Zack Cunningham vs. Jarrad Davis

I've been debating this in my head for a few days. Davis had a beastly pro day and looks like a young Jon Beason on film. But most of the scouts are giving the edge to Cunningham as a tackling machine. Would be interested to hear peoples thoughts on the two.
Jarrad Davis ran a 4.62 had a 38.5 inch vertical 10’9” BJ 7.39 3 Cone at 6’1” 238, that is as prototypical as it gets
Still Davis when all is said and done but it's close.
does well what nyg wants, they're both not edge rushers.
wins on length and durability. Davis wins on everything else in my opinion.
depends on what you want and need. Overall, Davis is the better player. But Cunningham is fantastic in space, and the Giants desperately need a coverage LB with sideline to sideline speed.
| does well what nyg wants, they're both not edge rushers.
Im hoping this is sarcasm, but it's usually taking the edge rusher to play MLB.
desperate? I think with the signing of Robinson that's overstating it a bit. Of course that's a one year deal and clearly both these young men are superior talents for the future.
and that is why it is close to Reddick or bust for me. We need the 3rd pass rusher. Traditionally that was what we look for in a high pick linebacker. Haven't been able to find it.
Is a solid pass rusher. He wasn't really asked to do it last year. In 2015 he rushed the passer more than he did in 2016. He had 4.5 sacks with no talent around him. You put him behind our DL and with guys like Landon Collins he will benefit greatly. Wouldn't surprise me at all if he was a LB who had around 4-5 sacks a year.
As a Gators fan I obviously love Davis, but his injuries really scare me off in the first round. Even as a Gators fan I think Cunningham is better. If Cunningham had the talent around him that Davis did I think Cunningham would be in consideration for 1st LB off the board with Foster.
Cunningham is a little light, but he's got a great frame to add weight. I think he'll play in the NFL around 250. His arms are just as long as JPP. Which is insane for a LB. Not to mention Cunningham is very smart with great instincts. I'd love him at 23. I think he could start from day 1 and be a successful player. A guy whose in consideration for DROY. Especially if the Giants drafted him. With JPP/OV/Snacks in front of him and LC/DT/JJ/DRC behind him the Giants could let him roam and make plays. IMO he's a perfect fit for our defense. He's a legit 3 down LB that can stop the run, cover in man & zone, rush the passer, make stops in the backfield.
| and that is why it is close to Reddick or bust for me. We need the 3rd pass rusher. Traditionally that was what we look for in a high pick linebacker. Haven't been able to find it.
Reddick scares me because he's never played LB. Yes he was a good pass rusher in college, but that was as a DE. He wouldn't be a successful DE in the NFL. Hard to project him at LB even though he did well at the Senior Bowl, Combine & Pro Day. Cunningham can rush the passer. He showed that in 2015.
I'll be happy if we nab him.
that this defense is missing. Sy compared him to Ray Lewis and I have seen at least one more expert who said the same thing. If Davis was playing behind Snack, and hopefully Hankins, he would be a monster.
Excellent analysis. I'd love Cunningham. He's exactly what this defense needs. I'd also love Davis, but I understand that his injury history is concerning. Either one would be a fine pick.
That's the thing with him. Playing. He misses a lot of games. Has only played more than 9 games once in his career. He's missed 13 games in his college career. You just can't count on him and like I said I'm a Gators fan. I love Davis.
Would adding a LB that can get to the QB and sideline to sideline cover skills make the defense as good as the Broncos fielded against Carolina? I think so
NYG will have a very high grade on Davis. He's got everything Foster has without the concerns. Only thing is - just seems like a guy that will be nicked up a lot. Davis has been praised for his leadership and passion for the game - I could see him being a leader in the middle.
Cunningham looks to be a solid every down linebacker that can do a little bit of everything and he's ALWAYS around the ball.
I'd be stoked with either of these guys at 23.
With that said, does TJ Watt make any sense? He can certainly rush the passer and although his combine numbers were pretty damn good he doesn't seem to be a lb that can cover.
the trend lately for round 1 picks is clean prospects who love football. Both of these guys fit that mold (except for the injury stuff with Davis). That being said, the injuries to Davis weren't knee tears or anything.
Davis is a very good player but I wouldn't consider him a clean player with the injuries. We know Reese likes players with length and Cunnigham has it plus being the SEC DPOY is saying something.
either of these guys to Reddick. Reddick seems like the hot prospect after the combine but I think the game tape shows that Davis and Cunningham are superior every down LBers.
That's the gamble. If there weren't healthy concerns with Davis then he wouldn't be on the board at 23. I would be happy with Cunningham or Davis assuming Reddick is long gone.
However, will the Giants be looking at them as MLBers or WLBers? If they are to play WLB then we'd be looking at a MLB, in Goodson, whose never started an NFL game at the position and an WLB in either Davis or Cunningham, who also would have never started an NFL game at WLB. Lots of inexperience there. Is that even a realistic scenario?
What edge rusher have they drafted and wound up at MIKE?
bu that Cunningham reads plays very well and is perhaps better in coverage. He's also healthy. If Goodson is ready to be our thumper I'd rather take Cunningham.
and I could see either being huge for this defense. Personally, I like Davis as I think he brings more wood when he tackles, but his injuries do scare me. Either one or Reddick would make this defense monstrous.
dependability. Its damn near equal but who can we depend on Davis or Cunningham?
Cunningham.
Rob Rang has him as his 10th ranked prospect. Doug Martz (at Draft Board Guru) has him ranked 58th! For comparison's sake, Rang has Davis ranked 36th and Martz has Davis ranked 47th.
p.s.-- If you haven't heard of Martz, he's no slouch. His Draft Board Guru has been the best at predicting the top 100 picks in the draft over the past five years (although the order that they fall is not taken into consideration, only that they are selected).
Played behind Caleb Brantley and Jon Bullard. Vanderbilt haven't had a DL drafted since 2005. That has to be considered.
He's a beast vs the run and when he hits guys they go backwards (unlike Cunningham). Really explosive rushing the passer. Looks good in coverage. Total package who has the ability to be the next stud MLB in the NFL. The only issue with him is he has a tendency to get dinged.