Raanan: No chance Engram is the pick, won't draft Njoku at 2 ryanmkeane : 4/17/2017 8:37 pm From his recent twitter questions tonight. Jordan will publish his top 10 most likely picks on Wednesday.



Interesting thoughts on Njoku. Perhaps playmaker on offense is out of the question at 23?

Given 10 guesses mrvax : 4/17/2017 8:43 pm : link I think most of us would get the pick right.



If Howard drops to near 23, MOOPS : 4/17/2017 8:49 pm : link you gotta make a move for him.

If we stay at 23, I think it's Lamp.

I am beginning to get on the Lamp bandwagon Rick in Dallas : 4/17/2017 8:56 pm : link as best OL prospect for Giants at number 23.

RE: I am beginning to get on the Lamp bandwagon mrvax : 4/17/2017 9:00 pm : link

Quote: as best OL prospect for Giants at number 23.



You are probably right, IMO. He can surely play guard & maybe even tackle. Pugh could be gone after this season and Richburg & Fluker have no 2018 contract.



RE: RE: I am beginning to get on the Lamp bandwagon AcidTest : 4/17/2017 9:02 pm : link

It's primarily a defensive 1st Round Draft... Torrag : 4/17/2017 9:43 pm : link ...you only draft offense at #23 if Fournette, Howard or Mike Williams drop(I'm not a McCaffrey guy). If that unlikely scenario doesn't happen you go defense. Do otherwise and you're leaving talent on the board.

RE: It's primarily a defensive 1st Round Draft... chopperhatch : 4/17/2017 9:47 pm : link

Quote: ...you only draft offense at #23 if Fournette, Howard or Mike Williams drop(I'm not a McCaffrey guy). If that unlikely scenario doesn't happen you go defense. Do otherwise and you're leaving talent on the board.



I hope you are just forgetting about Forrest Lamp in this draft. He is absolutel a 1st round target for us. And if hes not, thats just not right. In comment 13431961 Torrag said:I hope you are just forgetting about Forrest Lamp in this draft. He is absolutel a 1st round target for us. And if hes not, thats just not right.

The only OL I would take in round 1 is Lamp Rjanyg : 4/17/2017 9:48 pm : link And I think he could play LT and be a very good guard. Not sexy because I would be more excited with Njoku.

'forgetting about Forrest Lamp'... Torrag : 4/17/2017 9:57 pm : link ...for me he's strictly an OG/RT. No idea how the Giants see him that's just my opinion. Very similar to Pugh with the short arms and not projecting to LT.



We have umpteen guys on the roster that can or may be able to play RT...we don't need another one. We need an insurance policy at LT and that isn't Lamp, which devalues him a bit on my board. He's not in play for me at #23.

I think ajr2456 : 4/17/2017 10:06 pm : link It's one of these four:



Howard

Cook

Bowser

Wormley

I agree Peppers : 4/17/2017 10:08 pm : link We aren't drafting Lamp. Lamp is Pugh Part 2. Nearly the same exact player. I think Cam Robinson is the guy if we draft a tackle but I honestly feel we'll stay true to our board because we really don't have a MAJOR need. Its either BPA or trade back. And if we go BPA there's a good chance that will be a defensive player.

He has been steadfast on no Njoku. Vin_Cuccs : 4/17/2017 10:19 pm : link And I believe him. I feel like he really does have a lot of connections in the building.



I could not agree more with him on Engram. He's basically an oversized wide receiver. This team needs a two way, in line, dual-threat tight end. Don't get me wrong; Engram is a good player, just not a good fit.

'Engram is a good player, just not a good fit'... Torrag : 4/17/2017 10:24 pm : link That's been my position for 6 weeks now. It's been true all along. Unless they draft him to convert him to be Marshall's long term replacement. He's fast and agile enough to play boundary WR although I don't love his hands.

Njoku is a fit Rjanyg : 4/17/2017 10:31 pm : link He has what you can't teach...elite athleticism. He has major upside and will be a threat down the seam and in the redzone.

Need to watch Miami DCPollaro : 4/17/2017 10:34 pm : link With Lamp. They could go him and get their CB later in the draft

I'm a big fan of Raanan The_Boss : 4/17/2017 10:48 pm : link But I have a difficult time seeing Reese pass on Njoku at 23 if he's still on the board. Based on many mocks, Njoku would likely​ be BPA among the players these writers project to still be available. I think it's more likely JR has a hard on for Njoku than he'd actually pass on him.

Riiiiight.... TheGhostofBlueGuy : 4/17/2017 10:53 pm : link ..because a 6'3", 234 lb., 4.42 40 yd. dash running playmaker is definitely not what we need.



Sure.



Ok.

Not buying it illmatic : 4/17/2017 10:56 pm : link and it reeks of a smokescreen. Why would they completely rule out a top TE like that? Unless they think he'll be a god awful blocker but I haven't seen any evidence of that being the case for him. The guy looks like a stud. If they can nab either him or Howard at 23, I'm sure it'll happen. The guy was also a Shockey/Giants fan and I'm sure he'd love to be here. That means a little something too.

'I'm sure it'll happen'... Torrag : 4/17/2017 11:02 pm : link Relax big guy. There are almost no sure things in the Draft, especially when it comes to unfinished prospects like Njoku. Yes he's uber athletic but he's most definitely a work in progress as a football player on multiple fronts.

Don't understand the argument against Njoku and Engram even SLIM_ : 4/17/2017 11:05 pm : link We run a West Coast offense. We talk about attacking the seam but our signature tight end play is the 3 yard out. Donnell would catch it most of the time but then provide zero fight and get tackled for a 3 yard gain. Hopefully, he wouldn't fumble. Tye would do better. He would catch it consistently and would often fight for extra yards but didn't have a lot of agility to turn up field quickly. Most of the time he would get caught short of the chains. Neither put up much of a fight blocking.



I have trouble thinking that Engram/Njoku would block any worse in season 1 then Donnell/Tye. The difference is they both have the athletic ability to turn up field quicker on the out and convert 1st downs.



Attacking the seam with the tight end is 1 way to beat a cover 2. The other way is to draw the linebackers up and/or force a safety into the box. Engram/Njoku can do that.



I also don't buy into the argument of having too many weapons. Marshall came here to win. Beckham would thrive even more (BIG PLAYS!) if there were other weapons surrounding him. A TE and Sheppard are too young to complain yet.





'you are up in the Mock Draft'... Torrag : 4/17/2017 11:23 pm : link thanks I've been drinking tonight so I'll make my pick in the morning so there won't be any regrets. Unlike the last girl I brought home from the bar at 2am.

Not our type Peppers : 4/17/2017 11:24 pm : link Like more of the inline TEs. Engram and Njoku aren't the types we usually target.



We seem to like guys who can block inline and have soft reliable hands who aren't afraid of the middle. We've won super bowls with those types.



OJ Howard would be the dream for us. We may even move up if he drops within striking distance. Inline big bodied guy who is also an athletic freak. Those are very hard to come by. He's potentially a Gronk.

I don't see how to predict the pick 81_Great_Dane : 12:04 am : link without knowing who falls unexpectedly -- which happens every year. If, say, Watson falls to 23 the Giants may have the chance to trade down. We can all name guys and say "No way he'll be available at #23," but I bet if we polled this board we'd get around 25-27 names who are "sure to be gone." So somebody will be unexpectedly available, and somebody will be unexpectedly gone.

I'm not sure why some LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:22 am : link of you are having trouble with this. It absolutely fits Reese's M.O.



History tells us that the current regime is not inclined to take a TE that early, so why do we react to the suggestion that they aren't targeting Njoku with such skepticism?





Unless maybe we believe what we want to believe, regardless of evidence?



Nah.

Chopperhatch LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:25 am : link I think you are seriously overstating McAdoo's impact on draft strategy. I seriously doubt that the entire draft strategy was drastically altered for a rookie HC.

Vin Cuccs, Torrag lugnut : 12:42 am : link Your takes on Engram are the literal exact opposite of Dave -Te's, who called Engram the "perfect fit" for the Giants right now. FWIW.

Smoke screen JohnB : 5:14 am : link I think that the Giants got burned last year by the loose talk about who the Giants will or will not take. I think that they have done a much better job at not publicly focusing in on 1 or 2 players and this is another example of that smoke screen.

'who called Engram the "perfect fit"'... Torrag : 6:24 am : link ...whose the last move TE the Giants drafted in Round 1? Or Round 2 for that matter? Macs 'West Coast' scheme is derived from his Green Bay days and they prefer a TE that can block in line, not just receivers. Hence their acquisition of Martellus. Jared Cook played at 6'5/255# before him and the list goes on. Engram doesn't fit the profile of what the Giants have coveted in the past or Macs experiences indicate he will value.



It should be noted I did say if we see him as a Boundary WR and a long term replacement of Marshall he could be a target. He's certainly fast and agile enough to transition there full time. He's really just a big receiver anyway. What's more his 'mediocre' blocking as a TE suddenly becomes above average as a WR.

Are we underrating Ellerson and Adams? grizz299 : 8:13 am : link

Ellerson is a hybrid full back / TE regarded mostly for his blocking. But in the films I've seen I think he's a much better receiver than we're giving him credit for (but, of course, highlights don't tell the full story).

Adams is going to experience the huge second year gain we expect and maybe that puts him in the mix.

I personally think we're a lot stronger at line backer and TE than we most people think.

My inclination is to keep thinking OL, DL. Just a darn shame that this year the OL prospects are flawed and we're lightly to get as much talent late as we'd get in the first.

That puts me back to DL by the process of elimination. I've heard warnings about the "motor" on the DE from MI. but at 295 with high atleticism and long arms he reminds me of JPP.

The fact that we spend so much energy and cyber-ink on something we virtually know nothing about and contribute nothing to, is kinda sick. Or sad..."empty people", living life vicariously.

Engram's a project, a hybrid TE/WR in progress JonC : 8:29 am : link NYG cancelled their private meeting yesterday with Njoku, worth noting.



Skipping both doesn't mean no offensive playmaker at #23, but rather perhaps the value isn't there. Think bigger picture roster puzzle rather than hyped up prospect.

I'd be damned disappointed if they picked Lamp JonC : 9:09 am : link because it would likely be to replace Pugh, rather than pay him $10M per on an extension.



Not seeing the OL value at #23.

RE: Are we underrating Ellerson and Adams? YAJ2112 : 9:13 am : link

Quote:

Ellerson is a hybrid full back / TE regarded mostly for his blocking. But in the films I've seen I think he's a much better receiver than we're giving him credit for (but, of course, highlights don't tell the full story).

Adams is going to experience the huge second year gain we expect and maybe that puts him in the mix.

I personally think we're a lot stronger at line backer and TE than we most people think.

My inclination is to keep thinking OL, DL. Just a darn shame that this year the OL prospects are flawed and we're lightly to get as much talent late as we'd get in the first.

That puts me back to DL by the process of elimination. I've heard warnings about the "motor" on the DE from MI. but at 295 with high atleticism and long arms he reminds me of JPP.

The fact that we spend so much energy and cyber-ink on something we virtually know nothing about and contribute nothing to, is kinda sick. Or sad..."empty people", living life vicariously.



You are definitely underrating Ellison. In comment 13432168 grizz299 said:You are definitely underrating Ellison.

understood JonC : 9:23 am : link but it's still disappointing to reach and to backfill with it.



They're doing the sports science on Njoku dpinzow : 9:30 am : link He was a national high jump champion in high school and jumped 6'4" with pads and a football on, which is sick

Chopperhatch LakeGeorgeGiant : 10:21 am : link I said "current regime", Shockey wasn't drafted by the current regime.



There is no precedent for a first round TE.



Anything can happen, but I don't think they are inclined to go TE. For better or worse, that's the situation.

I think the Giants were genuinely interested in Floyd UConn4523 : 10:54 am : link but they were also genuinely interested in Conklin and Apple. It isn't a secret they value pass rushers and Floyd was at the top of that list respective to where they were picking. But, he was light, and had stamina/injury concerns which I'm sure he got dinged for in our scoring.



Anyone suggesting that our interest was telegraphed and that the Bears pulled a fast one on us isn't paying attention.