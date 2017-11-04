Hankins visiting with Indy today battttles : 4/11/2017 4:24 pm Per Twitter

Indy Chip : 4/11/2017 4:56 pm : link 30 mil under the cap. He's gone sign a RB Blount Charles Peterson.

RE: 34 chopperhatch : 4/11/2017 4:56 pm :

Quote: this is what i've been expecting to happen. i think he has the most value to a 34 team at NT. let him get as big as he wants and just eat blocks at the LOS.

i'm surprised he hasn't gotten a good offer in this role but we'll see what the colts do



So you thought his signing with a 3-4 team was eminence? Good job! In comment 13424233 area junc said:So you thought his signing with a 3-4 team was eminence? Good job!

At this point seems like he's gone. FStubbs : 4/11/2017 5:03 pm : link We've seen it before. Guy just wants out even if the money is the same or less elsewhere.

If Hankins leaves.. GeorgeAdams33 : 4/11/2017 5:10 pm : link I would love to see us make a trade for Mohammed Wilkerson if we could pry him away from the Jets

I'm gonna wait and see on this. 81_Great_Dane : 4/11/2017 5:10 pm : link Guys visit and leave without a deal all the time. Maybe he'll be a Colt, maybe he won't.

I'm surprised it took him this long to get to Indy. Klaatu : 4/11/2017 5:13 pm : link They cut Arthur Jones last month, and David Parry got popped for DUI and some related charges.

Wilkerson/Giants annexOPR : 4/11/2017 5:17 pm : link Was a rumor last year I believe ...



and yes I'd trade a 1st rounder for him

Indy will overpay XBRONX : 4/11/2017 5:18 pm : link him. See ya. We can do better with his money.

Would love to have him back ... Beer Man : 4/11/2017 5:24 pm : link But football is still a business and he has every right to seek the maximum $s the market will bear for his services.

Best DL on Indy annexOPR : 4/11/2017 5:31 pm : link 4th best on Giants



Makes sense for them

Well Big Bromley needs to step Rflairr : 4/11/2017 5:44 pm : link up

Hankins Big_Pete : 4/11/2017 5:53 pm : link Ideally I would like to see Hankins return if at all possible, but I certainly understand the business of things.



If Hankins did sign with another team, we simply need to adjust, we will have a chunk of cash to work with.



DT is reasonably deep in the draft, so we can add talent to work with. We may even consider something from left field such as making a trade offer for Sheldon Richardson





Considering our other free agency activity, it would be reasonable to expect some kind of compensation pick for Hankins.

This... ThatLimerickGuy : 4/11/2017 6:13 pm : link must be the mystery 3rd team in the mix I have been hearing about.



It was always a 3 team race with Giants, Dolphins and Colts.



A visit here to Colts does not bode well for him re-signing with the Giants.

I'll never understand the philosophy of saying goodbye to RDJR : 4/11/2017 6:15 pm : link proven players. Agreed he's not great, but he's better than Bromley and he's better than an unproven rookie or street free agent. It's not my money so I don't care what they pay him, I just want a winning team this year. Not three years from now.

On the phone with Hank now mfsd : 4/11/2017 6:17 pm : link that is, Hank from Maintenance...going to take a couple extra days on that dry wall job...

RE: I'll never understand the philosophy of saying goodbye to UConn4523 : 4/11/2017 6:22 pm :

Quote: proven players. Agreed he's not great, but he's better than Bromley and he's better than an unproven rookie or street free agent. It's not my money so I don't care what they pay him, I just want a winning team this year. Not three years from now.



$$$. It's not your money but it goes against the cap and if he's at $10mm and we are at $6.5mm then it isn't even close to the same ballpark. You have to respect what the Giants are doing, they extended an offer and aren't getting strong armed into making a move they aren't completely comfortable with. I'm glad I root for this team. In comment 13424377 RDJR said:$$$. It's not your money but it goes against the cap and if he's at $10mm and we are at $6.5mm then it isn't even close to the same ballpark. You have to respect what the Giants are doing, they extended an offer and aren't getting strong armed into making a move they aren't completely comfortable with. I'm glad I root for this team.

I want to keep him, Dave in Hoboken : 4/11/2017 6:26 pm : link but if someone's willing to pay him more than what the Giants are standing firm with, then see ya. This defense will be fine with or without Hankins. His agent seem to have played himself, as well.

RE: Wilkerson/Giants Rflairr : 4/11/2017 6:27 pm :

Quote: Was a rumor last year I believe ...



and yes I'd trade a 1st rounder for him



No thanks. After he got paid. He started not taking care of himself. Overweight In comment 13424318 annexOPR said:No thanks. After he got paid. He started not taking care of himself. Overweight

Would have been nice if Reese prdave73 : 4/11/2017 6:33 pm : link made a move on Jernigan..

I can't believe the overreaction here Ron Johnson 30 : 4/11/2017 6:36 pm : link Who can blame him for maximizing his earnings? I still believe he signs with the Giants but I don't fault him for wanting the money.

Hankins is likely a goner DavidinBMNY : 4/11/2017 6:36 pm : link I was really surprised last year with Robert Thomas. The Giants just held him and kept that roster spot even though he had some sort of issue.



Hopefully they see something there with Thomas. Did anyone have commentary on his performance in a BBI thread of note?

RE: I can't believe the overreaction here robbieballs2003 : 4/11/2017 6:47 pm :

Quote: Who can blame him for maximizing his earnings? I still believe he signs with the Giants but I don't fault him for wanting the money.



I am not blaming him for trying to maximize his earnings but he cannot blame the Giants if they pull their offer. Personally, I want players that want to be here. At this point what is he arguing over? An extra half a million? An extra year? He is obviously looking for a better situation than what the Giants are offering. So, with that, I pull my offer.



EA said long ago that he learned very early that you don't let a player leave the building with an open offer. In comment 13424390 Ron Johnson 30 said:I am not blaming him for trying to maximize his earnings but he cannot blame the Giants if they pull their offer. Personally, I want players that want to be here. At this point what is he arguing over? An extra half a million? An extra year? He is obviously looking for a better situation than what the Giants are offering. So, with that, I pull my offer.EA said long ago that he learned very early that you don't let a player leave the building with an open offer.

We don't know that he doesn't want to be here UConn4523 : 4/11/2017 6:53 pm : link we do know he wants to get paid more than the offers he got. I see no problem with what he's doing (outside of the botch job by his agent), this may be his only shot at a lifechanging payday and I completely understand maximizing that opportunity.



I'm good with whatever the Giants do as well, if they won't budge to his demands, so be it.

RE: We don't know that he doesn't want to be here robbieballs2003 : 4/11/2017 6:58 pm :

Quote: we do know he wants to get paid more than the offers he got. I see no problem with what he's doing (outside of the botch job by his agent), this may be his only shot at a lifechanging payday and I completely understand maximizing that opportunity.



I'm good with whatever the Giants do as well, if they won't budge to his demands, so be it.



Once again, what is he looking for? Anything now is going to be insignificant in terms of a difference in terms. Nothing has changed. Indy didn't just all of a sudden win the lottery and are going to go on a spending spree. Imo, if he wanted to be here he would have signed already when the Giants had the best offer out there. If he wants to nickel and dime his way to a bigger contract then fine. That is his choice. And, once again, if I was the Giants it would be my choice to take the offer off of the table. In comment 13424402 UConn4523 said:Once again, what is he looking for? Anything now is going to be insignificant in terms of a difference in terms. Nothing has changed. Indy didn't just all of a sudden win the lottery and are going to go on a spending spree. Imo, if he wanted to be here he would have signed already when the Giants had the best offer out there. If he wants to nickel and dime his way to a bigger contract then fine. That is his choice. And, once again, if I was the Giants it would be my choice to take the offer off of the table.

We have lost 3DT.....So it is not something new George from PA : 4/11/2017 7:26 pm : link We actually might get compensated with an extra pick....If they pay him big bucks.



The big name guys we signed were cut.

RE: Wilkerson quitting on the Jets: old man : 4/11/2017 7:36 pm : link So did Marshall.

Not that quitting on a team is acceptable, but those last few games far more guys mailed it in than went all out. Understandably.

That said, at #23 in this draft, an almost MW could be there,and much cheaper, if the draft falls right.

And then theres Odrick.

I don't think he "wants to be here" any more or less than the next guy Ten Ton Hammer : 4/11/2017 7:46 pm : link But any fan that thinks loyalty to laundry overcomes money is living in candy land. There's no such player in the league.

RE: I don't think he robbieballs2003 : 4/11/2017 7:55 pm :

Quote: But any fan that thinks loyalty to laundry overcomes money is living in candy land. There's no such player in the league.



I don't get how you guys are twisting this. I am not saying He should sign here at a discount. What I am saying is we have had the best offer on the table for awhile now. Expecially, with the way FA is structured now where teams can contact a player's agent prior to the actual signing period. Top FAs sign quickly. This has dragged on for what? Seriously, answer the question.



When I say if he wanted to be here he would have signed already it is because we have had the best offer on the table for awhile. It is a combination of wanting to be here and th3 money. Imo, he isn't even close to worth the amount he thinks he is. Imo, I would rather use the money that is on the table elsewhere. Remember, any money not used this year can be carried over to the next year. If that helps us resign Pugh and Richburg or Beckham or whoever then that makes way more sense to me than spending $6+ million on a guy who severely underachieved in a contract year with an all-pro supporting cast at DL and arguably the best secondary behind him. In comment 13424442 Ten Ton Hammer said:I don't get how you guys are twisting this. I am not saying He should sign here at a discount. What I am saying is we have had the best offer on the table for awhile now. Expecially, with the way FA is structured now where teams can contact a player's agent prior to the actual signing period. Top FAs sign quickly. This has dragged on for what? Seriously, answer the question.When I say if he wanted to be here he would have signed already it is because we have had the best offer on the table for awhile. It is a combination of wanting to be here and th3 money. Imo, he isn't even close to worth the amount he thinks he is. Imo, I would rather use the money that is on the table elsewhere. Remember, any money not used this year can be carried over to the next year. If that helps us resign Pugh and Richburg or Beckham or whoever then that makes way more sense to me than spending $6+ million on a guy who severely underachieved in a contract year with an all-pro supporting cast at DL and arguably the best secondary behind him.

RE: RE: We don't know that he doesn't want to be here UConn4523 : 4/11/2017 8:03 pm :

Quote: In comment 13424402 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





we do know he wants to get paid more than the offers he got. I see no problem with what he's doing (outside of the botch job by his agent), this may be his only shot at a lifechanging payday and I completely understand maximizing that opportunity.



I'm good with whatever the Giants do as well, if they won't budge to his demands, so be it.







Once again, what is he looking for? Anything now is going to be insignificant in terms of a difference in terms. Nothing has changed. Indy didn't just all of a sudden win the lottery and are going to go on a spending spree. Imo, if he wanted to be here he would have signed already when the Giants had the best offer out there. If he wants to nickel and dime his way to a bigger contract then fine. That is his choice. And, once again, if I was the Giants it would be my choice to take the offer off of the table.



Too many assumptions for me, neither of us know what he wants and we certainly don't know if its a big gap. If we offered the reported 7 and he wants 10, that isn't insignificant. In comment 13424403 robbieballs2003 said:Too many assumptions for me, neither of us know what he wants and we certainly don't know if its a big gap. If we offered the reported 7 and he wants 10, that isn't insignificant.

RE: RE: RE: We don't know that he doesn't want to be here robbieballs2003 : 4/11/2017 8:08 pm :

Quote: In comment 13424403 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 13424402 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





we do know he wants to get paid more than the offers he got. I see no problem with what he's doing (outside of the botch job by his agent), this may be his only shot at a lifechanging payday and I completely understand maximizing that opportunity.



I'm good with whatever the Giants do as well, if they won't budge to his demands, so be it.







Once again, what is he looking for? Anything now is going to be insignificant in terms of a difference in terms. Nothing has changed. Indy didn't just all of a sudden win the lottery and are going to go on a spending spree. Imo, if he wanted to be here he would have signed already when the Giants had the best offer out there. If he wants to nickel and dime his way to a bigger contract then fine. That is his choice. And, once again, if I was the Giants it would be my choice to take the offer off of the table.







Too many assumptions for me, neither of us know what he wants and we certainly don't know if its a big gap. If we offered the reported 7 and he wants 10, that isn't insignificant.



It doesn't matter what he wants at this point in time. The NFL has spoken. In comment 13424457 UConn4523 said:It doesn't matter what he wants at this point in time. The NFL has spoken.

I diff want Hankins back rasbutant : 4/11/2017 8:23 pm : link and if the Giants think they can afford him, who am i to argue with that. At least its on a player I believe is good player and a good person/teammate. Young player with a lot of upside.



However, I do see the other side of it, those CAP dollars can be used to resign Pugh, Richburg, Fluker, etc....



I'm good with whatever happens. And I have no problem with how anyone has handled the situation. Well maybe except some on BBI, but they don't really count now do they.

Cespedes with the hat trick! ZGiants98 : 4/11/2017 8:54 pm : link Just like that... he's back!

Montraveous Adams, Tanoah Kpassagon, or Jaleel Johnson... Milton : 4/11/2017 9:09 pm : link ...in round 3! Probably solved (unless they use their 3rd round pick to move up for Cam Robinson in round 1).

I'm at the point now where I say Carl in CT : 4/11/2017 9:09 pm : link Bye! And you can take your appreciation thread (which some moron will start) and shove it up your ass!

I love how salty guys are getting BlackLight : 4/11/2017 10:32 pm : link because Hank is still testing the waters and trying to squeeze every last dollar out his market value. Like the guy somehow owes us something.



If some team now suddenly find the cap room to make him a better offer than ours, then he and his agent come out of this looking like geniuses. And still, people around here would talk like Hank betrayed us.

Colts and Hankins Big_Pete : 4/11/2017 11:28 pm : link Looking at Indianapolis's cap position, overthecap has the Colts with $30,633,509 in cap space.



It makes a lot of sense for the Colts to be interested in Hankins and he has our standing offer to benchmark against



This is a business decision, I completely understand Hankins wanting the best deal he can get and this how the business side of things plays out.



It is likely that other teams will offer more money than we can for Hankins.

Giants should get into a bidding war Jimmy Googs : 4/11/2017 11:34 pm : link if need be for Hankins.



Who's with me?

Are we using Doomster : 4/11/2017 11:48 pm : link your Money? If yes, ok....

RE: Giants should get into a bidding war Big_Pete : 4/11/2017 11:52 pm :

Quote: if need be for Hankins.



Who's with me?



Giants have $8,306,496 in cap room according to overthecap



There are 21 teams with more cap space than we have available. At least two have reportedly shown interest in Hankins in Indianapolis ($30,633,509 space) and Miami ($20,815,773 space). There is a ton of cash out there ($602,140,526) that is available to be spent across the league.



Add in the fact that Hankins is looking for somewhere around $10m/year (probably similar to the kind of deals that Damon Harrison and Tyrone Crawford signed)



How would NYG be able to come out on top in a bidding war? In comment 13424686 Jimmy Googs said:Giants have $8,306,496 in cap room according to overthecapThere are 21 teams with more cap space than we have available. At least two have reportedly shown interest in Hankins in Indianapolis ($30,633,509 space) and Miami ($20,815,773 space). There is a ton of cash out there ($602,140,526) that is available to be spent across the league.Add in the fact that Hankins is looking for somewhere around $10m/year (probably similar to the kind of deals that Damon Harrison and Tyrone Crawford signed)How would NYG be able to come out on top in a bidding war?

An underrated essential cog in the machine. Jimmy Googs : 4/11/2017 11:58 pm : link Damn the cost and start the bidding until Hankins says "I always wanted to stay in NY after all".



You want Bromley to step up...really?

RE: Colts and Hankins Mike from SI : 12:07 am :

Quote: Looking at Indianapolis's cap position, overthecap has the Colts with $30,633,509 in cap space.



It makes a lot of sense for the Colts to be interested in Hankins and he has our standing offer to benchmark against



This is a business decision, I completely understand Hankins wanting the best deal he can get and this how the business side of things plays out.



It is likely that other teams will offer more money than we can for Hankins.



Exactly. If he can get more from another team I'll be sad to see him go, but good for him--this may be his only shot at big guaranteed money. In comment 13424678 Big_Pete said:Exactly. If he can get more from another team I'll be sad to see him go, but good for him--this may be his only shot at big guaranteed money.

Couldn't even thrive next to 3 studs annexOPR : 12:10 am : link I swear you'd think he was Reggie White with how some regard him ...



He's replaceable

RE: An underrated essential cog in the machine. LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:11 am :

Quote: Damn the cost and start the bidding until Hankins says "I always wanted to stay in NY after all".



You want Bromley to step up...really?



This may come as a shock to you....ready? Are you sitting down? Here goes..



There are other defensive tackles besides Hankins and Bromley. If Hankins doesn't sign, it is a near certainty that another DT will be added via FA or early in the draft.



Hankins is good, not great, and not worth 10 million. That is why he is still unemployed.



The Giants played this correctly. In comment 13424697 Jimmy Googs said:This may come as a shock to you....ready? Are you sitting down? Here goes..There are other defensive tackles besides Hankins and Bromley. If Hankins doesn't sign, it is a near certainty that another DT will be added via FA or early in the draft.Hankins is good, not great, and not worth 10 million. That is why he is still unemployed.The Giants played this correctly.

'Would have been nice if Reese made a move on Jernigan'... Torrag : 12:30 am : link Agreed. For that compensation it should have been a no brainer we went after him. Word was out weeks ago even on BBI that the Ravens would probably need to move him after paying Brandon Williams a king's ransom.



Missed opportunity.

I agree with Robbie. SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3:33 am : link It's whether the guy wants to be here. It's probably to his credit if he'd rather be a small fish in a big pond, here, or he'd like to go someplace where he'll be one of the leaders.



It's risky for him to leave the Giants. He's been a Giant his whole career, a high draft choice, and he's known to the coaches and his teammates.



The new team that paid a lot of money for him just expects him to produce, no excuses.



It's not about the money for the Giants. The Giants eight million under are in better shape than a team twenty million other because they've invested the money in good young players.



The salary cap isn't the same under the new CBA where the league has raised the cap ten million, ten million and twelve million over the last three seasons. More teams are re-signing their own big-ticket free agents. The Cowboys, who may have been hit the worst by players leaving, were ten million over the cap going into the offseason.

Well, how was his steak dinner? ZogZerg : 7:20 am : link Did he take the job?