One week to go...Draft Questions ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 10:55 am A week to go, Jordan's top 10 list out, Sy and Dave's scouting reports near completion and we have a ton of info...here are some of the questions I think it'd be good to hear from BBI:



Best case scenario pick?

Most realistic/guy you'd want pick?

Absolute throw the remote pick?



I'll go with:



Best case: OJ Howard

Most realistic/guy I want: Davis or Cunningham (split on these two)

Remote throw: Taco Charlton



Thoughts?

Good choices adamg : 4/20/2017 10:58 am : link Best: Reddick

Realistic: Davis

Remote: Watson



Charlton wouldn't be a remote thrower for me since I expect the G-Men wouldn't pick him if he couldn't be comparable to JPP in the long run. I'm with you on not expecting/wanting him to be the guy though. I'm more and more ambivalent on Wormley also. I'm getting higher on Carlos Watkins as the DT pick.

Charlton wouldn't be a remote thrower for me since I expect the G-Men wouldn't pick him if he couldn't be comparable to JPP in the long run. I'm with you on not expecting/wanting him to be the guy though. I'm more and more ambivalent on Wormley also. I'm getting higher on Carlos Watkins as the DT pick.

I somewhat agree...but for whatever reason I've just been "meh" about Charlton from the get go. I actually don't even have a valid explanation, just not excited about the guy.

Hmmm... Milton : 4/20/2017 11:02 am : link Cam Robinson

Jared Davis

Zane Gonzalez

adamg ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 11:02 am : link haven't heard Watkins' name much..until I just looked him up as #94 for Clemson and realized he was always in the backfield for them. Good call.

Based on last oldog : 4/20/2017 11:03 am : link three years, in all three cases I'll go along with Reese's choices.

Quote: haven't heard Watkins' name much..until I just looked him up as #94 for Clemson and realized he was always in the backfield for them. Good call.



10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss last year. 6'3'' 305.



10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss last year. 6'3'' 305.

He seems like a perfect fit for us imo.

Best case- McCaffrey Mr Brightside : 4/20/2017 11:08 am : link Most realistic- Davis or Bolles

Remote throw- any reach for a DT

Here you go PatersonPlank : 4/20/2017 11:11 am : link Best: Lamp

Realistic: Bolles

Remote: Howard



PP ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 11:17 am : link you've been on the OL train throughout the draft process...can't blame you. Will you be a bit disappointed if we pass on all 4 of your OL guys? (Assuming 2 or 3 are available)

RE: Here you go PatersonPlank : 4/20/2017 11:17 am : link

Quote: Best: Lamp

Realistic: Bolles

Remote: Howard



I misread the remote part. I thought it was remote pick, not remote throw. I will edit my response to be:



Lamp

Bolles

Lamp

Bolles

Any QB

I cant pick btwn my top pick so I am offering both chopperhatch : 4/20/2017 11:18 am : link

Realistic: Davis

Broken hand: Malik McDowell









Best: Lamp/BowserRealistic: DavisBroken hand: Malik McDowell

I'll play KingBlue : 4/20/2017 11:33 am : link Best Case: Howard

Most Realistic: Robinson/Lamp

Remote Throw: Cal QB

OK Doubledeuce22 : 4/20/2017 11:36 am : link Best case scenario pick? Jonathan Allen

Most realistic/guy you'd want pick? Forrest Lamp

Absolute throw the remote pick? Christian McCaffery

Best Case Scenario - a tie mavric : 4/20/2017 11:42 am : link 1a - McCaffrey hands down

1b - OJ Howard right up there with McCaffrey



Realistic: Njoku, Lamp, Ramcyzk, Bolles, or Robinson



Throw the remote: any QB or short WR

Davis lugnut : 4/20/2017 11:49 am : link Assuming it's Jarrad and not Corey, not sure why guys are saying this is realistic. When's the last time we went LB in the first? And an oft-injured LB at that?

Mine: old man : 4/20/2017 11:57 am : link Best: Garrett ( I can dream, right?)

Realistic:Njoku

Worst: Any QB

As a UM fan, I hope I'm wrong, but Taco= Meh to me.

Alrighty.... GuzzaBlue : 4/20/2017 11:59 am : link Best case scenario pick? Jonathan Allen (please god)

Most realistic/guy you'd want pick? Lamp

Absolute throw the remote pick? Any QB or reach on WR/TE

RE: Mine: GuzzaBlue : 4/20/2017 12:01 pm : link

Quote: Best: Garrett ( I can dream, right?)

Realistic:Njoku

Worst: Any QB

As a UM fan, I hope I'm wrong, but Taco= Meh to me.



UM fan here too and feel the same. I don't hate the pick, but I do not see him being a dominant player at all. Maybe a Kiwanuka type of impact at best.

Jonathan Allen GuzzaBlue : 4/20/2017 12:04 pm : link man I hope he drops and if he gets to the late teens, I think I'd make the move.

Watching Allen play... ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 12:52 pm : link how does this guy not go in the top 10?

RE: Watching Allen play... jeff57 : 4/20/2017 12:56 pm : link

Quote: how does this guy not go in the top 10?



Worries about his shoulders. Didn't blow people away at the combine. I still think he's the best player in the draft.

++++++++ MOOPS : 4/20/2017 1:13 pm : link Best: OJ Howard. Future perennial All-Pro.



Most Realistic: Lamp. Not a sexy move, but best at his position.



Throw the Remote: Mahomes. No. Just no.

RE: .... GuzzaBlue : 4/20/2017 2:18 pm : link

Quote: Best: Allen



Realistic: Lamp



Remote: Kizer



Kizer may just bring the remote throw to another level.

RE: RE: Watching Allen play... GuzzaBlue : 4/20/2017 2:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13435595 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





how does this guy not go in the top 10?







Worries about his shoulders. Didn't blow people away at the combine. I still think he's the best player in the draft.



There has been a lot of talk about him sliding. I still don't get it. He's right behind Garrett in my mind. I doubt he makes it out of the top 15.

I'm not sure where this falls area junc : 4/20/2017 2:26 pm : link under your categories, but if the rumor of Corey Davis sliding is true, Giants may not be able to resist. Groom him behind Marshall and, while nobody would ever say it, Odell insurance.

Mine WillVAB : 4/20/2017 3:02 pm : link Best Case: Ramcyk

Most likely: Robinson, Davis

Remote Thrower: Taco, Cunningham, any QB, any RB

Here is mine Rjanyg : 4/20/2017 3:03 pm : link Best: OJ Howard or Njoku

Realistic: Robinson, Lamp, Cunnigham, Davis

Remote hurl: Bolles, Ramcych, any QB

I tweaked the category headings ever so slightly. Torrag : 4/20/2017 3:17 pm : link Best case scenario: Haasan Reddick

Most likely: Jarrad Davis

Who I wouldn't draft at #23: Any OL or QB