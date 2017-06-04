BBI Draft Chat with Colin of GBNDR on Today at 1:30PM ET Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/6/2017 12:34 pm : 4/6/2017 12:34 pm



Colin will respond to questions within this thread.



Please do not junk up this thread with discussion during the chat session. Once again, Colin of the Great Blue North Draft Report has agreed to participate in a BBI draft chat session.Colin will respond to questions within this thread.Please do not junk up this thread with discussion during the chat session.

Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE Vegas Steve : 4/6/2017 12:39 pm : link Your thoughts please



Do you think he is a reach in the second round?

Is there a 3-cone time for Jabril Peppers? MotownGIANTS : 4/6/2017 12:42 pm : link Thanks for your time.

Hey Colin, thanks for doing this Anakim : 4/6/2017 12:42 pm : link Two of "my guys" are Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Deatrich Wise Jr. JRM obviously was hurt for the majority of last year but before that was being discussed as a Day 2 pick. DW Jr. didn't make the jump in his senior year that was expected of him.



But I was just wondering what you think of these two prospects as Day 3 options for the Giants.

One other question Anakim : 4/6/2017 12:43 pm : link Of Ramczyk and Bolles, who do you prefer and why?

A lot has been made of the top tier of OL Mike in NY : 4/6/2017 12:43 pm : link But what are your thoughts on the next tier of Feeney, Garcia, Dawkins and Moton?

Colin, Dirt1 : 4/6/2017 12:43 pm : link Which defensive linemen in this draft that could be available to the Giants ( in whatever round), have the best technique regarding hand usage? According to Justin Tuck that would determine if a DL makes it in the NFL more so than strength or speed.

OK, one more: Anakim : 4/6/2017 12:45 pm : link Which RB prospects do you see as good complements to Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen?

A few others and then I'm done (for real): Anakim : 4/6/2017 12:48 pm : link Who are your favorite 3-techs in this Draft? Thoughts on Jaleel Johnson of Iowa?





Thoughts on FS Marcus Williams of Utah? And what about Desmond King of Iowa? Could he be a better fit at FS than CB?



Thoughts on CB Jeremy Cutrer?

Can't participate in the discussion.. Dunedin81 : 4/6/2017 12:50 pm : link just wanted to express my thanks to Colin for this and for so many prior occasions where he has been generous with his time and his insight.

Thanks Colin battttles : 4/6/2017 12:50 pm : link Re: Joe Mixon. Safe to expect the Giants to keep him off their board after the Brown debacle? As for his talent though, do you see a 3-down workhorse a la Zeke, Lev Bell, and David Johnson?



Would love your thoughts on Mahomes and Mac's visit too. I expect Mahomes to be gone by 23…perhaps as early as 2. But could Mac see a young Favre or Rodgers in him that he'd like to develop behind Eli for a year or two if he drops to 23?

NFL comps or thoughts in general on battttles : 4/6/2017 12:54 pm : link Corey Davis? Hard eval metrics wise with no workouts. Love his progress and production in college though. Can he be a true 1?

Thoughts on Bucky Hodges as prospect ? BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/6/2017 12:56 pm : link Do you see him as a huge Target WR or just a pass catching mismatch TE?

Colin, Thanks for doing this Emil : 4/6/2017 12:57 pm : link As always, I'm a huge fan of your site. I have three questions for you (sorry).



1. Given the depth at TE in this draft, do you think the Giants are best served to grab a lower round receiving/movement TE, and who might be a worthy target?



2. What later round RBs do you like for the Giants?



3. And finally, I think the Giants need to add DL depth, particularly at 3tech DT and pass rusher. Who are fits for big blue? Part me wonders if given the addition of Vernon, the Giants are willing to go for smaller DEs if they can hold up against the run.



Thanks Colin!

Colin: mrvax : 4/6/2017 12:58 pm : link With the contracts of Pugh, Richburg and Fluker ending after 2017, do you see the Giants making Oline the top draft priority?



Thanks.



QB prospects this year seem weak compared to BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/6/2017 12:59 pm : link next years crop. Is that because on the large part they are coming from non pro-style offenses and will need more time to adjust to a pro-style?

Colin, many thanks! JonC : 4/6/2017 1:01 pm : link and welcome back.



At #23, I suspect the value might too great to pass over a CB. Whom do you like?



Let's do this!! Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 1:03 pm : link Afternoon guys; look forward to this chat every year always really good question. Just a couple of housekeeping comments. First had hoped to have Pigskin Paul (his real name) join me but unfortunately he’s unavailable. If Dave Sy is lurking don’t be afraid to jump in especially with comments about particular players. FTR I am hoping to go to around 3 PM but will try and answer as many questions as possible. Lastly, I don’t get paid for this (other than the pure joy!) so I’d appreciate it if people would visit our site: gbnreport.com and hit an ad or two. Thanks

This just dawned on me Anakim : 4/6/2017 1:04 pm : link I don't know if Colin has looked at some of the underclassmen in next year's draft but assuming he has, I'm wondering where he ranks the QBs. I feel strongly that the Giants should pass on taking a QB this year in favor of one next year. I believe that Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Luke Falk and Mason Rudolph all are very likely better prospects than any QB in this year's draft and the Giants should wait a year to take a QB. Do you agree? How do you view next year's potential QB draft class compared to this year's draft class?

Pass rush Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 1:07 pm : link I am probably in the minority but I believe the Giants biggest issue going forward, especially if the question is what do they need to become a truly elite championship contender is upgrade the pass rush. Fact is that the Giants’ pass rush wasn’t all that good in 2016. They don’t have a quality #3 DE to speed JPP and Vernon; they also struggled all year to put together an effective pass-rush package on third downs. They tried the young guys like Okwara and Odighizuwa in a version of the old NASCAR scheme but got almost nothing; they tried moving Kennard up with his hand on the ground and kicking JPP inside, but that didn’t work; in the end they mostly just kept the regular DTs on the field on 3rd down, but neither Snacks nor Hankins are particularly good rushers. Indeed, the only pass rush scheme that provided some returns was when they put a lot of DBs on the field and brought some of them like Collins and Hall. In fact, Collins finished 3rd on the team with 4 sacks, which probably tells you just about all you need to know.



As such I could see the Giants target a speed rusher like Jordan Willis or Tarell Bashem in the second (and could even move up for one). Kpassagnon would probably be a reach at #55 but he'd be the kind of guy who could give you some depth at DE as well as kick inside in pass-rush situations and be very attractive in the 3rd.

DTs Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 1:13 pm : link Anakin et al: I suspect the Giants may want to address both LB and DE earlier than where Reeves-Maybin and Wise are slotted to go which is 5-6 rounds, however, they would both be good value there. RM is a little underated because of durability issues (plus he's not all that big) but he can really run for a LB. Meanwhile, Wise is one of those versatile DEs that maybe lacks the explosion to ever be an elite starter but gives you that depth at the position plus a guy you can kick inside on 3rd down.



How badly the Giants need a DT is still TBD by the Hankins situation, but I'd expect the Giants to be looking for a guy with a little pass rush ability whatever happens with Hank. I like Chris Wormley in the second or Montravius Adams or Eddie Vanderdoes in the third.

Linebacker PSUGiant : 4/6/2017 1:14 pm : link What LBs do you think have the greatest chance of becoming the next Chris Borland? (ie. instinctive, tackling machine)

QB Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 1:17 pm : link Battles/Anakim et al:It certainly was fascinating that Coach Mac went to his first ever pro day at Texas Tech to see Mahomes. Certainly tells us that the Giants have a really good grade on Mahomes, although its not clear that if he's off the board ahead of #23 that the Giants would be all that interested in other QBs. And Mahomes looks like another of those really hot guys who now looks like he could go 1-2 among QBs.

Hi Colin Vegas Steve : 4/6/2017 1:18 pm : link Alvin Kamara, RB



Is he a good fit for our offense and is he in the conversation if Christian McCaffrey, RB is off the board



I agree a pass rusher is a major need

CB Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 1:25 pm : link JonC et al: No question that the strength of the draft in the latter part of the opening round is CB with some tall athletic guys like Awuzie, Kevin King, gareon Conley, TD white and maybe even Humphrey all available, although I am not sure any jumps out at you as an absolute can't pass on BPA. So if you are looking for a CB you are in luck. However, I am not sure the Giants take one to be their #4 cover guy, although it wouldn't be a total shock. My guess is that unless they plan to dump DRC and his salary they think more of a CB on the third day for depth.

Colin... Chris684 : 4/6/2017 1:26 pm : link Talk to us about Tre'Davious White.



We know JR loves the school, conference and position in premium spots and as usual personally attended their pro day yesterday.



Alot of talk about OL, TE and RB at 23 but I'm wondering if Reese will once again place higher value at CB. You always need plenty of good corners.

Pass rush argument makes sense Vanzetti : 4/6/2017 1:26 pm : link But what about OL? Giants formula last two SBs was a dominant pass rush plus very good pass protection. Do you see pass protection as an issue this year? If so, can it be addressed in the draft?



Thanks so much for taking the time to answer questions

Adoree Jackson Andy in Boston : 4/6/2017 1:29 pm : link would be a shocker for some to see Giants take him....apparently he's rising fast. You get a dyanmic slot CB (as DRC ages) and a dynamic return man. thoughts?

Thanks for doing this Colin est1986 : 4/6/2017 1:29 pm : link We are draft addicts here at BBI.



What one defensive prospect and what one offensive prospect that has a chance of being available at 23 can make the biggest impact in 2017 on the Giants roster?



And secondly. Any opinion on the Giants draft class of 2016, now a year later?

Hey Colin! Welcome back Pete from Woodstock : 4/6/2017 1:32 pm : link What do you think of Jake Butt and what round do you think he will be drafted in? Think the Giants would be a good fit?

Recognizing there is no such thing..... Reb8thVA : 4/6/2017 1:33 pm : link as a sure thing when it comes to the draft, in your opinion who are the closest sure things who you expect to be available when the Giants pick? How big of a gamble do you think Njoku is at #23?

Is AcidTest : 4/6/2017 1:33 pm : link Seth Russell of Baylor a sleeper day three QB for the Giants? I know they met with him, probably to check on his injury status after dislocating his ankle. He also broke his neck in 2015. But his arm is NFL caliber.



Also what are chances that the Giants take a QB at #23? Kizer or Mahomes in particular. Think those two, Watson, Webb, and Peterman will be gone by #55.



Thanks for doing this Colin. Much appreciated.

OL Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 1:33 pm : link Anakim, Mike in NY, mrvax etc: I'm torn on the OL. Obviously its not the best unit on the team, but one gets the sense that the Giants are prepared to live with what they’ve got at least for 2017. In particular, the Giants appear to be prepared to give LT Ereck Flowers one more year to prove himself at the position. He’s still relatively young and certainly has the physical tools and required intensity and work ethic to be a quality LT in the NFL. However, he has to learn to trust his technique and let the game come to him. At the same time, though, one also gets the sense that Flowers will be on something of a short leash this coming season, although truth be told the Giants don’t look like they’ll have a ton of other options available if they want to make a move at the position this coming season. It is still possible though that the Giants could add another veteran swingman or two on the offensive line once the price comes down later in the off-season.



Personally I do not see them taking an OL all that early this year. If one was a BPA type in the opening round I would think it might be Forrest Lamp, although he's kind of a Pugh clone. They will visit with Bolles, but he's not that big or physical and is not much of a drive blocker; plus he's limited to LT at the next level. Someone like a Dion Dawkins might intrigue them in the second, but my guess is that they add a G/T swingman type like Zach Banner or Conor McDermott in the 4th round area.





TE Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 1:38 pm : link TE is another position I am really torn on. I suspect that the Giants would take OJ Howard in a heartbeat at #23 as a pure BPA, while there is a chance that Njoku could be there and he certainly would be a value pick at that time. However, I am not totally convinced he’d be a lock. One simply shouldn’t discount the impact of the signing of Rhett Ellison, who is hardly an elite guy at the position, but he fits exactly what Ben McAdoo appears to wants in his scheme. McAdoo wants to run something of a power spread which needs a TE who is a really good blocker and who is also enough of a threat as a receiver that he is capable of making some plays downfield if opposing defenses over-commit to defending Odell, Marshall and company. Bottom line is the Giants didn’t sign Ellison to a 4-year, $18M contract to be a part-time player; he’s going to be the TE in the scheme they want to run and its highly unlikely they would run a two-TE scheme which would mean that one of the WRs would have to come off the field. Again, one never likes to say never in this business, but it’s just hard to see that there are enough footballs in the game to keep both Odell and Marshall happy AND feed a big-time pass-catching TE 70-75 receptions of his own. In fact, with Adams backing up Ellison and Tye and Lacosse in reserve it wouldn't shock me if the Giants didn't take a TE at all this, but one never wants to say never in this business. We shall see.

Goff/Webb Pep22 : 4/6/2017 1:39 pm : link At Cal, Goff had slightly better #s but also much better WRs.



But Webb is a bit bigger, has a stronger arm, is more athletic (tho not as athletic as the top guys) and smarter (or at least seems more of a film rat).



Yet, Webb is viewed as a 2nd rounder and Goff a top overall pick.



I think this value is incorrect for both (too high for Goff, too low for Webb). Furthermore, I see Webb as a possible NYG # 2 pick.



Am I incorrect in my thinking?



Malik McDowell Pep22 : 4/6/2017 1:41 pm : link Do you see him as lazy, low motor?



If not, with his physical profile, why is he not ranked higher?

IF the NYG were to go QB in RD 1 Pep22 : 4/6/2017 1:43 pm : link How would you rank Mahomes, Trubisky, Kizer, Watson?



How do you think THEY would?

LBs Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 1:44 pm : link Could this be the year the Giants select a LB in the opening round? Could be! I suspect for example, that there is a real good chance that LBs Zach Cunningham and/or Florida’s Jarrad Davis are high on the Giants short list for #23. Reese went to Cunningham’s pro day and Marc Ross went to Florida’s (but didn’t stick around for Miami’s (Njoku) the next day). And it may be more than just wanting to upgrade at LB. The game is changing. So many teams are using 3-WR sets as their base offense that you almost have to play a 4-2 as your base D. And that may make the idea of a SAM, MIKE and WILL at LB somewhat obsolete. You are only going to have two LBs out there so you want them to be versatile, athletic guys with a lot of range, as well as the ability to contribute in both coverage and rushing the passer. And both guys check off all those boxes.



And to PSUGiants' question about Chris Borland. As I noted those types of 2-down guys are almost becoming obsolete. Couple of guys that do fit the mold are ben Boulware and Riley Bullough who likely will be available in the 6th. Couple of guys who better fit the modern LB are Blair Brown of Ohio and LSU's Duke Riley, bith of whom have excellent range and are likely to be 3-4 round targets.

RBs Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 1:53 pm : link Great year to be looking for RB depth. Don't see the Giants taking one at #23, but Kamara and/or Foreman would be good value in the second. Kamara has decent speed and athletcism and is a very good receiver, while Foreman looks like the power back with a burst that I suspect Mcadoo would love to add to the offense. Doubt that either would still be there in the third which makes that something of a dilemma. However, there a lot of good late second early third RB candidates including Brian Hill of Wyoming and USF's Marlon Mack, but there are a lot of good ones in that category. The other widl card at RB is Joe Williams of Utah, who quit the game for personal reasons last year, but came back and was outstanding; he's 210 with 4.4 speed and if his head on straight could be a real steal for someone.

Kareem Hunt Pep22 : 4/6/2017 2:00 pm : link I view him as a hidden gem at RB. not spectacular but 225 lb, good speed, elusive, physical, doesn't fumble.



How do you see him?

Safety first ... Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 2:02 pm : link ... maybe not, but safety might be something of a sleeper position for the Giants even at #23. In fact, we had the Giants taking Obi Melifonwu of UConn in our last mock. We haven't seen him consistently rated quite high but he's just the kind of really good athlete with a huge upside the Giants seem to like to take in the draft. Plus he's such a versatile guy that can play both FS and SS as well as slot corner you could do a lot of things with him. The other safety we are hearing a lot about in the 20s these days in Budda Baker who isn't as big but is a very good all-around player. In fact, its a very good year for safeties. Anakim asked about Marcus Williams of Utah who would be good value in the second, while there are a number of other really athletic safeties out there who whould be available in the 3-4 area including Josh Jones of NC State, Xavier Woods of Louisiana Tech and Brian allen another Utah guy who can also figure in at CB.

Hi, Colin. Thanks for doing this once again! yatqb : 4/6/2017 2:04 pm : link How do you view James Conner and Kareem Hunt? I like Conner's power, and see Hunt as having similar sills to Ahmad Bradshaw. Thoughts?



What's your take on Cunningham's awful tackling?

Travelling men Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 2:17 pm : link We were among the original proponents of the old 'follow the money' or at least the GM and there's a good chance you'll find the Giants pick. However, I get the sense that the Giants may have switched up their travel plans after they got a little singed with Floyd last year. Jerry Reese has been at several pro days as has Marc Ross so one doesn't want to read too much into any of them. In fact the only one that appears to be a game changer is Mcadoo going to see Mahomes which is something of a big deal because he just never goes to pro days and they wouldn't send him to one half way across the country if they didn't already have a really good grade on the player. In that context I am not reading too much into Reese going to LSU. I suspect it is more about showing the flag in that part of the country than looking at a particular player. And TD white is a nice player who brings some return value, but its just hard to see him being a top 25 value. Adoree Jackson in many ways is a more intriguing propsect in that he is such a good athlete, but he's not all that big or long and he isn't particularly physical; he also tends to get by more with his athleticism rather than instincts or technique.

Class of 2016 Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 2:21 pm : link Est et al: Hard not to like a class that should have 4-5 starters and 1-2 primary backups out of a 6-man class. Shepherd has a chance to be special in the slot and I think that Thompson also has a chance to be very good if he's recovered. Be nice to get another draft or two like that but one always has to keep in mind that drafts are like flipping coins and in the end the best thing you can have going for you is luck!

Sure things Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 2:27 pm : link Reb et al: Regarding the question about sure things (and following on from my previous post) there are no such thing as a sure things when it comes to the draft. Go back through over the years and see how many guys everybody liked - and I mean everybody in the NFL liked - that didn't turn out to be much. Remember for example Robert Gallery in 2004 who everybody in the NFL (not to mention 98% of the folks on this site) wanted, but who disappeared almost immediately. The better question to ask when one is thinking of draft picks is: 'what do I get if this kid plays to his physical potential?' and you ask that question about a guy like Njoku and the answer is 'a lot!'

More QB stuff Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 2:32 pm : link When it comes to the Giants and QB remember that they don't need a QB.In that sense the only guy who I like among the top 4-5 guys is Mahomes who has terrific arm strength and a great work ethic. To me the other guys are more projects who you take because you are desperate and then cross your fingers. The other guy that I kind of keeping looking at when I do my mock drafts is Davis Webb who like Mahomes has elite arm strength. I have no sense that the Giants have paid him much attention or whether Mcadoo might like someone with better mobility but he'd be the other guy I'd consider at #23. And if I don't get a guy at 23 I am not sure I am wasting a later pick on a project later in the draft.

More QBs Part deux Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 2:34 pm : link Just to follow up on that last thought, yes it looks like it will be a much better year at QB next year so a team like the Giants doesn't have to force a pick on the position this month.

I would prefer the Giants not take a QB. Trubisky is the only one I'd consider at #23. I also agree that it's first round or bust for a QB this year. I don't see the point in another day three developmental QB, but the Giants of course may think differently. In comment 13419612 Colin@gbn said:I would prefer the Giants not take a QB. Trubisky is the only one I'd consider at #23. I also agree that it's first round or bust for a QB this year. I don't see the point in another day three developmental QB, but the Giants of course may think differently.

Remember AcidTest : 4/6/2017 2:42 pm : link if the Giants take a QB at #23 they get the fifth year option that comes with first round picks. They're also not likely to be in a position to draft any of the QBs mentioned on this thread next year. A lot depends on how much time they think Eli has left. Just because Brady looks indefatigable, that doesn't mean the same applies to Eli. I just hate forcing picks, which is what at QB at #23 looks a lot like to me.

Random thoughts Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 2:48 pm : link A couple of queries we passed over. Pete in Woodstock: Jake Butt looks like a legit late second day type if his health checks out (and we are hearing that he should be okay) who would be a perfect fit in the Giants offense if they hadn't signed Ellison. However, they are very similar players that bring pretty much the same skill set to the table. Same with Adam Shaheen who is a better receiver than both.



Good point Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 2:50 pm : link Excellent point Acid. To add to it one would love to get a QB like Webb in the second but if he's any good (or at least if team's think he's a legit prospect) he's not going to last until #55.

Tackling Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 2:54 pm : link yat; that's a fair question about Cunningham's tackling; he's a taller LB at 6-3.4 so you are not going to get a stick and stuff tackler like Reuben Foster, but he gets there and he brings guys down. I think too often we tend to pick over players, but the real question is what does he bring to the table and Cunningham was arguably the best defensive player in the SEC this year with tremendous range and versatility who did still have125 tackles (50 more than anyone else on the team).

any chance the Giants CMicks3110 : 4/6/2017 2:54 pm : link go Wide Receiver in rounds 1-3, if so, who do you like? Someone to replace Marshall in a year or two

What are your thoughts on Buck Hodges BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/6/2017 2:58 pm : link Is he going to be a WR in the NFL, or just a pass catching TE? Where do you see him going?

Colin Thanks for this BillT : 4/6/2017 2:59 pm : link What do you think of Malik McDowell at 23.

DE Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 3:00 pm : link Rick: Good question re the DEs. As I said I think pass rush is the biggest issue facing the Giants, but having said that we haven't really talked about it in the context of the 23rd pick. Indeed, I am not sure that DE will be a factor at #23. I am just not sure what to make of Taco Charlton at that point. He's a solid technician with a really good motor; he'd also be one of those guys you can kick inside on 3rd down, but I am just not sure you can turn the corner in the NFL with 4.9+ speed. At the same time, Harris and Lawson are intriguing guys who wrecked havoc in college when they were healthy. But Harris isn't real fast for a 253-pounder and Lawson has some real durability issues. Would they be in play at #23? I don't think so but Lawson could be if he were still on the board at #55.

McDowell Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 3:03 pm : link In response to a couple of questions re McDowell. Top 5 physical talent, but the motor scares the heck out of me. When a guy admits to taking plays off and then shrugs it off with an everybody does it attitude one thinks you can do better! Think William Joseph!

Hi Colin figgy2989 : 4/6/2017 3:04 pm : link I wanted to see your thoughts on Adam Shaheen, the TE out of Ashland. Big kid with decent speed who looked pretty good at the combine.



What round do you think he goes in and is he a viable option for the Giants if they don't go TE early.

Hodges Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 3:07 pm : link Couple of questions on Bucky Hodges. People are probably right in that he is a WR in a TEs body. Certainly has a terrific catch radius and pretty good speed and athleticism, but I just don't see him being anywhere near the Giants short list. Again, time will tell, but my suspicion is that the Giants feel they are pretty well set at with the additiuon of Ellison and aren't likely to go there unless there is a player too good to pass on.

I AcidTest : 4/6/2017 3:11 pm : link don't see the Giants taking McDowell for the reasons you state. I also wouldn't be surprised if the Giants took a CB at #23. But the bigger problem is that all the prospective possibilities at #23 have "warts."



Bolles: Lack of power, and we have Flowers.

Ramczyk: One year of D1 football, and coming off hip surgery.

Cunningham: Tackling issues.

Njoku: Not a blocker, and 11% drop rate.



It increases the chance Reese will take a QB at #23. I really think this year, it's much more unknown what the Giants will do. That to some extent is a function of picking in the twenties, instead of inside the top ten, but there are just a lot of different directions they can go.

Sy has him a pure WR. Any thoughts on if the Giants view him that way? He'd be quite a weapon with that height and wingspan as a WR In comment 13419659 Colin@gbn said:Sy has him a pure WR. Any thoughts on if the Giants view him that way? He'd be quite a weapon with that height and wingspan as a WR

WR Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 3:12 pm : link Haven't talked about WR much. In fact I suspect it is another position the Giants feel really comfortable with after signing Marshall. Indeed one could make a pretty good case the Giants have the best 1-2-3 WR group in the entire NFL. I could see them adding a WR in the 4-5-6 area for depth; they could also take a WR earlier if one was there who was too good to pass on. And that could happen if any of John Ross, Corey Davis or Mike Williams slip to #23 which is a possibility as each has a major health concern. Then you are in a conundrum because if everyone else has passed that far it likely means there really is a problem.

with WR CMicks3110 : 4/6/2017 3:19 pm : link we have to remember that Beckham is almost all of our offense, if we lost him, I fear our season would be lost.

What AcidTest : 4/6/2017 3:19 pm : link exactly do the Giants need?



LT? Rightly or wrongly, they seem committed to at least trying Flowers for one more year.



TE? Maybe. But they just signed Ellison, and as you note, how many balls would there be for a rookie TE after OBJ, SS, and Marshall?



CB? DRC is probably on his last year, so it's possible, but not urgent with Jenkins and Apple.



DE? Yes, but Barnett probably won't be available, and he may not have the edge quickness they look for at that position. (I would definitely take him.)



DT? Yes, if Hankins leaves. But Thomas gave them some good snaps, and good run stuffing DTs like DeAngelo Brown will be available later on in the draft.



LB? This is the biggest need. So that puts Cunningham at the top of the list.



But the lack of needs means the Giants have more leeway to take a risk, especially since Mara just reaffirmed his confidence in Reese.

Final thoughts Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 3:20 pm : link Interesting points Acid, but its just not how the Giants draft. They coukld very well take a QB if there is a guy they like there (and my guess is that they have pretty good grades on Mahomes and Trubisky) but they are NOT going to take a QB because other players have warts. Heck the QBs have just as many if not more! My guess at this point in time based on reading the tea leaves (which admittedly aren't all that clear) is that the Giants current short list includes: Mahomes, Njoku, Cunningham, Jarrad Davis and likely Haason Reddick (although he's likely to be gone way before #23.) We shall see.

That's a wrap Colin@gbn : 4/6/2017 3:23 pm : link As usual, lot of fun; interesting questions and probably few answers. Stay in touch

Agree with Colin's take on the OL Torrag : 4/6/2017 3:37 pm : link Look elsewhere for impact players.

Awesome stuff ryanmkeane : 4/6/2017 3:38 pm : link Colin...I'd prefer Cunningham over Davis. Davis has a pretty good injury history in college, to me he seems like a guy that will be nicked up a lot but you can't deny his talent.

Thanks Colin gidiefor : Mod : 4/6/2017 4:05 pm : : 4/6/2017 4:05 pm : link Great Stuff!!!!!

Good draft for the usual premium prospects JonC : 4/6/2017 4:18 pm : link at edge rusher, CB, and WR.



Hmmmm.... Milton : 4/6/2017 4:34 pm : link Quote: The better question to ask when one is thinking of draft picks is: 'what do I get if this kid plays to his physical potential?' Cam Robinson! And as far as I can tell, his name didn't come up once in the discussion. Am I the only one on BBI with love for Robinson? I hope he's available when the Giants are on the clock. Cam Robinson! And as far as I can tell, his name didn't come up once in the discussion. Am I the only one on BBI with love for Robinson? I hope he's available when the Giants are on the clock.

Thanks Jon in NYC : 4/6/2017 5:58 pm : link Colin!



I too am starting to think that they pass on TEs and OL, at least early on.



That allows the Giants to get so much flexibility to go DL, LB, or even QB

Thanks Colin Rjanyg : 4/6/2017 6:34 pm : link I will say that Rhett Ellison is more like Bear Pascoe, a move TE/FB that can play in line. And yes, we have Adams and Tye but Njoku is freak player that all three of these players could only dream of being. Howard will be gone but Njoku could be there and if he is should be the pick. Worry about who catches the football later. Eli needs targets especially in the redzone.

During the Eli era mrvax : 4/6/2017 6:43 pm : link seems like the Giants have have their share of struggles in the red zone and often have to settle for FGs. Many passing TDs occur from outside the red zone.



I'd be thrilled to draft a guy who can help out there.

Milton jayg5 : 4/6/2017 6:49 pm : link I'm with you on Robinson. And I think the comments we sometimes see that he is Flowers 2.0 are absolute B.S.!

RE: Final thoughts est1986 : 4/6/2017 7:08 pm : link

Quote: the Giants current short list includes: Mahomes, Njoku, Cunningham, Jarrad Davis and likely Haason Reddick (although he's likely to be gone way before #23.) We shall see.



I can live with this.. QB is a remote thrower pick in round 1.. But I'd warm up to it in maybe five years when Eli retires and Mahomes looks like Aaron Rodgers. In comment 13419682 Colin@gbn said:I can live with this.. QB is a remote thrower pick in round 1.. But I'd warm up to it in maybe five years when Eli retires and Mahomes looks like Aaron Rodgers.

RE: Milton Milton : 4/6/2017 7:14 pm : link

Quote: I'm with you on Robinson. And I think the comments we sometimes see that he is Flowers 2.0 are absolute B.S.! As a prospect, Cordy Glenn is a better comparison, but he is further along than Glenn was coming out of school and has a higher upside. And the Giants were high on Glenn. Word was it was between Glenn and Wilson in the 2012 draft and they chose Wilson. They may face a similar dilemma if both Robinson and McCaffrey are available at #23 (although I'm not expecting either of them to make it anywhere near our pick).

p.s.--The irony is that people use the Flowers comparison as reason to believe the Giants will steer clear of Robinson. But logically speaking, if the Giants thought Flowers worthy of the 9th pick in the draft, they should be ecstatic to find Robinson available with the 23rd pick. In comment 13419836 jayg5 said:As a prospect, Cordy Glenn is a better comparison, but he is further along than Glenn was coming out of school and has a higher upside. And the Giants were high on Glenn. Word was it was between Glenn and Wilson in the 2012 draft and they chose Wilson. They may face a similar dilemma if both Robinson and McCaffrey are available at #23 (although I'm not expecting either of them to make it anywhere near our pick).p.s.--The irony is that people use the Flowers comparison as reason to believe the Giants will steer clear of Robinson. But logically speaking, if the Giants thought Flowers worthy of the 9th pick in the draft, they should be ecstatic to find Robinson available with the 23rd pick.

I've slowly been converted as well. I think he'd be a perfect MLB for us and the kind of team McAdoo praises: a physical, hard-nosed football team. In comment 13419917 Jay on the Island said:I've slowly been converted as well. I think he'd be a perfect MLB for us and the kind of team McAdoo praises: a physical, hard-nosed football team.