Raanan's Top Ten Likely Picks At #23 adamg : 7:51 am

2. Garett Bolles

3. Cam Robinson

4. Zach Cunningham

5. Charles Harris

6. OJ Howard

7. Christian McCaffrey

8. Haason Reddick

9. Taco Charlton

10. Deshaun Watson

RE: Watson is the best QB in this Draft BigBlueDownTheShore : 8:36 am : link

Quote: He has the arm, the athletic ability and the leadership charisma. Bottomline he's a winner. That's why he should be on this list. But he won't be the pick.



He played in a gimmick offense, which will hurt his transition to the next level. Can he get past a second read, when his offense has predetermined throws built in? In comment 13433813 Torrag said:He played in a gimmick offense, which will hurt his transition to the next level. Can he get past a second read, when his offense has predetermined throws built in?

RE: Agreed Adam. JordanRaanan : 8:36 am : link

Quote: He has 4 more down below. Hmm given 14 players per team I think I could get the whole first round right.



Jeez. You guys as a collective group do a lot of complaining. Don't count the "just missed." Just the original 10.



So I ruled out the two most popular picks (Ramczyk, Njoku) and left out Lamp, Willis and Bowser who everyone seems to think are all of a sudden serious options. And that is not enough for you?



Jeez. You guys as a collective group do a lot of complaining. Don't count the "just missed." Just the original 10.

So I ruled out the two most popular picks (Ramczyk, Njoku) and left out Lamp, Willis and Bowser who everyone seems to think are all of a sudden serious options. And that is not enough for you?

You guys are tough to please.

'You guys are tough to please'... Torrag : 8:39 am : link This is true but keep trying. Next year take a stand come out before the Draft with your Top 3 and don't try and slip any fast ones by us. We're watching.

I'd be curious as to why Watson would make the list, but not Mahomes. Devon : 8:39 am : link The Giants didn't send McAdoo to meet him for nothing and there seems to be general consensus that they were at least somewhat impressed.



Both QBs probably have equal chance of being there at this point.

Anyone have the feeling Biteymax22 : 8:50 am : link That the Giants may go further out of their way to withhold info or create a smokescreen for Jordan than they had in the past?



If you think about it by him reporting the Giants interest in Floyd and Conklin he may have influenced two different trade that lead to the Giants picking their "C" option (though Apple appears to be a good pick). Jordan's always done a great job of getting inside intell and reporting it. Last year it impacted the Giants and they may want to avoid a similar situation this year.





RE: RE: Agreed Adam. Capt. Don : 8:53 am : link

I think it is just good-natured ball busting. Dont read into it. Thanks Jordan.

RE: Thanks Jordan, GMen23 : 8:53 am : link

Even though you placed Davis first, there are some strong opinionated people here who believe everybody is an idiot who doesn’t have a top 10 of all defensive players with the #1 pick.



Many have forgot, the relieve we felt when you, an actual Giant writer and I believe fan, replaced Graziano last year.



Even though you placed Davis first, there are some strong opinionated people here who believe everybody is an idiot who doesn't have a top 10 of all defensive players with the #1 pick.

Many have forgot, the relieve we felt when you, an actual Giant writer and I believe fan, replaced Graziano last year.

RE: Anyone have the feeling UConn4523 : 9:04 am : link

Quote: That the Giants may go further out of their way to withhold info or create a smokescreen for Jordan than they had in the past?



If you think about it by him reporting the Giants interest in Floyd and Conklin he may have influenced two different trade that lead to the Giants picking their "C" option (though Apple appears to be a good pick). Jordan's always done a great job of getting inside intell and reporting it. Last year it impacted the Giants and they may want to avoid a similar situation this year.





No. Is this theory never going to die? They were interested in a LT and a pass rusher, news at 11.

RE: 'why Watson would make the list'... Devon : 9:04 am : link

Quote: ...because he's better.



And yet the team has shown more outward interest in Mahomes (and even Trubisky and Keizer, for that matter).



And yet the team has shown more outward interest in Mahomes (and even Trubisky and Keizer, for that matter).

I'm asking because of that.

RE: RE: 'why Watson would make the list'... Devon : 9:04 am : link

*Kizer

have heard JonC : 9:05 am : link OJ and Bowser, but not heard ZC or Njoku.



Haven't heard OL but am concerned they'll force one.



RE: RE: Agreed Adam. speedywheels : 9:07 am : link

No, Jordan - we have to count them all because if NYG choose one from that 2nd list and someone tries to bust your balls for your top 10 not being chosen, your witty reply will be "well, I did have him on my just missed list, so I wasn't that far off"



No, Jordan - we have to count them all because if NYG choose one from that 2nd list and someone tries to bust your balls for your top 10 not being chosen, your witty reply will be "well, I did have him on my just missed list, so I wasn't that far off"

So we'll only count 10 if you refrain from referencing your just missed list if no one from your top 10 is chosen. Deal?

RE: have heard UConn4523 : 9:08 am : link

Quote: OJ and Bowser, but not heard ZC or Njoku.



Haven't heard OL but am concerned they'll force one.



Jon, do you feel that the Giants like Bowser's speed/size combo over Davis'? Seems like Bowser would be the better pass rusher too, no?

RE: 'You guys are tough to please'... Ten Ton Hammer : 9:11 am : link

Quote: This is true but keep trying. Next year take a stand come out before the Draft with your Top 3 and don't try and slip any fast ones by us. We're watching.



This is cringe worthy. Please don't.

RE: RE: RE: Agreed Adam. adamg : 9:12 am : link

I think it is just good-natured ball busting. Dont read into it. Thanks Jordan.



That's where I was coming from. It is - after all - a top ten list of something that's purely speculative, grain of salt is the name of the game anyway.

Ten shots and I bet you he still misses est1986 : 9:12 am : link .

Still see jc in c-ville : 9:16 am : link Giants going DE,S or CB at #23.



Yes, the line needs help and perhaps a camp casualty to pick up a vet.



TE is loaded and they will probably secure one on Friday while RB can be had in the later rounds.



I'm really excited to have a dominating D again and that alone helps this O with field position.

For a team that makes age a MAJOR part of their draft decisions, shockeyisthebest8056 : 9:23 am : link drafting Bolles would either mean they LOVE him or they're going completely outside of their normal mode of operation to fill a need.

RE: not only no Lamp Tuckrule : 9:23 am : link

Quote: but Dave Te said the Giants want Watt, Bowser or Jordan Willis in round 1.



(Which is odd, because until he said that I hadn't seen these guys talked about as 1st round picks very often.)



So 4 of the guys who are supposedly on our short list don't make Jordan's top 10? Interesting.



He didn't mention watt. I didn't see that. He commented on watt being possible but his five were reddick lamp bowser Willis and Davis

TTH Torrag : 9:27 am : link Grow a sense of humor.

'Haven't heard OL but am concerned they'll force one'... Torrag : 9:31 am : link Me too but I'm heartened that you haven't heard it in whispers...yet.

weird audience hitdog42 : 9:32 am : link probably the most well informed guy right now publishing





Have a feeling it will be Bolles averagejoe : 9:33 am : link Huge gamble but his upside is he could be a very athletic and solid LT.

RE: Anyone have the feeling mrvax : 9:34 am : link

Quote: That the Giants may go further out of their way to withhold info or create a smokescreen for Jordan than they had in the past?



If you think about it by him reporting the Giants interest in Floyd and Conklin he may have influenced two different trade that lead to the Giants picking their "C" option (though Apple appears to be a good pick). Jordan's always done a great job of getting inside intell and reporting it. Last year it impacted the Giants and they may want to avoid a similar situation this year.





The whole idea of another team "knowing" who the Giants want and then making a move to foil the Giants plans or just trade up and disregard their draft board is preposterous.

RE: RE: have heard JonC : 9:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 13433902 JonC said:





Quote:





OJ and Bowser, but not heard ZC or Njoku.



Haven't heard OL but am concerned they'll force one.







Jon, do you feel that the Giants like Bowser's speed/size combo over Davis'? Seems like Bowser would be the better pass rusher too, no?



I would think so, Bowser is the hybrid edge rusher whereas Davis or Reddick project to pure WILL.

I would think so, Bowser is the hybrid edge rusher whereas Davis or Reddick project to pure WILL.

Gah! There are some swful picks in there. Andy in Halifax : 9:40 am : link Bolles? blech.

Harris? wtf.



Proverbial remote throwers.



I hope we get lucky with Howard or McCaffrey if those are the choices.

I think it's Bowder or Watt barring ajr2456 : 9:42 am : link a top of the draft talent falling.



They've been trying to fill that Joker/LEO role for awhile.



Sintim

Schofield

Last years Leonard Floyd interest

Jordan... Dan in the Springs : 9:47 am : link thanks for posting. People act like you're supposed to know in advance who the Giants are going to pick when you make a list like this. It is speculation and valuable in who you rule out more than who you identify in the top 10.

RE: Jordan... mrvax : 9:52 am : link

Quote: thanks for posting. People act like you're supposed to know in advance who the Giants are going to pick when you make a list like this. It is speculation and valuable in who you rule out more than who you identify in the top 10.



I dunno, Dan. Making a well informed guess based on knowledge of the team's needs and the way they may think/value positions and players measurables, it should be narrowed to top 3, IMO.

I dunno, Dan. Making a well informed guess based on knowledge of the team's needs and the way they may think/value positions and players measurables, it should be narrowed to top 3, IMO.

I'd take Davis or any one of the top 4 OL players PatersonPlank : 9:55 am : link Lamp, Cam, Bolles, or Ram. I trust Sy and Dave Te a lot more than this Raanan guy.

Guys ryanmkeane : 10:04 am : link it's important to note that Jordan isn't a scout. He reports on behalf of the team and what he's hearing. Just because Dave and Sy likes a guy doesn't mean Jordan is going to have him as the #1 option for Giants, or even at all.

This list ryanmkeane : 10:06 am : link is basically what we've all been discussing on here (aside from Njoku/Lamp/Ramcyzk which Jordan has himself been saying all along he didn't think were options).



It's a pretty accurate list of guys who should be in the mix.

RE: RE: RE: Agreed Adam. JordanRaanan : 10:21 am : link

Deal!

RE: RE: Agreed Adam. Koldegaard : 10:22 am : link

All said with a big smile. I love your writing.

All said with a big smile. I love your writing.

My point is we can't wait for the draft and this just feels like betting 10$ on 10 teams to win the SB. I would much rather here what player you really think they will take, all things considered. Reading the same amount of words just on why it will be Davis for example. Maybe I'm being weird.

RE: Jordan... JordanRaanan : 10:26 am : link

Quote: thanks for posting. People act like you're supposed to know in advance who the Giants are going to pick when you make a list like this. It is speculation and valuable in who you rule out more than who you identify in the top 10.



I wouldn't say speculation. I would say informed opinion. I talk to a lot of sources to find out who they do or don't like. Then I try to piece it together. Nobody is telling me or anybody who they're going to pick. The Giants don't know right now. It depends on 22 other picks.

Well LakeGeorgeGiant : 10:28 am : link I hope this isn't accurate because of the top 4 I only like Davis.

RE: RE: RE: Agreed Adam. adamg : 10:32 am : link

That's how I took your comment. I also read everything Jordan writes. Maybe we're both just weird then...

What happened with Njoku? PatersonPlank : 10:33 am : link The Giants are entertaining picking a TE, he was on their potential list, and then they cancel his visit and now he's not in the mix. Did they find something out?

No No No on a QB in the 1st 4 or even 5 rounds ... Spider56 : 10:34 am : link None of the QBs are worth a high pick to sit on the bench for 2-3 years ... Lets take value talent early and go with development (the guy from N.Colorado, Kyle Sloter) in the 5th.



RE: What happened with Njoku? adamg : 10:35 am : link

Quote: The Giants are entertaining picking a TE, he was on their potential list, and then they cancel his visit and now he's not in the mix. Did they find something out?



Jordan said his sources generally wouldn't go for a Njoku type from the get out. He also mentioned the cancelled visit isn't a big deal and shouldn't inform your perspective in terms of being a negative. In short, he was already off the list.

RE: RE: Jordan... Peppers : 10:40 am : link

Have you heard anything about Bowser and TJ Watt?



Have you heard anything about Bowser and TJ Watt?

Alls I heard was OJ Howard, Cam Robinson, and Taco.

Thanks AcidTest : 10:52 am : link for your input Jordan. Please keep posting.

Well, chopperhatch : 11:04 am : link Here's to hoping that THIS is a head fake and not an actual list. Not only am I not a big fan of many of these players (Davis and OJ might be the only exceptions), but Id be furious if the Chiefs traded with the Dolphins to leap ahead and grab Reddick.



Thanks for the input anyhoo. I am still hoping this is to throw the league off on Bowser.

RE: RE: Anyone have the feeling Biteymax22 : 11:10 am : link

They don't make the move to foil the Giants draft plans, they make it because they want the same guy and know he won't be there if they pick after the Giants. The Titans knew they couldn't wait for Conklin, the Bears knew they couldn't wait for Floyd. They knew this because it was broadcasted that the Giants wanted 1 of those 2 guys.



They don't make the move to foil the Giants draft plans, they make it because they want the same guy and know he won't be there if they pick after the Giants. The Titans knew they couldn't wait for Conklin, the Bears knew they couldn't wait for Floyd. They knew this because it was broadcasted that the Giants wanted 1 of those 2 guys.

That scenario is not preposterous, it happens when teams don't keep their plans close enough to their vest.

RE: weird audience Rjanyg : 11:55 am : link

Quote: probably the most well informed guy right now publishing





Hey Hitdog,



Hey Hitdog,

Are you hearing anything about NYG targets for pick 23?

RE: RE: RE: Anyone have the feeling BMac : 11:58 am : link

You've made the assertion, now how about some proof. Unless you're part of the Giants' staff, there's no way you can back up your statement.