Turning back the clock: Do you take Eli or Romo? Beezer : 8:41 am One guy part of a trade, arriving as a heralded first-rounder. The other, a $10,000 signing bonus undrafted kid.



Wiping the records clean, but knowing the ability levels, with no guarantees that everything plays out exactly the same way if you were to choose Eli again, which way do you go?



For this exercise, you must assume that they are both available in the same draft.



Do you ...



Stay the course and throw your confidence behind Manning, knowing that it's a pretty certain bet there will be as many painful outings as fantastic ones?



Or change it up and take Romo, with the thinking being that maybe a more accurate arm and a more mobile QB gets the Giants of this past era not only back to those two wins, but maybe another?

Is This a Leftover April Fools Joke Suburbanites : 8:47 am : link Are you kidding me, it's not even close. And I'm not even hating on Romo who gained my eternal respect when he finished a game with a broken back and punctured lung. But one guy never even made it to a championship game and the other guy is one of the most clutch QB's of all time as evidenced by his two SB runs and subsequent MVP's. If we're turning back the clock on a Madden draft I'll take Romo.

Eli AnnapolisMike : 8:48 am : link 3 reasons



1. Perfect disposition for NY area QB.



2. Eli has never missed a game and will have the much longer career.



3. Eli has ALL the tools except for the ability to scrammble. He was much better suited for what the Giants were trying to do with Gilbride.





Romo. NoPeanutz : 8:51 am : link He's one of the best 'regular season QBs' of all time.

Why is this even a question? TheMick7 : 8:53 am : link Slow day? Looking to stir?Why ask a question you already know the answer to?

Romo is a very good quarterback joeinpa : 8:53 am : link But comparing Eli s post season heroics with Romo s makes this seem like a silly question.

If you wanted the QB... Racer : 8:55 am : link ...for all these years, in a big spot, against a good team, seeing something that looked marginal, start rolling and trying to extend a play rather than having the utter fearlessness to attempt a stick throw into a tight window, you take Romo every time.

It's kind of a silly question AnnapolisMike : 8:56 am : link But when you compare them statistically. Romo looks pretty good. But you know what they say about statistics. . .

Romo would have won have 2 SBs on this team, easy est1986 : 8:58 am : link And he would have got hurt and his back up would have won another 2 SBs on this team, easy

You guys are not reading the question Young Elijah : 9:02 am : link better stated:



All records, injuries, blunders and successes wiped away. Just talent and bravado of player A vs player B who would you take.



I take Romo in a heartbeat. He would have quickly become NYs golden boy and be more beloved here than he was even in Dallas. His arm has always been equal to better than Eli, ++ mobility, and similarly good/bad decision making.





it isn't even close UConn4523 : 9:03 am : link 1 guy put up good stats in a middling conference while the other had the pedigree and top production in a power conference. Eli also had the desirable size coming into the league.



If you are basing this solely on their NFL play I still take Eli because of the big game performance in addition to the above.

Eli giants#1 : 9:09 am : link and I don't think it's as close as many believe. First, he has the perfect demeanor for NY like Jeter.



Second, IMO Eli is somewhat underrated due to the Gilbride offense (not complaining as it brought us 2 SBs). It was an offense predicated on taking shots down the field and making big plays, which makes Eli's numbers look less "sexy".



Eli's average season:

Under McAdoo (age 33-35): 62.9% 4291 yds 30 TD 15 INT 90.6 passer rating 4.0% sack%

Under Gilbride (age 26-32): 60% 3899 yds 25 TD 18 INT 84.0 passer rating 4.7% sack%

*2007 was Eli's 4th season in the NFL so his Gilbride #s aren't dragged down by "rookie" struggles



Eli's numbers are better across the board with McAdoo's offensive style, with his TD:INT ratio being significantly higher despite Eli arguably playing his prime years under Gilbride. You're looking at 400 yds more, 5 TDs more, 3 INT less per season with McAdoo. Over the 7 years Gilbride was OC, that would equate to Eli having 2800 yds more, 35 TDs more, and 21 INT less for his career.

Eli is a franchise QB....... BillKo : 9:09 am : link Romo.....never reached his full potential, partially due to injury and mainly due to performance in the clutch.



You take Eli.

RE: You guys are not reading the question UConn4523 : 9:09 am : link

Eli had more talent coming into the league, it isn't even a question that's worth debating. So you are going on Romo's athleticism if we aren't able to look at anything else. He obviously has the a big edge there, but that's really it. In comment 13417798 Young Elijah said:Eli had more talent coming into the league, it isn't even a question that's worth debating. So you are going on Romo's athleticism if we aren't able to look at anything else. He obviously has the a big edge there, but that's really it.

Romo would not have fit into what AnnapolisMike : 9:11 am : link Coughlin and Gilbride were trying to do. And Romo's mobility also led to his short career...as it does with most mobile QB's.

I'm taking Eli, but... GiantFilthy : 9:13 am : link In the playoffs I feel much safer with Eli.



With Romo I feel much safer about actually making the playoffs consistently.

Not looking to stir at all. Legitimately curious. Beezer : 9:14 am : link

I realize that my own answer would be impossible to make without the man-love I have for Eli, but wipe away history and everything we know, and it becomes tougher.



I think Eli is best in a tough spot, but I cannot help wonder what might be if Romo were in blue, as a young guy, with the running game we once had, and the receivers in place a handful of those earlier years, PLUS Romo's mobility.





RE: Not looking to stir at all. Legitimately curious. UConn4523 : 9:17 am : link

The other side of that is what would Eli have done behind usually good-great OLine passing to a HoF TE his entire career as well as guys like TO and Dez Bryant?



What does Romo accomplish without Witten? Serious question. In comment 13417821 Beezer said:The other side of that is what would Eli have done behind usually good-great OLine passing to a HoF TE his entire career as well as guys like TO and Dez Bryant?What does Romo accomplish without Witten? Serious question.

How many of Romo's injuries Beezer : 9:19 am : link were results of his mobility? As in, he was injured outside the pocket?



I truly don't know. I just recall the Giants banging him up, and he wasn't running at the time, but was in the pocket, or at least a semblance of what had been a pocket. lol

UConn, an interesting question ... Beezer : 9:21 am : link but I'm not going to picture Eli in a Dallas uniform. Nope.



Clearly, Romo without Witten is a much less accomplished career.

So many.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:22 am : link Giants fans underestimate the power of winning two SB's when we have. We did it twice without having the best team in the league, so I never understand the "What ifs" on should we have 3 or 4 SB's in this timeframe.



We have 2 SB's, and we have them with Eli - and he was a fairly significant part of why we have them.



Could we have 2 with other QB's? Possibly. Could we have 3 or 4? Probably not. The issue hasn't been at the QB position that's kept us from overachieving once again.



We have 2 SB's with Eli. That should be good enough. Not sure why it isn't.

I'm gonna go compare there Super Bowl Games EddieNYG : 9:22 am : link Oh wait...

RE: I'm taking Eli, but... giants#1 : 9:23 am : link

Quote: In the playoffs I feel much safer with Eli.



With Romo I feel much safer about actually making the playoffs consistently.



Eli - 6 playoff appearances in 13 seasons (12 if you exclude his rookie year). So Eli made it 46% of the time

Romo - 4 playoff appearances in 9 seasons as a starter (2006-2014). Romo made it 44% of the time



And this is somewhat generous to Romo as it excludes the 2015/16 seasons when he got injured. Eli's durability is definitely a strength. In comment 13417818 GiantFilthy said:Eli - 6 playoff appearances in 13 seasons (12 if you exclude his rookie year). So Eli made it 46% of the timeRomo - 4 playoff appearances in 9 seasons as a starter (2006-2014). Romo made it 44% of the timeAnd this is somewhat generous to Romo as it excludes the 2015/16 seasons when he got injured. Eli's durability is definitely a strength.

RE: How many of Romo's injuries giants#1 : 9:26 am : link

Quote: were results of his mobility? As in, he was injured outside the pocket?



I truly don't know. I just recall the Giants banging him up, and he wasn't running at the time, but was in the pocket, or at least a semblance of what had been a pocket. lol



Mobility doesn't just impact whether you are in or out of the pocket. Romo tended to hold the ball longer, at least partly due to his mobility, which led to more hits (and sacks) both in and out of the pocket. Same thing with Big Ben who is even worse than Romo at getting rid of the ball. In comment 13417833 Beezer said:Mobility doesn't just impact whether you are in or out of the pocket. Romo tended to hold the ball longer, at least partly due to his mobility, which led to more hits (and sacks) both in and out of the pocket. Same thing with Big Ben who is even worse than Romo at getting rid of the ball.

Romo stretch234 : 9:45 am : link Doesn't the NFL play each season for the Lombardi trophy Isn't that the goal. Eli has 2



Sometimes I wonder if some Giants fans would be happier with better numbers and making playoffs every year vs actually winning the SB

You're asking if I'd rather have a guy who barely won any playoff game Anakim : 9:47 am : link to a guy who was a 2x Super Bowl MVP?

And I think a question to ask..... BillKo : 9:51 am : link ...is when the Giants didn't make the playoffs, was it really mostly Eli's fault? It's a team game I realize, but can you look at his performance and say if another QB had been there, it would have been different??



In 2009, the team's defense was extraordinarily bad.



In 2010, the team blew a game at home that cost them the playoffs.



Maybe you can point to 2012, but that's a year after a SB win and usually, that's a tough spot for any team.



2013 the team was terrible.



You can maybe make a case that in 2014 and 2015 the Giants make it with a better QB, but Eli's stats were actually his best ever..............

The problem with a question like this is...... Tom [Giants fan] : 9:53 am : link you can't ask everyone to just forget what we've seen from both and not take that into consideration. I know you want us to pretend that the two are just coming out of college and who would we take looking at them like that but it is impossible to do. But, I am going to do it for a minute here. In all honesty, the deciding factor for me is bloodline. Romo being a relative unknown against a Manning whose father was a QB and brother who is currently in the NFL and showing all signs of being one of the greatest of all time. Eli hands down.

Eli's numbers are better across the board with McAdoo's offensive style, with his TD:INT ratio being significantly higher despite Eli arguably playing his prime years under Gilbride. You're looking at 400 yds more, 5 TDs more, 3 INT less per season with McAdoo. Over the 7 years Gilbride was OC, that would equate to Eli having 2800 yds more, 35 TDs more, and 21 INT less for his career. Coincidence is not necessarily causation. Those are also the years Beckham was here. If you look back over his career, he had comparable stats in Gilbride years. One must ask what Gilbride's offense ("I can't cover no option routes all day") would have produced with a Beckham. In comment 13417812 giants#1 said:Coincidence is not necessarily causation. Those are also the years Beckham was here. If you look back over his career, he had comparable stats in Gilbride years. One must ask what Gilbride's offense ("I can't cover no option routes all day") would have produced with a Beckham.

I know we aren't supposed to take things like this into consideration jhibb : 10:03 am : link but the question made me wonder...



Forget winning the game, does Romo even make it out of the 2012 NFC championship game in SF alive?





RE: I know we aren't supposed to take things like this into consideration UConn4523 : 10:06 am : link

Quote: but the question made me wonder...



Forget winning the game, does Romo even make it out of the 2012 NFC championship game in SF alive?





That's a very good question, and i'd say there is a high probability that he doesn't. Even if he did, does he win the game? In comment 13417918 jhibb said:That's a very good question, and i'd say there is a high probability that he doesn't. Even if he did, does he win the game?

when you get dealt pocket aces djm : 10:09 am : link you don't send them back for AQ suited, just for the sake of a straight flush draw.



Cmon.

and I'm not a Gilbride/TC basher giants#1 : 10:10 am : link I'm just highlighting that his offense was higher risk/higher reward than the McAdoo offense. With that higher risk comes more INTs and a lower completion %, which makes Eli's "sexy stats" look worse.

Do you take Eli or Romo? Torrag : 10:46 am : link How many QB's have won two Super Bowls and been the MVP by engineering late touchdown drives to win both games?



Question answered.

how can we assess the ability seen over time UConn4523 : 10:54 am : link but not take into account the results of said ability over time? Over time Eli gained the reputation for being durable, clutch, and delivered twice on the biggest stage in the sport. You can't really ignore the accomplishments if you are "assessing both over time".



Romo has the mobility factor by leaps and bounds, but that's it. Wasn't the better prospect coming in, and didn't have the better career. Not sure how else we can judge them.

turn back dorgan : 11:10 am : link the clock? You should turn back the clock to a few minutes before you decided to post this question.





If taking Romo Shecky : 11:21 am : link Means we kept the traded picks too - then I'll be the contrarian and choose Romo plus the picks. And I'd do that without even thinking twice about it.

Asking a question on a Giants forum chuckydee9 : 11:37 am : link if they would pick their own 2 time Superbowl MVP or a player on the rivals team who has never won anything and is most famous for screwing up in clutch situations.. is kind of unfair.. Anyhow you should look at team accomplishments in 2 post season play to pick the player..



I would still pick ELI because he is smarter and can run the TC/Gilbride system really well.. when given WR weapons he showed in 2011 that he can actually carry a team by just the passing game.. Romo may have better Passer Rating but he was never as good as Eli was in 2011.. Eli also has the advantage in mentally being able to block out everything else and focus on the task at hand.. and thats why he is even more clutch then Brady..

========== GiantFilthy : 12:07 pm : link Quote: giants#1 : 9:23 am : link : reply

Eli - 6 playoff appearances in 13 seasons (12 if you exclude his rookie year). So Eli made it 46% of the time

Romo - 4 playoff appearances in 9 seasons as a starter (2006-2014). Romo made it 44% of the time



And this is somewhat generous to Romo as it excludes the 2015/16 seasons when he got injured. Eli's durability is definitely a strength.

Though you are counting Romo's 2010 in which he didn't even play half of a season. So discounting that and Eli's rookie year both QB's sit at a 50% playoff appearance rating. Still think we have missed out on a couple additional appearances.



But again, the playoff comfort I have with Eli and his durability, as you mentioned, are two reasons why he would be an easy choice for me. Though you are counting Romo's 2010 in which he didn't even play half of a season. So discounting that and Eli's rookie year both QB's sit at a 50% playoff appearance rating. Still think we have missed out on a couple additional appearances.But again, the playoff comfort I have with Eli and his durability, as you mentioned, are two reasons why he would be an easy choice for me.

The durability is the difference. arcarsenal : 12:09 pm : link And is a massive checkmark on Eli's side.

One example ... Beezer : 12:12 pm : link

... if the Giants think they're in good shape at QB, then maybe Roy Williams is the pick there, and see how that spins things off?

Is something wrong with this guy? Unemployable : 12:20 pm : link Not one person will say Romo. What's your next topic of conversation: Would you have taken Eli or JP Losman in 04? Or should the Giants sign Kaepernick as Eli's successor? You should be banned for wasting thread space with stupidity.

No brainer and nicky43 : 12:52 pm : link a silly question.



Eli 100 times over! Romo is nothing more than a average QB. His best attribute (avoiding the tacklers to keep plays alive) serves as his biggest weakness in that it makes him think he is Houdini and often ends holding the ball too long taking a loss. Also he's not good in the clutch.





Tony Romo would never have made it out of that 2011 Brown Recluse : 12:54 pm : link



Thats all you need to know.



49er game alive.Thats all you need to know.

Amazing the people saying Romo...people seriously JCin332 : 12:58 pm : link do not fathom how hard it is to win one let alone 2 SB's...



And Eli has had a much weaker supporting cast over the course of his career than Romo...

JCin.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1:14 pm : link you are talking about fans who both routinely shit on player's who don't have titles and then wonder why people who "only" have 2 titles didn't have more.



Listening to some, you'd swear that Reese took the Pats and ran them into the ground or that eli should have 6 rings instead of the 2 he can use to flip people off.



The way I see it, we were lucky to get 1 ring, let alone 2 in the past 10 years since we really weren't the best team in any season along the way (maybe 2008 if anytime).



It always amazes me that people can say they've watched years of the game and still not get how difficult it is to win a ring. I see it in Charlotte all the time. "Ahh, Cam didn't get one last year. Don't worry, they'll be back soon"...



Yeah, right.

Recluse Torrag : 1:16 pm : link Great pic. Thanks for reminding me what a tough SOB Eli really is.

In light of recent events adamg : 1:17 pm : link Turning back the clock: Do you take Simms or Romo?

RE: Tony Romo would never have made it out of that 2011 Bleedin Blue : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: 49er game alive.



Thats all you need to know.







Amen, Brother!!! Eli has Balls of Steel!! I want him when the game is on the line!! In comment 13418240 Brown Recluse said:Amen, Brother!!! Eli has Balls of Steel!! I want him when the game is on the line!!

Eli shelovesnycsports : 1:46 pm : link Romo would have been hurt with some of the shots Eli has taken.



First year alone?

Romo's been too fragile - Ira : 1:50 pm : link even with that great offensive line. Also, Eli's the smarter qb and the better leader.

Eli... Blue21 : 1:54 pm : link No question. And I've had my share of criticism of Eli.

2011 defense was exceptional KWALL2 : 2:01 pm : link That was the reason we won it all. They allowed 14ppg in the 4 playoff games with a high of 20 vs GB(#1 offense in league scoring 40/game at home)



Did the same vs NE in the playoffs. They averaged close to 33/game only scored 17.



2011 wasn't about one player carrying the team to a title.