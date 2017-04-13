Drafting the Next DT: Who Do You Like? adamg : 4/13/2017 7:10 pm Presaging the Sy thread perhaps on the draft's top DTs....



I wonder if people can post their favorite DTs in this draft and their pros and cons. Who are the big guys and what do you like/dislike about them?



I was specifically just considering Tanoh Kpassagnon. The kid is a freak athlete who is proposed to be more of a 4-3 DE. But, at 6'7'' 280 and his natural athleticism, maybe he can pack on a few more and play the freak 3 tech who can put the line over the top? Thoughts on him inside?

Chris Wormley Torrag : 4/13/2017 7:11 pm : link His coaches sing his praises for work ethic and character. That kind of attitude with his physical traits should develop into a real good pro.

I'll just throw out a few name's I've seen at DT, adamg : 4/13/2017 7:15 pm : link



CLEM Carlos Watkins in 2-3rd seems to be more of 3 tech, based on reports.



AL Dalvin Tomlinson also sounds like a day 2 prospect - maybe a little earlier than Watkins, seems more like a Hankins-esque all around DT, run stuffer with some rush skills.



FLA Caleb Brantley is another guy who seems like more of a pass rusher. NFL.com has his pro comp as Aaron Donald and a really high grade on him. Is he a first round talent? I've seen him as likely more of day 2 guy.





Caleb Brantley, 732NYG : 4/13/2017 7:15 pm : link although I'm not sure he'll match up value-wise where we are picking, if that sort of thing matters to you

RE: Chris Wormley adamg : 4/13/2017 7:16 pm : link

Quote: His coaches sing his praises for work ethic and character. That kind of attitude with his physical traits should develop into a real good pro.



Chris AcidTest : 4/13/2017 7:19 pm : link Wormley. I think the Giants may draft him in the first round. I thought they'd draft Jarrad Davis, but with Hankins leaving, I think it might be Wormley.



Two others I like:



(1) DeMarcus Walker. 4-3 "stack and shed" DE on run downs, and 3T DT on passing downs. 25 sacks and 35 TFL in the last two seasons. Excellent swim move, and quick first step. Batted down 8-10 passes IIRC. Negatives are that he can't "run the arc," or "bend the edge," as a DE. Also somewhat heavy footed, with limited lateral range. 2nd round.



(2) DeAngelo Brown. Strictly a run stuffer, but incredibly strong. Destroys a lot of plays. 3rd round.

Brantley and Wormley jeff57 : 4/13/2017 7:19 pm : link The Villanova kid is an end

GBN Report has him 100th on their big board. 81_Great_Dane : 4/13/2017 7:19 pm : link If that's how the Giants rate him, he's probably not going to be the top guy on their board when they pick at #87 overall in the 3rd, and he'll probably be gone when they pick at #140 overall in the 4th.



But if they have him rated differently, who knows?

RE: I'll just throw out a few name's I've seen at DT, AcidTest : 4/13/2017 7:21 pm : link

Quote: not sure whether people more familiar can outline who may be the best scheme fits:



CLEM Carlos Watkins in 2-3rd seems to be more of 3 tech, based on reports.



AL Dalvin Tomlinson also sounds like a day 2 prospect - maybe a little earlier than Watkins, seems more like a Hankins-esque all around DT, run stuffer with some rush skills.



FLA Caleb Brantley is another guy who seems like more of a pass rusher. NFL.com has his pro comp as Aaron Donald and a really high grade on him. Is he a first round talent? I've seen him as likely more of day 2 guy.

NFL.com DE/DT Grades - ( New Window )



Tomlinson is a very good player, but has torn both his ACLs, although the last one was in 2013.



Rotational guys jeff57 : 4/13/2017 7:24 pm : link Rounds 3-5



Tomlinson

Johnson

Watkins

Adams

Ogenjobi





I'd like to get DeMarcus Walker in the 2nd sjnyfan : 4/13/2017 7:34 pm : link if he lasts that long. He played outside mostly for FSU but I think he'll be an even better pro as a 3 Tech

Mailik McDowell BillT : 4/13/2017 7:36 pm : link I'd have no problem with them taking him 1.

OP allstarjim : 4/13/2017 7:37 pm : link The measurables on Kpassagnon would intrigue anyone. But watch his tape. He's not physical, he has no idea how to use his body, and I really question his motor.



He is a project that is going to need a lot of time and coaching, and a huge gamble. If he learns to harness his physical traits into an actual football player, you may have something. The film I've seen of him looks like an uncoordinated big kid running around doing something resembling football maybe.

A slimmed down, healthy Eddie Vanderdoes Anakim : 4/13/2017 7:37 pm : link .

I like Vanderdoes too... Torrag : 4/13/2017 7:37 pm : link ...but he's a later slot guy. 5th Round for me with the injuries and off 2016 season he delivered. Someone probably overdrafts him before then based on his earlier tape. Maybe with our uber late 4th rounder I'd consider it depending on the board at the time.

DL is one unit on an NFL football team idiotsavant : 4/13/2017 7:42 pm : link where the athleticism and size really do count for more, I would not mind drafting the freak types, assuming that they love playing the game and all the pain and effort that comes with it.



round 1 Mcdowell



round 2 montravious adams



round 3 the kpassagnon kid DE/DT tweener?



caveat emptor on smaller DTs coming out of college, where line play is just worlds different...unless the smaller DTs are simply obvious world beater types.

CBS on Adams idiotsavant : 4/13/2017 7:44 pm : link

''He carries his 296-pound frame very well with the > initial quickness and > lateral agility to attack gaps and penetrate the backfield''



(probably more like 310 by now)

RE: Rotational guys Klaatu : 4/13/2017 7:45 pm : link

Quote: Rounds 3-5



Tomlinson

Johnson

Watkins

Adams

Ogenjobi





also dont discount nose types idiotsavant : 4/13/2017 7:45 pm : link giants had tupou in I think at 6'3" 350lbs.



very useful even within nominal 4/3 set ups.

Didn't the Giants promise Harrison that he would get first shot Ivan15 : 4/13/2017 7:53 pm : link at the 3 tackle spot if Hankins left?

What do you guys think about Malik McDowell? DennyInDenville : 4/13/2017 7:56 pm : link 6-6 295 needs coaching but a bit freakish plays DT maybe he's Canty 2.0?

McDowell, Brantley, and Wormley WillVAB : 4/13/2017 7:57 pm : link I'd be happy with any of those 3.



McDowell -- absolutely destroys blockers at times. Questionable awareness.



Brantley -- explosive penetrator. Looks like a physical player.



Wormley -- doesn't seem as explosive as the other two. Does a good job taking on blockers. Versatile guy who can play DT and DE.

RE: Didn't the Giants promise Harrison that he would get first shot DennyInDenville : 4/13/2017 7:57 pm : link

Quote: at the 3 tackle spot if Hankins left?

I would not be surprised Upstate Joe : 4/13/2017 7:58 pm : link If they draft 2 DT, or a run stuffer type and a DE/DT pass rusher type. Going to need depth at the position with or without Hankins.



1. DT

2. CB

3. RB

4. DE/DT

5. OLB

6. WR

7. FS





... BleedBlue : 4/13/2017 10:04 pm : link dont want a DT in first two rounds....obviously they will go BPA and if the value is there they will take a DT, but i rather sign odrick and draft one in later rounds. want to use first few picks on TE, LB, RB, OL

RE: I would not be surprised adamg : 4/13/2017 10:11 pm : link

Quote: If they draft 2 DT, or a run stuffer type and a DE/DT pass rusher type. Going to need depth at the position with or without Hankins.



1. DT

2. CB

3. RB

4. DE/DT

5. OLB

6. WR

7. FS





RE: ... adamg : 4/13/2017 10:14 pm : link

Quote: dont want a DT in first two rounds....obviously they will go BPA and if the value is there they will take a DT, but i rather sign odrick and draft one in later rounds. want to use first few picks on TE, LB, RB, OL



RE: I'd like to get DeMarcus Walker in the 2nd Rjanyg : 4/13/2017 10:34 pm : link

Quote: if he lasts that long. He played outside mostly for FSU but I think he'll be an even better pro as a 3 Tech



DT will NOT be section125 : 4/13/2017 10:51 pm : link the 1st round pick. 2nd or 3rd round.

The Guys I Like HugeS : 4/13/2017 11:48 pm : link Rd 1: McDowell

or

Rd 2: Wormley/Demarcus Walker

or

Rd 3/4: Tomlinson/Watkins





Montravious Adams Bama Bish : 12:04 am : link Could end up being a huge talent, and high value pick.

RE: I like Vanderdoes too... Anakim : 2:41 am : link

Quote: ...but he's a later slot guy. 5th Round for me with the injuries and off 2016 season he delivered. Someone probably overdrafts him before then based on his earlier tape. Maybe with our uber late 4th rounder I'd consider it depending on the board at the time.



I think he goes in the fourth round.





After watching a bit of Montravius Adams just now, I've come around. I would like him in the third round. I think he can step in and play some significant snaps. I don't know if he can start right away but I think the potential is definitely there.



Jaron Jones Dankbeerman : 7:11 am : link has the phYsical tools, think he was miscast as a NT, could excell in 3 tech, may be available rd 4. Rotational High ceilling guy.



Brantley is probably in that cant take him in the first wont be there in the 2nd conversation

RE: DT will NOT be Jimmy Googs : 7:46 am : link

Quote: the 1st round pick. 2nd or 3rd round.



Why not? I was debating the same thing with my son yesterday.



