Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

One week to go...Draft Questions

ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 10:55 am
A week to go, Jordan's top 10 list out, Sy and Dave's scouting reports near completion and we have a ton of info...here are some of the questions I think it'd be good to hear from BBI:

Best case scenario pick?
Most realistic/guy you'd want pick?
Absolute throw the remote pick?

I'll go with:

Best case: OJ Howard
Most realistic/guy I want: Davis or Cunningham (split on these two)
Remote throw: Taco Charlton

Thoughts?
Good choices  
adamg : 4/20/2017 10:58 am : link
Best: Reddick
Realistic: Davis
Remote: Watson

Charlton wouldn't be a remote thrower for me since I expect the G-Men wouldn't pick him if he couldn't be comparable to JPP in the long run. I'm with you on not expecting/wanting him to be the guy though. I'm more and more ambivalent on Wormley also. I'm getting higher on Carlos Watkins as the DT pick.
RE: Good choices  
ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 11:00 am : link
In comment 13435308 adamg said:
Quote:


Charlton wouldn't be a remote thrower for me since I expect the G-Men wouldn't pick him if he couldn't be comparable to JPP in the long run. I'm with you on not expecting/wanting him to be the guy though. I'm more and more ambivalent on Wormley also. I'm getting higher on Carlos Watkins as the DT pick.

I somewhat agree...but for whatever reason I've just been "meh" about Charlton from the get go. I actually don't even have a valid explanation, just not excited about the guy.
Hmmm...  
Milton : 4/20/2017 11:02 am : link
Cam Robinson
Jared Davis
Zane Gonzalez
adamg  
ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 11:02 am : link
haven't heard Watkins' name much..until I just looked him up as #94 for Clemson and realized he was always in the backfield for them. Good call.
Based on last  
oldog : 4/20/2017 11:03 am : link
three years, in all three cases I'll go along with Reese's choices.
RE: adamg  
adamg : 4/20/2017 11:05 am : link
In comment 13435315 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
haven't heard Watkins' name much..until I just looked him up as #94 for Clemson and realized he was always in the backfield for them. Good call.


10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss last year. 6'3'' 305.

He seems like a perfect fit for us imo.
Best case- McCaffrey  
Mr Brightside : 4/20/2017 11:08 am : link
Most realistic- Davis or Bolles
Remote throw- any reach for a DT
Here you go  
PatersonPlank : 4/20/2017 11:11 am : link
Best: Lamp
Realistic: Bolles
Remote: Howard
Mine:  
AcidTest : 4/20/2017 11:12 am : link
Best case: Howard.
Realistic: Davis.
Remote throw: Any QB.
PP  
ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 11:17 am : link
you've been on the OL train throughout the draft process...can't blame you. Will you be a bit disappointed if we pass on all 4 of your OL guys? (Assuming 2 or 3 are available)
RE: Here you go  
PatersonPlank : 4/20/2017 11:17 am : link
In comment 13435342 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Best: Lamp
Realistic: Bolles
Remote: Howard


I misread the remote part. I thought it was remote pick, not remote throw. I will edit my response to be:

Lamp
Bolles
Any QB
I cant pick btwn my top pick so I am offering both  
chopperhatch : 4/20/2017 11:18 am : link
Best: Lamp/Bowser
Realistic: Davis
Broken hand: Malik McDowell




I'll play  
KingBlue : 4/20/2017 11:33 am : link
Best Case: Howard
Most Realistic: Robinson/Lamp
Remote Throw: Cal QB
OK  
Doubledeuce22 : 4/20/2017 11:36 am : link
Best case scenario pick? Jonathan Allen
Most realistic/guy you'd want pick? Forrest Lamp
Absolute throw the remote pick? Christian McCaffery
OK  
PaulN : 4/20/2017 11:37 am : link
Best: Howard
Realistic: Lamp/Davis
Thrower: Kizer
Best Case Scenario - a tie  
mavric : 4/20/2017 11:42 am : link
1a - McCaffrey hands down
1b - OJ Howard right up there with McCaffrey

Realistic: Njoku, Lamp, Ramcyzk, Bolles, or Robinson

Throw the remote: any QB or short WR
Davis  
lugnut : 4/20/2017 11:49 am : link
Assuming it's Jarrad and not Corey, not sure why guys are saying this is realistic. When's the last time we went LB in the first? And an oft-injured LB at that?
Mine:  
old man : 4/20/2017 11:57 am : link
Best: Garrett ( I can dream, right?)
Realistic:Njoku
Worst: Any QB
As a UM fan, I hope I'm wrong, but Taco= Meh to me.
Alrighty....  
GuzzaBlue : 4/20/2017 11:59 am : link
Best case scenario pick? Jonathan Allen (please god)
Most realistic/guy you'd want pick? Lamp
Absolute throw the remote pick? Any QB or reach on WR/TE
RE: Mine:  
GuzzaBlue : 4/20/2017 12:01 pm : link
In comment 13435467 old man said:
Quote:
Best: Garrett ( I can dream, right?)
Realistic:Njoku
Worst: Any QB
As a UM fan, I hope I'm wrong, but Taco= Meh to me.


UM fan here too and feel the same. I don't hate the pick, but I do not see him being a dominant player at all. Maybe a Kiwanuka type of impact at best.
Jonathan Allen  
GuzzaBlue : 4/20/2017 12:04 pm : link
man I hope he drops and if he gets to the late teens, I think I'd make the move.
Watching Allen play...  
ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 12:52 pm : link
how does this guy not go in the top 10?
RE: Watching Allen play...  
jeff57 : 4/20/2017 12:56 pm : link
In comment 13435595 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
how does this guy not go in the top 10?


Worries about his shoulders. Didn't blow people away at the combine. I still think he's the best player in the draft.
....  
jeff57 : 4/20/2017 12:58 pm : link
Best: Allen

Realistic: Lamp

Remote: Kizer
++++++++  
MOOPS : 4/20/2017 1:13 pm : link
Best: OJ Howard. Future perennial All-Pro.

Most Realistic: Lamp. Not a sexy move, but best at his position.

Throw the Remote: Mahomes. No. Just no.
RE: ....  
GuzzaBlue : 4/20/2017 2:18 pm : link
In comment 13435613 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Best: Allen

Realistic: Lamp

Remote: Kizer


Kizer may just bring the remote throw to another level.
RE: RE: Watching Allen play...  
GuzzaBlue : 4/20/2017 2:20 pm : link
In comment 13435606 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13435595 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


how does this guy not go in the top 10?



Worries about his shoulders. Didn't blow people away at the combine. I still think he's the best player in the draft.


There has been a lot of talk about him sliding. I still don't get it. He's right behind Garrett in my mind. I doubt he makes it out of the top 15.
I'm not sure where this falls  
area junc : 4/20/2017 2:26 pm : link
under your categories, but if the rumor of Corey Davis sliding is true, Giants may not be able to resist. Groom him behind Marshall and, while nobody would ever say it, Odell insurance.
Mine  
WillVAB : 4/20/2017 3:02 pm : link
Best Case: Ramcyk
Most likely: Robinson, Davis
Remote Thrower: Taco, Cunningham, any QB, any RB
Here is mine  
Rjanyg : 4/20/2017 3:03 pm : link
Best: OJ Howard or Njoku
Realistic: Robinson, Lamp, Cunnigham, Davis
Remote hurl: Bolles, Ramcych, any QB
I tweaked the category headings ever so slightly.  
Torrag : 4/20/2017 3:17 pm : link
Best case scenario: Haasan Reddick
Most likely: Jarrad Davis
Who I wouldn't draft at #23: Any OL or QB
OK  
pa_giant_fan : 4/20/2017 3:18 pm : link
Best: Charles Harris DE
Realistic: Jerrad Davis LB
Remote: Any QB

Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support