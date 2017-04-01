Hankins signing with Indy per Schefter GiantBlue : 1:33 pm Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter · 25s .





Former Giants' DT Johnathan Hankins, the top-rated available free agent, is signing a 3-year, $30M deal with Colts, source tells ESPN.

He got a decent deal jeff57 : 1:33 pm : link Question is how much is guaranteed.

I thought they laughed at him.. arcarsenal : 1:34 pm : link Dudes... Hankins has been told by many to fire his agent...

Slade : 1:06 pm : link : reply

Indy laughed at him. For some reason he is still holding on to the bum.

But Slade just said that Indy laughed at him robbieballs2003 : 1:34 pm : link .

Need to address the position in the draft jeff57 : 1:34 pm : link at some point.

Looks like Indy just dropped a MOAB YAJ2112 : 1:35 pm : link on Slade's credibility

RE: Looks like Indy just dropped a MOAB Renton : 1:36 pm : link

Quote: on Slade's credibility



Did he have any? In comment 13426920 YAJ2112 said:Did he have any?

I am glad Hankins got his money robbieballs2003 : 1:36 pm : link and I am glad we didn't pay him $6+ million per year. We are better off even though most on here will think I am crazy.

RE: 14.5 guaranteeed jeff57 : 1:37 pm : link

Quote: .



Half a mil more than the Giants offered on a 4 year deal. In comment 13426919 GMAN4LIFE said:Half a mil more than the Giants offered on a 4 year deal.

sign Odrick DCPollaro : 1:37 pm : link he'd be perfect next to snacks

Guess he'll been playing NT jeff57 : 1:37 pm : link Colts play a 3-4.

That'll be a nice compensation pick next year sjnyfan : 1:37 pm : link But it definitely means we need to draft a DT.

RE: sign Odrick robbieballs2003 : 1:38 pm : link

Quote: he'd be perfect next to snacks



I'd rather have Marks. In comment 13426927 DCPollaro said:I'd rather have Marks.

RE: I am glad Hankins got his money T-Bone : 1:38 pm : link

Quote: and I am glad we didn't pay him $6+ million per year. We are better off even though most on here will think I am crazy.



I'm glad he got his money but would've been ok with paying him 6 per.



Don't understand the animosity some are showing towards him though. In comment 13426925 robbieballs2003 said:I'm glad he got his money but would've been ok with paying him 6 per.Don't understand the animosity some are showing towards him though.

I know we'll miss him on the field, but at $10MM per year Tom in NY : 1:39 pm : link I just have to tip my cap and say "....congratulations and good luck in Indy."



That's a lot of money for a run stuffing DT with little to no pass rush ability.





Great job by his agent Metnut : 1:39 pm : link Looks like they held their ground and got better offer than what the Giants had out there. Same guaranteed money, higher AAV, and a chance to be an FA again sooner (he'll only be 27 after this deal ends).



Would've loved to keep him here but seems like he wasn't willing to give even a single dollar of a hometown discount for us.

Comp pick maybe Chip : 1:40 pm : link Fluker and Marshall don't count being released. We can now sign a RB if we want.

RE: RE: I am glad Hankins got his money robbieballs2003 : 1:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13426925 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





and I am glad we didn't pay him $6+ million per year. We are better off even though most on here will think I am crazy.







I'm glad he got his money but would've been ok with paying him 6 per.



Don't understand the animosity some are showing towards him though.



I have no animosity toward him. I just don't think he is a great player. He had one good year and that was like 3 years ago on a horrendous team. We can put that money to better use imo. In comment 13426936 T-Bone said:I have no animosity toward him. I just don't think he is a great player. He had one good year and that was like 3 years ago on a horrendous team. We can put that money to better use imo.

Fine by me spike : 1:41 pm : link We draft a cheaper alternative soon.

Next man up Ivan15 : 1:41 pm : link Bromley? Veteran free agent? Draft pick?

All of the above?

RE: Comp pick maybe Metnut : 1:41 pm : link

Quote: Fluker and Marshall don't count being released. We can now sign a RB if we want.



Good call. We'll have a shot at a comp pick for once. In comment 13426945 Chip said:Good call. We'll have a shot at a comp pick for once.

Now use that money elsewhere ZGiants98 : 1:43 pm : link Sign AP. Instead of taking a running back high take a DT high. Stick and weave.

Slade says he expected something within 24 hours The_Boss : 1:43 pm : link He never said where he'd be signing!







Thanks for the contributions allstarjim : 1:43 pm : link Glad we can all move on now. Honestly am not grinding teeth about losing him. But a FA and/or early draft pick at DT is now a priority. The good thing is, this draft is very deep at DT. The Giants should have their pick at several good options in both the 1st and 2nd round, at least.

Good for him AnnapolisMike : 1:43 pm : link It is all about the money and he got his.



Glad it is settled and the Giants can move forward.

In order to get a comp pick we need robbieballs2003 : 1:43 pm : link to have lost more FAs than we have signed. So, who have we lost and who have we signed. I don't think we are eligible for a comp pick yet are we? We lost Hankins but signed Ellison who else have we lost? Newhouse? Maybe we are eligible.

RE: Good riddance santacruzom : 1:43 pm : link

Quote: .



Why good riddance? He wasn't any sort of gaping liability or cancer. In comment 13426909 Young Elijah said:Why good riddance? He wasn't any sort of gaping liability or cancer.

C'mon guys.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1:44 pm : link Indy laughed at him becauset hey got him for only $10M per year instead of $15M.



Slade is right on the ball!!!

... gidiefor : Mod : 1:44 pm : : 1:44 pm : link Ian Rapoport‏@RapSheet



The #Colts agreed to terms with DT Jonathan Hankins on a 3-year deal worth up to $30M, source said. $10.5M the first year. $15.9M guaranteed

This draft is full shelovesnycsports : 1:44 pm : link Of better quality DTs. Don't count out Thomas too.

RE: This draft is full bigblue12 : 1:45 pm : link

Quote: Of better quality DTs. Don't count out Thomas too.

This is not a good draft for DT's In comment 13426970 shelovesnycsports said:This is not a good draft for DT's

Good AcidTest : 1:45 pm : link for him, and despite all the criticism towards them, his agents did a great job. That's a lot more than I thought he'd get.



We'll draft a run stuffing DT on day three at the least. DeAngelo Brown from Louisville would be a nice pick. No need to panic, especially since Thomas looked good in his limited snaps.

Seems his agent got him want he want after all rasbutant : 1:46 pm : link Good for him. Still surprised he didn't get this offer the 1st week of FA.

RE: This draft is full jeff57 : 1:46 pm : link

Quote: Of better quality DTs. Don't count out Thomas too.



No, it's not that great a DT draft. But wouldn't mind if Caleb Brantley were there at 55. In comment 13426970 shelovesnycsports said:No, it's not that great a DT draft. But wouldn't mind if Caleb Brantley were there at 55.

Desperation. Klaatu : 1:47 pm : link The Arthur Jones experiment didn't work out well in Indy, and David Parry is in trouble with the law. They recently signed journeyman Al Woods, but Hankins is much better than Woods or the other mediocre DTs on their roster.

Jame Kratch Steve in Greenwich : 1:47 pm : link

- ( was projecting a 10 mil a season contract for Hankins would land the Giants a 4th round comp pick. If we turn around and sign Odrick since he was cut, he would not count against the compensatory formula so the likelihood of getting a 4th would stay high. Link - ( New Window

RE: Good robbieballs2003 : 1:47 pm : link

Quote: for him, and despite all the criticism towards them, his agents did a great job. That's a lot more than I thought he'd get.



We'll draft a run stuffing DT on day three at the least. DeAngelo Brown from Louisville would be a nice pick. No need to panic, especially since Thomas looked good in his limited snaps.



That is because he got Irsay drunk before they started throwing numbers around and the Postons did the old Bugs Bunny routine where he tricks Elmer Fudd. In comment 13426974 AcidTest said:That is because he got Irsay drunk before they started throwing numbers around and the Postons did the old Bugs Bunny routine where he tricks Elmer Fudd.

RE: Jame Kratch robbieballs2003 : 1:48 pm : link

Quote: was projecting a 10 mil a season contract for Hankins would land the Giants a 4th round comp pick. If we turn around and sign Odrick since he was cut, he would not count against the compensatory formula so the likelihood of getting a 4th would stay high. Link - ( New Window )



Marks was released too. In comment 13426985 Steve in Greenwich said:Marks was released too.

I like Chris Wormley gidiefor : Mod : 1:48 pm : : 1:48 pm : link just saying

Now we find out how good Snacks is AnnapolisMike : 1:48 pm : link .

RE: Now we find out how good Snacks is robbieballs2003 : 1:48 pm : link

Quote: .



I hope this was a joke. In comment 13426991 AnnapolisMike said:I hope this was a joke.

Maybe another round 2 DT? Mr Brightside : 1:50 pm : link @Patricia_Traina 10m10 minutes ago

More

A name to keep an eye on in the draft: Chris Wormley.

RE: RE: Good jeff57 : 1:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13426974 AcidTest said:





Quote:





for him, and despite all the criticism towards them, his agents did a great job. That's a lot more than I thought he'd get.



We'll draft a run stuffing DT on day three at the least. DeAngelo Brown from Louisville would be a nice pick. No need to panic, especially since Thomas looked good in his limited snaps.







That is because he got Irsay drunk before they started throwing numbers around and the Postons did the old Bugs Bunny routine where he tricks Elmer Fudd.



Can't keep those Postons down.





In comment 13426986 robbieballs2003 said:Can't keep those Postons down.

Snacks Harrison area junc : 1:50 pm : link 5 years, $46.5M.



That said - this was always Hank's highest value - a 34 team desperate for a NT.

RE: I like Chris Wormley jeff57 : 1:50 pm : link

Quote: just saying



Yeah, Wormley would be good too at 55. In comment 13426990 gidiefor said:Yeah, Wormley would be good too at 55.

Wormley's a pipedream area junc : 1:51 pm : link unless we're talking about #23 and then I agree he's at least in the discussion.



He'll go before Brantley and McDowell, in that order.

RE: RE: Now we find out how good Snacks is AnnapolisMike : 1:51 pm : link

Quote:



Snacks had a good year....Having a good guy next to you (and Hankins was good) helps In comment 13426995 robbieballs2003 said:Snacks had a good year....Having a good guy next to you (and Hankins was good) helps

RE: RE: RE: I am glad Hankins got his money T-Bone : 1:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13426936 T-Bone said:





Quote:





In comment 13426925 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





and I am glad we didn't pay him $6+ million per year. We are better off even though most on here will think I am crazy.







I'm glad he got his money but would've been ok with paying him 6 per.



Don't understand the animosity some are showing towards him though.







I have no animosity toward him. I just don't think he is a great player. He had one good year and that was like 3 years ago on a horrendous team. We can put that money to better use imo.



I actually wasn't referring to you but the first post on this thread and similar ones to that. In comment 13426948 robbieballs2003 said:I actually wasn't referring to you but the first post on this thread and similar ones to that.

Most vindicated man in America right now BlackLight : 1:52 pm : link might be Kevin Poston.

RE: Looks like Indy just dropped a MOAB chopperhatch : 1:52 pm : link

Quote: on Slade's credibility





Shhhhhh, you dint want to offend him. Otherwise he might leave and there will be noboduy to lie to us. In comment 13426920 YAJ2112 said:Shhhhhh, you dint want to offend him. Otherwise he might leave and there will be noboduy to lie to us.

RE: RE: This draft is full Klaatu : 1:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13426970 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





Of better quality DTs. Don't count out Thomas too.





This is not a good draft for DT's



No? USA Today gave the DT draft class a B+, and CBS/DraftScout has about a dozen with projections from rounds one to three. Sounds pretty good to me. In comment 13426973 bigblue12 said:No? USA Today gave the DT draft class a B+, and CBS/DraftScout has about a dozen with projections from rounds one to three. Sounds pretty good to me.

RE: I like Chris Wormley RobCarpenter : 1:52 pm : link

Quote: just saying



Me too. Wouldn't have minded him as a pick even if Hankins had resigned.



Nothing like replacing a Buckeye with a Wolverine. In comment 13426990 gidiefor said:Me too. Wouldn't have minded him as a pick even if Hankins had resigned.Nothing like replacing a Buckeye with a Wolverine.

RE: RE: RE: Now we find out how good Snacks is robbieballs2003 : 1:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13426995 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:













Snacks had a good year....Having a good guy next to you (and Hankins was good) helps



Go look at the Jets D with and without Snacks. Go look at our defense 2 years ago to last year. Yeah, we still don't know who Snacks is. Got it. In comment 13427006 AnnapolisMike said:Go look at the Jets D with and without Snacks. Go look at our defense 2 years ago to last year. Yeah, we still don't know who Snacks is. Got it.

RE: Wormley's a pipedream jeff57 : 1:53 pm : link

Quote: unless we're talking about #23 and then I agree he's at least in the discussion.



He'll go before Brantley and McDowell, in that order.



Not so sure. At least with respect to McDowell. In comment 13427005 area junc said:Not so sure. At least with respect to McDowell.

RE: RE: RE: This draft is full jeff57 : 1:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13426973 bigblue12 said:





Quote:





In comment 13426970 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





Of better quality DTs. Don't count out Thomas too.





This is not a good draft for DT's







No? USA Today gave the DT draft class a B+, and CBS/DraftScout has about a dozen with projections from rounds one to three. Sounds pretty good to me.



The only sure round 1 pick is Allen. And he may end up being a 3-4 end. Same with McDowell. In comment 13427015 Klaatu said:The only sure round 1 pick is Allen. And he may end up being a 3-4 end. Same with McDowell.

RE: So....... LauderdaleMatty : 1:55 pm : link

Quote: Maybe his agent DOES know what he's doing?





Why? He got a market rate deal. It some killing. The 10 million per year is meaningless. He's a young guy. If he plays really well they will rip it up and redo it in two years. If not he's cut and most likely won't ever average 10'million per.



If I'd agent was so great he'd have gotten a deal like the one the Ravens gave their NT. 14.5 guaranteed is nothing compared to that deal. In comment 13426934 Jolly Blue Giant said:Why? He got a market rate deal. It some killing. The 10 million per year is meaningless. He's a young guy. If he plays really well they will rip it up and redo it in two years. If not he's cut and most likely won't ever average 10'million per.If I'd agent was so great he'd have gotten a deal like the one the Ravens gave their NT. 14.5 guaranteed is nothing compared to that deal.

Bottom line Matt in SGS : 1:55 pm : link the Giants didn't see Hankins as much of a core player to bring back after his rookie deal. They placed a value on him, made him and offer and basically said take it or leave it for something better. It's the same situation that they did with Cofield and Lindval Joseph. Like it or not, Bromley was always drafted with the eye towards being in position to replace Hankins if he didn't come back. Factor in that Snacks is one of the most dominant DTs in the NFL, Hankins value further slipped for the Giants and also made teams question Hankins' true impact with the players around him.



I wanted him to come back, but the Giants overall depth on the DL will cover for his loss. I'd imagine the Giants will sign a veteran stopgap guy and draft a DT while giving Bromley and Robert Thomas snaps.

Now we decide to get cheap on the DL? Go Terps : 1:55 pm : link On paper next year's defense is worse than 2016, but more expensive.

It is thoroughly bizarre Overseer : 1:56 pm : link



Good player and a reliable starter (i.e. no "nagging" injuries, only the 1 legit one he fully recovered from).



I loved when NY drafted him and am disappointed he's gone, but such is the reality of a cap league (which I support).



Good luck in Indy. That team sucks.



that some here feel stark acrimony toward a guy who was simply seeking max value for his talents. Prime age, he could as we know get irreparably injured in any game...this could very well be the only big contract he gets.Good player and a reliable starter (i.e. no "nagging" injuries, only the 1 legit one he fully recovered from).I loved when NY drafted him and am disappointed he's gone, but such is the reality of a cap league (which I support).Good luck in Indy. That team sucks.

RE: Bottom line jeff57 : 1:57 pm : link

Quote: the Giants didn't see Hankins as much of a core player to bring back after his rookie deal. They placed a value on him, made him and offer and basically said take it or leave it for something better. It's the same situation that they did with Cofield and Lindval Joseph. Like it or not, Bromley was always drafted with the eye towards being in position to replace Hankins if he didn't come back. Factor in that Snacks is one of the most dominant DTs in the NFL, Hankins value further slipped for the Giants and also made teams question Hankins' true impact with the players around him.



I wanted him to come back, but the Giants overall depth on the DL will cover for his loss. I'd imagine the Giants will sign a veteran stopgap guy and draft a DT while giving Bromley and Robert Thomas snaps.



I don't think this is as big a loss as Joseph. But it's a loss. In comment 13427031 Matt in SGS said:I don't think this is as big a loss as Joseph. But it's a loss.

RE: Now we decide to get cheap on the DL? robbieballs2003 : 1:58 pm : link

Quote: On paper next year's defense is worse than 2016, but more expensive.



Did our defense get worse in 2008 when we lost Strahan? In comment 13427032 Go Terps said:Did our defense get worse in 2008 when we lost Strahan?

This hurts our flexibility phil in arizona : 1:58 pm : link If Snacks got hurt we could always move Hank over and still be pretty stout against the run. We'll probably have to use a roster spot on someone who is strictly an NT backup.

RE: RE: Now we decide to get cheap on the DL? Go Terps : 1:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13427032 Go Terps said:





Quote:





On paper next year's defense is worse than 2016, but more expensive.







Did our defense get worse in 2008 when we lost Strahan?



Not sure what one has to do with the other, but I'd say that it did given how worn down it was at the end of the season.



But again, a strange comparison that has no bearing on today. In comment 13427041 robbieballs2003 said:Not sure what one has to do with the other, but I'd say that it did given how worn down it was at the end of the season.But again, a strange comparison that has no bearing on today.

RE: This hurts our flexibility jeff57 : 1:59 pm : link

Quote: If Snacks got hurt we could always move Hank over and still be pretty stout against the run. We'll probably have to use a roster spot on someone who is strictly an NT backup.

That's probably Thomas. In comment 13427043 phil in arizona said:That's probably Thomas.

RE: Klaatu : 2:01 pm : link

Quote:



This is not a good draft for DT's







No? USA Today gave the DT draft class a B+, and CBS/DraftScout has about a dozen with projections from rounds one to three. Sounds pretty good to me.







The only sure round 1 pick is Allen. And he may end up being a 3-4 end. Same with McDowell.



That's a far cry from saying it's not a good draft class for DTs. What are you expecting, a half-dozen or more with 1st round grades? In comment 13427026 jeff57 said:That's a far cry from saying it's not a good draft class for DTs. What are you expecting, a half-dozen or more with 1st round grades?

RE: I like Chris Wormley Watson : 2:01 pm : link

Quote: just saying



Thought he would be a great pick even if NYG signed Hankins. In comment 13426990 gidiefor said:Thought he would be a great pick even if NYG signed Hankins.

RE: RE: RE: Now we decide to get cheap on the DL? robbieballs2003 : 2:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13427041 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 13427032 Go Terps said:





Quote:





On paper next year's defense is worse than 2016, but more expensive.







Did our defense get worse in 2008 when we lost Strahan?







Not sure what one has to do with the other, but I'd say that it did given how worn down it was at the end of the season.



But again, a strange comparison that has no bearing on today.



My point is that it is way too early to say that it is worse. Having another year in the system accounts for a lot. Collins can improve. Vernon can play better. Maybe we get more production out of our 3 tech. Maybe Apple gets better. Hankins has a value to you that the Giants disagree with. That doesn't mean they are wrong nor does it mean we are worse on paper. In comment 13427046 Go Terps said:My point is that it is way too early to say that it is worse. Having another year in the system accounts for a lot. Collins can improve. Vernon can play better. Maybe we get more production out of our 3 tech. Maybe Apple gets better. Hankins has a value to you that the Giants disagree with. That doesn't mean they are wrong nor does it mean we are worse on paper.

RE: This hurts our flexibility RobCarpenter : 2:03 pm : link

Quote: If Snacks got hurt we could always move Hank over and still be pretty stout against the run. We'll probably have to use a roster spot on someone who is strictly an NT backup.



If Snacks gets hurt the run D would take a serious nose dive. No one is on the roster that can do what Snacks does. Hanks wasn't that guy. In comment 13427043 phil in arizona said:If Snacks gets hurt the run D would take a serious nose dive. No one is on the roster that can do what Snacks does. Hanks wasn't that guy.

RE: Now we decide to get cheap on the DL? T-Bone : 2:03 pm : link

Quote: On paper next year's defense is worse than 2016, but more expensive.



So you would've preferred they pay Hank what Indy is paying him? In comment 13427032 Go Terps said:So you would've preferred they pay Hank what Indy is paying him?

Pugh is the only guy left from the 2013 draft class Anakim : 2:04 pm : link I hope we target Eddie Vanderdoes. I also wouldn't mind Jaleel Johnson or Montravius Adams but I don't think those guys can step in and start right away.







I agree with Pollaro and Robbie. I think we should look at Jared Odrick and Sen'Derrick Marks.

RE: RE: jeff57 : 2:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13427026 jeff57 said:





Quote:









This is not a good draft for DT's







No? USA Today gave the DT draft class a B+, and CBS/DraftScout has about a dozen with projections from rounds one to three. Sounds pretty good to me.







The only sure round 1 pick is Allen. And he may end up being a 3-4 end. Same with McDowell.







That's a far cry from saying it's not a good draft class for DTs. What are you expecting, a half-dozen or more with 1st round grades?

More than 1. Who played 3-4 end in college.



But there haven't been may good DT classes in recent years. In comment 13427051 Klaatu said:More than 1. Who played 3-4 end in college.But there haven't been may good DT classes in recent years.

You're a strange cat, Terps... arcarsenal : 2:06 pm : link You often complain that we've overpaid for players when we sign them or are paying upper-tier money for players who aren't upper-tier.



Then, when we pass on paying top-dollar for players who aren't quite worth it, we're getting "cheap."



There are still a couple of FA options who may provide better value and we haven't drafted yet, either.

RE: RE: Now we decide to get cheap on the DL? Go Terps : 2:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13427032 Go Terps said:





Quote:





On paper next year's defense is worse than 2016, but more expensive.







So you would've preferred they pay Hank what Indy is paying him?



Given that they've already gone crazy spending on the DL, I would either have paid Hankins or signed a suitable replacement earlier on in the FA period. Whomever the replacement now is at that position - Bromley, Thomas, and/or a rookie - it would take a significant rationalization to say we are better off in that spot.



Now I'm not in favor of overpaying any player, but the front office has gone all in and then some on the defensive line. Once they spent a billion dollars on Snacks/JPP/Vernon to me it doesn't make sense to now make one of the four DL positions a question mark.



Does Hankins walking make life easier for any of JPP/Vernon/Snacks? I don't think so. In comment 13427060 T-Bone said:Given that they've already gone crazy spending on the DL, I would either have paid Hankins or signed a suitable replacement earlier on in the FA period. Whomever the replacement now is at that position - Bromley, Thomas, and/or a rookie - it would take a significant rationalization to say we are better off in that spot.Now I'm not in favor of overpaying any player, but the front office has gone all in and then some on the defensive line. Once they spent a billion dollars on Snacks/JPP/Vernon to me it doesn't make sense to now make one of the four DL positions a question mark.Does Hankins walking make life easier for any of JPP/Vernon/Snacks? I don't think so.

RE: RE: Now we decide to get cheap on the DL? David in LA : 2:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13427032 Go Terps said:





Quote:





On paper next year's defense is worse than 2016, but more expensive.







Did our defense get worse in 2008 when we lost Strahan?



It's pretty obvious that the Giants prioritized JPP, OV, and Snacks, but then again, you are one miserable piece of work that will never let it go that the Giants didn't go about their offseason in a manner that suits you. In comment 13427041 robbieballs2003 said:It's pretty obvious that the Giants prioritized JPP, OV, and Snacks, but then again, you are one miserable piece of work that will never let it go that the Giants didn't go about their offseason in a manner that suits you.

Why do people care if we only have 1 guy left from a draft class ZGiants98 : 2:10 pm : link or not? I never understood that. Hankins was a great pick and served us well. Just because he leaves doesn't make his pick a failure.

Felt like he wasn't the same player Kyle in NY : 2:13 pm : link at 3-tech once Snacks took the 1-tech spot and made it his own. Indy could be a better scheme fit allowing him to play more to his strengths. I'm still disappointed to see him go. But the Giants placed a value on what he provides and held firm, I'd say that's pretty good business. Just because it's not the path you prefer to take doesn't mean it's not sound logic on the part of our front office.

RE: RE: RE: Klaatu : 2:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13427051 Klaatu said:





Quote:





In comment 13427026 jeff57 said:





Quote:









This is not a good draft for DT's







No? USA Today gave the DT draft class a B+, and CBS/DraftScout has about a dozen with projections from rounds one to three. Sounds pretty good to me.







The only sure round 1 pick is Allen. And he may end up being a 3-4 end. Same with McDowell.







That's a far cry from saying it's not a good draft class for DTs. What are you expecting, a half-dozen or more with 1st round grades?





More than 1. Who played 3-4 end in college.



But there haven't been may good DT classes in recent years.



And yet, there's USA Today with their B+ grade, which is good. Not excellent, not outstanding, not stellar. Good. Which is all we need to find a suitable replacement for Hankins. In comment 13427067 jeff57 said:And yet, there's USA Today with their B+ grade, which is good. Not excellent, not outstanding, not stellar. Good. Which is all we need to find a suitable replacement for Hankins.

arcarsenal Go Terps : 2:14 pm : link It's no secret I haven't agreed with some of their moves...specifically the OV and JPP contracts. But for better or worse those moves are made...OV, JPP, and Snacks are critical players to this team. Cornerstone players. I think we've got to do everything we can to get the most we can out of them.



To me the approach with Hankins, in light of how "all in" we were on the defensive line, represents a half measure.



I didn't agree with the initial approach, that's true. But once that choice is made, do it. Don't half ass it.

i have Les in TO : 2:14 pm : link four words for people who are saying good riddance:



barry cofield linval joseph



these were also high draft pick nose tackles who performed well for us and when we lost them they continued to play at our high level while we lamented our porous run defense and BBIers whined.



hankins may not have been a productive pass rusher last year, but he is stout against the run.



reese has made a big bet on JPP and against Hankins. We will see if that was the right call.

Well that's disappointing. j_rud : 2:14 pm : link I don't get the anger directed at the guy, and the position definitely took a hit. Anyone who thinks Hankins can be replaced by Odrick or Marks is kidding themselves, they're the epitome of JAGs. Maybe they'll hit on someone in the draft but odds are the DL definitely took a step back, at least on 1st and 2nd down.

I guarantee you Terps would be bitching had we re-signed Hank Giantology : 2:16 pm : link .

RE: RE: Wormley's a pipedream AcidTest : 2:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13427005 area junc said:





Quote:





unless we're talking about #23 and then I agree he's at least in the discussion.



He'll go before Brantley and McDowell, in that order.



Not sure. Brantley interviewed poorly at the combine, and McDowell is considered inconsistent. Wormley has the size the Giants crave, and his character is beyond question. Team captain. Did tear an ACL, but that was in 2012.



The problem is do we really want to take Wormley at #23? I don't. But he'll likely be gone by #55. If he is, then the Giants should consider DeMarcus Walker. Same type of player, although not quite as good. But 25 sacks and 35 TFL the last two seasons. 4-3 DE on run downs, who can "stack and shed," but can't "run the arc," or "bend the edge" very well. But a very good 3T DT on passing downs. Very good swim move. Batted 8-10 passes IIRC.







Not so sure. At least with respect to McDowell. In comment 13427019 jeff57 said:

RE: I guarantee you Terps would be bitching had we re-signed Hank Go Terps : 2:17 pm : link

Quote: .



Wrong. At the start of the offseason I said we should prioritize him as the Snacks/Hankins combo was the backbone of the defense.



People read and remember just what they want, it seems. In comment 13427110 Giantology said:Wrong. At the start of the offseason I said we should prioritize him as the Snacks/Hankins combo was the backbone of the defense.People read and remember just what they want, it seems.

RE: Well that's disappointing. Anakim : 2:17 pm : link

Quote: I don't get the anger directed at the guy, and the position definitely took a hit. Anyone who thinks Hankins can be replaced by Odrick or Marks is kidding themselves, they're the epitome of JAGs. Maybe they'll hit on someone in the draft but odds are the DL definitely took a step back, at least on 1st and 2nd down.



Of course. Odrick and Marks have sucked for the last couple of years, but there's no one else available and this is a very weak DT class. It's worth kicking the tires on one or the other.



I like the idea of a slimmed down, healthy Eddie Vanderdoes though. I think that he could POTENTIALLY start year one. MAYBE. Wormley too. Jaleel Johnson and Montravius I see as guys who could be starters down the line but would be better served as rotational guys early on. In comment 13427103 j_rud said:Of course. Odrick and Marks have sucked for the last couple of years, but there's no one else available and this is a very weak DT class. It's worth kicking the tires on one or the other.I like the idea of a slimmed down, healthy Eddie Vanderdoes though. I think that he could POTENTIALLY start year one. MAYBE. Wormley too. Jaleel Johnson and Montravius I see as guys who could be starters down the line but would be better served as rotational guys early on.

RE: RE: RE: Wormley's a pipedream AcidTest : 2:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13427019 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13427005 area junc said:





Quote:





unless we're talking about #23 and then I agree he's at least in the discussion.



He'll go before Brantley and McDowell, in that order.



Not sure. Brantley interviewed poorly at the combine, and McDowell is considered inconsistent. Wormley has the size the Giants crave, and his character is beyond question. Team captain. Did tear an ACL, but that was in 2012.



The problem is do we really want to take Wormley at #23? I don't. But he'll likely be gone by #55. If he is, then the Giants should consider DeMarcus Walker. Same type of player, although not quite as good. But 25 sacks and 35 TFL the last two seasons. 4-3 DE on run downs, who can "stack and shed," but can't "run the arc," or "bend the edge" very well. But a very good 3T DT on passing downs. Very good swim move. Batted 8-10 passes IIRC.







Not so sure. At least with respect to McDowell.







Not sure. Brantley interviewed poorly at the combine, and McDowell is considered inconsistent. Wormley has the size the Giants crave, and his character is beyond question. Team captain. Did tear an ACL, but that was in 2012.



The problem is do we really want to take Wormley at #23? I don't. But he'll likely be gone by #55. If he is, then the Giants should consider DeMarcus Walker. Same type of player, although not quite as good. But 25 sacks and 35 TFL the last two seasons. 4-3 DE on run downs, who can "stack and shed," but can't "run the arc," or "bend the edge" very well. But a very good 3T DT on passing downs. Very good swim move. Batted 8-10 passes IIRC. In comment 13427112 AcidTest said:Not sure. Brantley interviewed poorly at the combine, and McDowell is considered inconsistent. Wormley has the size the Giants crave, and his character is beyond question. Team captain. Did tear an ACL, but that was in 2012.The problem is do we really want to take Wormley at #23? I don't. But he'll likely be gone by #55. If he is, then the Giants should consider DeMarcus Walker. Same type of player, although not quite as good. But 25 sacks and 35 TFL the last two seasons. 4-3 DE on run downs, who can "stack and shed," but can't "run the arc," or "bend the edge" very well. But a very good 3T DT on passing downs. Very good swim move. Batted 8-10 passes IIRC.

I've found it strange how, as this dragged on mfsd : 2:18 pm : link many people here really started to put Hankins down as not that good of a player and not worth it.



He's been a very good Giant - then he held out as long as he could to get the best FA contract possible. Turns out it wasn't with us.



Kinda bummed, but I trust our ability to fill the position. But I also don't understand the animosity to Hankins for doing what he did. Leaving was always a strong possibility.

Chock full of nuts is that favorite coffee, better 32_Razor : 2:19 pm : link Coffee a millionaire money can't buy

FWIW, Caleb Brantley was in a fight with a woman Anakim : 2:19 pm : link But he wasn't the aggressor....allegedly. Still, I have to think that his draft stock will take a hit.

RE: RE: RE: Now we decide to get cheap on the DL? T-Bone : 2:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13427060 T-Bone said:





Quote:





In comment 13427032 Go Terps said:





Quote:





On paper next year's defense is worse than 2016, but more expensive.







So you would've preferred they pay Hank what Indy is paying him?







Given that they've already gone crazy spending on the DL, I would either have paid Hankins or signed a suitable replacement earlier on in the FA period. Whomever the replacement now is at that position - Bromley, Thomas, and/or a rookie - it would take a significant rationalization to say we are better off in that spot.



Now I'm not in favor of overpaying any player, but the front office has gone all in and then some on the defensive line. Once they spent a billion dollars on Snacks/JPP/Vernon to me it doesn't make sense to now make one of the four DL positions a question mark.



Does Hankins walking make life easier for any of JPP/Vernon/Snacks? I don't think so.



But, as you know, you can't pay everyone and Hank was the player who the team believed was the 'weak link' out of the starting four and thus he was going to receive the least amount of money. They tried to 'keep the band together' by offering Hank a decent contract (if you believe the reports) and it seems like it was a respectable effort. It's not like they were low-balling the guy.



Do you think the Colts overpayed for Hank? In comment 13427077 Go Terps said:But, as you know, you can't pay everyone and Hank was the player who the team believed was the 'weak link' out of the starting four and thus he was going to receive the least amount of money. They tried to 'keep the band together' by offering Hank a decent contract (if you believe the reports) and it seems like it was a respectable effort. It's not like they were low-balling the guy.Do you think the Colts overpayed for Hank?

RE: arcarsenal arcarsenal : 2:20 pm : link

Quote: It's no secret I haven't agreed with some of their moves...specifically the OV and JPP contracts. But for better or worse those moves are made...OV, JPP, and Snacks are critical players to this team. Cornerstone players. I think we've got to do everything we can to get the most we can out of them.



To me the approach with Hankins, in light of how "all in" we were on the defensive line, represents a half measure.



I didn't agree with the initial approach, that's true. But once that choice is made, do it. Don't half ass it.



You don't think he's replaceable, though? Hankins isn't a cornerstone player - he's more of a supplemental player. I don't think he played particularly well this past season, either.



I feel we can get similar production @ less cost from one of the remaining guys on the market or a draft pick.



If Hankins had gone to IND cheaper, I would probably have been more opposed. But cap dollars are finite and it's important to try and place certain values on certain players that work within the overall structure of the team and it appears that NYG simply didn't feel that JH was worth what IND was willing to pay him. In comment 13427101 Go Terps said:You don't think he's replaceable, though? Hankins isn't a cornerstone player - he's more of a supplemental player. I don't think he played particularly well this past season, either.I feel we can get similar production @ less cost from one of the remaining guys on the market or a draft pick.If Hankins had gone to IND cheaper, I would probably have been more opposed. But cap dollars are finite and it's important to try and place certain values on certain players that work within the overall structure of the team and it appears that NYG simply didn't feel that JH was worth what IND was willing to pay him.

Finally montanagiant : 2:20 pm : link Let's move on now, IMO that was never going to end well even if he came back to us

Giants played this right. Keith : 2:21 pm : link I'd like Hankins back on a team friendly deal, but he's not a necessity. JPP was a necessity and I'm glad that got done. We still have two of the best all around 4-3 ends and a massive space eater in snacks. I think Hankins role can be filled fairly easily.



Giants defense will be lightyears better this year. Last year the first half of the season was a feel out process. They progressed as teh season wore on and they were elite towards the end of the season. The Giants defense will be elite from game 1 this year.

At some point teams need to look Matt in SGS : 2:21 pm : link

- ( at the % of cap allocation per position on the roster. According to the link below, the Giants have allocated over $40 million to the DL in 2017. It's by far the biggest amount of $$ for a group on the roster and is the 4th most in the NFL (behind Tampa, Jax, and Miami). Next year, it's much of the same. At some point, you have to draw a line. The money spent on JPP, Vernon, and Snacks was going to hurt Hankins. The Giants had a threshold. http://overthecap.com/positional-spending/ - ( New Window

I thought we couldn't generate Brandon Walsh : 2:21 pm : link a 4 man rush with our current defensive line? Had to many resources tied up in a non-elite unit? Now we're getting cheap because we didn't match an offer that was larger than ours to one of the players that was one of the biggest liabilities in that area?



Weird dude

Oh well. shockeyisthebest8056 : 2:24 pm : link I wish Hank the best, but I'm glad the decision has been made one way or the other so they can move on. It's not like the Giants low-balled so there's nothing for me to be upset about.

T-Bone Go Terps : 2:25 pm : link I don't know the Colts well enough to say, but my guess is that yeah they probably did. In a vacuum I wouldn't pay Hankins this much.



But the Giants are a different story. They had that vacuum after 2015 when they had all that cap space and could have gone in any of several directions with it. What I'm saying is that once they chose to do what they chose to do I would have rather they just stuck to that course (i.e. spending on ALL of the defensive line including Hankins).



Now we have three very expensive defensive linemen who may be less productive because they're picking up the slack for a lesser player in Hankins's spot.

Sucks that he left but how much $$ do we tie up on the DL? The_Boss : 2:25 pm : link Every starter cannot be making double digit millions of dollars when we have better players on the team fast approaching new deals, namely Collins and Beckham. If you want to add in Pugh, who I fear we are going to grossly overpay, and Richburg you can. And don't forget, Eli's earning a pretty penny too. DT has been a disposable position for the NYG over the years. They'll find someone in the draft most likely. The fate of the 2017 NYG never was reliant on whether or not a serviceable Johnathan Hankins returned.

RE: Darius Hamilton/Rutgers Anakim : 2:26 pm : link

Quote: .



What about him? He'll probably go undrafted. You want to start an undrafted guy? In comment 13427141 gtt350 said:What about him? He'll probably go undrafted. You want to start an undrafted guy?

Everyone credible who I have heard or read chuckydee9 : 2:27 pm : link have confirmed that this is a really good DT Draft..

arc Go Terps : 2:28 pm : link I don't think he's replaceable with what's out there right now, no.



I said many times I thought that he and Snacks were the backbone of the defense. Much of the success that the rest of the defense enjoyed started there, because running up the middle simply wasn't an option. I think the trickle down effect was enormous.

And hey maybe they draft a guy that works out and it's moot Go Terps : 2:29 pm : link But then again maybe they don't. Either way right now the most important part of the team outside Eli has a question mark right in the middle of it.

LOL Keith : 2:31 pm : link One could argue that we have the best starting DL in football, but now it's a major question mark. You are a funny guy.

Well, there goes another DT that the Giants didn't sign to a second Simms11 : 2:31 pm : link contract?! All of the guys that we didn't re-sign were all pretty darn good, as well (Joseph, Coefield, and now Hankins). At least Reese has been damn good at picking DTs, 2nd round and later. Let's just hope that continues as we need another starter now alongside Snacks. I don't have confidence in Bromley starting?! For depth he's fine IMO.

RE: Everyone credible who I have heard or read Anakim : 2:32 pm : link

Quote: have confirmed that this is a really good DT Draft..



It's not. DE yes, but not DT. In comment 13427157 chuckydee9 said:It's not. DE yes, but not DT.

10 million a year? ghost718 : 2:33 pm : link "Hell,I've got that in the trunk of my car right now" - Irsay



But on a serious note,never was a fan of this pick.Solid player,but always thought he was overrated.

I told you guys ThatLimerickGuy : 2:33 pm : link I kept hearing that there had not been a 28 million dollar offer on the table for Hankins for weeks. The Giants current offer was closer to 2 for 14-15. The word I heard was consistent on that for a while now.



I think that story plant with Ranaan was Giants throwing it out there after word came out that Hank was likely going to the Colts.



Giants did not value Hankins as a 10 mil a year player.





RE: RE: Darius Hamilton/Rutgers gtt350 : 2:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13427141 gtt350 said:





Quote:



i want too give him an opportunity, I never made a comment about starting. I think he will be a better pro player



.







What about him? He'll probably go undrafted. You want to start an undrafted guy? In comment 13427154 Anakim said:

RE: T-Bone chuckydee9 : 2:35 pm : link

Quote: I don't know the Colts well enough to say, but my guess is that yeah they probably did. In a vacuum I wouldn't pay Hankins this much.



But the Giants are a different story. They had that vacuum after 2015 when they had all that cap space and could have gone in any of several directions with it. What I'm saying is that once they chose to do what they chose to do I would have rather they just stuck to that course (i.e. spending on ALL of the defensive line including Hankins).



Now we have three very expensive defensive linemen who may be less productive because they're picking up the slack for a lesser player in Hankins's spot.



All three of those guys have performed well even when the talent around them wasn't as superb as our current situation.. if anything OV is the only one thats lacking long term solid performance. Hankins on the other hand is average DT who by the way plays the same position as snacks.. it would be great to have someone like Hankins but not at 10M/year.. Lets get a 3-tech DT in this draft (which is very deep in spite of what some geniuses say on BBI) The 3 Tech will have some very good players he can learn from and he will complement these guys better in pass rushing situations.. In comment 13427148 Go Terps said:All three of those guys have performed well even when the talent around them wasn't as superb as our current situation.. if anything OV is the only one thats lacking long term solid performance. Hankins on the other hand is average DT who by the way plays the same position as snacks.. it would be great to have someone like Hankins but not at 10M/year.. Lets get a 3-tech DT in this draft (which is very deep in spite of what some geniuses say on BBI) The 3 Tech will have some very good players he can learn from and he will complement these guys better in pass rushing situations..

Terps T-Bone : 2:35 pm : link Quote: They had that vacuum after 2015 when they had all that cap space and could have gone in any of several directions with it. What I'm saying is that once they chose to do what they chose to do I would have rather they just stuck to that course (i.e. spending on ALL of the defensive line including Hankins).



It appears to me that what you believe Hank's value to this team may be higher than what the Giants believe to be the case. As a few posters have been saying, Snacks was a good player but he wasn't in the top three of most impact players on the D-line. Therefore, just by the very nature of that statement, he wasn't going to get the type of high-end money that he was looking for... at least not from the team. I'm not going to go so far as to say it's going to be easy to replace him... because he is a good player... but out of the four of them, he was easily the most replaceable based on their play to date.



Paying top dollar for him means that we'd be unable to pay some of the upcoming FAs (including a few I know you're not all that interested in resigning anyway) and then what? It appears to me that what you believe Hank's value to this team may be higher than what the Giants believe to be the case. As a few posters have been saying, Snacks was a good player but he wasn't in the top three of most impact players on the D-line. Therefore, just by the very nature of that statement, he wasn't going to get the type of high-end money that he was looking for... at least not from the team. I'm not going to go so far as to say it's going to be easy to replace him... because he is a good player... but out of the four of them, he was easily the most replaceable based on their play to date.Paying top dollar for him means that we'd be unable to pay some of the upcoming FAs (including a few I know you're not all that interested in resigning anyway) and then what?

I still think the D will be just fine this season. Dave in Hoboken : 2:36 pm : link Hankins' is alittle bit of a loss, yes. But when you have Snacks and Vernon on the very same OLine; I'm not all that worried. Put it that way. Hopefully, Bromley can step in and have a decent season. Would certainly be nice if he could contribute something.

The concern with paying Hank is the impact on his effort/fitness level Eric on Li : 2:38 pm : link he's no doubt talented and no doubt inconsistent, does getting paid impact him in the positive or negative? Impossible to know right now, but most of the time inconsistent players don't ascend after landing the big contract. Based on our current situation I may have done this deal or something similar, but I can understand why they wouldn't want to give him more money per year than Snacks.



As far as replacing him, that's a tough question. Day 1 of FA there were certainly many other ways to spend $10M, not as much now. Odrick and Marks are somewhat interesting. Robert Thomas and Bromley have somwhat flashed at times. There's obviously the draft. Guess we just need to see who comes in because I doubt they do nothing.

The giants very easily could have found the money Keith : 2:38 pm : link to pay Hank, but they chose not to.



Giants defense will be elite next year.

T-Bone Go Terps : 2:42 pm : link "Paying top dollar for him means that we'd be unable to pay some of the upcoming FAs (including a few I know you're not all that interested in resigning anyway) and then what?"



That is already the case due to the substantially richer contracts given out elsewhere on the defensive line.





Hmmmm. just dawned on me Anakim : 2:43 pm : link Could we possibly look at trading for Sheldon Richardson? Talented but tons of off-the-field issues and is due for 8 million this year.

RE: Good riddance Gmen8691 : 2:43 pm : link Why? He was good player and good guy off the field for us.

RE: Hmmmm. just dawned on me The_Boss : 2:46 pm : link

Quote: Could we possibly look at trading for Sheldon Richardson? Talented but tons of off-the-field issues and is due for 8 million this year.



No chance. I would be shocked if it happened. If you look beyond the NYG/NYJ rivalry, Richardson has way too much baggage. In comment 13427213 Anakim said:No chance. I would be shocked if it happened. If you look beyond the NYG/NYJ rivalry, Richardson has way too much baggage.

RE: RE: Good riddance jeff57 : 2:47 pm : link

Quote: Why? He was good player and good guy off the field for us.



I'll never get people who get mad at a player for trying to get the best deal they can. In comment 13427215 Gmen8691 said:I'll never get people who get mad at a player for trying to get the best deal they can.

RE: Hmmmm. just dawned on me DCPollaro : 2:49 pm : link

Quote: Could we possibly look at trading for Sheldon Richardson? Talented but tons of off-the-field issues and is due for 8 million this year.





didnt he have issues with Brandon Marshall? dont think we'd do that In comment 13427213 Anakim said:didnt he have issues with Brandon Marshall? dont think we'd do that

RE: Now we decide to get cheap on the DL? djm : 2:49 pm : link

Quote: On paper next year's defense is worse than 2016, but more expensive.



Lol. You are a piece of work. In comment 13427032 Go Terps said:Lol. You are a piece of work.

Sorry to see him leave, he will be missed Beer Man : 2:50 pm : link I liked how he and Snacks ate up blocker and plugged up the middle of the line. On the bright side he is replaceable.

RE: Hank's goodbye message The_Boss : 2:50 pm : link

Quote: . Link - ( New Window )



I can't blame him for chasing the $$. Hopefully his first 3 years of losing here are still fresh in his memory because that Colt team, especially on defense, is devoid of talent. In comment 13427221 jeff57 said:I can't blame him for chasing the $$. Hopefully his first 3 years of losing here are still fresh in his memory because that Colt team, especially on defense, is devoid of talent.

RE: RE: Hmmmm. just dawned on me Anakim : 2:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13427213 Anakim said:





Quote:





Could we possibly look at trading for Sheldon Richardson? Talented but tons of off-the-field issues and is due for 8 million this year.









didnt he have issues with Brandon Marshall? dont think we'd do that



Yeah, they don't like each other In comment 13427230 DCPollaro said:Yeah, they don't like each other

Good get for Indy SHO'NUFF : 2:53 pm : link Good luck, Big Hank!

RE: I guarantee you Terps would be bitching had we re-signed Hank djm : 2:56 pm : link

Quote: .



You think?!?!??



"All that money on the DL and still no pass rush"



Take it to the fucking bank.



I liked Hankins a lot. Felt he was underrated after this past season but if we can bring in an odrick or vet FA for less money i can live with this I guess. Hankins is a very solid player make no mistake. We need a replacement. In comment 13427110 Giantology said:You think?!?!??"All that money on the DL and still no pass rush"Take it to the fucking bank.I liked Hankins a lot. Felt he was underrated after this past season but if we can bring in an odrick or vet FA for less money i can live with this I guess. Hankins is a very solid player make no mistake. We need a replacement.

Odrick played with Vernon and Marshall in Miami Anakim : 2:57 pm : link .

It's a bummer RobCarpenter : 2:57 pm : link And I would have liked to have seen him back, but personally I'm glad that Reese didn't get in a bidding war to keep him.

Jared Odrick jacob12 : 2:57 pm : link Jared Odrick has been an excellent NFL player, until he was injured.Odrick led the Jaguars in sacks in 2015,and he has 23 career sacks.

Good player jayg5 : 2:59 pm : link Not worth the contract he received.

Smart job by Giants not matching



RE: Ok Bromley Tuckrule : 3:05 pm : link

Quote: Step up.



More like Robert Thomas In comment 13426922 Rflairr said:More like Robert Thomas

Huge loss LCtheINTMachine : 3:05 pm : link Our defense is going to suffer now.



It's up to Eli to step up his game.

Time to draft Mcdowell, Worley HugeS : 3:07 pm : link Mcdowell-If he drops into the twenties we have a shot at a guy who can become an all pro on this dline. His game with proper coaching, development = Richard Seymour type disruption.



Id be happy with Wormley as a consolation prize, guy plays hard, gets consistent penetration and doesn't get rocked off the line of scrimmage. Either of these two bring the penetration and quickness lacking with Big Hank at the 3.

RE: Huge loss Craigg619 : 3:07 pm : link

Quote: Our defense is going to suffer now.



It's up to Eli to step up his game.



He had 22 pressures in 398 snaps last year. Not worth 7 mil a yr let alone 10 mil a yr. Good for him but Giants dodged a bullet by not having him on their cap space when they need it for much bigger and better players down the line. In comment 13427276 LCtheINTMachine said:He had 22 pressures in 398 snaps last year. Not worth 7 mil a yr let alone 10 mil a yr. Good for him but Giants dodged a bullet by not having him on their cap space when they need it for much bigger and better players down the line.

RE: Well, there goes another DT that the Giants didn't sign to a second Beer Man : 3:09 pm : link

Quote: contract?! All of the guys that we didn't re-sign were all pretty darn good, as well (Joseph, Coefield, and now Hankins). At least Reese has been damn good at picking DTs, 2nd round and later. Let's just hope that continues as we need another starter now alongside Snacks. I don't have confidence in Bromley starting?! For depth he's fine IMO. You can add Cornelius Griffin to the list. In comment 13427171 Simms11 said:You can add Cornelius Griffin to the list.

RE: RE: Well, there goes another DT that the Giants didn't sign to a second montanagiant : 3:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13427171 Simms11 said:





Quote:





contract?! All of the guys that we didn't re-sign were all pretty darn good, as well (Joseph, Coefield, and now Hankins). At least Reese has been damn good at picking DTs, 2nd round and later. Let's just hope that continues as we need another starter now alongside Snacks. I don't have confidence in Bromley starting?! For depth he's fine IMO.



You can add Cornelius Griffin to the list.

Look I am not a huge Reese fan, but not resigning Hankins for 10M @ season is smart on his part In comment 13427284 Beer Man said:Look I am not a huge Reese fan, but not resigning Hankins for 10M @ season is smart on his part

RE: RE: I guarantee you Terps would be bitching had we re-signed Hank shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:17 pm : link

Quote: .







You think?!?!??



"All that money on the DL and still no pass rush"



Take it to the fucking bank.



I liked Hankins a lot. Felt he was underrated after this past season but if we can bring in an odrick or vet FA for less money i can live with this I guess. Hankins is a very solid player make no mistake. We need a replacement.



I like Go Terps, but his stance on this is odd to say the least. This is the same guy who whenever Belichick decides not to pay someone (or draws a line in the sand) acts like it's further proof of the greatest decision maker in sports history. In comment 13427254 djm said:I like Go Terps, but his stance on this is odd to say the least. This is the same guy who whenever Belichick decides not to pay someone (or draws a line in the sand) acts like it's further proof of the greatest decision maker in sports history.

RE: arc arcarsenal : 3:26 pm : link

Quote: I don't think he's replaceable with what's out there right now, no.



I said many times I thought that he and Snacks were the backbone of the defense. Much of the success that the rest of the defense enjoyed started there, because running up the middle simply wasn't an option. I think the trickle down effect was enormous.



I think Snacks had a far greater impact than Hankins did so I would be hesitant to pair them as the backbone of the defense.



Harrison would have been a much more difficult player to replace.



I don't mean to diminish Hankins because I think a lot of fans do it as a coping mechanism when a player leaves - but I do think we can get similar (or close enough) production from a different player. There aren't any DT's on the market right now who are as good, but sometimes you have to play the value game in a capped league.



This just seemed to come down to the Giants not believing he was a 10M/per player. I can't fault them for placing a value on him and holding firm. A lot of times when a team plays this game, they wind up getting the player back at a discounted rate and it works out for the better.



it didn't happen that way in this instance, but I'm not sure I'd have felt all that comfortable paying this player what the Colts are. In comment 13427159 Go Terps said:I think Snacks had a far greater impact than Hankins did so I would be hesitant to pair them as the backbone of the defense.Harrison would have been a much more difficult player to replace.I don't mean to diminish Hankins because I think a lot of fans do it as a coping mechanism when a player leaves - but I do think we can get similar (or close enough) production from a different player. There aren't any DT's on the market right now who are as good, but sometimes you have to play the value game in a capped league.This just seemed to come down to the Giants not believing he was a 10M/per player. I can't fault them for placing a value on him and holding firm. A lot of times when a team plays this game, they wind up getting the player back at a discounted rate and it works out for the better.it didn't happen that way in this instance, but I'm not sure I'd have felt all that comfortable paying this player what the Colts are.

Effects of his departure will be noticed in this year's defense micky : 3:33 pm : link .

Liked Hankins, hate to see him go jcn56 : 3:34 pm : link but $10m a season? No.



Continuity's a great thing, but you can't have it all when there's a salary cap.

'said many times I thought that he and Snacks were the backbone... Torrag : 3:34 pm : link ...you were half right. Snacks was the key guy and as long as we acquire a competent running mate this defense will do more than succeed, it will excel.



Odrick is still available and would foot the bill nicely. There are also numerous players in this draft class that could contribute.

Sucks WillVAB : 3:37 pm : link but it's the right call. He's not worth 10 mil a year.



Some want to bitch about the OV/JPP/Snacks contracts but the reality is they're impact players. Hankins is a nice complimentary guy certainly not worth 10 mil a year. But Indy had the money to spend so that's that.



Ramcyk in 1 and Wormley in 2 and we'll be on our way.

he got paid which was the objective B in ALB : 3:41 pm : link now his production will go down without Snacks or a top defense while playing for a bottom feeder. The Giants can replace him via draft and/or FA. Get someone in here who's hungry. This is a good non-move by the Giants.

I'm AcidTest : 3:46 pm : link not sure how anybody can complain about Reese not resigning Hankins for that kind of contract. We'll draft another run stuffing DT, and he'll be gone after his rookie contract. That is certainly a constant.

Linval Joseph Jerz44 : 3:46 pm : link Cornelius Griffin.



Hankins.



The Giants are great at drafting DT's which makes me less nervous about letting him go.

RE: RE: RE: I guarantee you Terps would be bitching had we re-signed Hank Go Terps : 3:51 pm : link

Quote:



I like Go Terps, but his stance on this is odd to say the least. This is the same guy who whenever Belichick decides not to pay someone (or draws a line in the sand) acts like it's further proof of the greatest decision maker in sports history.



What I don't get is why are the Giants choosing NOW to be fiscally conservative?



I advocated for that BEFORE we decided to make JPP and OV among the highest paid DEs in the NFL. But now that that option is history, now that we have been willing to overpay (a word used by everyone, not just me) on the defensive line, why are we picking now to be conservative?



The whole approach seems like a half measure. In comment 13427303 shockeyisthebest8056 said:What I don't get is why are the Giants choosing NOW to be fiscally conservative?I advocated for that BEFORE we decided to make JPP and OV among the highest paid DEs in the NFL. But now that that option is history, now that we have been willing to overpay (a word used by everyone, not just me) on the defensive line, why are we picking now to be conservative?The whole approach seems like a half measure.

Slade is not finished yet mrvax : 3:52 pm : link If the Giants sign Odrick or another DT within 22.7464 hours, he's half correct in one post.



I understand the financial aspects of this decision.... Reb8thVA : 3:52 pm : link But now we have to waste another draft pick to fill a void instead of addressing an existing one. I'm not a fan of drafting DTs. There is a high bust factor at DT and many aren't ready to start. We weren't going to pay him $10 million a year but let's not pretend this is inconsequential. The run defense probably will take a step back making it even more important to get the offense scoring more than 20 points a game.



Good luck with the Colts Steve in South Jersey : 3:54 pm : link wish him well.



Giants spend a lot of early draft choices at DT and let them go after the first contract.

I liked Hankins but we can't sink all this $ Rjanyg : 3:54 pm : link into 4 DL players. Sign a Vet FA and let the draft come to you.



I like Odrick or Jones in FA. Go get a 2 - 5th round DT with Pass Rush ability.

What you don't get is that Hankins is the 4th best guy on the DL David in LA : 3:54 pm : link not even a top 6 guy on our entire defense when you factor in Landon Collins, JR, and DRC. They're not all of a sudden changing course and getting cheap, they needed to get cornerstone pieces in place last year to establish a foundation.

Got Nothing Negative To Say Suburbanites : 3:54 pm : link Hank was a good Giant, his best season was 3 years ago, he's very young but not a 3 technique DT and with huge contracts to JPP, OV and Snacks the Giants played this the right way. Now that he's gone I don't want to see is the Giants use one of their top picks replacing him. As others have said this is a deep DT draft and they should be able to get a good one like Carlos Watkins or Ryan Glasgow in the fourth round or later. Additionally they've got Bromley who profiles as more of a pass rushing DT than Hankins, is only 24 and already has 3 years of NFL experience. In other words replenish but do it the smart way.

RE: It is thoroughly bizarre Jan in DC : 3:55 pm : link

Quote: that some here feel stark acrimony toward a guy who was simply seeking max value for his talents. Prime age, he could as we know get irreparably injured in any game...this could very well be the only big contract he gets.



Good player and a reliable starter (i.e. no "nagging" injuries, only the 1 legit one he fully recovered from).



I loved when NY drafted him and am disappointed he's gone, but such is the reality of a cap league (which I support).



Good luck in Indy. That team sucks.







These are my exact feelings. People so mad because he took time with the process and his agents suck that they're saying he had no value to the team. I think he'll be missed. In comment 13427035 Overseer said:These are my exact feelings. People so mad because he took time with the process and his agents suck that they're saying he had no value to the team. I think he'll be missed.

The Giants are average at drafting DTs Reb8thVA : 3:56 pm : link For every Cofield, Joseph and Hankins there are underperformers like Alford or Bromley. But it's not just the Giants it's league wide. DTs are hard to project.

From the look of their MotownGIANTS : 3:57 pm : link cap the deal is more likely front loaded so if he does not make an impact in that 2nd yr he can be cut in yr 3 yr ... can see the 1st 2 yrs being most of the guaranteed money and the last a hedge bet in case he never blossoms pass a role player on the DL

I would have liked to have Hankins back Vanzetti : 4:12 pm : link But it was smart not to pay him ten million a year.

Good for both sides PatersonPlank : 4:14 pm : link He got more $$, good for him.



On our side, we need to pick and choose where we spend our money. I don't think spending $10M, for us, would have been the right move.

Good for Hankins PaulN : 4:15 pm : link Giants did what they had to do, can not sign Hankins for that money, its a good draft for DT's, and the Giants have a couple of players in Thomas and Bromley that should be ready to take the next step, I think they can fill the void Hankins leaves. If the Giants can add a good DT that can penetrate up the middle and add a dimension they did not have with Hankins, this could work out fine.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I guarantee you Terps would be bitching had we re-signed Hank UConn4523 : 4:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13427303 shockeyisthebest8056 said:





Quote:









I like Go Terps, but his stance on this is odd to say the least. This is the same guy who whenever Belichick decides not to pay someone (or draws a line in the sand) acts like it's further proof of the greatest decision maker in sports history.







What I don't get is why are the Giants choosing NOW to be fiscally conservative?



I advocated for that BEFORE we decided to make JPP and OV among the highest paid DEs in the NFL. But now that that option is history, now that we have been willing to overpay (a word used by everyone, not just me) on the defensive line, why are we picking now to be conservative?



The whole approach seems like a half measure.



Why does it have to be all or nothing? His impact is the least of the 4 lineman and "overpaying" for the other 3 that make game changing plays at a much higher rate seems more plausible than paying $10 million to a guy who they think they can adequately replace.



I wouldn't chalk that up to a half measure. I'd consider it making premium players a priority over an underwhelming player who's commanding way too much money. In comment 13427395 Go Terps said:Why does it have to be all or nothing? His impact is the least of the 4 lineman and "overpaying" for the other 3 that make game changing plays at a much higher rate seems more plausible than paying $10 million to a guy who they think they can adequately replace.I wouldn't chalk that up to a half measure. I'd consider it making premium players a priority over an underwhelming player who's commanding way too much money.

Reb PaulN : 4:19 pm : link Not as hard as it used to be though. I think we will be fine, the problem comes if you want to add a player in the latter rounds, that makes it tough, but the Giants were able to strike gold in the 2nd round with Hankins and Joseph, those were the last two DT's drafted that high, Bromley is a three, and that pick is not a good one so far, but he has an opportunity this season and may be ready now. Let's wait and see what happens.

people keep mentioning Bromley area junc : 4:20 pm : link I understand - he's on the team. But Robert Thomas was the first DT off the bench and filled in for Hankins in the starting line-up last year. let's pay attention, i'm assuming people follow the line-ups???



Robert Thomas - at $540K - looked pretty decent last year too

Both PaulN : 4:25 pm : link Players will be replacing him, Thomas and Bromley will form a rotation, and they will add a DT besides, you can bank on that, so people crying now may see the upside later this season. Hankins was not sacking the QB the last two seasons. Adding another DE and DT that could help out the pass rush would be a real good way of spending that money, or they could add a Tuck clone, and he may be available when we pick.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I guarantee you Terps would be bitching had we re-signed Hank shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:28 pm : link

Quote:





What I don't get is why are the Giants choosing NOW to be fiscally conservative?



I advocated for that BEFORE we decided to make JPP and OV among the highest paid DEs in the NFL. But now that that option is history, now that we have been willing to overpay (a word used by everyone, not just me) on the defensive line, why are we picking now to be conservative?



The whole approach seems like a half measure.



They set a price for the player based most likely on market and value to the team, then refused to exceed that. That's normally the kind of thing you love. Based on what he eventually got, it's not like they disrespected him with their offer. They might be "overpaying" those other 3 guys, but JPP, Snacks, and Vernon have all been 1st or 2nd team All-Pros in their career.



If the Giants were being "fiscally conservative", it's because Hank is nice player, but not someone who would make overpaying an even remotely palatable decision. That's not a half measure... it's smart finances in a cap restricted league, which is once again, normally the kind of thing you love. In comment 13427395 Go Terps said:They set a price for the player based most likely on market and value to the team, then refused to exceed that. That's normally the kind of thing you love. Based on what he eventually got, it's not like they disrespected him with their offer. They might be "overpaying" those other 3 guys, but JPP, Snacks, and Vernon have all been 1st or 2nd team All-Pros in their career.If the Giants were being "fiscally conservative", it's because Hank is nice player, but not someone who would make overpaying an even remotely palatable decision. That's not a half measure... it's smart finances in a cap restricted league, which is once again, normally the kind of thing you love.

RE: people keep mentioning Bromley chopperhatch : 4:34 pm : link

Quote: I understand - he's on the team. But Robert Thomas was the first DT off the bench and filled in for Hankins in the starting line-up last year. let's pay attention, i'm assuming people follow the line-ups???



Robert Thomas - at $540K - looked pretty decent last year too



Its just like you've been saying all along too!



Guys, liten area junc, he really knows his shit. Hankins signing with Indy was eminence, Robert Thomas' value was imminent and our improvement on D was ambulance. In comment 13427465 area junc said:Its just like you've been saying all along too!Guys, liten area junc, he really knows his shit. Hankins signing with Indy was eminence, Robert Thomas' value was imminent and our improvement on D was ambulance.

Speaking for myself Miamijints : 4:34 pm : link I was actually hoping we would be frugal and not offer a lot of money for Hankins services. I was never a big fan of Hank. He has always kept a sloppy weight and took way more plays off then many put on. It is obvious he does not value a shot at playing for a championship, I mean the Colts? Just for a couple mil more minus a year? I have no problem with a player wanting to get paid but the difference between what the Giants offered him and what he got is not enough to pass on returning to a top flight organization with the chance to be something special on defense. This is nothing like when we lost Linval. He got life changing money from Min and we weren't half the team we are now talent or cap wise. That loss really hurt. Hank can't sniff Linval's jock on the field. I think the Giants were/are very prepared to cover this loss and I have faith we will find someone to match his slightly above mediocre play.

RE: people keep mentioning Bromley Klaatu : 4:35 pm : link

Quote: I understand - he's on the team. But Robert Thomas was the first DT off the bench and filled in for Hankins in the starting line-up last year. let's pay attention, i'm assuming people follow the line-ups???



Robert Thomas - at $540K - looked pretty decent last year too



Well, according to



So, maybe Thomas was the first guy off the bench - I don't know - but clearly Bromley got more playing time. In comment 13427465 area junc said:Well, according to these folks , Bromley played 247 defensive snaps in 2016 (22.25%), while Thomas played 68 (6.13%). Special teams snaps were 17 and 5, respectively.So, maybe Thomas was the first guy off the bench - I don't know - but clearly Bromley got more playing time.

hankins was good but not great msh : 4:44 pm : link he was looking for great player money poe/snacks/jj watt type pay day was never worth that,would have liked him back to free up draft pick for a DE in the middle of this draft but get a DE/DT tweener type might even work out better interior rush as this wasnt hankins strength



as for the backbone argument the backbone of the defence was thru the middle snacks-kennard-collins this forced teams to go out wide rather than up the gut of the defence where they then came up against drc and jenkins which limited the big plays they had been giving up in previous years



snacks was the strength of the run defence not hankins,he is far easier to replace than snacks would be,would like to know how the money colts paid stacks up against the giants offer?





Oh, and another thing, junc. Klaatu : 4:54 pm : link The same website has Hankins and Harrison each starting all 16 games. Bromley appeared in 15 with no starts, and Thomas appeared in 8, with no starts. Now, maybe they're wrong, but if they are, in which game (or games) did Thomas replace Hankins in the starting lineup?

RE: sign Odrick Jersey55 : 4:57 pm : link

Quote: he'd be perfect next to snacks



I like the idea of signing Odrick and then drafting a DT in the later rounds for development, if we can somehow find a way of developing him with the coaches we have... In comment 13426927 DCPollaro said:I like the idea of signing Odrick and then drafting a DT in the later rounds for development, if we can somehow find a way of developing him with the coaches we have...

I liked Hankins a lot but he's really LauderdaleMatty : 5:23 pm : link A good NT. The Giants signed an All Pro NT and it kicked Hankins to a spot not really suited for.



W JPP. Vernon And Snacks even an average 3 Tech tackle will be adequate. The held onto Thomas so they like him And Bromley needs to step it up or may be out of the NFL in a year or two.



Add a better LB via the draft or a DT and a another year of Spangs w only one loss in Hankins And this D should be as good or better bab last year barring injuries of course

RE: Jared Odrick j_rud : 5:25 pm : link

Quote: Jared Odrick has been an excellent NFL player, until he was injured.Odrick led the Jaguars in sacks in 2015,and he has 23 career sacks.



What? The guy was injured early in his rookie season. He's never even approached anything near "excellent" and now he's also coming off shoulder surgery. I think signing him would be nearly pointless, roll with the available guys and draft someone. Odrick is not an answer in any way, shape, or form. In comment 13427259 jacob12 said:What? The guy was injured early in his rookie season. He's never even approached anything near "excellent" and now he's also coming off shoulder surgery. I think signing him would be nearly pointless, roll with the available guys and draft someone. Odrick is not an answer in any way, shape, or form.

Hank OC2.0 : 5:29 pm : link Nice player but JR played this 1 perfect, imo.

Hank OC2.0 : 5:29 pm : link Nice player but JR played this 1 perfect, imo.

'Odrick is not an answer in any way, shape, or form'.... Torrag : 5:35 pm : link Prior to 2016 Odrick had started in 80+ consecutive games(5+ seasons) and averaged 5+ sacks from the DT position in four of those.



So contrary to your opinion he was both durable and productive. He isn't a 'star' player but that's what Snacks is for. To make other guys better.



Now no one, at least not me, is saying pay the man 'whatever it takes' to sign him or any craziness. But if the contract is palatable he'd be a solid add to this defense.

Hankins is good LakeGeorgeGiant : 5:35 pm : link but hardly a "huge loss". I hate to say it but Hankins has been severely overrated by Giants fans for a couple years now, very badly actually. Remember the posters calling for the Giants to open up their wallets for this jackass and let JPP walk?



At the right price I'd have kept him, but Hankins is very replacable.

There is always one stupid team that hurts us by Dry Lightning : 5:38 pm : link doing foolish stuff. There is no bigger kook in the NFL than that boozehound Irsay.

RE: There is always one stupid team that hurts us by Devon : 5:45 pm : link

Quote: doing foolish stuff. There is no bigger kook in the NFL than that boozehound Irsay.

Irsay is a fool, but far worse deals than this get handed out by teams every offseason. In comment 13427606 Dry Lightning said:Irsay is a fool, but far worse deals than this get handed out by teams every offseason.

I don't take a DT round one... Amtoft : 5:48 pm : link So many good ones will be available in Round 2, 3, and 4.

Not worth XBRONX : 5:49 pm : link the money for really a two down player.

RE: Oh, and another thing, junc. B in ALB : 6:00 pm : link

Quote: The same website has Hankins and Harrison each starting all 16 games. Bromley appeared in 15 with no starts, and Thomas appeared in 8, with no starts. Now, maybe they're wrong, but if they are, in which game (or games) did Thomas replace Hankins in the starting lineup?



Wait. Junk was off again? Making shit up you say? I don't buy it. In comment 13427540 Klaatu said:Wait. Junk was off again? Making shit up you say? I don't buy it.

RE: RE: Oh, and another thing, junc. Klaatu : 6:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13427540 Klaatu said:





Quote:





The same website has Hankins and Harrison each starting all 16 games. Bromley appeared in 15 with no starts, and Thomas appeared in 8, with no starts. Now, maybe they're wrong, but if they are, in which game (or games) did Thomas replace Hankins in the starting lineup?







Wait. Junk was off again? Making shit up you say? I don't buy it.



As incredible as it sounds, B, I think he was. In comment 13427646 B in ALB said:As incredible as it sounds, B, I think he was.

RE: Maybe another round 2 DT? Carson53 : 6:29 pm : link

Quote: @Patricia_Traina 10m10 minutes ago

More

A name to keep an eye on in the draft: Chris Wormley.



That's been the MO with JR, when they lose one,

draft one in 2nd....I am glad the mystery is over, I thought

Hank would get about 12 mill. GTD., if the Giants kept him.

I don't think I would have went as high as Indy did on AAV.



I would sign one on the cheap now, and draft one.

In comment 13426998 Mr Brightside said:That's been the MO with JR, when they lose one,draft one in 2nd....I am glad the mystery is over, I thoughtHank would get about 12 mill. GTD., if the Giants kept him.I don't think I would have went as high as Indy did on AAV.I would sign one on the cheap now, and draft one.

3 for 30 est1986 : 6:37 pm : link Gives him enough money over the next three years to be set for life and another chance to cash in since its relatively short term and he is still young. Good for him but we will be fine, maybe better off if his replacement is a pass rushing DT.

Mayock's top 5 dt's Ira : 7:05 pm : link 1. Jonathan Allen, Alabama

2. Caleb Brantley, Florida

3. Malik McDowell, Michigan State

4. Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte

5. Chris Wormley, Michigan

Thomas was area junc : 7:09 pm : link the first DT off the bench to replace Hankins.



He out with an unannounced illness the first half of the year.



When he returned, he leap-frogged Bromley when both were healthy.



These aren't really debatable or controversial statements. All you have to do is pay attention.

Wish him well. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:13 pm : link He was a solid player for us.

So B in ALB area junc : 7:14 pm : link and Klaatu - you disagree that Thomas was the 1st DT off the bench?

RE: Thomas was therealmf : 7:20 pm : link

Quote: the first DT off the bench to replace Hankins.



He out with an unannounced illness the first half of the year.



When he returned, he leap-frogged Bromley when both were healthy.



These aren't really debatable or controversial statements. All you have to do is pay attention.



You should really have statistics to back up your argument. Your credibility is rather low around here In comment 13427727 area junc said:You should really have statistics to back up your argument. Your credibility is rather low around here