Doesn't sound like the year to draft OLs Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/12/2017 4:35 pm : 4/12/2017 4:35 pm Dan Duggan& #8207;Verified account @DDuggan21 3h3 hours ago



NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah says this is best class of RB and TE that he's seen in a decade. OL at the opposite end of the spectrum



2000 was an awful year for QBs Vanzetti : 4/12/2017 5:49 pm : link Chad Pennington was the first one taken at #18.





But then the Patriots found Tom Brady in the 6th round.



My point? Just because a draft is not heavy at a certain position at the top, does not mean there are not plenty of good picks later in the draft.

O line is still the worse unit on the team GMen23 : 4/12/2017 5:53 pm : link I don’t know fellas, I’ve looked at a lot of grades also. These top 3 OT’s & Lamp, keep getting graded right with the Charlaton’s, Davis,’ and Cunningham’s and Humphrey’s that will possibly be available at 23. I would love to draft Jarrad Davis, and have him become Patrick Willis, and our MLB QB of the D for the next 10 years. We haven’t had often since Harry Carson (2 years of Pierce). Or any of the defensive names being brandished about. I would love 4th CB, with the DRC situation, and the way the game is played today



Someone else said it hear before me, but I was thinking it. They’re aren’t any top 15 OT’s. But the drop-off after these 4, all projected 15 to 30, is Huge. And as that OP said, “right in our sweet spot”.



I listened to Mayock. he didn’t say I can’t find 4 to put in the First Rd. He saiid, “I’m not sure if I can find more than four, to put in the top 3 rounds.”



I get that we can’t Nascar. I saw how terrible we are behind the 3 CB’s.



But there’s so much we can’t do unless this unit improves.



We can’t, make a 3rd &1, get any respect for the running game, therefore we can’t play action, or run out the clock. They need a nasty boy with talent.



And as we all know Reese’s terrible track record picking an offensive linemen, after the first 2 rounds. I could see him saying at 23, “now or never”.

RE: RE: RE: Pugh at least has developed into an excellent guard David in LA : 4/12/2017 6:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13425622 David in LA said:





Quote:





In comment 13425612 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Flowers hasn't been an excellent anything.







Pugh is an excellent guard, but JPP and OV are not elite enough.







Is Pugh slated to make $17 million against the cap for the next 3 years?



Fuck you're awful.



He's up for an extension, he's going to be expensive as well. In comment 13425655 Go Terps said:He's up for an extension, he's going to be expensive as well.

David Go Terps : 4/12/2017 6:03 pm : link But he isn't now, and hasn't been. If the plan is to overpay for him like we did for JPP and OV (who despite their contracts figure to need a draft pick to help them generate a pass rush...yikes), then I'm not on board with that either.



Bang for the buck.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Pugh at least has developed into an excellent guard mrvax : 4/12/2017 6:10 pm : link

Quote:

He's up for an extension, he's going to be expensive as well.



If 2018 is anything like 2017 in free agency, Reese may have to shell out $10M per to keep Pugh, $7M per for Richburg and who knows what to keep Fluker if he succeeds at RT or RG. I do think the Giants should try to grab 2 Oline guys (who may not need to start this season) but not in the 1st round. No sir. Not in the first round please.

In comment 13425693 David in LA said:If 2018 is anything like 2017 in free agency, Reese may have to shell out $10M per to keep Pugh, $7M per for Richburg and who knows what to keep Fluker if he succeeds at RT or RG. I do think the Giants should try to grab 2 Oline guys (who may not need to start this season) but not in the 1st round. No sir. Not in the first round please.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Pugh at least has developed into an excellent guard David in LA : 4/12/2017 6:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13425693 David in LA said:





Quote:







He's up for an extension, he's going to be expensive as well.







If 2018 is anything like 2017 in free agency, Reese may have to shell out $10M per to keep Pugh, $7M per for Richburg and who knows what to keep Fluker if he succeeds at RT or RG. I do think the Giants should try to grab 2 Oline guys (who may not need to start this season) but not in the 1st round. No sir. Not in the first round please.



No disagreements here, hopefully we can get some solid prospects for depth and development. In comment 13425708 mrvax said:No disagreements here, hopefully we can get some solid prospects for depth and development.

RE: I'd rather overpay for a DE's than a G Go Terps : 4/12/2017 6:19 pm : link

Quote: .



It's not that simple. Overpaying for one is not the same as overpaying for the other. In comment 13425709 David in LA said:It's not that simple. Overpaying for one is not the same as overpaying for the other.

Not great, but not as bad as they say jeff57 : 4/12/2017 6:22 pm : link I think Lamp will end up being the best of the bunch. Another Zach Martin.

RE: RE: I'd rather overpay for a DE's than a G David in LA : 4/12/2017 6:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13425709 David in LA said:





Quote:





.







It's not that simple. Overpaying for one is not the same as overpaying for the other.



One's a premium position and the other isn't. In comment 13425720 Go Terps said:One's a premium position and the other isn't.

RE: Not great, but not as bad as they say chopperhatch : 4/12/2017 6:29 pm : link

Quote: I think Lamp will end up being the best of the bunch. Another Zach Martin.



Agreed. Take him in the 1st and then grab a T in the 2nd and thats good value. If Lamp reminds of Martin. You take him and dont look back with any ragretz. In comment 13425725 jeff57 said:Agreed. Take him in the 1st and then grab a T in the 2nd and thats good value. If Lamp reminds of Martin. You take him and dont look back with any ragretz.

No OL walking in the door in round one blueblood : 4/12/2017 6:34 pm : link is going to turn this OL around..



trust your value board.

RE: RE: RE: I'd rather overpay for a DE's than a G Go Terps : 4/12/2017 6:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13425720 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 13425709 David in LA said:





Quote:





.







It's not that simple. Overpaying for one is not the same as overpaying for the other.







One's a premium position and the other isn't.



It might be time to accept that the concept of "premium position" is bullshit. Watching John Jerry repeatedly fist us sure made guard feel like a premium position. In comment 13425730 David in LA said:It might be time to accept that the concept of "premium position" is bullshit. Watching John Jerry repeatedly fist us sure made guard feel like a premium position.

Bad luck for the Giants... M.S. : 4/12/2017 7:13 pm : link

...in desperate need for star power upfront.



We have no stars... just a couple of good players and then a lot of mediocrity. And practically zero bench strength.



But we can't go O-line in Round One this year. Maybe TE or RB or...



...wait for it:



And with the 23rd selection in the 2017 NFL Draft the New York Giants select...



....Quarterback out of Texas Tech, Pat Mahomes... Mahomes.





RE: Just because an overall group doesn't seem PatersonPlank : 4/12/2017 7:18 pm : link

Quote: Great doesn't mean that there will not be quality players to come out of it.



+1, I agree. I think the top 4 guys are good, its just not deep. In comment 13425572 robbieballs2003 said:+1, I agree. I think the top 4 guys are good, its just not deep.

RE: So you would overpay, because of John Jerry's performance? Go Terps : 4/12/2017 7:24 pm : link

Quote: Come on.



Where did I say that?



I'm saying the concept of a "premium position" is made up, faulty thinking. In comment 13425801 David in LA said:Where did I say that?I'm saying the concept of a "premium position" is made up, faulty thinking.

I wouldn't overpay for anyone at any position Go Terps : 4/12/2017 7:25 pm : link The very word "overpay" implies that you are paying more than the player is worth.

RE: Well the top of the draft Gatorade Dunk : 4/12/2017 8:07 pm : link

Quote: is missing the big time talent we usually have on the OL. Ramcyzk has injuries and heart questions. Bolles has strength and age questions. Cam Robinson has character and probably a RT questions. Lamp has short arm can he play OT or is he an OG questions. There is no legit top LT like in so many years. However I think there is decent depth no different than any other years. We weren't getting a top OT at 23 anyways if there was one available. So with that I don't think it is all that bad. I think WR is pretty stacked along with TE and I think DE is probably the worst that I can remember minus Garrett.

What are the "heart questions"? Because he took a year off after high school? The narrative seems to be that he only returned to football because of what it could provide him, but the reality is that he came back and played D-3 ball. That's not a fast-track to the NFL or to any preferential treatment along the way. If anything, I think RR is a guy that stepped away from the game and missed it. In comment 13425571 Amtoft said:What are the "heart questions"? Because he took a year off after high school? The narrative seems to be that he only returned to football because of what it could provide him, but the reality is that he came back and played D-3 ball. That's not a fast-track to the NFL or to any preferential treatment along the way. If anything, I think RR is a guy that stepped away from the game and missed it.

Based on the 2016 performance, would you bid for Pugh or Richburg or Ivan15 : 4/12/2017 8:24 pm : link Neither in free agency?



I think they are both replaceable with a draft pick or free agency so I would not pursue them aggressively,especially if they get a couple of o-linemen in this draft.

No one has a higher opinion... M.S. : 4/12/2017 9:02 pm : link

...of Pugh and Richburg than BBI.



But why the F would you ever pay a lot for them as free agents.



They're not that great.



Good, yes. But nothing more.

RE: No one has a higher opinion... gidiefor : Mod : 4/12/2017 9:33 pm : : 4/12/2017 9:33 pm : link

Quote:

...of Pugh and Richburg than BBI.



But why the F would you ever pay a lot for them as free agents.



They're not that great.



Good, yes. But nothing more.



MS -- here's prediction for you -- the Giants Oline is going to turn things around this year -- I'm gonna be interested to see how many critics are going to eat their words In comment 13425984 M.S. said:MS -- here's prediction for you -- the Giants Oline is going to turn things around this year -- I'm gonna be interested to see how many critics are going to eat their words

'OL at the opposite end of the spectrum'... Torrag : 4/12/2017 10:52 pm : link ...don't tell Milton he might rupture a testicle.

RE: 'OL at the opposite end of the spectrum'... Milton : 4/12/2017 11:04 pm : link

Quote: ...don't tell Milton he might rupture a testicle. Leave my testicles out of this!!! In comment 13426225 Torrag said:Leave my testicles out of this!!!

The idea that there's no OL talent this year is absurd. yatqb : 4/12/2017 11:29 pm : link There's no OL depth, but there is talent in the 1st few rounds.



Right now: CBS: Ramczyk is 18th, Bolles 27th, Lamp 28th and Robinson 35th.

GBN: RR 19th, Lamp 23rd, Bolles 31st and Robinson 35th.

Huddle Report: Bolles 20th, RR 22, Lamp 23, Robinson 24.



So three different sites have the top offensive linemen in this draft going right around where we select. Imo several of these guys clearly wouldn't be reaches at 23. To me Lamp is an immediate starter at an OG position for any team that takes him, RR could be an immediate starter at LT (as could Bolles) and at worst Robinson would be an immediate starter for any number of good teams at RT.



I like some of these guys better than others, but to say that all of them would be reaches just doesn't fit the facts.



Now I'm not arguing that the Giants should take any of them at 23, but it's reasonable to think that some of them may be in their top tier of available players when 23 rolls around.









Historically speaking... Milton : 4/12/2017 11:31 pm : link Cam Robinson is the prototype of everything the Giants love in an OL. Long arms, three year starter in the SEC, 21 years old, National Champion, Outland Trophy winner, and his 5.15 in the forty wasn't too shabby. I have no doubt that the Giants will have a 1st round grade on him, probably in the top ten on their board.



The arrest for a half a gram of weed and an unlicensed handgun is a non-issue. All it does is confirm that he was a 21-year old kid living in Alabama at the time, but we already knew that. Character-wise, I'm more concerned about Bolles.

All those poor O linemen Glover : 1:19 am : link this year. None of them are going to be drafted.



RE: RE: No one has a higher opinion... M.S. : 5:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13425984 M.S. said:





Quote:







...of Pugh and Richburg than BBI.



But why the F would you ever pay a lot for them as free agents.



They're not that great.



Good, yes. But nothing more.







MS -- here's prediction for you -- the Giants Oline is going to turn things around this year -- I'm gonna be interested to see how many critics are going to eat their words

Will be very happy to eat my words, especially about the offensive line. I've been sour grapes about this unit since the last Giants Super Bowl Season. Reese has tried to fix the problem... 6 years later he gets a solid C-. In comment 13426036 gidiefor said:Will be very happy to eat my words, especially about the offensive line. I've been sour grapes about this unit since the last Giants Super Bowl Season. Reese has tried to fix the problem... 6 years later he gets a solid C-.

RE: Historically speaking... Gatorade Dunk : 7:49 am : link

Quote: Cam Robinson is the prototype of everything the Giants love in an OL. Long arms, three year starter in the SEC, 21 years old, National Champion, Outland Trophy winner, and his 5.15 in the forty wasn't too shabby. I have no doubt that the Giants will have a 1st round grade on him, probably in the top ten on their board.



The arrest for a half a gram of weed and an unlicensed handgun is a non-issue. All it does is confirm that he was a 21-year old kid living in Alabama at the time, but we already knew that. Character-wise, I'm more concerned about Bolles.

Do you think Robinson's arrest is a nonissue for the Giants? I agree that it might not be the biggest deal, but I think you're dismissing it too quickly because of your own desire for the Giants to draft him. In comment 13426276 Milton said:Do you think Robinson's arrest is a nonissue for the Giants? I agree that it might not be the biggest deal, but I think you're dismissing it too quickly because of your own desire for the Giants to draft him.

RE: RE: No one has a higher opinion... micky : 8:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 13425984 M.S. said:





Quote:







...of Pugh and Richburg than BBI.



But why the F would you ever pay a lot for them as free agents.



They're not that great.



Good, yes. But nothing more.







MS -- here's prediction for you -- the Giants Oline is going to turn things around this year -- I'm gonna be interested to see how many critics are going to eat their words



I hope you are right..but I can't see them. The same unit..doing a 180 all of the sudden In comment 13426036 gidiefor said:I hope you are right..but I can't see them. The same unit..doing a 180 all of the sudden

All the measurable a in the world won't guatantee Rjanyg : 8:08 am : link Anything. Let's not forget Robert Gallery a few years back. This guy was the next great OT and turned out to be an average OG. I don't want an OL in the first round by I think there are decent OL in this draft, specifically Forrest Lamp. He arms are shorter than ideal but he is a strong, athletic and versatile OL, he is the one guy that I could see NYG taking in round 1 and I'd be ok with it. He might be the next Chris Snee at RG and he could be a pretty good LT in the NFL. I just am not sure NYG wants to draft a RG in round 1. Dawkins or Moton in round 2 seem like better value to me.

RE: RE: Historically speaking... Milton : 8:18 am : link

Quote: Do you think Robinson's arrest is a nonissue for the Giants? I agree that it might not be the biggest deal, but I think you're dismissing it too quickly because of your own desire for the Giants to draft him. It requires that he be questioned on it in interviews and how he answers the questions could be either positively or negatively revealing about his character. Is he defensive? Is he contrite? The facts of the case themselves appear pretty harmless. I thought it was last fall but it was actually 13 months ago that the arrest happened, so he was just a 20-year old smoking some weed with three buddies in a parked car during "the offseason." There was a gun underneath the driver's side seat (and I guess he was in the driver's seat) and it turned out the gun was stolen. No suggestion that Robinson was the one who stole the gun, only that he was in possession of it.



What little I read of the incident sounded like the four kids were forthcoming and cooperative with the police officer who made the arrest. The D.A. chose not to pursue and even made light of it. I've also read that Robinson has interviewed well. And there is no reports that he ever tested positive for marijuana. In comment 13426342 Gatorade Dunk said:It requires that he be questioned on it in interviews and how he answers the questions could be either positively or negatively revealing about his character. Is he defensive? Is he contrite? The facts of the case themselves appear pretty harmless. I thought it was last fall but it was actually 13 months ago that the arrest happened, so he was just a 20-year old smoking some weed with three buddies in a parked car during "the offseason." There was a gun underneath the driver's side seat (and I guess he was in the driver's seat) and it turned out the gun was stolen. No suggestion that Robinson was the one who stole the gun, only that he was in possession of it.What little I read of the incident sounded like the four kids were forthcoming and cooperative with the police officer who made the arrest. The D.A. chose not to pursue and even made light of it. I've also read that Robinson has interviewed well. And there is no reports that he ever tested positive for marijuana.

The arrest was May 17th of last year... Milton : 8:27 am : link Quote: Though only Robinson and Jones were arrested and taken to jail, there were four people in Robinson's rental car early in the morning of May 17. The other two were handcuffed initially, Guerriero said, but only Jones and Robinson were booked. The incident report obtained through public records made no mention of the other two involved in the case.



Only a half gram of marijuana was found in the car, Guerriero said, and nobody had clear possession. The arrests were made, Guerriero said, only after Jones alerted police to the gun on his lap.



"Mr. Jones is the one who called it to the police's attention because he didn't want anything to happen," Guerriero said. "'Look, I have a gun in my lap. My hands are up. I just want to show you.'"



Possessing the gun didn't violate the law, so Guerriero said were no grounds for further searches. The attorney said it wasn't clear if the car occupants gave consent to search the vehicle.



"Nothing said they did," Guerriero said.



Jerry Jones, the local DA, said there were considerations beyond the evidence that went into his decision to drop prosecution.



"I want to emphasize once again that the main reason I'm doing this is that I refuse to ruin the lives of two young men who have spent their adolescence and their teenage years, working and sweating, while we were all home in the air conditioning,"

Robinson answering questions at the combine... Milton : 8:35 am : link Quote: That situation remains a topic in the barrage of interviews Robinson has had with NFL teams.



"Obviously, we address the elephant in the room which is the incident I got into last summer," Robinson said. "I explain it to them. I tell them what happened, exactly what happened -- 100 percent truthful with them and we move on and we talk ball from there."



Robinson's message to teams is simple.



"First and foremost, I didn't want that incident to define me as a person," Robinson said. "It's not who I am as a man and I respect myself and my family and my university at the time and all my teammates."



The rest of Robinson's time with reporters dealt with football and his standing in the draft. When asked about playing four years at left tackle, he politely interrupted holding up three fingers.



Later, he got a question about what sets him apart from the other offensive tackles.



"I think that's kind of up to the coaches to judge and to decide," Robinson said. "I'm not really here to brag on myself too much."



RE: David Diver_Down : 8:55 am : link

Quote: But he isn't now, and hasn't been. If the plan is to overpay for him like we did for JPP and OV (who despite their contracts figure to need a draft pick to help them generate a pass rush...yikes), then I'm not on board with that either.



Bang for the buck.



He [Pugh] isn't expensive now? He is the very definition of overpaying/expensive. His salary this year is $8.8 million. He is more likely to miss games than to play 16. In his 4 years, he has played 55 games with an average of 14/yr. If he continues his inability to suit up for a full season and sticks to his average, then he'll be paid $628K per game.



BBI is always quick to say that he plays like a top 5 guard when he is healthy. But whenever the group is challenged to provide the rankings/grades, no one is able to back up their assertions. Some will say he plays at a pro-bowl caliber, but I can't find anytime he was named to be a replacement for a back-up for a pro-bowler. Perhaps, if they named replacements for replacements for back-ups for pro-bowlers, then he might get mentioned. Until that happens, Reese should be drafting Pugh's replacement this year. In comment 13425697 Go Terps said:He [Pugh] isn't expensive now? He is the very definition of overpaying/expensive. His salary this year is $8.8 million. He is more likely to miss games than to play 16. In his 4 years, he has played 55 games with an average of 14/yr. If he continues his inability to suit up for a full season and sticks to his average, then he'll be paid $628K per game.BBI is always quick to say that he plays like a top 5 guard when he is healthy. But whenever the group is challenged to provide the rankings/grades, no one is able to back up their assertions. Some will say he plays at a pro-bowl caliber, but I can't find anytime he was named to be a replacement for a back-up for a pro-bowler. Perhaps, if they named replacements for replacements for back-ups for pro-bowlers, then he might get mentioned. Until that happens, Reese should be drafting Pugh's replacement this year.

So BBI ryanmkeane : 9:02 am : link was bitching all year about the OL and now we don't want one? Look I don't think we should go OL in round 1 necessarily, but I trust Reese and Ross in rounds 1-2 that if they do go OL we will get a really good player. If we get a really good tackle at 23 - you guys are gonna complain about that too?

Pugh has turned into a really good guard... ryanmkeane : 9:03 am : link what was so wrong about that pick that still gets people pissed off? He was a good pick.

I also love that ryanmkeane : 9:05 am : link some here want to draft Dalvin Cook but not go near Robinson because of his one arrest. Seems to me that Robinson is a much cleaner dude than Cook.

RE: So BBI Diver_Down : 9:08 am : link

Quote: was bitching all year about the OL and now we don't want one? Look I don't think we should go OL in round 1 necessarily, but I trust Reese and Ross in rounds 1-2 that if they do go OL we will get a really good player. If we get a really good tackle at 23 - you guys are gonna complain about that too?



I'm fine with a Rd. 1 OL so long as a player like Howard, Christian, Njoku, etc. isn't there. But I don't think it is necessary to go 1-2 with OL. If rd. 1 is OL, then rd. 3 would be more palatable. I'm not interested in the 4th-7th round OL picks. We have demonstrated repeatedly an inability to develop OL. I would rather they package those picks or a combination of them to move up in the second and third rounds to secure OL talent. In comment 13426388 ryanmkeane said:I'm fine with a Rd. 1 OL so long as a player like Howard, Christian, Njoku, etc. isn't there. But I don't think it is necessary to go 1-2 with OL. If rd. 1 is OL, then rd. 3 would be more palatable. I'm not interested in the 4th-7th round OL picks. We have demonstrated repeatedly an inability to develop OL. I would rather they package those picks or a combination of them to move up in the second and third rounds to secure OL talent.

Diver ryanmkeane : 9:19 am : link I'm wth you there. Just find it odd that everyone now is off the OL train.

The crop is looking weaker JonC : 9:25 am : link don't force OL at #23, pick the best player you feel strongly plugs into the roster.



RE: Diver Klaatu : 9:27 am : link

Quote: I'm wth you there. Just find it odd that everyone now is off the OL train.



It's not about being on or off the OL train. It's about recognizing what positions are strong in the upcoming draft, and drafting to those strengths instead of trying to fill a need by reaching for an offensive lineman at the expense of a more highly skilled player at another position, especially in the 1st round. In comment 13426407 ryanmkeane said:It's not about being on or off the OL train. It's about recognizing what positions are strong in the upcoming draft, and drafting to those strengths instead of trying to fill a need by reaching for an offensive lineman at the expense of a more highly skilled player at another position, especially in the 1st round.

RE: RE: Diver ajr2456 : 9:43 am : link



In comment

Quote: In comment 13426407 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





I'm wth you there. Just find it odd that everyone now is off the OL train.







It's not about being on or off the OL train. It's about recognizing what positions are strong in the upcoming draft, and drafting to those strengths instead of trying to fill a need by reaching for an offensive lineman at the expense of a more highly skilled player at another position, especially in the 1st round. This.In comment 13426413 Klaatu said:

I think the Giants will regret Big Blue '56 : 10:11 am : link not somehow inking Fluker for more than one year. Yes, it's possible he only wanted a 1 year prove it deal, but I have a lot of faith in Solari and I predict Fluker does a good job this year..

Sure, there's not a top 5 type talent at ryanmkeane : 10:17 am : link OL but there seems to be a ton of good options from 20-60.

RE: RE: Diver Milton : 10:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 13426407 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





I'm wth you there. Just find it odd that everyone now is off the OL train.







It's not about being on or off the OL train. It's about recognizing what positions are strong in the upcoming draft, and drafting to those strengths instead of trying to fill a need by reaching for an offensive lineman at the expense of a more highly skilled player at another position, especially in the 1st round. I don't think anyone is recommending that the Giants shouldn't go BPA, it's just that there's a bunch of us who believe that Robinson, Ramcyzk, and/or Bolles are legit 1st round talent. If they aren't top ten, who cares, the Giants aren't drafting in the top ten.



Both sides of this debate are making assumptions based on the limited "data" we have on the prospects. The anti-OL side assumes that none of the OL are worth the 23rd pick, the pro-OL side assumes there are two or three. So we're arguing from different assumptions, which is useless.



Depending on how the players come off the board two weeks from now, we may or may not find out how the Giants viewed them. One thing I will say is that hopefully the pro-OL side is the side that's right and one of those OL is actually available when the Giants are on the clock. Because there is no position on the team more in need of a 1st round talent added to the mix than the OL.



p.s.--If the X position in the draft is deep and the Y position in the draft is shallow. And you have needs at both positions. When faced with the choice between two equally graded prospects in round one, which should you draft: the guy who plays X or the guy plays Y? In comment 13426413 Klaatu said:I don't think anyone is recommending that the Giants shouldn't go BPA, it's just that there's a bunch of us who believe that Robinson, Ramcyzk, and/or Bolles are legit 1st round talent. If they aren't top ten, who cares, the Giants aren't drafting in the top ten.Both sides of this debate are making assumptions based on the limited "data" we have on the prospects. The anti-OL side assumes that none of the OL are worth the 23rd pick, the pro-OL side assumes there are two or three. So we're arguing from different assumptions, which is useless.Depending on how the players come off the board two weeks from now, we may or may not find out how the Giants viewed them. One thing I will say is that hopefully the pro-OL side is the side that's right and one of those OL is actually available when the Giants are on the clock. Because there is no position on the team more in need of a 1st round talent added to the mix than the OL.p.s.--If the X position in the draft is deep and the Y position in the draft is shallow. And you have needs at both positions. When faced with the choice between two equally graded prospects in round one, which should you draft: the guy who plays X or the guy plays Y?

RE: RE: David Go Terps : 10:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 13425697 Go Terps said:





Quote:





But he isn't now, and hasn't been. If the plan is to overpay for him like we did for JPP and OV (who despite their contracts figure to need a draft pick to help them generate a pass rush...yikes), then I'm not on board with that either.



Bang for the buck.







He [Pugh] isn't expensive now? He is the very definition of overpaying/expensive. His salary this year is $8.8 million. He is more likely to miss games than to play 16. In his 4 years, he has played 55 games with an average of 14/yr. If he continues his inability to suit up for a full season and sticks to his average, then he'll be paid $628K per game.



BBI is always quick to say that he plays like a top 5 guard when he is healthy. But whenever the group is challenged to provide the rankings/grades, no one is able to back up their assertions. Some will say he plays at a pro-bowl caliber, but I can't find anytime he was named to be a replacement for a back-up for a pro-bowler. Perhaps, if they named replacements for replacements for back-ups for pro-bowlers, then he might get mentioned. Until that happens, Reese should be drafting Pugh's replacement this year.



Prior to this upcoming season his cap hit never exceeded $2.6 million. The front office probably should have done something with him by now: either extend him or trade him. In comment 13426380 Diver_Down said:Prior to this upcoming season his cap hit never exceeded $2.6 million. The front office probably should have done something with him by now: either extend him or trade him.

Milton Klaatu : 11:00 am : link As I've said repeatedly when discussing this topic, if the Giants have a strong conviction about an offensive lineman who's available when they're up in the 1st round, I have absolutely no problem if they draft him. What I don't want them to do is reach for one at the expense of a more highly skilled prospect at another position. You can call that "The Pugh Effect."



It's not about being "pro-OL" or "anti-OL." No one should be satisfied with the offensive linemen we have now. They've woefully underperformed for the past couple of years, and that's with the relatively recent additions of two 1st round picks and a 2nd round pick. If the Giants have shown an inability to develop mid-to-late-round OL prospects, well, their track record with high draft choices to address the problem hasn't been a cause for celebration, either. In short, they need to draft smarter, and they need to improve their player development.