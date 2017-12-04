NYDN: 5 offensive line targets for the Giants in the Draft Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/12/2017 7:47 am : 4/12/2017 7:47 am Quote: The Giants are doing their homework on the top left tackles of this month’s NFL draft even if it they are not guaranteed to select a lineman early, given their known interest in top playmakers at both tight end and linebacker.



The struggles of starting left tackle Ereck Flowers and the perpetual need for improved depth on the offensive line for any team, however, have made this a position to watch since Big Blue was eliminated from the playoffs in January.



So here are the top five names at the top of the Giants’ radar along the offensive line:

I Toth029 : 4/12/2017 8:28 am : link Would love Lamp if he's there and they don't value Njoku enough and Howard is gone.



Pugh is a FA after the season and the other OG's are Fluker and Jerry.

I would add mavric : 4/12/2017 8:29 am : link Antonio Garcia to the list and should be seriously considered as the future LT. The most athletic of the group with superb balance and dancing feet who can mirror any edge rusher. At 6-6, 300 (and change), he's not a bull pusher. Strictly a tackle who can keep the QB clean. He'll be gone by the 2nd round.



I will be thrilled to pieces if the Giants get him

I AcidTest : 4/12/2017 8:31 am : link think the more likely scenario is that the Giants wait until day three, and draft a developmental LT project.



Robinson: character issues, and reminds some of Flowers.

Bolles: needs to get stronger, so not ready to start.

Ramczyk: one year of D1 football, and coming off a hip injury.

Lamp: not a LT.

Dawkins: character issues as noted, although he would be a second round pick.



Days one and two will be about adding playmakers. Reese will then look for "upside" guys on day three, including one of the following LT prospects:



Julie'n Davenport.

Dieugot Josepn.



Kareem Are is also a possibility, although he isn't projected to play LT.

I read the article GMen23 : 4/12/2017 8:42 am : link 3 with some past character transgressions

1 with a questionable hip

1 from a small school, projected as a guard.



And I want one of these guys? Yeah, probably, depending, maybe, who knows what other position drops.

Welcome to picking in the back 10 of the Draft.

The Giants could take a page out of 1988... Milton : 4/12/2017 8:54 am : link ...and go with OL in both rounds 1 and 2. Figure on Robinson, Ramczyk, or Bolles in round 1 and then Garcia, Dawkins, or Moton in round 2. In round 3 they could grab a CB like Jourdan Lewis or Rasul Douglas or a DT like Montreas Adams, Tanoh Kpassagnon, or Jaleel Johnson. And on Day 3 they could go RB, TE, and ER.



I think all of BBI would breathe a sigh of relief if they could accomplish that!

Lamp has always been the best area junc : 4/12/2017 9:06 am : link OL in this draft. He isn't far off Zack Martin.



In fact, I can't believe people can watch Ramczyk and Lamp play and prefer Ram.



Lamp plays with that psychotic intensity that makes for a special OL. I've heard he's a "Pugh clone" and thus the Giants won't take him but I'm not so sure. Having 2 Pugh's (and hopefully Lamp healthy) isn't a bad thing.



And there's really no guarantee he couldn't be a very good LT or RT. Some guys overcome the arm length. I wouldn't doubt 1 bit that Lamp is a better LT than Flowers, right now.

RE: The Giants could take a page out of 1988... UConn4523 : 4/12/2017 9:10 am : link

...and go with OL in both rounds 1 and 2. Figure on Robinson, Ramczyk, or Bolles in round 1 and then Garcia, Dawkins, or Moton in round 2. In round 3 they could grab a CB like Jourdan Lewis or Rasul Douglas or a DT like Montreas Adams, Tanoh Kpassagnon, or Jaleel Johnson. And on Day 3 they could go RB, TE, and ER.

I think all of BBI would breathe a sigh of relief if they could accomplish that!



I think all of BBI would breathe a sigh of relief if they could accomplish that!



Double edge sword. We'd likely leave a ton of talent on the board in both rounds. I personally can't see the Giants doing this, but as always I will defer to their judgement.

RE: I would add Jay on the Island : 4/12/2017 9:12 am : link

Antonio Garcia to the list and should be seriously considered as the future LT. The most athletic of the group with superb balance and dancing feet who can mirror any edge rusher. At 6-6, 300 (and change), he's not a bull pusher. Strictly a tackle who can keep the QB clean. He'll be gone by the 2nd round.

I will be thrilled to pieces if the Giants get him



I will be thrilled to pieces if the Giants get him

I would too. I hope he falls to the Giants in round 2 because he has the ability to be a very good LT for the Giants.

RE: The Giants could take a page out of 1988... Klaatu : 4/12/2017 9:12 am : link

...and go with OL in both rounds 1 and 2. Figure on Robinson, Ramczyk, or Bolles in round 1 and then Garcia, Dawkins, or Moton in round 2. In round 3 they could grab a CB like Jourdan Lewis or Rasul Douglas or a DT like Montreas Adams, Tanoh Kpassagnon, or Jaleel Johnson. And on Day 3 they could go RB, TE, and ER.

I think all of BBI would breathe a sigh of relief if they could accomplish that!



I think all of BBI would breathe a sigh of relief if they could accomplish that!



I wouldn't.



I wouldn't.

If the Giants go OT in the first, so be it, but two OLs in the first two rounds would be "gilding the lily," so to speak, in my opinion. It would most likely come at the expense of a highly skilled playmaker on either side of the ball, and the Giants need those, too.

RE: The Giants could take a page out of 1988... ajr2456 : 4/12/2017 9:22 am : link

...and go with OL in both rounds 1 and 2. Figure on Robinson, Ramczyk, or Bolles in round 1 and then Garcia, Dawkins, or Moton in round 2. In round 3 they could grab a CB like Jourdan Lewis or Rasul Douglas or a DT like Montreas Adams, Tanoh Kpassagnon, or Jaleel Johnson. And on Day 3 they could go RB, TE, and ER.

I think all of BBI would breathe a sigh of relief if they could accomplish that!



I think all of BBI would breathe a sigh of relief if they could accomplish that!



This would be an awful scenario.

Agree areajunc HugeS : 4/12/2017 9:26 am : link Surprised people have been sleeping on Lamp as our pick. He is like a Pugh clone with similar tape and plus athleticism. Other than the short arms and the technical work on developing his kick step, punch which all the prospects need work on he looks like the very guy Solari could mold to fit his system.



RE: RE: The Giants could take a page out of 1988... Milton : 4/12/2017 9:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 13424786 Milton said:





Quote:





...and go with OL in both rounds 1 and 2. Figure on Robinson, Ramczyk, or Bolles in round 1 and then Garcia, Dawkins, or Moton in round 2. In round 3 they could grab a CB like Jourdan Lewis or Rasul Douglas or a DT like Montreas Adams, Tanoh Kpassagnon, or Jaleel Johnson. And on Day 3 they could go RB, TE, and ER.



I think all of BBI would breathe a sigh of relief if they could accomplish that!







I wouldn't.



I agree for the most part, but I also wouldn't complain if the Giants doubled down on OL if both were in the BPA mix for each round. It's not just that the current group is loaded with question marks, it's the fact that three of them will be free agents next year. And Pugh may be one concussion away from taking his $8.8M gift horse and calling it a career.

I like our chances of putting together a solid OL if we were to go into camp with Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Fluker, Robinson, Garcia, Jerry, Hart, and Jones all in competition for spots up and down the depth chart.



I like our chances of putting together a solid OL if we were to go into camp with Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Fluker, Robinson, Garcia, Jerry, Hart, and Jones all in competition for spots up and down the depth chart. In comment 13424807 Klaatu said:I agree for the most part, but I also wouldn't complain if the Giants doubled down on OL if both were in the BPA mix for each round. It's not just that the current group is loaded with question marks, it's the fact that three of them will be free agents next year. And Pugh may be one concussion away from taking his $8.8M gift horse and calling it a career.I like our chances of putting together a solid OL if we were to go into camp with Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Fluker, Robinson, Garcia, Jerry, Hart, and Jones all in competition for spots up and down the depth chart.

d@mn Milton gidiefor : Mod : 4/12/2017 9:38 am : : 4/12/2017 9:38 am : link you've seemingly upped the ante -- Oline in Rds 1 & 2 now



you're carrying this to Aaron Donald status

I'll see Milton's two OL ChicagoMarty : 4/12/2017 9:51 am : link in the first two rounds and raise him two cb's and a safety in the first three rounds!

RE: I'll see Milton's two OL gidiefor : Mod : 4/12/2017 9:52 am : link

in the first two rounds and raise him two cb's and a safety in the first three rounds!

LoL



LoL

In comment 13424867 ChicagoMarty said:LoL

Throw in ChicagoMarty : 4/12/2017 9:57 am : link a seventh round pick of an OL from a dinky college somewhere in SouthEast Arkansas for developmental purposes and a FA fat guy off any barstool at PJ Clarke's to caddy for Hank at dt and



We are done!

Milton, I can understand why the Giants might go OT in the first round Klaatu : 4/12/2017 9:59 am : link The operative word being "might." If they're high on one of the top three, and that one happens to fall to us at #23, then so be it, as I said.



However, I would rather see the Giants' early picks mirror the strength of the draft, and this year that's clearly not offensive linemen. Doubling down on a weak OL class, especially when you're picking late in each round does not sound like a good strategy to me, and again, that would most likely come at the expense of, say, a skilled DE, DB, or RB, and Lord knows we could use one of them, too.

I AcidTest : 4/12/2017 10:07 am : link think the Giants will draft Jarrad Davis in the first round.

RE: Milton, I can understand why the Giants might go OT in the first round Milton : 4/12/2017 10:10 am : link

Quote:

It would have to be a situation in which the Giants had a really good grade on the OL they took in round 2.

In the mock drafts in my head, I have the Giants selecting from Desmond King, Josh Jones, Marcus Maye, and Marcus Williams in round 2 and waiting until Day 3 to double dip at OL (perhaps Chad Wheeler, I'm not as high on Davenport as others, I worry he is Matt McCants revisited). The DB crop is deep, but I think it's mostly flat once you get past the ones who will go in the top ten, so I'm dead set against going CB/S in round one, but all for it in round 2. Round 3 looks to be a good a round to go DL, but then again there will be some potentially good talent at TE, CB, and RB to be had.



In the mock drafts in my head, I have the Giants selecting from Desmond King, Josh Jones, Marcus Maye, and Marcus Williams in round 2 and waiting until Day 3 to double dip at OL (perhaps Chad Wheeler, I'm not as high on Davenport as others, I worry he is Matt McCants revisited). The DB crop is deep, but I think it's mostly flat once you get past the ones who will go in the top ten, so I'm dead set against going CB/S in round one, but all for it in round 2. Round 3 looks to be a good a round to go DL, but then again there will be some potentially good talent at TE, CB, and RB to be had. In comment 13424885 Klaatu said:It would have to be a situation in which the Giants had a really good grade on the OL they took in round 2.In the mock drafts in my head, I have the Giants selecting from Desmond King, Josh Jones, Marcus Maye, and Marcus Williams in round 2 and waiting until Day 3 to double dip at OL (perhaps Chad Wheeler, I'm not as high on Davenport as others, I worry he is Matt McCants revisited). The DB crop is deep, but I think it's mostly flat once you get past the ones who will go in the top ten, so I'm dead set against going CB/S in round one, but all for it in round 2. Round 3 looks to be a good a round to go DL, but then again there will be some potentially good talent at TE, CB, and RB to be had.

they are just mocks UConn4523 : 4/12/2017 10:17 am : link but Walter Football has Ramzyk falling to 40 with Lamp at 22, Bolles at 20, and Robinson at 16. Anything can happen but OL value at 23, unless the Giants are in love with one of the prospects, seems very much lacking.



Round 2 seems like it has much better value, but again, its based on projections which are wildly inaccurate.

RE: they are just mocks Milton : 4/12/2017 10:22 am : link

but Walter Football has Ramzyk falling to 40 with Lamp at 22, Bolles at 20, and Robinson at 16. Anything can happen but OL value at 23, unless the Giants are in love with one of the prospects, seems very much lacking.

Round 2 seems like it has much better value, but again, its based on projections which are wildly inaccurate.



There is a consensus among the draftniks that the top 3 OT are Robinson, Ramczyk, and Bolles, but no consensus on what order they should be stacked.

it will certainly be interesting. I doubt any go in the top 10 UConn4523 : 4/12/2017 10:28 am : link but from 11-22 you have Arizona, Philly, Indianapolis, Baltimore, Washington, Denver, Detroit, and Miami all needing significant upgrades on the OL. 6 of those teams were in the bottom half in rushing offense last year as well.

'doing their homework on top left tackles of this month’s NFL draft'.. Torrag : 4/12/2017 10:44 am : link Be realistic, there are no top left tackles in this class. Draft a prospect with potential impact and then go developmental tackle with upside later. That is the smart play.

Milton, in my perfect world... Klaatu : 4/12/2017 10:52 am : link The Giants hold off on drafting an OL until the 2nd round, where they might be able to snag one of the two big Johnsons - Dorian or Rod - or someone similar. Then they wait until Day 3 for another OL, someone like, say, Nico Siragusa, Jermaine Eluemenor, Will Holden, or Erik Magnuson.

Klaatu Torrag : 4/12/2017 10:54 am : link From your lips to Jerry Reese's ears. Though I'd target Dawkins and Rod Johnson...then Eluemenor later who I really like.

Torrag Klaatu : 4/12/2017 10:57 am : link I like Dawkins, too, but I like saying "Two Big Johnsons" even better.

RE: Milton, in my perfect world... Milton : 4/12/2017 11:17 am : link

Quote: The Giants hold off on drafting an OL until the 2nd round, where they might be able to snag one of the two big Johnsons - Dorian or Rod - or someone similar. Then they wait until Day 3 for another OL, someone like, say, Nico Siragusa, Jermaine Eluemenor, Will Holden, or Erik Magnuson. In my imperfect world, Christian McCaffrey slips through the cracks and the Giants pounce with the 23rd pick and trade up in round 2 to grab their highest rated OT within striking range (Garcia? Dawkins? Johnson? Moton? I have no idea). This is assuming there is a run on OL. If there isn't, they may be able to wait until the 55th pick.



I'm not against going with another position in round 1 if a top ten type talent manages to slide for whatever reason, but it will have a negative domino effect on the rest of the draft, because OL suddenly reaches May Day status. As I've said repeatedly, it isn't just that OL is the team's greatest need, it's that there is a Grand Canyon between it and their second greatest need.



On the other hand, if the Giants get an OL they love with the 23rd pick (because of a run on CB's and QB's in front of them and Elway bypassing OL in favor of Ed McCaffrey's boy), it will feel like they are playing with the house money the rest of the way. And that's when all this talk of the draft being deep at DB, TE, and RB (and maybe even ER) will come in handy.



Would you complain about this draft?...

1. Cam Robinson OL

2. Desmond King CB/S

3. Montravius Adams DT

4. Vince Biegel ER/LB

5. Joe Williams RB

6. Eric Saubert TE

7. Damien Mama OL In comment 13424975 Klaatu said:In my imperfect world, Christian McCaffrey slips through the cracks and the Giants pounce with the 23rd pick and trade up in round 2 to grab their highest rated OT within striking range (Garcia? Dawkins? Johnson? Moton? I have no idea). This is assuming there is a run on OL. If there isn't, they may be able to wait until the 55th pick.I'm not against going with another position in round 1 if a top ten type talent manages to slide for whatever reason, but it will have a negative domino effect on the rest of the draft, because OL suddenly reaches May Day status. As I've said repeatedly, it isn't just that OL is the team's greatest need, it's that there is a Grand Canyon between it and their second greatest need.On the other hand, if the Giants get an OL they love with the 23rd pick (because of a run on CB's and QB's in front of them and Elway bypassing OL in favor of Ed McCaffrey's boy), it will feel like they are playing with the house money the rest of the way. And that's when all this talk of the draft being deep at DB, TE, and RB (and maybe even ER) will come in handy.Would you complain about this draft?...1. Cam Robinson OL2. Desmond King CB/S3. Montravius Adams DT4. Vince Biegel ER/LB5. Joe Williams RB6. Eric Saubert TE7. Damien Mama OL

RE: I would add chopperhatch : 4/12/2017 11:27 am : link

Antonio Garcia to the list and should be seriously considered as the future LT. The most athletic of the group with superb balance and dancing feet who can mirror any edge rusher. At 6-6, 300 (and change), he's not a bull pusher. Strictly a tackle who can keep the QB clean. He'll be gone by the 2nd round.

I will be thrilled to pieces if the Giants get him



I will be thrilled to pieces if the Giants get him



Apparently he has trouble keeping on weight and struggled to stay at 290 during the season.

Would I complain about that draft? Klaatu : 4/12/2017 11:28 am : link I couldn't say yes or no without knowing who else was still on the board when the Giants were up. I will say that there are certain players I prefer over the ones you have listed (Jaleel Johnson over Montravious Adams, for example), but that's just me.

Count me in as favoring Lamp chopperhatch : 4/12/2017 11:43 am : link Where we pick. Guy has versatility as was mentioned and he is built like a brick shit house. If Zack Martin is his comparison, getting a Martin at 23 is a steal. Plus, if they really intend to play Fluker at RT, RG is available for a little camp competition.



I dont think he will be the pick though

I think Lamp could be another Zach Martin jeff57 : 4/12/2017 11:44 am : link Would grab him at 23. But I doubt they will.

I learned Glover : 4/12/2017 1:05 pm : link that it's much better to be a star college athlete if you assault someone. These guys from Temple faced possible felony charges, Tyreek Hill was drafted after choking and hitting his pregnant GF, and everyone saw Mixon break that woman's jaw on camera. Justice is blind when it comes to promising NFL talent.

Lamp is the only 1st and 10 : 4/12/2017 1:07 pm : link OL I want on Rd 1. The rest are not worth the pick. Too many question marks.

RE: I would add Amtoft : 4/12/2017 1:11 pm : link

Antonio Garcia to the list and should be seriously considered as the future LT. The most athletic of the group with superb balance and dancing feet who can mirror any edge rusher. At 6-6, 300 (and change), he's not a bull pusher. Strictly a tackle who can keep the QB clean. He'll be gone by the 2nd round.

I will be thrilled to pieces if the Giants get him



I will be thrilled to pieces if the Giants get him



Garcia has trouble keeping weight on and was under 300 lbs by the end of the year. Very good talent though.