Giants @ Redskins on Thanksgiving night Mr Brightside : 7:46 am James Kratch& #8207;Verified account

@JamesKratch



Following

More

Washington Post is reporting #Giants at #Redskins on Thanksgiving Night.

Well that blows Sec 103 : 7:47 am : link Food induced coma with much alcohol, passed out by 10... LOL

Also Giants vs lions the following nygnyy274 : 7:49 am : link Thursday

I'll never understand bubba0825 : 7:51 am : link Why you would want to go to a thanksgiving night game after drinking and eating all day, I'm ready pass out never mind sit in the cold for hours

Feh jeff57 : 7:51 am : link As my grandfather used to say.

Hopefully they will do better than they did ZogZerg : 7:52 am : link the last time they played Thanksgiving night.

RE: I'll never understand Route 9 : 7:53 am : link

Quote: Why you would want to go to a thanksgiving night game after drinking and eating all day, I'm ready pass out never mind sit in the cold for hours



Don't drink and thanksgiving food is overrated. Perfect for me to attend. In comment 13435088 bubba0825 said:Don't drink and thanksgiving food is overrated. Perfect for me to attend.

I think that's kind of cool actually adamg : 7:54 am : link Giants and Thanksgiving dinner on the same day sounds like a good week.

RE: RE: I'll never understand gidiefor : Mod : 7:55 am : : 7:55 am : link

Quote: thanksgiving food is overrated.



this is outright yute-full blasphemy!



In comment 13435091 Route 9 said:this is outright yute-full blasphemy!

it will be a spike : 7:56 am : link good night!

I sat through the Thanksgiving night larryflower37 : 8:15 am : link Game in Denver.

It was cold and the Giants had a total of 38 yds in the first half.

Lost 26-6

What a mess of a game and season.

RE: I sat through the Thanksgiving night figgy2989 : 8:18 am : link

Quote: Game in Denver.

It was cold and the Giants had a total of 38 yds in the first half.

Lost 26-6

What a mess of a game and season.



Yup...really ruined a great Thanksgiving Day...hopefully things will be different this time around. In comment 13435107 larryflower37 said:Yup...really ruined a great Thanksgiving Day...hopefully things will be different this time around.

If you play on Thanksgiving, Big Blue '56 : 8:19 am : link that should count as your Thursday night obligation, period..We play twice albeit a week of rest for the second one

No, No, No! jpennyva : 8:22 am : link Living in the DC area, we don't get that many Giants games and I hate to waste one that we're guaranteed to get (playing the Skins) and having it be on primetime. If the Giants were playing another team T'giving night, I'd get to see them play AND still have the two Giants-Skins games. Ugh.

Has the schedule been released yet? FatBoyLacy : 8:25 am : link -

back to back UConn4523 : 8:35 am : link TNF games absolutely blow.

Man that sucks! BigBlue in Keys : 8:35 am : link Give me the early game at least if we have to play on Thanksgiving.



Guessing our bye will be the week before. If we do play Det the following Thursday that will be 3 straight weeks with no football on Sunday. No sir, I don't like it.

Two Thursdays in a row Beer Man : 8:51 am : link Who did the Giants piss-off? This team usually sucks in prime time.

... GP : 8:55 am : link I suppose as a father of a one-year old I should enjoy prime time games now, since the kiddo will be sleeping while the game is on and I can watch it distraction free. Still, kinda bummed. I like my Sunday afternoon games.

RE: back to back giants#1 : 9:14 am : link

Quote: TNF games absolutely blow.



Better than 2 TNF scattered through the season. At least the 2nd game will be on a 'normal' schedule.



Hopefully we then get Dallas or Philly on 10 days rest! In comment 13435114 UConn4523 said:Better than 2 TNF scattered through the season. At least the 2nd game will be on a 'normal' schedule.Hopefully we then get Dallas or Philly on 10 days rest!

Sweet. est1986 : 9:15 am : link Turkey and Football will be sweet with a Cowboys and Redskins loss and a Giants win.

would be great to have Neckbone1333 : 9:18 am : link Dallas/Philly as the 4pm game

I'm assuming ryanmkeane : 9:43 am : link the Detroit TNF game is home?