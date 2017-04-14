Sheldon Richardson annexOPR : 4/14/2017 12:39 pm Technically a "DE" for the Jets ... could likely be had for a 3-5th rounder as the draft approaches.



Thoughts? Not sure if he could transition to a 4-3 DT next to Snacks ... given the bust rate of mid rounders I'd be tempted to make a phone call to the Jets anyway.



This was floated the other day in another thread Giantology : 4/14/2017 12:41 pm : link Isn't there bad blood between Marshall and Richardson?

Would be shocked if the Giants had any interest 732NYG : 4/14/2017 12:44 pm : link given his history.

The "feud": annexOPR : 4/14/2017 12:47 pm : link http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/18360244/brandon-marshall-new-york-jets-feud-sheldon-richardson-past



The "potential"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsvs2nMaC0o



recent rotoworld blurb about a 4th rounder getting it done ... given the Hankins loss, this could be a low cost / enormous upside pick up. Sure looks like he is capable of getting push up the middle in those highlights ...



for a 4/5th I'd do it in a heartbeat, even with Richardson in a contract year.

4/5th rounder annexOPR : 4/14/2017 12:48 pm : link I know the false hope/eternal optimism about draft picks feels nice now, but its highly unlikely a player as good as Richardson is available at that price.

RE: This was floated the other day in another thread Beer Man : 4/14/2017 12:49 pm : link

Quote: Isn't there bad blood between Marshall and Richardson? That's the rumor In comment 13428569 Giantology said:That's the rumor

He has a high salary number for next year Beer Man : 4/14/2017 12:50 pm : link and is a FA afterwards. I wouldn't agree to trade draft picks unless a longer term contract could be worked out.

It's always about the player and the 'fit' Torrag : 4/14/2017 12:55 pm : link I don't see a fit here.

Two suspensions already. Klaatu : 4/14/2017 12:58 pm : link One for weed, one for personal conduct.



No thanks.

On Top of Everything Else Suburbanites : 4/14/2017 1:09 pm : link No way the Jets makes a trade with the Giants and run the risk that Richardson plays lights out and behaves like a boy scout.

Hasn't he or his agent floated the idea that he's looking to cash in Mellowmood92 : 4/14/2017 1:25 pm : link on a $100m contract as a FA? I thought i read that this morning in the Post. He'd be a 1 year rental.

I doubt the Giants would trade for him jayg5 : 4/14/2017 1:29 pm : link But totally disagree with people if they don't think he'd fit in a 4-3 def as a 3T

I'd take Mo long term or Richardson on a rental DennyInDenville : 4/14/2017 1:43 pm : link Doubt the Jets deal with us though

He would fit here nicely Sy'56 : 4/14/2017 1:55 pm : link Him, in addition to a run plugging DT, would balance out this group very well.

He's a knucklehead Ten Ton Hammer : 4/14/2017 2:24 pm : link but the Giants have dealt with knuckleheads before.



Not sure if he crosses the line from knucklehead to actual bad guy.

I think this creates more problems than it solves. 81_Great_Dane : 4/14/2017 2:35 pm : link But how it looks from the inside may be very different from how it looks from the outside.

Gotta consider it Glover : 4/14/2017 2:58 pm : link I doubt it happens considering all the moving parts.

No....for several reasons GiantJake : 4/14/2017 3:18 pm : link 1) He's been a knucklehead.

2) If I'm not mistaken, he had problems with Brandon Marshall who had problems with his behavior.

3) It will be a rental since he is coming up on free agency.

4) He wants to get paid and the Giants aren't going to do that.

5) A drafted DT would be cheaper and team controlled for four years.



RE: No....for several reasons chuckydee9 : 4/14/2017 4:24 pm : link

Everything worked out when snacks was there.. the defense was top 5 defense.. thats the point of having good leaders on the team so that they manage the few bad pieces.. He will be cheap.. and if he plays to his 2015 level than he is better than hankins and much better than round 4 player.. In comment 13428801 GiantJake said:Everything worked out when snacks was there.. the defense was top 5 defense.. thats the point of having good leaders on the team so that they manage the few bad pieces.. He will be cheap.. and if he plays to his 2015 level than he is better than hankins and much better than round 4 player..

Maybe he would be motivated and well-behaved in a contract year GiantJake : 4/14/2017 4:36 pm : link but I agree that it's not likely the Jets will be looking to trade him to the Giants.

How many ex-Jets do we need on this team? regulator : 4/14/2017 4:49 pm : link a loser franchise with a loser mentality. We obviously hit big on Snacks and hopefully do the same with Marshall, but I don't want to press our luck with one of that team's purported 'bad eggs'... pass.

OV Richardson Snacks JPP ... unfair. annexOPR : 4/14/2017 5:51 pm : link just thought he'd be a great replacement for Hankins, even if it's just a rental.



I love having all 7 draft picks, but in reality those 4-7th rounders are very rarely going to be "impact" players (I know there are countless examples of quality players those rounds ... and also even more guys you've never heard of.)







* annexOPR : 4/14/2017 5:52 pm : link I'm expecting to go DL in round 1 or 2 and this will be moot, was just intrigued by the cheap asking price/recent Hankins departure