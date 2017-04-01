Richburg layed through injury entire 2016 season

I know there is a mixed view Matt in SGS : 4/20/2017 12:53 pm : link of Richburg on this board. I'm a fan of his and I had wondered on a few threads if he was hurt because he really seemed to struggle last year. I thought he was trending towards being one of the best centers in the NFL prior to last season and it was a step back. This would in part help explain some of it. Trying to play offensive line, as a center, with one hand couldn't have been easy.

Lots of BBI ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 12:54 pm : link have been down on Richburg and I don't understand it. Great second season, decent third year but was hurt the entire year. This guy is a good center who is only going to improve.

It doesn't? jcn56 : 4/20/2017 12:54 pm : link Seems like a hand would be a pretty important body part for a center.

RE: great that he played through it, but it doesn't explain his lack of giants#1 : 4/20/2017 12:54 pm : link

Quote: strength or physicality



Torn ligaments in your hand don't explain a lack of physicality? In comment 13435596 Victor in CT said:Torn ligaments in your hand don't explain a lack of physicality?

RE: great that he played through it, but it doesn't explain his lack of Keith : 4/20/2017 12:56 pm : link

Quote: strength or physicality



You should really stop having opinions. In comment 13435596 Victor in CT said:You should really stop having opinions.

yes, that seems like an odd comment Greg from LI : 4/20/2017 12:56 pm : link Seems as if it would be pretty hard to exert force if one of your hands is a mess.

RE: great that he played through it, but it doesn't explain his lack of Ten Ton Hammer : 4/20/2017 12:57 pm : link

Quote: strength or physicality



Torn tendons in a hand don't explain a strength or physicality issue? In comment 13435596 Victor in CT said:Torn tendons in a hand don't explain a strength or physicality issue?

RE: Lots of BBI AcidTest : 4/20/2017 12:58 pm : link

Quote: have been down on Richburg and I don't understand it. Great second season, decent third year but was hurt the entire year. This guy is a good center who is only going to improve.



Agreed. In comment 13435601 ryanmkeane said:Agreed.

Victor Giant John : 4/20/2017 12:58 pm : link I don't mean to offend but, I disagree with your comment. Ask JPP if it affected his play.

RE: RE: great that he played through it, but it doesn't explain his lack of mfsd : 4/20/2017 1:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13435596 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





strength or physicality







You should really stop having opinions.



Seriously. What a weird comment that was In comment 13435608 Keith said:Seriously. What a weird comment that was

RE: great that he played through it, but it doesn't explain his lack of Brown Recluse : 4/20/2017 1:00 pm : link

Quote: strength or physicality



TARRRRGETS-get all dog targets high in the sky! All dog targets high in the sky! In comment 13435596 Victor in CT said:TARRRRGETS-get all dog targets high in the sky! All dog targets high in the sky!

no offended, but maybe I wasn't thorough enough. I did not think Victor in CT : 4/20/2017 1:02 pm : link he was strong enough or physical enough prior to last year either.

Guess the groin injury wasn't serious enough jeff57 : 4/20/2017 1:04 pm : link to prevent him from getting layed

Not a surprise ZogZerg : 4/20/2017 1:07 pm : link I think there was speculation about an injury or two.

Many of us speculated... Dan in the Springs : 4/20/2017 1:13 pm : link but it was pure speculation based on performance. This is the first official report I believe.



Thanks for sharing. This is reason to hope for improvement.

Guy's a champ. Mad Mike : 4/20/2017 1:13 pm : link Dealing with injury all season, but doesn't let it stop him from pleasing the ladies.

I had a feeling he was playing through something. arcarsenal : 4/20/2017 1:19 pm : link Didn't seem himself. Sucks he was hurt, but I'm glad there's a likely culprit here. Gives reason to be optimistic that he'll be much better in 2017 if he's healed up.

RE: RE: great that he played through it, but it doesn't explain his lack of chopperhatch : 4/20/2017 1:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13435596 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





strength or physicality







Torn tendons in a hand don't explain a strength or physicality issue?



No you idiot. Havent you ever seen Centers handle their man with one hand? Hell Kevin Mawae went all Jean Grey on his assignments. He would just look at them and they would fly away.



Im with Victor on this one. In comment 13435611 Ten Ton Hammer said:No you idiot. Havent you ever seen Centers handle their man with one hand? Hell Kevin Mawae went all Jean Grey on his assignments. He would just look at them and they would fly away.Im with Victor on this one.

RE: great that he played through it, but it doesn't explain his lack of mrvax : 4/20/2017 1:24 pm : link

Quote: strength or physicality



Victor, you can get "timid" subconsciously because you are protecting the injury from further damage. Vernon wasn't as effective either with a bum hand. Just offering a possible explanation.



In comment 13435596 Victor in CT said:Victor, you can get "timid" subconsciously because you are protecting the injury from further damage. Vernon wasn't as effective either with a bum hand. Just offering a possible explanation.

I mentioned in one of the OL threads last week UConn4523 : 4/20/2017 1:30 pm : link but I truly believe this team is closer to our 2015 line than our 2016 line and a lot of that is health, in addition to what we've added in Marshal/Ellison/Fluker as well as getting rid of Jennings.



We were 18th in rushing in 2015 and 29th in 2016. Outside of some pretty big injuries I don't see any reason we don't get back to a top 20 rushing team.



Richburg and Pugh being healthy or just healthier will be huge for us.

anyone that thinks torn tendons UConn4523 : 4/20/2017 1:32 pm : link in your hand don't effect your weight training or actual in-game ability has absolutely no business talking sports.

RE: hah Brown Recluse : 4/20/2017 1:32 pm : link

Quote: Well, we know Brown Recluse was a Marine now.



You forgot the "Stand BY!" "Grab hold!"



hahaha In comment 13435625 Greg from LI said:hahaha

RE: RE: great that he played through it, but it doesn't explain his lack of njm : 4/20/2017 1:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13435596 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





strength or physicality







Torn ligaments in your hand don't explain a lack of physicality?



+1. Actually, that's probably +20. In comment 13435604 giants#1 said:+1. Actually, that's probably +20.

Attack the post, not the poster... David in LA : 4/20/2017 1:41 pm : link that was one of the dumbest comments I've seen around here in quite some time.

After one year at Center alot of Giants fans... est1986 : 4/20/2017 1:50 pm : link Called him a top 3 center in the game... after just one year... me, I laughed. He was clearly mediocre in his second year at center, I hate the injury excuse because in this kind of game everyone has an injury at some point/points in the season and ability means jack shit without availability. With that said, I think Weston can become a top 5 center in the game eventually, improvement from everyone on the OL is needed, they can help each other or hurt each other, but this gel shit is over with, time for some results.

why do you hate the injury excuse? UConn4523 : 4/20/2017 1:55 pm : link all last season and this current off season people have been asking about Richburg and why his play declined. We now know he had a pretty significant injury. Isn't that more of a reason than an excuse? Isn't a big part of that question answered?



And players do played injured all the time, which is exactly what he did. Some injuries impact play more than others, it isn't rocket science.



I'm not saying I put this injury as the one and only reason his play declined, but its likely the biggest reason. To say its just an excuse is ridiculous.

so if i was a soccer player ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 1:58 pm : link and torn tendons in my foot...i'd think i'd have a pretty nice excuse as to why i didn't perform well but gutted it out.

Not just the snapping ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 1:59 pm : link but the hand fighting as well. It was obviously hampering him. He's a fucking center!

Pretty sure Richburg only missed snaps in the WAS adamg : 4/20/2017 2:03 pm : link game after he smacked Norman and got the boot. So, props for that being the only thing holding on the sidelines.



Between Flowers and Richburg, I like our grittiness on the line. Would like to add Bolles to the group and see how the competition pushed the positions around.

RE: no offended, but maybe I wasn't thorough enough. I did not think mfsd : 4/20/2017 2:03 pm : link

Quote: he was strong enough or physical enough prior to last year either.



He was a borderline pro bowler in the eyes of many observers in 2015 In comment 13435627 Victor in CT said:He was a borderline pro bowler in the eyes of many observers in 2015

If you buy what PFF is selling... Klaatu : 4/20/2017 2:05 pm : link



Quote: Weston Richburg, C, New York Giants (91.2)

This is one of the better put-together Pro Bowl rosters in recent seasons, but a couple of spots still reek of the name pushing certain players over the line; at center, that is certainly the case with Alex Mack (75.6) and Mike Pouncey (78.2) getting the nod after solid seasons when others have excelled. Weston Richburg is our highest-graded center this season, equally adept as a run blocker, pass protector and even working in front of screens. Richburg has proven, with his elite play this season, that he probably should have been at center for the Giants from day one of his rookie season, and if he keeps up this level of play, the accolades will soon follow.



Other than an injury that happened early and plagued him for the entire year, what would account for the drop in his play from 2015 to 2016?



- ( This is what they said about Richburg after his sophomore year in the NFL (2015), his first year playing Center after playing LG as a rookie:Other than an injury that happened early and plagued him for the entire year, what would account for the drop in his play from 2015 to 2016? PFF: 10 Biggest Pro Bowl Snubs. - ( New Window

Injury or no injury ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 2:39 pm : link Richburg is perhaps one of the last players I worry about on the roster. Guy will be a rock here for a good while.

Wow HoustonGiant : 4/20/2017 2:42 pm : link So a guy has one hand and you can't see how that could affect his play.....

RE: why do you hate the injury excuse? est1986 : 4/20/2017 2:42 pm : link

Quote: all last season and this current off season people have been asking about Richburg and why his play declined. We now know he had a pretty significant injury. Isn't that more of a reason than an excuse? Isn't a big part of that question answered?



And players do played injured all the time, which is exactly what he did. Some injuries impact play more than others, it isn't rocket science.



I'm not saying I put this injury as the one and only reason his play declined, but its likely the biggest reason. To say its just an excuse is ridiculous.



Why do I hate the injury excuse?



Quote: "...because in this kind of game everyone has an injury at some point/points in the season and ability means jack shit without availability."



Let's hope we don't see another injury and let's hope he improves upon a good showing in his first year at center after an injury plagued second year. I believe he has talent and can be a top 5 center.. let him prove it though, don't anoint him yet based on a article by PFF from the 2015 season.. he, nor the rest of the OL did us any favors last season. In comment 13435756 UConn4523 said:Why do I hate the injury excuse?Let's hope we don't see another injury and let's hope he improves upon a good showing in his first year at center after an injury plagued second year. I believe he has talent and can be a top 5 center.. let him prove it though, don't anoint him yet based on a article by PFF from the 2015 season.. he, nor the rest of the OL did us any favors last season.

So, basically... Klaatu : 4/20/2017 2:45 pm : link When PFF praises Justin Pugh, it's all fine and dandy. When they praise Weston Richburg, hey, let's not jump to conclusions here! Got it.

Dumb question RobCarpenter : 4/20/2017 2:46 pm : link Would he have had to sit out the entire season for the injury to heal? Or could he have missed a handful of games and come back healthy?



I get that NFL players play through injuries, but what I've never understood very well is the thinking that someone who is clearly hobbled -- that is, the injury seriously diminishes performance -- is better than someone who is healthy but not as skilled.

RE: great that he played through it, but it doesn't explain his lack of Rjanyg : 4/20/2017 2:46 pm : link

Quote: strength or physicality



Really? You must be a real tough guy to not understand how hard it is to do anything with injured hands.



Geesh!

In comment 13435596 Victor in CT said:Really? You must be a real tough guy to not understand how hard it is to do anything with injured hands.Geesh!

RE: RE: why do you hate the injury excuse? UConn4523 : 4/20/2017 2:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13435756 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





all last season and this current off season people have been asking about Richburg and why his play declined. We now know he had a pretty significant injury. Isn't that more of a reason than an excuse? Isn't a big part of that question answered?



And players do played injured all the time, which is exactly what he did. Some injuries impact play more than others, it isn't rocket science.



I'm not saying I put this injury as the one and only reason his play declined, but its likely the biggest reason. To say its just an excuse is ridiculous.







Why do I hate the injury excuse?







Quote:





"...because in this kind of game everyone has an injury at some point/points in the season and ability means jack shit without availability."







Let's hope we don't see another injury and let's hope he improves upon a good showing in his first year at center after an injury plagued second year. I believe he has talent and can be a top 5 center.. let him prove it though, don't anoint him yet based on a article by PFF from the 2015 season.. he, nor the rest of the OL did us any favors last season.



So having an injury means all injuries are the same? If a guy tears his labrum he's either out for the year or will suck ass at trying to shed blockers. How is that injury comparable to someone with a mild sprain? In comment 13435868 est1986 said:So having an injury means all injuries are the same? If a guy tears his labrum he's either out for the year or will suck ass at trying to shed blockers. How is that injury comparable to someone with a mild sprain?

RE: So, basically... est1986 : 4/20/2017 3:32 pm : link

Quote: When PFF praises Justin Pugh, it's all fine and dandy. When they praise Weston Richburg, hey, let's not jump to conclusions here! Got it.



Nice try.. But last time i checked Pugh still has something to prove despite proving more than Weston at this point.. Another guy that looks good then gets hurt.. Making him/them unreliable right now. Weston has done it for only one season and this is year 4 is all im saying. In comment 13435874 Klaatu said:Nice try.. But last time i checked Pugh still has something to prove despite proving more than Weston at this point.. Another guy that looks good then gets hurt.. Making him/them unreliable right now. Weston has done it for only one season and this is year 4 is all im saying.

I would think that the hands are Dave on the UWS : 4/20/2017 3:32 pm : link probably THE most important part of the physical play of a center. Richburghad trouble with bull rushes all season. I would think his hand would be a damn good reason why.

He almost got Eli killed River : 4/20/2017 3:33 pm : link in the Washington game. We lost the next two because Eli was shall we say bruised.

RE: He almost got Eli killed ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 3:35 pm : link

Quote: in the Washington game. We lost the next two because Eli was shall we say bruised.

Oh man he had one bad game? Let's draft a center because of this. In comment 13435975 River said:Oh man he had one bad game? Let's draft a center because of this.

RE: RE: So, basically... Klaatu : 4/20/2017 3:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13435874 Klaatu said:





Quote:





When PFF praises Justin Pugh, it's all fine and dandy. When they praise Weston Richburg, hey, let's not jump to conclusions here! Got it.







Nice try.. But last time i checked Pugh still has something to prove despite proving more than Weston at this point.. Another guy that looks good then gets hurt.. Making him/them unreliable right now. Weston has done it for only one season and this is year 4 is all im saying.



Weren't you the guy telling me that Pugh was one of the best Guards in the league? Top Ten? Worth $10 million a year? And wasn't that based on a PFF article?



Jeebus. At least for one of his three years in the league Richburg was PFF's highest-rated Center. You can't say the same about Pugh at Guard. In comment 13435972 est1986 said:Weren't you the guy telling me that Pugh was one of the best Guards in the league? Top Ten? Worth $10 million a year? And wasn't that based on a PFF article?Jeebus. At least for one of his three years in the league Richburg was PFF's highest-rated Center. You can't say the same about Pugh at Guard.

RE: RE: RE: So, basically... est1986 : 4/20/2017 3:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13435972 est1986 said:





Quote:





In comment 13435874 Klaatu said:





Quote:





When PFF praises Justin Pugh, it's all fine and dandy. When they praise Weston Richburg, hey, let's not jump to conclusions here! Got it.







Nice try.. But last time i checked Pugh still has something to prove despite proving more than Weston at this point.. Another guy that looks good then gets hurt.. Making him/them unreliable right now. Weston has done it for only one season and this is year 4 is all im saying.







Weren't you the guy telling me that Pugh was one of the best Guards in the league? Top Ten? Worth $10 million a year? And wasn't that based on a PFF article?



Jeebus. At least for one of his three years in the league Richburg was PFF's highest-rated Center. You can't say the same about Pugh at Guard.



Ability means jack shit without availibilty.. Pugh was good since day one at RT, struggled year two, and has looked like one of the games better guards since being the LG the past two years, but he isnt getting that deal if he cant stay healthy.. Weston hasnt proven as much as Pugh has thus far, they have both been hurt and both have shown bright spots. Pugh MORE so than Weston. Didnt need PFF to see Pugh was playing like one of the best when he was playing making it even more frustrating when he gets hurt.. In comment 13435987 Klaatu said:Ability means jack shit without availibilty.. Pugh was good since day one at RT, struggled year two, and has looked like one of the games better guards since being the LG the past two years, but he isnt getting that deal if he cant stay healthy.. Weston hasnt proven as much as Pugh has thus far, they have both been hurt and both have shown bright spots. Pugh MORE so than Weston. Didnt need PFF to see Pugh was playing like one of the best when he was playing making it even more frustrating when he gets hurt..

Richburg has missed one game in three years. One. Klaatu : 4/20/2017 3:58 pm : link He played LG in his rookie year, a position he hadn't played since his freshman year at Colorado State, and no surprise, he struggled. The next year he moved to his natural position, Center, and became one of the best in the league. Last year he was hurt and it showed, but he still didn't miss a game. He's the least of our O-Line worries.



Pugh, on the other hand, hasn't played a full season since his rookie year. He missed five games last year, two the year before that, and two the year before that. At no point in his four years on the Giants has he been even remotely considered one of the best in the league at his position. He's good, but he's not that good, and he's certainly not worth what they're paying Guards these days. I hope the Giants draft his replacement this year.

RE: Richburg has missed one game in three years. One. Percy : 4/20/2017 5:50 pm : link

Quote: He played LG in his rookie year, a position he hadn't played since his freshman year at Colorado State, and no surprise, he struggled. The next year he moved to his natural position, Center, and became one of the best in the league. Last year he was hurt and it showed, but he still didn't miss a game. He's the least of our O-Line worries.



Pugh, on the other hand, hasn't played a full season since his rookie year. He missed five games last year, two the year before that, and two the year before that. At no point in his four years on the Giants has he been even remotely considered one of the best in the league at his position. He's good, but he's not that good, and he's certainly not worth what they're paying Guards these days. I hope the Giants draft his replacement this year.

A tad harsh on Pugh -- but you might be right if Lamp is the pick in round one. In comment 13436025 Klaatu said:A tad harsh on Pugh -- but you might be right if Lamp is the pick in round one.

hell we've all laid through injury gtt350 : 4/20/2017 8:25 pm : link playing is a whole different matter

RE: great that he played through it, but it doesn't explain his lack of Matt M. : 4/20/2017 8:48 pm : link

Quote: strength or physicality How does several torn tendons in his hand not explain those issues? In comment 13435596 Victor in CT said:How does several torn tendons in his hand not explain those issues?

The report says Gregorio : 12:36 am : link 'several torn tendons' in his snapping hand. Hand injuries can be tricky to heal. They can take many months of physical therapy to get back to full function.



He played through that, so at minimum he's a gamer.

Not surprising. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:43 am : link There was a lot of chatter during the season that he was dinged up & it was contributing to his play.