One week to go...Draft Questions

A week to go, Jordan's top 10 list out, Sy and Dave's scouting reports near completion and we have a ton of info...here are some of the questions I think it'd be good to hear from BBI:
Best case scenario pick?
Most realistic/guy you'd want pick?
Absolute throw the remote pick?
I'll go with:
Best case: OJ Howard
Most realistic/guy I want: Davis or Cunningham (split on these two)
Remote throw: Taco Charlton
Thoughts?
Best: Reddick
Realistic: Davis
Remote: Watson
Charlton wouldn't be a remote thrower for me since I expect the G-Men wouldn't pick him if he couldn't be comparable to JPP in the long run. I'm with you on not expecting/wanting him to be the guy though. I'm more and more ambivalent on Wormley also. I'm getting higher on Carlos Watkins as the DT pick.
I somewhat agree...but for whatever reason I've just been "meh" about Charlton from the get go. I actually don't even have a valid explanation, just not excited about the guy.
Cam Robinson
Jared Davis
Zane Gonzalez
haven't heard Watkins' name much..until I just looked him up as #94 for Clemson and realized he was always in the backfield for them. Good call.
three years, in all three cases I'll go along with Reese's choices.
10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss last year. 6'3'' 305.
He seems like a perfect fit for us imo.
Most realistic- Davis or Bolles
Remote throw- any reach for a DT
Best: Lamp
Realistic: Bolles
Remote: Howard
Best case: Howard.
Realistic: Davis.
Remote throw: Any QB.
you've been on the OL train throughout the draft process...can't blame you. Will you be a bit disappointed if we pass on all 4 of your OL guys? (Assuming 2 or 3 are available)
I misread the remote part. I thought it was remote pick, not remote throw. I will edit my response to be:
Lamp
Bolles
Any QB
Best: Lamp/Bowser
Realistic: Davis
Broken hand: Malik McDowell
Best Case: Howard
Most Realistic: Robinson/Lamp
Remote Throw: Cal QB
Best case scenario pick? Jonathan Allen
Most realistic/guy you'd want pick? Forrest Lamp
Absolute throw the remote pick? Christian McCaffery
Best: Howard
Realistic: Lamp/Davis
Thrower: Kizer
1a - McCaffrey hands down
1b - OJ Howard right up there with McCaffrey
Realistic: Njoku, Lamp, Ramcyzk, Bolles, or Robinson
Throw the remote: any QB or short WR
Assuming it's Jarrad and not Corey, not sure why guys are saying this is realistic. When's the last time we went LB in the first? And an oft-injured LB at that?
Best: Garrett ( I can dream, right?)
Realistic:Njoku
Worst: Any QB
As a UM fan, I hope I'm wrong, but Taco= Meh to me.
Best case scenario pick? Jonathan Allen (please god)
Most realistic/guy you'd want pick? Lamp
Absolute throw the remote pick? Any QB or reach on WR/TE
UM fan here too and feel the same. I don't hate the pick, but I do not see him being a dominant player at all. Maybe a Kiwanuka type of impact at best.
man I hope he drops and if he gets to the late teens, I think I'd make the move.
how does this guy not go in the top 10?
Best: Allen
Realistic: Lamp
Remote: Kizer
Best: OJ Howard. Future perennial All-Pro.
Most Realistic: Lamp. Not a sexy move, but best at his position.
Throw the Remote: Mahomes. No. Just no.
Kizer may just bring the remote throw to another level.
There has been a lot of talk about him sliding. I still don't get it. He's right behind Garrett in my mind. I doubt he makes it out of the top 15.
under your categories, but if the rumor of Corey Davis sliding is true, Giants may not be able to resist. Groom him behind Marshall and, while nobody would ever say it, Odell insurance.
Best Case: Ramcyk
Most likely: Robinson, Davis
Remote Thrower: Taco, Cunningham, any QB, any RB
Best: OJ Howard or Njoku
Realistic: Robinson, Lamp, Cunnigham, Davis
Remote hurl: Bolles, Ramcych, any QB
Best case scenario: Haasan Reddick
Most likely: Jarrad Davis
Who I wouldn't draft at #23: Any OL or QB
Best: Charles Harris DE
Realistic: Jerrad Davis LB
Remote: Any QB