Tight Ends Also At Duke With Eli and Co adamg : 4/5/2017 9:33 am



Quote: It's not just Giants wide receivers and quarterbacks at Duke. Some of the tight ends (Will Tye and Jerell Adams) are also there working out.



Some were asking why it was just WRs. It turns out some other guys made it. per Raanan on twitter.Some were asking why it was just WRs. It turns out some other guys made it.

I'm glad to see that Adams went Jay on the Island : 4/5/2017 9:59 am : link He is putting in the extra work and will be a young player to keep a close eye on during training camp.

high hopes for Adams annexOPR : 4/5/2017 10:00 am : link that he could develop into a Martellus Bennet type TE. He can block and he has that size/"freak" element to his game.



Hope he puts it all together ... Giants draft this year should indicate how they feel about Adams long term outlook.

RE: high hopes for Adams adamg : 4/5/2017 10:02 am : link

Quote: that he could develop into a Martellus Bennet type TE. He can block and he has that size/"freak" element to his game.



Hope he puts it all together ... Giants draft this year should indicate how they feel about Adams long term outlook.



Adams opens their options up as well.



If Njoku or Howard are gone, we could still give a significant role in the offense to one of the (relatively) smaller receiving TEs coming out like Engram or Everett as a day 2 pick. In comment 13417910 annexOPR said:Adams opens their options up as well.If Njoku or Howard are gone, we could still give a significant role in the offense to one of the (relatively) smaller receiving TEs coming out like Engram or Everett as a day 2 pick.

Very good news SLIM_ : 4/5/2017 10:17 am : link was going to ask that question yesterday in that post.



SO how come no LaCosse? Is he still recovering. I think he could push Tye off the roster and not ready to call him fragile yet. Had a pulled hammy the 1st year as a UDFA. Those guys are on a very short leash so the cut was premature.



I'm also high on Adams so glad that he is there. It would be great if we can land Njoku and Adams progressed. Would be a far cry from last year.

RE: Very good news adamg : 4/5/2017 10:18 am : link

Quote: was going to ask that question yesterday in that post.



SO how come no LaCosse? Is he still recovering. I think he could push Tye off the roster and not ready to call him fragile yet. Had a pulled hammy the 1st year as a UDFA. Those guys are on a very short leash so the cut was premature.



I'm also high on Adams so glad that he is there. It would be great if we can land Njoku and Adams progressed. Would be a far cry from last year.



I'm with that. Sounds too good to be true for this offense. We'll soon see. In comment 13417948 SLIM_ said:I'm with that. Sounds too good to be true for this offense. We'll soon see.

Would have been nicer to see ZGiants98 : 4/5/2017 10:45 am : link Rhett Ellison there.

RE: Why did Beckham schedule the nygiants16 : 4/5/2017 11:11 am : link

Quote: He was clowning around Europe and the NCAA Tournament on Monday. SMH.



god forbid a player gets time away from the game during the OFF season...



gronkowski was at wrestlemania and oarticipated and you dont see patriot fsns ripping him...



if that was beckham fans here would be calling for his headache In comment 13418035 dk in TX said:god forbid a player gets time away from the game during the OFF season...gronkowski was at wrestlemania and oarticipated and you dont see patriot fsns ripping him...if that was beckham fans here would be calling for his headache

Interesting that Ellison isn't there UConn4523 : 4/5/2017 11:14 am : link he's praised for his work ethic and character, is he a me-first asshole now too?

RE: Interesting that Ellison isn't there nygiants16 : 4/5/2017 11:14 am : link

Quote: he's praised for his work ethic and character, is he a me-first asshole now too?



money must have went straight to his head In comment 13418049 UConn4523 said:money must have went straight to his head

RE: Why did Beckham schedule the adamg : 4/5/2017 11:14 am : link

Quote: He was clowning around Europe and the NCAA Tournament on Monday. SMH.

Why are trolling for Beckham hate? Asking a rhetorical question to a topic not yet brought up in order to fan the flame on old news. Try harder. In comment 13418035 dk in TX said:Why are trolling for Beckham hate? Asking a rhetorical question to a topic not yet brought up in order to fan the flame on old news. Try harder.

RE: Why did Beckham schedule the blueblood : 4/5/2017 11:15 am : link

Quote: He was clowning around Europe and the NCAA Tournament on Monday. SMH.



yeah because the one player im worried about is the most dynamic one on the roster and the one who is one of the top 5 receivers in the game since his rookie year..



not to mention that Eli has been throwing to Beckham since Odell was a kid in HIGH SCHOOL..



The player im the least concerned about showing up to some non team run workout is Beckham..



Wake me up when he skips OTA's or training camp.. In comment 13418035 dk in TX said:yeah because the one player im worried about is the most dynamic one on the roster and the one who is one of the top 5 receivers in the game since his rookie year..not to mention that Eli has been throwing to Beckham since Odell was a kid in HIGH SCHOOL..The player im the least concerned about showing up to some non team run workout is Beckham..Wake me up when he skips OTA's or training camp..

Have any of you ever scheduled a group event BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/5/2017 11:16 am : link with people. When it comes to that many people, you pick a date and say this is when it is happening, and whoever can make it, makes it.



Maybe it was an emergency oral surgery like wisdom teeth, or maybe he had is scheduled well ahead of time, and this was the week that work best for the group as a whole.



Get a freakin clue. If it was an OTA he would have been there.

Some of you want to turn this into an offensive OTA Ivan15 : 4/5/2017 11:40 am : link I think this was by invitation only. I don't know if Manning or Cutcliffe was handing out the invitations but some guys probably had other things scheduled anyway.



And they probably didn't want to impose on Duke's hospitality too much.



Accept it for what it is - a pickup practice at the park with a bunch of friends and acquaintances.





Adams George : 4/5/2017 11:42 am : link could be a key figure this spring. If he shows well in OTAs, he might convince the front office that they don't need to spend a high pick on a TE.



Adams is absolutely the X Factor in the TE equation Torrag : 4/5/2017 11:46 am : link If the Giants see him as an eventual starting caliber player we could wait longer than expected to draft one.

RE: Have any of you ever scheduled a group event allstarjim : 4/5/2017 12:01 pm : link

Quote: with people. When it comes to that many people, you pick a date and say this is when it is happening, and whoever can make it, makes it.



Maybe it was an emergency oral surgery like wisdom teeth, or maybe he had is scheduled well ahead of time, and this was the week that work best for the group as a whole.



Get a freakin clue. If it was an OTA he would have been there.



Yeah and the surgeon has a schedule as well. In comment 13418054 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Yeah and the surgeon has a schedule as well.

I hope he's getting fitted UConn4523 : 4/5/2017 12:04 pm : link for a new platinum grill. BBI will explode.

RE: Adams is absolutely the X Factor in the TE equation adamg : 4/5/2017 12:07 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants see him as an eventual starting caliber player we could wait longer than expected to draft one.



Jake Butt in 3/4 would be a nice addition, high floor guy who can handle the underneath stuff with Adams as the deep threat complement... In comment 13418108 Torrag said:Jake Butt in 3/4 would be a nice addition, high floor guy who can handle the underneath stuff with Adams as the deep threat complement...

RE: RE: Have any of you ever scheduled a group event BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/5/2017 12:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13418054 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





with people. When it comes to that many people, you pick a date and say this is when it is happening, and whoever can make it, makes it.



Maybe it was an emergency oral surgery like wisdom teeth, or maybe he had is scheduled well ahead of time, and this was the week that work best for the group as a whole.



Get a freakin clue. If it was an OTA he would have been there.







Yeah and the surgeon has a schedule as well.



Very true. I had schedule my routine cleaning 6 months out. In comment 13418128 allstarjim said:Very true. I had schedule my routine cleaning 6 months out.

I'm also interested in Adams and think we may have got Ira : 4/5/2017 12:27 pm : link a steal considering his size, speed and blocking ability.

Is there any truth to the rumor... ThatLimerickGuy : 4/5/2017 12:52 pm : link That Larry Donnell is also at Duke working with the gymnastics team on somersaults?

well id rather he get whatever surgery he needs done blueblood : 4/5/2017 1:06 pm : link finished before ACTUAL team organized workout begin. which is far more important than going to Duke and tossing a football around..

Good pic of them all montanagiant : 4/5/2017 5:54 pm : link

wait a minute.... blueblood : 4/5/2017 5:59 pm : link thats not a football and thats not CutCliffe !!!!!



We've been had !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

None of our TEs shelovesnycsports : 4/5/2017 6:02 pm : link would be drafted in this years TE class...None.

Ellison annexOPR : 4/5/2017 6:14 pm : link can practice his blocking stance in his living room ... no need to fly to Duke

Let's see how well I recognize them in order in that picture... NYG27 : 4/5/2017 6:26 pm : link Jerell Adams

Brandon Marshall

Tavarres King

Will Tye

Coach K

Eli Manning

Roger Lewis

Sterling Shepard

Kevin Norwood



I think that's about 99% correct, only guy not sure about is Kevin Norwood but pretty sure that's him.

Last Guy DavidinBMNY : 4/5/2017 7:03 pm : link Is a QB no? Johnson?

RE: Interesting that Ellison isn't there gidiefor : Mod : 4/5/2017 7:23 pm : : 4/5/2017 7:23 pm : link

Quote: he's praised for his work ethic and character, is he a me-first asshole now too?





It's being reported by James Kratch that Rhett Ellison and Shaun Draughn are also present at the Duke camp In comment 13418049 UConn4523 said:It's being reported by James Kratch that Rhett Ellison and Shaun Draughn are also present at the Duke camp

Other participants per Raanan: adamg : 9:32 am : link Rhett Ellison and Shaun Draughn were also at Duke this week.

RE: That's not Norwood or Johnson on the end. adamg : 9:33 am : link

Quote: . I think it's Draughn. - ( New Window )



Sorry Gidie missed your post.



And Devon, you're right. I was quoting from an article that I either misread or it was misreported. My bad. Shaun Draughn is the last guy pictured there. In comment 13418820 Devon said:Sorry Gidie missed your post.And Devon, you're right. I was quoting from an article that I either misread or it was misreported. My bad. Shaun Draughn is the last guy pictured there.

RE: RE: high hopes for Adams dg901 : 10:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 13417910 annexOPR said:





Quote:





that he could develop into a Martellus Bennet type TE. He can block and he has that size/"freak" element to his game.



Hope he puts it all together ... Giants draft this year should indicate how they feel about Adams long term outlook.







Adams opens their options up as well.



If Njoku or Howard are gone, we could still give a significant role in the offense to one of the (relatively) smaller receiving TEs coming out like Engram or Everett as a day 2 pick. I am a firm believer in looking at the total picture. I sincerely hope Shaheen is available and we get him in the 3rd. He closed out his final two seasons for Ashland with 127 receptions for 1,670 yards and 26 touchdowns! Although it isn't the same caliber as PAC-10 Arizona, he dwarfed Gronkowski's production. At 6'6"/278lbs., he still ran under 4.8/40 and 7.09 3-Cone, he is a DC/LB's nightmare! P.S. That 7.09 3-Cone was better than some WR/RB's who weighed much less, meaning, he is "extremely" agile, especially at his size.

3-Cone:

Curtis Samuel-7.09

Carlos Henderson-7.18

Malaci Dupre-7.19

Dalvin Cook-7.27

Wayne Gallman7.17

Semie Perine-7.26 In comment 13417915 adamg said:I am a firm believer in looking at the total picture. I sincerely hope Shaheen is available and we get him in the 3rd. He closed out his final two seasons for Ashland with 127 receptions for 1,670 yards and 26 touchdowns! Although it isn't the same caliber as PAC-10 Arizona, he dwarfed Gronkowski's production. At 6'6"/278lbs., he still ran under 4.8/40 and 7.09 3-Cone, he is a DC/LB's nightmare! P.S. That 7.09 3-Cone was better than some WR/RB's who weighed much less, meaning, he is "extremely" agile, especially at his size.3-Cone:Curtis Samuel-7.09Carlos Henderson-7.18Malaci Dupre-7.19Dalvin Cook-7.27Wayne Gallman7.17Semie Perine-7.26