Jerry Reese Attending LSU Pro Day

adamg : 4/5/2017 12:03 pm
Quote:
Art Stapleton& #8207;Verified account @art_stapleton 1m1 minute ago
More
#Giants GM Jerry Reese is at LSU Pro Day today.
Discuss amongst yourselves.

Adams in 1  
adamg : 4/5/2017 12:04 pm : link
Fournette in 2

Come on Jerry. Make it happen.
Bunch of non-Fournette/Adams players  
jeff57 : 4/5/2017 12:09 pm : link
he could be looking at
Link - ( New Window )
Jerry's  
AcidTest : 4/5/2017 12:10 pm : link
going to do a Mike Ditka, and trade the entire draft for Fournette.
Leonard Fournette weighs in at 228 pounds  
Watson : 4/5/2017 12:11 pm : link
.
Adams runs a 4.33  
jeff57 : 4/5/2017 12:12 pm : link
.
Fournette apparently listened to some NFL people at the Combine  
Torrag : 4/5/2017 12:14 pm : link
He weighed in at 228#, twelve punds lighter than at Indy.

Jamal Adams who was unhappy with his official 4.56 run at Indy blazed a reported 4.35.

I'm interested to see what Lewis Neal can do. I was surprised he wasn't a Combine invitee. He has some twitch and size.
Looking at Ethan Pocic  
Andy in Boston : 4/5/2017 12:14 pm : link
I'll bet
Maybe Duke Riley?  
Ray_Ray (NYG) : 4/5/2017 12:16 pm : link
.
RE: Maybe Duke Riley?  
bigblue12 : 4/5/2017 12:20 pm : link
In comment 13418162 Ray_Ray (NYG) said:
Quote:
.


Would love Duke Riley in round 2 but he has shorter arms which does not typically fit the profile.
RE: Fournette apparently listened to some NFL people at the Combine  
adamg : 4/5/2017 12:21 pm : link
In comment 13418158 Torrag said:
Quote:
He weighed in at 228#, twelve punds lighter than at Indy.

Jamal Adams who was unhappy with his official 4.56 run at Indy blazed a reported 4.35.

I'm interested to see what Lewis Neal can do. I was surprised he wasn't a Combine invitee. He has some twitch and size.


I was intrigued by Neal as well. Went from 8 sacks last year to 3.5 this year. He's a shade under 6'1'' and 273. I figured he'd be taller. This year didn't pan out the way he expected I'm sure, but he's an interesting player for the late rounds. Maybe he can bulk up and be a 3 tech.
RE: RE: Maybe Duke Riley?  
adamg : 4/5/2017 12:21 pm : link
In comment 13418166 bigblue12 said:
Quote:
In comment 13418162 Ray_Ray (NYG) said:


Quote:


.



Would love Duke Riley in round 2 but he has shorter arms which does not typically fit the profile.


I figured he'd be a day 3 pick.
Alot of good prospects at LSU this year and every year.  
est1986 : 4/5/2017 12:23 pm : link
I think White is in play for round 1.

No shot at Adams.

No shot at Fournette.

Isnt LSU one of those schools  
blueblood : 4/5/2017 12:26 pm : link
Reese always goes to ??
'No shot at Fournette'...  
Torrag : 4/5/2017 12:27 pm : link
According to PFF. We pass on him at #23 in their latest mock draft. They're useless.
RE: Isnt LSU one of those schools  
adamg : 4/5/2017 12:27 pm : link
In comment 13418178 blueblood said:
Quote:
Reese always goes to ??


Quote:
Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 6m6 minutes ago
More
Jordan Raanan Retweeted Andrew Groover
LSU is a Pro Day that Reese often makes. Alabama too. #Giants
THR ranks the LSU prospects thusly...  
Milton : 4/5/2017 12:34 pm : link
3. Fournette RB
4. Adams DS
30. White CB
80. Dupre WR
89. Pocic OL
116. Riley LB
123. Beckwith LB
142. Godchaux DT
Did  
ryanmkeane : 4/5/2017 12:35 pm : link
Adams really run a 4.33?
RE: RE: Isnt LSU one of those schools  
blueblood : 4/5/2017 12:37 pm : link
In comment 13418185 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 13418178 blueblood said:


Quote:


Reese always goes to ??





Quote:


Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 6m6 minutes ago
More
Jordan Raanan Retweeted Andrew Groover
LSU is a Pro Day that Reese often makes. Alabama too. #Giants


Thank You.. I thought so.. thanks
Adams really run a 4.33?  
Torrag : 4/5/2017 12:38 pm : link
Translates to roughly a 4.45 at Indy. but yeah that's a big improvement over his previous timed run. He was never getting out of the top 7 picks anyway.
RE: THR ranks the LSU prospects thusly...  
adamg : 4/5/2017 12:39 pm : link
In comment 13418192 Milton said:
Quote:
3. Fournette RB
4. Adams DS
30. White CB
80. Dupre WR
89. Pocic OL
116. Riley LB
123. Beckwith LB
142. Godchaux DT


Riley caught fire from the Senior Bowl and postseason process. Beckwith was ranked significantly higher prior to that.
Clearly Stapleton meant it for us  
Jay in Toronto : 4/5/2017 12:40 pm : link
Also if it's the QB, wouldn't the HC be there?
RE: Adams really run a 4.33?  
est1986 : 4/5/2017 12:40 pm : link
In comment 13418200 Torrag said:
Quote:
Translates to roughly a 4.45 at Indy. but yeah that's a big improvement over his previous timed run. He was never getting out of the top 7 picks anyway.


Shows he can easily be more than a in the box safety... Adams and Collins would be disgusting together.. No chance we pick that high tho.. And he is not dropping out of the top 15
I can't believe  
area junc : 4/5/2017 12:42 pm : link
no one talks about Tre'Davious White here. He has "Giants" written all over him. I always thought, if he was somehow there in round 2, we would take him. But he may be a round 1 guy. He plays like a 1.
There are other players on LSU Reese could be looking at  
blueblood : 4/5/2017 12:42 pm : link
Beckwith, White as a slot corner, Godchaux, Riley, Pocic definitely as he has played all five positions on the OL..
White can play all over the secondary too.  
area junc : 4/5/2017 12:43 pm : link
He can play nickel and outside - he'd be the 4th CB this year and take over whenever somebody got hurt. and it's always a war of attrition at CB

that DRC injury on the 2nd play of the Playoff Game effectively killed our season.
Pocic is a big, tall run blocking Center  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/5/2017 12:43 pm : link
Also position versatile to guard. I'd like that somewhere between round 2 and 3.
area junc  
Torrag : 4/5/2017 12:48 pm : link
The CB discussion has been relatively quiet so far here on BBI. I thunk it's because there are so many good ones and everywhere you look they are ranked differently. It's hard to get a feel for the rankings. Will teams take them high because thy're really good. Or wait because the depth is historic and look to Rounds 2 and 3. I'd be fine drafting one at anytime. We need to improve our depth significantly.
RE: area junc  
adamg : 4/5/2017 12:50 pm : link
In comment 13418223 Torrag said:
Quote:
The CB discussion has been relatively quiet so far here on BBI. I thunk it's because there are so many good ones and everywhere you look they are ranked differently. It's hard to get a feel for the rankings. Will teams take them high because thy're really good. Or wait because the depth is historic and look to Rounds 2 and 3. I'd be fine drafting one at anytime. We need to improve our depth significantly.


Humphrey is my favorite. I see the OSU ones ranked highly also. Lattimore seems like the consensus top CB. But, like you said, White is being mocked all over. Definitely not clear who's going to fall where.
RE: White can play all over the secondary too.  
blueblood : 4/5/2017 12:52 pm : link
In comment 13418216 area junc said:
Quote:
He can play nickel and outside - he'd be the 4th CB this year and take over whenever somebody got hurt. and it's always a war of attrition at CB

that DRC injury on the 2nd play of the Playoff Game effectively killed our season.


I can easily see the Giants taking a CB.
LBs  
George : 4/5/2017 12:58 pm : link
Riley and Beckwith probably on his radar.
My guess is the wide receiver, Dupre,  
barens : 4/5/2017 1:02 pm : link
and the corner White(who's a very underrated prospect in his own right).

Would it be cliche to say that Reese like his LSU receivers? Dupre was highly rated coming out of high school, put up some pretty good numbers despite pretty awful QB play. No idea where this kid will be drafted, i'm guessing 2nd day, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's high on our board.
Adams adjusted time  
jvm52106 : 4/5/2017 1:04 pm : link
was listed at 4.38. That guy will be a stud S in the NFL. Fournette I have no interest in and would be very unhappy if we draft him. Tyrone Wheatley part 2...
RE: Adams adjusted time  
blueblood : 4/5/2017 1:07 pm : link
In comment 13418266 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
was listed at 4.38. That guy will be a stud S in the NFL. Fournette I have no interest in and would be very unhappy if we draft him. Tyrone Wheatley part 2...


Not to worry.. he wont reach the Giants
is Fournette  
Andy in Boston : 4/5/2017 1:09 pm : link
running today?
Jints love the SEC and LSU  
Victor in CT : 4/5/2017 1:33 pm : link
not surprised he's there
Reese probably looking at  
Earl the goat : 4/5/2017 1:51 pm : link
Malachi Dupree. Reese loves LSU receivers
Jamal Adams  
Sy'56 : 4/5/2017 2:07 pm : link
is a player I would make an aggressive trade up for. Pipe dream though...he is a top 8 guy I think
White  
ryanmkeane : 4/5/2017 2:08 pm : link
is one of the 1st round guys that I really know nothing about/haven't done much research on. Kind of like Apple last year. Does anyone have an opinion on him?
Jerry  
intheboxsafety : 4/5/2017 2:23 pm : link
LOVES them Tigers!
I don't think Reese  
Simms11 : 4/5/2017 2:27 pm : link
would waste his time attending a pro day to look at prospects that could be selected after the 3rd round and so, you'd have to think he's there to look at Pocic and Fournette, IMO.
And Adams, forgot....  
Simms11 : 4/5/2017 2:28 pm : link
.
RE: Jamal Adams  
blueblood : 4/5/2017 2:29 pm : link
In comment 13418370 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
is a player I would make an aggressive trade up for. Pipe dream though...he is a top 8 guy I think


This would cost a lot.. probably a swap, a 2nd this year and a 1st or 2nd next year
White is an excelletn prospect  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/5/2017 2:48 pm : link
as is Humphery from ALA. There are so many good CB prospects, they are getting lost.
RE: Jamal Adams  
AcidTest : 4/5/2017 2:58 pm : link
In comment 13418370 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
is a player I would make an aggressive trade up for. Pipe dream though...he is a top 8 guy I think


Pipe dream is right. Have to move up waaaaay too far.

I'd be fine with White at #23. Can never have enough CBs. It's a passing league. Better coverage also makes our pass rush more effective. The defense is strong. Make it elite Jerry.
and i should say  
area junc : 4/5/2017 3:02 pm : link
that after all that white talk, the guy i suspect we like is rasul douglas
RE: I can't believe  
allstarjim : 4/5/2017 3:26 pm : link
In comment 13418214 area junc said:
Quote:
no one talks about Tre'Davious White here. He has "Giants" written all over him. I always thought, if he was somehow there in round 2, we would take him. But he may be a round 1 guy. He plays like a 1.


I agree, I think he's a dark horse pick for #23. He is the kind of corner the Giants value highly.

I don't think there's an LSU prospect in this class that the Giants wouldn't have some level of interest in.
wouldn't be mad with white  
SamdaGiantsFan : 4/5/2017 4:17 pm : link
but this corner class is so deep, would love to get a corner in round that most years would goo round 1
Along with the rest of league  
OC2.0 : 4/5/2017 4:34 pm : link
Zzzz
Quite a few quality prospects there  
Peppers : 4/5/2017 4:38 pm : link
Would love it if Fornette or Adams made it 23 but I don't see that happening. More likely looking at White, the LBs, Pocic, and the WRs. Apparently scouts like those WRs and feel they were under used.
Reese at LSU Pro Day  
johnboyw : 10:03 am : link
Could really see any of these players potentially filling a need for the Giants.
Highly doubt they will see either Fournette or Adams. Agree that White could be a possibility at 23 but it seems unlikely they'd go corner in the 1st round again.
Pocic could be a nice inside power player for them. Very versatile. Probably a 3rd rounder.
Riley looks like a good candidate for the weak side and special teams while Beckwith is the kind of big, physical MLB they haven't had in a while. Both probably 4th rounders.
Godchaux could be Hankins' replacement if he doesn't smarten up quick. Probably in the 5th.
Dupre is fast and smooth. Be a nice addition to the receiving corps.
So Reese could have a lot of reasons for attending this Pro Day.
RE: 'No shot at Fournette'...  
djm : 10:06 am : link
In comment 13418183 Torrag said:
Quote:
According to PFF. We pass on him at #23 in their latest mock draft. They're useless.


I will bet everything I own that Fournette doesn't make it to 23 and if he did, the Giants would draft him. For fucks sake...people are weird. Fournette isn't falling he's a ridiculously talented RB prospect.
