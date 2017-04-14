Technically a "DE" for the Jets ... could likely be had for a 3-5th rounder as the draft approaches.
Thoughts? Not sure if he could transition to a 4-3 DT next to Snacks ... given the bust rate of mid rounders I'd be tempted to make a phone call to the Jets anyway.
Isn't there bad blood between Marshall and Richardson?
http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/18360244/brandon-marshall-new-york-jets-feud-sheldon-richardson-past
The "potential"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsvs2nMaC0o
recent rotoworld blurb about a 4th rounder getting it done ... given the Hankins loss, this could be a low cost / enormous upside pick up. Sure looks like he is capable of getting push up the middle in those highlights ...
for a 4/5th I'd do it in a heartbeat, even with Richardson in a contract year.
I know the false hope/eternal optimism about draft picks feels nice now, but its highly unlikely a player as good as Richardson is available at that price.
Giantology said:
| Isn't there bad blood between Marshall and Richardson?
That's the rumor
and is a FA afterwards. I wouldn't agree to trade draft picks unless a longer term contract could be worked out.
One for weed, one for personal conduct.
No thanks.
No way the Jets makes a trade with the Giants and run the risk that Richardson plays lights out and behaves like a boy scout.
on a $100m contract as a FA? I thought i read that this morning in the Post. He'd be a 1 year rental.
But totally disagree with people if they don't think he'd fit in a 4-3 def as a 3T
Doubt the Jets deal with us though
Him, in addition to a run plugging DT, would balance out this group very well.
Go Terps said:
Even if you heard GOOD things, you'd pass..😜😜
but the Giants have dealt with knuckleheads before.
Not sure if he crosses the line from knucklehead to actual bad guy.
But how it looks from the inside may be very different from how it looks from the outside.
I doubt it happens considering all the moving parts.
1) He's been a knucklehead.
2) If I'm not mistaken, he had problems with Brandon Marshall who had problems with his behavior.
3) It will be a rental since he is coming up on free agency.
4) He wants to get paid and the Giants aren't going to do that.
5) A drafted DT would be cheaper and team controlled for four years.
GiantJake said:
| 1) He's been a knucklehead.
2) If I'm not mistaken, he had problems with Brandon Marshall who had problems with his behavior.
3) It will be a rental since he is coming up on free agency.
4) He wants to get paid and the Giants aren't going to do that.
5) A drafted DT would be cheaper and team controlled for four years.
Everything worked out when snacks was there.. the defense was top 5 defense.. thats the point of having good leaders on the team so that they manage the few bad pieces.. He will be cheap.. and if he plays to his 2015 level than he is better than hankins and much better than round 4 player..
but I agree that it's not likely the Jets will be looking to trade him to the Giants.
a loser franchise with a loser mentality. We obviously hit big on Snacks and hopefully do the same with Marshall, but I don't want to press our luck with one of that team's purported 'bad eggs'... pass.
just thought he'd be a great replacement for Hankins, even if it's just a rental.
I love having all 7 draft picks, but in reality those 4-7th rounders are very rarely going to be "impact" players (I know there are countless examples of quality players those rounds ... and also even more guys you've never heard of.)
I'm expecting to go DL in round 1 or 2 and this will be moot, was just intrigued by the cheap asking price/recent Hankins departure
to a trade without a long term deal in place. I saw a quote from his agent saying he wanted a $100Million deal.
Giants are not in that market.