New York Giants 2017 NFL Draft Preview: OFFENSIVE TACKLE

|Robinson: Can he play LT? He also has character issues.
Robinson: Can he play LT? He also has character issues.
He doesn't have character issues. By all accounts he interviewed well. Here's a recent interview - ( New Window )
He doesn't have character issues. By all accounts he interviewed well. Here's a recent interview - ( New Window )
yeah - but apparently Sy doesn't think he qualifies as a Tackle
|Sy, obviously you don't have him ranked in your top 25. I only ask because the NY Daily News published a list of 5 tackles who may interest the Giants and he was listed as the dark horse second round pick. Would like your take on that take. Thanks
| I've read that some scouts are questioning that he loves the game. Have you heard any of this as well?
Also, one scouting report I read showed how he is often beaten with an inside spin move. They showed multiple clips of him getting beat that way. Could that be from the injury he played through? Could he be taught to play that better from a technique standpoint?
|I know it is a very busy time of the year but could you elaborate on your comment where you state that you are very critical on how the Giants line was built? Is it the players ability,their style of play vs the Giants scheme,how each players style meshes with one another,etc.
|is Giants going OL your worst case scenario for them in round 1?
|you've indicated that the upside of three of the OTs are Solder, Staley and Thomas...heck, even Kalil. That's not a bad group. Is that very optimistic, or is the potential there for these guys?
|Do you have any sense on how the Giants grade players, particularly OL? Do you know or have a feeling they will be along the same lines as you, or is it more likely they are very much different? Not sure if that question came out right.
|I'm very surprised you have Banner listed ahead of Wheeler...saw allot of USC and Banner is not 1/2 the athlete that Wherler is ... thank you for Sharing all of your work it is terrific
|your thoughts Sy? He's quickly become 1 of "my guys" and I'd much rather take a day 3 shot on a player like him vs reach to fill a need early.
He is an interesting guy. Has tools but doesn't move smoothly. Very manufactured, unsure of himself, raw. Worth the late round flier, I get it. He can hit people and there are gifts, plays the game well. But he is a 2-3 year project at least.
He doesn't have character issues. By all accounts he interviewed well. Here's a recent interview - ( New Window )
| is fantastic. You and Dave are killing it.
I think the Giants will draft a developmental day three OT, somebody who can potentially play LT if Flowers doesn't work out. The two most likely are Knappe and Dieugot. Reese has failed with multiple day three developmental OL, but I don't think that will stop him from trying again. Every year is different.
I think people may well be surprised at how defensive the early rounds will be for the Giants. An edge rusher and a 3T DT are the most likely early picks IMO. That means one or two of Bowser, Davis, Walker, Willis, or Wormley.
The OL all have bigger question marks:
Robinson: Can he play LT? He also has character issues.
Bolles: Great feet, but needs to get stronger.
Ramczyk: One year of D1 football, and is coming off hip surgery.
So the two most likely are Dave's favorite OT sleeper and Sy's favorite OT sleeper? Way to step out on the ledge there.
|He absolutely has character issues. You don't accidentally find yourself in a car with a stolen handgun if you're walking the straight and narrow. We get it, you're a fan of his, but you're really being entirely too dismissive of something that the Giants won't overlook.
|False. It's definitely a cause for concern.
Slightly different situation because JPP was a talent. His ability and tools rivaled NFL'ers....Not sure we can say the same thing about Ramczyk. I understand your notion though.
Why? It's a cause for questioning, but if the answers are all acceptable, no harm, no foul.
Either the Giants were satisfied with his answers or they weren't. And none of us know which. But that's true of every player the Giants interview. Unless we hear something through the grapevine, we don't know who interviewed well and who didn't. All we can say about Cam Robinson is that we know what some of the questions must've been.
I don't know who your favorite player is in the draft but chances are he smoked weed in college and owns a gun. And you have no idea how his interview went with the Giants. There's no reason to believe it went any better than Robinson's interview.
|
I stand by the fact that guns don't just happen to be stolen and end up in someone's possession without them having some questionable character traits or at a minimum surrounding themselves with people who do. You don't go through the proper channels to purchase and license a handgun and have it end up being stolen. And if you're procuring a gun through elicit means, that alone is a red flag.
I really don't see how you can deny that, and to say that some interview questions can wipe that away with "no harm, no foul" is really being biased on the issue. And it's not just "owns a gun"; it's owns a stolen gun. "Stolen" is not a throwaway adjective.
It's a legitimate question: how did you come into possession of a stolen handgun? And I'm sure it was asked of him. Here's one possible answer: my uncle gave it to me for protection.
This is Monroe, Louisiana we are talking about, not Great Neck, Long Island. The fact that he possessed a gun does not strike me at all as uncommon or a reason to question his character. The fact that it was stolen is reason for questioning him on how he came into possession of it. Only the Giants know if they found his answers unsatisfactory, but if there were more to it I think it would've been leaked to the press at some point given the fact that he's interviewed with just about every team in the league. The Louisiana D.A. didn't seem to think it was an issue. Unless I hear more on it, I'm gonna assume it wasn't an issue as well.
|Because stolen guns don't magically appear under the seat of a guy driving his car while he's toking on his chronic. This is so obvious you need to just stop.
|Had off-campus fight in 2015 and was able to avoid a trial by agreeing to be placed in a diversionary program.
|You can only do so much damage control in this situation. It has an effect on your evaluation no matter what you answer. It goes to judgement and character.
|The entire situation stinks right down to the tone of the DA and police. They were protecting 'The Program'. Yeah no one got shot but the authorities didn't get answers. Why? because they didn't want them.
|Joe Guerriero, the defense attorney for the two players, told AL.com there were actually four players in the car on the night of the arrest and that police had a weak case against his clients.
"There was no justifiable grounds for prosecution under any evidence rule that exists," Guerriero said. "It's basic 101 Law that there were no grounds for prosecution based on what happened."