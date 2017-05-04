Jerry Reese Attending LSU Pro Day

|Art Stapleton& #8207;Verified account @art_stapleton 1m1 minute ago
More
#Giants GM Jerry Reese is at LSU Pro Day today.
Discuss amongst yourselves.
Fournette in 2
Come on Jerry. Make it happen.
he could be looking at Link
- ( New Window
)
going to do a Mike Ditka, and trade the entire draft for Fournette.
He weighed in at 228#, twelve punds lighter than at Indy.
Jamal Adams who was unhappy with his official 4.56 run at Indy blazed a reported 4.35.
I'm interested to see what Lewis Neal can do. I was surprised he wasn't a Combine invitee. He has some twitch and size.
In comment 13418162
Ray_Ray (NYG) said:
Would love Duke Riley in round 2 but he has shorter arms which does not typically fit the profile.
In comment 13418158
Torrag said:
| He weighed in at 228#, twelve punds lighter than at Indy.
Jamal Adams who was unhappy with his official 4.56 run at Indy blazed a reported 4.35.
I'm interested to see what Lewis Neal can do. I was surprised he wasn't a Combine invitee. He has some twitch and size.
I was intrigued by Neal as well. Went from 8 sacks last year to 3.5 this year. He's a shade under 6'1'' and 273. I figured he'd be taller. This year didn't pan out the way he expected I'm sure, but he's an interesting player for the late rounds. Maybe he can bulk up and be a 3 tech.
In comment 13418166
bigblue12 said:
| In comment 13418162 Ray_Ray (NYG) said:
Quote:
.
Would love Duke Riley in round 2 but he has shorter arms which does not typically fit the profile.
I figured he'd be a day 3 pick.
I think White is in play for round 1.
No shot at Adams.
No shot at Fournette.
According to PFF. We pass on him at #23 in their latest mock draft. They're useless.
In comment 13418178
blueblood said:
|Jordan RaananVerified account @JordanRaanan 6m6 minutes ago
More
Jordan Raanan Retweeted Andrew Groover
LSU is a Pro Day that Reese often makes. Alabama too. #Giants
3. Fournette RB
4. Adams DS
30. White CB
80. Dupre WR
89. Pocic OL
116. Riley LB
123. Beckwith LB
142. Godchaux DT
In comment 13418185
adamg said:
| In comment 13418178 blueblood said:
Quote:
Reese always goes to ??
Quote:
Jordan RaananVerified account @JordanRaanan 6m6 minutes ago
More
Jordan Raanan Retweeted Andrew Groover
LSU is a Pro Day that Reese often makes. Alabama too. #Giants
Thank You.. I thought so.. thanks
Translates to roughly a 4.45 at Indy. but yeah that's a big improvement over his previous timed run. He was never getting out of the top 7 picks anyway.
In comment 13418192
Milton said:
| 3. Fournette RB
4. Adams DS
30. White CB
80. Dupre WR
89. Pocic OL
116. Riley LB
123. Beckwith LB
142. Godchaux DT
Riley caught fire from the Senior Bowl and postseason process. Beckwith was ranked significantly higher prior to that.
Also if it's the QB, wouldn't the HC be there?
In comment 13418200
Torrag said:
| Translates to roughly a 4.45 at Indy. but yeah that's a big improvement over his previous timed run. He was never getting out of the top 7 picks anyway.
Shows he can easily be more than a in the box safety... Adams and Collins would be disgusting together.. No chance we pick that high tho.. And he is not dropping out of the top 15
no one talks about Tre'Davious White here. He has "Giants" written all over him. I always thought, if he was somehow there in round 2, we would take him. But he may be a round 1 guy. He plays like a 1.
Beckwith, White as a slot corner, Godchaux, Riley, Pocic definitely as he has played all five positions on the OL..
He can play nickel and outside - he'd be the 4th CB this year and take over whenever somebody got hurt. and it's always a war of attrition at CB
that DRC injury on the 2nd play of the Playoff Game effectively killed our season.
Also position versatile to guard. I'd like that somewhere between round 2 and 3.
The CB discussion has been relatively quiet so far here on BBI. I thunk it's because there are so many good ones and everywhere you look they are ranked differently. It's hard to get a feel for the rankings. Will teams take them high because thy're really good. Or wait because the depth is historic and look to Rounds 2 and 3. I'd be fine drafting one at anytime. We need to improve our depth significantly.
In comment 13418223
Torrag said:
| The CB discussion has been relatively quiet so far here on BBI. I thunk it's because there are so many good ones and everywhere you look they are ranked differently. It's hard to get a feel for the rankings. Will teams take them high because thy're really good. Or wait because the depth is historic and look to Rounds 2 and 3. I'd be fine drafting one at anytime. We need to improve our depth significantly.
Humphrey is my favorite. I see the OSU ones ranked highly also. Lattimore seems like the consensus top CB. But, like you said, White is being mocked all over. Definitely not clear who's going to fall where.
In comment 13418216
area junc said:
| He can play nickel and outside - he'd be the 4th CB this year and take over whenever somebody got hurt. and it's always a war of attrition at CB
that DRC injury on the 2nd play of the Playoff Game effectively killed our season.
I can easily see the Giants taking a CB.
Riley and Beckwith probably on his radar.
and the corner White(who's a very underrated prospect in his own right).
Would it be cliche to say that Reese like his LSU receivers? Dupre was highly rated coming out of high school, put up some pretty good numbers despite pretty awful QB play. No idea where this kid will be drafted, i'm guessing 2nd day, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's high on our board.
was listed at 4.38. That guy will be a stud S in the NFL. Fournette I have no interest in and would be very unhappy if we draft him. Tyrone Wheatley part 2...
In comment 13418266
jvm52106 said:
| was listed at 4.38. That guy will be a stud S in the NFL. Fournette I have no interest in and would be very unhappy if we draft him. Tyrone Wheatley part 2...
Not to worry.. he wont reach the Giants
Malachi Dupree. Reese loves LSU receivers
is a player I would make an aggressive trade up for. Pipe dream though...he is a top 8 guy I think
is one of the 1st round guys that I really know nothing about/haven't done much research on. Kind of like Apple last year. Does anyone have an opinion on him?
would waste his time attending a pro day to look at prospects that could be selected after the 3rd round and so, you'd have to think he's there to look at Pocic and Fournette, IMO.
In comment 13418370
Sy'56 said:
| is a player I would make an aggressive trade up for. Pipe dream though...he is a top 8 guy I think
This would cost a lot.. probably a swap, a 2nd this year and a 1st or 2nd next year
as is Humphery from ALA. There are so many good CB prospects, they are getting lost.
In comment 13418370
Sy'56 said:
| is a player I would make an aggressive trade up for. Pipe dream though...he is a top 8 guy I think
Pipe dream is right. Have to move up waaaaay too far.
I'd be fine with White at #23. Can never have enough CBs. It's a passing league. Better coverage also makes our pass rush more effective. The defense is strong. Make it elite Jerry.
that after all that white talk, the guy i suspect we like is rasul douglas
In comment 13418214
area junc said:
| no one talks about Tre'Davious White here. He has "Giants" written all over him. I always thought, if he was somehow there in round 2, we would take him. But he may be a round 1 guy. He plays like a 1.
I agree, I think he's a dark horse pick for #23. He is the kind of corner the Giants value highly.
I don't think there's an LSU prospect in this class that the Giants wouldn't have some level of interest in.
but this corner class is so deep, would love to get a corner in round that most years would goo round 1
Would love it if Fornette or Adams made it 23 but I don't see that happening. More likely looking at White, the LBs, Pocic, and the WRs. Apparently scouts like those WRs and feel they were under used.
Could really see any of these players potentially filling a need for the Giants.
Highly doubt they will see either Fournette or Adams. Agree that White could be a possibility at 23 but it seems unlikely they'd go corner in the 1st round again.
Pocic could be a nice inside power player for them. Very versatile. Probably a 3rd rounder.
Riley looks like a good candidate for the weak side and special teams while Beckwith is the kind of big, physical MLB they haven't had in a while. Both probably 4th rounders.
Godchaux could be Hankins' replacement if he doesn't smarten up quick. Probably in the 5th.
Dupre is fast and smooth. Be a nice addition to the receiving corps.
So Reese could have a lot of reasons for attending this Pro Day.
In comment 13418183
Torrag said:
| According to PFF. We pass on him at #23 in their latest mock draft. They're useless.
I will bet everything I own that Fournette doesn't make it to 23 and if he did, the Giants would draft him. For fucks sake...people are weird. Fournette isn't falling he's a ridiculously talented RB prospect.