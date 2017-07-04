Zack Cunningham vs. Jarrad Davis CMicks3110 : 4/7/2017 4:11 pm I've been debating this in my head for a few days. Davis had a beastly pro day and looks like a young Jon Beason on film. But most of the scouts are giving the edge to Cunningham as a tackling machine. Would be interested to hear peoples thoughts on the two.

. CMicks3110 : 4/7/2017 4:12 pm : link

Jarrad Davis ran a 4.62 had a 38.5 inch vertical 10’9” BJ 7.39 3 Cone at 6’1” 238, that is as prototypical as it gets

Clearly Davis if not for the durability factor imo Torrag : 4/7/2017 4:12 pm : link Still Davis when all is said and done but it's close.

I don't think either one JonC : 4/7/2017 4:14 pm : link does well what nyg wants, they're both not edge rushers.

I think Cunningham bigblue12 : 4/7/2017 4:16 pm : link wins on length and durability. Davis wins on everything else in my opinion.

It AcidTest : 4/7/2017 4:25 pm : link depends on what you want and need. Overall, Davis is the better player. But Cunningham is fantastic in space, and the Giants desperately need a coverage LB with sideline to sideline speed.

RE: I don't think either one Glover : 4/7/2017 5:15 pm : link

Quote: does well what nyg wants, they're both not edge rushers.



Im hoping this is sarcasm, but it's usually taking the edge rusher to play MLB. In comment 13420842 JonC said:Im hoping this is sarcasm, but it's usually taking the edge rusher to play MLB.

'Giants desperately need a coverage LB'... Torrag : 4/7/2017 5:16 pm : link desperate? I think with the signing of Robinson that's overstating it a bit. Of course that's a one year deal and clearly both these young men are superior talents for the future.

Agree with Jon C SLIM_ : 4/7/2017 5:27 pm : link and that is why it is close to Reddick or bust for me. We need the 3rd pass rusher. Traditionally that was what we look for in a high pick linebacker. Haven't been able to find it.

Cunningham Big Rick in FL : 4/7/2017 5:37 pm : link Is a solid pass rusher. He wasn't really asked to do it last year. In 2015 he rushed the passer more than he did in 2016. He had 4.5 sacks with no talent around him. You put him behind our DL and with guys like Landon Collins he will benefit greatly. Wouldn't surprise me at all if he was a LB who had around 4-5 sacks a year.



As a Gators fan I obviously love Davis, but his injuries really scare me off in the first round. Even as a Gators fan I think Cunningham is better. If Cunningham had the talent around him that Davis did I think Cunningham would be in consideration for 1st LB off the board with Foster.



Cunningham is a little light, but he's got a great frame to add weight. I think he'll play in the NFL around 250. His arms are just as long as JPP. Which is insane for a LB. Not to mention Cunningham is very smart with great instincts. I'd love him at 23. I think he could start from day 1 and be a successful player. A guy whose in consideration for DROY. Especially if the Giants drafted him. With JPP/OV/Snacks in front of him and LC/DT/JJ/DRC behind him the Giants could let him roam and make plays. IMO he's a perfect fit for our defense. He's a legit 3 down LB that can stop the run, cover in man & zone, rush the passer, make stops in the backfield.

RE: Agree with Jon C Big Rick in FL : 4/7/2017 5:40 pm : link

Quote: and that is why it is close to Reddick or bust for me. We need the 3rd pass rusher. Traditionally that was what we look for in a high pick linebacker. Haven't been able to find it. .



Reddick scares me because he's never played LB. Yes he was a good pass rusher in college, but that was as a DE. He wouldn't be a successful DE in the NFL. Hard to project him at LB even though he did well at the Senior Bowl, Combine & Pro Day. Cunningham can rush the passer. He showed that in 2015. In comment 13420918 SLIM_ said:Reddick scares me because he's never played LB. Yes he was a good pass rusher in college, but that was as a DE. He wouldn't be a successful DE in the NFL. Hard to project him at LB even though he did well at the Senior Bowl, Combine & Pro Day. Cunningham can rush the passer. He showed that in 2015.

Thanks Rick mrvax : 4/7/2017 5:42 pm : link I'll be happy if we nab him.

Davis is the player Jay on the Island : 4/7/2017 6:59 pm : link that this defense is missing. Sy compared him to Ray Lewis and I have seen at least one more expert who said the same thing. If Davis was playing behind Snack, and hopefully Hankins, he would be a monster.

RE: Cunningham AcidTest : 4/7/2017 6:59 pm : link

Quote: Is a solid pass rusher. He wasn't really asked to do it last year. In 2015 he rushed the passer more than he did in 2016. He had 4.5 sacks with no talent around him. You put him behind our DL and with guys like Landon Collins he will benefit greatly. Wouldn't surprise me at all if he was a LB who had around 4-5 sacks a year.



As a Gators fan I obviously love Davis, but his injuries really scare me off in the first round. Even as a Gators fan I think Cunningham is better. If Cunningham had the talent around him that Davis did I think Cunningham would be in consideration for 1st LB off the board with Foster.



Cunningham is a little light, but he's got a great frame to add weight. I think he'll play in the NFL around 250. His arms are just as long as JPP. Which is insane for a LB. Not to mention Cunningham is very smart with great instincts. I'd love him at 23. I think he could start from day 1 and be a successful player. A guy whose in consideration for DROY. Especially if the Giants drafted him. With JPP/OV/Snacks in front of him and LC/DT/JJ/DRC behind him the Giants could let him roam and make plays. IMO he's a perfect fit for our defense. He's a legit 3 down LB that can stop the run, cover in man & zone, rush the passer, make stops in the backfield.



Excellent analysis. I'd love Cunningham. He's exactly what this defense needs. I'd also love Davis, but I understand that his injury history is concerning. Either one would be a fine pick. In comment 13420923 Big Rick in FL said:Excellent analysis. I'd love Cunningham. He's exactly what this defense needs. I'd also love Davis, but I understand that his injury history is concerning. Either one would be a fine pick.

RE: Davis is the player Big Rick in FL : 4/7/2017 7:10 pm : link

Quote: that this defense is missing. Sy compared him to Ray Lewis and I have seen at least one more expert who said the same thing. If Davis was playing behind Snack, and hopefully Hankins, he would be a monster.



That's the thing with him. Playing. He misses a lot of games. Has only played more than 9 games once in his career. He's missed 13 games in his college career. You just can't count on him and like I said I'm a Gators fan. I love Davis. In comment 13420952 Jay on the Island said:That's the thing with him. Playing. He misses a lot of games. Has only played more than 9 games once in his career. He's missed 13 games in his college career. You just can't count on him and like I said I'm a Gators fan. I love Davis.

Assuming health MTN-G-man : 4/7/2017 7:21 pm : link Would adding a LB that can get to the QB and sideline to sideline cover skills make the defense as good as the Broncos fielded against Carolina? I think so

Have a feeling ryanmkeane : 4/7/2017 7:27 pm : link NYG will have a very high grade on Davis. He's got everything Foster has without the concerns. Only thing is - just seems like a guy that will be nicked up a lot. Davis has been praised for his leadership and passion for the game - I could see him being a leader in the middle.



Cunningham looks to be a solid every down linebacker that can do a little bit of everything and he's ALWAYS around the ball.



I'd be stoked with either of these guys at 23.

Agree with Jon jayg5 : 4/7/2017 7:27 pm : link With that said, does TJ Watt make any sense? He can certainly rush the passer and although his combine numbers were pretty damn good he doesn't seem to be a lb that can cover.

Keep in mind ryanmkeane : 4/7/2017 7:29 pm : link the trend lately for round 1 picks is clean prospects who love football. Both of these guys fit that mold (except for the injury stuff with Davis). That being said, the injuries to Davis weren't knee tears or anything.

Cunningham seems the safer player Rjanyg : 4/7/2017 7:36 pm : link Davis is a very good player but I wouldn't consider him a clean player with the injuries. We know Reese likes players with length and Cunnigham has it plus being the SEC DPOY is saying something.

I'd prefer ryanmkeane : 4/7/2017 7:45 pm : link either of these guys to Reddick. Reddick seems like the hot prospect after the combine but I think the game tape shows that Davis and Cunningham are superior every down LBers.

RE: RE: Davis is the player Jay on the Island : 4/7/2017 7:58 pm : link

Quote:

That's the thing with him. Playing. He misses a lot of games. Has only played more than 9 games once in his career. He's missed 13 games in his college career. You just can't count on him and like I said I'm a Gators fan. I love Davis.

That's the gamble. If there weren't healthy concerns with Davis then he wouldn't be on the board at 23. I would be happy with Cunningham or Davis assuming Reddick is long gone. In comment 13420959 Big Rick in FL said:That's the gamble. If there weren't healthy concerns with Davis then he wouldn't be on the board at 23. I would be happy with Cunningham or Davis assuming Reddick is long gone.

I wouldn't mind either, Simms11 : 4/7/2017 8:16 pm : link However, will the Giants be looking at them as MLBers or WLBers? If they are to play WLB then we'd be looking at a MLB, in Goodson, whose never started an NFL game at the position and an WLB in either Davis or Cunningham, who also would have never started an NFL game at WLB. Lots of inexperience there. Is that even a realistic scenario?

RE: RE: I don't think either one JonC : 4/7/2017 10:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13420842 JonC said:





Quote:





does well what nyg wants, they're both not edge rushers.







Im hoping this is sarcasm, but it's usually taking the edge rusher to play MLB.



What edge rusher have they drafted and wound up at MIKE?

In comment 13420908 Glover said:What edge rusher have they drafted and wound up at MIKE?

I think that Davis is more of a downhill big hitter than Cunningham, yatqb : 4/7/2017 10:19 pm : link bu that Cunningham reads plays very well and is perhaps better in coverage. He's also healthy. If Goodson is ready to be our thumper I'd rather take Cunningham.

I am a huge fan of both, 732NYG : 4/7/2017 10:57 pm : link and I could see either being huge for this defense. Personally, I like Davis as I think he brings more wood when he tackles, but his injuries do scare me. Either one or Reddick would make this defense monstrous.

It comes down to Peppers : 1:17 am : link dependability. Its damn near equal but who can we depend on Davis or Cunningham?





Cunningham.

Davis English Alaister : 7:08 am : link Played behind Caleb Brantley and Jon Bullard. Vanderbilt haven't had a DL drafted since 2005. That has to be considered.