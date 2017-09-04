Can't wait to see Beckham, Marshall, and Shepard together Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/9/2017 11:03 am : 4/9/2017 11:03 am Marshall as a #2? He played hurt in 2016. If he regains anywhere near his 2015 form, this is one scary receiving corps.



I know folks really want OL help, but if Howard slips even a little bit, I seriously consider trading up. That four-headed monster would be ridiculous.

If they get a playmaker at TE, Doomster : 4/9/2017 11:10 am : link Eric, you might need another pair of underwear.....

This offense Jolly Blue Giant : 4/9/2017 11:10 am : link Is a couple of players away from being very potent. I'm hoping for a TE and OL in the first 3 rounds. I don't care where they are picked. But I believe we need both.

Very solid receiving corps Simms11 : 4/9/2017 11:10 am : link on paper. Hopefully, Marshall is the same player he was in 2015 or the double teams OBJ has been getting will continue. I think his biggest contribution will be on 3 Rd down and Red Zone where he can use his height and reach to help the passing game.



As far as trading up for Howard, I'm not sure it would be viable, as they just signed Ellison to a large contract and still have Adams, Tye and LaCosse in the wings. Yea, Howard would be a huge upgrade at the position, but at what cost? I think an Evan Engram in the 2nd round, and possibly a more probable solution, could bring a serious threat to other teams also in our passing game without giving up more picks.

Problem w trading up is maybe you miss on LauderdaleMatty : 4/9/2017 11:13 am : link A 2nd or 3rd rounder that turns into Collins. It's a crap shoot of course. Could be a Marvin Austin too. There's a ton of buzz about him now. Think he's gone by 15. Honestly think if either Cook or McCaffrey slip both would help just as much. I also think there are some TEs like Legget would be good for the team In Rd 3

Very nice addition getting marshall GiantGod : 4/9/2017 11:14 am : link He is going to help Beckham and our entire offense in many ways. Let's just hope our oline can play well. I am believing DJ FLuker is going to contribute and turn around his game for us at RT.

I'd really like to see the Giants draft Howard. Giant John : 4/9/2017 11:15 am : link That would help with blocking and receiving. Have some concerns about Shepard. I don't know if he will be what we thought. I guess I'm in a wait and see mode there. But if A deal can be done for Howard...

on paper. Hopefully, Marshall is the same player he was in 2015 or the double teams OBJ has been getting will continue. I think his biggest contribution will be on 3 Rd down and Red Zone where he can use his height and reach to help the passing game.



As far as trading up for Howard, I'm not sure it would be viable, as they just signed Ellison to a large contract and still have Adams, Tye and LaCosse in the wings. Yea, Howard would be a huge upgrade at the position, but at what cost? I think an Evan Engram in the 2nd round, and possibly a more probable solution, could bring a serious threat to other teams also in our passing game without giving up more picks.



I see Ellison as a role player... more blocker than receiving threat. I have hope for Adams but there are questions about the mental aspect of the game with him. I've seen enough of Tye to know he should be fighting for an NFL roster spot. LaCosse? Wake me when he stays healthy.



The Green Bay WCO needs a serious receiving threat at TE. We still don't have one.

You don't give up your second or third. ZGiants98 : 4/9/2017 11:17 am : link You consider a 4th to move up a few spots though.

On an unrelated note... Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/9/2017 11:17 am : : 4/9/2017 11:17 am : link I still love it when my draft guides arrive in the mail. Never gets old! :)

You consider a 4th to move up a few spots though.



I used to think that, but for whatever reason, this team is jinxed with 3rd round picks. (I know a GM can't think that way, but I can.)

I'd love to get Howard SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/9/2017 11:21 am : link But I think he's going to go in the top 10 @ this rate.

RE: I'd love to get Howard Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/9/2017 11:23 am : : 4/9/2017 11:23 am : link

But I think he's going to go in the top 10 @ this rate.



You're probably right, but if he slips to around #15, I start making phone calls.

I'm with you on this Eric, and that's why I suggested Evan Engram in the 2nd. He's another guy that's a nightmare to cover, we don't have to give up draft picks for him IMO, and Ellison could be that guy that's relied on to block, when necessary. In comment 13421800 Eric from BBI said:I'm with you on this Eric, and that's why I suggested Evan Engram in the 2nd. He's another guy that's a nightmare to cover, we don't have to give up draft picks for him IMO, and Ellison could be that guy that's relied on to block, when necessary.

colin convinced me we aren't going TE. area junc : 4/9/2017 11:30 am : link Eli has his 3 WRs now. That's all he needs. With McAdoo running a power spread, he needs a strong blocker at TE who can catch the ball when the defense overplays the WRs. Tall enough to get up the seam. Ellison is 6'5", great blocker, good enough receiver to hurt you if you ignore him.



Really - a lot like Martellus Bennett from DAL. Playing behind Rudolph. Rudolph runs up the seam while Ellison blocks. The Giants feel like Ellison has untapped potential as a receiver and I do believe they hand-picked him to be the starting TE.

offense annexOPR : 4/9/2017 11:30 am : link is going to be exponentially better this year with marshall replacing cruz

Hopefully optimistic Eric Ivan15 : 4/9/2017 11:59 am : link TE is a position of need but I doubt Howard will drop that far. Some were skeptical about him but nothing negative has shown up in the post season games or workouts so I have to figure that he has climbed in the rankings - not dropped. I think he will be picked earlier than 23. Better prospect than Shockey? Probably.



Ngotu has more warts and may be available at 23 along with other "position of need" players in the Giants top tier. I still think the biggest need is o-line not just because of the need to upgrade OT. With Pugh and Richburg headed to free agency, Lamp is the versatile pick to challenge Flowers this year and protect against free agency losses.

I'm trying to think of that last Rookie TE to have an impact ZogZerg : 4/9/2017 12:23 pm : link in their Rooking year? I know BBI can help with this.



I keep think of Tony G. I seem to think it took him a few years to be that impact guy.

With 3 great WRs PEEJ : 4/9/2017 12:27 pm : link Ellison gives the Giants an extra blocker for pass protection. If he blocks as well as is reported, he'll give Eli the extra time to find an open guy. Ellison's pass routes will mostly be of the safety valve variety. Marshall can work the middle of the field.

Sorry NJOKU Ivan15 : 4/9/2017 12:32 pm : link I complain all the time about misspellings of players names. I guess I am as bad as anyone.

Trade up for a tightend in the deepest TE class in recent memory.. No. Now if one of Cook, Fournette, Mccaffrey, get past 15.. ringring

The hope would be that OJ Howard would do for us Ira : 4/9/2017 12:38 pm : link what Jason Witten has done for the Cowboys for over a decade. It's not an unreasonable hope.

I strongly feel that the above statement about Green Bay's offense is not true.



Except for 2015 (Richard Rodgers) and 2012 (Jermichael Finley), the Green Bay TE's averaged 30 catches a season over the last five years. The idea that the GB offense thrives off of a serious receiving threat at TE is based on Finley having three great seasons in his first seven years in the league and the fact that his best year matched Aaron Rogers best year. But Aaron Rogers had great years when the leading receiving at tight end only caught 29 passes. (See 2014 as an example.) In comment 13421800 Eric from BBI said:I strongly feel that the above statement about Green Bay's offense is not true.Except for 2015 (Richard Rodgers) and 2012 (Jermichael Finley), the Green Bay TE's averaged 30 catches a season over the last five years. The idea that the GB offense thrives off of a serious receiving threat at TE is based on Finley having three great seasons in his first seven years in the league and the fact that his best year matched Aaron Rogers best year. But Aaron Rogers had great years when the leading receiving at tight end only caught 29 passes. (See 2014 as an example.)

Me too dpinzow : 4/9/2017 12:59 pm : link Marshall will show Odell a few tricks of the trade which will make Odell a better receiver

this kid Sprinkle out of Arkansas could really fit the bill for us at gtt350 : 4/9/2017 1:09 pm : link TE. could get him in rd 3

John he did score 8 TD's as a rookie he is perfect for us in the slot and will only get better especially with Marshall on board.

also with this receiving corp Ellison could turn into gtt350 : 4/9/2017 1:15 pm : link a Bavaro. wouldn't that be something

At this point mrvax : 4/9/2017 1:18 pm : link with our Oline being the biggest question mark, the acquisition of a good blocker like Rhett Ellison and adding a good blocking RB to the mix will make the offense formidable.



Pass catching TE? Not sure that there will be enough balls to make it worth while.



Beckham, Marshall, and Shepard to be the main targets with an occasional pass to a TE or Vereen/Perkins/drafted RB is the way to go, IMO.





You don't know if Shepard will be what we thought? What exactly do we expect him to be? He had a very, very good rookie season. Did you expect first team all pro from a rookie second round WR? Weird concern you have there. Or unrealistic expectations

And if Eli could improve Glover : 4/9/2017 1:33 pm : link his touch in the screen game, might be the next Greatest Show on Turf, or a reasonable facsimile.

Rueben Randle had decent numbers as a #2. If Shepard can at least have those kinds of numbers, minus the inconsistent, bone-headed play, he would be just what the Giants need. I think he's well on his way, with higher upside.

Giant TE XBRONX : 4/9/2017 1:43 pm : link had 79 catches last year. Anybody think with Marshall added the total TE catches will be close to that number this year?

I've been trying to restrain my enthusiasm for this WR trio. TC : 4/9/2017 1:53 pm : link I've become very superstitious regarding the Giants, and every time they've looked to be stacked at a particular position, it's all fallen apart for a variety or reasons, and they've even wound up with that position being their Achilles heel.



There's no logical that this should happen this season. Just as there was no logical reason when it DID happen in the past. But until this trio is actually able to demonstrate their on-going potency and effectiveness over a 16 games season, I will knock on wood, cross my fingers, fling salt over my shoulder and keep my lips sealed.



Jinxed & Achilles in the same thread BocaGene : 4/9/2017 2:55 pm : link We are doomed.

I think djm : 4/9/2017 3:00 pm : link Ellison catches over 50 passes this coming season. The fact that he's probably gonna play nearly every down belies this belief. Not that I wouldn't pass on the athletic TE this April but I keep going back to the fantasy of this defense with another bad ass disrupter up front. We need an offensive playmaker, pass rusher and OT. Not necessarily in that order.

There will be many offensive players who are tempting but Dry Lightning : 4/9/2017 3:32 pm : link you have to remember this draft is loaded with those and they can be found in later rounds. Not so with OT. If we are given a bit of luck the one I want will be there. You guys need to think about what our OL will be like NEXT year at this time if we don't get a real prospect for this line. We will fuck this team for years. I am not talking about reaching, we need to get a player worthy of the spot. We have a chance. Will it happen, we shall see. At least at LB, the situation could be different next year. Maybe Goodson develops, or someone else from the late rounds in this draft. I just don;t see that with the OL next year if we don't go OL in round one.

No way we go TE.....No chance Dry Lightning : 4/9/2017 3:36 pm : link Why would we pay the money to Ellison. Plus we have some young prospects they like and Tye, who is serviceable. Not happening.

Derek Brown. Derek Brown. Derek Brown. Dry Lightning : 4/9/2017 3:39 pm : link I remember another TE who was the next Mike Ditka. Was a sure ALL PRO. The reason they never threw to him in college was because of the system. Think about how that turned out.

Why would he play every down? We usually run with a 3 receiver set which only leaves room for one TE. I see Jerel Adams or a TE we draft at best splitting time with him there. Or they could remove Sheppard and go to a two TE look once in a while.

Why draft Apple when they have paid Jenkins and DRC? They use multiple corners, I get it, but you really think they'll elect to use Ellison like they use Tye? I'll be surprised if he receives at least 25 catches this year. He's a hback/FB/TE. They will use him more ala Dan Campbell or Howard Cross, and the other guy like Shockey where he can be moved around, split out wide, etc. It is crazy to give so much reliance on, pardon my French, Will fucking Tye! He's not that good.

Marshall could have mrvax : 4/9/2017 4:52 pm : link 30+ more catches in 2017 than Cruz's 39 last year. If true, then our TE may only get about 50 receptions this season.

Based upon the number of times . . . . TC : 4/9/2017 4:59 pm : link



Four meetings including a workout doesn't likely = sh!t and giggles! ;-)



Four meetings including a workout doesn't likely = sh!t and giggles! ;-)

If the OL is not improved tomjgiant : 4/9/2017 5:03 pm : link then this offense will struggle again no matter the weapons.If the OL is significantly improved then we can be a dangerous offense with what we have on board now.

I really think Ellison is going to play a big role in this offense. prdave73 : 4/9/2017 6:05 pm : link Given that if the Giants can fortify the Oline this will really make this offense scary. The 3 headed monster is enough to be a real threat, you can only spread the ball around so much. Its going to be fun to watch this receiving corps this year. I would really like a RB or Olinemen in the 1st rd draft.

I agree Ellison is going to be a FB, HB and TE and not necessarily going be a threat down the seam. Howard or Njoku would be a crazy addition. Think redzone with either TE and Marshall. Think 2 TE sets which will help our running game and help our tackles in play action passing.

Improving the TE position should be job number one in this draft mainly because of the talent available.



Improving the TE position should be job number one in this draft mainly because of the talent available. In comment 13421800 Eric from BBI said:I agree Ellison is going to be a FB, HB and TE and not necessarily going be a threat down the seam. Howard or Njoku would be a crazy addition. Think redzone with either TE and Marshall. Think 2 TE sets which will help our running game and help our tackles in play action passing.Improving the TE position should be job number one in this draft mainly because of the talent available.

OK OC2.0 : 4/9/2017 8:38 pm : link I'll go against the mainstream & say I want a playmaking LB in 1. DT in 2 & possibly RB Foreman in 3

...... Jay on the Island : 4/9/2017 8:45 pm : link I am hoping that Rhett Ellison plays a similar role to the one Dan Campbell played for the Giants in 2002 but with more targets. Dan Campbell's blocking played a big role in the success of the offensive line that year and allowed Shockey the opportunity to run routes. Now I would personally rather take a TE later like Shaheen in round 3 but if Howard fell to the Giants or they traded up without sacrificing a 2nd or 3rd this year then I would be thrilled. Ellison would free up Howard the way Campbell freed up Shockey.

I am on the Jarrad Davis bandwagon and he is at the top of my list among players likely to be available at 23.

How often do we run two TE sets in this offense?! We have three WRs that we want on the field 90% of the time and so, we'll probably only see one most of the time, and IMO, the one will stay in to block, unless our Oline miraculously gets better this year.

Hopefully, mistakes by and breakdowns by ol micky : 7:11 am : link don't continue put a wrench in offensive production.