If the Giants drafted Mixon would you continue being a fan? Ned In Atlanta : 4/7/2017 9:50 pm I think the josh brown debacle makes this question null and void, but if they took him would you still root for the team? Why or why not?

Of course, Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/7/2017 9:59 pm : link I would still root for the Giants, They are very careful in these situations. They do their due diligence. Mixon made a significant mistake two or three years ago. I've made mistakes, but I have grown from them. He will too.

Me 2 GFiLA : 4/7/2017 10:01 pm : link The Giants are pretty good at finding good guys even if they made mistakes.

Hard having a daughter UConn4523 : 4/7/2017 10:02 pm : link and rooting for a guy like him. I hope we don't draft him, but the only saving grace is he was 18 though. AP? Fuck him, he can rot in hell.

His action was wrong but dk in TX : 4/7/2017 10:13 pm : link The girl put her hand on him first and called him the "N" word.





I've posted about this before. Giant John : 4/7/2017 10:15 pm : link I believe Mixon understands the gravity of what he did. He is paying a very large price as he should. I also believe he is remorseful. I'd give him another chance. I would draft him in the third if he is still there. I know many others will disagree and that's ok. Some of do learn from mistakes.

RE: His action was wrong but shelovesnycsports : 4/7/2017 10:19 pm : link

Quote: The girl put her hand on him first and called him the "N" word.



but he could have killed her.

but in some parts of the country he would be in prison.

but he came over to her and imitated it.

but he is a fine tuned athlete with the strength to kill her.

but he spit on her first



In comment 13421072 dk in TX said:but he could have killed her.but in some parts of the country he would be in prison.but he came over to her and imitated it.but he is a fine tuned athlete with the strength to kill her.but he spit on her first

RE: And the girl spit in his face too shelovesnycsports : 4/7/2017 10:20 pm : link

Quote: .

You trying to justify his actions are only making yourself look foolish. In comment 13421076 dk in TX said:You trying to justify his actions are only making yourself look foolish.

Like the way he leaves the restaurant shelovesnycsports : 4/7/2017 10:22 pm : link in a hurry, Hey did anyone see me?



Un-draftable now.

RE: RE: His action was wrong but dk in TX : 4/7/2017 10:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421072 dk in TX said:





Quote:





The girl put her hand on him first and called him the "N" word.







but he could have killed her.

but in some parts of the country he would be in prison.

but he came over to her and imitated it.

but he is a fine tuned athlete with the strength to kill her.

but he spit on her first





She called him a NIGGER and spit on his face. In comment 13421079 shelovesnycsports said:She called him a NIGGER and spit on his face.

Apart from mavric : 4/7/2017 10:25 pm : link cutting Eli and signing Romo to replace him - I can't think of anything the Giants could do that would stop me from being a fan.



We are all humans. Some seem cleaner than others, but likely just hasn't got caught like some. "Everybody's got a little shit in them" as my Pappy used to say. Sometimes it's right up front for all to see, sometimes it's well hidden. But it's there.



Remember "On the Road with Charles Kuralt"? Super nice guy - ranked right up there with Mr. Rogers. Kind, gentle, always happy. Then he died and everyone discovered he had a whole other wife and family that his other wife and children knew nothing about. And there's always death bed confessions of murder, cheating, stealing, etc. Hell, everyone who knew Jeffrey Dahmer thought he was the nicest gentleman in the neighborhood. No one would have ever figured that he raped boys and then killed them and ate them.



Anyway, I prefer players with attitudes that are conducive to a good team chemistry. I suppose that's part of the vetting process that coaches and scouts have to check off their list. I don't know Mixon personally and can't judge the man beyond what is written about him and even that isn't fair. I know that I'm glad no one has videos of some of the shit I've gotten away with.

RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but shelovesnycsports : 4/7/2017 10:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421079 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





In comment 13421072 dk in TX said:





Quote:





The girl put her hand on him first and called him the "N" word.







but he could have killed her.

but in some parts of the country he would be in prison.

but he came over to her and imitated it.

but he is a fine tuned athlete with the strength to kill her.

but he spit on her first









She called him a NIGGER and spit on his face.

Yup he should have killed her.

that would show her.

hey whats your snack for recess? In comment 13421085 dk in TX said:Yup he should have killed her.that would show her.hey whats your snack for recess?

RE: RE: And the girl spit in his face too dk in TX : 4/7/2017 10:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421076 dk in TX said:





Quote:





.





You trying to justify his actions are only making yourself look foolish.





You have spoken like a true white man. Teach your children not call people NIGGERS. In comment 13421082 shelovesnycsports said:You have spoken like a true white man. Teach your children not call people NIGGERS.

RE: Apart from Ned In Atlanta : 4/7/2017 10:30 pm : link

Quote: cutting Eli and signing Romo to replace him - I can't think of anything the Giants could do that would stop me from being a fan.



We are all humans. Some seem cleaner than others, but likely just hasn't got caught like some. "Everybody's got a little shit in them" as my Pappy used to say. Sometimes it's right up front for all to see, sometimes it's well hidden. But it's there.



Remember "On the Road with Charles Kuralt"? Super nice guy - ranked right up there with Mr. Rogers. Kind, gentle, always happy. Then he died and everyone discovered he had a whole other wife and family that his other wife and children knew nothing about. And there's always death bed confessions of murder, cheating, stealing, etc. Hell, everyone who knew Jeffrey Dahmer thought he was the nicest gentleman in the neighborhood. No one would have ever figured that he raped boys and then killed them and ate them.



Anyway, I prefer players with attitudes that are conducive to a good team chemistry. I suppose that's part of the vetting process that coaches and scouts have to check off their list. I don't know Mixon personally and can't judge the man beyond what is written about him and even that isn't fair. I know that I'm glad no one has videos of some of the shit I've gotten away with.





My buddy used the same argument, "If everyone had their worst moment in their life caught on camera, you would hate everyone." That's true to an extent, but everyone's worst moment isn't the same in terms of severity. As someone with a fiancé, a sister and a mother I just can't reconcile the idea of rooting for someone who knocked a woman unconscious and breaking bones in her face. Short of her having a weapon, there is no justifiable reason for that level of force IMO In comment 13421086 mavric said:My buddy used the same argument, "If everyone had their worst moment in their life caught on camera, you would hate everyone." That's true to an extent, but everyone's worst moment isn't the same in terms of severity. As someone with a fiancé, a sister and a mother I just can't reconcile the idea of rooting for someone who knocked a woman unconscious and breaking bones in her face. Short of her having a weapon, there is no justifiable reason for that level of force IMO

RE: RE: RE: And the girl spit in his face too Ned In Atlanta : 4/7/2017 10:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421082 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





In comment 13421076 dk in TX said:





Quote:





.





You trying to justify his actions are only making yourself look foolish.









You have spoken like a true white man. Teach your children not call people NIGGERS.





And Mixon called her friend a faggot. I guess that's okay huh? In comment 13421091 dk in TX said:And Mixon called her friend a faggot. I guess that's okay huh?

RE: RE: RE: RE: And the girl spit in his face too dk in TX : 4/7/2017 10:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421091 dk in TX said:





Quote:





In comment 13421082 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





In comment 13421076 dk in TX said:





Quote:





.





You trying to justify his actions are only making yourself look foolish.









You have spoken like a true white man. Teach your children not call people NIGGERS.









And Mixon called her friend a faggot. I guess that's okay huh?



Never heard that Mixon called anybody a faggot. In comment 13421095 Ned In Atlanta said:Never heard that Mixon called anybody a faggot.

RE: RE: And the girl spit in his face too chopperhatch : 4/7/2017 10:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421076 dk in TX said:





Quote:





.





You trying to justify his actions are only making yourself look foolish.



From the Queen of Buffoons...you should know the look well. In comment 13421082 shelovesnycsports said:From the Queen of Buffoons...you should know the look well.

I would Glover : 4/7/2017 10:51 pm : link BUT, I would talk my ass off to everyone I knew how the Giants should not have drafted such a scumbag. And I would never draft him on my FF team.



FUCK MIXON. PIECE OF SHIT!!!

He's AcidTest : 4/7/2017 10:54 pm : link not on their board, and neither is Chad Kelly. So who is still on their board with past character problems? Bolles and Tupou.

RE: His action was wrong but Glover : 4/7/2017 10:55 pm : link

Quote: The girl put her hand on him first and called him the "N" word.



You can believe that bullshit if you want to deny reality. Entitled asshole who couldnt understand a woman who he never had anything to do with before, didnt want anything to do with him. From what I heard, and sounds more likely, is that he called the guy she was with the F word. Please. A OU student, who loves her school, and football team, calls the guy the N word. Please. In comment 13421072 dk in TX said:You can believe that bullshit if you want to deny reality. Entitled asshole who couldnt understand a woman who he never had anything to do with before, didnt want anything to do with him. From what I heard, and sounds more likely, is that he called the guy she was with the F word. Please. A OU student, who loves her school, and football team, calls the guy the N word. Please.

RE: RE: His action was wrong but dk in TX : 4/7/2017 10:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421072 dk in TX said:





Quote:





The girl put her hand on him first and called him the "N" word.







You can believe that bullshit if you want to deny reality. Entitled asshole who couldnt understand a woman who he never had anything to do with before, didnt want anything to do with him. From what I heard, and sounds more likely, is that he called the guy she was with the F word. Please. A OU student, who loves her school, and football team, calls the guy the N word. Please.



You are full of it and you know it. She called him a NIGGER and spit in his face. It happened in deep south. Oklahoma. Stop making things up. Mixon did not call anybody the F word. In comment 13421105 Glover said:You are full of it and you know it. She called him a NIGGER and spit in his face. It happened in deep south. Oklahoma. Stop making things up. Mixon did not call anybody the F word.

RE: RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but Rory : 4/7/2017 11:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421085 dk in TX said:





Quote:





In comment 13421079 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





In comment 13421072 dk in TX said:





Quote:





The girl put her hand on him first and called him the "N" word.







but he could have killed her.

but in some parts of the country he would be in prison.

but he came over to her and imitated it.

but he is a fine tuned athlete with the strength to kill her.

but he spit on her first









She called him a NIGGER and spit on his face.





Yup he should have killed her.

that would show her.

hey whats your snack for recess?



Interested in what your take would be if it was Venus Williams hitting a smaller sized black man in the same scenario with the roles reversed ?



In comment 13421088 shelovesnycsports said:Interested in what your take would be if it was Venus Williams hitting a smaller sized black man in the same scenario with the roles reversed ?

A fan? Of course!!! DCOrange : 4/7/2017 11:04 pm : link LT raped a 16 year old (HE pled guilty) so any BBI fan boy poster is lying if they suddenly have a moralistic point of view on Mixon.

In my opinion he deserves to hit rock bottom i.e. go undrafted rasbutant : 4/7/2017 11:08 pm : link He can then rebuild his rep and life from there. Then it is his actions from that point forward that will determine the kind of person he is and what kind of football career he will have.

RE: RE: His action was wrong but Sasuke : 4/7/2017 11:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421072 dk in TX said:





Quote:





The girl put her hand on him first and called him the "N" word.







You can believe that bullshit if you want to deny reality. Entitled asshole who couldnt understand a woman who he never had anything to do with before, didnt want anything to do with him. From what I heard, and sounds more likely, is that he called the guy she was with the F word. Please. A OU student, who loves her school, and football team, calls the guy the N word. Please.



I am a West Indian born in Trinidad and Tobago but in America I am viewed and treated as an African American. I will not try to even explain the amount of racism stereotyping and bigotry that I've went through since coming to the united states of America which was at the time completely foreign to me.



Whether she called him the N word which i wouldn't put past her or he called the guy the F word which I wouldn't put past him.. the fact remains that NO ONE!!! should put their hands on anyone at all period! Man or Woman



She should of never pushed him. period! it clearly shows in the video he was not even talking to her and he was walking away until she got involved.



ask yourself this, if he never pushed him does this incident become what it is now?



both are wrong equally there is no worst that the other cause for every action is a reaction and we cannot create elevated parameters on reactions cause everyones boiling point is different, but what we can discern is the causation.



her pushing him then slapping him caused his reaction

him potentially calling her friend the F word or not caused her reaction.



which causation holds the most weight? thats all i will say on this. If he's a Giant Im rooting for him and this team. I am human and i am not above or below anyone else, we all make mistakes and we all pay for them in some way or form. Only god can judge In comment 13421105 Glover said:I am a West Indian born in Trinidad and Tobago but in America I am viewed and treated as an African American. I will not try to even explain the amount of racism stereotyping and bigotry that I've went through since coming to the united states of America which was at the time completely foreign to me.Whether she called him the N word which i wouldn't put past her or he called the guy the F word which I wouldn't put past him.. the fact remains that NO ONE!!! should put their hands on anyone at all period! Man or WomanShe should of never pushed him. period! it clearly shows in the video he was not even talking to her and he was walking away until she got involved.ask yourself this, if he never pushed him does this incident become what it is now?both are wrong equally there is no worst that the other cause for every action is a reaction and we cannot create elevated parameters on reactions cause everyones boiling point is different, but what we can discern is the causation.her pushing him then slapping him caused his reactionhim potentially calling her friend the F word or not caused her reaction.which causation holds the most weight? thats all i will say on this. If he's a Giant Im rooting for him and this team. I am human and i am not above or below anyone else, we all make mistakes and we all pay for them in some way or form. Only god can judge

RE: A fan? Of course!!! Sasuke : 4/7/2017 11:11 pm : link

Quote: LT raped a 16 year old (HE pled guilty) so any BBI fan boy poster is lying if they suddenly have a moralistic point of view on Mixon.



Winner Winner In comment 13421113 DCOrange said:Winner Winner

RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but 732NYG : 4/7/2017 11:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421105 Glover said:





Quote:





In comment 13421072 dk in TX said:





Quote:





The girl put her hand on him first and called him the "N" word.







You can believe that bullshit if you want to deny reality. Entitled asshole who couldnt understand a woman who he never had anything to do with before, didnt want anything to do with him. From what I heard, and sounds more likely, is that he called the guy she was with the F word. Please. A OU student, who loves her school, and football team, calls the guy the N word. Please.







I am a West Indian born in Trinidad and Tobago but in America I am viewed and treated as an African American. I will not try to even explain the amount of racism stereotyping and bigotry that I've went through since coming to the united states of America which was at the time completely foreign to me.



Whether she called him the N word which i wouldn't put past her or he called the guy the F word which I wouldn't put past him.. the fact remains that NO ONE!!! should put their hands on anyone at all period! Man or Woman



She should of never pushed him. period! it clearly shows in the video he was not even talking to her and he was walking away until she got involved.



ask yourself this, if he never pushed him does this incident become what it is now?



both are wrong equally there is no worst that the other cause for every action is a reaction and we cannot create elevated parameters on reactions cause everyones boiling point is different, but what we can discern is the causation.



her pushing him then slapping him caused his reaction

him potentially calling her friend the F word or not caused her reaction.



which causation holds the most weight? thats all i will say on this. If he's a Giant Im rooting for him and this team. I am human and i am not above or below anyone else, we all make mistakes and we all pay for them in some way or form. Only god can judge



The report stated that HE instigated the whole thing. HE would not leave the girl and her friend alone. I'm pretty sure that "Only god can judge" is a complete cop out seeing as anyone can see that an elite athlete knocking a 100 lb girl out is fucking wrong. And no, the two things you described are not equal at all. In comment 13421117 Sasuke said:The report stated that HE instigated the whole thing. HE would not leave the girl and her friend alone. I'm pretty sure that "Only god can judge" is a complete cop out seeing as anyone can see that an elite athlete knocking a 100 lb girl out is fucking wrong. And no, the two things you described are not equal at all.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but Sasuke : 4/7/2017 11:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421088 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





In comment 13421085 dk in TX said:





Quote:





In comment 13421079 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





In comment 13421072 dk in TX said:





Quote:





The girl put her hand on him first and called him the "N" word.







but he could have killed her.

but in some parts of the country he would be in prison.

but he came over to her and imitated it.

but he is a fine tuned athlete with the strength to kill her.

but he spit on her first









She called him a NIGGER and spit on his face.





Yup he should have killed her.

that would show her.

hey whats your snack for recess?







Interested in what your take would be if it was Venus Williams hitting a smaller sized black man in the same scenario with the roles reversed ?





Thats an unfair comparison, but I understand your perspective. here are some examples of the double standard. It happens alot more than people or women want to believe.



http://www.theblaze.com/news/2016/02/18/teen-girl-beats-up-high-school-boy-in-viral-video-after-online-comments-angered-her-now-she-faces-battery-charges/



{url]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J39S11ax9u4[/url]



there are more links on this. Like I said if she would of hit him and he walked away nothing would be said it and nothing would be done to her. Nothing! In comment 13421111 Rory said:Thats an unfair comparison, but I understand your perspective. here are some examples of the double standard. It happens alot more than people or women want to believe.{url]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J39S11ax9u4[/url]there are more links on this. Like I said if she would of hit him and he walked away nothing would be said it and nothing would be done to her. Nothing!

RE: RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but Sasuke : 4/7/2017 11:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421117 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421105 Glover said:





Quote:





In comment 13421072 dk in TX said:





Quote:





The girl put her hand on him first and called him the "N" word.







You can believe that bullshit if you want to deny reality. Entitled asshole who couldnt understand a woman who he never had anything to do with before, didnt want anything to do with him. From what I heard, and sounds more likely, is that he called the guy she was with the F word. Please. A OU student, who loves her school, and football team, calls the guy the N word. Please.







I am a West Indian born in Trinidad and Tobago but in America I am viewed and treated as an African American. I will not try to even explain the amount of racism stereotyping and bigotry that I've went through since coming to the united states of America which was at the time completely foreign to me.



Whether she called him the N word which i wouldn't put past her or he called the guy the F word which I wouldn't put past him.. the fact remains that NO ONE!!! should put their hands on anyone at all period! Man or Woman



She should of never pushed him. period! it clearly shows in the video he was not even talking to her and he was walking away until she got involved.



ask yourself this, if he never pushed him does this incident become what it is now?



both are wrong equally there is no worst that the other cause for every action is a reaction and we cannot create elevated parameters on reactions cause everyones boiling point is different, but what we can discern is the causation.



her pushing him then slapping him caused his reaction

him potentially calling her friend the F word or not caused her reaction.



which causation holds the most weight? thats all i will say on this. If he's a Giant Im rooting for him and this team. I am human and i am not above or below anyone else, we all make mistakes and we all pay for them in some way or form. Only god can judge







The report stated that HE instigated the whole thing. HE would not leave the girl and her friend alone. I'm pretty sure that "Only god can judge" is a complete cop out seeing as anyone can see that an elite athlete knocking a 100 lb girl out is fucking wrong. And no, the two things you described are not equal at all.



you stated her report, but you neglect his. when he entered the facility was he talking or looking in her direction or was he talking to the other kid? did he not change his point of focus until he was about to leave and she said something which made him turn around?



who hit who first?



you can believe what you want i am not here to change your mind, but the video is clear on the cause and effect. In comment 13421119 732NYG said:you stated her report, but you neglect his. when he entered the facility was he talking or looking in her direction or was he talking to the other kid? did he not change his point of focus until he was about to leave and she said something which made him turn around?who hit who first?you can believe what you want i am not here to change your mind, but the video is clear on the cause and effect.

RE: RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but Sasuke : 4/7/2017 11:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421117 Sasuke said:





And no, the two things you described are not equal at all.



You are absolutely right they are not equal which was my point exactly. Him calling the dude a F word does not equal a reaction of her calling him the N word and!!! pushing him. In comment 13421119 732NYG said:You are absolutely right they are not equal which was my point exactly. Him calling the dude a F word does not equal a reaction of her calling him the N word and!!! pushing him.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but 732NYG : 4/7/2017 11:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421119 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421117 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421105 Glover said:





Quote:





In comment 13421072 dk in TX said:





Quote:





The girl put her hand on him first and called him the "N" word.







You can believe that bullshit if you want to deny reality. Entitled asshole who couldnt understand a woman who he never had anything to do with before, didnt want anything to do with him. From what I heard, and sounds more likely, is that he called the guy she was with the F word. Please. A OU student, who loves her school, and football team, calls the guy the N word. Please.







I am a West Indian born in Trinidad and Tobago but in America I am viewed and treated as an African American. I will not try to even explain the amount of racism stereotyping and bigotry that I've went through since coming to the united states of America which was at the time completely foreign to me.



Whether she called him the N word which i wouldn't put past her or he called the guy the F word which I wouldn't put past him.. the fact remains that NO ONE!!! should put their hands on anyone at all period! Man or Woman



She should of never pushed him. period! it clearly shows in the video he was not even talking to her and he was walking away until she got involved.



ask yourself this, if he never pushed him does this incident become what it is now?



both are wrong equally there is no worst that the other cause for every action is a reaction and we cannot create elevated parameters on reactions cause everyones boiling point is different, but what we can discern is the causation.



her pushing him then slapping him caused his reaction

him potentially calling her friend the F word or not caused her reaction.



which causation holds the most weight? thats all i will say on this. If he's a Giant Im rooting for him and this team. I am human and i am not above or below anyone else, we all make mistakes and we all pay for them in some way or form. Only god can judge







The report stated that HE instigated the whole thing. HE would not leave the girl and her friend alone. I'm pretty sure that "Only god can judge" is a complete cop out seeing as anyone can see that an elite athlete knocking a 100 lb girl out is fucking wrong. And no, the two things you described are not equal at all.







you stated her report, but you neglect his. when he entered the facility was he talking or looking in her direction or was he talking to the other kid? did he not change his point of focus until he was about to leave and she said something which made him turn around?



who hit who first?



you can believe what you want i am not here to change your mind, but the video is clear on the cause and effect.



Oh right, I totally forgot a slap from a 100 lb girl is the same as getting punched in the face by a first-round talent football player.



Not to mention, why was Mixon fucking w the guy she was with? He instigated the entire situation.



Cause and effect whatever you want, but Mixon's first instinct was to PUNCH A GIRL IN THE FACE. Foh with any excuses you have for this piece of garbage. In comment 13421121 Sasuke said:Oh right, I totally forgot a slap from a 100 lb girl is the same as getting punched in the face by a first-round talent football player.Not to mention, why was Mixon fucking w the guy she was with? He instigated the entire situation.Cause and effect whatever you want, but Mixon's first instinct was to PUNCH A GIRL IN THE FACE. Foh with any excuses you have for this piece of garbage.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but 732NYG : 4/7/2017 11:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421119 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421117 Sasuke said:





And no, the two things you described are not equal at all.







You are absolutely right they are not equal which was my point exactly. Him calling the dude a F word does not equal a reaction of her calling him the N word and!!! pushing him.



Really? I can't say which word is worse because they're both disgusting, but why don't you find a gay guy and see how he feels about that term? You implying one is worse than the other is discounting the discrimination placed on the other. In comment 13421122 Sasuke said:Really? I can't say which word is worse because they're both disgusting, but why don't you find a gay guy and see how he feels about that term? You implying one is worse than the other is discounting the discrimination placed on the other.

She's probably a coaches daughter with a high motor... BurberryManning : 4/7/2017 11:25 pm : link seems like a gym rat...

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but Sasuke : 4/7/2017 11:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421122 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421119 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421117 Sasuke said:





And no, the two things you described are not equal at all.







You are absolutely right they are not equal which was my point exactly. Him calling the dude a F word does not equal a reaction of her calling him the N word and!!! pushing him.







Really? I can't say which word is worse because they're both disgusting, but why don't you find a gay guy and see how he feels about that term? You implying one is worse than the other is discounting the discrimination placed on the other.



realize I said AND!!!! emphasis. if it was a verbal barrage then whatever both words offend a certain demographic, but she used the word and physicality. get over yourself In comment 13421124 732NYG said:realize I said AND!!!! emphasis. if it was a verbal barrage then whatever both words offend a certain demographic, but she used the word and physicality. get over yourself

Christian Peter and Luke Petigout would BurberryManning : 4/7/2017 11:29 pm : link beat the snot out of Joe Mixon

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but Sasuke : 4/7/2017 11:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421121 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421119 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421117 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421105 Glover said:





Quote:





In comment 13421072 dk in TX said:





Quote:





The girl put her hand on him first and called him the "N" word.







You can believe that bullshit if you want to deny reality. Entitled asshole who couldnt understand a woman who he never had anything to do with before, didnt want anything to do with him. From what I heard, and sounds more likely, is that he called the guy she was with the F word. Please. A OU student, who loves her school, and football team, calls the guy the N word. Please.







I am a West Indian born in Trinidad and Tobago but in America I am viewed and treated as an African American. I will not try to even explain the amount of racism stereotyping and bigotry that I've went through since coming to the united states of America which was at the time completely foreign to me.



Whether she called him the N word which i wouldn't put past her or he called the guy the F word which I wouldn't put past him.. the fact remains that NO ONE!!! should put their hands on anyone at all period! Man or Woman



She should of never pushed him. period! it clearly shows in the video he was not even talking to her and he was walking away until she got involved.



ask yourself this, if he never pushed him does this incident become what it is now?



both are wrong equally there is no worst that the other cause for every action is a reaction and we cannot create elevated parameters on reactions cause everyones boiling point is different, but what we can discern is the causation.



her pushing him then slapping him caused his reaction

him potentially calling her friend the F word or not caused her reaction.



which causation holds the most weight? thats all i will say on this. If he's a Giant Im rooting for him and this team. I am human and i am not above or below anyone else, we all make mistakes and we all pay for them in some way or form. Only god can judge







The report stated that HE instigated the whole thing. HE would not leave the girl and her friend alone. I'm pretty sure that "Only god can judge" is a complete cop out seeing as anyone can see that an elite athlete knocking a 100 lb girl out is fucking wrong. And no, the two things you described are not equal at all.







you stated her report, but you neglect his. when he entered the facility was he talking or looking in her direction or was he talking to the other kid? did he not change his point of focus until he was about to leave and she said something which made him turn around?



who hit who first?



you can believe what you want i am not here to change your mind, but the video is clear on the cause and effect.







Oh right, I totally forgot a slap from a 100 lb girl is the same as getting punched in the face by a first-round talent football player.



Not to mention, why was Mixon fucking w the guy she was with? He instigated the entire situation.



Cause and effect whatever you want, but Mixon's first instinct was to PUNCH A GIRL IN THE FACE. Foh with any excuses you have for this piece of garbage.



doesn't matter if the slap was a sting or felt like a ton of bricks she hit him twice before he retaliated she should not have put her hands on him period!!!



Thats the problem people raise their daughters to lash out at men without fear of repercussions. chivalry died a long time ago and not every man continues that practice, also!!! everyone has a different boiling point.



its unfair to ask a man to take repeated abuse from a woman and walk away not every man is built that way, if you are great for you. you wouldn't know truly until you have a woman beating on you. I had a woman throw a controller at my head and busted my lip and i was removed from my apartment when I!!! called the cops.



so sorry if i feel that she was wrong in initiating the physical nature of that altercation. In comment 13421123 732NYG said:doesn't matter if the slap was a sting or felt like a ton of bricks she hit him twice before he retaliated she should not have put her hands on him period!!!Thats the problem people raise their daughters to lash out at men without fear of repercussions. chivalry died a long time ago and not every man continues that practice, also!!! everyone has a different boiling point.its unfair to ask a man to take repeated abuse from a woman and walk away not every man is built that way, if you are great for you. you wouldn't know truly until you have a woman beating on you. I had a woman throw a controller at my head and busted my lip and i was removed from my apartment when I!!! called the cops.so sorry if i feel that she was wrong in initiating the physical nature of that altercation.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but 732NYG : 4/7/2017 11:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421124 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421122 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421119 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421117 Sasuke said:





And no, the two things you described are not equal at all.







You are absolutely right they are not equal which was my point exactly. Him calling the dude a F word does not equal a reaction of her calling him the N word and!!! pushing him.







Really? I can't say which word is worse because they're both disgusting, but why don't you find a gay guy and see how he feels about that term? You implying one is worse than the other is discounting the discrimination placed on the other.







realize I said AND!!!! emphasis. if it was a verbal barrage then whatever both words offend a certain demographic, but she used the word and physicality. get over yourself

See that's the problem. She shoved him. She weighs half as much as he does. He winds up and punches her for a shove, and you think that's equal? I'll tell you what. Next time someone bumps into me on the street, I'm just gonna go run them over with my car. "Physicality" lmao In comment 13421127 Sasuke said:See that's the problem. She shoved him. She weighs half as much as he does. He winds up and punches her for a shove, and you think that's equal? I'll tell you what. Next time someone bumps into me on the street, I'm just gonna go run them over with my car. "Physicality" lmao

Q: Does she get priority off a sinking ship? BurberryManning : 4/7/2017 11:34 pm : link Not sure how 2017 weighs in?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but Sasuke : 4/7/2017 11:34 pm : link

Quote:



Do me a favor watch this video and tell me if you are okay with it



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J39S11ax9u4 In comment 13421124 732NYG said:Do me a favor watch this video and tell me if you are okay with it

More like bad parents these days don't raise their sons 732NYG : 4/7/2017 11:36 pm : link not to hit women. It's really fucking simple. What she did was wrong, but come tf on. Go buy a Greg Hardy jersey if you're so ready to die on this hill. Go buy a Mixon jersey and go show your mom or your sisters or your girl.

RE: Fuck that bitch BurberryManning : 4/7/2017 11:36 pm : link

Quote: Keep your hands to yourself and you won't get knocked out. Yes! And stop wearing such short skirts... In comment 13421129 Joey in VA said:Yes! And stop wearing such short skirts...

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but Sasuke : 4/7/2017 11:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421127 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421124 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421122 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421119 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421117 Sasuke said:





And no, the two things you described are not equal at all.







You are absolutely right they are not equal which was my point exactly. Him calling the dude a F word does not equal a reaction of her calling him the N word and!!! pushing him.







Really? I can't say which word is worse because they're both disgusting, but why don't you find a gay guy and see how he feels about that term? You implying one is worse than the other is discounting the discrimination placed on the other.







realize I said AND!!!! emphasis. if it was a verbal barrage then whatever both words offend a certain demographic, but she used the word and physicality. get over yourself





See that's the problem. She shoved him. She weighs half as much as he does. He winds up and punches her for a shove, and you think that's equal? I'll tell you what. Next time someone bumps into me on the street, I'm just gonna go run them over with my car. "Physicality" lmao



shed shoved him then slapped him then he reacted. the video is there stop changing the narrative. stick to what we can observe.



he was talking to the friend NOT! her. He was about to leave she said something he turned she shoved him he reacted but pulled back she slapped him then he clocked her.



Do not! put your hands on anyone and not expect a retaliation Man or woman. In comment 13421133 732NYG said:shed shoved him then slapped him then he reacted. the video is there stop changing the narrative. stick to what we can observe.he was talking to the friend NOT! her. He was about to leave she said something he turned she shoved him he reacted but pulled back she slapped him then he clocked her.Do not! put your hands on anyone and not expect a retaliation Man or woman.

Most of you guys shelovesnycsports : 4/7/2017 11:39 pm : link Need therapy. But you know that so I won't shine a flashlight on your empty souls.

If you try to justify what he did you have real problems.

I fear for the innocent beings you may injure on day.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but 732NYG : 4/7/2017 11:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421124 732NYG said:





Quote:













Do me a favor watch this video and tell me if you are okay with it



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J39S11ax9u4



Hahahaha are you serious? Did you assume I'm in any way okay with anyone beating up anyone else? Did you watch the Mixon video and think that she was beating him to a pulp? That he was in any immediate danger? Why don't you go find me some more videos of a girl doing something bad to justify a completely separate incident. In comment 13421135 Sasuke said:Hahahaha are you serious? Did you assume I'm in any way okay with anyone beating up anyone else? Did you watch the Mixon video and think that she was beating him to a pulp? That he was in any immediate danger? Why don't you go find me some more videos of a girl doing something bad to justify a completely separate incident.

RE: More like bad parents these days don't raise their sons Sasuke : 4/7/2017 11:40 pm : link

Quote: not to hit women. It's really fucking simple..



se theres the problem... we as men learn from young not to hit women no matter what, it becomes learned from young that its wrong for us to act this way. who's telling women not to put their hand on men? its not learned for them so they don't learn the consequences of it and think well i wont get hit if i hit him.



its psychological dude... do some reading on it.



did you watch the video or are you ignoring it. In comment 13421137 732NYG said:se theres the problem... we as men learn from young not to hit women no matter what, it becomes learned from young that its wrong for us to act this way. who's telling women not to put their hand on men? its not learned for them so they don't learn the consequences of it and think well i wont get hit if i hit him.its psychological dude... do some reading on it.did you watch the video or are you ignoring it.

If everyone put themselves in the perspective of a father.... BurberryManning : 4/7/2017 11:42 pm : link They're agree that while the daughter acted like an absolute dumbass she did not deserve to get knocked the fuck out.



Again, stupid fucking comments do not justify physical assault.

you walk away, you never hit a woman period gtt350 : 4/7/2017 11:42 pm : link there are no excuses

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but 732NYG : 4/7/2017 11:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421133 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421127 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421124 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421122 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421119 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421117 Sasuke said:





And no, the two things you described are not equal at all.







You are absolutely right they are not equal which was my point exactly. Him calling the dude a F word does not equal a reaction of her calling him the N word and!!! pushing him.







Really? I can't say which word is worse because they're both disgusting, but why don't you find a gay guy and see how he feels about that term? You implying one is worse than the other is discounting the discrimination placed on the other.







realize I said AND!!!! emphasis. if it was a verbal barrage then whatever both words offend a certain demographic, but she used the word and physicality. get over yourself





See that's the problem. She shoved him. She weighs half as much as he does. He winds up and punches her for a shove, and you think that's equal? I'll tell you what. Next time someone bumps into me on the street, I'm just gonna go run them over with my car. "Physicality" lmao







shed shoved him then slapped him then he reacted. the video is there stop changing the narrative. stick to what we can observe.



he was talking to the friend NOT! her. He was about to leave she said something he turned she shoved him he reacted but pulled back she slapped him then he clocked her.



Do not! put your hands on anyone and not expect a retaliation Man or woman.



He was talking to both of them and still started by instigating the entire thing. Had he not gone up to the girl and her friend and started the whole thing including dropping a homophobic slur, nothing would have ever happened. Go find some women to punch you piece of garbage. In comment 13421139 Sasuke said:He was talking to both of them and still started by instigating the entire thing. Had he not gone up to the girl and her friend and started the whole thing including dropping a homophobic slur, nothing would have ever happened. Go find some women to punch you piece of garbage.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but Sasuke : 4/7/2017 11:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421135 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421124 732NYG said:





Quote:













Do me a favor watch this video and tell me if you are okay with it



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J39S11ax9u4







Hahahaha are you serious? Did you assume I'm in any way okay with anyone beating up anyone else? Did you watch the Mixon video and think that she was beating him to a pulp? That he was in any immediate danger? Why don't you go find me some more videos of a girl doing something bad to justify a completely separate incident.



not separate at all but it falls in the social experiment that a woman beating on a man in society is funny and harmless from the bystanders perspective, but a man hitting a woman is taboo or so egregious to warrant bystander intervention.



I am just going to assume you did not take psychology in the college you went too and everything I'm saying to you is completely foreign, I apologize if this goes over your head. In comment 13421141 732NYG said:not separate at all but it falls in the social experiment that a woman beating on a man in society is funny and harmless from the bystanders perspective, but a man hitting a woman is taboo or so egregious to warrant bystander intervention.I am just going to assume you did not take psychology in the college you went too and everything I'm saying to you is completely foreign, I apologize if this goes over your head.

RE: RE: More like bad parents these days don't raise their sons 732NYG : 4/7/2017 11:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421137 732NYG said:





Quote:





not to hit women. It's really fucking simple..







se theres the problem... we as men learn from young not to hit women no matter what, it becomes learned from young that its wrong for us to act this way. who's telling women not to put their hand on men? its not learned for them so they don't learn the consequences of it and think well i wont get hit if i hit him.



its psychological dude... do some reading on it.



did you watch the video or are you ignoring it.



Yet here you are, defending this kind of shit. In comment 13421142 Sasuke said:Yet here you are, defending this kind of shit.

RE: If everyone put themselves in the perspective of a father.... Sasuke : 4/7/2017 11:46 pm : link

Quote: They're agree that while the daughter acted like an absolute dumbass she did not deserve to get knocked the fuck out.



Again, stupid fucking comments do not justify physical assault.



this is agreeable sure. now! are you blaming the person or the behavior? think on this cause they are separate.



If he has a history of beating women then this is a character or personality flaw.

if this was a reactionary effect or in the moment response then this is a behavioral flaw.



one is learned the other is the manifestation of a trigger. In comment 13421144 BurberryManning said:this is agreeable sure. now! are you blaming the person or the behavior? think on this cause they are separate.If he has a history of beating women then this is a character or personality flaw.if this was a reactionary effect or in the moment response then this is a behavioral flaw.one is learned the other is the manifestation of a trigger.

RE: His action was wrong but chuckydee9 : 4/7/2017 11:47 pm : link

Quote: The girl put her hand on him first and called him the "N" word.





What ever helps him sleep at night.. he invaded their space.. girl did what anyone would do.. push him.. he spit on her and then she slapped him.. then he decked her.. putting your hands on someone is way different than pushing someone away when they are invading your space.. In comment 13421072 dk in TX said:What ever helps him sleep at night.. he invaded their space.. girl did what anyone would do.. push him.. he spit on her and then she slapped him.. then he decked her.. putting your hands on someone is way different than pushing someone away when they are invading your space..

Nothing went over my head. 732NYG : 4/7/2017 11:48 pm : link I'm not going to argue on here about my education, but I think everyone's taken a psychology course or two during their academic career at some point. I don't need to be Sigmund Freud to understand the misguided point you are trying to make and to see that it has no bearing on what Mixon did. If you feel that being shoved by a girl many times smaller than you is grounds to pummel her in the face, I have my doubts on how you were raised and what kind of an education you've received.

RE: RE: RE: More like bad parents these days don't raise their sons Sasuke : 4/7/2017 11:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421142 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421137 732NYG said:





Quote:





not to hit women. It's really fucking simple..







se theres the problem... we as men learn from young not to hit women no matter what, it becomes learned from young that its wrong for us to act this way. who's telling women not to put their hand on men? its not learned for them so they don't learn the consequences of it and think well i wont get hit if i hit him.



its psychological dude... do some reading on it.



did you watch the video or are you ignoring it.







Yet here you are, defending this kind of shit.



you are defecting and not answering my questions, you are stuck on the actions rather than discussing the cause. you are not mad at me you are mad at the way society allows this to be okay, maybe you are older than I am and old fashioned so this is very new territory. I apologize, but while she is not equal in strength to him, at that moment with angers and emotions flared they were both equal in thought process and why she felt it was smart to hit him I don't know, but what i will not do is condemn someone for a reaction especially if this is not a trend or pattern for them.



I am viewing this objectively are you doing the same? In comment 13421148 732NYG said:you are defecting and not answering my questions, you are stuck on the actions rather than discussing the cause. you are not mad at me you are mad at the way society allows this to be okay, maybe you are older than I am and old fashioned so this is very new territory. I apologize, but while she is not equal in strength to him, at that moment with angers and emotions flared they were both equal in thought process and why she felt it was smart to hit him I don't know, but what i will not do is condemn someone for a reaction especially if this is not a trend or pattern for them.I am viewing this objectively are you doing the same?

RE: RE: If everyone put themselves in the perspective of a father.... BurberryManning : 4/7/2017 11:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421144 BurberryManning said:





Quote:





They're agree that while the daughter acted like an absolute dumbass she did not deserve to get knocked the fuck out.



Again, stupid fucking comments do not justify physical assault.







this is agreeable sure. now! are you blaming the person or the behavior? think on this cause they are separate.



If he has a history of beating women then this is a character or personality flaw.

if this was a reactionary effect or in the moment response then this is a behavioral flaw.



one is learned the other is the manifestation of a trigger. That's a great question and I'm glad that you asked it. Come to think of it...I'd argue that the incident in question was more of a reflection of behavior, which I'd expect to be more of a short term indicator than character (the person). I'd expect behavior to be more transitory than character....thus, perhaps I should give Mixon a break.



Great point, Sasuke...that's what BBI is about In comment 13421151 Sasuke said:That's a great question and I'm glad that you asked it. Come to think of it...I'd argue that the incident in question was more of a reflection of behavior, which I'd expect to be more of a short term indicator than character (the person). I'd expect behavior to be more transitory than character....thus, perhaps I should give Mixon a break.Great point, Sasuke...that's what BBI is about

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: His action was wrong but Sasuke : 4/7/2017 11:53 pm : link

Quote: . Go find some women to punch you piece of garbage.



You say the action is egregious, yet you tell me to go do it to some woman? are you condoning the same flaws you detested so much prior? you are confusing.



Also calling me a piece of garbage only shows that you are not intellectually equipped to rebuttal tactfully. In comment 13421146 732NYG said:You say the action is egregious, yet you tell me to go do it to some woman? are you condoning the same flaws you detested so much prior? you are confusing.Also calling me a piece of garbage only shows that you are not intellectually equipped to rebuttal tactfully.

Am I looking at this objectively? 732NYG : 4/7/2017 11:54 pm : link What I see is a football player punch a girl in her fucking face. Stop with the psychoanalysis bullshit and look at what actually happened. I don't know what kind of amateur psychologist you think you are, but it's laughable, unconvincing, and still doesn't matter because ACTIONS are what matter. If you murder someone because they called you a name, how do you think the jury is going to rule? Oh but tempers were flared...do you hear how foolish you sound?

You're too dumb to understand context. 732NYG : 4/7/2017 11:56 pm : link Have a nice day, good luck in all your endeavors defending women beaters. I'm sure that'll get you places.

Are you people crazy Tuckrule : 4/7/2017 11:57 pm : link Nothing she could have done warranted that I don't care if the n word was used. The only way it was justified is if she had a gun then you can use force. What he did is inexcusable and he should have been in prison.

RE: RE: RE: RE: More like bad parents these days don't raise their sons shelovesnycsports : 4/7/2017 11:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421148 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421142 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421137 732NYG said:





Quote:





not to hit women. It's really fucking simple..







se theres the problem... we as men learn from young not to hit women no matter what, it becomes learned from young that its wrong for us to act this way. who's telling women not to put their hand on men? its not learned for them so they don't learn the consequences of it and think well i wont get hit if i hit him.



its psychological dude... do some reading on it.



did you watch the video or are you ignoring it.







Yet here you are, defending this kind of shit.







you are defecting and not answering my questions, you are stuck on the actions rather than discussing the cause. you are not mad at me you are mad at the way society allows this to be okay, maybe you are older than I am and old fashioned so this is very new territory. I apologize, but while she is not equal in strength to him, at that moment with angers and emotions flared they were both equal in thought process and why she felt it was smart to hit him I don't know, but what i will not do is condemn someone for a reaction especially if this is not a trend or pattern for them.



I am viewing this objectively are you doing the same?



Print this thread and bring it with you to a mental health professional.

They are your only help in working this out and to rationalize this in your mind. It is really bugging you since you seem to be losing the same argument from the last thread on this topic that you initiated.

I wish you luck and hope you can find your humanity. In comment 13421155 Sasuke said:Print this thread and bring it with you to a mental health professional.They are your only help in working this out and to rationalize this in your mind. It is really bugging you since you seem to be losing the same argument from the last thread on this topic that you initiated.I wish you luck and hope you can find your humanity.

RE: Am I looking at this objectively? Sasuke : 12:02 am : link

Quote: What I see is a football player punch a girl in her fucking face. Stop with the psychoanalysis bullshit and look at what actually happened. I don't know what kind of amateur psychologist you think you are, but it's laughable, unconvincing, and still doesn't matter because ACTIONS are what matter. If you murder someone because they called you a name, how do you think the jury is going to rule? Oh but tempers were flared...do you hear how foolish you sound?



I am a physician assistant in the United states Air Force and I did most of my residency in mental health after family practice. So while I am certainly not! a psychologist, nor am i pretending to be. i do have an understanding of behaviors, from discussions with my friends/colleagues who are psychologist.



I don't think you are equipped emotionally right now to have this debate calmly. Also this is a sports message board where i come to un wind and not have to be what my credentials state I am. I think you should really look at it more objectively than you think you are, remove the emotions out of it and see it for actions. I talked about cause and effect, only see the video from that angle and then piece it back together. ask yourself is this a natural response for him? meaning he has done this before or is this a momentary response only pertaining to that moment.

In comment 13421158 732NYG said:I am a physician assistant in the United states Air Force and I did most of my residency in mental health after family practice. So while I am certainly not! a psychologist, nor am i pretending to be. i do have an understanding of behaviors, from discussions with my friends/colleagues who are psychologist.I don't think you are equipped emotionally right now to have this debate calmly. Also this is a sports message board where i come to un wind and not have to be what my credentials state I am. I think you should really look at it more objectively than you think you are, remove the emotions out of it and see it for actions. I talked about cause and effect, only see the video from that angle and then piece it back together. ask yourself is this a natural response for him? meaning he has done this before or is this a momentary response only pertaining to that moment.

RE: You're too dumb to understand context. Sasuke : 12:03 am : link

Quote: Have a nice day, good luck in all your endeavors defending women beaters. I'm sure that'll get you places.



hmm... why are you so angry? In comment 13421159 732NYG said:hmm... why are you so angry?

Love the LT comments UConn4523 : 12:04 am : link Giants fans are supposed to retroactively change their fandom because of what he did post-football? Can't I think he's despicable now? It's like blaming Vikings fans for rooting for them pre-2014...absolutely dumb logic.

RE: More like bad parents these days don't raise their sons dk in TX : 12:05 am : link

Quote: not to hit women. It's really fucking simple. What she did was wrong, but come tf on. Go buy a Greg Hardy jersey if you're so ready to die on this hill. Go buy a Mixon jersey and go show your mom or your sisters or your girl.



You are a white man. Black men and women see it differently. Mixon should have thanked her for calling him a NIGGER. That uppity NIGGER! In comment 13421137 732NYG said:You are a white man. Black men and women see it differently. Mixon should have thanked her for calling him a NIGGER. That uppity NIGGER!

RE: RE: Am I looking at this objectively? shelovesnycsports : 12:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421158 732NYG said:





Quote:





What I see is a football player punch a girl in her fucking face. Stop with the psychoanalysis bullshit and look at what actually happened. I don't know what kind of amateur psychologist you think you are, but it's laughable, unconvincing, and still doesn't matter because ACTIONS are what matter. If you murder someone because they called you a name, how do you think the jury is going to rule? Oh but tempers were flared...do you hear how foolish you sound?







I am a physician assistant in the United states Air Force and I did most of my residency in mental health after family practice. So while I am certainly not! a psychologist, nor am i pretending to be. i do have an understanding of behaviors, from discussions with my friends/colleagues who are psychologist.



I don't think you are equipped emotionally right now to have this debate calmly. Also this is a sports message board where i come to un wind and not have to be what my credentials state I am. I think you should really look at it more objectively than you think you are, remove the emotions out of it and see it for actions. I talked about cause and effect, only see the video from that angle and then piece it back together. ask yourself is this a natural response for him? meaning he has done this before or is this a momentary response only pertaining to that moment.

Print this thread and give it to your commanding officer then. In comment 13421165 Sasuke said:Print this thread and give it to your commanding officer then.

RE: RE: More like bad parents these days don't raise their sons shelovesnycsports : 12:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421137 732NYG said:





Quote:





not to hit women. It's really fucking simple. What she did was wrong, but come tf on. Go buy a Greg Hardy jersey if you're so ready to die on this hill. Go buy a Mixon jersey and go show your mom or your sisters or your girl.







You are a white man. Black men and women see it differently. Mixon should have thanked her for calling him a NIGGER. That uppity NIGGER!



You really like using that word don't you?

You don't have to print it to make your point.

In comment 13421169 dk in TX said:You really like using that word don't you?You don't have to print it to make your point.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: More like bad parents these days don't raise their sons Sasuke : 12:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421155 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421148 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421142 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421137 732NYG said:





Quote:





not to hit women. It's really fucking simple..







se theres the problem... we as men learn from young not to hit women no matter what, it becomes learned from young that its wrong for us to act this way. who's telling women not to put their hand on men? its not learned for them so they don't learn the consequences of it and think well i wont get hit if i hit him.



its psychological dude... do some reading on it.



did you watch the video or are you ignoring it.







Yet here you are, defending this kind of shit.







you are defecting and not answering my questions, you are stuck on the actions rather than discussing the cause. you are not mad at me you are mad at the way society allows this to be okay, maybe you are older than I am and old fashioned so this is very new territory. I apologize, but while she is not equal in strength to him, at that moment with angers and emotions flared they were both equal in thought process and why she felt it was smart to hit him I don't know, but what i will not do is condemn someone for a reaction especially if this is not a trend or pattern for them.



I am viewing this objectively are you doing the same?







Print this thread and bring it with you to a mental health professional.

They are your only help in working this out and to rationalize this in your mind. It is really bugging you since you seem to be losing the same argument from the last thread on this topic that you initiated.

I wish you luck and hope you can find your humanity.



I am not trying to win an argument, nor am i arguing. I am providing a different perspective. you are a woman so this affects you differently, there will be little to no logic or rational applied if I were to discuss this with you, i did not learn thats until i researched your profile on the page after our last discussion.



Just because someone doesn't agree with you doesn't mean it warrants a mental health professional, you make it seem as if people who see mental health are all abnormal... you are adding to the stigma behind mental health and how it affects people who didn't ask to be born that way. I think you need to find your humanity in the way you view and approach people who think more different than you. In comment 13421162 shelovesnycsports said:I am not trying to win an argument, nor am i arguing. I am providing a different perspective. you are a woman so this affects you differently, there will be little to no logic or rational applied if I were to discuss this with you, i did not learn thats until i researched your profile on the page after our last discussion.Just because someone doesn't agree with you doesn't mean it warrants a mental health professional, you make it seem as if people who see mental health are all abnormal... you are adding to the stigma behind mental health and how it affects people who didn't ask to be born that way. I think you need to find your humanity in the way you view and approach people who think more different than you.

RE: You're too dumb to understand context. dk in TX : 12:10 am : link

Quote: Have a nice day, good luck in all your endeavors defending women beaters. I'm sure that'll get you places.



I have never laid a hand on any woman in my life. In any case, I teach my daughters to keep their hands and bodily fluids to themselves. In comment 13421159 732NYG said:I have never laid a hand on any woman in my life. In any case, I teach my daughters to keep their hands and bodily fluids to themselves.

on drafting mixon Sasuke : 12:12 am : link This was interesting... if the giants were to get him then it would be more interesting to see the reactions on this page. I'll follow this more closely now.

RE: RE: You're too dumb to understand context. Sasuke : 12:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421159 732NYG said:





Quote:





Have a nice day, good luck in all your endeavors defending women beaters. I'm sure that'll get you places.







I have never laid a hand on any woman in my life. In any case, I teach my daughters to keep their hands and bodily fluids to themselves.



this is the right response, you should teach your kids equally not to repeat actions deemed socially wrong. In comment 13421173 dk in TX said:this is the right response, you should teach your kids equally not to repeat actions deemed socially wrong.

RE: RE: RE: More like bad parents these days don't raise their sons dk in TX : 12:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421169 dk in TX said:





Quote:





In comment 13421137 732NYG said:





Quote:





not to hit women. It's really fucking simple. What she did was wrong, but come tf on. Go buy a Greg Hardy jersey if you're so ready to die on this hill. Go buy a Mixon jersey and go show your mom or your sisters or your girl.







You are a white man. Black men and women see it differently. Mixon should have thanked her for calling him a NIGGER. That uppity NIGGER!







You really like using that word don't you?

You don't have to print it to make your point.



Guess why?

Stop playing the Ostrich. In comment 13421171 shelovesnycsports said:Guess why?Stop playing the Ostrich.

RE: RE: Am I looking at this objectively? 732NYG : 12:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421158 732NYG said:





Quote:





What I see is a football player punch a girl in her fucking face. Stop with the psychoanalysis bullshit and look at what actually happened. I don't know what kind of amateur psychologist you think you are, but it's laughable, unconvincing, and still doesn't matter because ACTIONS are what matter. If you murder someone because they called you a name, how do you think the jury is going to rule? Oh but tempers were flared...do you hear how foolish you sound?







I am a physician assistant in the United states Air Force and I did most of my residency in mental health after family practice. So while I am certainly not! a psychologist, nor am i pretending to be. i do have an understanding of behaviors, from discussions with my friends/colleagues who are psychologist.



I don't think you are equipped emotionally right now to have this debate calmly. Also this is a sports message board where i come to un wind and not have to be what my credentials state I am. I think you should really look at it more objectively than you think you are, remove the emotions out of it and see it for actions. I talked about cause and effect, only see the video from that angle and then piece it back together. ask yourself is this a natural response for him? meaning he has done this before or is this a momentary response only pertaining to that moment.



I'm plenty equipped for this debate now or whenever. You keep talking in psycho babble about natural responses and cause and effect. The fact of the matter is that when Mixon acted, he knocked a much smaller girl than him out. I don't care if it's a natural response for him or if he has a tiny marsupial in his body that controls his movements. He could have reacted differently, but he didn't. That's what happened, and that's what we have to go off of. I'm not here to analyze his whole mental makeup, his relationship with his daddy, whether or not he likes ketchup on his burger. What I'm here to do is look at what happened and determine that it is flat out wrong.

And quite frankly, you insinuating that you're somehow more equipped to speak on any subject is laughable given everything you've said so far. In comment 13421165 Sasuke said:I'm plenty equipped for this debate now or whenever. You keep talking in psycho babble about natural responses and cause and effect. The fact of the matter is that when Mixon acted, he knocked a much smaller girl than him out. I don't care if it's a natural response for him or if he has a tiny marsupial in his body that controls his movements. He could have reacted differently, but he didn't. That's what happened, and that's what we have to go off of. I'm not here to analyze his whole mental makeup, his relationship with his daddy, whether or not he likes ketchup on his burger. What I'm here to do is look at what happened and determine that it is flat out wrong.And quite frankly, you insinuating that you're somehow more equipped to speak on any subject is laughable given everything you've said so far.

RE: RE: You're too dumb to understand context. 732NYG : 12:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421159 732NYG said:





Quote:





Have a nice day, good luck in all your endeavors defending women beaters. I'm sure that'll get you places.







hmm... why are you so angry?



Stop gaslighting, you're the one defending his actions. In comment 13421166 Sasuke said:Stop gaslighting, you're the one defending his actions.

RE: RE: RE: Am I looking at this objectively? Sasuke : 12:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421165 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421158 732NYG said:





Quote:





What I see is a football player punch a girl in her fucking face. Stop with the psychoanalysis bullshit and look at what actually happened. I don't know what kind of amateur psychologist you think you are, but it's laughable, unconvincing, and still doesn't matter because ACTIONS are what matter. If you murder someone because they called you a name, how do you think the jury is going to rule? Oh but tempers were flared...do you hear how foolish you sound?







I am a physician assistant in the United states Air Force and I did most of my residency in mental health after family practice. So while I am certainly not! a psychologist, nor am i pretending to be. i do have an understanding of behaviors, from discussions with my friends/colleagues who are psychologist.



I don't think you are equipped emotionally right now to have this debate calmly. Also this is a sports message board where i come to un wind and not have to be what my credentials state I am. I think you should really look at it more objectively than you think you are, remove the emotions out of it and see it for actions. I talked about cause and effect, only see the video from that angle and then piece it back together. ask yourself is this a natural response for him? meaning he has done this before or is this a momentary response only pertaining to that moment.







I'm plenty equipped for this debate now or whenever. You keep talking in psycho babble about natural responses and cause and effect. The fact of the matter is that when Mixon acted, he knocked a much smaller girl than him out. I don't care if it's a natural response for him or if he has a tiny marsupial in his body that controls his movements. He could have reacted differently, but he didn't. That's what happened, and that's what we have to go off of. I'm not here to analyze his whole mental makeup, his relationship with his daddy, whether or not he likes ketchup on his burger. What I'm here to do is look at what happened and determine that it is flat out wrong.

And quite frankly, you insinuating that you're somehow more equipped to speak on any subject is laughable given everything you've said so far.



your response shows why you are not able to hold this conversation.



you talk only of his actions, reactions but you neglect her actions or reactions.

thats a bias that nether yourself or I can fix over a message board discussion, which also shows that you are absolutely not looking at this objectively.



When I speak on the matter of actions and reactions it is encompassing the whole incident from start to finish, you are fixated on one looping part of a bigger view. In comment 13421177 732NYG said:your response shows why you are not able to hold this conversation.you talk only of his actions, reactions but you neglect her actions or reactions.thats a bias that nether yourself or I can fix over a message board discussion, which also shows that you are absolutely not looking at this objectively.When I speak on the matter of actions and reactions it is encompassing the whole incident from start to finish, you are fixated on one looping part of a bigger view.

RE: RE: You're too dumb to understand context. 732NYG : 12:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421159 732NYG said:





Quote:





Have a nice day, good luck in all your endeavors defending women beaters. I'm sure that'll get you places.







I have never laid a hand on any woman in my life. In any case, I teach my daughters to keep their hands and bodily fluids to themselves.



Well I guess no woman has ever called you the N word before then, as I guess that's where it's okay for you? In comment 13421173 dk in TX said:Well I guess no woman has ever called you the N word before then, as I guess that's where it's okay for you?

RE: RE: RE: You're too dumb to understand context. Sasuke : 12:18 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421166 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421159 732NYG said:





Quote:





Have a nice day, good luck in all your endeavors defending women beaters. I'm sure that'll get you places.







hmm... why are you so angry?







Stop gaslighting, you're the one defending his actions.



whether I am defending or showing alternate perspectives, I have yet to insult you, call you a woman beater, dumb etc...



I don't know why you are so angry, I am having a calm discussion on my end, is that not the same for you? In comment 13421178 732NYG said:whether I am defending or showing alternate perspectives, I have yet to insult you, call you a woman beater, dumb etc...I don't know why you are so angry, I am having a calm discussion on my end, is that not the same for you?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Am I looking at this objectively? 732NYG : 12:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421177 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421165 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421158 732NYG said:





Quote:





What I see is a football player punch a girl in her fucking face. Stop with the psychoanalysis bullshit and look at what actually happened. I don't know what kind of amateur psychologist you think you are, but it's laughable, unconvincing, and still doesn't matter because ACTIONS are what matter. If you murder someone because they called you a name, how do you think the jury is going to rule? Oh but tempers were flared...do you hear how foolish you sound?







I am a physician assistant in the United states Air Force and I did most of my residency in mental health after family practice. So while I am certainly not! a psychologist, nor am i pretending to be. i do have an understanding of behaviors, from discussions with my friends/colleagues who are psychologist.



I don't think you are equipped emotionally right now to have this debate calmly. Also this is a sports message board where i come to un wind and not have to be what my credentials state I am. I think you should really look at it more objectively than you think you are, remove the emotions out of it and see it for actions. I talked about cause and effect, only see the video from that angle and then piece it back together. ask yourself is this a natural response for him? meaning he has done this before or is this a momentary response only pertaining to that moment.







I'm plenty equipped for this debate now or whenever. You keep talking in psycho babble about natural responses and cause and effect. The fact of the matter is that when Mixon acted, he knocked a much smaller girl than him out. I don't care if it's a natural response for him or if he has a tiny marsupial in his body that controls his movements. He could have reacted differently, but he didn't. That's what happened, and that's what we have to go off of. I'm not here to analyze his whole mental makeup, his relationship with his daddy, whether or not he likes ketchup on his burger. What I'm here to do is look at what happened and determine that it is flat out wrong.

And quite frankly, you insinuating that you're somehow more equipped to speak on any subject is laughable given everything you've said so far.







your response shows why you are not able to hold this conversation.



you talk only of his actions, reactions but you neglect her actions or reactions.

thats a bias that nether yourself or I can fix over a message board discussion, which also shows that you are absolutely not looking at this objectively.



When I speak on the matter of actions and reactions it is encompassing the whole incident from start to finish, you are fixated on one looping part of a bigger view.



You are just talking to hear yourself talk now aren't you? We all get the sequence of events, nobody is disputing what she did. Nowhere did I ever state that what she did was acceptable. What you are arguing for is that his reaction was acceptable, and that is wrong. If you think that me being against hitting women is a bias that I need to correct, then maybe you shouldn't be working as a clinician. In comment 13421179 Sasuke said:You are just talking to hear yourself talk now aren't you? We all get the sequence of events, nobody is disputing what she did. Nowhere did I ever state that what she did was acceptable. What you are arguing for is that his reaction was acceptable, and that is wrong. If you think that me being against hitting women is a bias that I need to correct, then maybe you shouldn't be working as a clinician.

RE: RE: RE: You're too dumb to understand context. Sasuke : 12:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421173 dk in TX said:





Quote:





In comment 13421159 732NYG said:





Quote:





Have a nice day, good luck in all your endeavors defending women beaters. I'm sure that'll get you places.







I have never laid a hand on any woman in my life. In any case, I teach my daughters to keep their hands and bodily fluids to themselves.







Well I guess no woman has ever called you the N word before then, as I guess that's where it's okay for you?



thats a dangerous insinuation. you have never lived or walked in the shoes of someone who is African American so you don't know if being called a N word is a trigger.



It is not private knowledge that racism is still alive and well in America and there are people who are blunt force with their bigotry, I don't expect you to understand, but at the very least empathize. its the same for gay people the F word can be a trigger as well. In comment 13421180 732NYG said:thats a dangerous insinuation. you have never lived or walked in the shoes of someone who is African American so you don't know if being called a N word is a trigger.It is not private knowledge that racism is still alive and well in America and there are people who are blunt force with their bigotry, I don't expect you to understand, but at the very least empathize. its the same for gay people the F word can be a trigger as well.

i don't think anyone is excusing her actions UConn4523 : 12:23 am : link his are clearly worse, hence why this thread exists. If everyone called a deragatory comment just knocked out the person offending them the world would be in worse shape than it is now, and that's even before getting into a man beating on a much smaller woman. Can't believe what I'm reading here.

RE: RE: RE: RE: You're too dumb to understand context. 732NYG : 12:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421180 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421173 dk in TX said:





Quote:





In comment 13421159 732NYG said:





Quote:





Have a nice day, good luck in all your endeavors defending women beaters. I'm sure that'll get you places.







I have never laid a hand on any woman in my life. In any case, I teach my daughters to keep their hands and bodily fluids to themselves.







Well I guess no woman has ever called you the N word before then, as I guess that's where it's okay for you?







thats a dangerous insinuation. you have never lived or walked in the shoes of someone who is African American so you don't know if being called a N word is a trigger.



It is not private knowledge that racism is still alive and well in America and there are people who are blunt force with their bigotry, I don't expect you to understand, but at the very least empathize. its the same for gay people the F word can be a trigger as well.



Again, nowhere did I state that it was not a trigger or that it was not completely reprehensible to use in any context. I'm not the one typing it on this thread in all capital letters, so don't try to spin it that way. Trigger or not, it is not excuse for what he did. In comment 13421184 Sasuke said:Again, nowhere did I state that it was not a trigger or that it was not completely reprehensible to use in any context. I'm not the one typing it on this thread in all capital letters, so don't try to spin it that way. Trigger or not, it is not excuse for what he did.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Am I looking at this objectively? Sasuke : 12:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421179 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421177 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13421165 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421158 732NYG said:





Quote:





What I see is a football player punch a girl in her fucking face. Stop with the psychoanalysis bullshit and look at what actually happened. I don't know what kind of amateur psychologist you think you are, but it's laughable, unconvincing, and still doesn't matter because ACTIONS are what matter. If you murder someone because they called you a name, how do you think the jury is going to rule? Oh but tempers were flared...do you hear how foolish you sound?







I am a physician assistant in the United states Air Force and I did most of my residency in mental health after family practice. So while I am certainly not! a psychologist, nor am i pretending to be. i do have an understanding of behaviors, from discussions with my friends/colleagues who are psychologist.



I don't think you are equipped emotionally right now to have this debate calmly. Also this is a sports message board where i come to un wind and not have to be what my credentials state I am. I think you should really look at it more objectively than you think you are, remove the emotions out of it and see it for actions. I talked about cause and effect, only see the video from that angle and then piece it back together. ask yourself is this a natural response for him? meaning he has done this before or is this a momentary response only pertaining to that moment.







I'm plenty equipped for this debate now or whenever. You keep talking in psycho babble about natural responses and cause and effect. The fact of the matter is that when Mixon acted, he knocked a much smaller girl than him out. I don't care if it's a natural response for him or if he has a tiny marsupial in his body that controls his movements. He could have reacted differently, but he didn't. That's what happened, and that's what we have to go off of. I'm not here to analyze his whole mental makeup, his relationship with his daddy, whether or not he likes ketchup on his burger. What I'm here to do is look at what happened and determine that it is flat out wrong.

And quite frankly, you insinuating that you're somehow more equipped to speak on any subject is laughable given everything you've said so far.







your response shows why you are not able to hold this conversation.



you talk only of his actions, reactions but you neglect her actions or reactions.

thats a bias that nether yourself or I can fix over a message board discussion, which also shows that you are absolutely not looking at this objectively.



When I speak on the matter of actions and reactions it is encompassing the whole incident from start to finish, you are fixated on one looping part of a bigger view.







You are just talking to hear yourself talk now aren't you? We all get the sequence of events, nobody is disputing what she did. Nowhere did I ever state that what she did was acceptable. What you are arguing for is that his reaction was acceptable, and that is wrong. If you think that me being against hitting women is a bias that I need to correct, then maybe you shouldn't be working as a clinician.



No Your bias lies in equatable force. If he was to shove her back and slap her back would that make the incident any less bad? No!



there are clear delineations cause and effect here this is as simple as saying if she never intervened she never gets hit.



like I said you are looped in the act of him hitting and not seeing the cause of it, now is he wrong sure! we were all taught not to hit girls from kindergarten



look at what i just said. we were taught not to hit girls, this is now learned and becomes a mental law (look that up). Who is teaching girls not to raise their hands at boys? this is the problem with society, we say everything is equal from woman to man in the work force or black to white in life opportunities, but here I am showing you that a practice creates inequality, how we teach gender specific lessons. In comment 13421183 732NYG said:No Your bias lies in equatable force. If he was to shove her back and slap her back would that make the incident any less bad? No!there are clear delineations cause and effect here this is as simple as saying if she never intervened she never gets hit.like I said you are looped in the act of him hitting and not seeing the cause of it, now is he wrong sure! we were all taught not to hit girls from kindergartenlook at what i just said. we were taught not to hit girls, this is now learned and becomes a mental law (look that up). Who is teaching girls not to raise their hands at boys? this is the problem with society, we say everything is equal from woman to man in the work force or black to white in life opportunities, but here I am showing you that a practice creates inequality, how we teach gender specific lessons.

I can figure out who needs therapy more shelovesnycsports : 12:32 am : link Mixon or Sasuke?

RE: i don't think anyone is excusing her actions Sasuke : 12:33 am : link

Quote: his are clearly worse, hence why this thread exists. If everyone called a deragatory comment just knocked out the person offending them the world would be in worse shape than it is now, and that's even before getting into a man beating on a much smaller woman. Can't believe what I'm reading here.



Okay fine, no one is excusing her and no one is excusing him cause if you read what i've wrote I never said his actions were okay in my eyes. it seems some people here are either interpreting wrong or the reading comprehension is lacking or maybe its my fault in not articulating a better discussion.



I am only interested in the cause/effect and society fault for all of this. we all play a part in that, I am merely presenting the opposite coin.



its as simple as this

she shoved him

she slapped him

he hit her



I am not going into the name calling or the spitting, we are striping it down to its bare essential.



are you! mad at the force applied or the fact that he hit back? In comment 13421185 UConn4523 said:Okay fine, no one is excusing her and no one is excusing him cause if you read what i've wrote I never said his actions were okay in my eyes. it seems some people here are either interpreting wrong or the reading comprehension is lacking or maybe its my fault in not articulating a better discussion.I am only interested in the cause/effect and society fault for all of this. we all play a part in that, I am merely presenting the opposite coin.its as simple as thisshe shoved himshe slapped himhe hit herI am not going into the name calling or the spitting, we are striping it down to its bare essential.are you! mad at the force applied or the fact that he hit back?

RE: I can figure out who needs therapy more Sasuke : 12:34 am : link

Quote: Mixon or Sasuke?



you are starving for attention... its okay I know thats your nature. In comment 13421188 shelovesnycsports said:you are starving for attention... its okay I know thats your nature.

So basically, an athletic guy who made a mistake but is an athlete... BurberryManning : 12:36 am : link and ready to recover to reach his measurable potential. Only thing holding him back is a scouting report, small hands, and a clear pattern or NFL GM color bias. If this guy's dad was a coach or his name was "Christian" he'd be top-5

RE: RE: I can figure out who needs therapy more BurberryManning : 12:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421188 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





Mixon or Sasuke?







you are starving for attention... its okay I know thats your nature.

Manziel is a better prospect than both! In comment 13421190 Sasuke said:Manziel is a better prospect than both!

Are you then not looking at what occurred to cause her 732NYG : 12:37 am : link to do what she did? Look at your hypocrisy in your own argument. Does what he did first not matter to you in this case?



Not to even mention, the nonequivalency of her action to his. It's not even close. I'm done here, you aren't getting it and are more interested in just fellating yourself with your pseudointellectual(look it up) bullshit that is not even addressing the issue here.

RE: RE: i don't think anyone is excusing her actions BurberryManning : 12:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421185 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





his are clearly worse, hence why this thread exists. If everyone called a deragatory comment just knocked out the person offending them the world would be in worse shape than it is now, and that's even before getting into a man beating on a much smaller woman. Can't believe what I'm reading here.







Okay fine, no one is excusing her and no one is excusing him cause if you read what i've wrote I never said his actions were okay in my eyes. it seems some people here are either interpreting wrong or the reading comprehension is lacking or maybe its my fault in not articulating a better discussion.



I am only interested in the cause/effect and society fault for all of this. we all play a part in that, I am merely presenting the opposite coin.



its as simple as this

she shoved him

she slapped him

he hit her



I am not going into the name calling or the spitting, we are striping it down to its bare essential.



are you! mad at the force applied or the fact that he hit back? QuickTake:



Lawrence Philips?

Rae Carruth? In comment 13421189 Sasuke said:QuickTake:Lawrence Philips?Rae Carruth?

My last on this Sasuke : 12:45 am : link You have to ask yourself what angers you the most about this scenario.



is it the fact that he hit back or that he applied enough force to clearly knock her down.



if its only cause he hit back, then ask yourself why aren't you equally mad at the initial aggressor, since his actions were a retaliation by definition.



if its the force applied now you have to ask yourself is this a reaction or is this a natural response. if its a natural response then that shows his connection to the reality that he is bigger/stronger than that woman is lost and possibly lost due to this not being his first time hitting a woman.



if its a reaction then that means it was a momentary thing and only specific to the cause and effect in that moment, in which while you can certainly say his effect was over the top, it was manifested from the triggers of the cause.



If Eli gets intercepted and I just laughed, but you got angry and screamed that shows our boiling points and how we each react differently to certain things. Some guys could walk away from that others have short fuses and can react similarly or worse.



I won't condemn this kid for a momentary response especially if there is nothing that shows this is a trend in his past, hitting women. if you want to do that then by all means do so.

RE: Are you then not looking at what occurred to cause her Sasuke : 12:46 am : link

Quote: to do what she did? Look at your hypocrisy in your own argument. Does what he did first not matter to you in this case?



Not to even mention, the nonequivalency of her action to his. It's not even close. I'm done here, you aren't getting it and are more interested in just fellating yourself with your pseudointellectual(look it up) bullshit that is not even addressing the issue here.



okay good talk In comment 13421193 732NYG said:okay good talk

RE: RE: RE: i don't think anyone is excusing her actions Sasuke : 12:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421189 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421185 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





his are clearly worse, hence why this thread exists. If everyone called a deragatory comment just knocked out the person offending them the world would be in worse shape than it is now, and that's even before getting into a man beating on a much smaller woman. Can't believe what I'm reading here.







Okay fine, no one is excusing her and no one is excusing him cause if you read what i've wrote I never said his actions were okay in my eyes. it seems some people here are either interpreting wrong or the reading comprehension is lacking or maybe its my fault in not articulating a better discussion.



I am only interested in the cause/effect and society fault for all of this. we all play a part in that, I am merely presenting the opposite coin.



its as simple as this

she shoved him

she slapped him

he hit her



I am not going into the name calling or the spitting, we are striping it down to its bare essential.



are you! mad at the force applied or the fact that he hit back?



QuickTake:



Lawrence Philips?

Rae Carruth?



not familiar with either. whats the correlation? In comment 13421194 BurberryManning said:not familiar with either. whats the correlation?

Obviously Mixon was in the wrong Vanzetti : 12:50 am : link But it is interesting that we still have a woman as victim narrative. What if Mixon had punched a small guy weighing 115 lbs? I think the reaction would be quite different. Most of you would be arguing that The little guy had it coming and shouldn't push someone much bigger than himself



So really it is reverse sexism. I think Mixon is a shit for brutally punching someone much much smaller than himself--regardless of their gender, age , race etc But I don't think that would be the normative response

RE: Obviously Mixon was in the wrong Sasuke : 12:57 am : link

Quote: But it is interesting that we still have a woman as victim narrative. What if Mixon had punched a small guy weighing 115 lbs? I think the reaction would be quite different. Most of you would be arguing that The little guy had it coming and shouldn't push someone much bigger than himself



So really it is reverse sexism. I think Mixon is a shit for brutally punching someone much much smaller than himself--regardless of their gender, age , race etc But I don't think that would be the normative response

I like how you worded this, shows forward thought.

I would go as far as to say that mixon like most sports athletes do not truly understand the extent of their conditioning. I wish he would of handled things differently, but I also wonder what the narrative would have been, had he walked away after being shoved and slapped.



Are we saying that physical abuse is only viewed negatively from a one sided lens? In comment 13421200 Vanzetti said:I like how you worded this, shows forward thought.I would go as far as to say that mixon like most sports athletes do not truly understand the extent of their conditioning. I wish he would of handled things differently, but I also wonder what the narrative would have been, had he walked away after being shoved and slapped.Are we saying that physical abuse is only viewed negatively from a one sided lens?

RE: RE: Obviously Mixon was in the wrong 732NYG : 1:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421200 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





But it is interesting that we still have a woman as victim narrative. What if Mixon had punched a small guy weighing 115 lbs? I think the reaction would be quite different. Most of you would be arguing that The little guy had it coming and shouldn't push someone much bigger than himself



So really it is reverse sexism. I think Mixon is a shit for brutally punching someone much much smaller than himself--regardless of their gender, age , race etc But I don't think that would be the normative response





I like how you worded this, shows forward thought.

I would go as far as to say that mixon like most sports athletes do not truly understand the extent of their conditioning. I wish he would of handled things differently, but I also wonder what the narrative would have been, had he walked away after being shoved and slapped.



Are we saying that physical abuse is only viewed negatively from a one sided lens?



Nobody said any of that. We have all acknowledged what she did was wrong. Nobody is okay with him assaulting a man, or boy either. Nobody has said anything of that sort, so if that's what you're hearing, you're just projecting.



Also, he does have a history.

- ( In comment 13421203 Sasuke said:Nobody said any of that. We have all acknowledged what she did was wrong. Nobody is okay with him assaulting a man, or boy either. Nobody has said anything of that sort, so if that's what you're hearing, you're just projecting.Also, he does have a history. (Look it up) - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: Obviously Mixon was in the wrong Sasuke : 1:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421203 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421200 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





But it is interesting that we still have a woman as victim narrative. What if Mixon had punched a small guy weighing 115 lbs? I think the reaction would be quite different. Most of you would be arguing that The little guy had it coming and shouldn't push someone much bigger than himself



So really it is reverse sexism. I think Mixon is a shit for brutally punching someone much much smaller than himself--regardless of their gender, age , race etc But I don't think that would be the normative response





I like how you worded this, shows forward thought.

I would go as far as to say that mixon like most sports athletes do not truly understand the extent of their conditioning. I wish he would of handled things differently, but I also wonder what the narrative would have been, had he walked away after being shoved and slapped.



Are we saying that physical abuse is only viewed negatively from a one sided lens?







Nobody said any of that. We have all acknowledged what she did was wrong. Nobody is okay with him assaulting a man, or boy either. Nobody has said anything of that sort, so if that's what you're hearing, you're just projecting.



Also, he does have a history. (Look it up) - ( New Window )



where is the history of beating women?

i've cursed out a meter maid before for giving me a ticket while my wife was sitting in the passenger seat and could of easily moved the car if need be. In comment 13421205 732NYG said:where is the history of beating women?i've cursed out a meter maid before for giving me a ticket while my wife was sitting in the passenger seat and could of easily moved the car if need be.

You are grasping at straws UConn4523 : 1:20 am : link defending this guy, it's very weird. Hes been involved with at least 2 other physical altercations, one being a potential coverup hitting a female.



No one is asking for Mixon to be given the death penalty. He has a right to work, but that doesn't mean it has to be football. Him getting a second chance can be a regular 9-5 job like everyone else.

He was attacked by a thug TyFromQueens : 3:43 am : link And defended himself. I would love to have him on the team

Especially at if he's in the later rds

RE: Hard having a daughter TyFromQueens : 3:46 am : link

Quote: and rooting for a guy like him. I hope we don't draft him, but the only saving grace is he was 18 though. AP? Fuck him, he can rot in hell.



As a father,you should be ashamed for your daughter and how she conducted herself. The real question is,who raised her? In comment 13421064 UConn4523 said:As a father,you should be ashamed for your daughter and how she conducted herself. The real question is,who raised her?

RE: You are grasping at straws Ned In Atlanta : 4:33 am : link

Quote: defending this guy, it's very weird. Hes been involved with at least 2 other physical altercations, one being a potential coverup hitting a female.



No one is asking for Mixon to be given the death penalty. He has a right to work, but that doesn't mean it has to be football. Him getting a second chance can be a regular 9-5 job like everyone else.





Bingo! "Everyone deserves a second chance" doesn't have to be in the NFL. I am an RN, had I been caught on camera doing that, I would most definitely lose my license and be doing something different for work after I got out of prison In comment 13421209 UConn4523 said:Bingo! "Everyone deserves a second chance" doesn't have to be in the NFL. I am an RN, had I been caught on camera doing that, I would most definitely lose my license and be doing something different for work after I got out of prison

RE: I can figure out who needs therapy more David in LA : 5:20 am : link

Quote: Mixon or Sasuke?



It's you that needs more therapy than either of them. What type of dude parades around a message board as a woman? In comment 13421188 shelovesnycsports said:It's you that needs more therapy than either of them. What type of dude parades around a message board as a woman?

Can you actually believe that this July we Route 9 : 5:53 am : link will offically have one full year of shelovesnycsports on Big Blue Interactive?

RE: RE: RE: Obviously Mixon was in the wrong Sasuke : 6:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421203 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421200 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





But it is interesting that we still have a woman as victim narrative. What if Mixon had punched a small guy weighing 115 lbs? I think the reaction would be quite different. Most of you would be arguing that The little guy had it coming and shouldn't push someone much bigger than himself



So really it is reverse sexism. I think Mixon is a shit for brutally punching someone much much smaller than himself--regardless of their gender, age , race etc But I don't think that would be the normative response





I like how you worded this, shows forward thought.

I would go as far as to say that mixon like most sports athletes do not truly understand the extent of their conditioning. I wish he would of handled things differently, but I also wonder what the narrative would have been, had he walked away after being shoved and slapped.



Are we saying that physical abuse is only viewed negatively from a one sided lens?







Nobody said any of that. We have all acknowledged what she did was wrong. Nobody is okay with him assaulting a man, or boy either. Nobody has said anything of that sort, so if that's what you're hearing, you're just projecting.



Also, he does have a history. (Look it up) - ( New Window )



http://www.nola.com/saints/index.ssf/2017/04/saints_joe_mixon_visit.html In comment 13421205 732NYG said:

RE: You are grasping at straws Sasuke : 6:47 am : link

Quote: defending this guy, it's very weird. Hes been involved with at least 2 other physical altercations, one being a potential coverup hitting a female.



No one is asking for Mixon to be given the death penalty. He has a right to work, but that doesn't mean it has to be football. Him getting a second chance can be a regular 9-5 job like everyone else.



Why are you adding labels to an open forum discussion?

I am presenting questions and inspiring open ended dialogue, I am not defending or prosecuting either people involved in that incident.



I am questioning the reasoning behind why it all transpired and at what injunction this could have been avoided. like I stated earlier is the fact that he walked in behind them and had a verbal altercation with the friend the problem or is it that she shoved him and slapped him the problem which one of these are more at risk for the volatile response.



I also stated that if he has a history of hitting women, not a history of violence, cause we all have histories of violence, raising our voice, school fights etc.... they are all one and the same, the deviation is where it becomes socially abnormal i.e. gun or weapon violence, rape, woman beating.



brock turner is comfortable at home, big ben just announced he's playing one more season... yet we want to condemn a kid who not only didn't initiate a physical response, but made a reactionary response to being physically assaulted by definition. In comment 13421209 UConn4523 said:Why are you adding labels to an open forum discussion?I am presenting questions and inspiring open ended dialogue, I am not defending or prosecuting either people involved in that incident.I am questioning the reasoning behind why it all transpired and at what injunction this could have been avoided. like I stated earlier is the fact that he walked in behind them and had a verbal altercation with the friend the problem or is it that she shoved him and slapped him the problem which one of these are more at risk for the volatile response.I also stated that if he has a history of hitting women, not a history of violence, cause we all have histories of violence, raising our voice, school fights etc.... they are all one and the same, the deviation is where it becomes socially abnormal i.e. gun or weapon violence, rape, woman beating.brock turner is comfortable at home, big ben just announced he's playing one more season... yet we want to condemn a kid who not only didn't initiate a physical response, but made a reactionary response to being physically assaulted by definition.

better yet it falls under battery Sasuke : 6:50 am : link A battery is any:



Willful and unlawful use of force or violence upon the person of another; or

Actual, intentional and unlawful touching or striking of another person against the will of the other; or

Unlawfully and intentionally causing bodily harm to an individual.

He has a right to self defense. FStubbs : 6:55 am : link The fact that he's a black man and she's a white woman makes a lot of people decide he's an uppity monster.



We live in a country where half the voters voted for an avowed racist so it's not really any surprise.



Sounds like he's not really the greatest prospect either, so he'll end up being a 6th or 7th round pick by somebody.

Anyone remember Strahan and Kelly Naqi? FStubbs : 6:57 am : link They got into it and she abused him and pushed him around by abusing this very fact.

RE: RE: Hard having a daughter UConn4523 : 7:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421064 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





and rooting for a guy like him. I hope we don't draft him, but the only saving grace is he was 18 though. AP? Fuck him, he can rot in hell.







As a father,you should be ashamed for your daughter and how she conducted herself. The real question is,who raised her?



Try reading the thread, never once defended what that girl did. This place is nuts. In comment 13421216 TyFromQueens said:Try reading the thread, never once defended what that girl did. This place is nuts.

I'm embarrassed for all of you who are defending his.... Crispino : 7:12 am : link actions. Yours are the attitudes that perpetuate the mentality that you can hit women. There are about 10 ways

Mixon could have avoided being in this position. But he took the nuclear option. Knock her out. What if it had been a kid? You still going with "she hit me first?" defense? Holy shit people are clueless.

This thread is BBI at it's zenith Mike from Ohio : 7:22 am : link It hits all the highlights...misogyny, racism, politics, claims of superior intellect and pseudo science. All it needed was a picture of one of the posters peeing himself or herself and it would belong in the BBI hall of fame!



This thread is proof Giants fans are certainly NOT smarter than any other fanbase. This discussion could have happened in the jail cell under Veterans Stadium in Philly.

RE: I'm embarrassed for all of you who are defending his.... Sec 103 : 7:29 am : link

Quote: actions. Yours are the attitudes that perpetuate the mentality that you can hit women. There are about 10 ways

Mixon could have avoided being in this position. But he took the nuclear option. Knock her out. What if it had been a kid? You still going with "she hit me first?" defense? Holy shit people are clueless.

THIS !!!

In comment 13421246 Crispino said:THIS !!!

RE: He has a right to self defense. Ned In Atlanta : 7:35 am : link

Quote: The fact that he's a black man and she's a white woman makes a lot of people decide he's an uppity monster.



We live in a country where half the voters voted for an avowed racist so it's not really any surprise.



Sounds like he's not really the greatest prospect either, so he'll end up being a 6th or 7th round pick by somebody.





Actually Mel Kiper Jr said he might be the best back in the draft if not for the off the field stuff. And if this jackass was white I would feel the same exact way. You just don't cold cock a woman In comment 13421241 FStubbs said:Actually Mel Kiper Jr said he might be the best back in the draft if not for the off the field stuff. And if this jackass was white I would feel the same exact way. You just don't cold cock a woman

Yes, I would. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:48 am : link But I sure as hell wouldn't root for him.

RE: Klaatu : 7:53 am : link

Quote: We live in a country where half the voters voted for an avowed racist so it's not really any surprise.



Hillary Clinton is an "avowed racist?" Ha! I knew it. In comment 13421241 FStubbs said:Hillary Clinton is an "avowed racist?" Ha! I knew it.

Question for the OP joeinpa : 8:11 am : link Did you stop rooting for the Giants over any of the other character issues involving personnel that has played for the Giants.



It s football, I don t know any of theses guys. I root for the team as an escape from the real world. There are guys on the team right now that seem from afar not likable. Guys that if they wore another uniform I would hate as an athlete. But Incheer when they make a play for my team.



You are entitled to ask your question. But in my opinion it s a rather silly question.

I'd still be a fan annexOPR : 8:33 am : link and I'd still feel that just because you're a woman doesn't give you the right to assault a male because you get to hide behind the fact they can't fight back



[In no way am I advocating violence against women, or anyone, at anytime]

I just find it interesting Sasuke : 8:42 am : link That with everything thats is going on in America or the world... where a kid rapes a girl and the judge said it would damage his career, and his father said 'the crime doesn't fit the bill for 20 minutes of action' I think thats verbatim.



Or in the football aspect a QB rapes a girl in a public bathroom and nothing else remotely as sinister towards that player comes out of it, its to the point where meme's are replaced as a laughing stock for a egregious offense.



yet all this is fine, but we want to crucify someone for something that happened in the moment and then call it that person's norm. it was cited that he had prior aggressions to women, but even in that same article it was cited it was debunked as suspect, due to people trying to get back at this kid.



I am not! for the last time condoning woman beating at all and I believe based on the video and both stories that this was an isolated incident, I could be wrong, but his history does show that woman beating trend.



I also stated that I am equal and not above or below anyone, so if that point of superior intellect was referred to me, its goes to show that no one is reading and interpreting objectively. at this point its emotional diatribes to probably include myself.

RE: I'd still be a fan Sasuke : 8:47 am : link

Quote: and I'd still feel that just because you're a woman doesn't give you the right to assault a male because you get to hide behind the fact they can't fight back



[In no way am I advocating violence against women, or anyone, at anytime]



Narrow minded people will call you a woman beater or supporter of it, because they cannot separate that while you hate the act of a man beating on a woman, you are still morally inclined to believe that a woman should know not to hit a man for any reason for fear of retaliation or at the basic human instinct self preservation. In comment 13421279 annexOPR said:Narrow minded people will call you a woman beater or supporter of it, because they cannot separate that while you hate the act of a man beating on a woman, you are still morally inclined to believe that a woman should know not to hit a man for any reason for fear of retaliation or at the basic human instinct self preservation.

if you make the ridiculous decision to assault someone annexOPR : 8:49 am : link be prepared for them to defend themselves. Boo hoo he's physically stronger? Think about that before you hit him.



Here's a thought, act like an adult and don't resort to violence - man or woman.

and if he's wearing a giants jersey annexOPR : 8:51 am : link and scores a TD, yeah I'm gonna cheer. I might even be wearing my LT jersey while I'm doing so.

My God, you two are as clueless as anyone on any thread I've.... Crispino : 9:05 am : link seen on BBI. You don't have an unqualified right to use whatever force you want in response aggression. That girl was no threat to Mixon. He could have put her in a bear hug, or simply stiff armed her to keep her at arm's length. Or he could have walked out and called a cop. But instead, he threw a punch that literally broke her face. Could have killed her. She wasn't armed, or posing any real threat to him. It would be like one of us being pushed by a 10 year old kid in terms of a threat. We are bigger and stronger and therefore, temper our response. If you don't get that, try knocking out the next 12 year old who pushes you and calls you a name and see where it gets you. Get a clue.

or annexOPR : 9:18 am : link maybe the poor little victim and her broken face shouldn't have thrown out shoves/racial slurs in the first place?



thankfully I've never encountered a similar situation, or these scary 12 year olds roaming your neighborhood.



RE: My God, you two are as clueless as anyone on any thread I've.... Sasuke : 9:20 am : link

Quote: seen on BBI. You don't have an unqualified right to use whatever force you want in response aggression. That girl was no threat to Mixon. He could have put her in a bear hug, or simply stiff armed her to keep her at arm's length. Or he could have walked out and called a cop. But instead, he threw a punch that literally broke her face. Could have killed her. She wasn't armed, or posing any real threat to him. It would be like one of us being pushed by a 10 year old kid in terms of a threat. We are bigger and stronger and therefore, temper our response. If you don't get that, try knocking out the next 12 year old who pushes you and calls you a name and see where it gets you. Get a clue.



bear hug, stiff arming her is still viewed as hurting a woman is it not? the question here is that his force applied was greater than hers which is true so bear hugging her could of crushed her or stiff arming her could of launched her and still cause harm... you this scenario you are presenting still fall under what you are detesting.



his only cause was to remove himself from the situation, once again you get angry at someone yelling at you, I get angry at the hitting after the yelling. what triggers you is different from what triggers me. who knows what triggered him was it the N word the shove or the slap? 2 catalyst's for a response.



whatever we talked about this ad nauseam, i'm think what you will of me as a person, this is just a message board to talk about giants for me, not here for friends. In comment 13421306 Crispino said:bear hug, stiff arming her is still viewed as hurting a woman is it not? the question here is that his force applied was greater than hers which is true so bear hugging her could of crushed her or stiff arming her could of launched her and still cause harm... you this scenario you are presenting still fall under what you are detesting.his only cause was to remove himself from the situation, once again you get angry at someone yelling at you, I get angry at the hitting after the yelling. what triggers you is different from what triggers me. who knows what triggered him was it the N word the shove or the slap? 2 catalyst's for a response.whatever we talked about this ad nauseam, i'm think what you will of me as a person, this is just a message board to talk about giants for me, not here for friends.

Can you seriously not see the difference between 732NYG : 9:23 am : link a bear hug and literally breaking someone's face?

RE: Anyone remember Strahan and Kelly Naqi? Vanzetti : 9:23 am : link

Quote: They got into it and she abused him and pushed him around by abusing this very fact.



Tiger Woods wife hit him with a golf club and he was so dazed he crashed into a tree next to his driveway. If a man had come at him with the club, I fairly sure he would have taken appropriate counter measures. But it was a woman so he just ran. Now I don't blame her for being angry but she was guilty of assault and should have gone to jail. But because she was the wife , she didn't. Imagine if the situation were reversed and Tiger had hit his beautiful blonde wife with s golf club. In comment 13421242 FStubbs said:Tiger Woods wife hit him with a golf club and he was so dazed he crashed into a tree next to his driveway. If a man had come at him with the club, I fairly sure he would have taken appropriate counter measures. But it was a woman so he just ran. Now I don't blame her for being angry but she was guilty of assault and should have gone to jail. But because she was the wife , she didn't. Imagine if the situation were reversed and Tiger had hit his beautiful blonde wife with s golf club.

Anyways, annexOPR : 9:23 am : link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1PkiOroeZE



he's good at football, which is all I care about on Sunday - when I'm cheering for complete strangers who happen to be wearing the uniform I like and don't pretend it has anything to do with my own personal sense of "morality". get over yourself.



here's another crazy thought for woman and/or smaller men - don't initiate a fight in the first place. and another - don't initiate it with someone who could physically break you should you push them far enough.





Wow. Crispino : 9:36 am : link Just continuing to embarrass yourselves. I'm done with you. Too dumb to bother with anymore. Please don't ever become parents.

Maybe I'm a jaded cynic BUT Jint Fan in Buc Land : 10:02 am : link these guys basically make a highly physical highly emotional game their life at a young age. If you think every guy on the current roster, dropped into that situation, at age 18, would walk away from being spit on, slurred, and HIT... you're being incredibly naive. I'm not saying they all would do what he did but if you don't think there are guys with a clean record on this team that wouldn't do the exact same thing (or some physical response) at 18 then I think you're very wrong.



If this is a repeat problem or he was unrepentant then fuck him. If not then I believe you also have to shit on a certain % of the current roster and you're blacklisting him because of chance.



We'd all love these guys to be full of emotional balance, intelligence, and humility that study, practice, and play card games before turning in at 9pm but that's not the world we live in. Some are flaming assholes that deserve to be blacklisted some are just targets not prepared for situations we'd never be in.



Maybe I'm just a contrarian.

Can't believe there are some here Ryan in Albany : 10:08 am : link who defend this dirtbag. Men don't hit women. Ever. Period. Who the hell brought some of you up?

What many people UConn4523 : 10:09 am : link are conveniently ignoring is that he and his friends instigated it in the first place. This girl, who was wrong for what she did, didn't just casually walk up to him and do it. Him or his friends were first to start with profanities and derogatory comments. Had Mixon and his friends left them alone once they were declined instead of following them into the restaurant and imposing themselves as threats, none of this would have happened in the first place.

RE: Maybe I'm a jaded cynic BUT chuckydee9 : 10:14 am : link

Quote: these guys basically make a highly physical highly emotional game their life at a young age. If you think every guy on the current roster, dropped into that situation, at age 18, would walk away from being spit on, slurred, and HIT... you're being incredibly naive. I'm not saying they all would do what he did but if you don't think there are guys with a clean record on this team that wouldn't do the exact same thing (or some physical response) at 18 then I think you're very wrong.



If this is a repeat problem or he was unrepentant then fuck him. If not then I believe you also have to shit on a certain % of the current roster and you're blacklisting him because of chance.



We'd all love these guys to be full of emotional balance, intelligence, and humility that study, practice, and play card games before turning in at 9pm but that's not the world we live in. Some are flaming assholes that deserve to be blacklisted some are just targets not prepared for situations we'd never be in.



Maybe I'm just a contrarian.



He wasn't hit.. if you run in to someone's personal space and they push you back.. it doesn't give you permission to spit on them..then when the girl retaliated with the gentle slap (it did no harm to him) he decked her.. Mixon was a 18 year old kid when it happened and I am more prone to forgive him then any adult that claims she hit him or put his hands on him.. What the hell do some of you guys expect when you chase someone down and invade their personal space.. for them to walk away? because she was away from him.. he rushed into their space and started instigating the fight. In comment 13421345 Jint Fan in Buc Land said:He wasn't hit.. if you run in to someone's personal space and they push you back.. it doesn't give you permission to spit on them..then when the girl retaliated with the gentle slap (it did no harm to him) he decked her.. Mixon was a 18 year old kid when it happened and I am more prone to forgive him then any adult that claims she hit him or put his hands on him.. What the hell do some of you guys expect when you chase someone down and invade their personal space.. for them to walk away? because she was away from him.. he rushed into their space and started instigating the fight.

RE: RE: Anyone remember Strahan and Kelly Naqi? chuckydee9 : 10:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421242 FStubbs said:





Quote:





They got into it and she abused him and pushed him around by abusing this very fact.







Tiger Woods wife hit him with a golf club and he was so dazed he crashed into a tree next to his driveway. If a man had come at him with the club, I fairly sure he would have taken appropriate counter measures. But it was a woman so he just ran. Now I don't blame her for being angry but she was guilty of assault and should have gone to jail. But because she was the wife , she didn't. Imagine if the situation were reversed and Tiger had hit his beautiful blonde wife with s golf club.



Are you telling us there is a double standard? well thats news to everyone here.. there are many more double standards that favor the men through out society.. Frankly as a man I don't care to make this standard equal .. If he wasn't such a piece of shit, I may feel differently but he was a piece of shit.. and 9/10 times the guys getting hit deserved to get hit.. In comment 13421320 Vanzetti said:Are you telling us there is a double standard? well thats news to everyone here.. there are many more double standards that favor the men through out society.. Frankly as a man I don't care to make this standard equal .. If he wasn't such a piece of shit, I may feel differently but he was a piece of shit.. and 9/10 times the guys getting hit deserved to get hit..

I would be ok with Mixon on the Giants SirYesSir : 10:55 am : link he did something very wrong, I'm neither ignoring it, excusing it, or defending it. Actions have consequences, and he did face the music in this instance. We can all have our own opinions on whether the punishments were severe enough, but that wasn't our decision (or Mixon's decision) to make. He was did whet he wss told to and faced those consequences.



Would I want him dating my sister or daughter? Hell no. But I'm not sure this act, as bad as it was, deserves to blackball him from his career path.



He has no room for error going forward, and I hope the world all no realizes the Pac Man Jones program of 10 chances is not appropriate. But he seems to have stayed out of trouble and said the right things since the incident. Does that make him a good guy? Maybe. Probably not. But there are tons of bad guys who've done bad things in the league, and it seems hypocritical to single out a few to make an example of.



I don't know, it's tough arguing for him in a debate like this, but I think the court of public opinion should allow the legal system to handle the punishments for the most part. He could help things moving forward by giving money to the appropriate charities, starting foundations, or publically advocating such things, and maybe he will.

I love the irony of Sasuke touting his Mike from Ohio : 11:01 am : link reasoned, educated view of psychology, but then providing a diagnoses of two people's personalities based on about 5 seconds of soundless video.



I'm sure many of his educated colleagues would agree that that footage tells you all you need to know about both people's psychological make up.





RE: I love the irony of Sasuke touting his Sasuke : 11:14 am : link

Quote: reasoned, educated view of psychology, but then providing a diagnoses of two people's personalities based on about 5 seconds of soundless video.



I'm sure many of his educated colleagues would agree that that footage tells you all you need to know about both people's psychological make up.





Show me where I diagnosed anyone? I am not a psychologist to diagnose anyone's behavioral make up.



Its clear that people are omitting instances of the video to strengthen their own narrative and all this while I have stuck to cause and effect of actions, but continue with the misinterpretation of documented posts. In comment 13421368 Mike from Ohio said:Show me where I diagnosed anyone? I am not a psychologist to diagnose anyone's behavioral make up.Its clear that people are omitting instances of the video to strengthen their own narrative and all this while I have stuck to cause and effect of actions, but continue with the misinterpretation of documented posts.

RE: RE: I love the irony of Sasuke touting his Watson : 11:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421368 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





reasoned, educated view of psychology, but then providing a diagnoses of two people's personalities based on about 5 seconds of soundless video.



I'm sure many of his educated colleagues would agree that that footage tells you all you need to know about both people's psychological make up.









Show me where I diagnosed anyone? I am not a psychologist to diagnose anyone's behavioral make up.



Its clear that people are omitting instances of the video to strengthen their own narrative and all this while I have stuck to cause and effect of actions, but continue with the misinterpretation of documented posts.



Except you're the one ignoring what transpired earlier outside the restaurant. Who's being selective? In comment 13421377 Sasuke said:Except you're the one ignoring what transpired earlier outside the restaurant. Who's being selective?

RE: I love the irony of Sasuke touting his therealmf : 11:27 am : link

Quote: reasoned, educated view of psychology, but then providing a diagnoses of two people's personalities based on about 5 seconds of soundless video.



I'm sure many of his educated colleagues would agree that that footage tells you all you need to know about both people's psychological make up.





True. Plus his 1:11 am quote where he admits to berating a female meter maid for giving him a ticket makes me think he has real issues regarding women. 'Cursing out' some one that is just doing their job is immature and gutless. Must have made him feel real manly.



In comment

Quote:



where is the history of beating women?

i've cursed out a meter maid before for giving me a ticket while my wife was sitting in the passenger seat and could of easily moved the car if need be. In comment 13421368 Mike from Ohio said:True. Plus his 1:11 am quote where he admits to berating a female meter maid for giving him a ticket makes me think he has real issues regarding women. 'Cursing out' some one that is just doing their job is immature and gutless. Must have made him feel real manly.In comment 13421207 Sasuke said:

... annexOPR : 11:38 am : link what's his 3-cone? wasn't impressed with his change of direction in that security video

RE: RE: I love the irony of Sasuke touting his Sasuke : 11:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421368 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





reasoned, educated view of psychology, but then providing a diagnoses of two people's personalities based on about 5 seconds of soundless video.



I'm sure many of his educated colleagues would agree that that footage tells you all you need to know about both people's psychological make up.









True. Plus his 1:11 am quote where he admits to berating a female meter maid for giving him a ticket makes me think he has real issues regarding women. 'Cursing out' some one that is just doing their job is immature and gutless. Must have made him feel real manly.



In comment 13421207 Sasuke said:





Quote:









where is the history of beating women?

i've cursed out a meter maid before for giving me a ticket while my wife was sitting in the passenger seat and could of easily moved the car if need be.







The meter maid was male.... In comment 13421384 therealmf said:The meter maid was male....

RE: RE: I love the irony of Sasuke touting his Sasuke : 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421368 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





reasoned, educated view of psychology, but then providing a diagnoses of two people's personalities based on about 5 seconds of soundless video.



I'm sure many of his educated colleagues would agree that that footage tells you all you need to know about both people's psychological make up.









True. Plus his 1:11 am quote where he admits to berating a female meter maid for giving him a ticket makes me think he has real issues regarding women. 'Cursing out' some one that is just doing their job is immature and gutless. Must have made him feel real manly.



In comment 13421207 Sasuke said:





Quote:









where is the history of beating women?

i've cursed out a meter maid before for giving me a ticket while my wife was sitting in the passenger seat and could of easily moved the car if need be.





Also, meter maid in New York work on quotas, my wife was in the car it could of been easily a "ma'am can you move the car." instead a 60 dollar ticket, who wouldn't be mad especially when you are trying to explain the circumstances and they ignore you altogether.



People who are so easy to condemn others who are also not afraid to admit their flaws or mistakes or lapse of judgment moments are the ones who have a lot to hide. In comment 13421384 therealmf said:Also, meter maid in New York work on quotas, my wife was in the car it could of been easily a "ma'am can you move the car." instead a 60 dollar ticket, who wouldn't be mad especially when you are trying to explain the circumstances and they ignore you altogether.People who are so easy to condemn others who are also not afraid to admit their flaws or mistakes or lapse of judgment moments are the ones who have a lot to hide.

RE: RE: RE: I love the irony of Sasuke touting his Sasuke : 11:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421377 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421368 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





reasoned, educated view of psychology, but then providing a diagnoses of two people's personalities based on about 5 seconds of soundless video.



I'm sure many of his educated colleagues would agree that that footage tells you all you need to know about both people's psychological make up.









Show me where I diagnosed anyone? I am not a psychologist to diagnose anyone's behavioral make up.



Its clear that people are omitting instances of the video to strengthen their own narrative and all this while I have stuck to cause and effect of actions, but continue with the misinterpretation of documented posts.







Except you're the one ignoring what transpired earlier outside the restaurant. Who's being selective?



Read above, i stated initially i can only speak on what i observe on tape. anything outside of that is dismissible cause its hear say and two separate accounts. what cannot be denied is whats on video.



you want to go to court with she said, he said? In comment 13421381 Watson said:Read above, i stated initially i can only speak on what i observe on tape. anything outside of that is dismissible cause its hear say and two separate accounts. what cannot be denied is whats on video.you want to go to court with she said, he said?

This would have been avoided fivehead : 11:54 am : link if we would teach our daughters that it's not okay to hit men.

RE: RE: RE: I love the irony of Sasuke touting his therealmf : 12:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421384 therealmf said:





Quote:





In comment 13421368 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





reasoned, educated view of psychology, but then providing a diagnoses of two people's personalities based on about 5 seconds of soundless video.



I'm sure many of his educated colleagues would agree that that footage tells you all you need to know about both people's psychological make up.









True. Plus his 1:11 am quote where he admits to berating a female meter maid for giving him a ticket makes me think he has real issues regarding women. 'Cursing out' some one that is just doing their job is immature and gutless. Must have made him feel real manly.



In comment 13421207 Sasuke said:





Quote:









where is the history of beating women?

i've cursed out a meter maid before for giving me a ticket while my wife was sitting in the passenger seat and could of easily moved the car if need be.











The meter maid was male....



Then congratulations!!! You should still be acknowledged as a man that berates people that can't defend themselves. Much like how a 110 pound female can do against a trained athlete.



You still must have felt so manly. More so since it was a male.





Plus you were parked in a metered space with the time expired. You deserve a ticket. Don't blame the meter person. You should accept the fact you erred in not feeding the meter. That is like blaming a cop for a speeding ticket because he should have first asked you to slow down.







In comment 13421387 Sasuke said:Then congratulations!!! You should still be acknowledged as a man that berates people that can't defend themselves. Much like how a 110 pound female can do against a trained athlete.You still must have felt so manly. More so since it was a male.Plus you were parked in a metered space with the time expired. You deserve a ticket. Don't blame the meter person. You should accept the fact you erred in not feeding the meter. That is like blaming a cop for a speeding ticket because he should have first asked you to slow down.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I love the irony of Sasuke touting his Sasuke : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421387 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421384 therealmf said:





Quote:





In comment 13421368 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





reasoned, educated view of psychology, but then providing a diagnoses of two people's personalities based on about 5 seconds of soundless video.



I'm sure many of his educated colleagues would agree that that footage tells you all you need to know about both people's psychological make up.









True. Plus his 1:11 am quote where he admits to berating a female meter maid for giving him a ticket makes me think he has real issues regarding women. 'Cursing out' some one that is just doing their job is immature and gutless. Must have made him feel real manly.



In comment 13421207 Sasuke said:





Quote:









where is the history of beating women?

i've cursed out a meter maid before for giving me a ticket while my wife was sitting in the passenger seat and could of easily moved the car if need be.











The meter maid was male....







Then congratulations!!! You should still be acknowledged as a man that berates people that can't defend themselves. Much like how a 110 pound female can do against a trained athlete.



You still must have felt so manly. More so since it was a male.





Plus you were parked in a metered space with the time expired. You deserve a ticket. Don't blame the meter person. You should accept the fact you erred in not feeding the meter. That is like blaming a cop for a speeding ticket because he should have first asked you to slow down.









Your life must be immaculate that you never got angry, ot never lashed out or never acted out of your normal parameters.



whats your secret pilates? herbal green tea? maybe you should be teaching humanity how to be more like you. i'm interested to learn In comment 13421398 therealmf said:Your life must be immaculate that you never got angry, ot never lashed out or never acted out of your normal parameters.whats your secret pilates? herbal green tea? maybe you should be teaching humanity how to be more like you. i'm interested to learn

RE: RE: RE: RE: I love the irony of Sasuke touting his Sasuke : 12:21 pm : link

Quote:

You still must have felt so manly. More so since it was a male.









I would also say to you does it make you feel manly to berate a stranger online for different perspectives? if so I would ask who who's more immature/gutless in your own words? In comment 13421398 therealmf said:I would also say to you does it make you feel manly to berate a stranger online for different perspectives? if so I would ask who who's more immature/gutless in your own words?

I get angry UConn4523 : 12:23 pm : link and I've never uppercutted a man or a woman. The hole you are digging is very impressive.

Can we get this deleted? ThatLimerickGuy : 12:24 pm : link You can't have posts with the N Word thrown around like candy left up here.

RE: He has a right to self defense. Section331 : 12:27 pm : link

Quote: The fact that he's a black man and she's a white woman makes a lot of people decide he's an uppity monster.



We live in a country where half the voters voted for an avowed racist so it's not really any surprise.



Sounds like he's not really the greatest prospect either, so he'll end up being a 6th or 7th round pick by somebody.



Give me a fucking break. You're going to bring race into this? Watch the video, the entire video, not just the one showing the woman going after him. When you do, if you have the stones to do it and be proven wrong, you will see that his story doesn't hold up. He says that the man she was with called him the n-word, so he called the man a little faggot. But in the video, the woman and her friend are looking at something on the table, and he walks up to them and appears to say something. MIT is then that she turns and says something to him and tries to hit him. So what did he say to them that got her so upset? He was being a douche and walked up behind them and called the guy a faggot (something both sides have acknowledged, although he claims he was called the n-word first). She was sticking up for her friend, and he decked. He is an asshole.



Sure, he has a right to make a living, and unlike others here, i think if an NFL team decides he's worth the risk, than he should be allowed to play. I just sincerely hope it is not on the Giants. I will not watch a game until he is gone. In comment 13421241 FStubbs said:Give me a fucking break. You're going to bring race into this? Watch the video, the entire video, not just the one showing the woman going after him. When you do, if you have the stones to do it and be proven wrong, you will see that his story doesn't hold up. He says that the man she was with called him the n-word, so he called the man a little faggot. But in the video, the woman and her friend are looking at something on the table, and he walks up to them and appears to say something. MIT is then that she turns and says something to him and tries to hit him. So what did he say to them that got her so upset? He was being a douche and walked up behind them and called the guy a faggot (something both sides have acknowledged, although he claims he was called the n-word first). She was sticking up for her friend, and he decked. He is an asshole.Sure, he has a right to make a living, and unlike others here, i think if an NFL team decides he's worth the risk, than he should be allowed to play. I just sincerely hope it is not on the Giants. I will not watch a game until he is gone.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I love the irony of Sasuke touting his therealmf : 12:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421398 therealmf said:





Quote:







You still must have felt so manly. More so since it was a male.













I would also say to you does it make you feel manly to berate a stranger online for different perspectives? if so I would ask who who's more immature/gutless in your own words?



I'm OK. If I was posting as you have I would expect the same.



But since you are so brave,could you answer a question with either a yes, no or you don't know?



In your view were Mixion's actions justified? In comment 13421409 Sasuke said:I'm OK. If I was posting as you have I would expect the same.But since you are so brave,could you answer a question with either a yes, no or you don't know?In your view were Mixion's actions justified?

There is a lot of projection shelovesnycsports : 12:36 pm : link And low self esteem on this thread. I am afraid some of you will never heal.

RE: I get angry Sasuke : 12:56 pm : link

Quote: and I've never uppercutted a man or a woman. The hole you are digging is very impressive.





Please explain this hole im digging or better yet explain my stance or premise of this debate and in one short re-quote i can dismantle your entire interpretation.



Once again and for the last time....anger and triggers to anger are systemic, more so based on environmental, emotional, psychological factors growing up.



If you have been bullied all your life (I am not saying mixon or the girl was bullied this is a parallel separate of the debate to create a reference) "i feel like i really shouldn't have to do that, but history shows in this post i have too." I digress... If you have been bullied all your young life and called a name repeated lets say 'dirtbag.' this is an environmental, emotional and psychological trigger because of how you react and adapt to it throughout life, enough so that lets say 15 years later if some random stranger called you a 'dirtbag' it would trigger a response, flight or fight from the SNS.



My boiling point, your boiling point, Mixon or that girls boiling point are extremely different in what triggers a response. regardless of the fact at the end of the day we are discussing the physical nature of this incident, she should of never put her hands on him and he shouldn't of hit her, but! it is unfair to measure someones reaction to a situation to what yours would be for two factors.



1. you were probably never in that situation to begin with to know truly how you would respond (this is clause A)



if clause A is invalid and you have been in the situation



2. your boiling point is different from others, which negates completely this judgmental perspective you claim to have. In comment 13421411 UConn4523 said:Please explain this hole im digging or better yet explain my stance or premise of this debate and in one short re-quote i can dismantle your entire interpretation.Once again and for the last time....anger and triggers to anger are systemic, more so based on environmental, emotional, psychological factors growing up.If you have been bullied all your life (I am not saying mixon or the girl was bullied this is a parallel separate of the debate to create a reference) "i feel like i really shouldn't have to do that, but history shows in this post i have too." I digress... If you have been bullied all your young life and called a name repeated lets say 'dirtbag.' this is an environmental, emotional and psychological trigger because of how you react and adapt to it throughout life, enough so that lets say 15 years later if some random stranger called you a 'dirtbag' it would trigger a response, flight or fight from the SNS.My boiling point, your boiling point, Mixon or that girls boiling point are extremely different in what triggers a response. regardless of the fact at the end of the day we are discussing the physical nature of this incident, she should of never put her hands on him and he shouldn't of hit her, but! it is unfair to measure someones reaction to a situation to what yours would be for two factors.1. you were probably never in that situation to begin with to know truly how you would respond (this is clause A)if clause A is invalid and you have been in the situation2. your boiling point is different from others, which negates completely this judgmental perspective you claim to have.

RE: RE: I get angry therealmf : 1:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421411 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





and I've never uppercutted a man or a woman. The hole you are digging is very impressive.









Please explain this hole im digging or better yet explain my stance or premise of this debate and in one short re-quote i can dismantle your entire interpretation.



Once again and for the last time....anger and triggers to anger are systemic, more so based on environmental, emotional, psychological factors growing up.



If you have been bullied all your life (I am not saying mixon or the girl was bullied this is a parallel separate of the debate to create a reference) "i feel like i really shouldn't have to do that, but history shows in this post i have too." I digress... If you have been bullied all your young life and called a name repeated lets say 'dirtbag.' this is an environmental, emotional and psychological trigger because of how you react and adapt to it throughout life, enough so that lets say 15 years later if some random stranger called you a 'dirtbag' it would trigger a response, flight or fight from the SNS.



My boiling point, your boiling point, Mixon or that girls boiling point are extremely different in what triggers a response. regardless of the fact at the end of the day we are discussing the physical nature of this incident, she should of never put her hands on him and he shouldn't of hit her, but! it is unfair to measure someones reaction to a situation to what yours would be for two factors.



1. you were probably never in that situation to begin with to know truly how you would respond (this is clause A)



if clause A is invalid and you have been in the situation



2. your boiling point is different from others, which negates completely this judgmental perspective you claim to have.



Just because someones 'boiling point' is lower than most does not justify violent reactions.



Do you believe, based on what you know, that Mixon was justified in his actions?

In comment 13421434 Sasuke said:Just because someones 'boiling point' is lower than most does not justify violent reactions.Do you believe, based on what you know, that Mixon was justified in his actions?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I love the irony of Sasuke touting his Sasuke : 1:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421409 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421398 therealmf said:





Quote:







You still must have felt so manly. More so since it was a male.













I would also say to you does it make you feel manly to berate a stranger online for different perspectives? if so I would ask who who's more immature/gutless in your own words?







I'm OK. If I was posting as you have I would expect the same.



But since you are so brave,could you answer a question with either a yes, no or you don't know?



In your view were Mixion's actions justified?



good question. I do not have enough evidence of what actually transpired that night, what was said or not said, who initiated what outside etc...



I will answer it this way, blatantly hitting a woman for no reason other than to just establish your dominance or manliness or lack thereof is wrong. period!



reacting to being hit, or reacting to something thats a trigger for that person that might not apply to you or I, is a reactionary human response.



I talked about what sets people off and i stick by this because i will not play the game of if i were in his shoes i would do this.. I told myself i would never join the military once and here i am.



situations mixed with emotions especially one as volatile as anger always produce nonlinear results.



I am afraid the best answer I can give to your question is i don't know cause i am not mixon. In comment 13421417 therealmf said:good question. I do not have enough evidence of what actually transpired that night, what was said or not said, who initiated what outside etc...I will answer it this way, blatantly hitting a woman for no reason other than to just establish your dominance or manliness or lack thereof is wrong. period!reacting to being hit, or reacting to something thats a trigger for that person that might not apply to you or I, is a reactionary human response.I talked about what sets people off and i stick by this because i will not play the game of if i were in his shoes i would do this.. I told myself i would never join the military once and here i am.situations mixed with emotions especially one as volatile as anger always produce nonlinear results.I am afraid the best answer I can give to your question is i don't know cause i am not mixon.

RE: RE: RE: I get angry Sasuke : 1:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421434 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421411 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





and I've never uppercutted a man or a woman. The hole you are digging is very impressive.









Please explain this hole im digging or better yet explain my stance or premise of this debate and in one short re-quote i can dismantle your entire interpretation.



Once again and for the last time....anger and triggers to anger are systemic, more so based on environmental, emotional, psychological factors growing up.



If you have been bullied all your life (I am not saying mixon or the girl was bullied this is a parallel separate of the debate to create a reference) "i feel like i really shouldn't have to do that, but history shows in this post i have too." I digress... If you have been bullied all your young life and called a name repeated lets say 'dirtbag.' this is an environmental, emotional and psychological trigger because of how you react and adapt to it throughout life, enough so that lets say 15 years later if some random stranger called you a 'dirtbag' it would trigger a response, flight or fight from the SNS.



My boiling point, your boiling point, Mixon or that girls boiling point are extremely different in what triggers a response. regardless of the fact at the end of the day we are discussing the physical nature of this incident, she should of never put her hands on him and he shouldn't of hit her, but! it is unfair to measure someones reaction to a situation to what yours would be for two factors.



1. you were probably never in that situation to begin with to know truly how you would respond (this is clause A)



if clause A is invalid and you have been in the situation



2. your boiling point is different from others, which negates completely this judgmental perspective you claim to have.







Just because someones 'boiling point' is lower than most does not justify violent reactions.



Do you believe, based on what you know, that Mixon was justified in his actions?



When Eli throws an interception or when odell drops a ball whats your reaction? In comment 13421439 therealmf said:When Eli throws an interception or when odell drops a ball whats your reaction?

I don't give two shits what Mixon's "boiling point" UConn4523 : 1:05 pm : link is. You are giving reason to justify his actions, it's ridiculous. I have no interest in your breakdown of his mental state either. You've never met him, nor treated him, so your stance on his psyche is irrelevant.



Most of all you are ignoring that Mixon was he aggressor. He imposed himself on a girl who declined him and tried moving on. He followed, she reacted, he reacted in an epically worse fashion.

RE: I don't give two shits what Mixon's Sasuke : 1:11 pm : link

Quote: is. You are giving reason to justify his actions, it's ridiculous. I have no interest in your breakdown of his mental state either. You've never met him, nor treated him, so your stance on his psyche is irrelevant.



Most of all you are ignoring that Mixon was he aggressor. He imposed himself on a girl who declined him and tried moving on. He followed, she reacted, he reacted in an epically worse fashion.



the video shows he was talking to the guy and was in the process of walking away before the girl intervened, is there a part of the video I am missing?



and the fact that you don'r care about people boiling points and how that plays a factor in the reactions after causation shows that you already painted the narrative in your mind and are incapable of rationally discussing this.



Nor did i offer a diagnosis or a break down of his mental state cause I don't know him or his upbringing. This is truly not a conversation for a message board, because people are comprehensively misinterpreting these posts. In comment 13421443 UConn4523 said:the video shows he was talking to the guy and was in the process of walking away before the girl intervened, is there a part of the video I am missing?and the fact that you don'r care about people boiling points and how that plays a factor in the reactions after causation shows that you already painted the narrative in your mind and are incapable of rationally discussing this.Nor did i offer a diagnosis or a break down of his mental state cause I don't know him or his upbringing. This is truly not a conversation for a message board, because people are comprehensively misinterpreting these posts.

RE: RE: I don't give two shits what Mixon's Sasuke : 1:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421443 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





is. You are giving reason to justify his actions, it's ridiculous. I have no interest in your breakdown of his mental state either. You've never met him, nor treated him, so your stance on his psyche is irrelevant.



Most of all you are ignoring that Mixon was he aggressor. He imposed himself on a girl who declined him and tried moving on. He followed, she reacted, he reacted in an epically worse fashion.







the video shows he was talking to the guy and was in the process of walking away before the girl intervened, is there a part of the video I am missing?



and the fact that you don'r care about people boiling points and how that plays a factor in the reactions after causation shows that you already painted the narrative in your mind and are incapable of rationally discussing this.



Nor did i offer a diagnosis or a break down of his mental state cause I don't know him or his upbringing. This is truly not a conversation for a message board, because people are comprehensively misinterpreting these posts.



video also shows that she said something to pull his attention from walking away, she pushed him then the reacted but didn't commit then she slapped him then he committed to the reaction by hitting her.



Is it documented that he broke her face i didn't see any reports on that. In comment 13421446 Sasuke said:video also shows that she said something to pull his attention from walking away, she pushed him then the reacted but didn't commit then she slapped him then he committed to the reaction by hitting her.Is it documented that he broke her face i didn't see any reports on that.

RE: RE: I don't give two shits what Mixon's therealmf : 1:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421443 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





is. You are giving reason to justify his actions, it's ridiculous. I have no interest in your breakdown of his mental state either. You've never met him, nor treated him, so your stance on his psyche is irrelevant.



Most of all you are ignoring that Mixon was he aggressor. He imposed himself on a girl who declined him and tried moving on. He followed, she reacted, he reacted in an epically worse fashion.







the video shows he was talking to the guy and was in the process of walking away before the girl intervened, is there a part of the video I am missing?



and the fact that you don'r care about people boiling points and how that plays a factor in the reactions after causation shows that you already painted the narrative in your mind and are incapable of rationally discussing this.



Nor did i offer a diagnosis or a break down of his mental state cause I don't know him or his upbringing. This is truly not a conversation for a message board, because people are comprehensively misinterpreting these posts.



Should a lower boiling point justify a violent reaction? If not, it should not be a large part of the conversation of justification. It is an explanation s to why it happened not a justification. In comment 13421446 Sasuke said:Should a lower boiling point justify a violent reaction? If not, it should not be a large part of the conversation of justification. It is an explanation s to why it happened not a justification.

perfect example Sasuke : 1:19 pm : link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNrWuZV3jjw



violence is violence whether its man on woman or woman on man. I seen someone on here say that if a woman is hitting a man 9/10 times he deserved to get hit.



thats the societal double standard that makes perspectives narrow-minded. violence is violence whether its man on woman or woman on man. I seen someone on here say that if a woman is hitting a man 9/10 times he deserved to get hit.thats the societal double standard that makes perspectives narrow-minded.

No UConn4523 : 1:19 pm : link im not interested in you pretending to know what makes this guy tick or you analysis of his mental state based on never netting the guy let alone assessing him medically. You have no idea and even if you did, it isn't a reason to react that way.



Not really sure what your goal is so I'm just going to bow out now.

RE: RE: RE: I don't give two shits what Mixon's Sasuke : 1:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421446 Sasuke said:





Quote:





In comment 13421443 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





is. You are giving reason to justify his actions, it's ridiculous. I have no interest in your breakdown of his mental state either. You've never met him, nor treated him, so your stance on his psyche is irrelevant.



Most of all you are ignoring that Mixon was he aggressor. He imposed himself on a girl who declined him and tried moving on. He followed, she reacted, he reacted in an epically worse fashion.







the video shows he was talking to the guy and was in the process of walking away before the girl intervened, is there a part of the video I am missing?



and the fact that you don'r care about people boiling points and how that plays a factor in the reactions after causation shows that you already painted the narrative in your mind and are incapable of rationally discussing this.



Nor did i offer a diagnosis or a break down of his mental state cause I don't know him or his upbringing. This is truly not a conversation for a message board, because people are comprehensively misinterpreting these posts.







Should a lower boiling point justify a violent reaction? If not, it should not be a large part of the conversation of justification. It is an explanation s to why it happened not a justification.



Once again angers creates a these volatile reactions. which is why i talked about environmental, emotional, psychological factors and how they apply.



So if we are going to sit here and say his reaction to her hitting him was unjustified

we also have to say that her reaction to him calling her friend a 'F' unjustified and that the result of all these unjustified actions led to violence.



now! where did the situation become physically violent? In comment 13421449 therealmf said:Once again angers creates a these volatile reactions. which is why i talked about environmental, emotional, psychological factors and how they apply.So if we are going to sit here and say his reaction to her hitting him was unjustifiedwe also have to say that her reaction to him calling her friend a 'F' unjustified and that the result of all these unjustified actions led to violence.now! where did the situation become physically violent?

RE: No Sasuke : 1:23 pm : link

Quote: im not interested in you pretending to know what makes this guy tick or you analysis of his mental state based on never netting the guy let alone assessing him medically. You have no idea and even if you did, it isn't a reason to react that way.



Not really sure what your goal is so I'm just going to bow out now.



please do as you are regurgitating a stance i already stated was not the case and you are circling yourself in your own tirade. In comment 13421451 UConn4523 said:please do as you are regurgitating a stance i already stated was not the case and you are circling yourself in your own tirade.

RE: perfect example therealmf : 1:25 pm : link

Quote: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNrWuZV3jjw



violence is violence whether its man on woman or woman on man. I seen someone on here say that if a woman is hitting a man 9/10 times he deserved to get hit.



thats the societal double standard that makes perspectives narrow-minded.



I agree. It is a societal double standard that a woman hitting a man is regarded as less violent than a man hitting a woman.



But, with what you know, was Mixon justified in hitting the woman? I understand you don't know everything and I'm not using your answer in a court. I'm just asking your opinion. Was he justified? In comment 13421450 Sasuke said:I agree. It is a societal double standard that a woman hitting a man is regarded as less violent than a man hitting a woman.But, with what you know, was Mixon justified in hitting the woman? I understand you don't know everything and I'm not using your answer in a court. I'm just asking your opinion. Was he justified?