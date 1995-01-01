Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Raanan's Top Ten Likely Picks At #23

adamg : 7:51 am
1. Jarrad Davis
2. Garett Bolles
3. Cam Robinson
4. Zach Cunningham
5. Charles Harris
6. OJ Howard
7. Christian McCaffrey
8. Haason Reddick
9. Taco Charlton
10. Deshaun Watson
ESPN Article - ( New Window )
RE: Watson is the best QB in this Draft  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 8:36 am :
In comment 13433813 Torrag said:
Quote:
He has the arm, the athletic ability and the leadership charisma. Bottomline he's a winner. That's why he should be on this list. But he won't be the pick.


He played in a gimmick offense, which will hurt his transition to the next level. Can he get past a second read, when his offense has predetermined throws built in?
RE: Agreed Adam.  
JordanRaanan : 8:36 am :
In comment 13433815 Koldegaard said:
Quote:
He has 4 more down below. Hmm given 14 players per team I think I could get the whole first round right.


Jeez. You guys as a collective group do a lot of complaining. Don't count the "just missed." Just the original 10.

So I ruled out the two most popular picks (Ramczyk, Njoku) and left out Lamp, Willis and Bowser who everyone seems to think are all of a sudden serious options. And that is not enough for you?

You guys are tough to please.
'You guys are tough to please'...  
Torrag : 8:39 am :
This is true but keep trying. Next year take a stand come out before the Draft with your Top 3 and don't try and slip any fast ones by us. We're watching.
I'd be curious as to why Watson would make the list, but not Mahomes.  
Devon : 8:39 am :
The Giants didn't send McAdoo to meet him for nothing and there seems to be general consensus that they were at least somewhat impressed.

Both QBs probably have equal chance of being there at this point.
'why Watson would make the list'...  
Torrag : 8:44 am :
...because he's better.
Anyone have the feeling  
Biteymax22 : 8:50 am :
That the Giants may go further out of their way to withhold info or create a smokescreen for Jordan than they had in the past?

If you think about it by him reporting the Giants interest in Floyd and Conklin he may have influenced two different trade that lead to the Giants picking their "C" option (though Apple appears to be a good pick). Jordan's always done a great job of getting inside intell and reporting it. Last year it impacted the Giants and they may want to avoid a similar situation this year.

RE: RE: Agreed Adam.  
Capt. Don : 8:53 am :
In comment 13433864 JordanRaanan said:
Quote:
In comment 13433815 Koldegaard said:


Quote:


He has 4 more down below. Hmm given 14 players per team I think I could get the whole first round right.



Jeez. You guys as a collective group do a lot of complaining. Don't count the "just missed." Just the original 10.

So I ruled out the two most popular picks (Ramczyk, Njoku) and left out Lamp, Willis and Bowser who everyone seems to think are all of a sudden serious options. And that is not enough for you?

You guys are tough to please.


I think it is just good-natured ball busting. Dont read into it. Thanks Jordan.
RE: Thanks Jordan,  
GMen23 : 8:53 am :
In comment 13433864 JordanRaanan said:
Quote:
In comment 13433815 Koldegaard said:


Quote:


He has 4 more down below. Hmm given 14 players per team I think I could get the whole first round right.





Jeez. You guys as a collective group do a lot of complaining. Don't count the "just missed." Just the original 10.

So I ruled out the two most popular picks (Ramczyk, Njoku) and left out Lamp, Willis and Bowser who everyone seems to think are all of a sudden serious options. And that is not enough for you?

You guys are tough to please.


Even though you placed Davis first, there are some strong opinionated people here who believe everybody is an idiot who doesn’t have a top 10 of all defensive players with the #1 pick.

Many have forgot, the relieve we felt when you, an actual Giant writer and I believe fan, replaced Graziano last year.

RE: Anyone have the feeling  
UConn4523 : 9:04 am :
In comment 13433885 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
That the Giants may go further out of their way to withhold info or create a smokescreen for Jordan than they had in the past?

If you think about it by him reporting the Giants interest in Floyd and Conklin he may have influenced two different trade that lead to the Giants picking their "C" option (though Apple appears to be a good pick). Jordan's always done a great job of getting inside intell and reporting it. Last year it impacted the Giants and they may want to avoid a similar situation this year.


No. Is this theory never going to die? They were interested in a LT and a pass rusher, news at 11.
RE: 'why Watson would make the list'...  
Devon : 9:04 am :
In comment 13433876 Torrag said:
Quote:
...because he's better.


And yet the team has shown more outward interest in Mahomes (and even Trubisky and Keizer, for that matter).

I'm asking because of that.
RE: RE: 'why Watson would make the list'...  
Devon : 9:04 am :
In comment 13433900 Devon said:
Quote:
In comment 13433876 Torrag said:


Quote:


...because he's better.



And yet the team has shown more outward interest in Mahomes (and even Trubisky and Keizer, for that matter).

I'm asking because of that.


*Kizer
have heard  
JonC : 9:05 am :
OJ and Bowser, but not heard ZC or Njoku.

Haven't heard OL but am concerned they'll force one.
RE: RE: Agreed Adam.  
speedywheels : 9:07 am :
In comment 13433864 JordanRaanan said:
Quote:
In comment 13433815 Koldegaard said:


Quote:


He has 4 more down below. Hmm given 14 players per team I think I could get the whole first round right.



Jeez. You guys as a collective group do a lot of complaining. Don't count the "just missed." Just the original 10.

So I ruled out the two most popular picks (Ramczyk, Njoku) and left out Lamp, Willis and Bowser who everyone seems to think are all of a sudden serious options. And that is not enough for you?

You guys are tough to please.


No, Jordan - we have to count them all because if NYG choose one from that 2nd list and someone tries to bust your balls for your top 10 not being chosen, your witty reply will be "well, I did have him on my just missed list, so I wasn't that far off"

So we'll only count 10 if you refrain from referencing your just missed list if no one from your top 10 is chosen. Deal?
RE: have heard  
UConn4523 : 9:08 am :
In comment 13433902 JonC said:
Quote:
OJ and Bowser, but not heard ZC or Njoku.

Haven't heard OL but am concerned they'll force one.


Jon, do you feel that the Giants like Bowser's speed/size combo over Davis'? Seems like Bowser would be the better pass rusher too, no?
RE: 'You guys are tough to please'...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:11 am :
In comment 13433868 Torrag said:
Quote:
This is true but keep trying. Next year take a stand come out before the Draft with your Top 3 and don't try and slip any fast ones by us. We're watching.


This is cringe worthy. Please don't.
RE: RE: RE: Agreed Adam.  
adamg : 9:12 am :
In comment 13433887 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
In comment 13433864 JordanRaanan said:


Quote:


In comment 13433815 Koldegaard said:


Quote:


He has 4 more down below. Hmm given 14 players per team I think I could get the whole first round right.



Jeez. You guys as a collective group do a lot of complaining. Don't count the "just missed." Just the original 10.

So I ruled out the two most popular picks (Ramczyk, Njoku) and left out Lamp, Willis and Bowser who everyone seems to think are all of a sudden serious options. And that is not enough for you?

You guys are tough to please.



I think it is just good-natured ball busting. Dont read into it. Thanks Jordan.


That's where I was coming from. It is - after all - a top ten list of something that's purely speculative, grain of salt is the name of the game anyway.
Ten shots and I bet you he still misses  
est1986 : 9:12 am :
.
Still see  
jc in c-ville : 9:16 am :
Giants going DE,S or CB at #23.

Yes, the line needs help and perhaps a camp casualty to pick up a vet.

TE is loaded and they will probably secure one on Friday while RB can be had in the later rounds.

I'm really excited to have a dominating D again and that alone helps this O with field position.
For a team that makes age a MAJOR part of their draft decisions,  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9:23 am :
drafting Bolles would either mean they LOVE him or they're going completely outside of their normal mode of operation to fill a need.
RE: not only no Lamp  
Tuckrule : 9:23 am :
In comment 13433823 area junc said:
Quote:
but Dave Te said the Giants want Watt, Bowser or Jordan Willis in round 1.

(Which is odd, because until he said that I hadn't seen these guys talked about as 1st round picks very often.)

So 4 of the guys who are supposedly on our short list don't make Jordan's top 10? Interesting.


He didn't mention watt. I didn't see that. He commented on watt being possible but his five were reddick lamp bowser Willis and Davis
TTH  
Torrag : 9:27 am :
Grow a sense of humor.
'Haven't heard OL but am concerned they'll force one'...  
Torrag : 9:31 am :
Me too but I'm heartened that you haven't heard it in whispers...yet.
weird audience  
hitdog42 : 9:32 am :
probably the most well informed guy right now publishing

Have a feeling it will be Bolles  
averagejoe : 9:33 am :
Huge gamble but his upside is he could be a very athletic and solid LT.
RE: Anyone have the feeling  
mrvax : 9:34 am :
In comment 13433885 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
That the Giants may go further out of their way to withhold info or create a smokescreen for Jordan than they had in the past?

If you think about it by him reporting the Giants interest in Floyd and Conklin he may have influenced two different trade that lead to the Giants picking their "C" option (though Apple appears to be a good pick). Jordan's always done a great job of getting inside intell and reporting it. Last year it impacted the Giants and they may want to avoid a similar situation this year.


The whole idea of another team "knowing" who the Giants want and then making a move to foil the Giants plans or just trade up and disregard their draft board is preposterous.
RE: RE: have heard  
JonC : 9:38 am :
In comment 13433908 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 13433902 JonC said:


Quote:


OJ and Bowser, but not heard ZC or Njoku.

Haven't heard OL but am concerned they'll force one.



Jon, do you feel that the Giants like Bowser's speed/size combo over Davis'? Seems like Bowser would be the better pass rusher too, no?


I would think so, Bowser is the hybrid edge rusher whereas Davis or Reddick project to pure WILL.
Gah! There are some swful picks in there.  
Andy in Halifax : 9:40 am :
Bolles? blech.
Harris? wtf.

Proverbial remote throwers.

I hope we get lucky with Howard or McCaffrey if those are the choices.
I think it's Bowder or Watt barring  
ajr2456 : 9:42 am :
a top of the draft talent falling.

They've been trying to fill that Joker/LEO role for awhile.

Sintim
Schofield
Last years Leonard Floyd interest
Jordan...  
Dan in the Springs : 9:47 am :
thanks for posting. People act like you're supposed to know in advance who the Giants are going to pick when you make a list like this. It is speculation and valuable in who you rule out more than who you identify in the top 10.
RE: Jordan...  
mrvax : 9:52 am :
In comment 13433964 Dan in the Springs said:
Quote:
thanks for posting. People act like you're supposed to know in advance who the Giants are going to pick when you make a list like this. It is speculation and valuable in who you rule out more than who you identify in the top 10.


I dunno, Dan. Making a well informed guess based on knowledge of the team's needs and the way they may think/value positions and players measurables, it should be narrowed to top 3, IMO.
I'd take Davis or any one of the top 4 OL players  
PatersonPlank : 9:55 am :
Lamp, Cam, Bolles, or Ram. I trust Sy and Dave Te a lot more than this Raanan guy.
Guys  
ryanmkeane : 10:04 am :
it's important to note that Jordan isn't a scout. He reports on behalf of the team and what he's hearing. Just because Dave and Sy likes a guy doesn't mean Jordan is going to have him as the #1 option for Giants, or even at all.
This list  
ryanmkeane : 10:06 am :
is basically what we've all been discussing on here (aside from Njoku/Lamp/Ramcyzk which Jordan has himself been saying all along he didn't think were options).

It's a pretty accurate list of guys who should be in the mix.
RE: RE: RE: Agreed Adam.  
JordanRaanan : 10:21 am :
In comment 13433906 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 13433864 JordanRaanan said:


Quote:


In comment 13433815 Koldegaard said:


Quote:


He has 4 more down below. Hmm given 14 players per team I think I could get the whole first round right.



Jeez. You guys as a collective group do a lot of complaining. Don't count the "just missed." Just the original 10.

So I ruled out the two most popular picks (Ramczyk, Njoku) and left out Lamp, Willis and Bowser who everyone seems to think are all of a sudden serious options. And that is not enough for you?

You guys are tough to please.



No, Jordan - we have to count them all because if NYG choose one from that 2nd list and someone tries to bust your balls for your top 10 not being chosen, your witty reply will be "well, I did have him on my just missed list, so I wasn't that far off"

So we'll only count 10 if you refrain from referencing your just missed list if no one from your top 10 is chosen. Deal?


Deal!
RE: RE: Agreed Adam.  
Koldegaard : 10:22 am :
In comment 13433864 JordanRaanan said:
Quote:
In comment 13433815 Koldegaard said:


Quote:


He has 4 more down below. Hmm given 14 players per team I think I could get the whole first round right.



Jeez. You guys as a collective group do a lot of complaining. Don't count the "just missed." Just the original 10.

So I ruled out the two most popular picks (Ramczyk, Njoku) and left out Lamp, Willis and Bowser who everyone seems to think are all of a sudden serious options. And that is not enough for you?

You guys are tough to please.


All said with a big smile. I love your writing.
My point is we can't wait for the draft and this just feels like betting 10$ on 10 teams to win the SB. I would much rather here what player you really think they will take, all things considered. Reading the same amount of words just on why it will be Davis for example. Maybe I'm being weird.
RE: Jordan...  
JordanRaanan : 10:26 am :
In comment 13433964 Dan in the Springs said:
Quote:
thanks for posting. People act like you're supposed to know in advance who the Giants are going to pick when you make a list like this. It is speculation and valuable in who you rule out more than who you identify in the top 10.


I wouldn't say speculation. I would say informed opinion. I talk to a lot of sources to find out who they do or don't like. Then I try to piece it together. Nobody is telling me or anybody who they're going to pick. The Giants don't know right now. It depends on 22 other picks.
Well  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 10:28 am :
I hope this isn't accurate because of the top 4 I only like Davis.
* hear  
Koldegaard : 10:31 am :
Dang.
RE: RE: RE: Agreed Adam.  
adamg : 10:32 am :
In comment 13434019 Koldegaard said:
Quote:
In comment 13433864 JordanRaanan said:


Quote:


In comment 13433815 Koldegaard said:


Quote:


He has 4 more down below. Hmm given 14 players per team I think I could get the whole first round right.



Jeez. You guys as a collective group do a lot of complaining. Don't count the "just missed." Just the original 10.

So I ruled out the two most popular picks (Ramczyk, Njoku) and left out Lamp, Willis and Bowser who everyone seems to think are all of a sudden serious options. And that is not enough for you?

You guys are tough to please.



All said with a big smile. I love your writing.
My point is we can't wait for the draft and this just feels like betting 10$ on 10 teams to win the SB. I would much rather here what player you really think they will take, all things considered. Reading the same amount of words just on why it will be Davis for example. Maybe I'm being weird.


That's how I took your comment. I also read everything Jordan writes. Maybe we're both just weird then...
What happened with Njoku?  
PatersonPlank : 10:33 am :
The Giants are entertaining picking a TE, he was on their potential list, and then they cancel his visit and now he's not in the mix. Did they find something out?
No No No on a QB in the 1st 4 or even 5 rounds ...  
Spider56 : 10:34 am :
None of the QBs are worth a high pick to sit on the bench for 2-3 years ... Lets take value talent early and go with development (the guy from N.Colorado, Kyle Sloter) in the 5th.
RE: What happened with Njoku?  
adamg : 10:35 am :
In comment 13434050 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The Giants are entertaining picking a TE, he was on their potential list, and then they cancel his visit and now he's not in the mix. Did they find something out?


Jordan said his sources generally wouldn't go for a Njoku type from the get out. He also mentioned the cancelled visit isn't a big deal and shouldn't inform your perspective in terms of being a negative. In short, he was already off the list.
RE: RE: Jordan...  
Peppers : 10:40 am :
In comment 13434033 JordanRaanan said:
Quote:
In comment 13433964 Dan in the Springs said:


Quote:


thanks for posting. People act like you're supposed to know in advance who the Giants are going to pick when you make a list like this. It is speculation and valuable in who you rule out more than who you identify in the top 10.



I wouldn't say speculation. I would say informed opinion. I talk to a lot of sources to find out who they do or don't like. Then I try to piece it together. Nobody is telling me or anybody who they're going to pick. The Giants don't know right now. It depends on 22 other picks.


Have you heard anything about Bowser and TJ Watt?

Alls I heard was OJ Howard, Cam Robinson, and Taco.
Then its going to be Njoku  
Jimmy Googs : 10:41 am :
.
Thanks  
AcidTest : 10:52 am :
for your input Jordan. Please keep posting.
Well,  
chopperhatch : 11:04 am :
Here's to hoping that THIS is a head fake and not an actual list. Not only am I not a big fan of many of these players (Davis and OJ might be the only exceptions), but Id be furious if the Chiefs traded with the Dolphins to leap ahead and grab Reddick.

Thanks for the input anyhoo. I am still hoping this is to throw the league off on Bowser.
RE: RE: Anyone have the feeling  
Biteymax22 : 11:10 am :
In comment 13433942 mrvax said:
Quote:
In comment 13433885 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


That the Giants may go further out of their way to withhold info or create a smokescreen for Jordan than they had in the past?

If you think about it by him reporting the Giants interest in Floyd and Conklin he may have influenced two different trade that lead to the Giants picking their "C" option (though Apple appears to be a good pick). Jordan's always done a great job of getting inside intell and reporting it. Last year it impacted the Giants and they may want to avoid a similar situation this year.




The whole idea of another team "knowing" who the Giants want and then making a move to foil the Giants plans or just trade up and disregard their draft board is preposterous.


They don't make the move to foil the Giants draft plans, they make it because they want the same guy and know he won't be there if they pick after the Giants. The Titans knew they couldn't wait for Conklin, the Bears knew they couldn't wait for Floyd. They knew this because it was broadcasted that the Giants wanted 1 of those 2 guys.

That scenario is not preposterous, it happens when teams don't keep their plans close enough to their vest.
RE: weird audience  
Rjanyg : 11:55 am :
In comment 13433936 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
probably the most well informed guy right now publishing


Hey Hitdog,

Are you hearing anything about NYG targets for pick 23?
RE: RE: RE: Anyone have the feeling  
BMac : 11:58 am :
In comment 13434114 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 13433942 mrvax said:


Quote:


In comment 13433885 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


That the Giants may go further out of their way to withhold info or create a smokescreen for Jordan than they had in the past?

If you think about it by him reporting the Giants interest in Floyd and Conklin he may have influenced two different trade that lead to the Giants picking their "C" option (though Apple appears to be a good pick). Jordan's always done a great job of getting inside intell and reporting it. Last year it impacted the Giants and they may want to avoid a similar situation this year.




The whole idea of another team "knowing" who the Giants want and then making a move to foil the Giants plans or just trade up and disregard their draft board is preposterous.



They don't make the move to foil the Giants draft plans, they make it because they want the same guy and know he won't be there if they pick after the Giants. The Titans knew they couldn't wait for Conklin, the Bears knew they couldn't wait for Floyd. They knew this because it was broadcasted that the Giants wanted 1 of those 2 guys.

That scenario is not preposterous, it happens when teams don't keep their plans close enough to their vest.


You've made the assertion, now how about some proof. Unless you're part of the Giants' staff, there's no way you can back up your statement.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Anyone have the feeling  
Biteymax22 : 12:03 pm :
In comment 13434182 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 13434114 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


In comment 13433942 mrvax said:


Quote:


In comment 13433885 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


That the Giants may go further out of their way to withhold info or create a smokescreen for Jordan than they had in the past?

If you think about it by him reporting the Giants interest in Floyd and Conklin he may have influenced two different trade that lead to the Giants picking their "C" option (though Apple appears to be a good pick). Jordan's always done a great job of getting inside intell and reporting it. Last year it impacted the Giants and they may want to avoid a similar situation this year.




The whole idea of another team "knowing" who the Giants want and then making a move to foil the Giants plans or just trade up and disregard their draft board is preposterous.



They don't make the move to foil the Giants draft plans, they make it because they want the same guy and know he won't be there if they pick after the Giants. The Titans knew they couldn't wait for Conklin, the Bears knew they couldn't wait for Floyd. They knew this because it was broadcasted that the Giants wanted 1 of those 2 guys.

That scenario is not preposterous, it happens when teams don't keep their plans close enough to their vest.



You've made the assertion, now how about some proof. Unless you're part of the Giants' staff, there's no way you can back up your statement.


No way to back up your assertion that it had nothing to do with it either. Teams pay attention to who the other teams are targeting, its all part of the game.
