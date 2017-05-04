Jerry Reese Attending LSU Pro Day adamg : 4/5/2017 12:03 pm Quote: Art Stapleton& #8207;Verified account @art_stapleton 1m1 minute ago

#Giants GM Jerry Reese is at LSU Pro Day today.

Adams in 1 adamg : 4/5/2017 12:04 pm : link Fournette in 2



Come on Jerry. Make it happen.

Jerry's AcidTest : 4/5/2017 12:10 pm : link going to do a Mike Ditka, and trade the entire draft for Fournette.

Leonard Fournette weighs in at 228 pounds Watson : 4/5/2017 12:11 pm : link .

Fournette apparently listened to some NFL people at the Combine Torrag : 4/5/2017 12:14 pm : link He weighed in at 228#, twelve punds lighter than at Indy.



Jamal Adams who was unhappy with his official 4.56 run at Indy blazed a reported 4.35.



I'm interested to see what Lewis Neal can do. I was surprised he wasn't a Combine invitee. He has some twitch and size.

Would love Duke Riley in round 2 but he has shorter arms which does not typically fit the profile.

RE: Fournette apparently listened to some NFL people at the Combine adamg : 4/5/2017 12:21 pm : link

Quote: He weighed in at 228#, twelve punds lighter than at Indy.



Jamal Adams who was unhappy with his official 4.56 run at Indy blazed a reported 4.35.



I'm interested to see what Lewis Neal can do. I was surprised he wasn't a Combine invitee. He has some twitch and size.



I was intrigued by Neal as well. Went from 8 sacks last year to 3.5 this year. He's a shade under 6'1'' and 273. I figured he'd be taller. This year didn't pan out the way he expected I'm sure, but he's an interesting player for the late rounds. Maybe he can bulk up and be a 3 tech.

Would love Duke Riley in round 2 but he has shorter arms which does not typically fit the profile.



I figured he'd be a day 3 pick.

Alot of good prospects at LSU this year and every year. est1986 : 4/5/2017 12:23 pm : link I think White is in play for round 1.



No shot at Adams.



No shot at Fournette.





Isnt LSU one of those schools blueblood : 4/5/2017 12:26 pm : link Reese always goes to ??

'No shot at Fournette'... Torrag : 4/5/2017 12:27 pm : link According to PFF. We pass on him at #23 in their latest mock draft. They're useless.

Quote: Reese always goes to ??



Quote: Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 6m6 minutes ago

LSU is a Pro Day that Reese often makes. Alabama too. #Giants

THR ranks the LSU prospects thusly... Milton : 4/5/2017 12:34 pm : link 3. Fournette RB

4. Adams DS

30. White CB

80. Dupre WR

89. Pocic OL

116. Riley LB

123. Beckwith LB

142. Godchaux DT

Did ryanmkeane : 4/5/2017 12:35 pm : link Adams really run a 4.33?

Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 6m6 minutes ago

LSU is a Pro Day that Reese often makes. Alabama too. #Giants







Thank You.. I thought so.. thanks

Adams really run a 4.33? Torrag : 4/5/2017 12:38 pm : link Translates to roughly a 4.45 at Indy. but yeah that's a big improvement over his previous timed run. He was never getting out of the top 7 picks anyway.

Quote: 3. Fournette RB

4. Adams DS

30. White CB

80. Dupre WR

89. Pocic OL

116. Riley LB

123. Beckwith LB

142. Godchaux DT



Riley caught fire from the Senior Bowl and postseason process. Beckwith was ranked significantly higher prior to that.

Quote: Translates to roughly a 4.45 at Indy. but yeah that's a big improvement over his previous timed run. He was never getting out of the top 7 picks anyway.



Shows he can easily be more than a in the box safety... Adams and Collins would be disgusting together.. No chance we pick that high tho.. And he is not dropping out of the top 15

I can't believe area junc : 4/5/2017 12:42 pm : link no one talks about Tre'Davious White here. He has "Giants" written all over him. I always thought, if he was somehow there in round 2, we would take him. But he may be a round 1 guy. He plays like a 1.

There are other players on LSU Reese could be looking at blueblood : 4/5/2017 12:42 pm : link Beckwith, White as a slot corner, Godchaux, Riley, Pocic definitely as he has played all five positions on the OL..

White can play all over the secondary too. area junc : 4/5/2017 12:43 pm : link He can play nickel and outside - he'd be the 4th CB this year and take over whenever somebody got hurt. and it's always a war of attrition at CB



that DRC injury on the 2nd play of the Playoff Game effectively killed our season.

Pocic is a big, tall run blocking Center Ten Ton Hammer : 4/5/2017 12:43 pm : link Also position versatile to guard. I'd like that somewhere between round 2 and 3.

area junc Torrag : 4/5/2017 12:48 pm : link The CB discussion has been relatively quiet so far here on BBI. I thunk it's because there are so many good ones and everywhere you look they are ranked differently. It's hard to get a feel for the rankings. Will teams take them high because thy're really good. Or wait because the depth is historic and look to Rounds 2 and 3. I'd be fine drafting one at anytime. We need to improve our depth significantly.

Quote: The CB discussion has been relatively quiet so far here on BBI. I thunk it's because there are so many good ones and everywhere you look they are ranked differently. It's hard to get a feel for the rankings. Will teams take them high because thy're really good. Or wait because the depth is historic and look to Rounds 2 and 3. I'd be fine drafting one at anytime. We need to improve our depth significantly.



Humphrey is my favorite. I see the OSU ones ranked highly also. Lattimore seems like the consensus top CB. But, like you said, White is being mocked all over. Definitely not clear who's going to fall where.

Quote: He can play nickel and outside - he'd be the 4th CB this year and take over whenever somebody got hurt. and it's always a war of attrition at CB



that DRC injury on the 2nd play of the Playoff Game effectively killed our season.



I can easily see the Giants taking a CB.

LBs George : 4/5/2017 12:58 pm : link Riley and Beckwith probably on his radar.



My guess is the wide receiver, Dupre, barens : 4/5/2017 1:02 pm : link and the corner White(who's a very underrated prospect in his own right).



Would it be cliche to say that Reese like his LSU receivers? Dupre was highly rated coming out of high school, put up some pretty good numbers despite pretty awful QB play. No idea where this kid will be drafted, i'm guessing 2nd day, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's high on our board.

Adams adjusted time jvm52106 : 4/5/2017 1:04 pm : link was listed at 4.38. That guy will be a stud S in the NFL. Fournette I have no interest in and would be very unhappy if we draft him. Tyrone Wheatley part 2...

Quote: was listed at 4.38. That guy will be a stud S in the NFL. Fournette I have no interest in and would be very unhappy if we draft him. Tyrone Wheatley part 2...



Not to worry.. he wont reach the Giants

Jamal Adams Sy'56 : 4/5/2017 2:07 pm : link is a player I would make an aggressive trade up for. Pipe dream though...he is a top 8 guy I think

White ryanmkeane : 4/5/2017 2:08 pm : link is one of the 1st round guys that I really know nothing about/haven't done much research on. Kind of like Apple last year. Does anyone have an opinion on him?

I don't think Reese Simms11 : 4/5/2017 2:27 pm : link would waste his time attending a pro day to look at prospects that could be selected after the 3rd round and so, you'd have to think he's there to look at Pocic and Fournette, IMO.

Quote: is a player I would make an aggressive trade up for. Pipe dream though...he is a top 8 guy I think



This would cost a lot.. probably a swap, a 2nd this year and a 1st or 2nd next year

Quote: is a player I would make an aggressive trade up for. Pipe dream though...he is a top 8 guy I think



Pipe dream is right. Have to move up waaaaay too far.



Pipe dream is right. Have to move up waaaaay too far.

I'd be fine with White at #23. Can never have enough CBs. It's a passing league. Better coverage also makes our pass rush more effective. The defense is strong. Make it elite Jerry.

and i should say area junc : 4/5/2017 3:02 pm : link that after all that white talk, the guy i suspect we like is rasul douglas

Quote: no one talks about Tre'Davious White here. He has "Giants" written all over him. I always thought, if he was somehow there in round 2, we would take him. But he may be a round 1 guy. He plays like a 1.



I agree, I think he's a dark horse pick for #23. He is the kind of corner the Giants value highly.



I agree, I think he's a dark horse pick for #23. He is the kind of corner the Giants value highly.

I don't think there's an LSU prospect in this class that the Giants wouldn't have some level of interest in.

wouldn't be mad with white SamdaGiantsFan : 4/5/2017 4:17 pm : link but this corner class is so deep, would love to get a corner in round that most years would goo round 1

Along with the rest of league OC2.0 : 4/5/2017 4:34 pm : link Zzzz

Quite a few quality prospects there Peppers : 4/5/2017 4:38 pm : link Would love it if Fornette or Adams made it 23 but I don't see that happening. More likely looking at White, the LBs, Pocic, and the WRs. Apparently scouts like those WRs and feel they were under used.

Reese at LSU Pro Day johnboyw : 10:03 am : link Could really see any of these players potentially filling a need for the Giants.

Highly doubt they will see either Fournette or Adams. Agree that White could be a possibility at 23 but it seems unlikely they'd go corner in the 1st round again.

Pocic could be a nice inside power player for them. Very versatile. Probably a 3rd rounder.

Riley looks like a good candidate for the weak side and special teams while Beckwith is the kind of big, physical MLB they haven't had in a while. Both probably 4th rounders.

Godchaux could be Hankins' replacement if he doesn't smarten up quick. Probably in the 5th.

Dupre is fast and smooth. Be a nice addition to the receiving corps.

So Reese could have a lot of reasons for attending this Pro Day.

