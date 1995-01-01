Giants @ Redskins on Thanksgiving night

James Kratch& #8207;Verified account
@JamesKratch
Following
More
Washington Post is reporting #Giants at #Redskins on Thanksgiving Night.
Food induced coma with much alcohol, passed out by 10... LOL
Why you would want to go to a thanksgiving night game after drinking and eating all day, I'm ready pass out never mind sit in the cold for hours
As my grandfather used to say.
the last time they played Thanksgiving night.
In comment 13435088
bubba0825 said:
| Why you would want to go to a thanksgiving night game after drinking and eating all day, I'm ready pass out never mind sit in the cold for hours
Don't drink and thanksgiving food is overrated. Perfect for me to attend.
Giants and Thanksgiving dinner on the same day sounds like a good week.
In comment 13435091
Route 9 said:
| thanksgiving food is overrated.
this is outright yute-full blasphemy!
I'd rather pizza and more pizza
Game in Denver.
It was cold and the Giants had a total of 38 yds in the first half.
Lost 26-6
What a mess of a game and season.
In comment 13435107
larryflower37 said:
| Game in Denver.
It was cold and the Giants had a total of 38 yds in the first half.
Lost 26-6
What a mess of a game and season.
Yup...really ruined a great Thanksgiving Day...hopefully things will be different this time around.
that should count as your Thursday night obligation, period..We play twice albeit a week of rest for the second one
Living in the DC area, we don't get that many Giants games and I hate to waste one that we're guaranteed to get (playing the Skins) and having it be on primetime. If the Giants were playing another team T'giving night, I'd get to see them play AND still have the two Giants-Skins games. Ugh.
TNF games absolutely blow.
Give me the early game at least if we have to play on Thanksgiving.
Guessing our bye will be the week before. If we do play Det the following Thursday that will be 3 straight weeks with no football on Sunday. No sir, I don't like it.
Who did the Giants piss-off? This team usually sucks in prime time.
I suppose as a father of a one-year old I should enjoy prime time games now, since the kiddo will be sleeping while the game is on and I can watch it distraction free. Still, kinda bummed. I like my Sunday afternoon games.
In comment 13435114
UConn4523 said:
| TNF games absolutely blow.
Better than 2 TNF scattered through the season. At least the 2nd game will be on a 'normal' schedule.
Hopefully we then get Dallas or Philly on 10 days rest!
Turkey and Football will be sweet with a Cowboys and Redskins loss and a Giants win.
Dallas/Philly as the 4pm game
the Detroit TNF game is home?