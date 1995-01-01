Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Giants @ Redskins on Thanksgiving night

Mr Brightside : 7:46 am
James Kratch& #8207;Verified account
@JamesKratch

Following
More
Washington Post is reporting #Giants at #Redskins on Thanksgiving Night.
Well that blows  
Sec 103 : 7:47 am : link
Food induced coma with much alcohol, passed out by 10... LOL
Also Giants vs lions the following  
nygnyy274 : 7:49 am : link
Thursday
okay okay  
Joey from GlenCove : 7:50 am : link
would rather play dallas
I'll never understand  
bubba0825 : 7:51 am : link
Why you would want to go to a thanksgiving night game after drinking and eating all day, I'm ready pass out never mind sit in the cold for hours
Feh  
jeff57 : 7:51 am : link
As my grandfather used to say.
Hopefully they will do better than they did  
ZogZerg : 7:52 am : link
the last time they played Thanksgiving night.
RE: I'll never understand  
Route 9 : 7:53 am : link
In comment 13435088 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
Why you would want to go to a thanksgiving night game after drinking and eating all day, I'm ready pass out never mind sit in the cold for hours


Don't drink and thanksgiving food is overrated. Perfect for me to attend.
I think that's kind of cool actually  
adamg : 7:54 am : link
Giants and Thanksgiving dinner on the same day sounds like a good week.
RE: RE: I'll never understand  
gidiefor : Mod : 7:55 am : link
In comment 13435091 Route 9 said:
Quote:
thanksgiving food is overrated.


this is outright yute-full blasphemy!

it will be a  
spike : 7:56 am : link
good night!
Yup I said it!!!  
Route 9 : 8:05 am : link
I'd rather pizza and more pizza
.  
Danny Kanell : 8:12 am : link
I love this.
I sat through the Thanksgiving night  
larryflower37 : 8:15 am : link
Game in Denver.
It was cold and the Giants had a total of 38 yds in the first half.
Lost 26-6
What a mess of a game and season.
RE: I sat through the Thanksgiving night  
figgy2989 : 8:18 am : link
In comment 13435107 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Game in Denver.
It was cold and the Giants had a total of 38 yds in the first half.
Lost 26-6
What a mess of a game and season.


Yup...really ruined a great Thanksgiving Day...hopefully things will be different this time around.
If you play on Thanksgiving,  
Big Blue '56 : 8:19 am : link
that should count as your Thursday night obligation, period..We play twice albeit a week of rest for the second one
No, No, No!  
jpennyva : 8:22 am : link
Living in the DC area, we don't get that many Giants games and I hate to waste one that we're guaranteed to get (playing the Skins) and having it be on primetime. If the Giants were playing another team T'giving night, I'd get to see them play AND still have the two Giants-Skins games. Ugh.
Has the schedule been released yet?  
FatBoyLacy : 8:25 am : link
-
back to back  
UConn4523 : 8:35 am : link
TNF games absolutely blow.
Man that sucks!  
BigBlue in Keys : 8:35 am : link
Give me the early game at least if we have to play on Thanksgiving.

Guessing our bye will be the week before. If we do play Det the following Thursday that will be 3 straight weeks with no football on Sunday. No sir, I don't like it.
Two Thursdays in a row  
Beer Man : 8:51 am : link
Who did the Giants piss-off? This team usually sucks in prime time.
...  
GP : 8:55 am : link
I suppose as a father of a one-year old I should enjoy prime time games now, since the kiddo will be sleeping while the game is on and I can watch it distraction free. Still, kinda bummed. I like my Sunday afternoon games.
RE: back to back  
giants#1 : 9:14 am : link
In comment 13435114 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
TNF games absolutely blow.


Better than 2 TNF scattered through the season. At least the 2nd game will be on a 'normal' schedule.

Hopefully we then get Dallas or Philly on 10 days rest!
Sweet.  
est1986 : 9:15 am : link
Turkey and Football will be sweet with a Cowboys and Redskins loss and a Giants win.
would be great to have  
Neckbone1333 : 9:18 am : link
Dallas/Philly as the 4pm game
I'm assuming  
ryanmkeane : 9:43 am : link
the Detroit TNF game is home?
At least it's not a home game  
Bluenatic : 9:52 am : link
.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support