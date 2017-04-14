From Dave Te-notes from the scouting trails nflscouting : 4/14/2017 3:43 pm

Hey folks, an old timer checking in. I will fill all in later next week what I've been up to. While The NFL Draft Report will not be published for the first time in 50 years, I've been busy working with several teams on the veteran free agent market and select 2017 draft reports. But, my main emphasis this spring has been to scout the 2018 talent, as my wife's death knocked me out of the loop this year.



Well, on the road at spring scrimmages, I get a lot of "how the hell are you" comments, but these scouts will never work for the CIA (can't keep secrets). Still, I find most scouts spot-on when discussing their tales of woe on the road. This week, here are a few diddys I picked up;



Can't say who, but I spoke with my guy at the Pack. Said they actually liked Washington's Sidney Jones' (injury places him more in the third round) partner, Kevin King, much better, even before the injury. King actually placed behind Conley & Humphrey (ugh) on their board. They are also looking hard at big running backs. If they opt to go for one in the second round, don't believe the hype on Alvin Kamara - it's D'Onta Foreman that captures their attention. And, if Prince Charming was picking for Green Bay, even Ray Charles could see the obvious fix at guard for them lives in Utah. No, not Mr. Bolles, but the guy who made the left tackle look good all year - strong-side guard Ike Asiata no later than Round Three.



PS- you know there are going to be lots of top 10 changes.



Jets are talking with both Cincy & Carolina, as they are trying to jockey to get Fournette, but Jets want Mahomes & not at 8 or 9, so they are looking to move further down. Both Cincy & Carolina are offering a one, two & another choice. Watch out for Cleveland, as they spent a lot of time on the horn with San Fran, who are looking to stockpile picks & Browns have a load of 2s. If they go ahead and get extra picks, David Harris might be gone, as they appear to have an Ohio State love fest in recent years and their MLB Raekwon McMillian could slide to the third round, but start immediately next to Darron Lee. I'm also hearing to not "drink the bug juice" on Wesley Johnson as their answer at center. Both Ethan Pocic and Pat Elflein are getting round 2/3 attention from Gang Green.



Also, word on Davin Cook - outside of Philly, all teams have kicked him out of round one due to his entourage & get this, look for Mixon in San Fran late 1/early 2.



Pitt is really kicking up the volume on Jabrill Peppers & have Quincy Wilson & Jarrad Davis also as their round one guys if Peppers is gone (should still be there), but all the visits to Youngstown State make Derek Rivers more & more their round 2 edge rusher.However, Big Ben might deny he requested another tight end, but Ashland's Adam Sheehan is the guy that Roethlisberger really wants, but he won't last until the Steelers pick in Round Three. THat round might be reserved for a big corner like Rasul Douglas or Corn Elder, as the Steelers need to get more physical in the secondary.



All the talk about the Giants looking to bring in a QB early are not rumors & they are amping up on Davis Webb analysis for the second round. They really like Cam Robinson in round one, but when San Fran finishes moving around the board, gut says they pop on him before Big Blue gets the chance.No worries actually - while teams are projecting him inside, Forrest Lamp might be a much better fit for the Giants at left tackle (think Brian Buluga here).

As much as they need a linebacker, they seem lukewarm on Zach Cunningham and they guy that makes the most sense, Hasaan Reddick, is targeted in the pick 12-20 range.There's talk they could opt for Malik McDowell, but lots of teams feel he'll slip out of the first round (motor, high stance, poor recovery issues).

Dion Dawkins and Derek Rivers are in play for the Giants in round two, but TJ Watt (if he does not end up in Green Bay in one of Chargers in 2) and DeMarcus Walker are also very high on their board during Day Two. Still, why do I keep seeing them grabbing Tyson Bowser evaluations? Also, they seem to be making their rounds back to Villanova, but if they want Tanoh Kpassagken, they might have to pop on him in the second, as he won't make it far into the third round.And do not discount Alabama's Dalvin Tomlinson, my top-rated under tackle as a round two candidate, as Robert Thomas is not the answer at DT alongside Big Snacks.



