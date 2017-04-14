From Dave Te-notes from the scouting trails

Hey folks, an old timer checking in. I will fill all in later next week what I've been up to. While The NFL Draft Report will not be published for the first time in 50 years, I've been busy working with several teams on the veteran free agent market and select 2017 draft reports. But, my main emphasis this spring has been to scout the 2018 talent, as my wife's death knocked me out of the loop this year.
Well, on the road at spring scrimmages, I get a lot of "how the hell are you" comments, but these scouts will never work for the CIA (can't keep secrets). Still, I find most scouts spot-on when discussing their tales of woe on the road. This week, here are a few diddys I picked up;
Can't say who, but I spoke with my guy at the Pack. Said they actually liked Washington's Sidney Jones' (injury places him more in the third round) partner, Kevin King, much better, even before the injury. King actually placed behind Conley & Humphrey (ugh) on their board. They are also looking hard at big running backs. If they opt to go for one in the second round, don't believe the hype on Alvin Kamara - it's D'Onta Foreman that captures their attention. And, if Prince Charming was picking for Green Bay, even Ray Charles could see the obvious fix at guard for them lives in Utah. No, not Mr. Bolles, but the guy who made the left tackle look good all year - strong-side guard Ike Asiata no later than Round Three.
PS- you know there are going to be lots of top 10 changes.
Jets are talking with both Cincy & Carolina, as they are trying to jockey to get Fournette, but Jets want Mahomes & not at 8 or 9, so they are looking to move further down. Both Cincy & Carolina are offering a one, two & another choice. Watch out for Cleveland, as they spent a lot of time on the horn with San Fran, who are looking to stockpile picks & Browns have a load of 2s. If they go ahead and get extra picks, David Harris might be gone, as they appear to have an Ohio State love fest in recent years and their MLB Raekwon McMillian could slide to the third round, but start immediately next to Darron Lee. I'm also hearing to not "drink the bug juice" on Wesley Johnson as their answer at center. Both Ethan Pocic and Pat Elflein are getting round 2/3 attention from Gang Green.
Also, word on Davin Cook - outside of Philly, all teams have kicked him out of round one due to his entourage & get this, look for Mixon in San Fran late 1/early 2.
Pitt is really kicking up the volume on Jabrill Peppers & have Quincy Wilson & Jarrad Davis also as their round one guys if Peppers is gone (should still be there), but all the visits to Youngstown State make Derek Rivers more & more their round 2 edge rusher.However, Big Ben might deny he requested another tight end, but Ashland's Adam Sheehan is the guy that Roethlisberger really wants, but he won't last until the Steelers pick in Round Three. THat round might be reserved for a big corner like Rasul Douglas or Corn Elder, as the Steelers need to get more physical in the secondary.
All the talk about the Giants looking to bring in a QB early are not rumors & they are amping up on Davis Webb analysis for the second round. They really like Cam Robinson in round one, but when San Fran finishes moving around the board, gut says they pop on him before Big Blue gets the chance.No worries actually - while teams are projecting him inside, Forrest Lamp might be a much better fit for the Giants at left tackle (think Brian Buluga here).
As much as they need a linebacker, they seem lukewarm on Zach Cunningham and they guy that makes the most sense, Hasaan Reddick, is targeted in the pick 12-20 range.There's talk they could opt for Malik McDowell, but lots of teams feel he'll slip out of the first round (motor, high stance, poor recovery issues).
Dion Dawkins and Derek Rivers are in play for the Giants in round two, but TJ Watt (if he does not end up in Green Bay in one of Chargers in 2) and DeMarcus Walker are also very high on their board during Day Two. Still, why do I keep seeing them grabbing Tyson Bowser evaluations? Also, they seem to be making their rounds back to Villanova, but if they want Tanoh Kpassagken, they might have to pop on him in the second, as he won't make it far into the third round.And do not discount Alabama's Dalvin Tomlinson, my top-rated under tackle as a round two candidate, as Robert Thomas is not the answer at DT alongside Big Snacks.
From Dave-Te;
As the Giants make their selections, I will provide my usual indepth scouting reports, but only in the forum, keeping it "within the Big Blue family."
If you have ANY questions leading up to the draft, just drop me a note here or at scoutingservices@aol.com
You guys were great medicine for me when I went into "brain flip" mode when the wife died - I owe you
or Baltimore and become some sort of amorphous defensive stud. Conventional use isn't going to maximize value, but he has a wow factor.
Thank you! Good stuff. I'm not sure if I'm supposed to believe it all, 'tis the season for the smoke and mirrors game, right? But I'm sure that a lot of what you wrote is pretty solid intel.
I had just said earlier this week I think Cook could fall into the 2nd round. We'll see. Interesting you said Philly, thought that there and Tampa are the most logical landing spots for him.
Very interesting with the talk of Mahomes. What is your belief in terms of how many quarterbacks will be taken prior to #23? Do you think Mahomes will be one of them?
I am on record in believing that the Browns should just go ahead and take Trubisky #1 overall. I think he's the guy in this class who will really translate and be a franchise QB relatively early.
What do you think the chances are of 3 or more QBs going prior to the Giants pick at #23?
Quite interesting on Cook "shooting" himself in the foot with an entourage. Guess he doesn't remember Pacman Jones...Thought for certain he'd be gone by #20.
It just doesn't seem like he has a particular skill that will dominate.
The Swiss Army knife player is not advantageous on defense since a smart QB can make so many adjustments.
He may be more useful on offense where he could be a 3rd down back/ slot receiver and take advantage of mismatches.
|Also, word on Davin Cook - outside of Philly, all teams have kicked him out of round one due to his entourage...
Yes, he is a disaster walking(sic)...
Mahomes is a huge gamble in the first round for anyone.
Not surprised about Cook falling, even out of the first round, for the reasons you cite.
I'm OK with Cam Robinson in the first round, but would rather have Jarrad Davis or Chris Wormley.
No interest in Forrest Lamp or Malik McDowell in the first round, or Davis Webb in the second round. Seth Russell in the fifth or sixth round is better value than Webb in the second round. Would be very happy with DeMarcus Walker in the second round.
no interest in Dalvin Tomlinson in round two. Great guy and player, but he's torn both ACLs, although the last one was in 2013 IIRC.
was also arrested (although the charges were dropped) for marijuana and a stolen handgun in a car. He's not a "clean" player, which is what the Giants like at #23.
I think I would prefer Robinson & his gun. While that might lead to a felony, what kind of crime might Erik Flowers be committing every Sunday for 60 minutes. I think the Giants old way of nice guys sort of went out the window though. After all, they signed head case Marshall, tried to get a bigger headache at tight end in Bennett & need to put diapers on Beckham. Here's my thing - Bolles is a one-year sensation, but look at film - Utah averaged 3.52 yards per run behind him, but the guard, Asiata, they averaged 6.02 yards. Do you know that since those stats were kept in 1996, only 4 OL guys have seen runners average 6.0 yards or better behind them in the NFL. Robinson has his faults, but in his last 28 starts, his average was 5.94 yards per pop. His future could be as a guard, or as a right tackle, but with Flowers at LOT, Eli will have enough grass stains to sell REAL game worn helmets via Steiner Sports next year if Flowers stays at that position.
Me? I'd go with Fluker at ROT, shift Flowers to ROG, grab Robinson for LOT & go with Richburg & Pugh. Flowers has quick feet for traps & pulls & will be better suited in combo with Fluker & Richburg as support. Fluker is too lumbering to get into the second level at guard & Jerry has to have dirty pictures on Reese to get that contract.
I know the party line is that Lamp's arms are "too short" to play left tackle, but in his last two years, he's averaged 9.4 knockdowns per game & has yielded just four QB pressures. Hell, Flowers has Eli being pressured coming out of the shower!
Honestly, I'd go D in round one. ONE SLEEPER ALERT-if the Giants are "smart," Harvard Max Rich is a late round find - Doug Risenberg clone. I also am very impressed with William & Mary's Jerry Ogokwe, Kent Perkins-Texas, Jylan Ware-Alabama State & Cole Croston-Iowa as potential Giant finds on the rookie FA market
Dates: 03/13/17
Height: 6072
Weight: 311
40 Yrd Dash: 5.12
10 Yrd Dash: 1.77
Vertical Jump: 30
Broad Jump: 08'09"
20 Yrd Shuttle: 4.51
3-Cone Drill: 7.18
225 Lb. Bench Reps: 25
The 20 yard shuttle and 3-cone drill times are better than what any OL did at the combine. No mention of arm length or hand size, but his other measurables are all top shelf NFL quality.