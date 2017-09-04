Safety First. Klaatu : 4/9/2017 11:15 am Well, maybe not first (as in first round), unless someone the Giants are in love with miraculously falls to them, but I think it would serve them well to draft another very good Safety prospect this year. Sure, the team has a variety of needs, but it seems to me that Safety is often overlooked when discussing those needs.



Landon Collins is a given, a legitimate DPOY candidate, but after him there's nothing but uncertainty. We're all hoping that Darian Thompson comes back strong from his Lis Franc injury, but there's no guarantee that he will. Andrew Adams did yeoman's work filling in for Thompson last year, but do you really want him starting at FS again if Thompson falters?



Nat Berhe and Mykkele Thompson have yet to show that they can stay healthy. Eric Pinkins and Ryan Murphy are PS cast-offs, and although Rahim Moore had a few good years in Denver, he crashed and burned in Houston and Cleveland. This is hardly a group that inspires much confidence.



So, maybe not in the first round - maybe not even in the first three rounds - but at some point in the upcoming draft the Giants should grab a Safety. It's fairly deep at the position and talented prospects should be available to them throughout the weekend, and it's not like they couldn't use the help.

I've seen 3 or 4 (more?) Big Blue '56 : 4/9/2017 11:17 am : link S projected in the first round or at the very least first round caliber. Is that unusual for the first round, OR, is that becoming the trend these days?

Klaatu Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/9/2017 11:19 am : : 4/9/2017 11:19 am : link I would not be upset at all if we took another safety high.



What I do NOT want to do is REACH for an offensive lineman with major question marks.

Quality depth is certainly Simms11 : 4/9/2017 11:20 am : link needed at both safety and CB, and like you said, perhaps a later round pick is a good spot to get that help. This is the draft to get the depth later, as quality is deep in those positions too.

If it falls into the BPA argument Jim in Forest Hills : 4/9/2017 11:20 am : link then you can make a case for Budda Baker in rd 1. He's one of those guys you know will be a fantastic player, just knocked for his size. Put him in at FS, even with a healthy Thompson and let Collins play big nickel in those sub packages. Baker can also be a great slot corner, hes that talented. Would be excited with him in rd 1.



Later on in the draft, I like Gerry from Nebraska and Nicholson from MSU. Two bigger SS types, Gerry has more range and Nicholson is a huge hitter. Day 3 prospects that can play intense specials and be quality depth.

Nothing wrong with picking a top Safety if Giants continue Jimmy Googs : 4/9/2017 11:22 am : link to ignore LB early in drafts.



And if it keeps Andrew Adams off the field, count me in...

RE: I've seen 3 or 4 (more?) Klaatu : 4/9/2017 11:25 am : link

Quote: S projected in the first round or at the very least first round caliber. Is that unusual for the first round, OR, is that becoming the trend these days?



Without doing any research, my guess is that it's a little unusual to have that many Safeties with first ground grades, but I don't think it's indicative of any trend. I think it just happens to be a good year for Safeties. In comment 13421804 Big Blue '56 said:Without doing any research, my guess is that it's a little unusual to have that many Safeties with first ground grades, but I don't think it's indicative of any trend. I think it just happens to be a good year for Safeties.

RE: Klaatu Klaatu : 4/9/2017 11:26 am : link

Quote: I would not be upset at all if we took another safety high.



What I do NOT want to do is REACH for an offensive lineman with major question marks.



Me neither. In comment 13421807 Eric from BBI said:Me neither.

The UConn kid really intrigues me. robbieballs2003 : 4/9/2017 11:28 am : link He could help in so many different areas (nickel, slot, covering TEs, etc.).

Agree..... Doomster : 4/9/2017 11:29 am : link We definitely need to draft DRC's replacement, and groom him.....would be great if we can draft a guy who could play safety/corner.....



We got away with Adams playing last season....if he is forced to start again, the opposing defense should go right after him....he was terrible in coverage, late to the play, and basically was just a centerfielder that kept things in front of him....



As for Adrian, he is starting to look fragile for professional football, until he shows otherwise....



So, most definitely, we need a FS/CB maybe with the third round......would love offensive playmakers in the first two rounds, unless a stud on defense(LB, DE) somehow falls....

at last, some reality ColHowPepper : 4/9/2017 11:36 am : link re. the legend of Mykele Thompson, and Darian Thompson as well, he of never having played a complete season at Boise State, so I agree with the premise of OP, if only Reese would change his ways, improve the criteria, doubtful.

RE: Agree..... Big Blue '56 : 4/9/2017 11:37 am : link

Quote: We definitely need to draft DRC's replacement, and groom him.....would be great if we can draft a guy who could play safety/corner.....



We got away with Adams playing last season....if he is forced to start again, the opposing defense should go right after him....he was terrible in coverage, late to the play, and basically was just a centerfielder that kept things in front of him....



As for Adrian, he is starting to look fragile for professional football, until he shows otherwise....



So, most definitely, we need a FS/CB maybe with the third round......would love offensive playmakers in the first two rounds, unless a stud on defense(LB, DE) somehow falls....



I disagree. I think Adams was a very pleasant surprise given the learning curve he went through..I expect him to improve and be valuable depth..Reminds me how a meh talent like Ryan Clark, who TC cut, became a good player.. In comment 13421822 Doomster said:I disagree. I think Adams was a very pleasant surprise given the learning curve he went through..I expect him to improve and be valuable depth..Reminds me how a meh talent like Ryan Clark, who TC cut, became a good player..

Does Adam's have growth potential???... grizz299 : 4/9/2017 11:37 am : link

A sixth rounder?? (or later?), just starting says something.

Late starting hurt too. Can we say with certainty (based only a rookie year) that he has no upside?

The second year is considered the year of greatest growth (see Landon) and I think it's possible the kid could be much better. So, for me at least, there would have to be high value to go for a safety.

Imagine if we shocked the world area junc : 4/9/2017 11:37 am : link



He seems to be the fastest rising player post-Combine. 4.45 speed at FS. We don't really need him (Giants are very high on DT) but wow....exciting football player. If you are just drafting "good football players" you've got one.



NFL.com Write-Up:

Quote: Tremendously explosive and passionate in his play. Former high school track sprinter with good play speed. Screams off the edge as a blitzer. Undersized free safety with the heart of a linebacker. Baker plays with a competitive desire that leaps off the field when you watch him thanks to elite football character and above-average explosiveness. While he is undersized, he makes up for it with his football instincts and plus play speed. Baker has the talent to become a play-making safety with Pro Bowl potential if he can sustain his health.



NFL.com Player Comparison: Bob Sanders and took Budda Baker in the 1st round?He seems to be the fastest rising player post-Combine. 4.45 speed at FS. We don't really need him (Giants are very high on DT) but wow....exciting football player. If you are just drafting "good football players" you've got one.NFL.com Write-Up:NFL.com Player Comparison: Bob Sanders

RE: Klaatu Milton : 4/9/2017 11:38 am : link

Quote: I would not be upset at all if we took another safety high.



What I do NOT want to do is REACH for an offensive lineman with major question marks. I wouldn't want to reach for anyone with major question marks. If the Giants draft an OL in the 1st round, it won't be a reach.

p.s.--There are several prospects who can play both safety and nickel CB and given the injury histories of both Darian Thompson and DRC, those are the prospects who interest me the most come Day 2. Here are five (in no particular order) that would make me happy....



Josh Jones Quote: Josh Jones is tackling machine. He can cover as well as any safety and better than some corners in this draft. He has excellent speed and with his long length has the ability to trail and still make plays on the receiver. He can cover those big tight ends and big slot receivers and because he is strong, will tackle them quickly allowing very little run after the catch yardage. You can use Josh in any style defense… zone or in coverage, up close to the line or in a two deep defense or even as a single free safety because of his 6’1” 220 Lbs. 4.4 speed and because he is quick to support the run, tackle and because his instincts are excellent.

Marcus Maye Quote: Marcus is another cover safety in this draft that has the talent to play more than one position in your defensive backfield. He is smart and instinctive and does a very good job tackling in the open field. Marcus has the athletic talent, speed and quickness required of a cornerback and he has the size needed to play safety up close or in a single free safety position. He can be used as a slot corner to cover those big tight ends because of his toughness and football strength to play bigger than his size.

Desmond King Quote: Desmond is a quality football player who is a coach on the field. He has solid cover skills and is one of the best tackling defense backs in this draft. He has leadership skills and football intelligence that will allow him to become your coach on the field. Desmond has the ability to play different position in your defense back field depending on the system and down and distance. The most impressive aspect of Desmond’s overall game is that he limits the yardage after the catch because of his ability to tackle with authority but not get penalized. He has the hands to make the interception and seems to be always in the right place using the correct techniques when playing zone or single coverage.

Jourdan Lewis Quote: ourdan can be used all over your defense as a cover corner, or a free safety, or in nickel/ dime on the inside to take away those small quick receivers all because of his excellent cover skills and tackling techniques and quick twitch athletic talent. Quarterbacks will think they can take advantage of his lack of size and will forget about his leaping ability and try to throw high against him and Jourdan will pick that ball off at its high point like he was walking in a field of apple trees.

Marcus Williams Quote: Marcus is a secure tackling, play making safety. He has cornerback length and wing span to cover and good speed to play as your single free safety. Marcus can be used as a slot corner to cover those big tight ends and big receivers. He’s a ball hawking safety with wide receiver like hands to intercept the ball and skills to gain yardage after the interception. He is very smart and like I said a secure tackler.

For the full profiles, check out...

- ( In comment 13421807 Eric from BBI said:I wouldn't want to reach for anyone with major question marks. If the Giants draft an OL in the 1st round, it won't be a reach.p.s.--There are several prospects who can play both safety and nickel CB and given the injury histories of both Darian Thompson and DRC, those are the prospects who interest me the most come Day 2. Here are five (in no particular order) that would make me happy....Josh JonesMarcus MayeDesmond KingJourdan LewisMarcus WilliamsFor the full profiles, check out... THR Talent Board (Drew Boylhart) - ( New Window

Missing element for us making "informed" guesses Bob in Newburgh : 4/9/2017 11:39 am : link At this point in time, the Giants probably have a pretty good medical prognosis on DT.



Regular injury recovery risks, only outlier career threat.

Career threat, miracle if he ever plays again.

Still cloudy picture, even at this late date.



Based on the above, you can see the bias which may be a factor in the draft equation.



Giants were, apparently, willing to commit to him as a starter last year. If they have no real worries about his health, there need be no early priority assigned.



If they have real worries, an S becomes a priority.



Since 3 CBs are so common on the field matched against 3 or more WRs, we might try for an athletic 2-fer, our depth at CB leaves us a single injury away from disaster.

the 6' 4" safety from Conn looks like the goods gtt350 : 4/9/2017 11:42 am : link personally I would love the CB from USC at 23

Melifonwu beatrixkiddo : 4/9/2017 11:45 am : link In the first if he's bpa wouldn't bother me at all. Dynamic athlete, that can really be utilized all over the secondary with his measureables. I agree it's a position that we aren't very deep at that could use some competition and depth, if Thompson doesn't pan out we are relying on some thin depth in that area.

Milton Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/9/2017 11:46 am : : 4/9/2017 11:46 am : link The tackles in this draft scare me. I don't think I would go in that direction.

Well, Doomster : 4/9/2017 11:47 am : link RE: Agree.....

Big Blue '56 : 11:37 am : link : reply

In comment 13421822 Doomster said:

Quote:

We got away with Adams playing last season....if he is forced to start again, the opposing defense should go right after him....he was terrible in coverage, late to the play, and basically was just a centerfielder that kept things in front of him....







I disagree. I think Adams was a very pleasant surprise given the learning curve he went through..I expect him to improve and be valuable depth..Reminds me how a meh talent like Ryan Clark, who TC cut, became a good player..





It would be great if he did.....but I just didn't see the "plays" where you thought, this guy could be something special.....one int that was a gift.....just 5 passes defended, and I can't remember one.....just seemed to lack football instincts out there....

I'm really liking how deep this draft is for DBs. 732NYG : 4/9/2017 11:49 am : link For CBs, I really like Adoree Jackson, and in later rounds guys like Rasul Douglas and Howard Wilson.



Safety beyond the top guys, I'm a fan of Budda Baker, Justin Evans, Marcus Williams, and John Johnson.

Many years ago SJGiant : 4/9/2017 11:52 am : link We had a chance to draft Jack Tatum. He fell on the board and into our lap. We didn't draft him. We were told that we had Spider Lockhart, so we didn't need him. I am stating this from my memory as a kid. This is what I remember. Bottom line is you take who you think will be an All Pro player, no matter if it's not a position of need.

PS. I won't get into who we drafted instead.

RE: Milton Milton : 4/9/2017 12:02 pm : link

Quote: The tackles in this draft scare me. I don't think I would go in that direction. I love Cam Robinson, like Ryan Ramczyk, and okay with Bolles. But due diligence needs to be done on all three that I'm just not privy to, so who knows. We're not drafting in the top ten anymore, so I'm not expecting Joe Thomas or Orlando Pace. The guy who I'm afraid the Giants might "reach" for is Antonio Garcia. He's been creeping up draft boards.



The thing I like about Cam Robinson besides all the measurables, the youth, and experience he brings to the table is that I think he is a relatively smart guy. Not Sheldon Cooper smart, but he is self-aware. He was a little guarded during interviews at the combine, but I liked his answers. The other thing I like about him is that he showed improvement with his technique during the 2016 season. So he is coachable.



The comparisons to Ereck Flowers and DJ Fluker are a red herring. A better comparison is Cordy Glenn, but I think he has a much higher ceiling than Glenn and a higher floor as well (compared to when Glenn was just a prospect). And you know the Giants liked Flowers, Fluker, and Glenn, so chances are they like Robinson plenty (assuming he interviewed well).



Boylhart gives him a 2nd round grade, but he had this to say... Quote: Right now for the next level you have to think of Cam as a potential right tackle who could eventually become an excellent left tackle in the mold of the Redskins Trent Williams. He could be that good but there are questions on and off the field that make it hard to trust this kid and select him early in this draft for me. Off field issues seem to be behind him and that’s a good thing but the improvement in his game this year seem to only happen when Cam made the decision half way through the year (in his mind) to declare. That makes me think his work ethic is only monetarily driven. Now that is not necessarily a bad thing except if it’s his only goal. I suspect Cam will be selected earlier than I have him rated. He will work out and impress everyone with his athletic talents and he has improved this year. I also can understand that for most people that there is no reason to think Cam won’t continue to improve except it bothers me that after all the off field issues and lack of learning correct techniques on the field that he has decided to come out early. That to me (in his case) sends a signal of a lack of reality, maturity, and suggest that he still has a problem of listening and following others advice. That was the problem off the field that most likely got him into trouble with guns and drugs. But remember this about Cam, he could eventually be as good as Trent Williams and that’s pretty good.

- ( In comment 13421840 Eric from BBI said:I love Cam Robinson, like Ryan Ramczyk, and okay with Bolles. But due diligence needs to be done on all three that I'm just not privy to, so who knows. We're not drafting in the top ten anymore, so I'm not expecting Joe Thomas or Orlando Pace. The guy who I'm afraid the Giants might "reach" for is Antonio Garcia. He's been creeping up draft boards.The thing I like about Cam Robinson besides all the measurables, the youth, and experience he brings to the table is that I think he is a relatively smart guy. Not Sheldon Cooper smart, but he is self-aware. He was a little guarded during interviews at the combine, but I liked his answers. The other thing I like about him is that he showed improvement with his technique during the 2016 season. So he is coachable.The comparisons to Ereck Flowers and DJ Fluker are a red herring. A better comparison is Cordy Glenn, but I think he has a much higher ceiling than Glenn and a higher floor as well (compared to when Glenn was just a prospect). And you know the Giants liked Flowers, Fluker, and Glenn, so chances are they like Robinson plenty (assuming he interviewed well).Boylhart gives him a 2nd round grade, but he had this to say... The full profile from Boylhart on Cam Robinson - ( New Window

Probably easy to pick the 7 positions the Giants will draft Ivan15 : 4/9/2017 12:08 pm : link than to pick the round for any one position.



Safety probable along with OG, OT, LB, DE, DT, TE.



Swap out an OG for a QB?

RE: Does Adam's have growth potential???... Klaatu : 4/9/2017 12:11 pm : link

Quote:

A sixth rounder?? (or later?), just starting says something.



The only thing it says is that Darian Thompson, Mykkele Thompson, and Nat Berhe were injured. Adams become the starter by default. There was no one else left.





Quote: Late starting hurt too. Can we say with certainty (based only a rookie year) that he has no upside?



Can you say with certainty that he does? Are you willing to forgo the chance to draft a superior talent on the off-chance that a UDFA who was no great shakes to begin with gets better in his second year?





Quote: The second year is considered the year of greatest growth (see Landon) and I think it's possible the kid could be much better.



I guess you are. Although, where you get the idea that "the second year is considered the year of greatest growth" is beyond me. Just because Landon Collins improved from year one to year two doesn't mean that Adams (or anyone else, for that matter) will, too.



Quote: So, for me at least, there would have to be high value to go for a safety.



Well, then. I'm glad you're not the GM. In comment 13421831 grizz299 said:The only thing it says is that Darian Thompson, Mykkele Thompson, and Nat Berhe were injured. Adams become the starter by default. There was no one else left.Can you say with certainty that he does? Are you willing to forgo the chance to draft a superior talent on the off-chance that a UDFA who was no great shakes to begin with gets better in his second year?I guess you are. Although, where you get the idea that "the second year is considered the year of greatest growth" is beyond me. Just because Landon Collins improved from year one to year two doesn't mean that Adams (or anyone else, for that matter) will, too.Well, then. I'm glad you're not the GM.

klattu jtgiants : 4/9/2017 12:17 pm : link i disagree w u on adams. he was an undrafted free agent and started most of the year on a top 5 defense. that sort of production is gold. i like him and feel that he can improve. i also like d. thompson if he can stay healthy. id lookat safety forsure but all in all adams had a good rookie year. to say otherwise to me is foolish

RE: klattu Klaatu : 4/9/2017 12:29 pm : link

Quote: i disagree w u on adams. he was an undrafted free agent and started most of the year on a top 5 defense. that sort of production is gold. i like him and feel that he can improve. i also like d. thompson if he can stay healthy. id lookat safety forsure but all in all adams had a good rookie year. to say otherwise to me is foolish



As I wrote in my OP, Adams did yeoman's work filling in as the starting FS, but let's face it...he was the least important cog in an otherwise stellar defensive machine, and as Eric noted in his Scouting Reports, Adams lost playing time to Leon Hall as the season progressed. I'm willing to concede that that could be due to Adams hitting the proverbial rookie wall, but it's still not a good sign. In comment 13421862 jtgiants said:As I wrote in my OP, Adams did yeoman's work filling in as the starting FS, but let's face it...he was the least important cog in an otherwise stellar defensive machine, and as Eric noted in his Scouting Reports, Adams lost playing time to Leon Hall as the season progressed. I'm willing to concede that that could be due to Adams hitting the proverbial rookie wall, but it's still not a good sign.

Marcus Maye was a fantastic high school football player SuperRonJohnson : 4/9/2017 12:56 pm : link at Holy Trinity in Melbourne Fl. Had to coach against him in our district. We couldn't stop him. Running back, safety, and a very good point guard. What round is he projected to be picked?

if Peppers somehow makes it to 23 you jump on him gtt350 : 4/9/2017 1:04 pm : link safety. LB , RB and kick and punt returner. with our injuey history he is just what the doctor ordered, no pun

RE: Marcus Maye was a fantastic high school football player Klaatu : 4/9/2017 1:18 pm : link

Quote: at Holy Trinity in Melbourne Fl. Had to coach against him in our district. We couldn't stop him. Running back, safety, and a very good point guard. What round is he projected to be picked?



Opinions vary, but I figure he'll go somewhere on Day 2 (rds. 2 or 3). He had an outstanding pro day after not working out at the Combine (he was still recovering from a broken arm). In comment 13421890 SuperRonJohnson said:Opinions vary, but I figure he'll go somewhere on Day 2 (rds. 2 or 3). He had an outstanding pro day after not working out at the Combine (he was still recovering from a broken arm).

More of a luxury pick WillVAB : 4/9/2017 1:31 pm : link Collins is an all-pro, Thompson was the other starter prior to injury, and Adams is a solid backup. All three are young.



If they're looking at secondary I'd rather go CB.

RE: More of a luxury pick Milton : 4/9/2017 1:41 pm : link

Quote: Collins is an all-pro, Thompson was the other starter prior to injury, and Adams is a solid backup. All three are young.



If they're looking at secondary I'd rather go CB. What's great about Josh Jones, Desmond King, Jourdan Lewis, Marcus Maye, and Marcus Williams is that they have enough athleticism to play the slot CB position as well as free safety. So the rookie can back up both Darian Thompson and DRC and be a demon on special teams. And if Jenkins or Apple is hurt, DRC moves outside and the rookie becomes the fulltime nickel CB. So he is indirectly backing up four positions (RCB, LCB, NCB, and FS). That's pretty good value for a Day 2 pick. In comment 13421910 WillVAB said:What's great about Josh Jones, Desmond King, Jourdan Lewis, Marcus Maye, and Marcus Williams is that they have enough athleticism to play the slot CB position as well as free safety. So the rookie can back up both Darian Thompson and DRC and be a demon on special teams. And if Jenkins or Apple is hurt, DRC moves outside and the rookie becomes the fulltime nickel CB. So he is indirectly backing up four positions (RCB, LCB, NCB, and FS). That's pretty good value for a Day 2 pick.

Budda Baker KWALL2 : 4/9/2017 1:45 pm : link He would be a force for years next to Collins. Versatile player and excellent vs the run. Only about 200lbs but I like that with a safety today. He can play several roles for you.



I've seen him as a low first to low 2nd. I'd do backflips if we got him in round 2.

I don't care what position we draft for GiantGod : 4/9/2017 2:22 pm : link as long as we get some talent that can come in and contribute right away and make us a better team now, the clock is ticking on Eli. Ideally and I am dreaming but I'd like to see OJ Howard drop and we snatch him up. I do not want us to reach for another so-so OL. I just want a couple of guys that can actually play and play good to great at any position. LB, RB, TE, OL...Fingers crossed reese nails this draft. That's all that matters, really.

RE: RE: More of a luxury pick adamg : 4/9/2017 2:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421910 WillVAB said:





Quote:





Collins is an all-pro, Thompson was the other starter prior to injury, and Adams is a solid backup. All three are young.



If they're looking at secondary I'd rather go CB.



What's great about Josh Jones, Desmond King, Jourdan Lewis, Marcus Maye, and Marcus Williams is that they have enough athleticism to play the slot CB position as well as free safety. So the rookie can back up both Darian Thompson and DRC and be a demon on special teams. And if Jenkins or Apple is hurt, DRC moves outside and the rookie becomes the fulltime nickel CB. So he is indirectly backing up four positions (RCB, LCB, NCB, and FS). That's pretty good value for a Day 2 pick.



I love Jourdan Lewis. In the third that'd be a nice pick up. In comment 13421918 Milton said:I love Jourdan Lewis. In the third that'd be a nice pick up.

RE: Does Adam's have growth potential???... Gatorade Dunk : 4/9/2017 2:30 pm : link

Quote:

A sixth rounder?? (or later?), just starting says something.

Late starting hurt too. Can we say with certainty (based only a rookie year) that he has no upside?

The second year is considered the year of greatest growth (see Landon) and I think it's possible the kid could be much better. So, for me at least, there would have to be high value to go for a safety.

He was an UDFA. In comment 13421831 grizz299 said:He was an UDFA.

RE: Nothing wrong with picking a top Safety if Giants continue Gatorade Dunk : 4/9/2017 2:32 pm : link

Quote: to ignore LB early in drafts.



And if it keeps Andrew Adams off the field, count me in...

You act like Adams was a severe liability with no upside. For a rookie UDFA who stepped into a starting role, I think he performed admirably. I'm not suggesting that there's no room for an upgrade there, but I don't think Adams was a major problem. We have a much bigger hole at DT right now, IMO. In comment 13421813 Jimmy Googs said:You act like Adams was a severe liability with no upside. For a rookie UDFA who stepped into a starting role, I think he performed admirably. I'm not suggesting that there's no room for an upgrade there, but I don't think Adams was a major problem. We have a much bigger hole at DT right now, IMO.

RE: RE: Milton Gatorade Dunk : 4/9/2017 2:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13421840 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





The tackles in this draft scare me. I don't think I would go in that direction.



I love Cam Robinson, like Ryan Ramczyk, and okay with Bolles. But due diligence needs to be done on all three that I'm just not privy to, so who knows. We're not drafting in the top ten anymore, so I'm not expecting Joe Thomas or Orlando Pace. The guy who I'm afraid the Giants might "reach" for is Antonio Garcia. He's been creeping up draft boards.



The thing I like about Cam Robinson besides all the measurables, the youth, and experience he brings to the table is that I think he is a relatively smart guy. Not Sheldon Cooper smart, but he is self-aware. He was a little guarded during interviews at the combine, but I liked his answers. The other thing I like about him is that he showed improvement with his technique during the 2016 season. So he is coachable.



The comparisons to Ereck Flowers and DJ Fluker are a red herring. A better comparison is Cordy Glenn, but I think he has a much higher ceiling than Glenn and a higher floor as well (compared to when Glenn was just a prospect). And you know the Giants liked Flowers, Fluker, and Glenn, so chances are they like Robinson plenty (assuming he interviewed well).



Boylhart gives him a 2nd round grade, but he had this to say...



Quote:





Right now for the next level you have to think of Cam as a potential right tackle who could eventually become an excellent left tackle in the mold of the Redskins Trent Williams. He could be that good but there are questions on and off the field that make it hard to trust this kid and select him early in this draft for me. Off field issues seem to be behind him and that’s a good thing but the improvement in his game this year seem to only happen when Cam made the decision half way through the year (in his mind) to declare. That makes me think his work ethic is only monetarily driven. Now that is not necessarily a bad thing except if it’s his only goal. I suspect Cam will be selected earlier than I have him rated. He will work out and impress everyone with his athletic talents and he has improved this year. I also can understand that for most people that there is no reason to think Cam won’t continue to improve except it bothers me that after all the off field issues and lack of learning correct techniques on the field that he has decided to come out early. That to me (in his case) sends a signal of a lack of reality, maturity, and suggest that he still has a problem of listening and following others advice. That was the problem off the field that most likely got him into trouble with guns and drugs. But remember this about Cam, he could eventually be as good as Trent Williams and that’s pretty good.



The full profile from Boylhart on Cam Robinson - ( New Window )

I'm actually a fan of Garcia. I love the nastiness that he brings (he was even getting a little bit nasty at the combine, if memory serves). I wouldn't want him earlier than the 2nd, but I wouldn't be opposed to him at 55.



That said, please, no more Boylhart. In comment 13421848 Milton said:I'm actually a fan of Garcia. I love the nastiness that he brings (he was even getting a little bit nasty at the combine, if memory serves). I wouldn't want him earlier than the 2nd, but I wouldn't be opposed to him at 55.That said, please, no more Boylhart.

RE: RE: RE: Milton Milton : 4/9/2017 3:54 pm : link

Quote:

I'm actually a fan of Garcia. I love the nastiness that he brings (he was even getting a little bit nasty at the combine, if memory serves). I wouldn't want him earlier than the 2nd, but I wouldn't be opposed to him at 55. I don't expect him to last until the 55th pick, but he would be pretty good value there. The Giants may be caught in between when it comes to OT with Ramczyk, Robinson, and Bolles gone before pick 23 and Garcia, Dawkins, Johnson, and Moton gone before pick 55. The Giants need to have a plan where they get what they want without sacrificing value. This place will go ballistic if the Giants take Garcia with the 23rd pick. In comment 13421955 Gatorade Dunk said:I don't expect him to last until the 55th pick, but he would be pretty good value there. The Giants may be caught in between when it comes to OT with Ramczyk, Robinson, and Bolles gone before pick 23 and Garcia, Dawkins, Johnson, and Moton gone before pick 55. The Giants need to have a plan where they get what they want without sacrificing value. This place will go ballistic if the Giants take Garcia with the 23rd pick.

I don't think Adams was bad at all. Ten Ton Hammer : 4/9/2017 3:57 pm : link Obvious if the value is there, sure, take a good player at free safety but if they don't I'd fully understand.

RE: Many years ago RetroJint : 4/9/2017 7:28 pm : link

Quote: We had a chance to draft Jack Tatum. He fell on the board and into our lap. We didn't draft him. We were told that we had Spider Lockhart, so we didn't need him. I am stating this from my memory as a kid. This is what I remember. Bottom line is you take who you think will be an All Pro player, no matter if it's not a position of need.

PS. I won't get into who we drafted instead.



He dove off cliffs in his native Bermuda & received kickoffs with his two hands tied behind his back . In comment 13421844 SJGiant said:He dove off cliffs in his native Bermuda & received kickoffs with his two hands tied behind his back .

No. BlackburnBalledOut : 4/9/2017 8:20 pm : link Landon Collins is a stud.

Andrew Adams Played at a very high level last season and will lilely be the starter next year.

Darian Thompson is set to return, may fill Leon Hall's role (3rd safety, nickel).

I wouldnt be mad if we drafted one late but the idea of drafting a safety early, when we are in win now mode, and at the tail end of Eli , is plain irresonsible.



Stop fantasizing about nonsense and focus on winning another Lombardi. Fix the line, Find a TE, Find a RB, get another WR, add to Dline, maybe find linebacker. No need for another safety now.





I would have no issue if the Giants drafted a safety blueblood : 4/9/2017 10:49 pm : link even in the first round...

I know this is rather specific NoGainDayne : 4/9/2017 11:21 pm : link but I would love to trade down with one of the teams at the top of the 2nd round that is itching for a QB and take Buddha Baker. Think that could net us another 3rd rounder and we could do 3 of RB/TE/OT/pass rusher or DT depending on Hankins. I think Baker would round out our secondary in an amazing way but not a value at 23.

I'd welcome a safety Torrag : 4/9/2017 11:53 pm : link Collins while elite is the only established commodity in the unit. Darian Thompson's injury was a serious one but I like what I saw from him. Still we're very thin especially at free so taking out an insurance policy would make sense. Adams can function as a backup at SS for Collins but he's lost in space no pun intended. A late round prospect like Delano Hill would be a nice addition.

RE: I know this is rather specific Milton : 12:08 am : link

Quote: but I would love to trade down with one of the teams at the top of the 2nd round that is itching for a QB and take Buddha Baker. The Giants aren't going to move around the board to grab a safety. If they trade up it will be for Robinson, Ramczyk, or Bolles. If they trade down it will be to grab Garcia (or perhaps some other OL they like who isn't worth the 23rd pick, but won't be around for the 55th pick). The gulf between the Giants needs at OL and their needs at any other position is wide enough to pass the Starship Enterprise through.



I think some of you are in denial. It's like you need a new kidney but you're more interested in clearing up your acne. In comment 13422265 NoGainDayne said:The Giants aren't going to move around the board to grab a safety. If they trade up it will be for Robinson, Ramczyk, or Bolles. If they trade down it will be to grab Garcia (or perhaps some other OL they like who isn't worth the 23rd pick, but won't be around for the 55th pick). The gulf between the Giants needs at OL and their needs at any other position is wide enough to pass the Starship Enterprise through.I think some of you are in denial. It's like you need a new kidney but you're more interested in clearing up your acne.

RE: No. Klaatu : 8:11 am : link

Quote: Landon Collins is a stud.

Andrew Adams Played at a very high level last season and will lilely be the starter next year.

Darian Thompson is set to return, may fill Leon Hall's role (3rd safety, nickel).

I wouldnt be mad if we drafted one late but the idea of drafting a safety early, when we are in win now mode, and at the tail end of Eli , is plain irresonsible.



Stop fantasizing about nonsense and focus on winning another Lombardi. Fix the line, Find a TE, Find a RB, get another WR, add to Dline, maybe find linebacker. No need for another safety now.





First you say that Adams "played at a very high level last season," then you project him to start this year, and then you say that Darian Thompson may fill the role of 3rd Safety/Nickel CB? Now, maybe you do believe that about Adams, but it's clearly debatable. Regardless, do you really want Darian Thompson covering slot receivers?



Now who's fantasizing about nonsense.



What's irresponsible is ignoring the deficiency at the position. What's irresponsible is pretending it doesn't exist, and therefore taking no steps to rectify it. What's irresponsible is not recognizing that the strength of this draft is DBs, and that the opportunity to upgrade the talent in your defensive backfield should present itself throughout the weekend. Failure to to so would be the height of irresponsibility. In comment 13422150 BlackburnBalledOut said:First you say that Adams "played at a very high level last season," then you project him to start this year,you say that Darian Thompson may fill the role of 3rd Safety/Nickel CB? Now, maybe you do believe that about Adams, but it's clearly debatable. Regardless, do you really want Darian Thompson covering slot receivers?Now who's fantasizing about nonsense.What's irresponsible is ignoring the deficiency at the position. What's irresponsible is pretending it doesn't exist, and therefore taking no steps to rectify it. What's irresponsible is not recognizing that the strength of this draft is DBs, and that the opportunity to upgrade the talent in your defensive backfield should present itself throughout the weekend. Failure to to so would be the height of irresponsibility.

Damn Milton gidiefor : Mod : 8:27 am : : 8:27 am : link you are obsessed beyond all reason with the OTs in this draft -- all of which are scary questionable -- get a grip

RE: RE: Nothing wrong with picking a top Safety if Giants continue NikkiMac : 8:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421813 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





to ignore LB early in drafts.



And if it keeps Andrew Adams off the field, count me in...



As a matter of fact maybe Spagnolo made a mistake in keeping Adams out of the Packer game for Leon Hall who many people want back here ..... Hall may have cost us that game as he played like shit !





You act like Adams was a severe liability with no upside. For a rookie UDFA who stepped into a starting role, I think he performed admirably. I'm not suggesting that there's no room for an upgrade there, but I don't think Adams was a major problem. We have a much bigger hole at DT right now, IMO. In comment 13421953 Gatorade Dunk said:

RE: RE: Nothing wrong with picking a top Safety if Giants continue Jimmy Googs : 9:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13421813 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





to ignore LB early in drafts.



And if it keeps Andrew Adams off the field, count me in...





You act like Adams was a severe liability with no upside. For a rookie UDFA who stepped into a starting role, I think he performed admirably. I'm not suggesting that there's no room for an upgrade there, but I don't think Adams was a major problem. We have a much bigger hole at DT right now, IMO.



The only reason he wasn't more of a liability is that he basically did nothing, and was involved in an extremely low volume of plays. The defense basically played with 10 guys out there when he was on the field.



I don't know why everybody has to start with he is a UDFA to rationalize his play. I got it...I'm briefed as to how Giants got him. And none of that really matters once the ball is snapped. If you do nothing as a #1 pick or as a UDFA, you still do nothing. In comment 13421953 Gatorade Dunk said:The only reason he wasn't more of a liability is that he basically did nothing, and was involved in an extremely low volume of plays. The defense basically played with 10 guys out there when he was on the field.I don't know why everybody has to start with he is a UDFA to rationalize his play. I got it...I'm briefed as to how Giants got him. And none of that really matters once the ball is snapped. If you do nothing as a #1 pick or as a UDFA, you still do nothing.