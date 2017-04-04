The Replacement/Scab games in 1987 Matt in SGS : 4/4/2017 12:43 pm I"m finishing up one of the old game reviews that should be ready for next week. But as I was going back, I was able to get my hands on some of the 1987 games and got a hold of the Monday Night Giants vs. 49ers game. In that game, the Niners (who fielded one of the best Replacement teams) took on the Giants (who fielded one of the worst), and the Replacement Niners blew out the Replacement Giants. That game featured a guy named Edwin Lovelady make a circus catch for the Giants and Bill Walsh running the wishbone, which elicited laughter from Parcells on the other sideline and Walsh looked at him and shrugged.





Looking back, now coming up on 30 years later, it is still amazing to me that the NFL actually went ahead and did this. Where they had the strike after Week 2 (the Giants lost at Chicago in Week 1 and blew their home opener to Dallas to go to 0-2). The owners cancelled Week 3 games and went ahead and played games with an entirely new roster, with the exception of some guys who crossed the picket line. In all the replacement players/scabs lasted weeks. The Giants went 0-3 to bury their season and chance to defend their title. I wonder if the NFL will dare do anything to go back and talk about this little discussed part of NFL history in the 30 year anniversary. A few guys actually ended up having decent NFL careers and stuck (Jeff Criswell as a tackle with the Jets). Eugene Seal became a Pro Bowl special teamer with the Oilers. Plus you had Sean Payton playing QB for the Bears. Rick Neuheisel was the Chargers QB.



I could only imagine if there is another labor stoppage, with the amount of money in TV revenue and all the social media available, if the NFL would ever try to do this again. For those too young to remember, just imagine if the Giants fielded a team full of guys working on a loading dock or were playing semi-pro beer league football were put in Giants uniforms. And the games counted. BBI would have imploded if it was around in 1987.

Only think I really remember.... Tesla : 4/4/2017 12:48 pm : link was LT coming back for the final strike game (I believe to b/c he wanted to help team win)....and they had him playing both ways as he took some snaps as a TE.



Did that really happen or am I imagining that? If so how did LT do against the replacement players? Did he have like 6 sacks?

By far the most disgraceful moment in the 40 years I have followed Stu11 : 4/4/2017 12:49 pm : link the league. By far. I always respected the Giants organization both at the time and 30 years later for how they handled that disgrace. They treated those games for the joke they were. I was at school at Univ. of MD at the time and the Skins put together a really good team. Many people killed the Giants organization for not being proactive while the other teams like the Skins dove in and set up replacements well in advance. Well Mara being the man he was refused to give up on the negotiations and participate in that debacle until the very last second.

RE: Only think I really remember.... Matt in SGS : 4/4/2017 12:51 pm : link

Quote: was LT coming back for the final strike game (I believe to b/c he wanted to help team win)....and they had him playing both ways as he took some snaps as a TE.



Did that really happen or am I imagining that? If so how did LT do against the replacement players? Did he have like 6 sacks?



I remember that guy Lovelady. Mad Mike : 4/4/2017 12:52 pm : link

I remember that guy Lovelady. Mad Mike : 4/4/2017 12:52 pm : link I was the Washington game, and he had a couple of nice catches in that game as well.

I think Lewis Bennett made the circus catch mort christenson : 4/4/2017 12:52 pm : link and it was voted the best catch of the 1st 25 years of MNF a couple of years later.

RE: I think Lewis Bennett made the circus catch Matt in SGS : 4/4/2017 12:53 pm : link

Quote: and it was voted the best catch of the 1st 25 years of MNF a couple of years later.



Was it Bennett? I thought it was Lovelady (or I just remembered him for the awesome name). I'll have to go back and look later tonight.

Also Matt in SGS : 4/4/2017 12:56 pm : link

- ( when I went back and did the game review of the 1987 Giants vs. Patriots, it was my first game going to see the Giants in my seats and it was the first ESPN game (linked below), they relayed a story that Parcells took the strike personally and it had driven a wedge between him and the leaders on the team and they were still trying to heal the wounds between the players and coaches. Basically, Parcells felt the players destroyed his chance to defend his title and when they didn't cross to help him out (like LT and Rutledge did), and he had a bad relationship that lasted through 1987. http://bigbluevcr.blogspot.com/2015/02/1987-giants-vs-patriots.html - ( New Window

If it happened now (and it never would) Elisthebest : 4/4/2017 1:08 pm : link Which way would Belicheck go, stack his team or not6 want to have anything to do with it. Might be the only chance the Eagles have to win.

Didn't one of the jvm52106 : 4/4/2017 1:13 pm : link Giants replacement receivers go to jail for murder?

RE: RE: I think Lewis Bennett made the circus catch Milton : 4/4/2017 1:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13416942 mort christenson said:





Quote:





and it was voted the best catch of the 1st 25 years of MNF a couple of years later.







I thought it was Lovelady too and I have that catch etched in my memory. As with most catches, he caught the ball with two hands, except in this case there was a DB between him and the ball at the time.

RE: Also Victor in CT : 4/4/2017 1:19 pm : link

Quote: when I went back and did the game review of the 1987 Giants vs. Patriots, it was my first game going to see the Giants in my seats and it was the first ESPN game (linked below), they relayed a story that Parcells took the strike personally and it had driven a wedge between him and the leaders on the team and they were still trying to heal the wounds between the players and coaches. Basically, Parcells felt the players destroyed his chance to defend his title and when they didn't cross to help him out (like LT and Rutledge did), and he had a bad relationship that lasted through 1987. http://bigbluevcr.blogspot.com/2015/02/1987-giants-vs-patriots.html - ( New Window )



funny I met LT and Banks later that fall at a United Way thing at Merril Lynch where I worked. I them asked about that and LT said,quote, "he's being a dick", unquote.

This could absolutely happen again, and here's why: 81_Great_Dane : 4/4/2017 1:34 pm : link The point of a strike it to inflict pain on ownership. Work stops, the product isn't being made, revenue dries up. There's pain on both sides, but the union helps the strikers as best it can. To some degree it's a game of chicken: Which side decides first the pain it too much?



In the NFL 1987 strike, the owners were able to avoid any significant pain by fulfilling their TV contract. I don't know the precise language, but the contract said something to the effect of: the networks had to pay if they were broadcasting legal "championship" games -- that is, if they were going to count in the standings. The agreement for season ticket holders is similar, I believe. (IIRC there's language printed on the back of MLB tickets that spells out the terms of your ticket, which includes seeing a "championship" game.)



By fielding teams and playing games that counted, the owners limited their pain. The players had bet that fans wouldn't accept that product, but as long as TV paid, it didn't matter much whether we fans accepted it or not.



So as long as the NFL games counted, the owners could keep the season ticket money and got paid by TV. If they canceled the games, or if they decided (even after the fact) that the games didn't count, they would be in breach of contract. TV wouldn't pay, or would sue to get their money back. Season ticket holders would sue. Pain.



A lot has changed in 30 years but this scenario could play out again -- unless the TV networks have put in a clause saying they don't have to pay, or pay full rate, for "replacement" games.

forgot Rutledge crossed the line bluepepper : 4/4/2017 1:36 pm : link too. If I remember right Adrian White was pretty beastly in the Bills game. About the only time he was beastly in his career. What a train wreck of a season. After the high of 1986 it really was deflating. Post Super Bowl horror shows are a staple of being a Giant fan - a price well worth paying but it'd be nice to win and not have strike or incompetent head coach or guys shooting themselves in the leg or a late season collapse.

The 49ers monday night game was funny BIG FRED 1973 : 4/4/2017 1:39 pm : link since we had season tickets me and my dad went .We got there about 3pm like usual for Monday night games and started tailgating and a guy from the daily news took our picture and it was in the paper the next day ,then about 6pm I went to where the players ( Giants and Jets) were picoting and brought a bunch of football cards to get signed all of the players signed for me but the only player that didn't was Dave Jennings because he asked me if I was going into the game and I said Yes ,I told about that years later and he laughed lol .Then in the stadium there was a guy that was sitting in section 105 that was dressed in a full Giants uniform and was trying to climb over the wall to get on the field .Then in the 4th quarter there was a conga line that was going through the upper deck it was hysterical .We didn't go the next week vs the skins

LOL Big Fred bluepepper : 4/4/2017 2:01 pm : link took some cojones to ask players for autograph before you crossed their picket line to watch the game. Do something like that with the wrong union and you and your dad might have ended up with some serious medical bills.





RE: BJORN Matt in SGS : 4/4/2017 3:29 pm : link

Quote: NITTMO!!



Nittmo wasn't a scab. He kicked for the Giants in 1989. John Madden said he looked like he should be playing tennis somewhere. Their kicker was some guy named George Benyola, and he blew the Bills game by missing a 40 yarder. However to be fair, he was probably kicking soccer balls around in Secaucus and the Giants asked him if he wanted to kick some field goals just driving up Route 3 a bit.

RE: Didn't one of the mort christenson : 4/4/2017 3:31 pm : link

Yeah, that was Lewis Bennett too.

RE: RE: BJORN FranknWeezer : 4/4/2017 3:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13417247 FranknWeezer said:





Quote:





NITTMO!!







Nittmo wasn't a scab. He kicked for the Giants in 1989. John Madden said he looked like he should be playing tennis somewhere. Their kicker was some guy named George Benyola, and he blew the Bills game by missing a 40 yarder. However to be fair, he was probably kicking soccer balls around in Secaucus and the Giants asked him if he wanted to kick some field goals just driving up Route 3 a bit.



D'oh! You just really messed up one of my (what I thought was) childhood memories about the GMEN!

I went to the Skins game jsuds : 4/4/2017 3:56 pm : link I threw a poster over the fence away from the gate and retrieved it for later display. "I'M A REPLACEMENT FAN!" it cleverly stated.



I had it rolled up and carried it to my seat shoved up under my pant leg. I unfurled it about half way through the third quarter and security was on me in under a minute. They escorted me out. That's when I realized the NFL was just shy of a Fascist organization.



Anyone remember replacement RB Bo Almodobar? Local boy I knew from Nantucket.

RE: I went to the Skins game Mad Mike : 4/4/2017 4:14 pm : link

Quote: I threw a poster over the fence away from the gate and retrieved it for later display. "I'M A REPLACEMENT FAN!" it cleverly stated.



I had it rolled up and carried it to my seat shoved up under my pant leg. I unfurled it about half way through the third quarter and security was on me in under a minute. They escorted me out.



Ha, I had a sign too. Briefly got it on tv before it was confiscated. But we saw the guy just throw it in the garbage, and waited a minute and took it out when he walked away.

As a staunch Union member... Goin Deep : 4/4/2017 4:26 pm : link at the time, I had a very hard time Watching LT play & cross the picket lines. I thought why? He doesn't need the money and

the risk for career ending injury doesn't make sense.

I couldn't wait for the season to be over.

One of the worst seasons (as a Giants fan for me) Ever)!

I didn't watch the scabs Hammer : 4/4/2017 5:34 pm : link Screw them. And screw the owners for hiring scabs.



They call them scabs for a reason. It took me. A long time to get over that.

RE: I didn't watch the scabs jeff57 : 4/4/2017 5:57 pm : link

Quote: Screw them. And screw the owners for hiring scabs.



They call them scabs for a reason. It took me. A long time to get over that.



Yeah, wouldn't watch any either. The whole season was a waste.

I remember Randy White RetroJint : 4/4/2017 6:28 pm : link felt very small when the Cowboys forced him to be in a team photo of replacement players that the Cowboys signed. White never heeded the picket line. The big push to use replacements actually came from a Big D. Tex Schramm hated the union .



That whole season was a disaster . I saw the loss at home to the Cowboys. After the regulars returned , I flew to St Louis to see what turned out to be the last Cardinal home game in that city. Giants specials under Romeo helped cough up that one. Parcells was resigned to it all. The actual team finished at 500, I think it was 6-6 , and 0-3 for the faux Giants .



Best scenes: Madden's pre-game at Giants Stadium against the Skins: "It's like you throw a big party..and nobody shows up." And Walsh looking at Parcells across the field and smiling an Alfred E Neumann smile, when he unfurled the wishbone against the Giants. Never knew the guy had a sense of humor . (RIP)

RE: I remember Randy White NINEster : 4:42 am : link

Quote: felt very small when the Cowboys forced him to be in a team photo of replacement players that the Cowboys signed. White never heeded the picket line. The big push to use replacements actually came from a Big D. Tex Schramm hated the union .



That whole season was a disaster . I saw the loss at home to the Cowboys. After the regulars returned , I flew to St Louis to see what turned out to be the last Cardinal home game in that city. Giants specials under Romeo helped cough up that one. Parcells was resigned to it all. The actual team finished at 500, I think it was 6-6 , and 0-3 for the faux Giants .



Best scenes: Madden's pre-game at Giants Stadium against the Skins: "It's like you throw a big party..and nobody shows up." And Walsh looking at Parcells across the field and smiling an Alfred E Neumann smile, when he unfurled the wishbone against the Giants. Never knew the guy had a sense of humor . (RIP)



Bill Walsh had a great sense of humor.



There's a clip of him doing a mid week pre-game talk saying:



"Got to stay fresh for this game....got to stay fresh.



For some guys that means a lot of sex, and for some it means none at all."



Bill Walsh had a great sense of humor.

There's a clip of him doing a mid week pre-game talk saying:

"Got to stay fresh for this game....got to stay fresh.

For some guys that means a lot of sex, and for some it means none at all."

Also NINEster : 5:36 am : link the classic story of Walsh dressed up as a hotel bellhop for SB16.



With respect to the Giants/49ers MNF, that catch was insane.



I'll probably watch some of the replacement game footage on youtube to see what the game was like back then.