams agenda.



Insert any other player, by the way. This isn't a Beckham specific issue. Any time any player on this team doesn't do something by the book in regards to practice/preparation, the pitchforks come out. Its very weird.

Quote: for his work ethic, and his professionalism when it comes to practicing. That has never been disputed until this post.



The in-game antics are a different story, but his work ethic and passion has never been in doubt.



Exactly



He's not at Duke, and it would be nice if he was. Bottom line, he will show up ready in August.



Quiet honestly, for all of us who want OBJ to succeed, and want to see an end to the antics, I personally think he (unlike other players) needs to take time away from the game and away from the stress. I'm no Doctor, but it seems like it could only be good for his mental makeup. I have no concerns about Beckham's ability on the field, he personally doesn't need to be at Duke. But I do worry about his short fuse, and whatever he can do to take things in stride more often is where I would prioritize my offseason energies. In comment 13417094 BigBlueDownTheShore said:ExactlyHe's not at Duke, and it would be nice if he was. Bottom line, he will show up ready in August.Quiet honestly, for all of us who want OBJ to succeed, and want to see an end to the antics, I personally think he (unlike other players) needs to take time away from the game and away from the stress. I'm no Doctor, but it seems like it could only be good for his mental makeup. I have no concerns about Beckham's ability on the field, he personally doesn't need to be at Duke. But I do worry about his short fuse, and whatever he can do to take things in stride more often is where I would prioritize my offseason energies.

RE: it is reasonable to want him there David in LA : 4/4/2017 2:15 pm : link

Quote: I want him there. But i'm not going to point to his 1 bad performance and define his career by it. Its very disingenuous. If you are going to only care about the Green Bay game, his first playoff game with a ton of pressure in a broken offense, and completely ignore the 11 wins he helped this team achieve along with everything else he's done well as a player, it just screams agenda.



Insert any other player, by the way. This isn't a Beckham specific issue. Any time any player on this team doesn't do something by the book in regards to practice/preparation, the pitchforks come out. Its very weird.



It's a creepy sense of entitlement and ownership of players from fans. In comment 13417115 UConn4523 said:It's a creepy sense of entitlement and ownership of players from fans.

Quote: In comment 13416891 Mad Mike said:





Quote:





I really wish that would be discussed somewhere on bbi.







It's the annual tradition where we sit on our asses and judge the work ethics of people ten thousand times more accomplished than us by whether they showed up to a voluntary non-team activity.



Ding Ding! In comment 13416893 Ten Ton Hammer said:Ding Ding!

Quote: In comment 13417115 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





I want him there. But i'm not going to point to his 1 bad performance and define his career by it. Its very disingenuous. If you are going to only care about the Green Bay game, his first playoff game with a ton of pressure in a broken offense, and completely ignore the 11 wins he helped this team achieve along with everything else he's done well as a player, it just screams agenda.



Insert any other player, by the way. This isn't a Beckham specific issue. Any time any player on this team doesn't do something by the book in regards to practice/preparation, the pitchforks come out. Its very weird.







It's a creepy sense of entitlement and ownership of players from fans.



It's not entitlement or ownership. This all informs a key question: should the Giants give Beckham an enormous contract when the time comes?



I think if they do, they're crazy. In comment 13417120 David in LA said:It's not entitlement or ownership. This all informs a key question: should the Giants give Beckham an enormous contract when the time comes?I think if they do, they're crazy.

UConn Chris684 : 4/4/2017 2:21 pm : link If that's your opinion, fine.



Just not sure where your trust of Beckham showing up in August comes from?



He did NOT show up ready to play in his lone postseason appearance so far. It's one game, sure. It's also by far the most important game he's played in up to this point. It's not nothing.



Also, if Beckham doesnt need to be there, why do Eli and Marshall? Why would Eli and Marshall? The combined experience and achievements of those 2 guys combined, both team-wise and individually is pretty impressive, wouldnt you say?



Are those guys down there because they are bored?

I wonder what Terps would find to complain about.. est1986 : 4/4/2017 2:25 pm : link



Unprofessionalism.. playing the game of football is his profession and there is none better, none more talented today or possibly ever and you want to say he is unprofessional.. read this then..



- ( If this team didn't have the biggest star skills player in recent football memory..Unprofessionalism.. playing the game of football is his profession and there is none better, none more talented today or possibly ever and you want to say he is unprofessional.. read this then.. Odell's Professionalism - ( New Window

Quote: If that's your opinion, fine.



Just not sure where your trust of Beckham showing up in August comes from?



He did NOT show up ready to play in his lone postseason appearance so far. It's one game, sure. It's also by far the most important game he's played in up to this point. It's not nothing.



Also, if Beckham doesnt need to be there, why do Eli and Marshall? Why would Eli and Marshall? The combined experience and achievements of those 2 guys combined, both team-wise and individually is pretty impressive, wouldnt you say?



Are those guys down there because they are bored?



Marshall stands to benefit more, because he's in a new offense. Eli and OBJ have been on a blistering pace in the same offense for 3 years now. Eli also said about Beckham's playoff game is that he thinks he put too much on himself to have the biggest game of his life. Guys press too much and come up small sometimes, he'll learn from it and adjust. Is OBJ really even a top 5 concern with this team? In comment 13417134 Chris684 said:Marshall stands to benefit more, because he's in a new offense. Eli and OBJ have been on a blistering pace in the same offense for 3 years now. Eli also said about Beckham's playoff game is that he thinks he put too much on himself to have the biggest game of his life. Guys press too much and come up small sometimes, he'll learn from it and adjust. Is OBJ really even a top 5 concern with this team?

Now fans are "creepy" Chris684 : 4/4/2017 2:28 pm : link If they have a totally logical opinion of a player they root for on their team?



Interesting.

Fellas in a perfect world we can expect perfect people MasherJints : 4/4/2017 2:29 pm : link This isn't a perfect world and we all have faults. Lets not force individuals into our stringent criteria, rather accept them on their individual merit embracing the talent and the positive effect on our team. I believe B Marshall will have a monumental impact on our prodigal superstar WR. Also I think that last years playoff fiasco may be just the reality check OBJ needed to understand what professionalism demands to be a champion. Remember the 85 Giants had to eat a little humble pie in Chicago before ascending to become 86 Champions.



I am beginning to associate parallels between the 2 teams, becoming convinced that we are about to embark on a magical season and ending to the legacy of Eli Manning.

If I'm an NFL wide receiver Chris684 : 4/4/2017 2:32 pm : link I ask myself a couple of questions when it comes to something "voluntary" like this.



Does my QB find it worth his time? Will my QB be there?



If the answer is yes. I'm going.



If my QB happens to be a 2-time champion who has never missed a start. I'm definitely going.

Quote: If that's your opinion, fine.



Just not sure where your trust of Beckham showing up in August comes from?



He did NOT show up ready to play in his lone postseason appearance so far. It's one game, sure. It's also by far the most important game he's played in up to this point. It's not nothing.



Also, if Beckham doesnt need to be there, why do Eli and Marshall? Why would Eli and Marshall? The combined experience and achievements of those 2 guys combined, both team-wise and individually is pretty impressive, wouldnt you say?



Are those guys down there because they are bored?



Don't have any answers for you. A common theme with me is I won't bother trying to figure out what tweet or anything like that actually means.



Eli is a consummate professional, always has been and always will be so he's there regardless. Marshall, i'm guessing its to get some early work in to learn the offense. As for Beckham, maybe the surgery is legit, is that not possible?



I need a bigger sample size for his playoff performance. What's the point of getting into that? You say he wasn't prepared, I point to a thousand other examples of great players not playing well in a big game, and on and on we go. In comment 13417134 Chris684 said:Don't have any answers for you. A common theme with me is I won't bother trying to figure out what tweet or anything like that actually means.Eli is a consummate professional, always has been and always will be so he's there regardless. Marshall, i'm guessing its to get some early work in to learn the offense. As for Beckham, maybe the surgery is legit, is that not possible?I need a bigger sample size for his playoff performance. What's the point of getting into that? You say he wasn't prepared, I point to a thousand other examples of great players not playing well in a big game, and on and on we go.

Quote: If they have a totally logical opinion of a player they root for on their team?



Interesting.



What's logical? Everything gets dissected 10x over with this guy. Yes it is creepy in a "get out" sort of way when people act like they own the player or that the players owe them something. In comment 13417146 Chris684 said:What's logical? Everything gets dissected 10x over with this guy. Yes it is creepy in a "get out" sort of way when people act like they own the player or that the players owe them something.

I guess Odell's oral surgery was a sudden thing... Britt in VA : 4/4/2017 2:37 pm : link



Quote: That will allow Duke’s current players to rub shoulders with players like Manning, Marshall and receiver Odell Beckham Jr.



“It’s a golden opportunity for us,” Cutcliffe said. “One of our receivers can ask Odell Beckham questions.”



There’s a larger lesson for the Blue Devils as well.



“The benefits for us are phenomenal,” Cutcliffe said. “They see the quality of work ethic. This is the offseason. What they see is a commitment to excellence from these NFL players. They see that greatness is not an accident. That impresses the young people.”



- ( considering he was supposed to be attending the workout as of last week according to David Cutliff.... Link - ( New Window

Quote: neither opinion is more valid than the other.



It's really not much more than that.



That is a cop out. Some opinions are more important than others. Some claim the earth is flat. Does that have equal value to those saying it is round?



My opinion is that these drills have no value to OB. They are not run at full speed to prevent injury. The value is there for new or one year players, not OB. The drills will be repeated numerous times in OTAs and training camp making them redundant. Eli is there for those players.



Explain why you feel they are important and will help his game. And if it is important please list the number of teams whose teammates have similar workouts. I've heard Larry Fitzgerald, which included non-teammates, had one and the Seahawks went to Hawaii one year, but that was more a grievance session than practice. If they were so important I would have thought we would hear of it.



In comment 13417145 Britt in VA said:That is a cop out. Some opinions are more important than others. Some claim the earth is flat. Does that have equal value to those saying it is round?My opinion is that these drills have no value to OB. They are not run at full speed to prevent injury. The value is there for new or one year players, not OB. The drills will be repeated numerous times in OTAs and training camp making them redundant. Eli is there for those players.Explain why you feel they are important and will help his game. And if it is important please list the number of teams whose teammates have similar workouts. I've heard Larry Fitzgerald, which included non-teammates, had one and the Seahawks went to Hawaii one year, but that was more a grievance session than practice. If they were so important I would have thought we would hear of it.

Difference with Cutliffe is that he's not worked up over it as others David in LA : 4/4/2017 2:48 pm : link I'm on the same boat as he, thinking it'd be great if he were there. Must have hit too close to home for you to take a shot at me like that. It's just an observation. Grown ass men fawning over another man on a message board, picking him apart, making character judgements, assumptions about perceived work ethic, etc. You don't think that's entitled or paternalistic to some degree? Yes, all of that stuff I described is the very definition of creepy.

Quote: Who's worked up?



If I get worked up its not over Beckham...his crap rarely surprises me. I get worked up over the hypocrisy of him being defended and rationalized over and over while if he were on another team he'd be labeled an asshole immediately.



I agree with Terps that hes an asshole. Not even on another team...hes our asshole.



I do not agree that he needs to be at Duke though. I would much rather Marshall and the other guys who havent played with Eli for 3 straight years get more time with the qb. Plus, he is going to be with the team for 6 straight months. If this is not a requirement, I have no problem with him taking his down time In comment 13417074 Go Terps said:I agree with Terps that hes an asshole. Not even on another team...hes our asshole.I do not agree that he needs to be at Duke though. I would much rather Marshall and the other guys who havent played with Eli for 3 straight years get more time with the qb. Plus, he is going to be with the team for 6 straight months. If this is not a requirement, I have no problem with him taking his down time

Sorry submitted too early therealmf : 4/4/2017 2:51 pm : link Does OB need help preparing for OTAs?

Opinion that OBJ not attending passing camp with his QB and fellow Britt in VA : 4/4/2017 2:52 pm : link WR's is not cool equals creepy and entitled with racist overtones.



Got it. Only on BBI.

He's talking about the benefits to the Duke players WillieYoung : 4/4/2017 2:55 pm : link not the NFL participants.



Somebody needs to post a picture of a baby crying with the caption "Go Terps", 'cause this is getting old.

Quote: WR's is not cool equals creepy and entitled with racist overtones.



Got it. Only on BBI.



You should clarify you this was meant for. In comment 13417176 Britt in VA said:You should clarify you this was meant for.

Quote: WR's is not cool equals creepy and entitled with racist overtones.



Got it. Only on BBI.



Acting like you own a player's free time and know better than them are components of that, yes. In comment 13417176 Britt in VA said:Acting like you own a player's free time and know better than them are components of that, yes.

I get the fact that it's his time off Vin R : 4/4/2017 3:10 pm : link but as a fan it is kind of annoying that everyone is there except him and that he schedule the surgery around the same time of Duke trip but wouldn't miss the Final Four or Drake's tour

You're having a couple of beers with people at a party... Britt in VA : 4/4/2017 3:10 pm : link and the subject of your football team comes up.



One guy is talking about his team and his disdain for one of his best players not showing up at a workout organized by his teammate/teammates and one of your first thoughts is that the person stating this is a racist?

I'm not going to kill him for this, but I do find it a little Devon : 4/4/2017 3:12 pm : link disappointing (and I'm not white, self-hating, or yet old enough to be out of touch, so...).



As far as it not meaning anything, Peyton Manning is the one who first started these offseason sessions with Cutcliffe and pretty much all of the great WRs he played put in the time... were they just wasting their time with something of no value too?

Quote: disappointing (and I'm not white, self-hating, or yet old enough to be out of touch, so...).



As far as it not meaning anything, Peyton Manning is the one who first started these offseason sessions with Cutcliffe and pretty much all of the great WRs he played put in the time... were they just wasting their time with something of no value too?





Depends. Do you gain value from repeating a drill for the 100th time as compared to the 99th?



These drills are nothing new to Beckham. They will be done in OTAs and in camp. It may be good for first second year players but I doubt he would get anything from it. The Duke coach said it helps get them ready for OTAs. Does Beckham need help getting ready for OTAs? In comment 13417212 Devon said:Depends. Do you gain value from repeating a drill for the 100th time as compared to the 99th?These drills are nothing new to Beckham. They will be done in OTAs and in camp. It may be good for first second year players but I doubt he would get anything from it. The Duke coach said it helps get them ready for OTAs. Does Beckham need help getting ready for OTAs?

RE: Don't fucking tell me what to do Gatorade Dunk : 4/4/2017 3:23 pm : link

Quote: Beckham shit the bed in the playoff game a week after that stupid boat trip. It's not crazy to be bothered by this.

If it wasn't par for the course for you to latch onto things about players you don't like and continue to bring them up repeatedly. We get it. You'd rather have a team of Rex Burkheads and Chris Hogans instead of actual talented players like JPP and OBJ.



And I have no problem repeating it. Move on. If for no other reason than you're a good poster that just loses credibility over this crap. In comment 13416998 Go Terps said:If it wasn't par for the course for you to latch onto things about players you don't like and continue to bring them up repeatedly. We get it. You'd rather have a team of Rex Burkheads and Chris Hogans instead of actual talented players like JPP and OBJ.And I have no problem repeating it. Move on. If for no other reason than you're a good poster that just loses credibility over this crap.

Right.... Britt in VA : 4/4/2017 3:39 pm : link your first thought was creepy and entitled. The second thought was racist.



The media has melted your brain, son. You're seeing boogeymen that aren't there.

Quote: In comment 13417254 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13417225 therealmf said:





Quote:





In comment 13417212 Devon said:





Quote:





disappointing (and I'm not white, self-hating, or yet old enough to be out of touch, so...).



As far as it not meaning anything, Peyton Manning is the one who first started these offseason sessions with Cutcliffe and pretty much all of the great WRs he played put in the time... were they just wasting their time with something of no value too?









Depends. Do you gain value from repeating a drill for the 100th time as compared to the 99th?



These drills are nothing new to Beckham. They will be done in OTAs and in camp. It may be good for first second year players but I doubt he would get anything from it. The Duke coach said it helps get them ready for OTAs. Does Beckham need help getting ready for OTAs?







The offense didn't break 20 points for their final 7 games of the season...



They ranked 26th in points scored. It's also only entering the second season of what is clearly a new offense.



IMO, they need all the work they can get.







Good argument. You can't say it will improve his game so you fall back to "they need all the work they can get".



By that argument you should also be pissed off that the o-line is not practicing blocking at Shawn O'Hara's house.





The Giants do need to figure a few things out but the solution is not coming from running the route tree for a few hours at Duke University.



You don't think more practice can improve an individual's, or unit's, play? In comment 13417265 therealmf said:You don't think more practice can improve an individual's, or unit's, play?

Quote: your first thought was creepy and entitled. The second thought was racist.



The media has melted your brain, son. You're seeing boogeymen that aren't there.



How have I been racist? Please explain or show who you are directing your posts to. In comment 13417266 Britt in VA said:How have I been racist? Please explain or show who you are directing your posts to.

Quote: about his attendance at this thing.



All that matters to me is that I know Eli Manning wants him there.



In fact, everyone knows it even if some don't want to admit it.



Here is a franchise QB with a window more closed than open. The brand new WR (not to mention 10 year veteran) opposite him who took less money to play here for a championship.



You think Brandon Marshall doesnt know his route tree at this stage in the game? No, he's a guy who's accomplished just about everything a WR can accomplish individually without winning a single playoff game and yet he's there.



Is it the end of the world? No. Will it make Beckham any less of an individual talent? No. But, does it help the team? No.



Brandon Marshall isn't attending because he needs to know what a slant route is. That's not what this is for now is it what they work on. He has never played in this offense or caught passes from this QB. It's to get a head start on tendencies and terminology, of which he is currently oblivious. In comment 13417061 Chris684 said:Brandon Marshall isn't attending because he needs to know what a slant route is. That's not what this is for now is it what they work on. He has never played in this offense or caught passes from this QB. It's to get a head start on tendencies and terminology, of which he is currently oblivious.

RE: Right.... David in LA : 4/4/2017 3:48 pm : link

Quote: your first thought was creepy and entitled. The second thought was racist.



The media has melted your brain, son. You're seeing boogeymen that aren't there.



Nope, my second thought is that fans tend to look at athletes as commodities, rather than actual people with lives of their own. I never said anyone was actually racist, but there are elements there in the subtext that some of us are not even conscious of.



Then again, why am I going back and forth with you. You're acting like this subtext doesn't exist, being the same guy that made a passing shot at Ronnie for being Korean in a discussion where that type of comment wasn't even warranted. In comment 13417266 Britt in VA said:Nope, my second thought is that fans tend to look at athletes as commodities, rather than actual people with lives of their own. I never said anyone was actually racist, but there are elements there in the subtext that some of us are not even conscious of.Then again, why am I going back and forth with you. You're acting like this subtext doesn't exist, being the same guy that made a passing shot at Ronnie for being Korean in a discussion where that type of comment wasn't even warranted.

So again, why did Peyton Manning, one of the indisputable Devon : 4/4/2017 3:50 pm : link greatest QBs of all time, start doing these if there was no real benefit to them? Why did all his WRs -- which featured a pretty heavy slate of names over the years -- consistently show up when asked, even before Cutcliffe was involved? They all do it slightly differently, but Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers all gather their squads for workouts every offseason... why are they and their big name WRs wasting their time on such trivial, pointless things?



Again, I'm not going to kill Beckham for not being there, for now it seems like he actually needs oral surgery and will be out of commission, but some of you are reaching hard just as much the other way. It's always been a little frustrating that, outside of the Nicks/Cruz/Manningham crew, Eli can't seem to consistently get his guys together like most other QBs do.

I don't really care if he's there or not. Dave in Hoboken : 4/4/2017 3:53 pm : link But you literally can't even offer constructive criticism to anything Giants related without people throwing a hissy fit. Now, that's creepy..

Quote: but as a fan it is kind of annoying that everyone is there except him and that he schedule the surgery around the same time of Duke trip but wouldn't miss the Final Four or Drake's tour



How do we know he scheduled the surgery around the Duke trip? What if he'd planned on having the surgery (and going to the NCAA Finals maybe) before the Duke trip was set up? If I remember correctly, it was just a few weeks ago when Eli said they hadn't even had the date set to meet at Duke.



This is what I think guys like David in LA mean when he says that folks who don't know a damn thing about a player's life think they can judge how much he cares about the game. No one here knows shit about Beckham's life and his schedule... but that doesn't stop some from thinking he doesn't care or whatever else just because he not only doesn't go to a VOLUNTARY OTA... but a voluntary meeting between some players on his team.



It just amazes me that some of you think all NFL players should do is wait for some bat signal to appear so they can either spring into action and work out, study their playbook or train for next season and if they're doing anything else... well... then you can't wait for them to leave in free agency. Especially when most of you... if not all of you... would be doing the exact same thing. How many people here who have a problem with his absence today do job work voluntarily when you're on vacation? In comment 13417205 Vin R said:How do we know he scheduled the surgery around the Duke trip? What if he'd planned on having the surgery (and going to the NCAA Finals maybe) before the Duke trip was set up? If I remember correctly, it was just a few weeks ago when Eli said they hadn't even had the date set to meet at Duke.This is what I think guys like David in LA mean when he says that folks who don't know a damn thing about a player's life think they can judge how much he cares about the game. No one here knows shit about Beckham's life and his schedule... but that doesn't stop some from thinking he doesn't care or whatever else just because he not only doesn't go to a VOLUNTARY OTA... but a voluntary meeting between some players on his team.It just amazes me that some of you think all NFL players should do is wait for some bat signal to appear so they can either spring into action and work out, study their playbook or train for next season and if they're doing anything else... well... then you can't wait for them to leave in free agency. Especially when most of you... if not all of you... would be doing the exact same thing. How many people here who have a problem with his absence today do job work voluntarily when you're on vacation?

Well said T-Bone David in LA : 4/4/2017 3:59 pm : link what's more annoying is the moving goalposts with OBJ. Skipped the breakfast, and people assumed he didn't give notice. When it was found out he did, it wasn't ENOUGH notice. Just like with this story, unless he has an excuse this is not ok, but then it turns out he had oral surgery, and now people are openly positing whether or not he scheduled it on purpose like this or could have moved it around.

He should be there Joey in VA : 4/4/2017 4:03 pm : link Period. He has a new starting WR opposite him and his last performance was an utter failure. I'd be itching to get my cleats on and work that stink off, he'd rather preen for the camera on CBS and get his little toofuses fixed than be working on his craft. It's just not that important to him if he's not doing everything in his power to improve and fight for a title.

I mean I'm just sharing my opinion Vin R : 4/4/2017 4:05 pm : link on the little facts that I know - that's all. You don't think Eli went over the dates with Odell before setting it in stone?

Quote: Period. He has a new starting WR opposite him and his last performance was an utter failure. I'd be itching to get my cleats on and work that stink off, he'd rather preen for the camera on CBS and get his little toofuses fixed than be working on his craft. It's just not that important to him if he's not doing everything in his power to improve and fight for a title.



Even if he had an oral surgery planned when this meeting was planned? Again, you have no idea if he isn't 'itching to get (his) cleats on... '. But just because he's not there... for what's been proven to be a valid excuse... he's not committed? Sorry but don't agree at all. In comment 13417307 Joey in VA said:Even if he had an oral surgery planned when this meeting was planned? Again, you have no idea if he isn't 'itching to get (his) cleats on... '. But just because he's not there... for what's been proven to be a valid excuse... he's not committed? Sorry but don't agree at all.

Quote: on the little facts that I know - that's all. You don't think Eli went over the dates with Odell before setting it in stone?



I know Vin R and you should know I'm not trying to pick on you. But what if Eli did go over the dates with Odell and Odell said 'Sorry but I got a surgery on that date. Maybe I can come a few days afterwards?'?



That's my point. No one here knows shit about what's going on and Beckham has proven to any one (who it matter to anyway) that he's all about the team and doing what he can to become the best player he can be. We slobber all over the many workout videos he's put out over the past few years and clap... but all that gets forgotten because he missed the first few days of a non-team practice because of a valid reason?



And then some fans wonder why some players hate fans? In comment 13417312 Vin R said:I know Vin R and you should know I'm not trying to pick on you. But what if Eli did go over the dates with Odell and Odell said 'Sorry but I got a surgery on that date. Maybe I can come a few days afterwards?'?That's my point. No one here knows shit about what's going on and Beckham has proven to any one (who it matter to anyway) that he's all about the team and doing what he can to become the best player he can be. We slobber all over the many workout videos he's put out over the past few years and clap... but all that gets forgotten because he missed the first few days of a non-team practice because of a valid reason?And then some fans wonder why some players hate fans?

Quote: on the little facts that I know - that's all. You don't think Eli went over the dates with Odell before setting it in stone?



If it's conjecture you want, can you be sure the oral surgery isn't a recent development. I know I didn't plan on cracking a tooth and needing a cap. In comment 13417312 Vin R said:If it's conjecture you want, can you be sure the oral surgery isn't a recent development. I know I didn't plan on cracking a tooth and needing a cap.

Quote: Just out of respect for Eli!



That's what I think. Odell does not need the "work" but you would think after the boat incident last year, he would be extra careful to try and show how team-oriented he is. I think he has let celebrity and fame go to his head a bit. "The catch" was probably the worst thing that ever happened to him career-wise.



That said, it could be a lot worse. For example, if he were missing Duke because he was on a romantic Caribbean cruise with Lena Denham. In comment 13417349 Tittle 9 20 64 said:That's what I think. Odell does not need the "work" but you would think after the boat incident last year, he would be extra careful to try and show how team-oriented he is. I think he has let celebrity and fame go to his head a bit. "The catch" was probably the worst thing that ever happened to him career-wise.That said, it could be a lot worse. For example, if he were missing Duke because he was on a romantic Caribbean cruise with Lena Denham.

If he didn't have "the catch" Ten Ton Hammer : 4/4/2017 4:57 pm : link He'd still be a top 3 WR putting up hall of fame type career numbers as a 23 year old. I don't think the catch altered the course of history for him where he'd be the type of person everyone wants him to be if not for that one lucky moment.

Quote: He'd still be a top 3 WR putting up hall of fame type career numbers as a 23 year old. I don't think the catch altered the course of history for him where he'd be the type of person everyone wants him to be if not for that one lucky moment.



I have to disagree Ten. Antonio Brown and Julio Jones are known by football fans but everybody knows Odell. Even my grandmother knows who he is. How many guys are known by just their first name? Lebron, Tiger, Odell . . . In comment 13417383 Ten Ton Hammer said:I have to disagree Ten. Antonio Brown and Julio Jones are known by football fans but everybody knows Odell. Even my grandmother knows who he is. How many guys are known by just their first name? Lebron, Tiger, Odell . . .

Quote: In comment 13416998 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Beckham shit the bed in the playoff game a week after that stupid boat trip. It's not crazy to be bothered by this.





If it wasn't par for the course for you to latch onto things about players you don't like and continue to bring them up repeatedly. We get it. You'd rather have a team of Rex Burkheads and Chris Hogans instead of actual talented players like JPP and OBJ.



And I have no problem repeating it. Move on. If for no other reason than you're a good poster that just loses credibility over this crap.



No, I'd rather not build the team around people that can't be relied upon.



I don't give a shit about Odell Beckham; I do care that he will likely get a $20 million/year contract from this team. That is a problem.



Odell Beckham is going to fuck this team one day. I mean really fuck us. I just hope that day comes before he gets paid. In comment 13417242 Gatorade Dunk said:No, I'd rather not build the team around people that can't be relied upon.I don't give a shit about Odell Beckham; I do care that he will likely get a $20 million/year contract from this team. That is a problem.Odell Beckham is going to fuck this team one day. I mean really fuck us. I just hope that day comes before he gets paid.

Quote: In comment 13417242 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13416998 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Beckham shit the bed in the playoff game a week after that stupid boat trip. It's not crazy to be bothered by this.





If it wasn't par for the course for you to latch onto things about players you don't like and continue to bring them up repeatedly. We get it. You'd rather have a team of Rex Burkheads and Chris Hogans instead of actual talented players like JPP and OBJ.



And I have no problem repeating it. Move on. If for no other reason than you're a good poster that just loses credibility over this crap.







No, I'd rather not build the team around people that can't be relied upon.



I don't give a shit about Odell Beckham; I do care that he will likely get a $20 million/year contract from this team. That is a problem.



Odell Beckham is going to fuck this team one day. I mean really fuck us. I just hope that day comes before he gets paid.



I'm hoping he doesn't fuck us (and have seen little to think that he will). But maybe that's just me. In comment 13417412 Go Terps said:I'm hoping he doesn't fuck us (and have seen little to think that he will). But maybe that's just me.

Quote: In comment 13417383 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





He'd still be a top 3 WR putting up hall of fame type career numbers as a 23 year old. I don't think the catch altered the course of history for him where he'd be the type of person everyone wants him to be if not for that one lucky moment.







I have to disagree Ten. Antonio Brown and Julio Jones are known by football fans but everybody knows Odell. Even my grandmother knows who he is. How many guys are known by just their first name? Lebron, Tiger, Odell . . .

I'm not saying it didn't help, but it's not the primary culprit. The guy is charismatic, he's got star qualities. The spotlight finds those people. If rueben Randle put up those numbers he'd still be comparatively anonymous. In comment 13417408 Vanzetti said:I'm not saying it didn't help, but it's not the primary culprit. The guy is charismatic, he's got star qualities. The spotlight finds those people. If rueben Randle put up those numbers he'd still be comparatively anonymous.

Quote: I'm not a fan of making major decisions based on hope.



And yet you're making them based on a few seemingly bad choices made by Beckham. It appears that everyone who knows him on a personal level loves the guy. It's those of us who don't know shit about what's going on in the guy's life that seem to conjure up feelings one way or the other about him. In comment 13417420 Go Terps said:And yet you're making them based on a few seemingly bad choices made by Beckham. It appears that everyone who knows him on a personal level loves the guy. It's those of us who don't know shit about what's going on in the guy's life that seem to conjure up feelings one way or the other about him.

I hope sober297 : 4/4/2017 5:57 pm : link QB Keith Wenning is getting quality reps.

Quote: In comment 13417242 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13416998 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Beckham shit the bed in the playoff game a week after that stupid boat trip. It's not crazy to be bothered by this.





If it wasn't par for the course for you to latch onto things about players you don't like and continue to bring them up repeatedly. We get it. You'd rather have a team of Rex Burkheads and Chris Hogans instead of actual talented players like JPP and OBJ.



And I have no problem repeating it. Move on. If for no other reason than you're a good poster that just loses credibility over this crap.







No, I'd rather not build the team around people that can't be relied upon.



I don't give a shit about Odell Beckham; I do care that he will likely get a $20 million/year contract from this team. That is a problem.



Odell Beckham is going to fuck this team one day. I mean really fuck us. I just hope that day comes before he gets paid.

JFC you're dramatic. It's an effing football team that we root for as an enjoyable element of (and distraction from) our lives. If you're living in such fear of what one person can do to that team based on a few incidents and your determination that those incidents are wholly representative of that person, maybe get a hobby.



How is he going to "really fuck us"? He's the most talented and competitive player on the team. I wish we had 10 more players just like him, even with his quirky personality.



What a ridiculous post. In comment 13417412 Go Terps said:JFC you're dramatic. It's an effing football team that we root for as an enjoyable element of (and distraction from) our lives. If you're living in such fear of what one person can do to that team based on a few incidents and your determination that those incidents are wholly representative of that person, maybe get a hobby.How is he going to "really fuck us"? He's the most talented and competitive player on the team. I wish we had 10 more players just like him, even with his quirky personality.What a ridiculous post.

Quote: In comment 13417420 Go Terps said:





Quote:





I'm not a fan of making major decisions based on hope.







And yet you're making them based on a few seemingly bad choices made by Beckham. It appears that everyone who knows him on a personal level loves the guy. It's those of us who don't know shit about what's going on in the guy's life that seem to conjure up feelings one way or the other about him.



Well said. Everybody needs to realize that this guy has been scrutinized (fairly I might add) and will be again for the whole season. I am all for leaving him alone until mini camp. He's a young mercurial superstar who is enjoying what remains of his offseason. Getting judgemental of how he spends it so long as its legal and not harming to himself or the team is just tedious. In comment 13417426 T-Bone said:Well said. Everybody needs to realize that this guy has been scrutinized (fairly I might add) and will be again for the whole season. I am all for leaving him alone until mini camp. He's a young mercurial superstar who is enjoying what remains of his offseason. Getting judgemental of how he spends it so long as its legal and not harming to himself or the team is just tedious.

How is OBJ the most competitive person on the team? Devon : 4/4/2017 6:20 pm : link How do you know that or gauge that from your couch? Because he's louder or punches walls?



Both sides on this are prone to speaking out of their ass, honestly.

