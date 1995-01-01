Emotional Eli Manning denies any role DanMetroMan : 4/20/2017 1:04 pm



Manning walked out onto the outdoor patio at the back of Quest Diagnostics Training Center on the third day of OTAs and began with a passionate opening statement.



“Hey guys, before we get started, I would like to address what’s been going on in the news the past couple days,” Manning said. “However, because this is a pending litigation, I will not be able to answer questions or go into specific details on the matter.”



“I will say,” he continued, becoming visibly choked up, “that I’ve never done what I’ve been accused of doing. I have no reason, nor have I ever had any reason, to do anything of that nature. I’ve done nothing wrong, and I have nothing to hide. And I know that when this is all done, everybody will see it the same way.”

- ( An emotional Eli Manning almost came to tears defending his integrity Thursday at the Giants practice facility, insisting he has "nothing to hide" and has "done nothing wrong" in relation to the lawsuit accusing him and the team of misleading memorabilia collectors.Manning walked out onto the outdoor patio at the back of Quest Diagnostics Training Center on the third day of OTAs and began with a passionate opening statement.“Hey guys, before we get started, I would like to address what’s been going on in the news the past couple days,” Manning said. “However, because this is a pending litigation, I will not be able to answer questions or go into specific details on the matter.”“I will say,” he continued, becoming visibly choked up, “that I’ve never done what I’ve been accused of doing. I have no reason, nor have I ever had any reason, to do anything of that nature. I’ve done nothing wrong, and I have nothing to hide. And I know that when this is all done, everybody will see it the same way.” Link - ( New Window

Good on Eli Matt in SGS : 4/20/2017 1:07 pm : link better to address an issue head on than try to move on from it and give a story more legs. If he didn't do that, there would be a million questions about it. Eli is much better at dealing with the NY press than he's given credit for.

God I love Eli liteamorn : 4/20/2017 1:09 pm : link I hope all of this is proven false , and you know what? Knowing him, when it is, he will just go about the business of fighting childhood cancer and QB'ing the Giants .

You mean . . . . TC : 4/20/2017 1:10 pm : link he didn't jeopardize his multi-million dollar contract, more from endorsements and his future reputation for the sake of pennies!?!? I'm shocked!!!





I heard it on WABC..... BillKo : 4/20/2017 1:10 pm : link during the news break and he did sound upset.





Last two super bowls there was chatter about Eli David in LA : 4/20/2017 1:11 pm : link going into the season. 1st time Tiki. 2nd time was the "is Eli elite?" chatter. We're gonna fucking win this year.

RE: God I love Eli Elisthebest : 4/20/2017 1:12 pm : link

Quote: I hope all of this is proven false , and you know what? Knowing him, when it is, he will just go about the business of fighting childhood cancer and QB'ing the Giants .

Well said In comment 13435644 liteamorn said:Well said

I love it... ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 1:14 pm : link screw these money grabbing allegations. Time for vintage Eli this year

Never doubted Fish : 4/20/2017 1:15 pm : link it one bit. Support you all the way Eli.

RE: You mean . . . . MotownGIANTS : 4/20/2017 1:15 pm : link

Quote: he didn't jeopardize his multi-million dollar contract, more from endorsements and his future reputation for the sake of pennies!?!? I'm shocked!!!





Exactly!!!



In comment 13435646 TC said:Exactly!!!

Lordy I hope he's truly vindicated. GiantSteps : 4/20/2017 1:15 pm : link I don't believe in many good guys in the NFL. I've always believed in Eli, though.



If he comes through this clean (like I hope and expect he will), I'll be looking forward to seeing alot of people eat crow. Newspapers, websites, and a bunch of friends who are fans of other teams in the NFCE who just wanna give me crap because Eli's been under fire.

"What do you think about Chris Christie calling you a liar?" shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/20/2017 1:15 pm : link Eli - "I think a man that fat shouldn't wear a softball uniform showing cameltoe."





(Okay, I made that answer up. Eli's response was classier than that.)

. arcarsenal : 4/20/2017 1:16 pm : link I got a bit worried about all of this "news" - I would have hated to have something like this attached to Eli's name. I also found it incredibly hard to believe that he'd have taken part in this.



Hopefully his name is cleared sooner than later. Love the Eli.

Hope he's cleared completely. bceagle05 : 4/20/2017 1:19 pm : link The criticism was over the top, but those emails were damning - particularly the one between Skiba and the memorabilia guy. If Eli says more context will be added to explain these things, I tend to believe him. I look forward to that coming to light, and hope he nukes his critics - especially Fat Fuck Christie - when it does.

It's gotten to the point ryanmkeane : 4/20/2017 1:19 pm : link where anything Christie says, literally anything, especially about someone like Eli, should actually be viewed as either a) ridiculous or b) a completely made up farce. Fuck him.

RE: Mad Mike : 4/20/2017 1:20 pm : link

Quote: Eli - "I think a man that fat shouldn't wear a softball uniform showing cameltoe."





(Okay, I made that answer up. Eli's response was classier than that.)

I'd forgive Eli selling as much fake memorabilia as he wants if he'd given that answer. In comment 13435668 shockeyisthebest8056 said:I'd forgive Eli selling as much fake memorabilia as he wants if he'd given that answer.

RE: Does anyone actually care about this story? Devon : 4/20/2017 1:23 pm : link

Quote: It just seems totally manufactured by the press.



Patriots fans, who want him to not just be suspended but locked up, and Chris Christie do.



Which, honestly, says it all about this scandal. In comment 13435685 Greg from LI said:Patriots fans, who want him to not just be suspended but locked up, and Chris Christie do.Which, honestly, says it all about this scandal.

sort of a cynical take on this Enzo : 4/20/2017 1:23 pm : link

Quote: Jim Baumbach‏Verified account @jimbaumbach

Jim Baumbach Retweeted Newsday Sports

Read Eli's quotes carefully. Deny-without saying what he was denying. Gets his story out without chance his words used against him at trial. from a Newsday writer:

I'm not losing sleep over it bceagle05 : 4/20/2017 1:23 pm : link but I'd hate to see Eli mixed up in some nickel-and-dime memorabilia scam - that's a definite blow to his clean rep, IF true.

RE: Does anyone actually care about this story? Enzo : 4/20/2017 1:24 pm : link

Quote: It just seems totally manufactured by the press.

if he were to be found guilty, the possibility of discipline from the league would be a very real concern. In comment 13435685 Greg from LI said:if he were to be found guilty, the possibility of discipline from the league would be a very real concern.

Come on Eli pjcas18 : 4/20/2017 1:26 pm : link enough with the crying, first the tears at Couglin's adios press conference and now when you got caught scamming the upstanding memorabilia dealers.



Peyton should beat his ass.





Discipline? for what? Greg from LI : 4/20/2017 1:26 pm : link Guys who get busted for DUIs, for example, aren't on the receiving end of league discipline. Why would this be different?

What makes no sense to me adamg : 4/20/2017 1:28 pm : link is what does Eli gain out of helping some equipment manager commit fraud?



His own shit which he's apparently entitled to anyway? The logic of the story just doesn't make much sense to me.

RE: sort of a cynical take on this Devon : 4/20/2017 1:28 pm : link

Quote: from a Newsday writer:





Quote:





Jim BaumbachþVerified account @jimbaumbach

Jim Baumbach Retweeted Newsday Sports

Read Eli's quotes carefully. Deny-without saying what he was denying. Gets his story out without chance his words used against him at trial.



He specifically said he couldn't get into details because of the litigation. In comment 13435693 Enzo said:He specifically said he couldn't get into details because of the litigation.

RE: RE: Does anyone actually care about this story? Joey from GlenCove : 4/20/2017 1:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13435685 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





It just seems totally manufactured by the press.





if he were to be found guilty, the possibility of discipline from the league would be a very real concern.



this is a civil case, criminal case is outside the statute of limitations. If a player did pay child support payments he was sued and lost would he be suspended? In comment 13435697 Enzo said:this is a civil case, criminal case is outside the statute of limitations. If a player did pay child support payments he was sued and lost would he be suspended?

"After wiping Pete in MD : 4/20/2017 1:33 pm : link his tears with a towel, Eli returned to the locker room."



For sale at Steiner Sports!

Towels stained with Eli Manning's tears!

Act fast, only 20 in stock!



:-)

Almost came to tears? widmerseyebrow : 4/20/2017 1:35 pm : link Guess you had to be there to "know" that.

RE: Discipline? for what? Enzo : 4/20/2017 1:36 pm : link

Quote: Guys who get busted for DUIs, for example, aren't on the receiving end of league discipline. Why would this be different?

the personal conduct policy specifically mentions fraud, as well as "Conduct that undermines or puts at risk the integrity and reputation of the NFL, NFL clubs, or

NFL players." I would put nothing past this idiot commissioner and his minions, especially considering, right or wrong, the Giants are perceived to be a favored team in the NFL. In comment 13435705 Greg from LI said:the personal conduct policy specifically mentions fraud, as well as "Conduct that undermines or puts at risk the integrity and reputation of the NFL, NFL clubs, orNFL players." I would put nothing past this idiot commissioner and his minions, especially considering, right or wrong, the Giants are perceived to be a favored team in the NFL.

Don't blame hime for being pissed ZogZerg : 4/20/2017 1:36 pm : link All the good he has done, outstanding guy, and people immediately believe some bullshit story like this, without any sort of real evidence.



Haters are going to hate. F-Them!!

RE: Almost came to tears? widmerseyebrow : 4/20/2017 1:36 pm : link

Quote: Guess you had to be there to "know" that.



And that's not aimed at you Dan, I know that's from the Daily News. In comment 13435723 widmerseyebrow said:And that's not aimed at you Dan, I know that's from the Daily News.

RE: RE: RE: Does anyone actually care about this story? Enzo : 4/20/2017 1:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13435697 Enzo said:





Quote:





In comment 13435685 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





It just seems totally manufactured by the press.





if he were to be found guilty, the possibility of discipline from the league would be a very real concern.







this is a civil case, criminal case is outside the statute of limitations.

true, but the league policy allows for discipline whether or not criminal charges are filed. In comment 13435715 Joey from GlenCove said:true, but the league policy allows for discipline whether or not criminal charges are filed.

Heard from a Pats fan trueblueinpw : 4/20/2017 2:01 pm : link My best friend from college is a Pats fan so I offered my condolences on the passing of Pats legend Aaron Hernandez. "Yeah", he said, "that's fucking tough news. I heard Eli has a good price on Hernandez's prison jump suit. The one he actually wore in prison".

Shows you the class of the man LCtheINTMachine : 4/20/2017 2:02 pm : link to get so emotional over something so silly and nonsensical like this.



Eli is simply a great leader who believes in integrity 100 percent and this Giants fan here supports him.

One point if you watched the video though LCtheINTMachine : 4/20/2017 2:03 pm : link He wasn't what I would call emotional.



Professional is more the word. More fake news. smh

RE: Last two super bowls there was chatter about Eli T-Bone : 4/20/2017 2:30 pm : link

Quote: going into the season. 1st time Tiki. 2nd time was the "is Eli elite?" chatter. We're gonna fucking win this year.



This post just brought a much needed smile to my face. In comment 13435652 David in LA said:This post just brought a much needed smile to my face.

Any of the local media who dump on Eli or have done so Ira : 4/20/2017 2:32 pm : link deserve to get called out on this.

I missed the Christie comments a few days ago trueblueinpw : 4/20/2017 2:45 pm : link Actually didn't think I could dislike that guy any more than already. I was wrong.

RE: I missed the Christie comments a few days ago Klaatu : 4/20/2017 2:49 pm : link

Quote: Actually didn't think I could dislike that guy any more than already. I was wrong.



I loved him in this role:



In comment 13435873 trueblueinpw said:I loved him in this role:

Who knows or cares LatHarv83 : 4/20/2017 2:58 pm : link If it's true there is evidence he asked the equipment manager for 2 helmets "that can pass as game used" it's pretty damning, I don't know how you can explain that away. Even if he did though.... Am I supposed to think that makes him a terrible human being? Or care one iota? Maybe if I was a memorabilia dork I'd feel differently, but I have less than zero interest in any of this stuff. Personally I think he's probably guilty and I don't give a shit. This isn't an offense that really moves me.



I don't see how people can just blindly defend him though. None of you actually know the man. None of us know any of these guys. All we know is what they want to show us, and Eli is more adept than most at not showing us anything

RE: I missed the Christie comments a few days ago BillKo : 4/20/2017 3:04 pm : link

Quote: Actually didn't think I could dislike that guy any more than already. I was wrong.



Oh, it was so rich, this guy on radio talking about the Eli case, after Bridge Gate just ended.



Talk about balls. In comment 13435873 trueblueinpw said:Oh, it was so rich, this guy on radio talking about the Eli case, after Bridge Gate just ended.Talk about balls.

RE: Last two super bowls there was chatter about Eli Rjanyg : 4/20/2017 3:05 pm : link

Quote: going into the season. 1st time Tiki. 2nd time was the "is Eli elite?" chatter. We're gonna fucking win this year.



David, I like the way you are thinking!! In comment 13435652 David in LA said:David, I like the way you are thinking!!

I don't know fellas ... Beezer : 4/20/2017 3:22 pm : link

For as stoic as Eli can be, he seemed pretty emotional there in the video. Don't know about "almost came to tears," but he's clearly upset about it. Not many videos or press conferences where he comes across that way.



This has stunk up the joint from the start. I'm glad to see him getting out in front, and with passion, about his innocence regarding these allegations.

Hard to not bELIeve jsuds : 4/20/2017 3:25 pm : link in a guy who's name is this.



Good for Eli LG in NYC : 4/20/2017 3:29 pm : link Haven't followed the story that closely but it certainly seems out of character for Eli (at least as we know his character to be) to do something like this.



I suspect he is innocent and am happy he addressed it head on.



what I do not understand are the people who say this is no big deal... IF he did this (and he probably didn't, but perhaps someone did in his name) then it is fraud. we would be killing any other team's QB if they had done this and it is hypocritical for some here to act like this isn't even worth a discussion.





Our QB being accused of fraud is a big deal, and worthy of discussion.... and I look forward to him being vindicated.

Seems like the Giants have a plan here. bceagle05 : 4/20/2017 3:31 pm : link They hand over more evidence to the courts yesterday that supposedly clears Eli, knowing that he's gonna speak to the media today. I'm sure that "evidence" will be brought to light in some way in the coming days to try to end this once and for all.

I think it's possible he did it. an_idol_mind : 4/20/2017 3:36 pm : link That said, I believe this is a civil suit, since the window for criminal prosecution has already passed. Therefore, it seems like the Giants could get this out of the way by just settling if they needed to. There's really no reason to let this get to court if they think they might lose.

Eli has the eye of the Tiger. River : 4/20/2017 3:37 pm : link Look out NFL he can really light it up this year.

I've never heard Eli that angry before. mamu : 4/20/2017 4:17 pm : link He seems pretty PO'd about this.

I'd love to be fly on the wall ErichBarnes102 : 4/20/2017 5:11 pm : link to hear Eli's wife's comments on Christie. I bet they'd be classic.

RE: Come on Eli BigBlueShock : 4/20/2017 5:35 pm : link

Quote: enough with the crying, first the tears at Couglin's adios press conference and now when you got caught scamming the upstanding memorabilia dealers.



Peyton should beat his ass.



Ah, we have a tough guy that gets to decide when other guys can or can't get emotional. Such a hard ass! In comment 13435704 pjcas18 said:Ah, we have a tough guy that gets to decide when other guys can or can't get emotional. Such a hard ass!

RE: RE: Come on Eli pjcas18 : 4/20/2017 5:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13435704 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





enough with the crying, first the tears at Couglin's adios press conference and now when you got caught scamming the upstanding memorabilia dealers.



Peyton should beat his ass.







Ah, we have a tough guy that gets to decide when other guys can or can't get emotional. Such a hard ass!



C'mon man you know that was a joke. Lighten up and stop taking other people's lives who don't give a shit about you so seriously. In comment 13436195 BigBlueShock said:C'mon man you know that was a joke. Lighten up and stop taking other people's lives who don't give a shit about you so seriously.

RE: RE: RE: Come on Eli BigBlueShock : 4/20/2017 5:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13436195 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





In comment 13435704 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





enough with the crying, first the tears at Couglin's adios press conference and now when you got caught scamming the upstanding memorabilia dealers.



Peyton should beat his ass.







Ah, we have a tough guy that gets to decide when other guys can or can't get emotional. Such a hard ass!







C'mon man you know that was a joke. Lighten up and stop taking other people's lives who don't give a shit about you so seriously.

Haha, you get butt hurt because you made a poor attempt at a joke and suddenly I'm taking someone's life too seriously that doesn't give a shit about me? Classic. You'd have been better off just saying that you were joking. Either way, it's all good. I obviously read your post as being serious so I apologize for that. At least I know you won't bawl your eyes out over it! In comment 13436197 pjcas18 said:Haha, you get butt hurt because you made a poor attempt at a joke and suddenly I'm taking someone's life too seriously that doesn't give a shit about me? Classic. You'd have been better off just saying that you were joking. Either way, it's all good. I obviously read your post as being serious so I apologize for that. At least I know you won't bawl your eyes out over it!

RE: RE: RE: RE: Come on Eli pjcas18 : 4/20/2017 5:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13436197 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





In comment 13436195 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





In comment 13435704 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





enough with the crying, first the tears at Couglin's adios press conference and now when you got caught scamming the upstanding memorabilia dealers.



Peyton should beat his ass.







Ah, we have a tough guy that gets to decide when other guys can or can't get emotional. Such a hard ass!







C'mon man you know that was a joke. Lighten up and stop taking other people's lives who don't give a shit about you so seriously.





Haha, you get butt hurt because you made a poor attempt at a joke and suddenly I'm taking someone's life too seriously that doesn't give a shit about me? Classic. You'd have been better off just saying that you were joking. Either way, it's all good. I obviously read your post as being serious so I apologize for that. At least I know you won't bawl your eyes out over it!



I'm not butt hurt, just found the instinct to call out a poster for something obviously a joke to be sort of sad.



who would post that comment being serious? In comment 13436210 BigBlueShock said:I'm not butt hurt, just found the instinct to call out a poster for something obviously a joke to be sort of sad.who would post that comment being serious?

2017-2018 season River : 4/20/2017 5:58 pm : link The year Eli got pissed off and took it out on the league. ...Again...Third Lombardi and league MVP.

I believe him 100% .... short lease : 4/20/2017 6:15 pm : link the accusations don't pass the sniff test. From just his playing contracts since he was a rookie he is already at 100+ million. Throw in endorsements etc ...



And, what? He has to scam folks for an extra 10 - 20 thousand? That won't even cover his tax bill this year.



Plus he is Eli ... (the "I" stands for integrity). Archie and Olivia come off as parents that would have severely punished him if he tried something like this (dishonest) at a young age.



I am not buying any of it.

RE: Last two super bowls there was chatter about Eli short lease : 4/20/2017 6:16 pm : link

Quote: going into the season. 1st time Tiki. 2nd time was the "is Eli elite?" chatter. We're gonna fucking win this year.



Hope you are right about the connection (lol). In comment 13435652 David in LA said:Hope you are right about the connection (lol).

"In all my years of covering the giants and Eli Manning djm : 4/20/2017 6:30 pm : link I've never seen Eli this angry"



-- Bruce Beck, NBC sports, on Eli's PC from today.

RE: One point if you watched the video though djm : 4/20/2017 6:32 pm : link

Quote: He wasn't what I would call emotional.



Professional is more the word. More fake news. smh



Nope. Real news. Eli is pissed off. In comment 13435785 LCtheINTMachine said:Nope. Real news. Eli is pissed off.

RE: I believe him 100% .... Devon : 4/20/2017 6:32 pm : link

Quote: Plus he is Eli ... (the "I" stands for integrity). Archie and Olivia come off as parents that would have severely punished him if he tried something like this (dishonest) at a young age.



Archie's actions (which included trying to distract by shaming the woman for dating black men) when Peyton forcibly tea-bagged a female trainer in college say otherwise.



The Mannings are not some family beyond reproach. I think this whole scandal is weak as hell and will go away without much damage of any kind, but, quite frankly, even if Eli was running some type of mass fake memorabilia syndicate, he'd still likely be the least phony/most upstanding of the crew. In comment 13436253 short lease said:Archie's actions (which included trying to distract by shaming the woman for dating black men) when Peyton forcibly tea-bagged a female trainer in college say otherwise.The Mannings are not some family beyond reproach. I think this whole scandal is weak as hell and will go away without much damage of any kind, but, quite frankly, even if Eli was running some type of mass fake memorabilia syndicate, he'd still likely be the least phony/most upstanding of the crew.

RE: PJ, knowing the poster, he likely didn't know it was a joke BigBlueShock : 4/20/2017 6:33 pm : link

Quote: .

Shouldn't you be on some random thread doing some good old fashioned race baiting? I'm actually shocked to see you on this thread since it's hard to bring race into it, though I'm sure you're waiting for an opportunity. I'm also certain if I navigate through a couple other threads, you'll be there, making a complete fool of yourself as usual. Not a day goes by that you aren't an utter idiot on multiple threads, saying shit to guys you wouldn't have the balls to say to their faces. It's what you do, we all know it. You're an absolute clown show. In comment 13436222 David in LA said:Shouldn't you be on some random thread doing some good old fashioned race baiting? I'm actually shocked to see you on this thread since it's hard to bring race into it, though I'm sure you're waiting for an opportunity. I'm also certain if I navigate through a couple other threads, you'll be there, making a complete fool of yourself as usual. Not a day goes by that you aren't an utter idiot on multiple threads, saying shit to guys you wouldn't have the balls to say to their faces. It's what you do, we all know it. You're an absolute clown show.

Believe it or not, I only bring up race on topics David in LA : 4/20/2017 6:42 pm : link that are somewhat poignant, and where criticism might be warranted. Seems like you chime in on every one of those threads throwing a hissy fit, as if every single racial issue is non existent. I never call anyone racist, but speak of inherent biases that may or may not be subconscious, but that type of nuanced discussion is painfully obvious that it is not for you.



Judging from your massive overreaction on this thread, it's not a far stretch that you get really offended by a lot of stuff and process things in a way that they are not intend (such as PJ's VERY OBVIOUS joke).



Why don't you take your L with class and apologize to PJ like a gentleman? I find a lot of humor that you go accuse me of being a keyboard warrior, when you're the one throwing nasty remarks around here.

I'm sure it's been addressed already Mike in Long Beach : 4/20/2017 6:45 pm : link But there is some god awful irony in that in a story where he's being falsely accused of something according to him, he's also falsely accused of being close to tears. What the fuck is that sentence about?

RE: Who knows or cares Eman11 : 4/20/2017 7:06 pm : link

Quote: If it's true there is evidence he asked the equipment manager for 2 helmets "that can pass as game used" it's pretty damning, I don't know how you can explain that away. Even if he did though.... Am I supposed to think that makes him a terrible human being? Or care one iota? Maybe if I was a memorabilia dork I'd feel differently, but I have less than zero interest in any of this stuff. Personally I think he's probably guilty and I don't give a shit. This isn't an offense that really moves me.



I don't see how people can just blindly defend him though. None of you actually know the man. None of us know any of these guys. All we know is what they want to show us, and Eli is more adept than most at not showing us anything



I see it as "pass" as in meets the criteria. Kind of like pass or fail a test. He didn't say pass off as in substitute for.



He probably just wanted stuff that actually looked more game used than other stuff. These guys can wear something for one play, have it in mint condition and sell as game used. Sounds to me like Eli wanted to ensure his stuff looked the part as well as being authentic.



As far as the rest, his character and charity work are well known. He's never had any negative press or been seen to make a misstep as far as his rep goes. To me, he at the very least deserves the benefit of the doubt based on all that. It's not hard for me to see people blindly defend him because of his reputation. In comment 13435900 LatHarv83 said:I see it as "pass" as in meets the criteria. Kind of like pass or fail a test. He didn't say pass off as in substitute for.He probably just wanted stuff that actually looked more game used than other stuff. These guys can wear something for one play, have it in mint condition and sell as game used. Sounds to me like Eli wanted to ensure his stuff looked the part as well as being authentic.As far as the rest, his character and charity work are well known. He's never had any negative press or been seen to make a misstep as far as his rep goes. To me, he at the very least deserves the benefit of the doubt based on all that. It's not hard for me to see people blindly defend him because of his reputation.