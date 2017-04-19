The wrong draft for Giants to save their offensive line gidiefor : Mod : 4/19/2017 5:58 pm : 4/19/2017 5:58 pm Quote: It is going to be exceedingly difficult for the Giants to find a great deal of help for their offensive line in the upcoming NFL draft.



There is a general consensus that the three top offensive line prospects are Cam Robinson of Alabama, Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin and Garett Bolles of Utah. All three could go in the first round. The problem is, the Giants are not enamored with any of the three.



Sure, there are aspects of all three that are intriguing, but when assessing the entire package, the Giants look at the players, look at their pick – No. 23 overall – and it is difficult to find a match of need and value.



'The problem is, the Giants are not enamored with any of the three'... Torrag : 4/19/2017 6:00 pm : link That's not a problem. I'm glad to hear they feel that way. Draft someone else.

I disagree. I think Ryan Ramczyk would be great value at 23. Anakim : 4/19/2017 6:02 pm : link The other guys, not as much (though for some reason, I have a gut feeling that the Giants like Cam Robinson).



But if Ramczyk checks off medically, which I believe he does, I would absolutely consider him the pick because he could very well be the BPA.

Yet Raanan has Bolles slotted at #2 in his ten most likely targets. Devon : 4/19/2017 6:06 pm : link And he's shown to have far better sources and feel for the team than Schwartz lately.

RE: Yet Raanan has Bolles slotted at #2 in his ten most likely targets. gidiefor : Mod : 4/19/2017 6:10 pm : : 4/19/2017 6:10 pm : link

Quote: And he's shown to have far better sources and feel for the team than Schwartz lately.



Devon - I don't know why -- but that story was fed to Schwartz In comment 13434666 Devon said:Devon - I don't know why -- but that story was fed to Schwartz

I find it hard to believe mrvax : 4/19/2017 6:10 pm : link the 2017 class is berift of good Oline prospects. I can see that this could happen in round 1 but the whole draft???



The law of averages should balance this out. Maybe the Giants can find good value in the middle rounds (not necessarily to start this year.)

. huygens20 : 4/19/2017 6:17 pm : link just get a JAG, spend a 2nd or 3rd round pick on an OL





We need to draft PLAY MAKERS.



not PLAY PREVENTERS.





TE, RB, DE, OLB, CB, FS in r1.

. huygens20 : 4/19/2017 6:17 pm : link There are some very good EDGE players in this draft also.

The first problem is thinking... EricJ : 4/19/2017 6:19 pm : link you can save your O-line immediately after drafting a couple of rookies who have never played a down in this league.



Free agency is for the upcoming season. The draft is more about years 2 and 3 at that position.

The draft isn't for saving anything Go Terps : 4/19/2017 6:33 pm : link Take the best players you can and move forward. Do that for enough drafts and you'll have a strong roster. It's then up to the coaches to decided how to best translate that strong roster to the field.



Get the best talent and be adaptable to that talent. If West Coast style coach is handed the 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers and continues to run the West Coast offense, that's a shitty coach.

RE: The first problem is thinking... gidiefor : Mod : 4/19/2017 6:33 pm : : 4/19/2017 6:33 pm : link

Quote: you can save your O-line immediately after drafting a couple of rookies who have never played a down in this league.



Free agency is for the upcoming season. The draft is more about years 2 and 3 at that position.



Eric - Flowers, Richburg and Pugh all had to start year 1 -- in the current NFL - if you don't get a starter in round 1 -- you failed the draft In comment 13434686 EricJ said:Eric - Flowers, Richburg and Pugh all had to start year 1 -- in the current NFL - if you don't get a starter in round 1 -- you failed the draft

Any of them would be an upgrade Kivorka : 4/19/2017 6:34 pm : link over Flowers

RE: The first problem is thinking... mavric : 4/19/2017 6:34 pm : link

Quote: you can save your O-line immediately after drafting a couple of rookies who have never played a down in this league.



Free agency is for the upcoming season. The draft is more about years 2 and 3 at that position.



Great point. We are all very aware that the O-line needs upgrading or even fixing. It rarely works drafting o-linemen that seamlessly step into a position. Once in awhile it happens like with Conklin. But in most cases, it takes a couple of years of NFL seasoning before they can be trusted on the line and even then, that first year is usually shaky. To top it off, the FA o-linemen were not top shelf players and even the oft injured ones and a little too aged were getting contracts like they were Conklin.



The Giants did what they could be picking up Fluker and adding Ellison who will help blocking at the line along with the current linemen. It wasn't like there were dozens of options available or that if we draft one this year in the first round that all our problems will go away.



The Giants should focus on the very best player on the board - period. We're built to win now, not in Eli's last year or when he is replaced. In comment 13434686 EricJ said:Great point. We are all very aware that the O-line needs upgrading or even fixing. It rarely works drafting o-linemen that seamlessly step into a position. Once in awhile it happens like with Conklin. But in most cases, it takes a couple of years of NFL seasoning before they can be trusted on the line and even then, that first year is usually shaky. To top it off, the FA o-linemen were not top shelf players and even the oft injured ones and a little too aged were getting contracts like they were Conklin.The Giants did what they could be picking up Fluker and adding Ellison who will help blocking at the line along with the current linemen. It wasn't like there were dozens of options available or that if we draft one this year in the first round that all our problems will go away.The Giants should focus on the very best player on the board - period. We're built to win now, not in Eli's last year or when he is replaced.

Well, they liked Flowers good enough ZogZerg : 4/19/2017 6:41 pm : link For a top 10 pick?

How has that turned out?





RE: I find it hard to believe Ten Ton Hammer : 4/19/2017 6:48 pm : link

Quote: the 2017 class is berift of good Oline prospects. I can see that this could happen in round 1 but the whole draft???



The law of averages should balance this out. Maybe the Giants can find good value in the middle rounds (not necessarily to start this year.)



I think people are thinking in terms of a "day 1 starter". It's a tough thing to expect in ANY draft year. In comment 13434674 mrvax said:I think people are thinking in terms of a "day 1 starter". It's a tough thing to expect in ANY draft year.

The Giants like their first-round pick to start 81_Great_Dane : 4/19/2017 6:57 pm : link by the end of his rookie year. Over the last 15 years, most of of them have done just that, and one who didn't, JPP, was already playing a lot and making a big contribution.



However that's not the same as starting Week 1. "Day One starter" is a fan thing, it's not a Giants thing.

Robinson would be one of the top five OL on the team... Milton : 4/19/2017 7:09 pm : link ...the minute he put on the uniform.

RE: The Giants like their first-round pick to start Ten Ton Hammer : 4/19/2017 7:13 pm : link

Quote: by the end of his rookie year. Over the last 15 years, most of of them have done just that, and one who didn't, JPP, was already playing a lot and making a big contribution.



However that's not the same as starting Week 1. "Day One starter" is a fan thing, it's not a Giants thing.



But if the context of the conversation is finding an offensive line 'savior', that wouldn't seem to mean 'rookie who sits for the first 8 games' In comment 13434730 81_Great_Dane said:But if the context of the conversation is finding an offensive line 'savior', that wouldn't seem to mean 'rookie who sits for the first 8 games'

I think the Giants learned a very tough lesson Reb8thVA : 4/19/2017 7:15 pm : link Last year and are doing their best to mask and conceal their true intentions. I think they are throwing up so many smoke screens this year. In past drafts we had a pretty good inkling of their targets weeks before the draft. This year I don't think any one can confidently say they know what the Giants are thinking.

We are going to reach for an OL in the first SHO'NUFF : 4/19/2017 7:17 pm : link to erase the past first round sins of Jerry Reese, or should I say, Jerry Reach?

According to Sy's grades. there are 5 OL players who graded out to be PatersonPlank : 4/19/2017 7:29 pm : link late first round/early second round picks. That is right where we are at #23. I don't know why people keep saying an OL player is a reach.

RE: According to Sy's grades. there are 5 OL players who graded out to be gidiefor : Mod : 4/19/2017 7:32 pm : : 4/19/2017 7:32 pm : link

Quote: late first round/early second round picks. That is right where we are at #23. I don't know why people keep saying an OL player is a reach.



PP -- it's not just anonymous people who are saying it - according to the linked article by Paul Schwartz -- The Giants are saying it In comment 13434759 PatersonPlank said:PP -- it's not just anonymous people who are saying it - according to the linked article by Paul Schwartz -- The Giants are saying it

Good interior OL draft. 732NYG : 4/19/2017 7:34 pm : link Bad OT draft.

Robinson or Lamp would not be the wrong pick at 23 Rick in Dallas : 4/19/2017 7:36 pm : link And they both would improve our OL.



Having said that, I think the Giants are going to add an edge rusher.

Yeah. Maybe they can hit another home run like they LauderdaleMatty : 4/19/2017 7:39 pm : link Did when they grabbed Wilson over Cordy Glenn. Or when they drafted that guy Sintim who was an LT clone over Max Unger.



I have no idea who turns out to be good great or a bust but anyone saying there's no NFL talent on the OL in this draft is just dopey. Here isn't s guy on this OL which has sniffed a Pro Bowl. Hard to believe here isn't anyone in this draft who can help one of the worst units in the NFL

I'm over worrying about the OL UConn4523 : 4/19/2017 7:48 pm : link we made 3 additions this offseason all of which can help our run blocking. Hopefully 3 or 4 OLmen go before 23 and let a great player at another position fall to us.

I think the talent for the O Line is more flat then top heavy Rjanyg : 4/19/2017 8:26 pm : link There seems to not be a consensus great OT good enough to be considered a can't miss top 10 prospect. It may be more about the " top Tackles " are not that much better than the next group. The talent at other positions like DE, CB, S, TE, RB, DT, WR is better than the best OT.



Dave Te likes Lamp. Thinks he can be an OT or Guard. Sy likes McDermott who in most draft guides is projected as a 3/4 round prospect.



I can see NYG drafting an OL but it makes the most sense to do so in rounds 2-4.



LB, DT, DE, TE or RB will have better value than OT this year in round 1.

Who said there was no NFL talent in this draft at offensive line? Ten Ton Hammer : 4/19/2017 8:30 pm : link There is, but none of it is readily apparent to be ready to go as immediately as the Giants actually need help at the position.

RE: I think the talent for the O Line is more flat then top heavy Milton : 4/19/2017 8:33 pm : link

Quote:

Dave Te likes Lamp. Thinks he can be an OT or Guard. Sy likes McDermott who in most draft guides is projected as a 3/4 round prospect. Both Sy and Dave Te like Robinson as well. Both have indicated that Robinson would be a legit pick at #23. In comment 13434809 Rjanyg said:Both Sy and Dave Te like Robinson as well. Both have indicated that Robinson would be a legit pick at #23.

RE: Who said there was no NFL talent in this draft at offensive line? Milton : 4/19/2017 8:40 pm : link

Quote: There is, but none of it is readily apparent to be ready to go as immediately as the Giants actually need help at the position. There are at least three, maybe four, that could come in and start immediately for the Giants. In fact, if the Giants drafted an OL in both rounds one and two, it's possible that both would win starting jobs on the Giants OL. Which is more of an indictment on what's currently on the Giants roster than an affirmation of the OL prospects in the draft, but it is what it is and pretending it is otherwise isn't going to make the team's OL problems go away. In comment 13434813 Ten Ton Hammer said:There are at least three, maybe four, that could come in and start immediately for the Giants. In fact, if the Giants drafted an OL in both rounds one and two, it's possible that both would win starting jobs on the Giants OL. Which is more of an indictment on what's currently on the Giants roster than an affirmation of the OL prospects in the draft, but it is what it is and pretending it is otherwise isn't going to make the team's OL problems go away.

It's AcidTest : 4/19/2017 8:55 pm : link not that complicated. Draft a mauling guard (Moton, Dawkins, Asiata) in rounds two or three, and a developmental LT prospect (Knappe, Davenport, Dieugot) on day three.



People are underestimating how much we need to improve the DL. JPP and Vernon played 80-90% of the snaps last season, and Hankins is gone.

but the whole draft??? Torrag : 4/19/2017 8:59 pm : link It's not the whole Draft. It's Round 1.

RE: Who said there was no NFL talent in this draft at offensive line? LauderdaleMatty : 4/19/2017 9:15 pm : link

[quote] There is, but none of it is readily apparent to be ready to go as immediately as the Giants actually need help at the position. [/quote



Readily apparent. Well that's a matter of opinion isn't it. IMO I'd take Robinson or Lamp are immediate upgrades at either G or T. So maybe I'm all wet. That's fine to disagree but it gets old every year as people take a statelment like this and the insinuate that it's impossible to disagree.



How Many teams in the top 15 the year Martin was taken would like to heir pick back IMO that kid made every other guy on that OL better It was hardly readily apparent he was going to be that good. And if you read enough on his site you certainly get more than enough people acting like picking an OL at 23 would be the biggest mistake ever.



I'm fine w passing on an OL at 23 if they like someone else's but this anti Ol stance is pervasive w plenty here. In comment 13434813 Ten Ton Hammer said:[quote] There is, but none of it is readily apparent to be ready to go as immediately as the Giants actually need help at the position. [/quoteReadily apparent. Well that's a matter of opinion isn't it. IMO I'd take Robinson or Lamp are immediate upgrades at either G or T. So maybe I'm all wet. That's fine to disagree but it gets old every year as people take a statelment like this and the insinuate that it's impossible to disagree.How Many teams in the top 15 the year Martin was taken would like to heir pick back IMO that kid made every other guy on that OL better It was hardly readily apparent he was going to be that good. And if you read enough on his site you certainly get more than enough people acting like picking an OL at 23 would be the biggest mistake ever.I'm fine w passing on an OL at 23 if they like someone else's but this anti Ol stance is pervasive w plenty here.

the problem is people thinking the only place you get OL help blueblood : 4/19/2017 9:27 pm : link is round one

RE: RE: Who said there was no NFL talent in this draft at offensive line? Ten Ton Hammer : 4/19/2017 9:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13434813 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





There is, but none of it is readily apparent to be ready to go as immediately as the Giants actually need help at the position.



There are at least three, maybe four, that could come in and start immediately for the Giants. In fact, if the Giants drafted an OL in both rounds one and two, it's possible that both would win starting jobs on the Giants OL. Which is more of an indictment on what's currently on the Giants roster than an affirmation of the OL prospects in the draft, but it is what it is and pretending it is otherwise isn't going to make the team's OL problems go away.



I agree with what you're saying as far as there being a lack of talent on the OL presently, but the standard needs to be better than "well he'd start on THIS lousy line for sure". A lot of middle of the road players around the nfl would start ahead of some of the names on this line too. hat doesn't mean it's wise to overpay to acquire their services.



What's up for debate is whether the talent that could be available when the Giants pick represents enough value that makes it worth passing up another position .



It's not like they don't have other pressing needs too. The defense is clearly what drove the team to success last season, and they walked a tightrope all season long, requiring basically every player to be healthy all year long in order to make it. In comment 13434829 Milton said:I agree with what you're saying as far as there being a lack of talent on the OL presently, but the standard needs to be better than "well he'd start on THIS lousy line for sure". A lot of middle of the road players around the nfl would start ahead of some of the names on this line too. hat doesn't mean it's wise to overpay to acquire their services.What's up for debate is whether the talent that could be available when the Giants pickIt's not like they don't have other pressing needs too. The defense is clearly what drove the team to success last season, and they walked a tightrope all season long, requiring basically every player to be healthy all year long in order to make it.

RE: RE: Who said there was no NFL talent in this draft at offensive line? Reb8thVA : 4/19/2017 9:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13434813 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





There is, but none of it is readily apparent to be ready to go as immediately as the Giants actually need help at the position.



There are at least three, maybe four, that could come in and start immediately for the Giants. In fact, if the Giants drafted an OL in both rounds one and two, it's possible that both would win starting jobs on the Giants OL. Which is more of an indictment on what's currently on the Giants roster than an affirmation of the OL prospects in the draft, but it is what it is and pretending it is otherwise isn't going to make the team's OL problems go away.



+1 In comment 13434829 Milton said:+1

RE: I disagree. I think Ryan Ramczyk would be great value at 23. Gatorade Dunk : 4/19/2017 9:49 pm : link

Quote: The other guys, not as much (though for some reason, I have a gut feeling that the Giants like Cam Robinson).



But if Ramczyk checks off medically, which I believe he does, I would absolutely consider him the pick because he could very well be the BPA.

That's not a gut feeling; that's just a symptom of reading too many of Milton's posts. In comment 13434659 Anakim said:That's not a gut feeling; that's just a symptom of reading too many of Milton's posts.

RE: RE: Who said there was no NFL talent in this draft at offensive line? Ten Ton Hammer : 4/19/2017 9:51 pm : link

Quote:

Readily apparent. Well that's a matter of opinion isn't it. IMO I'd take Robinson or Lamp are immediate upgrades at either G or T. So maybe I'm all wet. That's fine to disagree but it gets old every year as people take a statelment like this and the insinuate that it's impossible to disagree.



How Many teams in the top 15 the year Martin was taken would like to heir pick back IMO that kid made every other guy on that OL better It was hardly readily apparent he was going to be that good. And if you read enough on his site you certainly get more than enough people acting like picking an OL at 23 would be the biggest mistake ever.





I don't mean to say that it's impossible to disagree. They could very well find the next Chris Snee in round 2 this year. I'm only in disagreement with the idea that it "has to" be offensive line in the first round. In comment 13434901 LauderdaleMatty said:I don't mean to say that it's impossible to disagree. They could very well find the next Chris Snee in round 2 this year. I'm only in disagreement with the idea that it "has to" be offensive line in the first round.

The ol is going hinder this team til they get it settled micky : 4/19/2017 9:53 pm : link Offense is going to struggle imo like last season..unless a 180 by line.

RE: RE: RE: Who said there was no NFL talent in this draft at offensive line? Milton : 4/19/2017 9:56 pm : link

Quote: What's up for debate is whether the talent that could be available when the Giants pick represents enough value that makes it worth passing up another position.



It's not like they don't have other pressing needs too. The defense is clearly what drove the team to success last season, and they walked a tightrope all season long, requiring basically every player to be healthy all year long in order to make it. We're in basic agreement that the team should go BPA with need being the tie-breaker. I believe the team's greatest need is at OT, so in my mind if an OT is in the mix at BPA, he should be the pick. So it comes down to whether or not there are candidates for BPA at the OT position on the backside of round one. Most draftniks would say there are. We'll find out in 8 days what the 32 NFL general managers think. In comment 13434920 Ten Ton Hammer said:We're in basic agreement that the team should go BPA with need being the tie-breaker. I believe the team's greatest need is at OT, so in my mind if an OT is in the mix at BPA, he should be the pick. So it comes down to whether or not there are candidates for BPA at the OT position on the backside of round one. Most draftniks would say there are. We'll find out in 8 days what the 32 NFL general managers think.

RE: Robinson would be one of the top five OL on the team... Gatorade Dunk : 4/19/2017 10:01 pm : link

Quote: ...the minute he put on the uniform.

So is Flowers. That's not exactly a badge of honor given the state of the OL.



Robinson would also be top five on the team in police activity and stolen gun possession. In comment 13434736 Milton said:So is Flowers. That's not exactly a badge of honor given the state of the OL.Robinson would also be top five on the team in police activity and stolen gun possession.

Ramcyk or Robinson WillVAB : 4/19/2017 10:36 pm : link would make a lot of sense at 23. Both would start immediately and potentially make the OL unit turn from one of the worst to one of the better groups. Not a fan of the rest at 23.



It's odd that these guys are so polarizing when the OL obviously needs help. Both are very good prospects. Much more attractive than the en vogue tweener edge rushers recently being hyped up. Speaking of which, when was the last time that worked out in this scheme?

Ranking the OTs Peppers : 2:23 am : link Ramcyzk has the hip problem and only one year FBS

Bolles 25 years old and only one year FBS.



That drops both out of first round consideration for me.



Cam Robinson is the only first round OT in this draft IMO.



He has the length you want, he has the starting experience against the best competition. He only gave up 1 sack last year. He's not just a one year wonder. He was a top recruit and started since his freshman year. He was a team captain. If we were hell bent on drafting a OT in the first, I'm fine with Cam Robinson at 23.







The way Schwartz talks Glover : 2:25 am : link you'd think he was heading up the draft for the Giants. He knows they are not enamored with any of the top 3 linemen? Is that what someone who has anything to do with drafting players told a reporter from the NYP? And he quoted a source familiar with the Giants draft thinking? That could be anyone. He takes frequently spoken opinions and evaluations of these players and attributes them to the Giants, as if Jerry Reese told him Not buying it. Not likely they draft an O lineman to supplant Flowers or Hart? They may have no choice but to supplant Flowers at LT, and Hart was a 7th round draft pick for chrissakes.

RE: I think the Giants learned a very tough lesson TheMick7 : 6:50 am : link

Quote: Last year and are doing their best to mask and conceal their true intentions. I think they are throwing up so many smoke screens this year. In past drafts we had a pretty good inkling of their targets weeks before the draft. This year I don't think any one can confidently say they know what the Giants are thinking.



Also, in the past couple of drafts, the Giants were drafting high, so by matter of elimination, it was easier to focus on who they like. Now,at 23, there are so many variables before we get to that pick, it's tough to focus on 2-3 players unless we are talking about OJ Howard & I hope,but doubt, he will be available at 23. In comment 13434742 Reb8thVA said:Also, in the past couple of drafts, the Giants were drafting high, so by matter of elimination, it was easier to focus on who they like. Now,at 23, there are so many variables before we get to that pick, it's tough to focus on 2-3 players unless we are talking about OJ Howard & I hope,but doubt, he will be available at 23.

RE: RE: RE: Who said there was no NFL talent in this draft at offensive line? LauderdaleMatty : 7:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13434901 LauderdaleMatty said:





Quote:







Readily apparent. Well that's a matter of opinion isn't it. IMO I'd take Robinson or Lamp are immediate upgrades at either G or T. So maybe I'm all wet. That's fine to disagree but it gets old every year as people take a statelment like this and the insinuate that it's impossible to disagree.



How Many teams in the top 15 the year Martin was taken would like to heir pick back IMO that kid made every other guy on that OL better It was hardly readily apparent he was going to be that good. And if you read enough on his site you certainly get more than enough people acting like picking an OL at 23 would be the biggest mistake ever.









I don't mean to say that it's impossible to disagree. They could very well find the next Chris Snee in round 2 this year. I'm only in disagreement with the idea that it "has to" be offensive line in the first round.



agreee. I think that it's the most obvious hole. At 23 the Giants are at the mercy of too many teams. I'm hoping there's a run on QBs and someone offers a. Extra 2 to move up. I'd also like to win the Powerball fwiw. We will know in about a week. In comment 13434957 Ten Ton Hammer said:agreee. I think that it's the most obvious hole. At 23 the Giants are at the mercy of too many teams. I'm hoping there's a run on QBs and someone offers a. Extra 2 to move up. I'd also like to win the Powerball fwiw. We will know in about a week.

Haven't we learned by now, Doomster : 7:47 am : link that the draft is a crapshoot?



Sometimes the 23rd pick turns out better than the 9th.......

I am warming PaulN : 9:07 am : link Up to Lamp, after reading Dave's take I am sold. An Oline of Flowers/Pugh/Richburg/Lamp/Fluker sounds to me like an upgrade from last season, Then we have Jerry and Hart as backups, this does not sound like a disaster and in fact could develop into a very good Oline if Flowers and Fluker, who are working hard this off season, can improve. I think this would work out well.

Matty PaulN : 9:13 am : link I don't think anyone disagrees, we all know that we need help there, but if we had to go with what we have, I think we would be fine if other moves were made to help the team. If we did add a DE with the first pick and say a running back in one of the first 4 rounds that makes an impact, that could also be a way to greatly improve the team without adding that offensive lineman in the first round. You can't force a first round pick, we did with Flowers and look at the result, although Beatty getting injured and Flowers playing injured that season didn't help the kid. He is working hard and I have not given up yet.

you don't reach just to fill a need. Victor in CT : 9:25 am : link if they think the value is there, fine, if not, cross your fingers and hope the light bulb goes on for Flowers, Pugh stays healthy, Richburg is better than we think, and 2 of either Jerry, Fluker or Hart can man the right side effectively enough.

. idiotsavant : 9:30 am : link Pugh/Lamp[Richburg]Fluker\Flowere



or maybe even



Pugh/Lamp[Asiata]Fluker\Flowers



or maybe



Pugh/Lamp/Richburg\Hart\Fluker



Mix in more outside zone plays left, in addition,

more two tight ends and outside running,

possibly add a RB in the 4th or 5th round.



To me, fans are obsessed with pure left tackles in early rounds and lacking that they just stop considering improvements.

. idiotsavant : 9:35 am : link Pugh/Lamp[Asiata]Hart\Fluker



Its all about the G-C-G combo for those non play action pass play selections, and running quick outside zone plays with play action mixed in to allow the tackles to tee off on defenders for the alternative schematics.



and all about having football smart and good blocking tight ends, increasing wr blocking duties on those plays