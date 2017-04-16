*** Official Dave Te Q & A Thread *** gidiefor : Mod : 4/16/2017 7:36 pm : 4/16/2017 7:36 pm We are all happy that Dave has decided to regale us with his extensive draft reviews and analysis, and in order to make his life a little easier, please ask all of your draft questions for him on this thread.

Thanks for doing this, Dave Anakim : 4/16/2017 7:40 pm : link 1. Two of "my guys" are Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Deatrich Wise Jr. JRM obviously was hurt for the majority of last year but before that was being discussed as a Day 2 pick. DW Jr. didn't make the jump in his senior year that was expected of him.



But I was just wondering what you think of these two prospects as Day 3 options for the Giants.



2. Of Ramczyk and Bolles, who do you prefer and why?



3. Thoughts on FS Marcus Williams of Utah? And what about Desmond King of Iowa? Could he be a better fit at FS than CB?

Dave, do you CT Charlie : 4/16/2017 7:43 pm : link a) type at warp speed, or

b) use dictation software, or

c) clone yourself several times over



However you do it, you're amazing. And we on BBI are blessed to have you and Sy scouring the country for us.



Thank you, Happy Easter, and here's hoping you get a breather after the draft.

Hey Dave, Big Blue '56 : 4/16/2017 7:46 pm : link you told me to remind you about your take on Ereck Flowers next Friday. So, when you get around to it, I'd appreciate your take on his prognosis moving forward..And, do you think Solari can make a difference vis a vis techniques

A few guys I'm interested in for day 3 adamg : 4/16/2017 7:46 pm : link David Jones, FS, Richmond



Jordan Evans, WLB, Oklahoma



Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas



Donnel Pumphrey, RB, SDSU

I love Sprinkle in the third, let's get a LB and OT gtt350 : 4/16/2017 7:50 pm : link 1 and 2

RE: A few guys I'm interested in for day 3 adamg : 4/16/2017 7:52 pm : link

Quote: David Jones, FS, Richmond



Jordan Evans, WLB, Oklahoma



Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas



Donnel Pumphrey, RB, SDSU



My bad, it's much easier to answer an actual question...



How do you project these guys to pan out? I'm particularly interested if David Jones is a guy you like or not and what you think Sprinkle's ceiling is.



Thank you, sir. In comment 13430526 adamg said:My bad, it's much easier to answer an actual question...How do you project these guys to pan out? I'm particularly interested if David Jones is a guy you like or not and what you think Sprinkle's ceiling is.Thank you, sir.

2 Questions, thanks Dave SirYesSir : 4/16/2017 7:55 pm : link 1. I would kill to get us an MLB that can be a game-changing 3 down player.

I know you've spoken about your fondness for the two top rated MLB's in this class, Foster from Alabama and Davis from Florida. Are there any other guys you think stand out as potential strong additions at MLB?

Possibly

--Raekwon McMillian from Ohio State

--Anthony Walker Jr from Northwestern.



While Cunningham and Reddick have wider skill sets, do you see either of them ending up as an MLB down the road



2. I saw you mentioned Craig Winston and David Jones as "draft me" guys. As a Richmond grad, what have you seen from the Spiders program that has brought some of their guys into the league (like Kerry Wynn) so ready to compete?

Hi Dave Rjanyg : 4/16/2017 8:00 pm : link Do you think Njoku is a better value and fit than Lamp and Cunnigham at pick 23? Thank you!

Of the guys that have been "linked to us" superspynyg : 4/16/2017 8:06 pm : link Who in your opinion is a sure fire pick? Disclude OJ Howard from this

Jarrad Davis ... robbieballs2003 : 4/16/2017 8:09 pm : link I have been a fan of his and like him way better than Cunningham. Davis, to me, just brings that old school LB mentality. He flies around the field. There is also buzz with him similar to what was happening with Beckham late in the process where almost nobody connected the two. Can you elaborate on the negatives with him expecially medicals that we may not be aware of? I know he has had a few different types of injuries but nothing that should be a long term concern. At least that is what the average fan can see. And, where would he rank in terms of the Giants board? I am just using this as an example but if Howard was available I am sure Howard would be above Davis on the Giants board. So, with realistic players that would be available what would it take for him to actually be the pick? Thanks as always.

Dave TE Earl the goat : 4/16/2017 8:58 pm : link Some sleeper picks in late rounds



Kareem Are. OG

Tariq Cohen RB

Jeremy Cutrer CB

And my number one sleeper Carroll Phillips. Who should go in 4th



What are your thoughts

I can't come around on Zach Cunningham Saos1n : 4/16/2017 9:38 pm : link Seems to be a chance he is the pick at 23...



What do you see other than arm tackles

Dave-Te, a question about David Njoku... M.S. : 4/16/2017 9:40 pm : link

...every time I saw this guy play, he looked stiff to me running down the field.



Not robotic-stiff, but just a little tight in his stride and overall movement.



I guess I have two questions;



1) Am I full of it and just seeing things wrong?

2) If he is a little stiff, does it really matter?



Thanks in advance for your thoughts.

Dave, really appreciate the reports aimrocky : 4/16/2017 9:49 pm : link What's your feel on Dalvin Cook? Is he going before 20 or could we see him drop to the Giants?



Also, how do the Giants view him? Would he be in play if he drops?

Giants 3rd Round Steve in South Jersey : 4/16/2017 9:49 pm : link Over the past several years the Giants have struggled with their 3rd round picks. Are they swinging and missing on high upside gambles or are they reaching? Do you have any thoughts on how the Giants can change their luck in round 3?



2011 Jerrel Jernigan

2012 Jayron Hosley

2013 Damontre Moore

2014 James Bromley

2015 Owamagbe Odighizuwa

2016 Darian Thompson



Dave FOXLIN : 4/16/2017 10:07 pm : link My condolences to you and your family. Your insight in addition to Sy's is invaluable. While I often try to study prospects with an untrained eye it's great to get both your professional opinions to the BBI community. I'm well on my way to Arm Chair GM of the year thanks to both of you.





Any thoughts or scouting done on Raheem Wilson Southeastern Oklahoma? I've loved what I've seen on tape from

Him as a day 3 pick.



Thanks again, and if you ever decide to get back into scouting full time. Please try to make sure it's for Big Blue



Just saw your write up on Cook aimrocky : 4/16/2017 10:10 pm : link In that Eagles fan thread.

Zane Gonzalez Typecast : 4/16/2017 11:02 pm : link With how bad the kicking got for some teams last season (and week 11 league-wide), how high does Zane Gonzalez go? With the number of teams working him out (at least the Giants, Browns, Bengals, Chiefs, and Vikings), someone is going to take a shot.

I love Jarrad Davis. I think he's the best MLB in this draft, but the Optimus-NY : 4/16/2017 11:08 pm : link injury concerns are what are holding him back. How far will he drop? Could he conceivably make it to Round #2 where the Giants pick 55th (doubtful, I know)?

Would love to hear about your extensive history scouting over the past David in LA : 4/16/2017 11:10 pm : link few decades. Any players that you thought were close to sure things that didn't quite pan out in the pros?

Thanks for all the info that you're been giving us. 3r76jp : 4/16/2017 11:45 pm : link I want to ask which player in this draft, do you believe can have an immediate impact for us. Whether you see them as a day 1 starter or even as a ST contributor and in which round would you like us to pick them?

Dave, thanks so much for doing this you don't even Tuckrule : 4/17/2017 4:48 am : link Understand the joy it brings us bbiers reading your analysis it's just incredible. One quick questions



Do you think drafting shaheen round 2 presents a lot more value than drafting Njoku round 1 and maybe targeting a guy like jarrad Davis or Cunningham round 1 if the offensive lineman you like are gone?

Hi Dave, SHO'NUFF : 4/17/2017 4:52 am : link what are your thoughts on San Diego State players RB Donnel Pumphrey, OL Nico Siragusa, OL Daniel Brunskill, DE Alex Barrett, LB Calvin Munson and CB Damontae Kazee.



I think Munson would be a late round, UDFA gem.

Good stuff ryanmkeane : 4/17/2017 8:44 am : link Dave! Gun to your head - who is the Giants pick at 23? Considering Howard most likely gone.

Last years draft FOXLIN : 4/17/2017 9:05 am : link Do you have notes on last years Giants draft picks you can share?



Also a one off question. With concerns of O.J. Towards tenacity being raised. Do scouts or other player personnel consult current players i.e. Landon Collins on teammates work ethic, practice habits, motivation ect?



Thanks again Dave

Any insight BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/17/2017 9:39 am : link into Isaiah Ford. Likes/dislikes about his game, and what round do you see him being picked?



Also, what do you believe the draft strategy should be with this years OT crop? Since it is supposed to be one of the weakest classes in a while. Do you think the top rated OT's are being overrated, or actually belong where they are estimated to go?

Hey Dave kelsto811 : 4/17/2017 10:31 am : link

- ( Really enjoy your insight. I'm gonna reach here and ask if you know anything about WR Dalton Crossan. He was at our Showcase and showed up, obviously a more likely I drafted guy but curious if you had a chance to review him and your thoughts on his potential with an NFL club? Thanks in advance. Fox Sports Article - ( New Window

Dave Bob in Vt : 4/17/2017 11:39 am : link Not a question on a specific person, but on the NY Giants inability to draft (or develop) an Offensive Lineman in the later rounds. It is amazing how many picks they have used with little to no results to show for it.



If it is a scouting issue, why aren't the scouts replaced ?



Thanks

My question for Dave Te... Milton : 4/17/2017 12:53 pm : link If Cam Robinson is still available when the Giants are on the clock, do they take him?

DAve ajr2456 : 4/17/2017 2:15 pm : link Saw you said that the Eagles were the only team with a first round grade still on Cook, do you think that's smoke and mirrors?



If not could you see the Giants making a move up Round 2?

Your "All Draft Me Team" uncledave : 4/17/2017 3:36 pm : link Loved that thread brother and really appreciate what you do. When I was a teen and fell in love with scouting, nfldraftscout was my encyclopedia (along with following threads on BBI and watching lots of tape). Glad the site still operates the original platform even though CBS wants to redirect me every time.



Guys I love you mentioned: Samaje Perrine, Curtis Samuel, Dion Dawkins, Haason Reddick... but the gold stars are for Jordan Evans (how he was snubbed a combine invite is beyond me), Brian Allen, Tanoh Kpassagnon and last but certainly not least Grover Stewart (what a prospect).



I'm a bit surprised about Jarrad Davis given the injury history, his motor and leadership combined with on field talent galore makes sense but how can you justify spending a first round pick on a guy with such a history?



A few names I want to throw your way and see what your take on:



Greyson Lambert QB Georgia

Brian Hill RB Wyoming

Michael Clark WR Marshall

Colin Jeter TE LSU

Jerry Ugokwe OT William & Mary

Greg Pyke OG Georgia

Al-Quadin Muhammad DE U Miami

Eli Ankou DT UCLA and/or Rashaad Coward DT Old Dominion

Matt Milano OLB BC

Tanner Vallejo ILB Boise State

Treston DeCoud CB Oregon State

Jadar Johnson SS Clemson

Delano Hill FS Michigan



I've come to like these guys a good bit while doing my routine this time of year. They are primarily day 3 guys so figured it might be a change of pace for the guys here on the board always looking for new names. Thanks again for all you do and I look forward to your involvement in this forums future.

DAVE TE ANSWERS-FOR ANAKIM nflscouting : 4/17/2017 5:45 pm : link Anakim : 4/16/2017 7:40 pm : link : reply

1. Two of "my guys" are Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Deatrich Wise Jr. JRM obviously was hurt for the majority of last year but before that was being discussed as a Day 2 pick. DW Jr. didn't make the jump in his senior year that was expected of him.



But I was just wondering what you think of these two prospects as Day 3 options for the Giants.



2. Of Ramczyk and Bolles, who do you prefer and why?



3. Thoughts on FS Marcus Williams of Utah? And what about Desmond King of Iowa? Could he be a better fit at FS than CB?

1-Reeves-Maybin has been a bit of a disappointment. Earlier in his career, I thought he was going to emerge, showing great downhill ability and recognition skills, but he seems to lack courage vs. the run. Besides, with his bad shoulder, he’s yet to get medical clearance. At slightly over six-feet, I doubt that he fits the Giants scheme, but looks more like camp fodder at the moment.



2-I pretty much rested my case on those two linemen in an earlier post. If I had to be tied down and take one? Bolles, as I am not one that likes linemen with hip problems. To me, a lineman does not need to be fast – just strong and have the ability to slide laterally. Still, I will “keep a light on” for Lamp as a Giant in Round One.



3-I just wrapped up a bunch of days at Utah. I’m a big fan of Asiata and Brian Allen, but on Marcus? Solid performer who should have gone back to school, as he needs to not only bulk up more, but dedicated hours in the film room. He’s a solid playmaker and has has good “prick” in him with those hands, showing the ability to jostle for the ball or knock a receiver off stride with a grab or shove without being caught. Right now, the Value Board places him in round four.



Dave Te to Big Blue nflscouting : 4/17/2017 5:52 pm : link Hey Dave,

Big Blue '56 : 4/16/2017 7:46 pm : link : reply

you told me to remind you about your take on Ereck Flowers next Friday. So, when you get around to it, I'd appreciate your take on his prognosis moving forward..And, do you think Solari can make a difference vis a vis techniques

ANSWER

Might not get to Flowers until next week-heading to Wyoming after Utah State, Southern Utah & BYU visits this week to see my fave QB.

As for Solari, I prefer to withhold judgement. Why? Well, if anyone got excited about Giants OL play last year, it had to be an opposing defender. Second, look at the track marks (brown spots) he had in his undies after two ill-advised years (2006-07) as KC's offensive coordinator

DAVE TE TO ADAMG nflscouting : 4/17/2017 5:57 pm : link adamg : 4/16/2017 7:52 pm : link : reply

In comment 13430526 adamg said:

Quote:

David Jones, FS, Richmond



Jordan Evans, WLB, Oklahoma



Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas



Donnel Pumphrey, RB, SDSU





My bad, it's much easier to answer an actual question...



How do you project these guys to pan out? I'm particularly interested if David Jones is a guy you like or not and what you think Sprinkle's ceiling is.

ANSWER

Jones is one of my sleepers! I’ve been pushing him hard on Foxboro, as he not only can fly to the ball, he has great hands. I’d take him by 5, but most have him at the tailend due to the foot injury he suffered. Evans might not get drafted, but he’s better than any LB on the Giants first unit. Sprinkle never got a warm fuzzy feeling from me, as he’s a going through the motions player. As much as folks like McCaffrey, I’m a Pumphrey guy – reminds me of an old Cardinal, Stump Mitchell and with the success that Woodhead & Sproles have had, I see the same career route for that Aztec.



DAVE TE TO SIRYESSIR nflscouting : 4/17/2017 6:05 pm : link 2 Questions, thanks Dave

SirYesSir : 4/16/2017 7:55 pm : link : reply

1. I would kill to get us an MLB that can be a game-changing 3 down player.

I know you've spoken about your fondness for the two top rated MLB's in this class, Foster from Alabama and Davis from Florida. Are there any other guys you think stand out as potential strong additions at MLB?

Possibly

--Raekwon McMillian from Ohio State

--Anthony Walker Jr from Northwestern.



While Cunningham and Reddick have wider skill sets, do you see either of them ending up as an MLB down the road



2. I saw you mentioned Craig Winston and David Jones as "draft me" guys. As a Richmond grad, what have you seen from the Spiders program that has brought some of their guys into the league (like Kerry Wynn) so ready to compete?

2.

ANSWER

McMillian does some good things on the field, but he does have recognition lapses. When Darron Lee & Perry played on the flank in 2015, that issue was not exposed, but without them, he had a lot of trouble getting off blocks (yeah, he had a decent amount, but a lot were pile jumpers). Folks say Round 2, but I’d keep my card on the table if he came up for me to pick. Reddick is a perfect fit inside in a 3-4 scheme and Pittsburgh would clamor to get him to insert next to Shazier, but I keep hearing the Lions are all over him. Cunningham is too weak to play on my team. Him, Humphrey (Bama), Tabor, Lattimore, all guys that are getting lots of ink, leaving scouts wondering why. Dog me on this, but my top OLBs are in this order; Reddick, Bowser, Watt, McKinley, Ryan Anderson (yes, over Williams), Cunningham. Now, Anderson is the wild card you want to see in a Big Blue uni!



DAVE TE TO RJANYG nflscouting : 4/17/2017 6:09 pm : link Hi Dave

Rjanyg : 4/16/2017 8:00 pm : link : reply

Do you think Njoku is a better value and fit than Lamp and Cunnigham at pick 23? Thank you!

ANSWER

Lamp over anyone expected to fall to the bottom third of Round One, hands down.

Would only consider Cunningham on late Day 2 action – not my type of backer.

No, they need to get Lamp & if not, a linebacker in the Jarrad Davis, Tyson Bowser mold. There are enough tight ends to pick from in Day three that offer very good value (Hodges in 4, Saubert & Roberts 6/7, Hollister 7)



DAVE TE TO SUPERSPYNYG nflscouting : 4/17/2017 6:11 pm : link Of the guys that have been "linked to us"

superspynyg : 4/16/2017 8:06 pm : link : reply

Who in your opinion is a sure fire pick? Disclude OJ Howard from this

Confusing question? Do you mean pick one guy only in this draft, regardless of position or team? If so, obviously my choice is LSU’s Jamal Adams.



DAVE TE TO ROBBIEBALLS nflscouting : 4/17/2017 6:20 pm : link SEE DAVIS REPORT ON POST ON BOARD

DAVE TE TO MS nflscouting : 4/17/2017 6:35 pm : link Dave-Te, a question about David Njoku...

M.S. : 4/16/2017 9:40 pm : link : reply



...every time I saw this guy play, he looked stiff to me running down the field.



Not robotic-stiff, but just a little tight in his stride and overall movement.



I guess I have two questions;



1) Am I full of it and just seeing things wrong?

2) If he is a little stiff, does it really matter?



Thanks in advance for your thoughts.

ANSWER

Yes, he looks like Tank McNamara, but those are pretty narrow legs on him. Besides, he’s dropped over 11% of his passes & go look at the Pitt game last year. Elijah Price made him his girlfriend. I still reiterate – coaches need to park their butts in stadiums on Saturdays rather than wait for Indy, where they fall in love with a guy in DVDs. Here’s the thing – he’s as raw as Bucky Hodges & has the same agility skills. Yet, boards have the Hurricane in 1 & the Tech kid in 4 – go figure.



DAVE TE TO AIMROCKY nflscouting : 4/17/2017 6:38 pm : link Dave, really appreciate the reports

aimrocky : 4/16/2017 9:49 pm : link : reply

What's your feel on Dalvin Cook? Is he going before 20 or could we see him drop to the Giants?



Also, how do the Giants view him? Would he be in play if he drops?

ANSWER

All indicated are the Eagles want Cook at 14 - good riddance. Actually, the Giants are looking more at big backs, early day three guys. If Cook drops to the Giants, he will continue to fall, but again, I don't see him getting past #14.

Prediction-Fournette to Jacksonville

McCaffrey in a trade, with either Cincy or Carolina moving up (with Jets)



DAVE TE TO FOXLIN nflscouting : 4/17/2017 6:41 pm : link Dave

FOXLIN : 4/16/2017 10:07 pm : link : reply

My condolences to you and your family. Your insight in addition to Sy's is invaluable. While I often try to study prospects with an untrained eye it's great to get both your professional opinions to the BBI community. I'm well on my way to Arm Chair GM of the year thanks to both of you.





Any thoughts or scouting done on Raheem Wilson Southeastern Oklahoma? I've loved what I've seen on tape from

Him as a day 3 pick.



Thanks again, and if you ever decide to get back into scouting full time. Please try to make sure it's for Big Blue

ANSWER

Sorry brutha, 4.65 at 179 pounds is not going to cut it for this kid. Wilson’s Pro Day #s:

Dates: 03/10/17 and 03/08/17

Hand: 09 3/4

Arm: 29 7/8

Wingspan: 72 7/8

Height: 5100

Weight: 179

40 Yard Dash (HH): 4.65

20 Yard (HH): 2.69

10 Yard (HH): 1.57

225 Lb. Bench Reps: 11

Vertical Jump: 34 1/2

Broad Jump: 10'06"

20 Yrd Shuttle: 4.12

3-Cone Drill: 6.95

40 Time Range: 4.60-4.70/Bests



DAVE TE TO TYPECAST nflscouting : 4/17/2017 6:46 pm : link Zane Gonzalez

Typecast : 4/16/2017 11:02 pm : link : reply

With how bad the kicking got for some teams last season (and week 11 league-wide), how high does Zane Gonzalez go? With the number of teams working him out (at least the Giants, Browns, Bengals, Chiefs, and Vikings), someone is going to take a shot.

ANSWER

Actually, I spent a lot of time with this kid as he trained at Toby Wright’s (ex Rams safety) where I now live in Arizona. Yes, he’s going to fly off the board by Round 5 and boy can he connect from anywhere (NCAA record 115 field goals). He won’t be the only kicker taken, as Jake Elliott is a sixth round guy out of Memphis & Giants have been in on Stanford’s Conrad Ukropina.



DAVE TE TO OPTIMUS nflscouting : 4/17/2017 6:48 pm : link I love Jarrad Davis. I think he's the best MLB in this draft, but the

Optimus-NY : 4/16/2017 11:08 pm : link : reply

injury concerns are what are holding him back. How far will he drop? Could he conceivably make it to Round #2 where the Giants pick 55th (doubtful, I know)?

ANSWER

I love Davis too, but you may want to check out that MLB out of Bama before you hail Davis as king. He’s big on the Steelers charts & I don’t think he makes it to Round 2 – I just posted his scouting report excerpt on the main board



DAVE TE TO 3R76JP nflscouting : 4/17/2017 6:52 pm : link Thanks for all the info that you're been giving us.

3r76jp : 4/16/2017 11:45 pm : link : reply

I want to ask which player in this draft, do you believe can have an immediate impact for us. Whether you see them as a day 1 starter or even as a ST contributor and in which round would you like us to pick them?

ANSWER

I usually go by the three-year plan Year One-Get your feet wet; Year Two-Apply what you learned/learn from your mistakes; Year Three-Produce or the draft is where they find a replacement.

I’m a big Forrest Lamp fan, think Bucky Hodges would be a steal/mismatch for CBS/hedging that if Brandon Marshall melts down, Hodges steps in. I think Jarrad Davis is an excellent MLB, but later in the draft – three steals – OLB/DE Ryan Anderson-Bama, CB/FS Brian Allen-Utah & WR Kenny Golladay-NIU. Whoever gets these guys, gets great value.



DAVE TE TO TUCKRULE nflscouting : 4/17/2017 6:55 pm : link

Dave, thanks so much for doing this you don't even

Tuckrule : 4:48 am : link : reply

Understand the joy it brings us bbiers reading your analysis it's just incredible. One quick questions



Do you think drafting shaheen round 2 presents a lot more value than drafting Njoku round 1 and maybe targeting a guy like jarrad Davis or Cunningham round 1 if the offensive lineman you like are gone?

ANSWER

Oh God yes, Shaheen was a guy I turned lots of scouts on last year while out there last spring. Honestly, he could be a baby Gronk & certain fan favorite. As for Davis, yes, I’d take him, but I really like Jordan Willis (if still there) for rush end & no, I would not draft Cunningham Day One 9or two-not my kind of player).



DAVE TE TO RYANMKEANE nflscouting : 4/17/2017 6:58 pm : link Good stuff

ryanmkeane : 8:44 am : link : reply

Dave! Gun to your head - who is the Giants pick at 23? Considering Howard most likely gone.

ANSWER

Depends on who is there. If I had to give you my “circle of five” in order. I say Reddick, Lamp, Willis, Jarrad Davis, Bowser



DAVE TE TO 3R76JP nflscouting : 4/17/2017 7:00 pm : link Last years draft

FOXLIN : 9:05 am : link : reply

Do you have notes on last years Giants draft picks you can share?

ANSWER

No, on the road & all previous files are archived-check with moderator if he still has them but all posted with the FA guys back then



Also a one off question. With concerns of O.J. Towards tenacity being raised. Do scouts or other player personnel consult current players i.e. Landon Collins on teammates work ethic, practice habits, motivation ect?

We check EVERYTHING. Me, I go way deep into family & talk to everyone on campus. I need everything but what hand they wipe their butt with before done. My full reports are a minimum of 100 pages on a guy.



DAVE TE TO KELSTO811 nflscouting : 4/17/2017 7:08 pm : link Hey Dave

kelsto811 : 10:31 am : link : reply

Really enjoy your insight. I'm gonna reach here and ask if you know anything about WR Dalton Crossan. He was at our Showcase and showed up, obviously a more likely I drafted guy but curious if you had a chance to review him and your thoughts on his potential with an NFL club? Thanks in advance.

Fox Sports Article - ( New Window )

ANSWER

That freaking RKO reporter stole my line! I told scouts while I was there that this kid is the purr-fect Patriot, like Edelman & Hogan, White & the rest of those motley crew of versatile guys. I was actually there to get a look on the safety, Casey DeAndrade, but Crosson blew me away. He tore Lehigh up for three scores & 184 yards on 24 runs, but boy, that TD catch inside the 10 was sweet! I stood around for the Maine game & he reals off a 35-yard TD scamper that saw him break five tackles. You know Bill – if not drafted, nothing good gets past him out of New England. UNH has not had a talent like him in years. Shame the conference only thought he was worth second team honors.



DAVE TE TO BOB IN VT nflscouting : 4/17/2017 7:12 pm : link Dave

Bob in Vt : 11:39 am : link : reply

Not a question on a specific person, but on the NY Giants inability to draft (or develop) an Offensive Lineman in the later rounds. It is amazing how many picks they have used with little to no results to show for it. If it is a scouting issue, why aren't the scouts replaced ?

ANSWER

I gotta site the 5th ammendment. I work with them, who they hire is their choice. Do I agree with their choices? The reason I've been doing this since 1968 for the league is simple. I am Dr. Watson - I do all the research, leave no stone unturned, make a suggestion & take a back seat.

The GM plays Sherlock Holmes - makes the decision, gets the glory or the rotten tomatoes tossed at him. Unless a scout makes a total ass of himself on campus, it's the team's Human Resources department that has to deal with them



RE: DAVE TE TO KELSTO811 robbieballs2003 : 4/17/2017 7:14 pm : link

Quote: Hey Dave

kelsto811 : 10:31 am : link : reply

Really enjoy your insight. I'm gonna reach here and ask if you know anything about WR Dalton Crossan. He was at our Showcase and showed up, obviously a more likely I drafted guy but curious if you had a chance to review him and your thoughts on his potential with an NFL club? Thanks in advance.

Fox Sports Article - ( New Window )

ANSWER

That freaking RKO reporter stole my line! I told scouts while I was there that this kid is the purr-fect Patriot, like Edelman & Hogan, White & the rest of those motley crew of versatile guys. I was actually there to get a look on the safety, Casey DeAndrade, but Crosson blew me away. He tore Lehigh up for three scores & 184 yards on 24 runs, but boy, that TD catch inside the 10 was sweet! I stood around for the Maine game & he reals off a 35-yard TD scamper that saw him break five tackles. You know Bill – if not drafted, nothing good gets past him out of New England. UNH has not had a talent like him in years. Shame the conference only thought he was worth second team honors.



I coached him in high school. If memory serves me correctly we won a game 73-72 and I think he had 8 TDs. It was one of the craziest games ever. He was just on a different level than everybody else. He was so much quicker than everybody that he just looked like he was jogging half the time. We ran a flex bone offense. It is great to see him having this success. He has a younger brother Trent that was awesome too. Both brothers transferred to the school at the same time. Dalton was a junior and Trent was a freshman. Dalton also started at corner and Trent started at LB. Dalton was a RB but asked the coaches to play QB because all we did was run the ball all the time so he learned to play QB in one offseason and was a monster because he touched the ball every play. In comment 13431797 nflscouting said:I coached him in high school. If memory serves me correctly we won a game 73-72 and I think he had 8 TDs. It was one of the craziest games ever. He was just on a different level than everybody else. He was so much quicker than everybody that he just looked like he was jogging half the time. We ran a flex bone offense. It is great to see him having this success. He has a younger brother Trent that was awesome too. Both brothers transferred to the school at the same time. Dalton was a junior and Trent was a freshman. Dalton also started at corner and Trent started at LB. Dalton was a RB but asked the coaches to play QB because all we did was run the ball all the time so he learned to play QB in one offseason and was a monster because he touched the ball every play.

DAVE TE TO MILTON nflscouting : 4/17/2017 7:15 pm : link My question for Dave Te...

Milton : 12:53 pm : link : reply

If Cam Robinson is still available when the Giants are on the clock, do they take him?

All depends - if Lamp is there & they take Cam? I come to Rutherford and put Jerry Reese over my knee.

I would also take Reddick or Bowser over Cam, if they slide. I would need a coin toss on him & Jarrad Davis, but would grab Cam over Willis



DAVE TE TO UNCLE DAVE nflscouting : 4/17/2017 7:19 pm : link Your "All Draft Me Team"

uncledave : 3:36 pm : link : reply

Loved that thread brother and really appreciate what you do. When I was a teen and fell in love with scouting, nfldraftscout was my encyclopedia (along with following threads on BBI and watching lots of tape). Glad the site still operates the original platform even though CBS wants to redirect me every time.



Guys I love you mentioned: Samaje Perrine, Curtis Samuel, Dion Dawkins, Haason Reddick... but the gold stars are for Jordan Evans (how he was snubbed a combine invite is beyond me), Brian Allen, Tanoh Kpassagnon and last but certainly not least Grover Stewart (what a prospect).



I'm a bit surprised about Jarrad Davis given the injury history, his motor and leadership combined with on field talent galore makes sense but how can you justify spending a first round pick on a guy with such a history?

ANSWER

Here’s the thing-everyone knew of Kuechly’s injury history coming out of BC, yet felt he was worth the gamble. Outside of Foster & Reddick (in a 3-4), no inside backer in this draft is better than Davis, when healthy. It’s the risk that a team will have to consider, but 12 games of Davis vs. 16 from Cunningham? I go the 12 route

AS FOR YOU OTHER QUESTION

Bubba, I got 60 questions here & one hour to answer them before the flight. Going to have to leave it as “take one free sample” answer here, sorry



From Dave Te nflscouting : 4/17/2017 7:20 pm : link WHEW-I hope I answered them all. If I did not, sorry folks, eyes are going. That's all for Monday-back on later tomorrow, so if you have ants in your pants to get an answer, it has to wait until then, good night Big Blue

RE: From Dave Te robbieballs2003 : 4/17/2017 7:21 pm : link

Quote: WHEW-I hope I answered them all. If I did not, sorry folks, eyes are going. That's all for Monday-back on later tomorrow, so if you have ants in your pants to get an answer, it has to wait until then, good night Big Blue



You are the man. In comment 13431810 nflscouting said:You are the man.

Hey Dave ajr2456 : 4/17/2017 7:29 pm : link More of a personal question.



I've done done scouting for some giants websites for the last for years, and currently work in Sports Analytics. Every year I'll send stuff to NFL teams, in hope of an opportunity.



Any advice for breaking in even as a consultant. Can feel free to shoot me an email at anthony.raia24@Gmail.com



Appreciate any insight you can give

Jabrill Peppers Syracuse15 : 4/17/2017 7:33 pm : link Dave: Curious what position you see Peppers playing on pro level? Also wondered about Jarron Jones of ND as a sleeper.

FROM DAVE TE TO nflscouting : 4/17/2017 7:40 pm : link Hey Dave

ajr2456 : 7:29 pm : link : reply

More of a personal question.



I've done done scouting for some giants websites for the last for years, and currently work in Sports Analytics. Every year I'll send stuff to NFL teams, in hope of an opportunity.



Any advice for breaking in even as a consultant. Can feel free to shoot me an email at anthony.raia24@Gmail.com



ANSWER

Unfortunately, the business has changed drastically since I entered it in 1968. Most of the personnel hired by teams get interviewed at the Senior Bowl. If they like, you get "invited" to meet again in Indy. To start out off the street these days? Very rare. Most put in their hours with either a college FB team or intern as anything in the front office, but I do not have privy to their requirements (most request a degree & the kicker - work related experience)



IF YOU ARE MARRIED & HAVE KIDS-don't venture here. More than 80% of the scouts I know have been divorced. Hell, my last vacation was in 1983. When my wife died, I could put myself to sleep at night counting my regrets for "taking that assignment" or saying "sorry babe, the team wants me to fly out."

If you know what happened with my wife & her six-year cancer battle, it was not hard for me to walk away from 50 years in the industry. Oh, if I could only have just one more freaking second with her, I would get the word "sorry" spilling off my lips.

Just a thought from a been-there/regret doing that scout

From Dave Te SYRACUSE15 nflscouting : 4/17/2017 7:46 pm : link Jabrill Peppers

Syracuse15 : 7:33 pm : link : reply

Dave: Curious what position you see Peppers playing on pro level? Also wondered about Jarron Jones of ND as a sleeper.

ANSWER

Oh this kid was born to play for Tennessee, but alas, he will slide to the next best for him, Pittsburgh. Anyone that uses him needs to refer to Troy Polamalu tapes - that is how I would use him - strong safety in run force/free in zone coverage/Cover 2-LB in short yardage, etc.

As for Jones, as a sleeper? I say more so marginal talent, a guy I don't see starting & if anything, a practice squad guy in 2017. 105 tackles in 51 games fail to excite. Yeah, he had 11 TFLs this year, but look how many came (9) late in games with opponents putting second unit guys out there.

Jarron Jones=Arthur Jones - two talented guys with minimal production

Hey Dave! David in LA : 4/17/2017 8:02 pm : link I probably should rephrase my question here. I'd love to hear about some of your personal favorite prospects who didn't quite live up their lofty expectations in the pros (whether it was due to injury, being drafted by a team that didn't use his skillset to their advantage, or just wasn't as good as you thought they'd be)

DAVE TE TO DAVID IN LA nflscouting : 4/17/2017 8:20 pm : link Without hesitation, my BIGGEST disappointment is Colin. I was attached at the hip with this kid ever since I scouted him in baseball, personally know his family and went nutso on the kid.

The talent level he has is off the chart, the head is not attached right. He has to get away from that girlfriend & her entourage whispering in his ears. Geez, he looks like a Chia Pet now & plays like a cat (insert your word for cat here) all too much.

Sans the flag issues, there is more than just that keeping him unemployed. Another recent one that comes to mind is Cincy CB Denard - - what a year he had that final season, yet, NFL life is confined to the trainer's room.

BIGGEST STAY AWAY FROM BY ME-to Dave Razzano, trying to talk him out of taking Lawrence Phillips for the Rams. Between him & Aldon Smith, I never met a pair that I wanted to take to the woodshed & pull out the strap - both simply not good for being a member of society

Hey Dave Eman11 : 4/17/2017 8:40 pm : link Thanks for doing this and I'm enjoying the hell out of your insights.



Curious about your thoughts on Tre'Davious White and also if you think he could be in the mix for the Giants?



Thanks.

FROM DAVE TE TO EMAN11 nflscouting : 4/17/2017 8:47 pm : link Hey Dave

Eman11 : 8:40 pm : link : reply

Thanks for doing this and I'm enjoying the hell out of your insights.



Curious about your thoughts on Tre'Davious White and also if you think he could be in the mix for the Giants?

ANSWER

Dude, I luv ya, but get out of my brain! I'm at the airport with a scout from San Fran & the PPR from the Cards. We are talking DBs & I ask them for the life of me, why is no one talking about White in the first round, or, why no chatter at all, but Tabor & all the other overrated ones get massive coverage.

The answer? well, the others have flaws we all need to see but with White, he's textbook fashion. But as a Giant? No way he lasts until their pick in 2, and the Giants have more pressing needs (OL, LB, Rush end) to address first.

RE: FROM DAVE TE TO ajr2456 : 4/17/2017 9:30 pm : link

Quote: Hey Dave

ajr2456 : 7:29 pm : link : reply

More of a personal question.



I've done done scouting for some giants websites for the last for years, and currently work in Sports Analytics. Every year I'll send stuff to NFL teams, in hope of an opportunity.



Any advice for breaking in even as a consultant. Can feel free to shoot me an email at anthony.raia24@Gmail.com



ANSWER

Unfortunately, the business has changed drastically since I entered it in 1968. Most of the personnel hired by teams get interviewed at the Senior Bowl. If they like, you get "invited" to meet again in Indy. To start out off the street these days? Very rare. Most put in their hours with either a college FB team or intern as anything in the front office, but I do not have privy to their requirements (most request a degree & the kicker - work related experience)



IF YOU ARE MARRIED & HAVE KIDS-don't venture here. More than 80% of the scouts I know have been divorced. Hell, my last vacation was in 1983. When my wife died, I could put myself to sleep at night counting my regrets for "taking that assignment" or saying "sorry babe, the team wants me to fly out."

If you know what happened with my wife & her six-year cancer battle, it was not hard for me to walk away from 50 years in the industry. Oh, if I could only have just one more freaking second with her, I would get the word "sorry" spilling off my lips.

Just a thought from a been-there/regret doing that scout



Thanks for the info Dave, and condolences on your wife. Can't imagine what that was like.



If you're ever looking for some side gigs, I'd be happy to have you in my office and take a look at our football analytics platform.



Wish you the best. In comment 13431829 nflscouting said:Thanks for the info Dave, and condolences on your wife. Can't imagine what that was like.If you're ever looking for some side gigs, I'd be happy to have you in my office and take a look at our football analytics platform.Wish you the best.

Dave -Te Archer : 4/17/2017 9:55 pm : link What are your thoughts on the following (2) players;

Shaquill Griffin and Trey Hendrickson.



These are two players that stood out to me during the year.

They are football players who play fast and physical.



FROM DAVE TE TO ajr2456 nflscouting : 1:06 am : link Oh Grasshopper, I am a complete stats Einstein meets Dr Jeckyl/Mr Hyde stats freak. In fact, that's my bread & butter, as teams flip how I use analysis/figures to come up with my "secret" scouting formula.

Hit me up at scoutingservices@aol.com & we can talk. Will send you some crazy charts I use in my breakdowns

RE: DAVE TE TO ADAMG adamg : 3:44 am : link

Quote: adamg : 4/16/2017 7:52 pm : link : reply

In comment 13430526 adamg said:

Quote:

David Jones, FS, Richmond



Jordan Evans, WLB, Oklahoma



Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas



Donnel Pumphrey, RB, SDSU





My bad, it's much easier to answer an actual question...



How do you project these guys to pan out? I'm particularly interested if David Jones is a guy you like or not and what you think Sprinkle's ceiling is.

ANSWER

Jones is one of my sleepers! I’ve been pushing him hard on Foxboro, as he not only can fly to the ball, he has great hands. I’d take him by 5, but most have him at the tailend due to the foot injury he suffered. Evans might not get drafted, but he’s better than any LB on the Giants first unit. Sprinkle never got a warm fuzzy feeling from me, as he’s a going through the motions player. As much as folks like McCaffrey, I’m a Pumphrey guy – reminds me of an old Cardinal, Stump Mitchell and with the success that Woodhead & Sproles have had, I see the same career route for that Aztec.



Thanks. Pumphrey excites me as well. He plays with a bit more authority and cockiness than you might expect such a slight guy, and I think he'd bring some attitude to our RB corps. Thanks again. In comment 13431762 nflscouting said:Thanks. Pumphrey excites me as well. He plays with a bit more authority and cockiness than you might expect such a slight guy, and I think he'd bring some attitude to our RB corps. Thanks again.

Dave, another safety I'm looking at adamg : 6:11 am : link is Eddie Jackson. His stock was sky high last year and dropped to day 2 or 3 pick. Is he a guy on your radar? Where's his value?

Whew!!! gidiefor : Mod : 6:49 am : : 6:49 am : link Dave Te! Burning the midnight oil!



Dave, your attention to everyone's questions is way beyond the pale... Thank you so much for taking the time to respond to our members.



We very much appreciate it!!!



RE: Whew!!! M.S. : 9:18 am : link

Quote: Dave Te! Burning the midnight oil!



Dave, your attention to everyone's questions is way beyond the pale... Thank you so much for taking the time to respond to our members.



We very much appreciate it!!!

HEAR HEAR!!! In comment 13432130 gidiefor said:HEAR HEAR!!!

"If I had to give you my “circle of five” in order. I say Reddick, PatersonPlank : 9:59 am : link Lamp, Willis, Jarrad Davis, Bowser"



I would be happy with this list, especially the first two. I don't really want a TE, we just don't use it enough for a 1st rounder. Plus the top guys don't block that well and we only have 1 ball. In addition I am still very hopeful on Adams.

Eddie Jackson/Sidney Jones Syracuse15 : 10:32 am : link Where does he fit post injury? Wonder same thing on Sidney Jones. Seems an Achilles would make it hard to come back to form. I am surprised the WR from Clemson Mike Williams has not dropped with neck surgery in his past. I keep seeing him projected in top 10.

Dave uncledave : 11:26 am : link Again thanks for doing this and sorry for overloading that initial question, didn't realize J Davis was already asked about either... would you mind picking two or three from the list below that you like personally or think would work well for the Gmen in later rounds?



Greyson Lambert QB Georgia

Brian Hill RB Wyoming

Michael Clark WR Marshall

Colin Jeter TE LSU

Jerry Ugokwe OT William & Mary

Greg Pyke OG Georgia

Al-Quadin Muhammad DE U Miami

Eli Ankou DT UCLA and/or Rashaad Coward DT Old Dominion

Matt Milano OLB BC

Tanner Vallejo ILB Boise State

Treston DeCoud CB Oregon State

Jadar Johnson SS Clemson

Delano Hill FS Michigan



FROM DAVE TE to UNCLEDAVE nflscouting : 12:04 pm : link Dave

uncledave : 11:26 am : link : reply

Again thanks for doing this and sorry for overloading that initial question, didn't realize J Davis was already asked about either... would you mind picking two or three from the list below that you like personally or think would work well for the Gmen in later rounds?



Greyson Lambert QB Georgia

Brian Hill RB Wyoming

Michael Clark WR Marshall

Colin Jeter TE LSU

Jerry Ugokwe OT William & Mary

Greg Pyke OG Georgia

Al-Quadin Muhammad DE U Miami

Eli Ankou DT UCLA and/or Rashaad Coward DT Old Dominion

Matt Milano OLB BC

Tanner Vallejo ILB Boise State

Treston DeCoud CB Oregon State

Jadar Johnson SS Clemson

Delano Hill FS Michigan

ANSWER

If I had to pick just two, it might be a coincidence, as Brian Hill just finished working out for me. He's a strong inside runner, doing a nice job of lowering the pads & driving through contact, evident by his 22 TDs on the ground last year. HOWEVER, I told him to "get off the dance floor," as he does try to cherry pick on his moves & that sometimes leads to a slow step picking a hole. This leads to ball security issues. However, his lateral agility shows very good movement & I love the way he picks up the blitz in pass protection. Hey old timers here - look at film on this kid. Similar to Ron Johnson?



I like the William & Mary tackle & Pyke, but Pyke looks to be a better fit as a reserve at the three inside positions. I think Ugokwe is going to make some GM look great on Day Three. Him & Davenport at Bucknell were my top rated FCS blockers.



Back later this PM- have Wyoming kids to watch today