Eli Manning so happy Brandon Marshall added to Giants’ mix gidiefor : Mod : 4/7/2017 7:24 am : 4/7/2017 7:24 am Quote: Manning got to throw to Marshall for the first time the past few days at Duke University during a passing session attended by several Giants, including Sterling Shepard, Roger Lewis and Tavarres King. Manning said it was “great work’’ and came away eager for more with Marshall.



“I was excited when we made that acquisition,’’ Manning said. “He’s obviously a big target and smart, asks a lot of questions, he’s going to pick up the offense quickly. And he’s excited. He’s excited about coming to this offense and staying in New York and having a No. 1 receiver [Odell Beckham Jr.] on the opposite side of him.’’



a motivated Marshall Matt in SGS : 4/7/2017 7:33 am : link in this offense...assuming the offensive line holds up... could end up being the best free agent signing in 2017.

Boy was I wrong! mrvax : 4/7/2017 7:36 am : link I'd have guessed Eli would be pissed off to have a tall, savvy veteran WR opposite Beckham.



in this offense...assuming the offensive line holds up... could end up being the best free agent signing in 2017.



Truth. I think our redzone production goes up which hasn't been great for quite a few years. I still want Njoku in the mix. I guess I am a little greedy!!!

Would you say that robbieballs2003 : 4/7/2017 7:52 am : link Manning is "gidiefor" Marshall?



Sorry for the bad pun. I couldn't resist.

Don't want to jinx anything, Beezer : 4/7/2017 8:07 am : link but from all I've seen and read, Marshall is a much more meticulous route-runner than Plax ever hoped to be. Plax is an all-time for me, given what he accomplished. I'm just very excited about this WR corps.

Better than Plax? joeinpa : 4/7/2017 8:09 am : link Plax was pretty good

Quote: Manning is "gidiefor" Marshall?



I Likey!



I Likey!

Marshall is much better than Plax ever was... grizz299 : 4/7/2017 8:18 am : link Plax played with a better Manning, a better line and running game.

I believe Marshall leads all current receivers in 1000 yards seasons. He's done that with different teams, and inferior QB's. Even at this point in his career Marshall is a marginal HOF'er, something Plax was never close to.

And I loved Plax, loved his blocking and red zone production, fact is he was never in the conversation for the top five and not in the discussion as a potential HOF'er.

Marshall is a better wider receiver than plax right?



Marshall has had 8 1000+ yard seasons. Burress had 4.

Marshall has 6 100+ catch seasons. Burress had a career high of 78 catches in 2002.

Yeah. Marshall is better IMO.



Current Marshall is absolutely not better than Plaxico at his best. Devon : 4/7/2017 8:33 am : link We're not getting prime Marshall -- and that's completely fine. He's here to be a very good complement to Beckham and he should deliver on that.



Plaxico, at his best, absolutely was a legit number one. It's completely slighting him, even he he wasn't a fringe HoFer or consensus top five, to somehow put him at his peak below a 33 year old coming off the season he is (even accounting for the bad QBing) the way some of you are.

RE: Current Marshall is absolutely not better than Plaxico at his best. mrvax : 4/7/2017 8:40 am : link

Quote: We're not getting prime Marshall -- and that's completely fine. He's here to be a very good complement to Beckham and he should deliver on that.



No one made that claim in this thread. Yet.





Eli likes the tall, physical red zone targets JerryNYG : 4/7/2017 9:00 am : link I guess every QB must, but Eli goes out of his way to mention it. Boss, Plax, Shockey, etc.

Marshall was better UConn4523 : 4/7/2017 9:00 am : link probably not better in 2017 than Plax was in 2006/7 but I think he can have a similar impact because we didn't have a Beckham opposite Plax.

this is why Colin's post area junc : 4/7/2017 9:02 am : link about not needing a TE really hit home. Eli functions best with 3 WRs. Getting that 3rd WR much more important than getting impact receiving TE. McAdoo is running a power spread. they shelled out starter $$$ to Ellison because he's the type of player they want at that single TE spot: a versatile guy who can move around and block with POWER at the LOS. Just good enough a receiver to hurt you if you ignore him. Tall enough to get up the seam.



As a guy pushing Njoku to the Giants from day 1, I'm off that. It's not happening.

Plax was a beast and CBs Simms11 : 4/7/2017 9:02 am : link couldn't handle him. We'll have to see what a 33 year old WR can still do before we start annointing him the best FA signing of 2017?! I think he'll be a nice option for Manning, but certainly not a game-breaker like Plax was. IMO, Marshall will give us what they thought Cruz would last year and that should be enough to really get this offense moving.

Plax was good not great WillieYoung : 4/7/2017 9:09 am : link Two years ago Marshall produced at a higher level than Plax ever did. Did he fall off in 2016 or did the Jets' QB play implode? Stay tuned, that's why they play the games.

Marshall was a PERFECT addition to this offense. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/7/2017 9:10 am : link Now let's get a TE in the draft.

I'd have guessed Eli would be pissed off to have a tall, savvy veteran WR opposite Beckham.



Agreed. I'm surprised Eli didn't demand a trade the moment the Marshall signing was made public.

Ellison could be Bavaroesque in this offense gtt350 : 4/7/2017 9:30 am : link .

RE: this is why Colin's post Rjanyg : 4/7/2017 9:32 am : link

about not needing a TE really hit home. Eli functions best with 3 WRs. Getting that 3rd WR much more important than getting impact receiving TE. McAdoo is running a power spread. they shelled out starter $$$ to Ellison because he's the type of player they want at that single TE spot: a versatile guy who can move around and block with POWER at the LOS. Just good enough a receiver to hurt you if you ignore him. Tall enough to get up the seam.

As a guy pushing Njoku to the Giants from day 1, I'm off that. It's not happening.



As a guy pushing Njoku to the Giants from day 1, I'm off that. It's not happening.



If he is there I think Njoku is too good to pass up. The reality is he might not make it to 23.

I'm a very biased Clemson fan KeoweeFan : 4/7/2017 9:33 am : link and feel Watson would be the perfect fit to eventually replace Eli.

The knock on him is interceptions but I have always maintained that was more a reflection of Swinney's very aggressive offensive philosophy at WR U; throw it up where Mike Williams et al can fight for it, knowing Venenable's defense will get the ball back. (I guess it worked.)

To that point, I was struck by Eli's quote re Marshall:

"....it’s not a jump-ball but you can throw him open ."

.



Maybe it's because I've seen it before Gman11 : 4/7/2017 10:01 am : link but I'm totally sold on Marshall.



For one, he's been a locker room headache on every team he's been with. Yeah, he's saying all the right things now, but what about the first time he thinks he's wide open and Eli doesn't throw him the ball? Remember, guys like Terrell Owens had all these glowing remarks about McNabb for a while. Then the real Owens showed up.



For another, he's older and what he's done in the past doesn't matter. How much of that skill is still there? And, the fact that he's older makes him more susceptible to injury.



I'll hold my giddiness until I see him perform in a regular season game.

RE: this is why Colin's post chuckydee9 : 4/7/2017 10:02 am : link

about not needing a TE really hit home. Eli functions best with 3 WRs. Getting that 3rd WR much more important than getting impact receiving TE. McAdoo is running a power spread. they shelled out starter $$$ to Ellison because he's the type of player they want at that single TE spot: a versatile guy who can move around and block with POWER at the LOS. Just good enough a receiver to hurt you if you ignore him. Tall enough to get up the seam.

As a guy pushing Njoku to the Giants from day 1, I'm off that. It's not happening.



As a guy pushing Njoku to the Giants from day 1, I'm off that. It's not happening.



I completely agree with you about not wanting a TE as I think with Marshall we have what a TE can give us anyway.. I'd much rather get a OL or DE/DT or even a LB.. but to say that Ellison is just good enough as a receiver is an exaggeration.. dude has 515 yards in 5 seasons.. he is not a receiver threat at all..

It should have read Gman11 : 4/7/2017 10:05 am : link "I'm NOT totally sold..." But, I guess you could have arrived at that conclusion.

it's cool chuckydee area junc : 4/7/2017 10:20 am : link rhett made some nice plays but that role was reserved for kyle rudolph. the Giants feel like he can indeed make some noise as a receiver, much like Bennett when we signed him from DAL

but the point i was trying to hit on area junc : 4/7/2017 10:22 am : link was Eli has never really needed that impact TE. he likes throwing to his WRs. The times he has played his best ball, he's had 3 good WRs in place and a "serviceable" TE



for the first time since 2011, he's got what looks like 3 stud WRs

Marshall is a better wider receiver than plax right?



Yes. Not sure 2017 Marshall is better than 2005-07 Plax but his overall career and overall play blows PLax out of the water.

RE: this is why Colin's post djm : 4/7/2017 10:49 am : link

about not needing a TE really hit home. Eli functions best with 3 WRs. Getting that 3rd WR much more important than getting impact receiving TE. McAdoo is running a power spread. they shelled out starter $$$ to Ellison because he's the type of player they want at that single TE spot: a versatile guy who can move around and block with POWER at the LOS. Just good enough a receiver to hurt you if you ignore him. Tall enough to get up the seam.

As a guy pushing Njoku to the Giants from day 1, I'm off that. It's not happening.



As a guy pushing Njoku to the Giants from day 1, I'm off that. It's not happening.



I tend to agree. All one has to do is follow Eli's career here from 05 to now. Look at history. Look at when Eli and this offense was at its best, especially in January. LEt's be honest, it's all about January. Look any team would love an athletic mismatch at TE including the Giants. The Giants wouldn't say no thanks to a specimen at TE but if there's an edge rusher with an 83 grade, a TE with an 84 grade, an OT with a 81 grade and a RB with an 83 grade the Giants will take the edge rusher at 23. That's just how they roll in the draft. They can make do with the TEs on the roster now. They tried to make do last year and coach guys up like Donnell but it didn't work. As a result they addressed the crisis by signing Ellison. Crisis averted.



I tend to agree. All one has to do is follow Eli's career here from 05 to now. Look at history. Look at when Eli and this offense was at its best, especially in January. LEt's be honest, it's all about January. Look any team would love an athletic mismatch at TE including the Giants. The Giants wouldn't say no thanks to a specimen at TE but if there's an edge rusher with an 83 grade, a TE with an 84 grade, an OT with a 81 grade and a RB with an 83 grade the Giants will take the edge rusher at 23. That's just how they roll in the draft. They can make do with the TEs on the roster now. They tried to make do last year and coach guys up like Donnell but it didn't work. As a result they addressed the crisis by signing Ellison. Crisis averted.

Unless the TE grades so much higher than anyone else, I don't think the Giants take one at 23.

I sure hope injuries don't screw this up Ivan15 : 4/7/2017 10:49 am : link but even if Marshall's numbers resemble 2016, with a few more TDs, he will make a big difference in the offense.

RE: Maybe it's because I've seen it before djm : 4/7/2017 10:59 am : link

Quote: but I'm totally sold on Marshall.



For one, he's been a locker room headache on every team he's been with. Yeah, he's saying all the right things now, but what about the first time he thinks he's wide open and Eli doesn't throw him the ball? Remember, guys like Terrell Owens had all these glowing remarks about McNabb for a while. Then the real Owens showed up.



For another, he's older and what he's done in the past doesn't matter. How much of that skill is still there? And, the fact that he's older makes him more susceptible to injury.



I'll hold my giddiness until I see him perform in a regular season game.



Winning is the ultimate perfume. Think about Marshall's career to date. He's been a big time star WR from the jump and he's played on bad teams for the majority of his career. How many star WRs keep quiet despite playing for bad teams time and time again? I'm not advocating it, but it's just how WRs tick more often than not. Losing breeds discontent and honestly I don't know if I want guys on my team that don't get mad from losing.



Also, some of the locker room cancer if not all of it is overblown and overstated. Marshall never caused his team to lose with talk. He was one of the reasons why his teams had a shot at winning.



Winning is the ultimate perfume. Think about Marshall's career to date. He's been a big time star WR from the jump and he's played on bad teams for the majority of his career. How many star WRs keep quiet despite playing for bad teams time and time again? I'm not advocating it, but it's just how WRs tick more often than not. Losing breeds discontent and honestly I don't know if I want guys on my team that don't get mad from losing.

Also, some of the locker room cancer if not all of it is overblown and overstated. Marshall never caused his team to lose with talk. He was one of the reasons why his teams had a shot at winning.

if the Giants end up shitting the bed in 2017 djm : 4/7/2017 11:01 am : link I have news for everyone, it's going to get dramatic and ugly. It always does. Doesn't matter if the locker room is filled with mutes and choir boys. Shit will get ugly and fast.



Winning cures all. Think anyone would give two shits about the Miami boat crap if the Giants win in GB? Fuck no. Would anyone even bring up Romo in Mexico if Dallas wins that 2007 playoff game against NYG?

RE: RE: Maybe it's because I've seen it before chuckydee9 : 4/7/2017 11:28 am : link

but I'm totally sold on Marshall.



For one, he's been a locker room headache on every team he's been with. Yeah, he's saying all the right things now, but what about the first time he thinks he's wide open and Eli doesn't throw him the ball? Remember, guys like Terrell Owens had all these glowing remarks about McNabb for a while. Then the real Owens showed up.



For another, he's older and what he's done in the past doesn't matter. How much of that skill is still there? And, the fact that he's older makes him more susceptible to injury.



I'll hold my giddiness until I see him perform in a regular season game.







Winning is the ultimate perfume. Think about Marshall's career to date. He's been a big time star WR from the jump and he's played on bad teams for the majority of his career. How many star WRs keep quiet despite playing for bad teams time and time again? I'm not advocating it, but it's just how WRs tick more often than not. Losing breeds discontent and honestly I don't know if I want guys on my team that don't get mad from losing.

Also, some of the locker room cancer if not all of it is overblown and overstated. Marshall never caused his team to lose with talk. He was one of the reasons why his teams had a shot at winning.



Also, some of the locker room cancer if not all of it is overblown and overstated. Marshall never caused his team to lose with talk. He was one of the reasons why his teams had a shot at winning.





Couldn't have said it better.. Losing was the cause of the discontent with Marshall not the other way arround.. If we lose its because we suck not because after we've lost players talk shit..

about not needing a TE really hit home. Eli functions best with 3 WRs. Getting that 3rd WR much more important than getting impact receiving TE. McAdoo is running a power spread. they shelled out starter $$$ to Ellison because he's the type of player they want at that single TE spot: a versatile guy who can move around and block with POWER at the LOS. Just good enough a receiver to hurt you if you ignore him. Tall enough to get up the seam.

As a guy pushing Njoku to the Giants from day 1, I'm off that. It's not happening.



As a guy pushing Njoku to the Giants from day 1, I'm off that. It's not happening.



Clearly, Colin reads my



Clearly, Colin reads my threads Anyway, heading into the 2013 draft, I was pretty sure the Giants would draft a CB since it was a fairly deep class for them. Surprise, surprise...they didn't draft one. It might be the same with TE this year. In the best class in recent memory, the Giants pass. We'll see.

Here's another TE point Dave on the UWS : 4/7/2017 11:48 am : link With Rhett as the starter are any of the TE prospects in this draft better than Adams? If the team thinks no then they will not be drafting a TE

I was happy Glover : 4/7/2017 12:20 pm : link to see Marshall in the picture they took with coach K, noting the conspicuous absence of OBJ, for, "oral surgery". Wont miss a Bieber Boat cruise the weekend before his first playoff game ever, the Giants first in 4 years, but misses well known annual Duke throwing sessions with Eli. I dont usually bash and pile on OBJ, but here I do. IT IS total bullshit.

But yea, very stoked about Marshall.

to see Marshall in the picture they took with coach K, noting the conspicuous absence of OBJ, for, "oral surgery". Wont miss a Bieber Boat cruise the weekend before his first playoff game ever, the Giants first in 4 years, but misses well known annual Duke throwing sessions with Eli. I dont usually bash and pile on OBJ, but here I do. IT IS total bullshit.

But yea, very stoked about Marshall.

But yea, very stoked about Marshall.



I'm not trying to fluff OBJ but I don't get why he really had to be there, other than for appearance sake.



He's not a first or second year player anymore, has gotten plenty of reps with Eli, and knows the O as well as needed. The other guys there could use all the time with Eli they can get, and Marshall being new to the system is a no brainer to be there.



I'm not trying to fluff OBJ but I don't get why he really had to be there, other than for appearance sake.

He's not a first or second year player anymore, has gotten plenty of reps with Eli, and knows the O as well as needed. The other guys there could use all the time with Eli they can get, and Marshall being new to the system is a no brainer to be there.

IMO, OBJ would just be taking reps away from the guys who really need to work with Eli, especially Marshall. OBJ will have plenty of time to get back into it during OTA's and mini camp.

plus djm : 4/7/2017 12:59 pm : link Brandon Marshall is a brand now. And I mean that in a good way. He's crafted quite the career and persona for himself. He's going to be vocal but in a good way. I can't envision Marshall coming off as the heal here with the Giants. He's a mature smart guy and really is the least of our worries. I'll say it again. IF the guy never played a down for us, it's still the best offensive FA signing we've had in years, if not ever. I hate bringing up money but this guy is such a bargain at those prices it's insane. Crazy Eddie insane...we stepped in shit with this one.





hmmm... so Eli... are you saying SHO'NUFF : 4/7/2017 1:09 pm : link Marshall is not a #1? and are you saying Marshall's WR teammates were dogshit?

Every talks about Marshall Doomster : 4/7/2017 1:20 pm : link like he caught 100 passes and had over 1000 yards receiving last season.....



He is now 33....he is not the same receiver as a few years ago....



Can he stay healthy? If he does, and still has the ability to go up and fight for the ball, then yes, he is a steal.....



We still need another TE....especially someone who can block......I want to see a two TE setup on third and short, where Eli has the option to run to either side, or pass, depending on the defensive setup.....

Quote: Manning is "gidiefor" Marshall?



Sorry for the bad pun. I couldn't resist.



I loved it.

Doomster Klaatu : 4/7/2017 1:41 pm : link How many TEs would you like the Giants to carry? They already have four on the roster, and if they draft one, they'll probably cut one to make room for him.

RE: Every talks about Marshall bigblue12 : 4/7/2017 2:13 pm : link

Quote: like he caught 100 passes and had over 1000 yards receiving last season.....



He is now 33....he is not the same receiver as a few years ago....



Can he stay healthy? If he does, and still has the ability to go up and fight for the ball, then yes, he is a steal.....



We still need another TE....especially someone who can block......I want to see a two TE setup on third and short, where Eli has the option to run to either side, or pass, depending on the defensive setup.....



He had 109 catches, 1502 catches and 14 TD's two years ago, not 5 years ago. Last year he had Bryce Petty throwing him the ball most of the year and his team was awful. I think he is far from done.

RE: Maybe it's because I've seen it before David in LA : 4/7/2017 2:51 pm : link

Quote: but I'm totally sold on Marshall.



For one, he's been a locker room headache on every team he's been with. Yeah, he's saying all the right things now, but what about the first time he thinks he's wide open and Eli doesn't throw him the ball? Remember, guys like Terrell Owens had all these glowing remarks about McNabb for a while. Then the real Owens showed up.



For another, he's older and what he's done in the past doesn't matter. How much of that skill is still there? And, the fact that he's older makes him more susceptible to injury.



I'll hold my giddiness until I see him perform in a regular season game.



In Denver and Miami he didn't have a good handle on his personality disorder, Chicago is notoriously cheap when it comes to resigning talent, and there was a fallout with Cutler. and the Jets...come on, they're the Jets.

to see Marshall in the picture they took with coach K, noting the conspicuous absence of OBJ, for, "oral surgery". Wont miss a Bieber Boat cruise the weekend before his first playoff game ever, the Giants first in 4 years, but misses well known annual Duke throwing sessions with Eli. I dont usually bash and pile on OBJ, but here I do. IT IS total bullshit.

But yea, very stoked about Marshall.

But yea, very stoked about Marshall.







I'm not trying to fluff OBJ but I don't get why he really had to be there, other than for appearance sake.



He's not a first or second year player anymore, has gotten plenty of reps with Eli, and knows the O as well as needed. The other guys there could use all the time with Eli they can get, and Marshall being new to the system is a no brainer to be there.



IMO, OBJ would just be taking reps away from the guys who really need to work with Eli, especially Marshall. OBJ will have plenty of time to get back into it during OTA's and mini camp.



My thoughts exactly. Silver lining is that guys like Marshall, who haven't been in this offense, and young guys like Travarres King, and Shepard get more reps with Eli.

about not needing a TE really hit home. Eli functions best with 3 WRs. Getting that 3rd WR much more important than getting impact receiving TE. McAdoo is running a power spread. they shelled out starter $$$ to Ellison because he's the type of player they want at that single TE spot: a versatile guy who can move around and block with POWER at the LOS. Just good enough a receiver to hurt you if you ignore him. Tall enough to get up the seam.

As a guy pushing Njoku to the Giants from day 1, I'm off that. It's not happening.



As a guy pushing Njoku to the Giants from day 1, I'm off that. It's not happening.



Not to mention we have a damn good receiving TE in Tye. Yes he did not put up numbers, but a lot of that was a combo of splitting time with Donnell and Eli just not going to him. I really dont think adding a guy like Njoku is going to create this offensive juggernaut (plus I think hes a little stiff and drops too many balls).

That's why NikkiMac : 4/7/2017 6:43 pm : link I think the Giants would be better off with a guy like Evan Engram ....he gives us lots of options and offers to me more than a guy like Knoju

He can play out of the slot , outside and even back up Marshall or put them on the field at the same time and he's a good runner after the catch