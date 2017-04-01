Richburg layed through injury entire 2016 season

Giants' Weston Richburg reveals he played through injury for entire 2016 season
Giants' Weston Richburg reveals he played through injury for entire 2016 season
|Richburg revealed Thursday during a break from the team's offseason workouts that he played the entire 2016 season with several torn tendons in his snapping hand. He first suffered the injury in the Giants' second preseason game against the Bills in August, but gutted through the rest of the preseason, the entire regular season and the Giants' playoff loss to the Packers before having offseason surgery.
- ( New Window
)
of Richburg on this board. I'm a fan of his and I had wondered on a few threads if he was hurt because he really seemed to struggle last year. I thought he was trending towards being one of the best centers in the NFL prior to last season and it was a step back. This would in part help explain some of it. Trying to play offensive line, as a center, with one hand couldn't have been easy.
have been down on Richburg and I don't understand it. Great second season, decent third year but was hurt the entire year. This guy is a good center who is only going to improve.
Seems like a hand would be a pretty important body part for a center.
In comment 13435596
Victor in CT said:
Torn ligaments in your hand don't explain a lack of physicality?
In comment 13435596
Victor in CT said:
You should really stop having opinions.
Seems as if it would be pretty hard to exert force if one of your hands is a mess.
In comment 13435596
Victor in CT said:
Torn tendons in a hand don't explain a strength or physicality issue?
In comment 13435601
ryanmkeane said:
| have been down on Richburg and I don't understand it. Great second season, decent third year but was hurt the entire year. This guy is a good center who is only going to improve.
Agreed.
I don't mean to offend but, I disagree with your comment. Ask JPP if it affected his play.
In comment 13435608
Keith said:
| In comment 13435596 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
strength or physicality
You should really stop having opinions.
Seriously. What a weird comment that was
In comment 13435596
Victor in CT said:
TARRRRGETS-get all dog targets high in the sky! All dog targets high in the sky!
Well, we know Brown Recluse was a Marine now.
You forgot the "Stand BY!" "Grab hold!"
he was strong enough or physical enough prior to last year either.
to prevent him from getting layed
I think there was speculation about an injury or two.
but it was pure speculation based on performance. This is the first official report I believe.
Thanks for sharing. This is reason to hope for improvement.
Dealing with injury all season, but doesn't let it stop him from pleasing the ladies.
Didn't seem himself. Sucks he was hurt, but I'm glad there's a likely culprit here. Gives reason to be optimistic that he'll be much better in 2017 if he's healed up.
In comment 13435611
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| In comment 13435596 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
strength or physicality
Torn tendons in a hand don't explain a strength or physicality issue?
No you idiot. Havent you ever seen Centers handle their man with one hand? Hell Kevin Mawae went all Jean Grey on his assignments. He would just look at them and they would fly away.
Im with Victor on this one.
In comment 13435596
Victor in CT said:
Victor, you can get "timid" subconsciously because you are protecting the injury from further damage. Vernon wasn't as effective either with a bum hand. Just offering a possible explanation.
but I truly believe this team is closer to our 2015 line than our 2016 line and a lot of that is health, in addition to what we've added in Marshal/Ellison/Fluker as well as getting rid of Jennings.
We were 18th in rushing in 2015 and 29th in 2016. Outside of some pretty big injuries I don't see any reason we don't get back to a top 20 rushing team.
Richburg and Pugh being healthy or just healthier will be huge for us.
in your hand don't effect your weight training or actual in-game ability has absolutely no business talking sports.
In comment 13435625
Greg from LI said:
| Well, we know Brown Recluse was a Marine now.
You forgot the "Stand BY!" "Grab hold!"
hahaha
In comment 13435604
giants#1 said:
| In comment 13435596 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
strength or physicality
Torn ligaments in your hand don't explain a lack of physicality?
+1. Actually, that's probably +20.
that was one of the dumbest comments I've seen around here in quite some time.
Called him a top 3 center in the game... after just one year... me, I laughed. He was clearly mediocre in his second year at center, I hate the injury excuse because in this kind of game everyone has an injury at some point/points in the season and ability means jack shit without availability. With that said, I think Weston can become a top 5 center in the game eventually, improvement from everyone on the OL is needed, they can help each other or hurt each other, but this gel shit is over with, time for some results.
all last season and this current off season people have been asking about Richburg and why his play declined. We now know he had a pretty significant injury. Isn't that more of a reason than an excuse? Isn't a big part of that question answered?
And players do played injured all the time, which is exactly what he did. Some injuries impact play more than others, it isn't rocket science.
I'm not saying I put this injury as the one and only reason his play declined, but its likely the biggest reason. To say its just an excuse is ridiculous.
and torn tendons in my foot...i'd think i'd have a pretty nice excuse as to why i didn't perform well but gutted it out.
but the hand fighting as well. It was obviously hampering him. He's a fucking center!
game after he smacked Norman and got the boot. So, props for that being the only thing holding on the sidelines.
Between Flowers and Richburg, I like our grittiness on the line. Would like to add Bolles to the group and see how the competition pushed the positions around.
In comment 13435627
Victor in CT said:
| he was strong enough or physical enough prior to last year either.
He was a borderline pro bowler in the eyes of many observers in 2015
This is what they said about Richburg after his sophomore year in the NFL (2015), his first year playing Center after playing LG as a rookie:
|Weston Richburg, C, New York Giants (91.2)
This is one of the better put-together Pro Bowl rosters in recent seasons, but a couple of spots still reek of the name pushing certain players over the line; at center, that is certainly the case with Alex Mack (75.6) and Mike Pouncey (78.2) getting the nod after solid seasons when others have excelled. Weston Richburg is our highest-graded center this season, equally adept as a run blocker, pass protector and even working in front of screens. Richburg has proven, with his elite play this season, that he probably should have been at center for the Giants from day one of his rookie season, and if he keeps up this level of play, the accolades will soon follow.
Other than an injury that happened early and plagued him for the entire year, what would account for the drop in his play from 2015 to 2016? PFF: 10 Biggest Pro Bowl Snubs.
- ( New Window
)
Richburg is perhaps one of the last players I worry about on the roster. Guy will be a rock here for a good while.
So a guy has one hand and you can't see how that could affect his play.....
Hope he can stay healthy this year.
In comment 13435756
UConn4523 said:
| all last season and this current off season people have been asking about Richburg and why his play declined. We now know he had a pretty significant injury. Isn't that more of a reason than an excuse? Isn't a big part of that question answered?
And players do played injured all the time, which is exactly what he did. Some injuries impact play more than others, it isn't rocket science.
I'm not saying I put this injury as the one and only reason his play declined, but its likely the biggest reason. To say its just an excuse is ridiculous.
Why do I hate the injury excuse?
|"...because in this kind of game everyone has an injury at some point/points in the season and ability means jack shit without availability."
Let's hope we don't see another injury and let's hope he improves upon a good showing in his first year at center after an injury plagued second year. I believe he has talent and can be a top 5 center.. let him prove it though, don't anoint him yet based on a article by PFF from the 2015 season.. he, nor the rest of the OL did us any favors last season.
When PFF praises Justin Pugh, it's all fine and dandy. When they praise Weston Richburg, hey, let's not jump to conclusions here! Got it.
Would he have had to sit out the entire season for the injury to heal? Or could he have missed a handful of games and come back healthy?
I get that NFL players play through injuries, but what I've never understood very well is the thinking that someone who is clearly hobbled -- that is, the injury seriously diminishes performance -- is better than someone who is healthy but not as skilled.
In comment 13435596
Victor in CT said:
Really? You must be a real tough guy to not understand how hard it is to do anything with injured hands.
Geesh!
In comment 13435868
est1986 said:
| In comment 13435756 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
all last season and this current off season people have been asking about Richburg and why his play declined. We now know he had a pretty significant injury. Isn't that more of a reason than an excuse? Isn't a big part of that question answered?
And players do played injured all the time, which is exactly what he did. Some injuries impact play more than others, it isn't rocket science.
I'm not saying I put this injury as the one and only reason his play declined, but its likely the biggest reason. To say its just an excuse is ridiculous.
Why do I hate the injury excuse?
Quote:
"...because in this kind of game everyone has an injury at some point/points in the season and ability means jack shit without availability."
Let's hope we don't see another injury and let's hope he improves upon a good showing in his first year at center after an injury plagued second year. I believe he has talent and can be a top 5 center.. let him prove it though, don't anoint him yet based on a article by PFF from the 2015 season.. he, nor the rest of the OL did us any favors last season.
So having an injury means all injuries are the same? If a guy tears his labrum he's either out for the year or will suck ass at trying to shed blockers. How is that injury comparable to someone with a mild sprain?
In comment 13435874
Klaatu said:
| When PFF praises Justin Pugh, it's all fine and dandy. When they praise Weston Richburg, hey, let's not jump to conclusions here! Got it.
Nice try.. But last time i checked Pugh still has something to prove despite proving more than Weston at this point.. Another guy that looks good then gets hurt.. Making him/them unreliable right now. Weston has done it for only one season and this is year 4 is all im saying.
probably THE most important part of the physical play of a center. Richburghad trouble with bull rushes all season. I would think his hand would be a damn good reason why.
in the Washington game. We lost the next two because Eli was shall we say bruised.
In comment 13435975
River said:
| in the Washington game. We lost the next two because Eli was shall we say bruised.
Oh man he had one bad game? Let's draft a center because of this.
In comment 13435972
est1986 said:
| In comment 13435874 Klaatu said:
Quote:
When PFF praises Justin Pugh, it's all fine and dandy. When they praise Weston Richburg, hey, let's not jump to conclusions here! Got it.
Nice try.. But last time i checked Pugh still has something to prove despite proving more than Weston at this point.. Another guy that looks good then gets hurt.. Making him/them unreliable right now. Weston has done it for only one season and this is year 4 is all im saying.
Weren't you the guy telling me that Pugh was one of the best Guards in the league? Top Ten? Worth $10 million a year? And wasn't that based on a PFF article?
Jeebus. At least for one of his three years in the league Richburg was PFF's highest-rated Center. You can't say the same about Pugh at Guard.
In comment 13435987
Klaatu said:
| In comment 13435972 est1986 said:
Quote:
In comment 13435874 Klaatu said:
Quote:
When PFF praises Justin Pugh, it's all fine and dandy. When they praise Weston Richburg, hey, let's not jump to conclusions here! Got it.
Nice try.. But last time i checked Pugh still has something to prove despite proving more than Weston at this point.. Another guy that looks good then gets hurt.. Making him/them unreliable right now. Weston has done it for only one season and this is year 4 is all im saying.
Weren't you the guy telling me that Pugh was one of the best Guards in the league? Top Ten? Worth $10 million a year? And wasn't that based on a PFF article?
Jeebus. At least for one of his three years in the league Richburg was PFF's highest-rated Center. You can't say the same about Pugh at Guard.
Ability means jack shit without availibilty.. Pugh was good since day one at RT, struggled year two, and has looked like one of the games better guards since being the LG the past two years, but he isnt getting that deal if he cant stay healthy.. Weston hasnt proven as much as Pugh has thus far, they have both been hurt and both have shown bright spots. Pugh MORE so than Weston. Didnt need PFF to see Pugh was playing like one of the best when he was playing making it even more frustrating when he gets hurt..
He played LG in his rookie year, a position he hadn't played since his freshman year at Colorado State, and no surprise, he struggled. The next year he moved to his natural position, Center, and became one of the best in the league. Last year he was hurt and it showed, but he still didn't miss a game. He's the least of our O-Line worries.
Pugh, on the other hand, hasn't played a full season since his rookie year. He missed five games last year, two the year before that, and two the year before that. At no point in his four years on the Giants has he been even remotely considered one of the best in the league at his position. He's good, but he's not that good, and he's certainly not worth what they're paying Guards these days. I hope the Giants draft his replacement this year.
In comment 13436025
Klaatu said:
| He played LG in his rookie year, a position he hadn't played since his freshman year at Colorado State, and no surprise, he struggled. The next year he moved to his natural position, Center, and became one of the best in the league. Last year he was hurt and it showed, but he still didn't miss a game. He's the least of our O-Line worries.
Pugh, on the other hand, hasn't played a full season since his rookie year. He missed five games last year, two the year before that, and two the year before that. At no point in his four years on the Giants has he been even remotely considered one of the best in the league at his position. He's good, but he's not that good, and he's certainly not worth what they're paying Guards these days. I hope the Giants draft his replacement this year.
A tad harsh on Pugh -- but you might be right if Lamp is the pick in round one.
playing is a whole different matter
In comment 13435596
Victor in CT said:
How does several torn tendons in his hand not explain those issues?
'several torn tendons' in his snapping hand. Hand injuries can be tricky to heal. They can take many months of physical therapy to get back to full function.
He played through that, so at minimum he's a gamer.
There was a lot of chatter during the season that he was dinged up & it was contributing to his play.
just cut him already and draft his replacement next week...
In comment 13436221
Percy said:
| In comment 13436025 Klaatu said:
Quote:
He played LG in his rookie year, a position he hadn't played since his freshman year at Colorado State, and no surprise, he struggled. The next year he moved to his natural position, Center, and became one of the best in the league. Last year he was hurt and it showed, but he still didn't miss a game. He's the least of our O-Line worries.
Pugh, on the other hand, hasn't played a full season since his rookie year. He missed five games last year, two the year before that, and two the year before that. At no point in his four years on the Giants has he been even remotely considered one of the best in the league at his position. He's good, but he's not that good, and he's certainly not worth what they're paying Guards these days. I hope the Giants draft his replacement this year.
A tad harsh on Pugh -- but you might be right if Lamp is the pick in round one.
I hope I'm right even if Nico Siragusa is the pick in round five.