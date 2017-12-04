Raanan-Hankins was looking for $15 million PER YEAR! Vin_Cuccs : 4/12/2017 9:43 pm 4 years, $28M. Right in line with what I was hearing of $6-7M. And yes, I heard $15M per year asking price as well at start of FA. #Giants



This is Raanan responding to the new info on the Hankins contract offer. I thought this deserved it's own thread.



That is an insane contract demand!

15 MILLION A YEAR !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! blueblood : 4/12/2017 10:32 pm : link for a guy averaging 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks a year ???



His agent is ridiculous.

i know players tend to stay out of other players negotiations blueblood : 4/12/2017 10:34 pm : link but one of Hankins teammates need to tell him that his agent is killing him..

Well George : 4/12/2017 10:36 pm : link that actually explains why he hasn't come running to the Giants this winter: he's asking twice as much as NY is offering and, because we've left the offer on the table, there's no incentive for him to jump at it, seeing as how he (or his agent) feels it's 50% lower than he's worth and it's now a fall-back, safety net position.



The market will show him otherwise, and he'll come to the realization that he won't be making Edge Rusher money anytime soon. Still, I'll bet he's signed soon enough by someone willing to shell out about 13% more than the Giants: I'm guessing he'll get some team to bite for 4 x $8,000,000, which will seem like a bargain after they've heard the initial figure of $15mil.



And that, by the way, is precisely Poston's strategy here. Start obscenely high and negotiate down to a figure that's still absolutely ridiculous, but seemingly a steal because it's so much lower than what it might've been. It seems crazy, but it'll probably work in the end.



Oh, and for all the shit that Poston's getting for this stupidly outrageous demand of $15,000,000, Hankins deserves an equal amount of grief. It's not like his agent is doing all this on the sly without the client's knowledge: Hanky knows what's going on, and Hanky's all in.





NUTS uconngiant : 4/12/2017 10:45 pm : link He and his agent are crazy and there is no way he gets that type of money and would be lucky to get half the longer this goes on. The $28 million for 4 years is more than fair

Don't believe it. LauderdaleMatty : 4/12/2017 10:47 pm : link He's going to ask for more than guys who even he must know are a lot better. But he's obviously under some sort of illusion he's worth a lot more than anyone is offering

The problem with this theory is that nobody has offered him anything near what we have and I am pretty sure everybody knew we were around $6+ million per year so what has changed? Poe got a one year $8 million deal. He was supposedly more desirable than Hankins. Everybody keeps pointing to his age. Teams pay for production and he is lacking in that department. Yes, the age is a bonus but is a small factor compared to production. The NFL has already spoken. In fact, the Giants could look a little crazy for keeping that offer out there when he has only had one other team interested in him and that is as a backup.



This is bigger than Hankins now. This negotiation is quite public. Other agents will see this and see how the Giants handle it. It could be a positive or a negative. Everybody knows that the Giants want Hankins back and he has kind of held us hostage in a way. Now, you can say that maybe we are done with FA but we do not know that. Maybe we sign another DT like Odrick or Marks and maybe add another RB like Blount. If the Giants put their foot down then that could have a better outcome for future negotiations. When was the last tike the Giants had an open offer to a FA amd allowed them to shop it around? The last one I remember is a FA when EA was the GM and he swore never to do that again. Either you take the deal now or it is off the table. That was his approach and kt wprked out much better long term. In comment 13426191 George said:The problem with this theory is that nobody has offered him anything near what we have and I am pretty sure everybody knew we were around $6+ million per year so what has changed? Poe got a one year $8 million deal. He was supposedly more desirable than Hankins. Everybody keeps pointing to his age. Teams pay for production and he is lacking in that department. Yes, the age is a bonus but is a small factor compared to production. The NFL has already spoken. In fact, the Giants could look a little crazy for keeping that offer out there when he has only had one other team interested in him and that is as a backup.This is bigger than Hankins now. This negotiation is quite public. Other agents will see this and see how the Giants handle it. It could be a positive or a negative. Everybody knows that the Giants want Hankins back and he has kind of held us hostage in a way. Now, you can say that maybe we are done with FA but we do not know that. Maybe we sign another DT like Odrick or Marks and maybe add another RB like Blount. If the Giants put their foot down then that could have a better outcome for future negotiations. When was the last tike the Giants had an open offer to a FA amd allowed them to shop it around? The last one I remember is a FA when EA was the GM and he swore never to do that again. Either you take the deal now or it is off the table. That was his approach and kt wprked out much better long term.

Can anyone remember a contract situation adamg : 4/12/2017 10:48 pm : link as asymmetrical (contentious?) as this? This seems ridiculous beyond anything I can remember...

I think the Plax situation is the closest I can think of but that is not on this level.

The only thing that is running through my mind robbieballs2003 : 4/12/2017 10:54 pm : link Is maybe they want to be crazy now and want this publicity to make him a bigger name so next time he hits FA he is more of a known player. That still doesn't make sense because you need the production but maybe they are going with the school of thought that any publicity is good publicity. For one thing, it is getting people talking about him.

Then I'm in line with your thinking. There's no need for this drama over a #2 DT. It is holding us hostage and opens us up to future shit where it really matters (e.g. Odell, Collins, et al.). What makes Hanks the exception? Even JPP didn't bust our FO's balls like this, and many of us were annoyed with how that shook out for a little while...



It's sad because of how stupid it is. He had a good deal in place on the team that drafted him which is poised to make a playoff of even super bowl run. Ugh. In comment 13426219 robbieballs2003 said:Then I'm in line with your thinking. There's no need for this drama over a #2 DT. It is holding us hostage and opens us up to future shit where it really matters (e.g. Odell, Collins, et al.). What makes Hanks the exception? Even JPP didn't bust our FO's balls like this, and many of us were annoyed with how that shook out for a little while...It's sad because of how stupid it is. He had a good deal in place on the team that drafted him which is poised to make a playoff of even super bowl run. Ugh.

What I don't get is how the Giants are handling this. robbieballs2003 : 4/12/2017 11:17 pm : link Obviously they are not pleased because this is the second time there has been a leak about these negotiations. The first was about them not being happy with what is happening. This time not only is it reiterated that they are not happy about it but now the details were released. They have nobody to be mad at but themselves. They are obviously at peace with him leaving or at least were at peace with it since they let him shop the offer around. But what does releasing this publicly do for them? Do they think this is going to make Hankins make up his mind sooner? Are they trying to get the fans on their side? Is this to let their players know they are doing what they can to bring him back? If they truly want him back I think the best way is to put a deadline on this. Say sign it by tomorrow or it is off the table. If that is known publicly after the deadline then no other team is going to come close to that number because now they know the best offer he had is no longer available. The Giants are enabling his plan.

Yeah right!!! 3r76jp : 4/12/2017 11:31 pm : link I have a hard time believing that to be true, even hes got to know thats absurd. I'd like to have him back but even at 6mil a year seems steep. If he was to somehow get anywhere near that amount I hope it's with another team and god bless'em. Hopefully from an NFC East team so we can enjoy watching that money swirl down the drain ala Albert Haynesworth.

. Go Terps : 4/12/2017 11:49 pm : link With the insane money the Giants have thrown into the defensive line, who can blame him for asking?

RE: . adamg : 4/12/2017 11:51 pm : link

Quote: With the insane money the Giants have thrown into the defensive line, who can blame him for asking?



Asking for JPP and Vernon money? Asking for 6 mill more per year than Snacks money?



Whatever dude.



Holding out for it and sitting on a market value contract for a couple months is more the issue here. In comment 13426286 Go Terps said:Asking for JPP and Vernon money? Asking for 6 mill more per year than Snacks money?Whatever dude.Holding out for it and sitting on a market value contract for a couple months is more the issue here.

Lol... prdave73 : 12:46 am : link I think this Organization is sometimes to loyal for its own good.. I hear numbers like that, i'm like ok good, time to move on. Then use the 4yr 28 mil on Jerrigan done.

He needs to be in the concussion protocol... GmanND : 1:40 am : link I think he ends up being a Cowboy after June 1

Me, from yesterday. Klaatu : 4:46 am : link Quote: The richest one-year deals were given to Dontari Poe and Bennie Logan.

Klaatu : 4/12/2017 10:24 am : link : reply

Each got $8 million, with $7,500,00 and $7,680,00 guaranteed, respectively. If Hankins is looking for something similar from the Giants, I expect he's going to be disappointed.



I can't imagine the Giants offered Hank anything close to the 5-year, $52 million dollar deal ($33,750,000 guaranteed) that Brandon Williams signed, and obviously no other team offered anything close to that, either. If Hankins and his agents thought they'd get a similar deal, they should have known very quickly that it wasn't happening.



Four years, at $7 million per year is exactly what Nick Fairley got from the Saints ($14 million guaranteed). Now, Hankins is four years younger than Fairley, and you could argue that he's been the more productive player and should be worth a richer contract, but, again, it doesn't seem like the Giants or anyone else thought so.



As Eric said in another thread, it's just weird.

I don't think it's as crazy as everyone thinks BigBlueDownTheShore : 5:49 am : link With all the old Olineman getting around 15 per year, paying that much for a young DT doesn't sound to crazy.



That being said after the market was set, you have to get down to market value and this years crop of DTs weren't making close to that.

What is Hamlin's smoking Mike B from JC : 5:56 am : link He is mostly a one dimensional player. Adequate but far from a great player. I wouldn't give him 7 or 8 per. Maybe 4 or 5. Jpp, or Vernon, he's not. Better get back to Earth, get his head out of the clouds

I believe mdthedream : 6:30 am : link Hankins would rather be a Giant at equal money and is in no hurry. That said if someone steps up and pays him a lot more he will take it. I think the Giants should have given him a deadline for this offer.

NFL players normally get one shot joeinpa : 6:49 am : link At a big contract. I don t think it s any more complicated than that. Why should he hurry.

I can’t blame the guy for looking to get as much as he possibly can. bigblue1124 : 7:26 am : link

But if those numbers are correct his agent is doing him a disservice and is delusional. I like Hank and think he will continue to improve on this line with Snacks next to him. Any team that would even consider him for close to that kind of money is nuts.



If he and his agent hold to this I wish the guy luck and the Giants should just pull the offer on the table if that’s the case.



RE: I don't think it's as crazy as everyone thinks robbieballs2003 : 7:39 am : link

Quote: With all the old Olineman getting around 15 per year, paying that much for a young DT doesn't sound to crazy.



That being said after the market was set, you have to get down to market value and this years crop of DTs weren't making close to that.



What offensive linemen have signed for $15 million per year?

I think we all probably work with people who think they are ZogZerg : 7:44 am : link wonderful and do so much, when the reality is they aren't as wonderful as they think. When they look in the mirror they see something different than everyone else who looks at them and works with them.



I think that is the situation that Hank is in. His agent is telling him how wonderful he is and Hank looks in the mirror and sees Snacks, when no one else in the NFL does.

What does OL salary have to do with DT salary? ZogZerg : 7:46 am : link NOTHING!!

Different positions make different money in the NFL and you also have to factor in supply vs demand.

RE: I think we all probably work with people who think they are robbieballs2003 : 7:54 am : link

Quote: wonderful and do so much, when the reality is they aren't as wonderful as they think. When they look in the mirror they see something different than everyone else who looks at them and works with them.



I think that is the situation that Hank is in. His agent is telling him how wonderful he is and Hank looks in the mirror and sees Snacks, when no one else in the NFL does.



I cannot blame his agent because the agent works for the player and if the player isn't smart enough to realize that then he deserves what he gets. Everybody keeps throwing blame at the Postons. Why? Hankins was the one that hired them. Hankins is the one who is still employing them. Hankins is the one whose reputation is on the line. In comment 13426339 ZogZerg said:I cannot blame his agent because the agent works for the player and if the player isn't smart enough to realize that then he deserves what he gets. Everybody keeps throwing blame at the Postons. Why? Hankins was the one that hired them. Hankins is the one who is still employing them. Hankins is the one whose reputation is on the line.

robbie ZogZerg : 7:59 am : link You should blame the Agent. His strategy can prevent Hank from making the most possible money. He priced himself out of the market early on, when teams were throwing money around. If he came in at a more REALISTIC price tag, Hanks could possibly have signed for more money than the Giants are offering and/or that he eventually agrees to. Instead teams moved on to other more REALISTIC options to fill needs. Players rely on the agents. It seems like Hank made a mistake picking this agent.

I'm looking for 15M a year too. WideRight : 8:23 am : link I dont have an agent, but if I did, he would tell me its worth waiting for

RE: robbie robbieballs2003 : 8:24 am : link

Quote: You should blame the Agent. His strategy can prevent Hank from making the most possible money. He priced himself out of the market early on, when teams were throwing money around. If he came in at a more REALISTIC price tag, Hanks could possibly have signed for more money than the Giants are offering and/or that he eventually agrees to. Instead teams moved on to other more REALISTIC options to fill needs. Players rely on the agents. It seems like Hank made a mistake picking this agent.



But it is still up to Hankins here. He knew going into this thing what their plan was. If he signed off on it then it is his problem. Also, these clowns for agents have a horrible reputation around the NFL. He should have done his research. No matter which way you slice it it comes back to Hankins. The old saying of if someone else you knew jumped off a bridge would you? Almost every kid is going to give a sarcastic no to that answer. Just because these agents have a horrible idea/plan doesn't mean Hankins is some poor weak-minded person that has to go along with it.



Look at the Plax situation. If I remember this correctly he was moving slower than every other FA. He scheduled a visit with us and we couldn't agree on a contract with his agent. EA told him if he left then the offer was off the table. Plax left without a deal and then fired his agent and agreed to terms shortly after that. At some point the player has to realize the agent works for them and not the other way around which, unfortunately, a lot of athletes don't seem to realize. In comment 13426350 ZogZerg said:But it is still up to Hankins here. He knew going into this thing what their plan was. If he signed off on it then it is his problem. Also, these clowns for agents have a horrible reputation around the NFL. He should have done his research. No matter which way you slice it it comes back to Hankins. The old saying of if someone else you knew jumped off a bridge would you? Almost every kid is going to give a sarcastic no to that answer. Just because these agents have a horrible idea/plan doesn't mean Hankins is some poor weak-minded person that has to go along with it.Look at the Plax situation. If I remember this correctly he was moving slower than every other FA. He scheduled a visit with us and we couldn't agree on a contract with his agent. EA told him if he left then the offer was off the table. Plax left without a deal and then fired his agent and agreed to terms shortly after that. At some point the player has to realize the agent works for them and not the other way around which, unfortunately, a lot of athletes don't seem to realize.

In addition to everything else being said here David B. : 8:36 am : link The other thing that's out there now is that other teams must be thinking something like this:



The team that knows him best is only offering him X -- why would we break the bank for him when his own team won't?



That's working against him too.



I still believe he'll be back at the last possible moment when all his time and options have run out. And I think the Giants would like to have him back, but they are obviously fine with the idea letting him walk if somebody beats their offer. He's a good player but the least important guy on the DL. Bromley or whoever could certainly hold the fort there if need be.



The Giants overpaid a ton for JPP because they had no better options available and couldn't replace what he brings. That just isn't the case with Hankins.



Heard a handful of reports on Sirius about his demands... Racer : 8:37 am : link ..and none exceeded an average of $10M per year. Considering none of those individuals work for the clickbait division of the 4-letter network, I think I'll file the $15M information in the appropriate place and pass on the link. Just say 'no'.

The $15 million does seem like it was a fabricated number..... Vin_Cuccs : 8:46 am : link ....but Raanan is the best of the best and he knows what is going on. I trust him more than any other writer or reporter.



I don't think this is click bait being that it wasn't a story and he was responding to a question on Twitter.

agreed UConn4523 : 8:46 am : link $15 million sounds like bullshit. Maybe it referred to guaranteed money but not yearly salary.

And judging on what we know about the Poston's as agents.... Vin_Cuccs : 8:50 am : link ....this doesn't seems like it is out of character from them.

This is a nice way fbdad : 9:13 am : link for a big man to avoid going to hot summer practices. Nothing new. It used to be that you'd always see starters who were between contracts "hold out" and then sign for the same money that was originally offered because they didn't want to go to camp. Somewhat less now that the CBA puts limitations on what the team can demand but the concept still holds true.



Big guys hate camp.

RE: This is a nice way UConn4523 : 9:16 am : link

Quote: for a big man to avoid going to hot summer practices. Nothing new. It used to be that you'd always see starters who were between contracts "hold out" and then sign for the same money that was originally offered because they didn't want to go to camp. Somewhat less now that the CBA puts limitations on what the team can demand but the concept still holds true.



Big guys hate camp.



I don't think so, not when you are young and trying to land a big contract. That's usually what vets do.



Every day Hankins waits he risks a lower offer. In comment 13426396 fbdad said:I don't think so, not when you are young and trying to land a big contract. That's usually what vets do.Every day Hankins waits he risks a lower offer.

RE: And judging on what we know about the Poston's as agents.... Jay on the Island : 9:16 am : link

Quote: ....this doesn't seems like it is out of character from them.

I hope the rest of the NFL has taken note. This entire situation has been an absolute joke from day one. I honestly can't remember another situation where an agency has done such a horrific job representing it's client. In comment 13426376 Vin_Cuccs said:I hope the rest of the NFL has taken note. This entire situation has been an absolute joke from day one. I honestly can't remember another situation where an agency has done such a horrific job representing it's client.

Demonstrates again it doesn't matter what the player asks for BillT : 9:46 am : link It only matters what they are offered.

seems like the logic was Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 9:53 am : link We PAID Vernon and Snacks last year.



We gave JPP "Vernon-money" this year because he basically matched or exceeded Vernon when on the field last year.



Hankins/his agent believe he deserves "Snacks money", problem is that Snacks was CLEARLY a better player last year making any sort of JPP analogy a weak argument.

Owhership doing its bargaining by press leak HomerJones45 : 9:56 am : link as per usual.

RE: seems like the logic was BillT : 9:59 am : link

Quote: We PAID Vernon and Snacks last year.



We gave JPP "Vernon-money" this year because he basically matched or exceeded Vernon when on the field last year.



Hankins/his agent believe he deserves "Snacks money", problem is that Snacks was CLEARLY a better player last year making any sort of JPP analogy a weak argument.

How is $15m/y "Snacks money." Snack's contract was $9.5m/y. In comment 13426459 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:How is $15m/y "Snacks money." Snack's contract was $9.5m/y.

Maybe Snacks HoustonGiant : 10:00 am : link and Hankins switched jerseys it was really Hank that was All-World???

RE: Owhership doing its bargaining by press leak Klaatu : 10:08 am : link

Quote: as per usual.



Yeah, it's the team that's the bad guy here, not the player who, along with his agents, completely misread the market and ridiculously overestimated his own worth. It's the team, who put a fair offer on the table weeks ago, not the player and his agents, who've shown a marked inability to bargain in good faith.



As Mr. Williams once said to Han, "Man, you come right out of a comic book." In comment 13426467 HomerJones45 said:Yeah, it's the team that's the bad guy here, not the player who, along with his agents, completely misread the market and ridiculously overestimated his own worth. It's the team, who put a fair offer on the table weeks ago, not the player and his agents, who've shown a marked inability to bargain in good faith.As Mr. Williams once said to Han,

I usually PaulN : 10:15 am : link Don't get involved in these type threads when we talk about another persons worth, but if you simply play owner or GM, would you pay 15 mil per season for Hankins, and if not what do you think he is worth, do you think the Giants offer of 7 mil per is fair. In my opinion the 7 mil per season is fair. I say good luck to Hankins though. I like him, but you simply can't pay him that contract.