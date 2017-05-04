Tight Ends Also At Duke With Eli and Co

per Raanan on twitter.
|It's not just Giants wide receivers and quarterbacks at Duke. Some of the tight ends (Will Tye and Jerell Adams) are also there working out.
Some were asking why it was just WRs. It turns out some other guys made it.
He is putting in the extra work and will be a young player to keep a close eye on during training camp.
that he could develop into a Martellus Bennet type TE. He can block and he has that size/"freak" element to his game.
Hope he puts it all together ... Giants draft this year should indicate how they feel about Adams long term outlook.
Adams opens their options up as well.
If Njoku or Howard are gone, we could still give a significant role in the offense to one of the (relatively) smaller receiving TEs coming out like Engram or Everett as a day 2 pick.
was going to ask that question yesterday in that post.
SO how come no LaCosse? Is he still recovering. I think he could push Tye off the roster and not ready to call him fragile yet. Had a pulled hammy the 1st year as a UDFA. Those guys are on a very short leash so the cut was premature.
I'm also high on Adams so glad that he is there. It would be great if we can land Njoku and Adams progressed. Would be a far cry from last year.
I'm with that. Sounds too good to be true for this offense. We'll soon see.
He was clowning around Europe and the NCAA Tournament on Monday. SMH.
god forbid a player gets time away from the game during the OFF season...
gronkowski was at wrestlemania and oarticipated and you dont see patriot fsns ripping him...
if that was beckham fans here would be calling for his headache
he's praised for his work ethic and character, is he a me-first asshole now too?
money must have went straight to his head
Why are trolling for Beckham hate? Asking a rhetorical question to a topic not yet brought up in order to fan the flame on old news. Try harder.
yeah because the one player im worried about is the most dynamic one on the roster and the one who is one of the top 5 receivers in the game since his rookie year..
not to mention that Eli has been throwing to Beckham since Odell was a kid in HIGH SCHOOL..
The player im the least concerned about showing up to some non team run workout is Beckham..
Wake me up when he skips OTA's or training camp..
with people. When it comes to that many people, you pick a date and say this is when it is happening, and whoever can make it, makes it.
Maybe it was an emergency oral surgery like wisdom teeth, or maybe he had is scheduled well ahead of time, and this was the week that work best for the group as a whole.
Get a freakin clue. If it was an OTA he would have been there.
I think this was by invitation only. I don't know if Manning or Cutcliffe was handing out the invitations but some guys probably had other things scheduled anyway.
And they probably didn't want to impose on Duke's hospitality too much.
Accept it for what it is - a pickup practice at the park with a bunch of friends and acquaintances.
could be a key figure this spring. If he shows well in OTAs, he might convince the front office that they don't need to spend a high pick on a TE.
If the Giants see him as an eventual starting caliber player we could wait longer than expected to draft one.
Yeah and the surgeon has a schedule as well.
for a new platinum grill. BBI will explode.
Jake Butt in 3/4 would be a nice addition, high floor guy who can handle the underneath stuff with Adams as the deep threat complement...
Very true. I had schedule my routine cleaning 6 months out.
a steal considering his size, speed and blocking ability.
That Larry Donnell is also at Duke working with the gymnastics team on somersaults?
finished before ACTUAL team organized workout begin. which is far more important than going to Duke and tossing a football around..
thats not a football and thats not CutCliffe !!!!!
We've been had !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
would be drafted in this years TE class...None.
You would never know he's a pro athlete.
can practice his blocking stance in his living room ... no need to fly to Duke
Jerell Adams
Brandon Marshall
Tavarres King
Will Tye
Coach K
Eli Manning
Roger Lewis
Sterling Shepard
Kevin Norwood
I think that's about 99% correct, only guy not sure about is Kevin Norwood but pretty sure that's him.
It's being reported by James Kratch that Rhett Ellison and Shaun Draughn are also present at the Duke camp
Rhett Ellison and Shaun Draughn were also at Duke this week.
| . I think it's Draughn. - ( New Window )
Sorry Gidie missed your post.
And Devon, you're right. I was quoting from an article that I either misread or it was misreported. My bad. Shaun Draughn is the last guy pictured there.
I am a firm believer in looking at the total picture. I sincerely hope Shaheen is available and we get him in the 3rd. He closed out his final two seasons for Ashland with 127 receptions for 1,670 yards and 26 touchdowns! Although it isn't the same caliber as PAC-10 Arizona, he dwarfed Gronkowski's production. At 6'6"/278lbs., he still ran under 4.8/40 and 7.09 3-Cone, he is a DC/LB's nightmare! P.S. That 7.09 3-Cone was better than some WR/RB's who weighed much less, meaning, he is "extremely" agile, especially at his size.
3-Cone:
Curtis Samuel-7.09
Carlos Henderson-7.18
Malaci Dupre-7.19
Dalvin Cook-7.27
Wayne Gallman7.17
Semie Perine-7.26
Meant 2nd rd, when we pick.